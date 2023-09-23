$1.11 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

7875 Willowridge Ln: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Gieson Richard & Tracey; $450,000

Anderson Township

2110 Endovalley Dr: Hemlock Homes LLC to Hayward Christine & Nicholas; $420,000

2325 Donnington Ln: Farmer Matthew W & Pamela O to Oreilly Theodore R & Margaret K; $460,000

2378 Clydes Crossing: Dubuc Robin to Ross Anthony T & Heather D; $1,175,000

2627 Saddleback Dr: Richardson Dean C & Susan M to Greiwe John Robert & Rebecca Cardone Tr; $613,500

2933 Eight Mile Rd: Odero Olivia Pride to Lawson Jay C & Jasmine Varney; $210,000

2945 Turpinwoods Ct: Antunes Thomas C Tr & Sharon L Tr to Mangrum Sara B & Bert A; $793,000

550 Markley Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600

6307 Glengariff Ct: Hosking Mark W & Nicole D to Glassford Megan & Bruce Miracle; $295,000

6655 Foster Ave: Oaks Property Group LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $175,000

6655 Foster Ave: Reed Chase A to Oaks Property Group LLC; $150,000

7065 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Dooling Iv Thomas Henry & Ashley Nicole; $692,580

7131 Five Mile Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600

7186 Five Mile Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600

7397 Woodcroft Dr: Willett Linda J & Clyde A to Hobbs Ryan J; $230,500

7525 Kingston View Ct: Gray Trent & Lindsey to Arrasmith Alex M & Kelly L; $510,000

760 Pickwick Dr: Weiss Kelly A @3 to Samara Real Estate LLC; $245,000

7908 Blackthorn Dr: Lisk James H to Sharma Shah LLC; $230,000

8566 Batavia Rd: Jaco Investment Properties LLC to Henriques Mark B; $213,000

8616 Susanview Ln: Overwine David J & Kimberly E Prather to Colvin Seth K & Addison; $250,000

Avondale

3670 Vine St: Shrotem2 LLC to 3670 Vine LLC; $70,000

Blue Ash

9484 Hunters Creek Dr: Janette Jamie A to Wilson Patrick; $240,000

9658 Waxwing Dr: Steven B Properties LLC to The Gisela Stevens Wolff Tr; $710,000

9853 Timbers Dr: Owens Douglas L Tr to Verma Swati & Ravinder; $275,000

Bond Hill

1411 Yarmouth Ave: Hasting Investments Ii LLC to Mccort Megan & Matthew; $237,000

5012 Newfield Ave: Hackworth Roy Jeffrey Tr @ 2 & Bessie Hackworth to China Doll 1 Investment LLC; $68,459

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: Lucas Andrew C to Moore Anthony; $900

Carthage

7434 Fairpark Ave: Deluca Edna to Yorleni Deleon Mejia Lubia; $60,000

Cheviot

3398 Mayfair Ave: Heyob Barbara L to Bhalla Nishant; $150,000

4031 Homelawn Ave: Black Nathaniel M to Peterson Andrew Kirk; $175,000

4125 Harding Ave: Snow Edward A to Cole Kristin & Evan Frank; $145,000

4206 Harding Ave: Ocean Innovation LLC to Smith Coby L; $220,000

Clifton

162 Lafayette Cr: Melowsky Susan B Tr to Mountel Zachery & Elizabeth; $550,000

166 Lafayette Cr: Melowsky Susan B Tr to Mountel Zachery & Elizabeth; $550,000

690 Windings Ln: Speziale Marie F Tr to Carney William P & Diane; $900,000

834 Clifton Hills Te: Ramusack Barbara N Tr to Meyer Megan Ann & Timothy Joseph Meyer; $440,000

Colerain Township

10278 Storm Dr: Norris Daniel J & Krista L to Alvarez Candelaria Cambron; $230,000

11921 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Singh Charanjit & Rajinder Kaur; $455,000

