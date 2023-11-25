$1.065 million East Walnut Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

5125 Rollman Estates Dr: Huff Craig T & Kelley L to Raphael Timothy Joseph & Alexandra Horwitz; $952,000

6725 Fair Acres Dr: Khalily Mahin to Weinheimer Kyle S & Sarah A Smith Polderman; $521,000

Anderson Township

1151 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Linden Hill LLC to Critser Elizabeth S Tr; $930,910

1446 Verdale Dr: Quales Jonathan & Danielle to Hilvert Krista L; $270,000

1576 Summithills Dr: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Heidari Thomas Anddre & Shelby Strain; $290,000

1719 Robinway Dr: Trammel Theodore J to Keegan Jannella; $315,000

1728 Friartuck Ln: Thompson Allison & Nickolas Hyrcza to Abdo Jacques Bou & Esther Nehme; $329,900

1838 Rusticwood Ln: Distasi Lesa @ 5 to Emsweller Joel Brice & Jasmine Parker; $259,900

561 Ridgestone Dr: Polacek Robert J & Linda S to Miller Times LLC; $849,900

6568 Sherman Ave: Haas Christopher Riley to Schuman Jonathan Chad; $200,000

7178 Honeywood Ct: Delvecchio Maria A to Jtj Holdings LLC; $156,000

7809 Meadowcreek Dr: O Connor Andrew P & Heather to Gholson Lindsay & Zachary Gholson; $506,000

7855 Bilby Ln: Taylor Randolph to Yamileth Construction LLC; $40,000

7859 Bilby Ln: Taylor Randolph to Yamileth Construction LLC; $40,000

8464 Kilkenny Dr: Jones Linda D to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $209,440

8543 Shenstone Dr: Woodall Benita M & Edward L Gilreath to Gallimore Dakota S & Brittany Adikes Slachta; $340,695

862 Asbury Rd: Moore Robert L & Melissa J to Drury Sasrah & Dale Sentman; $307,500

933 Eight Mile Rd: Watkins Leota Jill to Jones Joseph Robert; $300,000

994 Woodlyn Dr: Messink Theresa A to Preston Brian R; $96,000

Avondale

22 Glen Este Pl: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Woodruff Taylor; $145,000

3584 Vine St: Christmon Gregory to Cincinnati Zoo Properties LLC; $170,000

3640 Reading Rd: Khayo Edward E & Roslyn M to Boden Jonathan; $353,000

3736 Washington Ave: Zafar Farhan & Jaweriah Siddiqui to Hoffman Kathryn E & Benjamin L Hoffman; $800,000

3738 Vine St: Bible Gary A to Bruner Brian; $30,000

685 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Bryant Trenai to Easterling Douglas & Matthew Umphreys; $310,000

853 Glenwood Ave: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Aladimi Jameela; $400,000

885 Glenwood Ave: Sosa Realty LLC to Action Sports Coaching Unlimited LLC; $170,000

Blue Ash

11057 Wood Ave: Tworek Levi to 11057 Wood LLC; $260,000

11059 Corine Ave: Straughn John Jr & J Renee Straughn to Straughn Orin Vincent Miguel; $125,890

9343 Lansford Dr: Rothenberg Joy H & Marc to Rogers Jillian Leigh & Patrick Wanstrath; $405,000

Business District

1150 Vine St: Greenberg Investment Properties LLC to Webb Jr John G; $335,000

413 Plum St: Whittle Robert F & Kathleen M to Reader Dj; $950,000

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: Taylor Tanya to Dodd William Michael; $500

Carthage

7110 Vine St: Clark Linda Susan to New Day Properties LLC; $300,000

Cheviot

3600 Westwood Northern Bv: Cutter Brenda L & John Kroeger to Kroeger John; $11,000

3826 Glenmore Ave: Miller Eric to M & S Realty LLC; $135,000

3914 Meyerfeld Ave: Schmitt John & Jennifer Gehrich to Chowdhury Abdul G; $86,561

4216 Washington Ave: Petrillo Maria to Ervin Domonique & Deandre Lewis; $274,900

4283 Selby Ct: Wimmers Nettie Ruth Tr to Parnell Jarod Christopher; $80,000

4302 St Martins Pl: Dangel Marie E & Elizabeth to Schrader Scott J & Gloria; $237,500

Cleves

239 Bassett St: Hughes David W @3 to Jeffers Jennifer R & David W Hughes; $53,730

Clifton

17 Belsaw Pl: Neyer Mary E & Amy L to Pohlman Kyle W; $1,400,000

3366 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000

3368 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000

3372 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000

Colerain Township

10097 Pottinger Rd: Mission Street Homes LLC to Sparks Latoya; $384,933

10739 Valiant Dr: Sexton Robert I to Hall Collins III & Alyssia Morris; $169,000

11555 Regency Square Ct: Jackson Timothy to Wilson John; $149,900

11911 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Simmons Adam & Olivia; $400,000

2456 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Agyepong Joseph Baah & Gloria Acquaah Arhin; $359,900

2724 Springdale Rd: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Tiadjoue Ngompe Yannick Cyrille; $249,900

2795 Springdale Rd: Cincy 2023 LLC to Speight Kayla; $173,600

2831 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Azaah Mbo Machboland & Sandrine Anyi Achu; $357,891

