$1.015 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1394 Rambling Hills Dr: Grantadam Melissa to Sprong Tanner & Sydney Johnson; $497,000
156 Coldstream Villa Dr: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Emery Richard A & Vicki Emery; $260,000
2218 Berrywood Dr: Mcconaughy Maxwell T & Bridget R Mcconaughy to Dennis Linda S & Michael J Breen; $270,000
2744 Turpin Oaks Ct: Wood Sean W to Jafiss Investments LLC; $421,000
566 Eight Mile Rd: Weir Marie C to Turner Michael F; $425,000
6989 Salem Rd: Stoughton Dezeray Lash Omope & Harry William Stoughton Iii to Kraemer Jr Andrew Joseph & Laura Kraemer; $220,000
Avondale
314 Rockdale Ave: Aks Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $150,000
3535 Beldare Ave: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $76,782
3577 Wilson Ave: Kassem Real Estate And Investments LLC to Forest Gump Estates LLC; $70,000
Blue Ash
10738 Kenwood Rd: Jchg LLC to 10738 Kenwood Road LLC; $650,001
3500 Tiffany Ridge Ln: Goret Kenneth A to Lin Li & Xuefu Zhou; $550,000
9280 Floral Ave: Team Dykstra LLC to Burnett Daniel G & Jill A; $170,000
9348 Towne Square Ave: Kothari Usha to Hart Kathleen J; $415,000
Bond Hill
1510 Joseph St: Vb One LLC to Christmon Gregory L; $130,500
Cheviot
3325 Harrison Ave: Krieger Lorie to Atmaca Asset Management LLC; $336,000
3740 Carson Ave: Murnan Michael R to West End Holdings Ob LLC; $139,900
3867 Olivette Ave: Williamson Daniel E & Lyn to Bauer Joannah Marie; $183,000
3879 Taft Ave: Little Bob Consulting 401k to Lewis Jennifer A; $46,000
Clifton
3650 Middleton Ave: 3650 Middleton LLC C/o Prodigy Properties Receiver to Eltringham Matthew D & Katharine; $457,710
Colerain Township
10077 Marino Dr: Dews James Oatley to Glaza Rodney; $207,000
10267 Dewhill Ln: Burns Yolanda A to Bruns Jr Maurice Dewayne; $175,000
10329 Season Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $147,690
11365 Pippin Rd: Smith Brandon & Angela Dirr to Mako Property Group LLC; $155,000
11395 Gravenhurst Dr: Thompson Mary Lou Tr to Huffman Luke; $225,000
2495 Tiverton Ln: Cash4yourhome LLC to Ac Cincinnati Sunrise Properties LLC; $138,000
2495 Tiverton Ln: Crouch Louise Ammerman & Charles Robert to Cash4yourhome LLC; $125,000
3009 Overdale Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130
3070 Preserve Ln: Houston John C Jr to Battle Joann; $122,000
3087 John Gray Rd: Batchelder Bryce Anderson to Strube Jason & Abby Walker; $229,000
3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC to Weingartner Jeffrey T; $143,000
3417 Amberway Ct: Diegmueller James F Tr to Grimes Patricia D; $174,000
3786 Ripplegrove Dr: Hodges William E Iii to Solano Esperanza B; $219,900
7240 Creekview Dr: Woods Anna M to Morse Michelle & Paul; $80,000
7909 Cheviot Rd: Gemperline Marie P @4 to Ems Marilyn I & Virgina Ems; $170,000
8428 Jackies Dr: Northfield Construction LLC to Bbsb Holdings LLC; $130,000
8792 Carrousel Park Cr: Taylor Mary Elizabeth to Bean Matthew; $150,000
9234 Pippin Rd: Vb One LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $130,000
9804 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230
9806 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230
9808 Melcarl Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230
Merril Ct: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $180,000
Sweetbay Cir: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $180,000
College Hill
1054 Grayview Ct: Bullio Phillip M to Kohlman Adam; $183,000
1119 Wilmont Ct: A&k Homes Investments LLC to Turner Alex & Armanti Tajanay Turner II; $255,000
