$1.015 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1394 Rambling Hills Dr: Grantadam Melissa to Sprong Tanner & Sydney Johnson; $497,000

156 Coldstream Villa Dr: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Emery Richard A & Vicki Emery; $260,000

2218 Berrywood Dr: Mcconaughy Maxwell T & Bridget R Mcconaughy to Dennis Linda S & Michael J Breen; $270,000

2744 Turpin Oaks Ct: Wood Sean W to Jafiss Investments LLC; $421,000

566 Eight Mile Rd: Weir Marie C to Turner Michael F; $425,000

6989 Salem Rd: Stoughton Dezeray Lash Omope & Harry William Stoughton Iii to Kraemer Jr Andrew Joseph & Laura Kraemer; $220,000

Avondale

314 Rockdale Ave: Aks Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $150,000

3535 Beldare Ave: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $76,782

3577 Wilson Ave: Kassem Real Estate And Investments LLC to Forest Gump Estates LLC; $70,000

Blue Ash

10738 Kenwood Rd: Jchg LLC to 10738 Kenwood Road LLC; $650,001

3500 Tiffany Ridge Ln: Goret Kenneth A to Lin Li & Xuefu Zhou; $550,000

9280 Floral Ave: Team Dykstra LLC to Burnett Daniel G & Jill A; $170,000

9348 Towne Square Ave: Kothari Usha to Hart Kathleen J; $415,000

Bond Hill

1510 Joseph St: Vb One LLC to Christmon Gregory L; $130,500

Cheviot

3325 Harrison Ave: Krieger Lorie to Atmaca Asset Management LLC; $336,000

3740 Carson Ave: Murnan Michael R to West End Holdings Ob LLC; $139,900

3867 Olivette Ave: Williamson Daniel E & Lyn to Bauer Joannah Marie; $183,000

3879 Taft Ave: Little Bob Consulting 401k to Lewis Jennifer A; $46,000

3325 Harrison Ave: Krieger Lorie to Atmaca Asset Management LLC; $336,000

Clifton

3650 Middleton Ave: 3650 Middleton LLC C/o Prodigy Properties Receiver to Eltringham Matthew D & Katharine; $457,710

Colerain Township

10077 Marino Dr: Dews James Oatley to Glaza Rodney; $207,000

10267 Dewhill Ln: Burns Yolanda A to Bruns Jr Maurice Dewayne; $175,000

10329 Season Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $147,690

11365 Pippin Rd: Smith Brandon & Angela Dirr to Mako Property Group LLC; $155,000

11395 Gravenhurst Dr: Thompson Mary Lou Tr to Huffman Luke; $225,000

2495 Tiverton Ln: Cash4yourhome LLC to Ac Cincinnati Sunrise Properties LLC; $138,000

2495 Tiverton Ln: Crouch Louise Ammerman & Charles Robert to Cash4yourhome LLC; $125,000

3009 Overdale Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130

3070 Preserve Ln: Houston John C Jr to Battle Joann; $122,000

3087 John Gray Rd: Batchelder Bryce Anderson to Strube Jason & Abby Walker; $229,000

3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC to Weingartner Jeffrey T; $143,000

