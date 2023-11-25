$1.065 million East Walnut Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
5125 Rollman Estates Dr: Huff Craig T & Kelley L to Raphael Timothy Joseph & Alexandra Horwitz; $952,000
6725 Fair Acres Dr: Khalily Mahin to Weinheimer Kyle S & Sarah A Smith Polderman; $521,000
Anderson Township
1151 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Linden Hill LLC to Critser Elizabeth S Tr; $930,910
1446 Verdale Dr: Quales Jonathan & Danielle to Hilvert Krista L; $270,000
1576 Summithills Dr: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Heidari Thomas Anddre & Shelby Strain; $290,000
1719 Robinway Dr: Trammel Theodore J to Keegan Jannella; $315,000
1728 Friartuck Ln: Thompson Allison & Nickolas Hyrcza to Abdo Jacques Bou & Esther Nehme; $329,900
1838 Rusticwood Ln: Distasi Lesa @ 5 to Emsweller Joel Brice & Jasmine Parker; $259,900
561 Ridgestone Dr: Polacek Robert J & Linda S to Miller Times LLC; $849,900
6568 Sherman Ave: Haas Christopher Riley to Schuman Jonathan Chad; $200,000
7178 Honeywood Ct: Delvecchio Maria A to Jtj Holdings LLC; $156,000
7809 Meadowcreek Dr: O Connor Andrew P & Heather to Gholson Lindsay & Zachary Gholson; $506,000
7855 Bilby Ln: Taylor Randolph to Yamileth Construction LLC; $40,000
7859 Bilby Ln: Taylor Randolph to Yamileth Construction LLC; $40,000
8464 Kilkenny Dr: Jones Linda D to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $209,440
8543 Shenstone Dr: Woodall Benita M & Edward L Gilreath to Gallimore Dakota S & Brittany Adikes Slachta; $340,695
862 Asbury Rd: Moore Robert L & Melissa J to Drury Sasrah & Dale Sentman; $307,500
933 Eight Mile Rd: Watkins Leota Jill to Jones Joseph Robert; $300,000
994 Woodlyn Dr: Messink Theresa A to Preston Brian R; $96,000
Avondale
22 Glen Este Pl: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Woodruff Taylor; $145,000
3584 Vine St: Christmon Gregory to Cincinnati Zoo Properties LLC; $170,000
3640 Reading Rd: Khayo Edward E & Roslyn M to Boden Jonathan; $353,000
3736 Washington Ave: Zafar Farhan & Jaweriah Siddiqui to Hoffman Kathryn E & Benjamin L Hoffman; $800,000
3738 Vine St: Bible Gary A to Bruner Brian; $30,000
685 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Bryant Trenai to Easterling Douglas & Matthew Umphreys; $310,000
853 Glenwood Ave: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Aladimi Jameela; $400,000
885 Glenwood Ave: Sosa Realty LLC to Action Sports Coaching Unlimited LLC; $170,000
Blue Ash
11057 Wood Ave: Tworek Levi to 11057 Wood LLC; $260,000
11059 Corine Ave: Straughn John Jr & J Renee Straughn to Straughn Orin Vincent Miguel; $125,890
9343 Lansford Dr: Rothenberg Joy H & Marc to Rogers Jillian Leigh & Patrick Wanstrath; $405,000
Business District
1150 Vine St: Greenberg Investment Properties LLC to Webb Jr John G; $335,000
413 Plum St: Whittle Robert F & Kathleen M to Reader Dj; $950,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Taylor Tanya to Dodd William Michael; $500
Carthage
7110 Vine St: Clark Linda Susan to New Day Properties LLC; $300,000
Cheviot
3600 Westwood Northern Bv: Cutter Brenda L & John Kroeger to Kroeger John; $11,000
3826 Glenmore Ave: Miller Eric to M & S Realty LLC; $135,000
3914 Meyerfeld Ave: Schmitt John & Jennifer Gehrich to Chowdhury Abdul G; $86,561
4216 Washington Ave: Petrillo Maria to Ervin Domonique & Deandre Lewis; $274,900
4283 Selby Ct: Wimmers Nettie Ruth Tr to Parnell Jarod Christopher; $80,000
4302 St Martins Pl: Dangel Marie E & Elizabeth to Schrader Scott J & Gloria; $237,500
Cleves
239 Bassett St: Hughes David W @3 to Jeffers Jennifer R & David W Hughes; $53,730
Clifton
17 Belsaw Pl: Neyer Mary E & Amy L to Pohlman Kyle W; $1,400,000
3366 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000
3368 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000
3372 Central Pw: Parkway Investments Ltd to De Paul Cristo Rey High School; $1,100,000
Colerain Township
10097 Pottinger Rd: Mission Street Homes LLC to Sparks Latoya; $384,933
10739 Valiant Dr: Sexton Robert I to Hall Collins III & Alyssia Morris; $169,000
11555 Regency Square Ct: Jackson Timothy to Wilson John; $149,900