1182 East Wy: Destefano Lisa & Ryan Mcadoo to Glodd Maxine & Cardell W; $234,900
1979 Connecticut Ave: Harmon Kevin P & Lucrecia C to Canete Eireenmae; $145,000
6102 Sunridge Dr: Cisse Aissata to Thomas Dixon Darren & Regina Thomas; $200,000
Columbia Tusculum
3435 Golden Ave: Baughman Julia A to Walker Cynthia T Tr; $450,000
Corryville
2605 Eden Ave: Van Kesteren Kennet to Seibert Earl Jr; $131,000
Crosby Township
10576 Atterbury Dr: Staller Linda S to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc Dba; $390,505
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
4253 Hegner Ave: Schilling Stephen F to Frodge Katherine Sue & Patricia Frodge; $248,000
4413 Orchard Ln: Bluestein Robert S Tr to Anty Enterprises LLC; $143,000
7344 Richmond Ave: Robb Christopher S to Longsworth John Mark & Donna Lynn; $230,000
Delhi Township
407 Elm St: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Jjs Holding LLC; $137,000
407 Elm St: Wagner Robert C Jr & Constance M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $120,000
5047 Dellers Glen Dr: Yu Chi Ping to Perez Jose Manuel Espinoza; $319,900
5140 Old Oak Tl: Husman Joseph to Rosiello Melissa M & Elissa M Stetter; $51,640
536 Pontius Rd: Vierling Ethel Ann to Napolitano Gary & Kathleen M Napolitano; $425,000
6340 Simon Dr: Budde Mark D & Karen S to Bisher Brian @ 4; $445,000
761 Anderson Ferry Rd: Martinez Christy to Qz Funding LLC; $121,000
East Price Hill
1051 Considine Ave: Stock Gayle Tr to Tomas Jose Luis Mendez & Irma Ramirez Juarez; $70,000
3014 Liberty St: Hargis Stan & Lee Bay to Mcguire Richey Sarah; $188,000
439 Elberon Ave: Fancy Realty LLC to Fox Sugar; $10,000
810 Matson Pl: Odom Zachary Ty & Mary Alexandra Dierig to Thomas John C & Janet Thomas; $234,000
959 Fairbanks Ave: Turner James P to Fourth World Capital LLC; $79,500
Evanston
1844 Huron Ave: Evans Michael H @3 to Catholic Calvary Cementery Association; $18,000
3011 Paul St: Young Stephanie to Berning Adam; $347,500
3138 Durrell Ave: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC to Qassab Safaa; $145,000
Evendale
3768 Sherbrooke Dr: Eckroth Kenneth J & Joyce M to Seeley Sheri; $600,000
Forest Park
1013 Waycross Rd: Lee Ronald T to Moon Patricia Grady & Kelly Anne Melim; $58,000
11332 Lincolnshire Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130
11577 Gallahad Ct: Loren Real Estate LLC to Brightness LLC; $290,000
556 Bessinger Dr: Ferguson Matthew & Jacquelyn A Werle to Ba Hamidou @ 3; $270,000
844 Fairborn Rd: Upton Dacia R to Home Recreations LLC; $81,000
Waycross Rd: Waycross Fp LLC The to Williams Russell & Chenetta Yvonne Williams; $75,000
Golf Manor
6027 Yosemite Dr: Yosemite 6027 LLC to Page Justin; $205,000
Green Township
1734 Doresa Pl: Jackson James A & Kathryn to Zeleke Enatnesh & Minassie Meshusha; $254,000
2925 Carroll Ave: Gray Brenda L to Longeway Garrett & Alyssa Longeway; $195,000
3417 Tolland Ct: Opendoor Propert Trust I to Kelley Alexa Rae & Noah Christian Bonecutter; $268,000
3912 Grace Ave: Derrenkamp Virginia M to Djj Properties LLC; $10,000
4023 Hubble Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Milton Goedde Ira to Cronin Ashleigh & Harrison Kitchen; $244,900
4951 Arbor Woods Ct: Hipp Bonita to Rowley Daniel Scott; $185,000
5203 Eaglesnest Dr: Xie Yong to Griffin Deshunta; $120,000
5487 Joey Te: Heiman Diane R to Roblero Yusenia Ortiz @ 3; $199,000
5535 Haft Rd: Vaughn Lynette & Thomas to Bernecker John Richard & Shauncay Mariah Kay; $382,500
5573 Leumas Dr: Dauer Cody M to Wallace Cervantee & Babriyelle Israel; $200,000