3417 Amberway Ct: Diegmueller James F Tr to Grimes Patricia D; $174,000

3786 Ripplegrove Dr: Hodges William E Iii to Solano Esperanza B; $219,900

7240 Creekview Dr: Woods Anna M to Morse Michelle & Paul; $80,000

7909 Cheviot Rd: Gemperline Marie P @4 to Ems Marilyn I & Virgina Ems; $170,000

8428 Jackies Dr: Northfield Construction LLC to Bbsb Holdings LLC; $130,000

8792 Carrousel Park Cr: Taylor Mary Elizabeth to Bean Matthew; $150,000

9234 Pippin Rd: Vb One LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $130,000

9804 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230

9806 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230

9808 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230

Merril Ct: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $180,000

Sweetbay Cir: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $180,000

College Hill

1054 Grayview Ct: Bullio Phillip M to Kohlman Adam; $183,000

1119 Wilmont Ct: A&k Homes Investments LLC to Turner Alex & Armanti Tajanay Turner II; $255,000

1182 East Wy: Destefano Lisa & Ryan Mcadoo to Glodd Maxine & Cardell W; $234,900

1979 Connecticut Ave: Harmon Kevin P & Lucrecia C to Canete Eireenmae; $145,000

6102 Sunridge Dr: Cisse Aissata to Thomas Dixon Darren & Regina Thomas; $200,000

Columbia Tusculum

3435 Golden Ave: Baughman Julia A to Walker Cynthia T Tr; $450,000

Corryville

2605 Eden Ave: Van Kesteren Kennet to Seibert Earl Jr; $131,000

Crosby Township

10576 Atterbury Dr: Staller Linda S to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc Dba; $390,505

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

4253 Hegner Ave: Schilling Stephen F to Frodge Katherine Sue & Patricia Frodge; $248,000

4413 Orchard Ln: Bluestein Robert S Tr to Anty Enterprises LLC; $143,000

7344 Richmond Ave: Robb Christopher S to Longsworth John Mark & Donna Lynn; $230,000

Delhi Township

407 Elm St: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Jjs Holding LLC; $137,000

407 Elm St: Wagner Robert C Jr & Constance M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $120,000

5047 Dellers Glen Dr: Yu Chi Ping to Perez Jose Manuel Espinoza; $319,900

5140 Old Oak Tl: Husman Joseph to Rosiello Melissa M & Elissa M Stetter; $51,640

536 Pontius Rd: Vierling Ethel Ann to Napolitano Gary & Kathleen M Napolitano; $425,000

6340 Simon Dr: Budde Mark D & Karen S to Bisher Brian @ 4; $445,000

761 Anderson Ferry Rd: Martinez Christy to Qz Funding LLC; $121,000

East Price Hill

1051 Considine Ave: Stock Gayle Tr to Tomas Jose Luis Mendez & Irma Ramirez Juarez; $70,000

3014 Liberty St: Hargis Stan & Lee Bay to Mcguire Richey Sarah; $188,000

439 Elberon Ave: Fancy Realty LLC to Fox Sugar; $10,000

810 Matson Pl: Odom Zachary Ty & Mary Alexandra Dierig to Thomas John C & Janet Thomas; $234,000

959 Fairbanks Ave: Turner James P to Fourth World Capital LLC; $79,500

Evanston

1844 Huron Ave: Evans Michael H @3 to Catholic Calvary Cementery Association; $18,000

3011 Paul St: Young Stephanie to Berning Adam; $347,500

3138 Durrell Ave: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC to Qassab Safaa; $145,000

Evendale

3768 Sherbrooke Dr: Eckroth Kenneth J & Joyce M to Seeley Sheri; $600,000

Forest Park

1013 Waycross Rd: Lee Ronald T to Moon Patricia Grady & Kelly Anne Melim; $58,000

11332 Lincolnshire Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130

11577 Gallahad Ct: Loren Real Estate LLC to Brightness LLC; $290,000

556 Bessinger Dr: Ferguson Matthew & Jacquelyn A Werle to Ba Hamidou @ 3; $270,000

844 Fairborn Rd: Upton Dacia R to Home Recreations LLC; $81,000

Waycross Rd: Waycross Fp LLC The to Williams Russell & Chenetta Yvonne Williams; $75,000

Golf Manor

6027 Yosemite Dr: Yosemite 6027 LLC to Page Justin; $205,000

Green Township

1734 Doresa Pl: Jackson James A & Kathryn to Zeleke Enatnesh & Minassie Meshusha; $254,000

2925 Carroll Ave: Gray Brenda L to Longeway Garrett & Alyssa Longeway; $195,000

3417 Tolland Ct: Opendoor Propert Trust I to Kelley Alexa Rae & Noah Christian Bonecutter; $268,000

3912 Grace Ave: Derrenkamp Virginia M to Djj Properties LLC; $10,000

4023 Hubble Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Milton Goedde Ira to Cronin Ashleigh & Harrison Kitchen; $244,900