3139 Deshler Dr: Cordray Larry @ 5 to Johnson Curtis; $56,000

3173 Libra Ln: Dugan Ann J to Diiorio Renee; $220,000

3176 New Year Dr: Foley Cynthia L to Robertson Harriet R & Jerome Stanfield; $247,500

3269 Regal Ln: Mcdonald Chenelle to Rubio Vicente Martinez &; $230,000

3303 Galbraith Rd: Calardo Timothy C & Jodie Lea to Martin Rozell & Sherina Martin; $252,000

3322 Grovewood Dr: Craftsman Properties LLC to Lawson William Virgil & Wafa Dawn; $274,000

3352 Harry Lee Ln: Bilkhu Sunjeet to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000

3393 Coleen Dr: Shelton Tara & Ryan Gerth to Boner Thomas; $90,000

3407 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230

3409 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $39,630

3411 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,830

3418 Springdale Rd: Bishop Bradley Michael to Ross Willie & Maria Robinson; $250,000

3437 Amberway Ct: Grant Parks Properties LLC to Evegan Debra; $152,000

4046 Resolute Cr: Kitts Sandra Faye to Malnar Rebecca; $180,000

4210 Hanley Rd: Pitzer Linda M @5 to Miller Michael V; $299,000

4763 Poole Rd: Hsbc Bank Usa National Association Tr to Bmz Properties LLC; $115,000

6720 Memory Ln: Chapman Lexi D & Maurice to Cooper James J; $200,000

6722 Thompson Rd: Appel Lisa C & Cory Francis to Hendricks Shakil A; $245,900

7639 Pippin Rd: Vb Two LLC to Gaston Rebekkah D; $150,000

9212 Orangewood Dr: Johnsen James D to Connally Tyler; $172,000

9748 Flattop Dr: Callahan Carole J to Unkrich Louis; $195,000

9817 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes to Zanders Keiara Mariah & Natalie Bailey; $265,110

9895 Marino Dr: Shackelford Belinda Lou to A3 Property Development LLC; $70,000

9977 Capstan Dr: Cincy2023 LLC to Rosales Dulce B & Nathanial W Mello; $174,500

College Hill

1506 Ambrose Ave: Billups Lethia to Johnson Zachary; $255,000

903 Venetian Te: Davis Geoffrey Wayne & Sharon Elizabeth to Opendoor Property Trust I; $250,700

Columbia Tusculum

3936 Feemster St: Barjuca John Ii & Bria Deshea Barjuca to Herzig Ronald P; $825,000

440 Strafer St: Gregorio Flavio & Tazree Kadam to Bell Alex & Hannah Moman; $750,000

577 Delta Ave: Collins Sonya R to Huffman Blaine Xavier; $439,000

Corryville

106 University Ave: Fischer Jeffrey C to Euclid Avenue LLC; $316,000

Crosby Township

10473 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

10481 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

10564 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

21 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Lin Robert & Hsin Ping Huang; $349,930

3919 St Johns Te: 4100 Grove LLC to Blevins Adam Christopher; $275,000

Lot 18 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Kumar Vidhya & Hassan Damlakhan; $345,680

Delhi Township

1291 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Patel Rohit & Jinal; $452,500

1305 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Wells Christopher J & Cheyenne Celeste; $406,035

254 Brookforest Dr: Daniels Russell to Daniels Russell; $85,000

296 Halidonhill Ln: Herbert Carol L to Hughes Mary M; $240,000

4343 Mt Alverno Rd: Rousseve Joshua to Th Property Owner I LLC; $176,000

5444 Delhi Pk: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Napa Investments LLC; $142,555

5656 Annajoe Ct: Herbe Frederick J to Vetter Thomas & Mary Louise; $392,500

5666 Hollowview Ct: Pohlmann Marlene Mary to Kelly William & Emma; $260,000

5759 Juvene Wy: Laeace John C & Marlene A to Noell Jesse T; $230,000

679 Candleridge Dr: Grimme William R & Lori B to Davis James Michael & Nancy Barbara; $375,000

964 Anderson Ferry Rd: Barnes-ramey Sandra to Boyles Casey A; $122,000

East End

1201 Edgecliff Pl: Walloon Properties LLC to Mcelroy Lori W Tr; $799,000

1482 Riverside Dr: Jackson Curis Lynn Tr & Karen Marie Tr to Moran James J & Catherine A; $775,000

2451 Riverside Dr: Kitare Leiah Tr to Davis Thomas L & Mau T Vo; $282,000

East Price Hill

1039 Wells St: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Pretium Investments LLC; $69,900

1039 Wells St: Warren Gregory J to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $60,000

1041 Considine Ave: Restructure Opportunity Fund LLC to Coleman Debra L; $23,000

3420 Lehman Rd: 3420 Lehman LLC to Khatcherian Roubina &; $150,000

355 Grand Ave: Luebbee Kristine to Hamden Daniella G; $149,900

450 Fairbanks Ave: Thornton Michael & Donna to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $37,000

725 Purcell Ave: Rainbow Property Group LLC to Apoyan David; $173,000

815 Hawthorne Ave: Kb Partners LLC to Ltp LLC; $185,000

817 Hawthorne Ave: Kb Partners LLC to Ltp LLC; $185,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Marinelli Claudia Sue to Marrs Kristina Marie; $127,000