5579 Antoninus Dr: Litzinger Lisa to Hippensteel Jenna M & Hannah D Hippensteel; $215,000
5936 Harrison Ave: Czanik Kaitlin S to Mosley Letisha & Jamar Mosley; $130,000
5980 Colerain Ave: Allen Rodney Allante to Johnson Perez I; $130,000
6935 Taylor Rd: Mih Holdings LLC to Draca Kathryn & Gabriella Draca; $140,000
6955 Mary Joy Ct: Leitsinger Tammy S & Matthew R to Bockenstette Mary Kay & Mark Bockenstetter; $480,000
Haft Rd: Vaughn Lynette & Thomas to Bernecker John Richard & Shauncay Mariah Kay; $382,500
Greenhills
388 Inman Ln: Ratcliff William A & Patricia L to Cobo Antonia Rivera; $205,000
Harrison
10871 West Rd: Hon Andrea S to Colpoys Justin & Lindsey Herald; $240,000
Hartwell
105 Millsdale St: 105 Millsdale LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $100,000
157 Parkway Ave: Kna Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $250,000
Hyde Park
1335 Delta Ave: Areddy Joseph M Jr to Waters Anne Boat & Richard Brendza; $1,305,000
Kennedy Heights
3521 Section Rd: Callahan Thomas M @ 3 to Cochran David; $163,500
Lockland
324 Westview Ave: Carson James E & Barbara D to Crawford Dianthe L; $176,000
Madeira
7232 Camargowoods Dr: Van Lieu Carole M to Coleman Mark; $520,000
7265 Rita Ln: Rita Holdings LLC to Cochran Sndrew Devin; $295,000
Madisonville
5115 Camargo Rd: Yavi Equity LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $134,000
5653 Bramble Ave: Bauer Brent & Ashley Jean Bauer to Jones Lucius; $530,000
6940 Britton Ave: Miller Brandon J to Mcclain Danielle R; $350,000
Miami Township
3475 Chestnut Park Ln: Smith Christina L to Hail Evan B; $211,000
Millvale
3047 Beekman St: Lws Reality Group LLC to Drane Property Group LLC; $4,000
Montgomery
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Gutterman Hiram & Julie B Gutterman; $883,683
Hightower Ct: Cr Middletown LLC to Yue Kan; $544,000
Mount Airy
5611 Glenview Ave: City Country Cottages Inc to Regenold Daniel; $40,000
Mount Auburn
2421 Auburn Ave: Auburn Land Holdings LLC to Women's Care Center Inc; $500,000
401 Dorchester Ave: Hawwa Ahmad to Elliott Austin Curry; $235,000
Mount Healthy
1456 Rambler Pl: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130
Mount Lookout
1152 Herschel Ave: Cover John P & Virginia L Kokoefer to Sherman Tai & Jackson Pogue; $425,000
625 Athens Ave: Ketabchi Jahandar & Kyle to Deems Nathan; $590,000
Mount Washington
1640 Winchester Ave: Vb One LLC to Honey & Vinegar Investments LLC; $162,000
6527 Coffey St: Vb One LLC to Kisner Darlene A; $165,000
North Avondale
38 Clinton Springs Ave: Harris Ramon to A & M Management Company; $35,000
North College Hill
1524 Gardenwood Ct: Robinson Tiara to Charlotte Metro Rentals LLC; $164,000
6919 Pinoak Dr: Lataille Leah L to Hazel James III; $223,000
Northside
1605 Saxon St: Jauch Jennifer to Scheponick Marie; $155,000
4589 Anthony Ave: Sabo Alex to Wolf Caleb & Samantha Hineson; $219,900
Norwood
1955 Maple Ave: Smith Barbara L to Lyon Renovations LLC; $155,000
2012 Delaware Ave: Yolo Investments LLC to Titmas Benjamin & Katleen Rottert; $330,000
2164 Slane Ave: Imhoff Judith L to Rizzie Daniel Christopher & Taylor Kuhl Rizzie; $490,000
2513 Shanmoor Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $400,000
3822 Regent Ave: Price Alyssa A & Kevin Menschel to Dao Phuc & Joanne Tang; $425,000
5126 Warren Ave: Aks Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $150,000
5134 Carthage Ave: Good Guidance LLC to Wong Aidan & Alice Wu; $195,000
5210 Montgomery Rd: Montgomery Affinity LLC to Montgomery Rd Enterprises LLC; $425,000