11911 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Simmons Adam & Olivia; $400,000
2456 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Agyepong Joseph Baah & Gloria Acquaah Arhin; $359,900
2724 Springdale Rd: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Tiadjoue Ngompe Yannick Cyrille; $249,900
2795 Springdale Rd: Cincy 2023 LLC to Speight Kayla; $173,600
2831 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Azaah Mbo Machboland & Sandrine Anyi Achu; $357,891
3139 Deshler Dr: Cordray Larry @ 5 to Johnson Curtis; $56,000
3173 Libra Ln: Dugan Ann J to Diiorio Renee; $220,000
3176 New Year Dr: Foley Cynthia L to Robertson Harriet R & Jerome Stanfield; $247,500
3269 Regal Ln: Mcdonald Chenelle to Rubio Vicente Martinez &; $230,000
3303 Galbraith Rd: Calardo Timothy C & Jodie Lea to Martin Rozell & Sherina Martin; $252,000
3322 Grovewood Dr: Craftsman Properties LLC to Lawson William Virgil & Wafa Dawn; $274,000
3352 Harry Lee Ln: Bilkhu Sunjeet to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000
3393 Coleen Dr: Shelton Tara & Ryan Gerth to Boner Thomas; $90,000
3407 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,230
3409 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $39,630
3411 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,830
3418 Springdale Rd: Bishop Bradley Michael to Ross Willie & Maria Robinson; $250,000
3437 Amberway Ct: Grant Parks Properties LLC to Evegan Debra; $152,000
4046 Resolute Cr: Kitts Sandra Faye to Malnar Rebecca; $180,000
4210 Hanley Rd: Pitzer Linda M @5 to Miller Michael V; $299,000
4763 Poole Rd: Hsbc Bank Usa National Association Tr to Bmz Properties LLC; $115,000
6720 Memory Ln: Chapman Lexi D & Maurice to Cooper James J; $200,000
6722 Thompson Rd: Appel Lisa C & Cory Francis to Hendricks Shakil A; $245,900
7639 Pippin Rd: Vb Two LLC to Gaston Rebekkah D; $150,000
9212 Orangewood Dr: Johnsen James D to Connally Tyler; $172,000
9748 Flattop Dr: Callahan Carole J to Unkrich Louis; $195,000
9817 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes to Zanders Keiara Mariah & Natalie Bailey; $265,110
9895 Marino Dr: Shackelford Belinda Lou to A3 Property Development LLC; $70,000
9977 Capstan Dr: Cincy2023 LLC to Rosales Dulce B & Nathanial W Mello; $174,500
College Hill
1506 Ambrose Ave: Billups Lethia to Johnson Zachary; $255,000
903 Venetian Te: Davis Geoffrey Wayne & Sharon Elizabeth to Opendoor Property Trust I; $250,700
Columbia Tusculum
3936 Feemster St: Barjuca John Ii & Bria Deshea Barjuca to Herzig Ronald P; $825,000
440 Strafer St: Gregorio Flavio & Tazree Kadam to Bell Alex & Hannah Moman; $750,000
577 Delta Ave: Collins Sonya R to Huffman Blaine Xavier; $439,000
Corryville
106 University Ave: Fischer Jeffrey C to Euclid Avenue LLC; $316,000
Crosby Township
10473 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
10481 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
10564 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
21 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Lin Robert & Hsin Ping Huang; $349,930
3919 St Johns Te: 4100 Grove LLC to Blevins Adam Christopher; $275,000
Lot 18 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Kumar Vidhya & Hassan Damlakhan; $345,680
Delhi Township
1291 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Patel Rohit & Jinal; $452,500
1305 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Wells Christopher J & Cheyenne Celeste; $406,035
254 Brookforest Dr: Daniels Russell to Daniels Russell; $85,000
296 Halidonhill Ln: Herbert Carol L to Hughes Mary M; $240,000
4343 Mt Alverno Rd: Rousseve Joshua to Th Property Owner I LLC; $176,000
5444 Delhi Pk: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Napa Investments LLC; $142,555
5656 Annajoe Ct: Herbe Frederick J to Vetter Thomas & Mary Louise; $392,500
5666 Hollowview Ct: Pohlmann Marlene Mary to Kelly William & Emma; $260,000
5759 Juvene Wy: Laeace John C & Marlene A to Noell Jesse T; $230,000
679 Candleridge Dr: Grimme William R & Lori B to Davis James Michael & Nancy Barbara; $375,000
964 Anderson Ferry Rd: Barnes-ramey Sandra to Boyles Casey A; $122,000
East End