4951 Arbor Woods Ct: Hipp Bonita to Rowley Daniel Scott; $185,000

5203 Eaglesnest Dr: Xie Yong to Griffin Deshunta; $120,000

5487 Joey Te: Heiman Diane R to Roblero Yusenia Ortiz @ 3; $199,000

5535 Haft Rd: Vaughn Lynette & Thomas to Bernecker John Richard & Shauncay Mariah Kay; $382,500

5573 Leumas Dr: Dauer Cody M to Wallace Cervantee & Babriyelle Israel; $200,000

5579 Antoninus Dr: Litzinger Lisa to Hippensteel Jenna M & Hannah D Hippensteel; $215,000

5936 Harrison Ave: Czanik Kaitlin S to Mosley Letisha & Jamar Mosley; $130,000

5980 Colerain Ave: Allen Rodney Allante to Johnson Perez I; $130,000

6935 Taylor Rd: Mih Holdings LLC to Draca Kathryn & Gabriella Draca; $140,000

6955 Mary Joy Ct: Leitsinger Tammy S & Matthew R to Bockenstette Mary Kay & Mark Bockenstetter; $480,000

Haft Rd: Vaughn Lynette & Thomas to Bernecker John Richard & Shauncay Mariah Kay; $382,500

Greenhills

388 Inman Ln: Ratcliff William A & Patricia L to Cobo Antonia Rivera; $205,000

Harrison

10871 West Rd: Hon Andrea S to Colpoys Justin & Lindsey Herald; $240,000

Hartwell

105 Millsdale St: 105 Millsdale LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $100,000

157 Parkway Ave: Kna Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $250,000

Hyde Park

1335 Delta Ave: Areddy Joseph M Jr to Waters Anne Boat & Richard Brendza; $1,305,000

Kennedy Heights

3521 Section Rd: Callahan Thomas M @ 3 to Cochran David; $163,500

Lockland

324 Westview Ave: Carson James E & Barbara D to Crawford Dianthe L; $176,000

Madeira

7232 Camargowoods Dr: Van Lieu Carole M to Coleman Mark; $520,000

7265 Rita Ln: Rita Holdings LLC to Cochran Sndrew Devin; $295,000

Madisonville

5115 Camargo Rd: Yavi Equity LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $134,000

5653 Bramble Ave: Bauer Brent & Ashley Jean Bauer to Jones Lucius; $530,000

6940 Britton Ave: Miller Brandon J to Mcclain Danielle R; $350,000

Miami Township

3475 Chestnut Park Ln: Smith Christina L to Hail Evan B; $211,000

Millvale

3047 Beekman St: Lws Reality Group LLC to Drane Property Group LLC; $4,000

Montgomery

230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Gutterman Hiram & Julie B Gutterman; $883,683

Hightower Ct: Cr Middletown LLC to Yue Kan; $544,000

Mount Airy

5611 Glenview Ave: City Country Cottages Inc to Regenold Daniel; $40,000

Mount Auburn

2421 Auburn Ave: Auburn Land Holdings LLC to Women's Care Center Inc; $500,000

401 Dorchester Ave: Hawwa Ahmad to Elliott Austin Curry; $235,000

Mount Healthy

1456 Rambler Pl: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130

Mount Lookout

1152 Herschel Ave: Cover John P & Virginia L Kokoefer to Sherman Tai & Jackson Pogue; $425,000

625 Athens Ave: Ketabchi Jahandar & Kyle to Deems Nathan; $590,000

Mount Washington

1640 Winchester Ave: Vb One LLC to Honey & Vinegar Investments LLC; $162,000

6527 Coffey St: Vb One LLC to Kisner Darlene A; $165,000

North Avondale

38 Clinton Springs Ave: Harris Ramon to A & M Management Company; $35,000

North College Hill

1524 Gardenwood Ct: Robinson Tiara to Charlotte Metro Rentals LLC; $164,000

6919 Pinoak Dr: Lataille Leah L to Hazel James III; $223,000

Northside

1605 Saxon St: Jauch Jennifer to Scheponick Marie; $155,000

4589 Anthony Ave: Sabo Alex to Wolf Caleb & Samantha Hineson; $219,900

Norwood

1955 Maple Ave: Smith Barbara L to Lyon Renovations LLC; $155,000

2012 Delaware Ave: Yolo Investments LLC to Titmas Benjamin & Katleen Rottert; $330,000

2164 Slane Ave: Imhoff Judith L to Rizzie Daniel Christopher & Taylor Kuhl Rizzie; $490,000

2513 Shanmoor Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $400,000

3822 Regent Ave: Price Alyssa A & Kevin Menschel to Dao Phuc & Joanne Tang; $425,000

5126 Warren Ave: Aks Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $150,000

5134 Carthage Ave: Good Guidance LLC to Wong Aidan & Alice Wu; $195,000

5210 Montgomery Rd: Montgomery Affinity LLC to Montgomery Rd Enterprises LLC; $425,000

Oakley

Three Oaks Ln: Three Oaks Single Family LLC to Mason Lawrence Edward Jr; $160,000