Oakley
Three Oaks Ln: Three Oaks Single Family LLC to Mason Lawrence Edward Jr; $160,000
Pleasant Ridge
2741 Lawndale Ave: Heck Katherine to Dearth Jesse; $225,000
2947 Douglas Te: Spain John W Jr & Bonnie K to Williams Michael B Jr &; $485,000
Reading
100 Voorhees St: Niefield Steven to Hughes Kenneth J; $54,100
Roselawn
7309 Brookcrest Dr: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Shai Properties LLC; $155,151
Sayler Park
133 Huey Ave: Jenkins Nicole to Schoch Jacob; $165,000
5948 Hillside Ave: Kahny Donald P Jr & Lisa R to Nek Home Rentals LLC; $535,000
6730 Jersey Ave: Gambill Norma R to Gambill Gary; $124,000
6746 Parkland Ave: Franco Thomas M to Gls Properties LLC; $115,000
Gracely Dr: Whitaker Jennifer to Davis Jared Quentin & Kristen Kerkhoff; $28,000
Sharonville
10911 Lemarie Dr: Coyle Cornelius X to Knue Construction LLC; $125,000
11765 Caerleon Ct: Brinker Dorothy M to Peace Candice; $310,000
12041 Legacy Ct: Meinzen Donald E & L Jeanne to Freytag Vanessa Anne; $374,900
3563 Verbena Dr: Smith Paul A @ 3 to Smith Paul 2 & Julie A Zink; $33,426
3801 Sharon Park Ln: Cuc Properties Vi LLC to Bpcm Properties LLC; $1,000,000
3849 Creek Rd: Schweinhart Sheli M to Craig Lauren; $267,500
Lebanon Rd: Cuc Properties Vi LLC to Bpcm Properties LLC; $1,000,000
South Fairmount
1731 Westwood Ave: Grackle Holdings LLC to 1731 Westwood LLC; $52,000
2059 Harrison Ave: Amir Guy & Fhani to Willis Brothers Pluming LLC; $53,000
2195 Clara St: 513 Houses LLC to Martinez Fabricio Naranjo; $62,000
2438 Blaine Rd: Lws Reality Group LLC to Drane Property Group LLC; $4,000
Springdale
11626 Maxey Ln: Jackson Randoline A & Nakeisha R to Anuafuo Stanislaus & Mabe Ndeh; $355,000
12076 Crossings Dr: Davidson April L to Bediako Asare; $193,000
524 Observatory Dr: Transohio Companies Inc to Smith Michael; $264,900
821 Clearfield Ln: Ray Michelle Tr to Mazzella Lauren Adele & William Buck; $260,000
933 Tivoli Ln: Mcvey Christie N to Pacheco Abelina Lopez; $194,000
988 Tivoli Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130
Springfield Township
1422 Meredith Dr: Richburg Willie Jr & Iva Smith Richburg to 1422 Meredith LLC; $75,000
1500 Meredith Dr: Creech Gypsey V to Cedar Brook Properties Funding I LLC; $68,000
2311 Roxanna Dr: Johnson Whitney R to Bell Neatwood Jr; $225,000
267 Forestwood Dr: G & L Developement Group LLC to Freeman Gene A & Linda C Freeman; $269,900
458 Ballyclare Te: Thomas Mary P Tr to Nieves Justino Rios & Patricia Cruz Mijangos; $199,000
6814 Kenbyrne Ct: Scott Alysha Lyan to Wilkinson Kaniewski; $196,000
8698 Balboa Dr: Lewis Robert & Tammie E to Lewis Robert; $59,300
9081 MiLLCliff Dr: Kadariya Prayash & Roshan Khadka to Bradley Darlene Yvette; $232,000
923 Belsage Ct: Schoenhoft John C & Linda S to Esposito Giavanna & Timothy Mathew Miller; $290,000
9600 Wildbrook Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-3 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $508,130
St. Bernard
303 Ross Ave: Swafford Pamela M to Groh Alexander & Sarah; $140,000
4201 Delmar Ct: Logsdon Nicolette to Walters Corrie Ann & Jennifer Lynn Black; $215,000
Symmes Township
12123 Montgomery Rd: Nxfaze Unlimited Properties LLC to Ons Properties LLC; $800,000
Walnut Hills
2136 Fulton Ave: Mccarren Bridgid A to White Kristina Elizabeth &; $219,000
2713 Alms Pl: Kna Properties LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $250,000
928 Windsor St: First Step Home Inc The to Holte Road LLC; $240,000
West Price Hill