2950 Wold Ave: Marcus Dianne to Mcclish Ashley Ryan & Iris Mcclish; $1,065,180

Elmwood Place

3 Spruce St: Yra Development Corp to Pumbedita LLC LLC; $62,500

Evanston

1911 Clarion Ave: 1911 Clarion Ave Land Trust to Bfwt Development Group LLC; $125,000

3466 Hudson Ave: 3466 Hudson LLC to Davis Brittany & Kevin Cook Davis; $385,000

Fairfax

3764 Nightingale Dr: Hundley Gregory Joseph Jr to Tran Thinh Huy & Nguyet Thi Nhu Nguyen; $276,000

3853 Germania Ave: Banfill David A Tr & Gary W Banfill II Tr to Mckenrick Timothy; $235,000

Forest Park

11454 Southland Rd: Rohrig Cora Jean & Cora E Anderson to Double E Properties LLC; $145,000

11506 Fremantle Dr: Thurman Eddie & Doretha to Thurmond Rose M; $82,000

957 Galsworthy Ct: Loncharte Joseph to Gibbons Debbie L; $244,000

Glendale

1080 Morse Ave: Edmundson David G & Beth A Sullebarger to Maggard Daniel J; $375,000

Golf Manor

2421 Kellerman Ave: Spriggs Allison Faith to Hogan Brendan J; $210,000

6267 Elbrook Ave: Woodard-dennard Irene to Illyria Investments LLC; $157,900

6415 Fair Oaks Ave: Lmcf 9 LLC to Koch Timothy H & Lindsey E; $240,000

Green Township

2300 Sylved Ln: Weinheimer Charles & Patricia to Assefa Yemeserach & Bineyam H Mezgehe; $130,000

2565 Devils Backbone Rd: Rizzo Anna R & Todd A to Deters Zachary Scott; $400,000

2936 Orchardgate Ct: Schneider Donald R & Karen S to Lu Yun Ting & Fan Xuan Chen; $242,500

3095 Limestone Cr: Dechering Maria to Kim Minjin & Sangyong Cho; $292,500

3306 North Bend Rd: Lowe Robert Charles to Cira Abigail; $133,000

3606 Rickshire Dr: Davis Jerome A & Beverly J to Feie Brian G & Sarah E; $480,000

3669 Sandal Ln: Rohrkasse Anne T & Michael Krekeler to Murdock Dennis William & Patricia N; $270,000

3720 Boomer Rd: Egan Aaron M to Hoerth Colin Andrew; $180,000

3780 Sunburst Ridge Ln: Macenko James C Tr to Harpenau Melissa L; $425,000

4415 Abby Ct: Durbin Michael E & Patricia A to Sellmeyer Aaron; $425,000

4931 Arbor Woods Ct: Belle Barbara A Tr to Stansell Russell Dean Tr; $185,000

4931 Arbor Woods Ct: Stricklin Martha Elizabeth to Trustee Kristi L Tr; $210,000

4986 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Thacker Emerson Thomas & Rebecca Jones; $559,332

5027 West Fork Rd: Barhorst Matthew M to Metzner Tricia L & John M; $315,000

5255 Lakefront Dr: Leisring Paul J & Angela R to Hoeweler Debra K; $330,000

5362 Meadow Walk Ln: Roesel Brittany & Daniel J Wirtz to Pari Manijeh Sadeghi; $178,000

5401 Michelles Oak Ct: Combs Brenda L to Steinmetz Construction Inc; $140,500

5519 Edger Dr: Brown Barbara F Tr to Smith Jill & Chad Wiegele; $175,000

5644 Bridgetown Rd: Schaefer Lois E to Meyer Nicholas; $145,000

5697 Windview Dr: Bretnitz Gregg C & Dawne A to Bretnitz Kaitlyn; $235,000

5737 Bridgetown Rd: Dowers Joann & Ruth Ann Klosterman to Tory Michael Holding Company LLC; $135,000

5880 Farlook Dr: Bamberger Charlene Trustee to Dorr Benjamin William & Michelle Lin Dorr; $355,000

5884 North Glen Rd: Molloy Robert J Iii to Lazarus Todd & Beth Lazarus; $150,000

6008 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Eckroth Kenneth J & Joyce M; $625,014