Pleasant Ridge

2741 Lawndale Ave: Heck Katherine to Dearth Jesse; $225,000

2947 Douglas Te: Spain John W Jr & Bonnie K to Williams Michael B Jr &; $485,000

Reading

100 Voorhees St: Niefield Steven to Hughes Kenneth J; $54,100

Roselawn

7309 Brookcrest Dr: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Shai Properties LLC; $155,151

Sayler Park

133 Huey Ave: Jenkins Nicole to Schoch Jacob; $165,000

5948 Hillside Ave: Kahny Donald P Jr & Lisa R to Nek Home Rentals LLC; $535,000

6730 Jersey Ave: Gambill Norma R to Gambill Gary; $124,000

6746 Parkland Ave: Franco Thomas M to Gls Properties LLC; $115,000

Gracely Dr: Whitaker Jennifer to Davis Jared Quentin & Kristen Kerkhoff; $28,000

Sharonville

10911 Lemarie Dr: Coyle Cornelius X to Knue Construction LLC; $125,000

11765 Caerleon Ct: Brinker Dorothy M to Peace Candice; $310,000

12041 Legacy Ct: Meinzen Donald E & L Jeanne to Freytag Vanessa Anne; $374,900

3563 Verbena Dr: Smith Paul A @ 3 to Smith Paul 2 & Julie A Zink; $33,426

3801 Sharon Park Ln: Cuc Properties Vi LLC to Bpcm Properties LLC; $1,000,000

3849 Creek Rd: Schweinhart Sheli M to Craig Lauren; $267,500

Lebanon Rd: Cuc Properties Vi LLC to Bpcm Properties LLC; $1,000,000

South Fairmount

1731 Westwood Ave: Grackle Holdings LLC to 1731 Westwood LLC; $52,000

2059 Harrison Ave: Amir Guy & Fhani to Willis Brothers Pluming LLC; $53,000

2195 Clara St: 513 Houses LLC to Martinez Fabricio Naranjo; $62,000

2438 Blaine Rd: Lws Reality Group LLC to Drane Property Group LLC; $4,000

Springdale

11626 Maxey Ln: Jackson Randoline A & Nakeisha R to Anuafuo Stanislaus & Mabe Ndeh; $355,000

12076 Crossings Dr: Davidson April L to Bediako Asare; $193,000

524 Observatory Dr: Transohio Companies Inc to Smith Michael; $264,900

821 Clearfield Ln: Ray Michelle Tr to Mazzella Lauren Adele & William Buck; $260,000

933 Tivoli Ln: Mcvey Christie N to Pacheco Abelina Lopez; $194,000

988 Tivoli Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130

Springfield Township

1422 Meredith Dr: Richburg Willie Jr & Iva Smith Richburg to 1422 Meredith LLC; $75,000

1500 Meredith Dr: Creech Gypsey V to Cedar Brook Properties Funding I LLC; $68,000

2311 Roxanna Dr: Johnson Whitney R to Bell Neatwood Jr; $225,000

267 Forestwood Dr: G & L Developement Group LLC to Freeman Gene A & Linda C Freeman; $269,900

458 Ballyclare Te: Thomas Mary P Tr to Nieves Justino Rios & Patricia Cruz Mijangos; $199,000

6814 Kenbyrne Ct: Scott Alysha Lyan to Wilkinson Kaniewski; $196,000

8698 Balboa Dr: Lewis Robert & Tammie E to Lewis Robert; $59,300

9081 MiLLCliff Dr: Kadariya Prayash & Roshan Khadka to Bradley Darlene Yvette; $232,000

923 Belsage Ct: Schoenhoft John C & Linda S to Esposito Giavanna & Timothy Mathew Miller; $290,000

9600 Wildbrook Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130

St. Bernard

303 Ross Ave: Swafford Pamela M to Groh Alexander & Sarah; $140,000

4201 Delmar Ct: Logsdon Nicolette to Walters Corrie Ann & Jennifer Lynn Black; $215,000

Symmes Township

12123 Montgomery Rd: Nxfaze Unlimited Properties LLC to Ons Properties LLC; $800,000

Walnut Hills

2136 Fulton Ave: Mccarren Bridgid A to White Kristina Elizabeth &; $219,000

2713 Alms Pl: Kna Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $250,000

928 Windsor St: First Step Home Inc The to Holte Road LLC; $240,000

West Price Hill

1016 Seton Ave: Telescope Properties LLC to Johnson Kiara; $203,500