1016 Seton Ave: Telescope Properties LLC to Johnson Kiara; $203,500
1269 Quebec Rd: Banks Paul & Deanne to Saint Williams Avenue Homes LLC; $300,000
4308 St Lawrence Ave: Ragland Darra L to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $82,500
Westwood
2927 Mignon Ave: Feinberg Philip H to Garrison Casey & Cheyanne; $215,000
3004 Glenmore Ave: Morena Francis James to Akers Paul Shane & Tina M; $90,000
3057 Worthington Ave: Cherry Jessie Tr to Rx Capital LLC; $52,500
3057 Worthington Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Huff & Puff Home Remodeling LLC; $65,000
3144 Montana Ave: Rivera Radames & Javonna A to Nickell Jesse & Margaret Craig Nickell; $240,000
3247 Hildreth Ave: Parker Lynn Properties LLC to Lammers Andrew Robert & Katherine; $295,000
3311 Hildreth Ave: Barlion Howard to Wullenweber Sarah Elizabeth &; $110,000
Wyoming
105 Charlotte Ave: Sams Christopher & Samantha to Gill Richard; $325,000
14 Fleming Rd: Schmidt Michael to Krueger Rebecca A & Joseph B Stark Krueger; $327,900
300 Compton Rd: Henderson Veronica to Jafiss Investments LLC; $406,000
320 Durrell Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises LLC to Ach Property Solutions LLC; $400,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10978 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Melynda and Bobby Platt; $426,500
7511 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-304: Abby and Kane Belcher to Matthew Beck; $245,000
7663 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Megan Duckett; $413,500
7677 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mary and Paul Luecke; $399,500
7956 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Rachel and Zachary; $400,000
9777 Indian Trail Road: Jamie and Larry Shelton to Justin Schmidt; $389,000
Bromley
300 Pike St.: Cheryl and Joh Kammerer to Jackie Walls; $90,000
Burlington
1618 Deer Run Drive: Shari and Jeffrey Mitchell to Nicholas English; $265,000
2260 Medlock Lane, unit 104: Linda Holbrook to JoAnn and Terry Behrle; $180,000
Butler
774 Fairlane Road: US Bank Trust to Garrett Brossart; $235,000
Covington
117 Indian Creek Drive: Team Bush Sells, LLC to Michael Brown; $270,000
1306 Banklick St.: Gehard Tetzner to Adam El-Hodiri; $240,000
2175 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 15-305: Tammy Wooding to Rachel Knoebel; $175,000
2215 Howell St.: Melissa and Kenneth Cooper to Grace Petit; $188,000
2216 Madison Ave.: Jean Marshall to Snider Select Properties, LLC; $155,000
2353 Piazza Ridge, unit 16-104: Madison McGhee to Rachel and Russell Hiler; $268,000
2418 Arezzo St., unit 400-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Alicia Elliott and Cameron Racke; $196,000
290 Madison Pike: Troy Combs to Shah Mian and Faiza Moeen; $63,000
3102 Frazier St.: 2TC Realty Advisors, LLC to Logan Breen; $153,500
312 W. 22nd St.: Rachel Hogan to Nathan Nickerson; $197,000
313 E. 13th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Isabelle Schultz; $135,000
3817 Circollo Drive: Daniel Pohlman to Anthony Milinaro III; $435,000
3918 Tracy Ave.: Barbara Beihl and Brendan Mitchell to Jacob Gamble; $164,000
4101 Decoursey Ave.: Justin Wade to CAL Property Management, LLC; $125,000
4101 Decoursey Ave.: Robert Holt to Justin Wade; $47,500
4323 McKee Ave.: Robert Perry to Keith Estes; $150,000
Crescent Springs
2120 Carrick Court, unit 203: Amy Forrester to Kati Nolan; $170,000
2471 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alesha and Benjamin Schneider; $560,500
2510 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Krystal and Andrew Gustafson; $549,000