1201 Edgecliff Pl: Walloon Properties LLC to Mcelroy Lori W Tr; $799,000
1482 Riverside Dr: Jackson Curis Lynn Tr & Karen Marie Tr to Moran James J & Catherine A; $775,000
2451 Riverside Dr: Kitare Leiah Tr to Davis Thomas L & Mau T Vo; $282,000
East Price Hill
1039 Wells St: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Pretium Investments LLC; $69,900
1039 Wells St: Warren Gregory J to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $60,000
1041 Considine Ave: Restructure Opportunity Fund LLC to Coleman Debra L; $23,000
3420 Lehman Rd: 3420 Lehman LLC to Khatcherian Roubina &; $150,000
355 Grand Ave: Luebbee Kristine to Hamden Daniella G; $149,900
450 Fairbanks Ave: Thornton Michael & Donna to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $37,000
725 Purcell Ave: Rainbow Property Group LLC to Apoyan David; $173,000
815 Hawthorne Ave: Kb Partners LLC to Ltp LLC; $185,000
817 Hawthorne Ave: Kb Partners LLC to Ltp LLC; $185,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Marinelli Claudia Sue to Marrs Kristina Marie; $127,000
2950 Wold Ave: Marcus Dianne to Mcclish Ashley Ryan & Iris Mcclish; $1,065,180
Elmwood Place
3 Spruce St: Yra Development Corp to Pumbedita LLC LLC; $62,500
Evanston
1911 Clarion Ave: 1911 Clarion Ave Land Trust to Bfwt Development Group LLC; $125,000
3466 Hudson Ave: 3466 Hudson LLC to Davis Brittany & Kevin Cook Davis; $385,000
Fairfax
3764 Nightingale Dr: Hundley Gregory Joseph Jr to Tran Thinh Huy & Nguyet Thi Nhu Nguyen; $276,000
3853 Germania Ave: Banfill David A Tr & Gary W Banfill II Tr to Mckenrick Timothy; $235,000
Forest Park
11454 Southland Rd: Rohrig Cora Jean & Cora E Anderson to Double E Properties LLC; $145,000
11506 Fremantle Dr: Thurman Eddie & Doretha to Thurmond Rose M; $82,000
957 Galsworthy Ct: Loncharte Joseph to Gibbons Debbie L; $244,000
Glendale
1080 Morse Ave: Edmundson David G & Beth A Sullebarger to Maggard Daniel J; $375,000
Golf Manor
2421 Kellerman Ave: Spriggs Allison Faith to Hogan Brendan J; $210,000
6267 Elbrook Ave: Woodard-dennard Irene to Illyria Investments LLC; $157,900
6415 Fair Oaks Ave: Lmcf 9 LLC to Koch Timothy H & Lindsey E; $240,000
Green Township
2300 Sylved Ln: Weinheimer Charles & Patricia to Assefa Yemeserach & Bineyam H Mezgehe; $130,000
2565 Devils Backbone Rd: Rizzo Anna R & Todd A to Deters Zachary Scott; $400,000
2936 Orchardgate Ct: Schneider Donald R & Karen S to Lu Yun Ting & Fan Xuan Chen; $242,500
3095 Limestone Cr: Dechering Maria to Kim Minjin & Sangyong Cho; $292,500
3306 North Bend Rd: Lowe Robert Charles to Cira Abigail; $133,000
3606 Rickshire Dr: Davis Jerome A & Beverly J to Feie Brian G & Sarah E; $480,000
3669 Sandal Ln: Rohrkasse Anne T & Michael Krekeler to Murdock Dennis William & Patricia N; $270,000
3720 Boomer Rd: Egan Aaron M to Hoerth Colin Andrew; $180,000
3780 Sunburst Ridge Ln: Macenko James C Tr to Harpenau Melissa L; $425,000
4415 Abby Ct: Durbin Michael E & Patricia A to Sellmeyer Aaron; $425,000
4931 Arbor Woods Ct: Belle Barbara A Tr to Stansell Russell Dean Tr; $185,000
4931 Arbor Woods Ct: Stricklin Martha Elizabeth to Trustee Kristi L Tr; $210,000
4986 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Thacker Emerson Thomas & Rebecca Jones; $559,332
5027 West Fork Rd: Barhorst Matthew M to Metzner Tricia L & John M; $315,000
5255 Lakefront Dr: Leisring Paul J & Angela R to Hoeweler Debra K; $330,000
5362 Meadow Walk Ln: Roesel Brittany & Daniel J Wirtz to Pari Manijeh Sadeghi; $178,000
5401 Michelles Oak Ct: Combs Brenda L to Steinmetz Construction Inc; $140,500
5519 Edger Dr: Brown Barbara F Tr to Smith Jill & Chad Wiegele; $175,000
5644 Bridgetown Rd: Schaefer Lois E to Meyer Nicholas; $145,000
5697 Windview Dr: Bretnitz Gregg C & Dawne A to Bretnitz Kaitlyn; $235,000
5737 Bridgetown Rd: Dowers Joann & Ruth Ann Klosterman to Tory Michael Holding Company LLC; $135,000
5880 Farlook Dr: Bamberger Charlene Trustee to Dorr Benjamin William & Michelle Lin Dorr; $355,000
5884 North Glen Rd: Molloy Robert J Iii to Lazarus Todd & Beth Lazarus; $150,000
6008 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Eckroth Kenneth J & Joyce M; $625,014
6104 Rose Petal Dr: Kissel Barbara A to Durbin Michael Edward & Patricia Ann; $575,000