12115 Birchhill Dr: Courtney Corie L & Alexander R Meyer to Walls Paul & Stefanie Williams; $255,000

2395 Springdale Rd: Mayne Dana to Chapman Jr Woodrow M & Jennifer Biehn; $270,000

2450 Mars Ct: Gomez Henry & Ashley L Moore to Francis Patrick M & Leeann N Glaub; $200,000

2477 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Staubach Frederick Edmund & Sharon Ellis; $349,900

2716 Brampton Dr: Cincy 2023 LLC to Aidan Ealy; $158,000

2804 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Thomas Alishia L; $195,000

2848 Greenbrook Ln: Howard Harry K Jr & Jenny L Woodrum to Howard Harry K Jr; $126,000

2852 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Williams Clover J & Lee J; $422,797

2856 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Bolonkali Rachel Mbokebote & Jean Liongo Mboba; $402,469

2917 Hyannis Dr: Morris Daniel Iii to Stenson Mark; $150,000

3681 Galbraith Rd: Best Way Real Estate LLC to Hardy Alan David; $171,000

3758 Hermes Dr: Speece Kevin M to Speece Zane G; $149,036

3989 Woodsong Dr: Durante Sierra J to Tolson Richard; $175,000

4250 Endeavor Dr: Leshchinsky Bella @3 to Schmidt Jan Cheryl; $169,900

6565 Gaines Rd: Zimmer Walter J Jr to Shelton Chelsey Rene; $302,000

7222 Creekview Dr: Southworth Michael S to Kling Evan; $121,280

8240 Pippin Rd: Stamper Phillip B to Gutierrez Home Service LLC; $105,000

8407 Lakevalley Dr: Kersjes Ryan Patrick & Julie Ruth to Martini Matthew & Ashley Kees; $365,000

8781 Venus Ln: Cheatham Diana & Keith A to Farris Michelle; $235,000

9392 Coogan Dr: Kidd Karen S to Vargas Danielle Adams & Jairo Gregorio Vargas Sala; $206,000

9552 Woodstate Dr: Robinson Jr Lester L & Dawn Hillari to Robinson Dawn Hillari; $16,130

9768 Loralinda Dr: Knueven Dorothy to Knueven Jason M; $100,000

9874 Arborwood Dr: Banschbach Brittany & Mario Riep to Nymberg Kevin & Samantha Tibbits; $240,000

9966 Voyager Ln: Wilder Madelene to Rai Sujan @3; $325,000

Sweetbay Cir: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $86,000

College Hill

1553 Wittlou Ave: Cooke Dwight to Dymco Properties LLC; $165,000

1576 Wittekind Te: Gallagher Maureen E & Steve Knight to Boyer Michael T; $320,000

1611 Dixon Cr: Nevels Ancil E & Ryan E Nevels to Oakknoll LLC; $345,000

5679 Folchi Dr: Folchi Legacy Avenue LLC to Foxtrot Properties LLC; $330,000

5801 Saranac Ave: Williams Jayme A to Booksbank Samantha Rae; $178,000

6019 Lantana Ave: K3b LLC to Evans Tara; $215,000

6515 Teakwood Ct: Lacy Benjamin P & Rusty J to Napoletano & Hannah E Ransohoff Englert; $305,000

7922 Granville Ln: Williams Brandy S to Granville Family Trust; $69,648

Columbia Township

6628 Cambridge Ave: Lifehomes LLC to Paulsen Cheryl J Saltsman & Jason C; $324,500

Columbia Tusculum

3558 Handman Ave: Gilligan Clare E to Schneider Melissa; $362,500

Crosby Township

7292 Villa Ln: Sunderhaus Roberta L to Lambert Cole & Molly V Goins; $208,000

9351 Dick Rd: Downey Leonard R & Sandra M to Frazer Mary L & Daniel E Brewer; $310,000

Deer Park

4310 Duneden Ave: Mabry Caleb @ 4 to Paulsen Jack & Elizabeth Mary Swan; $293,550