6104 Rose Petal Dr: Kissel Barbara A to Durbin Michael Edward & Patricia Ann; $575,000

6512 Springmyer Dr: Stephens Michael E Tr to Papin Steven J; $308,000

6601 Hearne Rd: Briskman Real Estate LLC to Calzo Darryl & Tanya; $100,000

6846 Taylor Rd: Kain Gabriel J to Whitaker Iii George Edwin & Veronica L Whitaker; $195,000

7734 Bridge Point Dr: Minning Vicky M to Johnson Mondrako Leverne; $242,900

Greenhills

165 Junefield Ave: Horter Financial Strategies LLC to Smith Tyler & Gloria Smith; $254,000

Harrison

10704 Carolina Pines Dr: Harrigan Andrew C & Sarah E to Huizing Ben & Kayla; $425,000

124 Flintstone Dr: Plasters Meghan Sue to Hatfield Charles L; $100,000

1275 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Uhde Eric D; $311,620

217 Morgans Wy: Joerger Kimberly G to Lake Matthew P; $155,000

330 Marie Ct: Carmen Jennifer to Olding David Ray & Charissa Kumamoto; $265,000

646 Ridgeview Dr: Stark Jason W to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000

Harrison Township

8639 Lawrenceburg Rd: Taylor Clara E to Jacobs Timothy D; $54,000

Hartwell

8378 Woodbine Ave: Ruiz Jesus Alfred & Madai Perez Reynosa to Ledgerock Investments; $265,000

Hyde Park

2826 Astoria Ave: Klockow Gary M & Catherine E to Littlejohn Jefferey L & Rae T Littlejohn; $411,200

2902 Victoria Ave: Kaiser Marilyn to Matheny Antommaria Armand H & Cali C; $70

3470 Holly Ave: Miazga Matt & Victoria to Holly Vista Properties LLC; $1,300,000

3524 Forestoak Ct: Rhoads Elizabeth M & Brendan to Moran Alexander Leo; $399,900

3570 Bayard Dr: Conway Robert A Jr & Cynthia H to Maggio Andrew & Devon; $1,842,700

3623 Amberson Ave: Mcclarren Margaret & Elizabeth to Casson Lisa Yeardon & Steven Casson; $470,000

3775 Grovedale Pl: Acevedo Samantha M & Keegan W Anderson to Pean Christophe Michel & Sandra Anne Weiss; $313,000

3787 Aylesboro Ave: Agricola Jeffrey S to El Kat LLC; $525,000

Indian Hill

7815 Rock Hill Ln: Hildbold Richard P Tr to Owen Leah A Tr; $1,400,000

7920 Loveland Madeira Rd: Jones Edmund W Tr to Gardner Ken; $900,000

8150 Ravenswalk Ln: Gimpel Mary M to Shi Bo & Wei Zeng; $1,600,000

9 Voorhees Dr: Cooper Karen R to Ndh Enterprises LLC; $2,975,000

9015 Spooky Ridge Ln: Bullock Herbert H to Brown Gregory R & Sara M Brown; $745,000

Kennedy Heights

3533 Amberacres Dr: Star Bank National Assoc Tr to Schomaker Victoria M; $210,000

6016 Dryden Ave: Obrien Collin T to Grogan Sean Barry & Andrea Lynn; $350,000

Lincoln Heights

1169 Byrd Ave: Holland Derrick to Honest Home Offers LLC; $60,000

1169 Byrd Ave: Honest Home Offers LLC to Mz Management LLC; $70,000

Lockland

550 Wayne Ave: Tri State Concrete Construction Inc to Lsr LLC; $187,180

622 Worthington Ave: Illyria Investments LLC to Henning Elaine; $215,000

628 Stewart Ave: Jordan Carlwell H & Patsy L to Norwood Rental Properties LLC; $75,000

Loveland

1051 Stratford Ct: Dunlap Bailee R to Nguyen Thi Thuy Phuong; $240,000

1749 Wittenberg Dr: Cole Jeffrey Douglas & Emily A to Campbell Ashley Lauren; $290,000

1837 Stockton Dr: Landreaux Robert C & Emily M to Mestemaker Grace & Brett; $278,720

184 Brushwood Dr: Coletta Beverly Gail to Hale Jenna Marie & Kameron Joseph; $280,000

210 Carrington Pl: Lewis Elizabeth to Meineke Gail; $203,750

4031 White Chapel Ln: Smithson Douglas J & Sherri J to Wooton Fred Jr & Mary C; $200,000

854 Marbea Dr: Miranda Matthew James to Salem Bassel & Wafa Akkad; $225,000

Madeira

6601 Kenwood Rd: Tjc Realty LLC to Peter Andrew J & Jaclyn M Peter; $820,000

6689 Apache Cr: Mccullough Robert T & Gwendolyn L to Pipes Andrew Robert & Christine Nicole; $540,000

7214 Osceola Dr: Listermann Michael R to Ruiz Maria; $167,500

7238 Longfield Dr: Huerkamp Samantha & Michael to Stanley David G & Melinda R Earnest; $455,000

7526 Camargo Rd: Stringer Lois J to Lifeformations Inc; $250,000

7801 Greenbriar Ln: Nuss Ryan E & Anna E Meece to Dennis Martin S; $384,000

8003 Sanoma Dr: Simmons Derek & Leslie to Setchell Hayley Campbell & Duncan James; $720,000

Madisonville

5634 Islington Ave: Linden Benjamin & Courtney to Weyers Beth H; $260,000

5725 Adelphi St: Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation to Blihovde Alex & Emily Crockett; $229,900

Mariemont

4312 Joan Pl: Stricker Ronald D & Victoria S Quiambao to Scheeser Cortney M & Amy M Scheeser Tr; $420,000

6993 Bramble Hill Dr: Peskin Jennifer Ann & Bryan S to Heinbach Elizabeth; $550,000

Miami Township

1707 Cliff Rd: Teko Land Group to Paul Edward L & Victoria V; $6,400

3588 Chestnut Park Ln: Wernes Trine W to Smith Kellie & Michael Corcoran; $198,900

3694 Chestnut Park Ln: Breen Geraldine Claudia to Lammers Penny L; $237,000

7364 Pickway Dr: Lawrence William J & Carolyn Olivia Lawrence to Smith Cathryn Geraci & Scott Daniel Smith; $350,000

7934 Rio Grande Dr: Shea Peter A & Margaret Gilb to Fishburn Jacob David & Olivia Kathryn Geiger; $410,000

8236 Charlies Wy: Bisher Ronald A & Anna S to Duerring Brian & Laura; $915,000

Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Shea Peter A & Margaret Gilb Shea; $681,007

Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Schiller Laura M Tr; $748,227

Montgomery

9236 Village Green Dr: Gettinger Stephanie A & Gregory W Wagner Co-tr to Mayer Jacob Westover & Alyssa Mayer; $475,000

Mount Adams

927 Paradrome St: Dring Robert J & Susan M to Berry Christopher T & Tracy E; $253,000

Mount Airy

2334 Whitewood Ln: Chaille Christine M to Nasir Muhammad & Lubana Gul Chaudhary; $127,160

2405 Buddleia Ct: Brundage Theresa M to Lenzley Iani; $227,500

2666 Fairhill Dr: Jordan Kevin to Gibson Tamisha; $140,000

5687 Colerain Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Terry Sullivan Rhonda Lynette; $135,495

Mount Auburn

234 Helen St: Forged Homes LLC to Gannon Michelle & Donald Hendricks; $272,000

Mount Healthy

1947 Stevens Ave: Smith Craig L to Garvey Academy; $120,600

7349 Hickman St: Dishion Ricky D Tr & Annette M Tr to Romito Raffaela & Mark Joseph; $152,500

7356 Joseph St: Frank Susan A & Kenneth H Weaver to Leisring Angela R & Paul J Leisring; $300,000

7931 Rambler Pl: Crosby Ronnette Monte to Jackson Kyanna; $262,900

Mount Lookout

3015 Kinmont St: Huskey Rental LLC to Garibay Franscisco & Isabel Melchor Garibay Tr; $545,000

3256 Hardisty Ave: Rosekrans David Tr to Waypoint Acquisitions LLC; $1,150,000

3575 Kroger Ave: Wenstrup-moore Ryan B & Colin Moore to Shu Kendrick & Savannah M Shu; $460,000

3654 Grandin Rd: Homer Mark & Beth to Labar Daniel J & Kimberly C Tr; $1,385,000

8 Walsh Ln: Laffoon Anne C to Neyra Nathan Radley & Christina; $1,150,000

805 Delta Ave: Schomburg Stephen L to Nowicki Sarah; $142,000

Mount Washington

1275 Bursal Ave: Nsp Homes LLC to Buttree Dana M; $328,000

1609 Sutton Ave: Williams Rawlen & Thanyarak to Scott Whitney; $232,500

1629 Brandon Ave: Yorio Carolyn M to Giles Mary & Cody S Giles; $282,000

2121 Sutton Ave: Macy Jocelyn F to Nanni Rita & Eric William Schneeberger; $120,000

2450 Sanctuary Cr: Ann G Kelley Tr to Clarck Paige; $315,750

6041 Colter Ave: Greer Shannon L to Gilreath Edward; $205,000

6543 Rainbow Ln: Bain Traci & Tristan Paurillo to Patton Daniel; $194,000

6565 Spindlewick Ln: Choudhury Harlal & Swarna to Sagester Eric Cameron & Grace Marie Sagester; $405,000

6624 Corbly Rd: Garner Dean Lee Tr to Mercadante Sara & Antonio Ranaudo; $412,000

North College Hill

1720 Dallas Ave: Goldberg Anat Eshed to Messineo Ventures LLC; $114,000

1805 Emerson Ave: Bunny Properties LLC to Stable Turns LLC; $126,200

6821 Simpson Ave: Dunn Joell to Gladden Joyce; $59,000

6831 Grace Ave: Mcc Of Nj LLC to Oconnell Branden; $128,000

6943 La Boiteaux Ave: Liv In Cin LLC to Hayes Bethany L; $197,500

Northside

1318 Apjones St: Roseberry Kelly J to Murphy Michael K; $530,000

1550 Donaldson Pl: Ballinger Julie & Zach Ballinger to Grand Vista Investments LLC; $177,500

Norwood

1945 Elm Ave: Washington Herbert Wayne to Komer Capital Management LLC; $85,000

2139 Slane Ave: Guyer Brandon to Poplis Patrick & Nicole Christie; $446,000

2506 Shanmoor Ave: Leschansky Elizabeth C to Pepmeier Elizabeth C & Adam J Pepmeier; $290,000

5335 Rolston Ave: Thompson Brenda to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E Nerlinger; $40,000

Oakley

3717 Maple Park Ave: Klockow Gary Michael & Catherine Elizabeth to Meagher John K; $322,000

Over-the-Rhine

1207 Elm St: 1207 Elm LLC to Musillo Christopher; $1,810,000

1214 Vine St: Otto Christopher Edward Tr to Calderas Onell Jesus; $285,000

1421 Race St: Surges Nathan to Falconi Edna & Derek; $275,000

Pleasant Ridge

3329 Woodford Rd: Weinheimer Kyle S & Sarah A Smith-polderman to Doolittle James John; $300,000

5601 Milan Ave: Morris Leah B to Butler Janet M; $300,000

5908 Woodmont Ave: Tomlinson Joseph & Lacey Bradley to Degenhart James Michael; $330,000

6250 Cortelyou Ave: Reilly Daniel to Swanson Bradley & Amy; $353,800

Reading

2141 Trailridge Dr: Cain Jamie Lee to Cannatelli Susan; $348,000

2361 Galbraith Rd: Hamker Stephanie L to Hawkins Andrew Jacob; $150,000

2396 Galbraith Rd: Weartz Douglas R to Kent Stefan Ryan; $127,900

Riverside