1269 Quebec Rd: Banks Paul & Deanne to Saint Williams Avenue Homes LLC; $300,000

4308 St Lawrence Ave: Ragland Darra L to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $82,500

Westwood

2927 Mignon Ave: Feinberg Philip H to Garrison Casey & Cheyanne; $215,000

3004 Glenmore Ave: Morena Francis James to Akers Paul Shane & Tina M; $90,000

3057 Worthington Ave: Cherry Jessie Tr to Rx Capital LLC; $52,500

3057 Worthington Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Huff & Puff Home Remodeling LLC; $65,000

3144 Montana Ave: Rivera Radames & Javonna A to Nickell Jesse & Margaret Craig Nickell; $240,000

3247 Hildreth Ave: Parker Lynn Properties LLC to Lammers Andrew Robert & Katherine; $295,000

3311 Hildreth Ave: Barlion Howard to Wullenweber Sarah Elizabeth &; $110,000

Wyoming

105 Charlotte Ave: Sams Christopher & Samantha to Gill Richard; $325,000

14 Fleming Rd: Schmidt Michael to Krueger Rebecca A & Joseph B Stark Krueger; $327,900

300 Compton Rd: Henderson Veronica to Jafiss Investments LLC; $406,000

320 Durrell Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $400,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10978 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Melynda and Bobby Platt; $426,500

7511 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-304: Abby and Kane Belcher to Matthew Beck; $245,000

7663 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Megan Duckett; $413,500

7677 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mary and Paul Luecke; $399,500

7956 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Rachel and Zachary; $400,000

9777 Indian Trail Road: Jamie and Larry Shelton to Justin Schmidt; $389,000

Bromley

300 Pike St.: Cheryl and Joh Kammerer to Jackie Walls; $90,000

Burlington

1618 Deer Run Drive: Shari and Jeffrey Mitchell to Nicholas English; $265,000

2260 Medlock Lane, unit 104: Linda Holbrook to JoAnn and Terry Behrle; $180,000

Butler

774 Fairlane Road: US Bank Trust to Garrett Brossart; $235,000

Covington

117 Indian Creek Drive: Team Bush Sells, LLC to Michael Brown; $270,000

1306 Banklick St.: Gehard Tetzner to Adam El-Hodiri; $240,000

2175 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 15-305: Tammy Wooding to Rachel Knoebel; $175,000

2215 Howell St.: Melissa and Kenneth Cooper to Grace Petit; $188,000

2216 Madison Ave.: Jean Marshall to Snider Select Properties, LLC; $155,000

2353 Piazza Ridge, unit 16-104: Madison McGhee to Rachel and Russell Hiler; $268,000

2418 Arezzo St., unit 400-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Alicia Elliott and Cameron Racke; $196,000

290 Madison Pike: Troy Combs to Shah Mian and Faiza Moeen; $63,000

3102 Frazier St.: 2TC Realty Advisors, LLC to Logan Breen; $153,500

312 W. 22nd St.: Rachel Hogan to Nathan Nickerson; $197,000

313 E. 13th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Isabelle Schultz; $135,000

3817 Circollo Drive: Daniel Pohlman to Anthony Milinaro III; $435,000

3918 Tracy Ave.: Barbara Beihl and Brendan Mitchell to Jacob Gamble; $164,000

4101 Decoursey Ave.: Justin Wade to CAL Property Management, LLC; $125,000

4101 Decoursey Ave.: Robert Holt to Justin Wade; $47,500

4323 McKee Ave.: Robert Perry to Keith Estes; $150,000

Crescent Springs

2120 Carrick Court, unit 203: Amy Forrester to Kati Nolan; $170,000

2471 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alesha and Benjamin Schneider; $560,500