Florence
10212 Crossbow Court, unit 8: Paige Grant to Rajesekhar Chittemsetti and Shilpa Sathyanarayana; $140,000
1565 Shady Court: Bea Huff Jr. to Nathan Gradel; $190,000
216 Center St.: CVG Home Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $120,000
3914 Archer Court: Jessica Helton to Shannon and Bradley Thompson; $165,000
6642 Highridge Ave.: Theresa and Mike Harmeling to Yareni Mejia and Julio Benitez; $190,000
7124 Hopefull Church Road: Micheal Morgan Properties, LLC to Robert Perry; $225,000
9308 Gunpowder Road: Carol Genever to Carolyn and Robert Conley; $125,000
Fort Thomas
314 Rossford Ave.: Jennifer and Benjamin Bleser to Elizabeth Rahm and Hunter Schlosser; $750,000
Fort Wright
1518 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Antonio Million to Diane Brumback; $370,000
402 Kyles Lane: Taylor and Harry Mabbett to Ashley Pavely and Kenneth Waters; $310,000
Hebron
2257 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Nora and Robert Dezarn III; $730,000
2821 Donjoy Drive: Sarah and Kyle Patton to Casey Boston; $260,000
6404 River Road: Webb Properties and Maintenance, LLC to Thomas Kidwell; $230,000
Highland Heights
11 Meadow Lane, unit 8: Judith Ison to Teah and Brian Wagers; $150,000
280 Deepwoods Drive: Jennifer Lee to Kathy Haringer; $190,000
Independence
10352 Lynchburg Drive: Toni and Michael Reynolds to Diane and John Ewald; $273,500
1365 Meadow Breeze Lane: Julie Romito and James Romito to Alicia and Philip Clare; $370,000
3457 Senour Road: Deborah Stephenson to Stallion Investments, LLC; $55,000
Lakeside Park
33 E. Lakeside Ave.: Devin Curren to Amy Mayer; $212,500
Ludlow
307 Elm St.: Jacqueline Farris to Christopher Haselden; $116,000
315 Lake St.: Kurt LeBlanc to Samantha Andew and Jacob Mahan; $199,000
45 Ash St.: Kadie Wachs and Carlos Phillips to Casian Midwest, LLC; $163,000
707 Adela Ave.: Cheryl Hook to Daniel Donelan; $173,000
815 Elm St.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Savannah Fernandes; $265,000
Newport
117 W. 11th St.: Gabriela and Hani Asad to Mildred Pablo; $136,000
Southgate
335 Linden Ave.: Jordan Selch to Corey Kempe; $185,000
Taylor Mill
722 Saint Matthews Circle: Mary Mai to Emily and Roger Yelton; $257,000
739 Sage Hill Drive: Tina and Anthony Garera to Barbara and Thomas Rothfuss; $268,500
Union
1000 Belmont Park Drive: Tami and Mark Tuffin to Barbara and Jeffrey Deull; $512,500
1286 Lancashire Drive: Margaret and Brett Holbrook to Cristina Ruiz and Lucien Mouix; $380,000
1320 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Chelsea and Corey Ringham; $1,015,000
1521 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Kimberly and David Cook; $490,000
2109 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Steven Scheifers; $667,000
4744 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aita and Durga Rai; $485,500
4745 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and George Hogen Jr.; $750,000
6632 Gordon Boulevard: Dillion and Heather Ruth to Tara Carr; $460,000
8438 Concerto Court, unit 247-B: The Drees Company to Grace and Andrew Cremer; $429,500
3294 Ballantree Way: The Dehner Group, LLC to Alison and Ritchie Paik; $50,000
Villa Hills
2826 Paddock Lane: Jama Properties, LLC to Melissa Armstrong; $160,000
Walton
621 Blanda Court: The Drees Company to Michael Creech; $385,000
Wilder
360 Timber Ridge Drive: Meldrick and Tirzah Mpagi to Areila Topper; $160,000
480 Lakeview Drive, unit 2: Daniel Webb to Jennifer and Philip Pointer Jr.; $160,500