6512 Springmyer Dr: Stephens Michael E Tr to Papin Steven J; $308,000
6601 Hearne Rd: Briskman Real Estate LLC to Calzo Darryl & Tanya; $100,000
6846 Taylor Rd: Kain Gabriel J to Whitaker Iii George Edwin & Veronica L Whitaker; $195,000
7734 Bridge Point Dr: Minning Vicky M to Johnson Mondrako Leverne; $242,900
Greenhills
165 Junefield Ave: Horter Financial Strategies LLC to Smith Tyler & Gloria Smith; $254,000
Harrison
10704 Carolina Pines Dr: Harrigan Andrew C & Sarah E to Huizing Ben & Kayla; $425,000
124 Flintstone Dr: Plasters Meghan Sue to Hatfield Charles L; $100,000
1275 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Uhde Eric D; $311,620
217 Morgans Wy: Joerger Kimberly G to Lake Matthew P; $155,000
330 Marie Ct: Carmen Jennifer to Olding David Ray & Charissa Kumamoto; $265,000
646 Ridgeview Dr: Stark Jason W to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000
Harrison Township
8639 Lawrenceburg Rd: Taylor Clara E to Jacobs Timothy D; $54,000
Hartwell
8378 Woodbine Ave: Ruiz Jesus Alfred & Madai Perez Reynosa to Ledgerock Investments; $265,000
Hyde Park
2826 Astoria Ave: Klockow Gary M & Catherine E to Littlejohn Jefferey L & Rae T Littlejohn; $411,200
2902 Victoria Ave: Kaiser Marilyn to Matheny Antommaria Armand H & Cali C; $70
3470 Holly Ave: Miazga Matt & Victoria to Holly Vista Properties LLC; $1,300,000
3524 Forestoak Ct: Rhoads Elizabeth M & Brendan to Moran Alexander Leo; $399,900
3570 Bayard Dr: Conway Robert A Jr & Cynthia H to Maggio Andrew & Devon; $1,842,700
3623 Amberson Ave: Mcclarren Margaret & Elizabeth to Casson Lisa Yeardon & Steven Casson; $470,000
3775 Grovedale Pl: Acevedo Samantha M & Keegan W Anderson to Pean Christophe Michel & Sandra Anne Weiss; $313,000
3787 Aylesboro Ave: Agricola Jeffrey S to El Kat LLC; $525,000
Indian Hill
7815 Rock Hill Ln: Hildbold Richard P Tr to Owen Leah A Tr; $1,400,000
7920 Loveland Madeira Rd: Jones Edmund W Tr to Gardner Ken; $900,000
8150 Ravenswalk Ln: Gimpel Mary M to Shi Bo & Wei Zeng; $1,600,000
9 Voorhees Dr: Cooper Karen R to Ndh Enterprises LLC; $2,975,000
9015 Spooky Ridge Ln: Bullock Herbert H to Brown Gregory R & Sara M Brown; $745,000
Kennedy Heights
3533 Amberacres Dr: Star Bank National Assoc Tr to Schomaker Victoria M; $210,000
6016 Dryden Ave: Obrien Collin T to Grogan Sean Barry & Andrea Lynn; $350,000
Lincoln Heights
1169 Byrd Ave: Holland Derrick to Honest Home Offers LLC; $60,000
1169 Byrd Ave: Honest Home Offers LLC to Mz Management LLC; $70,000
Lockland
550 Wayne Ave: Tri State Concrete Construction Inc to Lsr LLC; $187,180
622 Worthington Ave: Illyria Investments LLC to Henning Elaine; $215,000
628 Stewart Ave: Jordan Carlwell H & Patsy L to Norwood Rental Properties LLC; $75,000
Loveland
1051 Stratford Ct: Dunlap Bailee R to Nguyen Thi Thuy Phuong; $240,000
1749 Wittenberg Dr: Cole Jeffrey Douglas & Emily A to Campbell Ashley Lauren; $290,000
1837 Stockton Dr: Landreaux Robert C & Emily M to Mestemaker Grace & Brett; $278,720
184 Brushwood Dr: Coletta Beverly Gail to Hale Jenna Marie & Kameron Joseph; $280,000
210 Carrington Pl: Lewis Elizabeth to Meineke Gail; $203,750
4031 White Chapel Ln: Smithson Douglas J & Sherri J to Wooton Fred Jr & Mary C; $200,000
854 Marbea Dr: Miranda Matthew James to Salem Bassel & Wafa Akkad; $225,000
Madeira
6601 Kenwood Rd: Tjc Realty LLC to Peter Andrew J & Jaclyn M Peter; $820,000
6689 Apache Cr: Mccullough Robert T & Gwendolyn L to Pipes Andrew Robert & Christine Nicole; $540,000
7214 Osceola Dr: Listermann Michael R to Ruiz Maria; $167,500
7238 Longfield Dr: Huerkamp Samantha & Michael to Stanley David G & Melinda R Earnest; $455,000
7526 Camargo Rd: Stringer Lois J to Lifeformations Inc; $250,000
7801 Greenbriar Ln: Nuss Ryan E & Anna E Meece to Dennis Martin S; $384,000
8003 Sanoma Dr: Simmons Derek & Leslie to Setchell Hayley Campbell & Duncan James; $720,000
Madisonville
5634 Islington Ave: Linden Benjamin & Courtney to Weyers Beth H; $260,000
5725 Adelphi St: Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation to Blihovde Alex & Emily Crockett; $229,900
Mariemont
4312 Joan Pl: Stricker Ronald D & Victoria S Quiambao to Scheeser Cortney M & Amy M Scheeser Tr; $420,000