3425 Hillside Ave: Armstrong Sherry L to Jackson Eugene; $36,000

Roselawn

7239 Reading Rd: Silva Larry to Js Capital Investments LLC; $144,900

7250 Scottwood Ave: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Ross Ingrid Ann; $150,000

7860 Glenorchard Dr: Bruwn Real Estate LLC to Powers Denise; $50,000

7939 Greenland Pl: Abrorov Ismatillo to Jones Sparkle & Harold Davis; $277,335

Sayler Park

7011 Gracely Dr: Lee Sarah & Jacob Lee to Metcalf Jacob Cole; $330,000

7014 Gracely Dr: Lee Sarah & Jacob Lee to Metcalf Jacob Cole; $330,000

Sharonville

10903 Willfleet Dr: Thomas Marie Teresa Tr to Mehl Lauren; $237,000

11956 Tramway Dr: Wolf Creek Properties LLC to 11956 Tramway LLC; $340,000

3431 Cornell Rd: Wiseman Patsy G Tr to The Free Holiness Church Of God; $95,000

4033 Beavercreek Cr: Hooker Gregory S to Thai Christina D & Thomas T Nguyen; $165,000

5975 Kemper Rd: Garrido Franklin G & Beatriz to Webster Joseph & Kaitlin Webster; $246,700

Silverton

3903 Gatewood Ln: Smith Megan & Noah to Jung Myron; $270,000

South Cumminsville

3921 King Pl: Johnson Jerome & Daphnie to Johnson Jermaine Orlando; $120,000

South Fairmount

1531 Grove St: Wheelright Crystal to Mora Cruz Leopoldo; $28,500

1974 Harrison Ave: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joseph M & Sarah Joanne; $85,302

1978 Harrison Ave: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joseph M & Sarah Joanne; $83,000

2204 Grand Ave: Fair Future Homes LLC to Lee Wilma J & Cathy Lucille; $23,500

Springdale

11615 Maxey Ln: Rai Krishna @ 4 to Chikezie Chibuike; $345,000

564 Observatory Dr: Stargazer Investments LLC to Herrera Trinidad & Adelina Rulz; $210,000

600 Kemper Commons Cr: Tri-county Commons Associates LLC to Amerco Real Estate Company; $5,018,760

623 Smiley Ave: Lin Theresa Rost & David S to Hughes Kodi; $213,000

Springfield Township

1157 Madeleine Cr: Miklavcic Dawn Elizabeth to Th Property Owner I LLC; $145,700

1346 Forester Dr: Mckenzie Bryce & Lashelbrin to Bhattarai Bidhya; $235,000

1461 Biloxi Dr: Edm Enterprises LLC to Generation Two Properties LLC; $80,000

1477 Meredith Dr: Iraheta Maria & Gladys to Ayala Maria C & Asnel Mendez Feliz; $160,000

2188 Lincoln Ave: Foster Clarissa to Berry Abdul Malik; $25,420

507 North Bend Rd: Kremer Angeline M to Taylor Barbara A; $225,000

7819 Pinemeadow Ln: White Robert L Tr & Robert L White Jr Tr to Barrow Deborah D @3; $330,000

846 Reynard Ave: Hughes Raymond G Trustee to Auffrey Christopher @3; $195,000

8657 Winton Rd: Pd & Kym Properties Lp to Pd And Kym Properties Lp @3; $363,374

9587 Newgate Ln: Harris Lloyd G & Cynthia to Suess Nicole; $214,000

9665 Fernbrook Ct: Evans Deborah Sue @3 to Huang Megan; $220,000

9673 Fernbrook Ct: Evans Deborah Sue @3 to Huang Megan; $220,000

993 Vacationland Dr: Copenhaver Darrell R to Th Property Owner I LLC; $110,500

St. Bernard

4212 Greenlee Ave: France Mark to Kato Chiemi; $236,000

Sycamore Township

4554 Sycamore Rd: Rekers Sue West to Soller Rebecca; $250,000

4751 Luxe Bv: Sycamore Creek Ii LLC to Kenwood Scaii LLC; $2,487,100

6975 Miami Hills Dr: Jester Janet S Trustee to Jester William S & Laura J Jester; $233,000

Kenwood Rd: Kenwood Scr LLC to Kenwood Scaii LLC; $286,980

Symmes Township

10331 Fields Ertel Rd: Scherra Karen J to Sams Adam Stuart & Anna Catherine Eastman; $399,000

11572 Enyart Rd: Wright Anthony & Tiffany to Rohde Christopher Joseph; $450,000

11725 Darbyshire Ct: Hayes Bernadette T to Ammari Walid & Tamara; $485,000

12013 Maxim Ave: Staton Mary K to Sora Thomas C & Carmen L; $245,000

12086 Maxim Ave: Lehr Joan Lee Tr & Debbie Lee Pegram Tr to Pjtb LLC; $300,000

9279 Cactus Ln: Fiani Ramez M to 9279 Cactus Lane LLC; $525,000

Terrace Park

308 Miami Ave: Cadle Mary Beth to Blundred Robert Merritt Tr & Kelly Rose Tr; $799,000

Walnut Hills

2100 Sinton Ave: Grayson Jennifer to Chima Harmit; $245,000

2314 St James Ave: Crn Properties LLC to Roellig Jasen & Indya Benton; $376,500

Gilbert Ave: Scrappy Properties LLC to Walnut Hills Cemetery Association Of; $300,000

