The $1,000 laundry-folding robot is back and it's fine, I guess

Twitter More

Facebook More

Would you pay $1,000 to outsource your most hated chore to a giant robot? That's the question FoldiMate, the company behind the laundry-folding robot of the same name, once again asks us to consider.

The company, which we last year dubbed our favorite bad idea of CES, is back with a new demo of the laundry-folding machine, which it says might actually be available by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO: 7 tech trends that will dominate CES 2019

This is the third CES in a row that FoldiMate has promised us a future without folding laundry, but it's the first year the company has demonstrated a fully functioning prototype of the concept. In that sense, at least, the company didn't disappoint. Read more...

More about Tech, Gadgets, Ces, Ces 2019, and Tech