6993 Bramble Hill Dr: Peskin Jennifer Ann & Bryan S to Heinbach Elizabeth; $550,000
Miami Township
1707 Cliff Rd: Teko Land Group to Paul Edward L & Victoria V; $6,400
3588 Chestnut Park Ln: Wernes Trine W to Smith Kellie & Michael Corcoran; $198,900
3694 Chestnut Park Ln: Breen Geraldine Claudia to Lammers Penny L; $237,000
7364 Pickway Dr: Lawrence William J & Carolyn Olivia Lawrence to Smith Cathryn Geraci & Scott Daniel Smith; $350,000
7934 Rio Grande Dr: Shea Peter A & Margaret Gilb to Fishburn Jacob David & Olivia Kathryn Geiger; $410,000
8236 Charlies Wy: Bisher Ronald A & Anna S to Duerring Brian & Laura; $915,000
Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Shea Peter A & Margaret Gilb Shea; $681,007
Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Schiller Laura M Tr; $748,227
Montgomery
9236 Village Green Dr: Gettinger Stephanie A & Gregory W Wagner Co-tr to Mayer Jacob Westover & Alyssa Mayer; $475,000
Mount Adams
927 Paradrome St: Dring Robert J & Susan M to Berry Christopher T & Tracy E; $253,000
Mount Airy
2334 Whitewood Ln: Chaille Christine M to Nasir Muhammad & Lubana Gul Chaudhary; $127,160
2405 Buddleia Ct: Brundage Theresa M to Lenzley Iani; $227,500
2666 Fairhill Dr: Jordan Kevin to Gibson Tamisha; $140,000
5687 Colerain Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Terry Sullivan Rhonda Lynette; $135,495
Mount Auburn
234 Helen St: Forged Homes LLC to Gannon Michelle & Donald Hendricks; $272,000
Mount Healthy
1947 Stevens Ave: Smith Craig L to Garvey Academy; $120,600
7349 Hickman St: Dishion Ricky D Tr & Annette M Tr to Romito Raffaela & Mark Joseph; $152,500
7356 Joseph St: Frank Susan A & Kenneth H Weaver to Leisring Angela R & Paul J Leisring; $300,000
7931 Rambler Pl: Crosby Ronnette Monte to Jackson Kyanna; $262,900
Mount Lookout
3015 Kinmont St: Huskey Rental LLC to Garibay Franscisco & Isabel Melchor Garibay Tr; $545,000
3256 Hardisty Ave: Rosekrans David Tr to Waypoint Acquisitions LLC; $1,150,000
3575 Kroger Ave: Wenstrup-moore Ryan B & Colin Moore to Shu Kendrick & Savannah M Shu; $460,000
3654 Grandin Rd: Homer Mark & Beth to Labar Daniel J & Kimberly C Tr; $1,385,000
8 Walsh Ln: Laffoon Anne C to Neyra Nathan Radley & Christina; $1,150,000
805 Delta Ave: Schomburg Stephen L to Nowicki Sarah; $142,000
Mount Washington
1275 Bursal Ave: Nsp Homes LLC to Buttree Dana M; $328,000
1609 Sutton Ave: Williams Rawlen & Thanyarak to Scott Whitney; $232,500
1629 Brandon Ave: Yorio Carolyn M to Giles Mary & Cody S Giles; $282,000
2121 Sutton Ave: Macy Jocelyn F to Nanni Rita & Eric William Schneeberger; $120,000
2450 Sanctuary Cr: Ann G Kelley Tr to Clarck Paige; $315,750
6041 Colter Ave: Greer Shannon L to Gilreath Edward; $205,000
6543 Rainbow Ln: Bain Traci & Tristan Paurillo to Patton Daniel; $194,000
6565 Spindlewick Ln: Choudhury Harlal & Swarna to Sagester Eric Cameron & Grace Marie Sagester; $405,000
6624 Corbly Rd: Garner Dean Lee Tr to Mercadante Sara & Antonio Ranaudo; $412,000
North College Hill
1720 Dallas Ave: Goldberg Anat Eshed to Messineo Ventures LLC; $114,000
1805 Emerson Ave: Bunny Properties LLC to Stable Turns LLC; $126,200
6821 Simpson Ave: Dunn Joell to Gladden Joyce; $59,000
6831 Grace Ave: Mcc Of Nj LLC to Oconnell Branden; $128,000
6943 La Boiteaux Ave: Liv In Cin LLC to Hayes Bethany L; $197,500
Northside
1318 Apjones St: Roseberry Kelly J to Murphy Michael K; $530,000
1550 Donaldson Pl: Ballinger Julie & Zach Ballinger to Grand Vista Investments LLC; $177,500
Norwood
1945 Elm Ave: Washington Herbert Wayne to Komer Capital Management LLC; $85,000
2139 Slane Ave: Guyer Brandon to Poplis Patrick & Nicole Christie; $446,000
2506 Shanmoor Ave: Leschansky Elizabeth C to Pepmeier Elizabeth C & Adam J Pepmeier; $290,000
5335 Rolston Ave: Thompson Brenda to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E Nerlinger; $40,000
Oakley
3717 Maple Park Ave: Klockow Gary Michael & Catherine Elizabeth to Meagher John K; $322,000
Over-the-Rhine
1207 Elm St: 1207 Elm LLC to Musillo Christopher; $1,810,000
1214 Vine St: Otto Christopher Edward Tr to Calderas Onell Jesus; $285,000
1421 Race St: Surges Nathan to Falconi Edna & Derek; $275,000