West End

425 Chestnut St: Phillips Henry to Ficke Samuel Allen; $410,000

427 Chestnut St: Phillips Henry to Ficke Samuel Allen; $410,000

901 Dayton St: Sieti Bark LLC to Cincy Living LLC; $250,000

West Price Hill

1228 Amanda Pl: Cheek Roland Joseph & Melanie to Judy Property Group LLC; $128,500

1642 Tuxworth Ave: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Authentic Property Ventures LLC; $65,000

1658 Tuxworth Ave: True Fm2017-1 LLC to Scott Steven Donald; $5,000

1714 Tuxworth Ave: Wiest Jeffrey J & Christine D to Autenrieb Stefanie Anita & Lisa; $184,000

1775 Tuxworth Ave: Ginley Joyce Harriet to Bruner Denise Edith Annie; $218,500

4452 Foley Rd: Conrex Ml Portfolio 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Collini Brian; $179,000

574 Trenton Ave: Obanion Rachael M to Witt Bobbi; $103,000

578 Trenton Ave: Vb One LLC to Hoffman Erica Jean & Christopher; $128,000

774 Wilbud Dr: Shelton Cecil to Rivera Juan Mayol & Kimberly Shelton; $90,000

990 Covedale Ave: Mcfarland Douglas C & Elizabeth D to Goff Nicole S & Katelyn S Heyl; $195,000

Westwood

2496 Westwood Northern Bv: Smith Sherman R Iv to Gannaway Lavar; $120,000

2545 Mustang Dr: Persimmon Hill Enterprises LLC to Lambert Michelle Renee & Kenneth L Lambert Jr; $225,000

2820 Queen City Ave: Brock Richard E to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $50,375

2917 Lafeuille Ave: Arf Properties LLC to Wbg Consulting LLC; $147,000

2919 Eggers Pl: Neeld Mitchell K & Kristi K to Thomasson Gregory Ryan & Melissa Jean Hearn; $202,000

3055 Percy Ave: Quickflipps LLC to Calvillo Manuel; $15,790

5661 Glenway Ave: Gleway Park Apartments LLC to Glenway Avenue Apartments LLC; $1,000,000

5665 Glenway Ave: Gleway Park Apartments LLC to Glenway Avenue Apartments LLC; $1,000,000

Whitewater Township

Lawrenceburg Rd: Rountree Daniel J & Pamela Sue to Clift John; $20,000

Wyoming

356 Hilltop Ln: Bornick James N & Sara Terese to Barber Sarah M @ 4; $322,400

637 Oak Ave: Homewood Development LLC to Kless Kevin C & Rachel G Ritchie; $608,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10291 Halequin Court: Lisa and Gary Combs Jr. to Danielle and Charles Moore; $320,000

1124 Kensington Drive: Dawn and Randall Warner to Paul Wall; $540,000

Bellevue

335 Prospect St.: The Estate of Kathleen M. Streine to Bellevue Land, LLC; $92,500

351 Van Voast Ave.: Ruth Gucklean to We Said Yes To The Mess, LLC; $110,000

Burlington

2709 Fister Place Boulevard: Rosetta and Keith Hicks to Mary Werden; $270,000

2712 Sunchase Boulevard: Jennifer and James Copple to Allison Sigfried and Travis Renton; $662,500

2760 Fister Place Boulevard: Tina and Shane Hargett to Sumit Minhas; $260,000

5006 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis and Kle Hall; $389,500