2510 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Krystal and Andrew Gustafson; $549,000

Florence

10212 Crossbow Court, unit 8: Paige Grant to Rajesekhar Chittemsetti and Shilpa Sathyanarayana; $140,000

1565 Shady Court: Bea Huff Jr. to Nathan Gradel; $190,000

216 Center St.: CVG Home Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $120,000

3914 Archer Court: Jessica Helton to Shannon and Bradley Thompson; $165,000

6642 Highridge Ave.: Theresa and Mike Harmeling to Yareni Mejia and Julio Benitez; $190,000

7124 Hopefull Church Road: Micheal Morgan Properties, LLC to Robert Perry; $225,000

9308 Gunpowder Road: Carol Genever to Carolyn and Robert Conley; $125,000

Fort Thomas

314 Rossford Ave.: Jennifer and Benjamin Bleser to Elizabeth Rahm and Hunter Schlosser; $750,000

Fort Wright

1518 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Antonio Million to Diane Brumback; $370,000

402 Kyles Lane: Taylor and Harry Mabbett to Ashley Pavely and Kenneth Waters; $310,000

Hebron

2257 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Nora and Robert Dezarn III; $730,000

2821 Donjoy Drive: Sarah and Kyle Patton to Casey Boston; $260,000

6404 River Road: Webb Properties and Maintenance, LLC to Thomas Kidwell; $230,000

Highland Heights

11 Meadow Lane, unit 8: Judith Ison to Teah and Brian Wagers; $150,000

280 Deepwoods Drive: Jennifer Lee to Kathy Haringer; $190,000

Independence

10352 Lynchburg Drive: Toni and Michael Reynolds to Diane and John Ewald; $273,500

1365 Meadow Breeze Lane: Julie Romito and James Romito to Alicia and Philip Clare; $370,000

3457 Senour Road: Deborah Stephenson to Stallion Investments, LLC; $55,000

Lakeside Park

33 E. Lakeside Ave.: Devin Curren to Amy Mayer; $212,500

Ludlow

307 Elm St.: Jacqueline Farris to Christopher Haselden; $116,000

315 Lake St.: Kurt LeBlanc to Samantha Andew and Jacob Mahan; $199,000

45 Ash St.: Kadie Wachs and Carlos Phillips to Casian Midwest, LLC; $163,000

707 Adela Ave.: Cheryl Hook to Daniel Donelan; $173,000

815 Elm St.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Savannah Fernandes; $265,000

Newport

117 W. 11th St.: Gabriela and Hani Asad to Mildred Pablo; $136,000

Southgate

335 Linden Ave.: Jordan Selch to Corey Kempe; $185,000

Taylor Mill

722 Saint Matthews Circle: Mary Mai to Emily and Roger Yelton; $257,000

739 Sage Hill Drive: Tina and Anthony Garera to Barbara and Thomas Rothfuss; $268,500

Union

1000 Belmont Park Drive: Tami and Mark Tuffin to Barbara and Jeffrey Deull; $512,500

1286 Lancashire Drive: Margaret and Brett Holbrook to Cristina Ruiz and Lucien Mouix; $380,000

1320 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Chelsea and Corey Ringham; $1,015,000

1521 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Kimberly and David Cook; $490,000

2109 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Steven Scheifers; $667,000

4744 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aita and Durga Rai; $485,500

4745 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and George Hogen Jr.; $750,000

6632 Gordon Boulevard: Dillion and Heather Ruth to Tara Carr; $460,000

8438 Concerto Court, unit 247-B: The Drees Company to Grace and Andrew Cremer; $429,500

3294 Ballantree Way: The Dehner Group, LLC to Alison and Ritchie Paik; $50,000

Villa Hills

2826 Paddock Lane: Jama Properties, LLC to Melissa Armstrong; $160,000

Walton

621 Blanda Court: The Drees Company to Michael Creech; $385,000

Wilder

360 Timber Ridge Drive: Meldrick and Tirzah Mpagi to Areila Topper; $160,000

480 Lakeview Drive, unit 2: Daniel Webb to Jennifer and Philip Pointer Jr.; $160,500