Pleasant Ridge
3329 Woodford Rd: Weinheimer Kyle S & Sarah A Smith-polderman to Doolittle James John; $300,000
5601 Milan Ave: Morris Leah B to Butler Janet M; $300,000
5908 Woodmont Ave: Tomlinson Joseph & Lacey Bradley to Degenhart James Michael; $330,000
6250 Cortelyou Ave: Reilly Daniel to Swanson Bradley & Amy; $353,800
Reading
2141 Trailridge Dr: Cain Jamie Lee to Cannatelli Susan; $348,000
2361 Galbraith Rd: Hamker Stephanie L to Hawkins Andrew Jacob; $150,000
2396 Galbraith Rd: Weartz Douglas R to Kent Stefan Ryan; $127,900
Riverside
3425 Hillside Ave: Armstrong Sherry L to Jackson Eugene; $36,000
Roselawn
7239 Reading Rd: Silva Larry to Js Capital Investments LLC; $144,900
7250 Scottwood Ave: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Ross Ingrid Ann; $150,000
7860 Glenorchard Dr: Bruwn Real Estate LLC to Powers Denise; $50,000
7939 Greenland Pl: Abrorov Ismatillo to Jones Sparkle & Harold Davis; $277,335
Sayler Park
7011 Gracely Dr: Lee Sarah & Jacob Lee to Metcalf Jacob Cole; $330,000
7014 Gracely Dr: Lee Sarah & Jacob Lee to Metcalf Jacob Cole; $330,000
Sharonville
10903 Willfleet Dr: Thomas Marie Teresa Tr to Mehl Lauren; $237,000
11956 Tramway Dr: Wolf Creek Properties LLC to 11956 Tramway LLC; $340,000
3431 Cornell Rd: Wiseman Patsy G Tr to The Free Holiness Church Of God; $95,000
4033 Beavercreek Cr: Hooker Gregory S to Thai Christina D & Thomas T Nguyen; $165,000
5975 Kemper Rd: Garrido Franklin G & Beatriz to Webster Joseph & Kaitlin Webster; $246,700
Silverton
3903 Gatewood Ln: Smith Megan & Noah to Jung Myron; $270,000
South Cumminsville
3921 King Pl: Johnson Jerome & Daphnie to Johnson Jermaine Orlando; $120,000
South Fairmount
1531 Grove St: Wheelright Crystal to Mora Cruz Leopoldo; $28,500
1974 Harrison Ave: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joseph M & Sarah Joanne; $85,302
1978 Harrison Ave: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joseph M & Sarah Joanne; $83,000
2204 Grand Ave: Fair Future Homes LLC to Lee Wilma J & Cathy Lucille; $23,500
Springdale
11615 Maxey Ln: Rai Krishna @ 4 to Chikezie Chibuike; $345,000
564 Observatory Dr: Stargazer Investments LLC to Herrera Trinidad & Adelina Rulz; $210,000
600 Kemper Commons Cr: Tri-county Commons Associates LLC to Amerco Real Estate Company; $5,018,760
623 Smiley Ave: Lin Theresa Rost & David S to Hughes Kodi; $213,000
Springfield Township
1157 Madeleine Cr: Miklavcic Dawn Elizabeth to Th Property Owner I LLC; $145,700
1346 Forester Dr: Mckenzie Bryce & Lashelbrin to Bhattarai Bidhya; $235,000
1461 Biloxi Dr: Edm Enterprises LLC to Generation Two Properties LLC; $80,000
1477 Meredith Dr: Iraheta Maria & Gladys to Ayala Maria C & Asnel Mendez Feliz; $160,000
2188 Lincoln Ave: Foster Clarissa to Berry Abdul Malik; $25,420
507 North Bend Rd: Kremer Angeline M to Taylor Barbara A; $225,000
7819 Pinemeadow Ln: White Robert L Tr & Robert L White Jr Tr to Barrow Deborah D @3; $330,000
846 Reynard Ave: Hughes Raymond G Trustee to Auffrey Christopher @3; $195,000
8657 Winton Rd: Pd & Kym Properties Lp to Pd And Kym Properties Lp @3; $363,374
9587 Newgate Ln: Harris Lloyd G & Cynthia to Suess Nicole; $214,000
9665 Fernbrook Ct: Evans Deborah Sue @3 to Huang Megan; $220,000
9673 Fernbrook Ct: Evans Deborah Sue @3 to Huang Megan; $220,000
993 Vacationland Dr: Copenhaver Darrell R to Th Property Owner I LLC; $110,500
St. Bernard
4212 Greenlee Ave: France Mark to Kato Chiemi; $236,000
Sycamore Township
4554 Sycamore Rd: Rekers Sue West to Soller Rebecca; $250,000
4751 Luxe Bv: Sycamore Creek Ii LLC to Kenwood Scaii LLC; $2,487,100
6975 Miami Hills Dr: Jester Janet S Trustee to Jester William S & Laura J Jester; $233,000
Kenwood Rd: Kenwood Scr LLC to Kenwood Scaii LLC; $286,980
Symmes Township
10331 Fields Ertel Rd: Scherra Karen J to Sams Adam Stuart & Anna Catherine Eastman; $399,000
11572 Enyart Rd: Wright Anthony & Tiffany to Rohde Christopher Joseph; $450,000
11725 Darbyshire Ct: Hayes Bernadette T to Ammari Walid & Tamara; $485,000
12013 Maxim Ave: Staton Mary K to Sora Thomas C & Carmen L; $245,000
12086 Maxim Ave: Lehr Joan Lee Tr & Debbie Lee Pegram Tr to Pjtb LLC; $300,000