5016 Nelson Lane: Heather and Erich Huemoeller to Deborah Jansen; $247,000

6545 Emerald Drive: Kelly Cantrall to Kendra and Andrew Ross; $590,000

Cold Spring

6219 Royal Ave.: Amy Enzweiler to Bo Orr; $70,000

Covington

132 E. 10th St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $129,000

1906 Eastern Ave.: MBCC Property Management, LLC to Leagh Breeden; $127,000

1912 Garrard St.: Angela and Brad Werwick to Melanie Heckler; $230,000

2001 Glenway Ave.: Jessica and Brian Folke to Jenkins Properties, LLC; $102,000

206 Kyles Lane: Erika and Timothy Daniels to Caitlyn Auxlien and Matthew Modera; $330,000

208 E. 46th St.: Mark Goller to Jakiahya Robinson and Nathan Mastin; $185,000

21 E. 42nd St.: Lois Schoborg and Stephen Dial to R-C Builders of Greater Cincinnati, LLC; $70,000

2464 Arezzo St., unit 401-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Justine Lampke; $240,000

318 Berry St.: Rustbelt Propreties, LLC to Emily Staubach; $375,000

3380 Heathermoor Boulevard: Shirley Swiech to Daphne and Jose Conde; $225,000

4110 Winston Ave.: Veronica Gabriel and Galindo Agustin to William Corwin; $205,000

430 Morris Road: Elaine Schewe to Diane Schewe and Christopher Schewe; $162,000

4321 Michigan Ave.: Hat Trick, LLC to Bobbie Bitter; $180,000

Elsmere

230 Shaw Ave.: WearHaus Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Holmes and Mason Michael; $165,000

Erlanger

10 Lexington Drive: Samantha and Joshua Phillips to Tessa Byrum and Richard Bullard; $195,000

305 Sunset Ave.: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Darrell Brandenburg II to Chelsea Pugh; $203,500

3424 Liberty St.: Betty Gross to J.W. Properties, LLC; $165,000

3605 Shadyside Drive: Patricia George Vest to Lisa and Brian Freking; $250,000

Florence

120 Melinda Lane: Robin Bingham and Jimmy Brock to Karla Gazga and Jose Carmona; $165,000

122 Raintree Road: Michele and Joe Yearwood to Rebecca and Nicholas Caperton; $248,500

1305 Retriever Way, unit 3-A: The Drees Company to Seemabel and Vijaykumar Patel; $305,000

18 Roger Lane: Kentuckiana Greenhouse, LLC to Stallion Investments, LLC; $94,000

21 Airview Drive: Doris Legg to Felix Moctezuma; $200,000

3913 Hunters Green Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to Neema Abakuki and Abel Tshisekedi; $238,000

53 Utz Drive: Bobbie Bitter to Mauricio German; $205,000

6 Vivian Drive: The Bank of New York Mellon to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $147,000

6248 Fairoaks Drive: Todd Hedges to Georgina Carrillo and Cesar Guzman; $315,000

7779 Fat Reed Drive: Pamela Gray and Roy Wiliamson to Heather Colemire and Erich Huemoeller; $425,000

9325 Evergreen Drive: Taura and Roger Gillum to Mary and Robert Hoitnik; $200,000

Fort Mitchell

15 Anthoy Lane: Stephanie and Alfred Sassler to Rachel and Robert Blackwell; $285,000

75 Sunnymede Drive: Hanna Mueller to Gayla Harvey; $750,000

Fort Thomas

402 Rossford Ave.: Terribeth and Taylor Smith to Maria Talmage; $380,000

72 Mayfield Ave.: Barbara Arnez and John Fossett to Justine and Wesley Kruse; $650,000

Hebron

1541 Jolee Drive: Krista Reece to Jaclyn and Joshua Tisdale; $525,000

1829 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Bethany Taylor; $460,000

1900 Conway Hills Drive: Ana Centeno to Robertha and Frederick Matthews IV; $350,000

2627 Old Graves Road: Sally and Ronald Burcham to Sydney Taylor; $180,000

Highland Heights

307 Shadow Ridge Drive, unit 16-D: Patty and David Buecker to Monique Johnson; $278,000

Independence

10028 Meadow Glen Drive: Abdoulaye Diop to Angela and Brad Werwick; $430,000

10077 Meadow Glen Drive: Tara and Joseph Dyer to Erika and Timothy Daniels; $450,000

10247 Highmeadow Lane: Selma and Mitchell Vail to Melissa Nelson, Bernadine Nelson, John Nelson Jr. and Clint Weber; $370,000

1097 Ivoryhill Drive: Amanda and James Slone to Charity ane Troy Elens; $285,000

3892 Sherbourne Drive: The Drees Company to Stacy and Wesley Knight; $675,000

Lakeside Park

33 Arcadia Ave.: Katherine and Ryan Schouse to Marilyn and Jack Finrock; $541,500

Newport

1029 York St.: DCH Properties, LLC to John Turk; $345,000

60 Summer Hill Ave.: Dawn Listo and Daniel Listo to William Listo; $170,000

910 Putnam St.: Tony Stephenson to OHP Properties, LLC; $75,000

Ryland Heights

4558 Feiser Road: Carolyn Poore to Myrena Thomas and Michael Whitaker; $145,000

Southgate

127 Evergreen Ave.: Janet and Ronald Bertsch to Kristen Spahr; $230,000

Union

10177 Cedarwood Drive: Lisa and Michael Martin to Kristin and Dustin Lucas; $345,000

1081 McCarron Lane: Carol and Eddy Hensley to Laura and Thomas Main; $570,000

1156 McCarron Lane: Laura and Federico Renteria to Thao Hong and Ryan Brocklesby; $645,000

120 Frogtown Road: Jerry Dempsey to D&E Services, LLC; $308,000

8531 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Rosemarie Gabbard; $287,000

Villa Hills

821 Rogers Road: Charlene Kistner to Alexandra Smith; $320,000

912 Kenridge St.: Kathryn and Scott Moellinger to Paige and Troy Moellinger; $290,000

942 Outlook Ridge Lane: Barbara Shinn to Delora and Curtis Landon; $170,000

Walton

1931 Beaver Road: Maher & Sons, LLC to Kristin and Travis Wolfe; $235,000

Wilder

511 Telescope View, unit 202: Carol and Jerry Combs to Kethleen and Robert McCartney; $177,000

