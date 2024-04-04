Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.23 billion after no winning ticket was purchased for Wednesday night's $1.09 billion prize, which was already the fourth largest in the game's history, according to lotto officials.
The drawing was held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Tallahassee Florida Lottery draw studio.
The numbers pulled were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball 15.
With no winners Wednesday night, the pot grew to an estimated $1.23 billion, which has a cash value of a little more than $595 million.
The next draw is scheduled for Saturday.
In 2022, a ticket purchased in California won the largest Powerball jackpot in history, valued at $2.04 billion.
Wednesday's drawing follows the March 27 $1.13 billion MegaMillions jackpot win by a ticket purchased in Michigan.