9279 Cactus Ln: Fiani Ramez M to 9279 Cactus Lane LLC; $525,000
Terrace Park
308 Miami Ave: Cadle Mary Beth to Blundred Robert Merritt Tr & Kelly Rose Tr; $799,000
Walnut Hills
2100 Sinton Ave: Grayson Jennifer to Chima Harmit; $245,000
2314 St James Ave: Crn Properties LLC to Roellig Jasen & Indya Benton; $376,500
Gilbert Ave: Scrappy Properties LLC to Walnut Hills Cemetery Association Of; $300,000
West End
425 Chestnut St: Phillips Henry to Ficke Samuel Allen; $410,000
427 Chestnut St: Phillips Henry to Ficke Samuel Allen; $410,000
901 Dayton St: Sieti Bark LLC to Cincy Living LLC; $250,000
West Price Hill
1228 Amanda Pl: Cheek Roland Joseph & Melanie to Judy Property Group LLC; $128,500
1642 Tuxworth Ave: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Authentic Property Ventures LLC; $65,000
1658 Tuxworth Ave: True Fm2017-1 LLC to Scott Steven Donald; $5,000
1714 Tuxworth Ave: Wiest Jeffrey J & Christine D to Autenrieb Stefanie Anita & Lisa; $184,000
1775 Tuxworth Ave: Ginley Joyce Harriet to Bruner Denise Edith Annie; $218,500
4452 Foley Rd: Conrex Ml Portfolio 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Collini Brian; $179,000
574 Trenton Ave: Obanion Rachael M to Witt Bobbi; $103,000
578 Trenton Ave: Vb One LLC to Hoffman Erica Jean & Christopher; $128,000
774 Wilbud Dr: Shelton Cecil to Rivera Juan Mayol & Kimberly Shelton; $90,000
990 Covedale Ave: Mcfarland Douglas C & Elizabeth D to Goff Nicole S & Katelyn S Heyl; $195,000
Westwood
2496 Westwood Northern Bv: Smith Sherman R Iv to Gannaway Lavar; $120,000
2545 Mustang Dr: Persimmon Hill Enterprises LLC to Lambert Michelle Renee & Kenneth L Lambert Jr; $225,000
2820 Queen City Ave: Brock Richard E to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $50,375
2917 Lafeuille Ave: Arf Properties LLC to Wbg Consulting LLC; $147,000
2919 Eggers Pl: Neeld Mitchell K & Kristi K to Thomasson Gregory Ryan & Melissa Jean Hearn; $202,000
3055 Percy Ave: Quickflipps LLC to Calvillo Manuel; $15,790
5661 Glenway Ave: Gleway Park Apartments LLC to Glenway Avenue Apartments LLC; $1,000,000
5665 Glenway Ave: Gleway Park Apartments LLC to Glenway Avenue Apartments LLC; $1,000,000
Whitewater Township
Lawrenceburg Rd: Rountree Daniel J & Pamela Sue to Clift John; $20,000
Wyoming
356 Hilltop Ln: Bornick James N & Sara Terese to Barber Sarah M @ 4; $322,400
637 Oak Ave: Homewood Development LLC to Kless Kevin C & Rachel G Ritchie; $608,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10291 Halequin Court: Lisa and Gary Combs Jr. to Danielle and Charles Moore; $320,000
1124 Kensington Drive: Dawn and Randall Warner to Paul Wall; $540,000
Bellevue
335 Prospect St.: The Estate of Kathleen M. Streine to Bellevue Land, LLC; $92,500
351 Van Voast Ave.: Ruth Gucklean to We Said Yes To The Mess, LLC; $110,000
Burlington
2709 Fister Place Boulevard: Rosetta and Keith Hicks to Mary Werden; $270,000
2712 Sunchase Boulevard: Jennifer and James Copple to Allison Sigfried and Travis Renton; $662,500
2760 Fister Place Boulevard: Tina and Shane Hargett to Sumit Minhas; $260,000
5006 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis and Kle Hall; $389,500
5016 Nelson Lane: Heather and Erich Huemoeller to Deborah Jansen; $247,000
6545 Emerald Drive: Kelly Cantrall to Kendra and Andrew Ross; $590,000
Cold Spring
6219 Royal Ave.: Amy Enzweiler to Bo Orr; $70,000
Covington
132 E. 10th St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $129,000
1906 Eastern Ave.: MBCC Property Management, LLC to Leagh Breeden; $127,000
1912 Garrard St.: Angela and Brad Werwick to Melanie Heckler; $230,000
2001 Glenway Ave.: Jessica and Brian Folke to Jenkins Properties, LLC; $102,000
206 Kyles Lane: Erika and Timothy Daniels to Caitlyn Auxlien and Matthew Modera; $330,000
208 E. 46th St.: Mark Goller to Jakiahya Robinson and Nathan Mastin; $185,000
21 E. 42nd St.: Lois Schoborg and Stephen Dial to R-C Builders of Greater Cincinnati, LLC; $70,000
2464 Arezzo St., unit 401-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Justine Lampke; $240,000
318 Berry St.: Rustbelt Propreties, LLC to Emily Staubach; $375,000
3380 Heathermoor Boulevard: Shirley Swiech to Daphne and Jose Conde; $225,000
