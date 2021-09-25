U.S. markets closed

$ 1.03 Bn growth opportunity in Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025 | Product Innovation Leading to Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household clothes steamers and dryers market is poised to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conair Corp., Electrolux AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although product innovations leading to product premiumization and rising awareness of dust mites-free and allergen-free clothing will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Humidifiers Market - Global humidifiers market is segmented by product (warm-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and cool-mist humidifiers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Hair Dryer Market - Global hair dryer market is segmented by product (corded hair dryers and cordless hair dryers), end-user (professional usage and individual usage), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household clothes steamers and dryers market report covers the following areas:

  • Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market size

  • Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market trends

  • Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in employment creating the need for clean clothes as one of the prime reasons driving the household clothes steamers and dryers market growth during the next few years.

Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household clothes steamers and dryers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the household clothes steamers and dryers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the household clothes steamers and dryers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household clothes steamers and dryers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Clothes dryers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Clothes steamers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Conair Corp.

  • Electrolux AB

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • IFB Industries Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