4110 Winston Ave.: Veronica Gabriel and Galindo Agustin to William Corwin; $205,000
430 Morris Road: Elaine Schewe to Diane Schewe and Christopher Schewe; $162,000
4321 Michigan Ave.: Hat Trick, LLC to Bobbie Bitter; $180,000
Elsmere
230 Shaw Ave.: WearHaus Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Holmes and Mason Michael; $165,000
Erlanger
10 Lexington Drive: Samantha and Joshua Phillips to Tessa Byrum and Richard Bullard; $195,000
305 Sunset Ave.: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Darrell Brandenburg II to Chelsea Pugh; $203,500
3424 Liberty St.: Betty Gross to J.W. Properties, LLC; $165,000
3605 Shadyside Drive: Patricia George Vest to Lisa and Brian Freking; $250,000
Florence
120 Melinda Lane: Robin Bingham and Jimmy Brock to Karla Gazga and Jose Carmona; $165,000
122 Raintree Road: Michele and Joe Yearwood to Rebecca and Nicholas Caperton; $248,500
1305 Retriever Way, unit 3-A: The Drees Company to Seemabel and Vijaykumar Patel; $305,000
18 Roger Lane: Kentuckiana Greenhouse, LLC to Stallion Investments, LLC; $94,000
21 Airview Drive: Doris Legg to Felix Moctezuma; $200,000
3913 Hunters Green Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to Neema Abakuki and Abel Tshisekedi; $238,000
53 Utz Drive: Bobbie Bitter to Mauricio German; $205,000
6 Vivian Drive: The Bank of New York Mellon to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $147,000
6248 Fairoaks Drive: Todd Hedges to Georgina Carrillo and Cesar Guzman; $315,000
7779 Fat Reed Drive: Pamela Gray and Roy Wiliamson to Heather Colemire and Erich Huemoeller; $425,000
9325 Evergreen Drive: Taura and Roger Gillum to Mary and Robert Hoitnik; $200,000
Fort Mitchell
15 Anthoy Lane: Stephanie and Alfred Sassler to Rachel and Robert Blackwell; $285,000
75 Sunnymede Drive: Hanna Mueller to Gayla Harvey; $750,000
Fort Thomas
402 Rossford Ave.: Terribeth and Taylor Smith to Maria Talmage; $380,000
72 Mayfield Ave.: Barbara Arnez and John Fossett to Justine and Wesley Kruse; $650,000
Hebron
1541 Jolee Drive: Krista Reece to Jaclyn and Joshua Tisdale; $525,000
1829 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Bethany Taylor; $460,000
1900 Conway Hills Drive: Ana Centeno to Robertha and Frederick Matthews IV; $350,000
2627 Old Graves Road: Sally and Ronald Burcham to Sydney Taylor; $180,000
Highland Heights
307 Shadow Ridge Drive, unit 16-D: Patty and David Buecker to Monique Johnson; $278,000
Independence
10028 Meadow Glen Drive: Abdoulaye Diop to Angela and Brad Werwick; $430,000
10077 Meadow Glen Drive: Tara and Joseph Dyer to Erika and Timothy Daniels; $450,000
10247 Highmeadow Lane: Selma and Mitchell Vail to Melissa Nelson, Bernadine Nelson, John Nelson Jr. and Clint Weber; $370,000
1097 Ivoryhill Drive: Amanda and James Slone to Charity ane Troy Elens; $285,000
3892 Sherbourne Drive: The Drees Company to Stacy and Wesley Knight; $675,000
Lakeside Park
33 Arcadia Ave.: Katherine and Ryan Schouse to Marilyn and Jack Finrock; $541,500
Newport
1029 York St.: DCH Properties, LLC to John Turk; $345,000
60 Summer Hill Ave.: Dawn Listo and Daniel Listo to William Listo; $170,000
910 Putnam St.: Tony Stephenson to OHP Properties, LLC; $75,000
Ryland Heights
4558 Feiser Road: Carolyn Poore to Myrena Thomas and Michael Whitaker; $145,000
Southgate
127 Evergreen Ave.: Janet and Ronald Bertsch to Kristen Spahr; $230,000
Union
10177 Cedarwood Drive: Lisa and Michael Martin to Kristin and Dustin Lucas; $345,000
1081 McCarron Lane: Carol and Eddy Hensley to Laura and Thomas Main; $570,000
1156 McCarron Lane: Laura and Federico Renteria to Thao Hong and Ryan Brocklesby; $645,000
120 Frogtown Road: Jerry Dempsey to D&E Services, LLC; $308,000
8531 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Rosemarie Gabbard; $287,000
Villa Hills
821 Rogers Road: Charlene Kistner to Alexandra Smith; $320,000
912 Kenridge St.: Kathryn and Scott Moellinger to Paige and Troy Moellinger; $290,000
942 Outlook Ridge Lane: Barbara Shinn to Delora and Curtis Landon; $170,000
Walton
1931 Beaver Road: Maher & Sons, LLC to Kristin and Travis Wolfe; $235,000
Wilder
511 Telescope View, unit 202: Carol and Jerry Combs to Kethleen and Robert McCartney; $177,000