4416 Clifford Rd: Stephens Courtney R to Macmurray Ann L; $246,000

7116 Delaware Ave: Mcintosh Kelly to Drott Christina M & Andrew R Bachus; $265,000

8009 Lake Ave: Walton Kathleen to Tlg Investments Usa LLC; $145,000

Delhi Township

249 Pedretti Rd: Lalosh Michael Millard to Cheik Cynthia & Abdi; $250,000

471 Anderson Ferry Rd: Jlc Enterprise LLC to Metro One Properties LLC; $150,000

4739 Basil Ln: Ruehl Daniel L to Ruehl Daniell E; $125,000

572 Palmerston Dr: Dugan Tyler Joseph & Kelly Marie to Biswakarma Roma Tr; $265,500

5747 Fourson Dr: Bender Thomas H & Donna M to Webber Jillian; $140,000

East End

3326 Walworth Ave: Maertz Christopher J & Pamela K Brault to Tierney Kevin M; $365,000

East Price Hill

3100 Lehman Rd: Fourth World Capital LLC to Wright Keren Aviel Nabors; $100,000

3334 Glenway Ave: Hill Anthony Sr to Tomas Elder Ricardo Reyes; $7,000

3420 Bassett Rd: Robbins Jester Latamara to Warner Brokamp Jocelyn; $155,000

3422 Bassett Rd: Robbins Jester Latamara to Warner Brokamp Jocelyn; $155,000

3422 Price Ave: Sopapia Toeup R to Toeum Ty; $2,000

3611 Glenway Ave: Perez Paris Mancilla to Dcmd Properties LLC; $78,000

3752 Warsaw Ave: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $99,000

819 Mt Hope Ave: Jones Freddie Melvin & Peggy Sue Henson to Ltp LLC; $95,000

939 Chateau Ave: Price Hill Rental Homes LLC to 939 Chateau LLC; $130,000

943 Chateau Ave: Price Hill Rental Homes LLC to 939 Chateau LLC; $130,000

943 Kirbert Ave: Epb Properties I LLC to Ferguson Jejuan & Tomresa Sims; $120,000

East Walnut Hills

2356 Park Ave: Gamboa Thomas to Kawamura Edward K Tr; $240,000

2710 Cleinview Ave: Stepaniak Mark J & Anne M to Oshea Peter John & Guinevere Dobos; $690,000

2714 Cleinview Ave: Stepaniak Mark J & Anne M to Oshea Peter John & Guinevere Dobos; $690,000

Evanston

1853 Kinney Ave: K2z Real Estate LLC to Holthaus Nathaniel; $325,000

3511 Bevis Ave: Its Franchising Ltd to Marsh Derrick; $262,500

3619 Trimble Ave: Dority Dora to Mack Tamea S; $46,470

Evendale

10475 Reading Rd: Gahc4 Evendale Oh Mob LLC to Vpu Evendale LLC; $11,900,000

Fairfax

6007 Eleanor St: Nugent Thomas A to Bass Eric & Harmony; $35,000

Forest Park

10635 Mckelvey Rd: Johnson Felicia N to Johnson Justine N; $175,000

10837 Trailwood Ct: Grimes Mark J to Bruntz Christy; $155,000

11563 Newgate Ln: Harper Frank & Jennifer E Williams-harpe to Boswell Alecia A; $195,000

11690 Elkwood Dr: Edwards Demetrius Sr to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $166,700

11840 Kempersprings Dr: Kemper Springs Partners LLC to Chromium Ventures LLC; $1,450,000

11869 Hitchcock Dr: Platinum Construction Services LLC to Diaw Cheikh; $260,000

Golf Manor

2321 Vera Ave: Beringhaus Cynthia J to Konigsberg Tzvi & Malary Weiss; $200,000

2366 Losantiville Ave: Yireim Development LLC to Pridonoff Eric & Nina; $217,000

2540 Vera Ave: Vidas Alice to Avi Properties Ltd; $390,000

Green Township

2843 Chardale Ct: Seale Emily M to Grout Logan; $202,500

2958 Diehl Rd: Morris Samantha N to Elliott Valerie C; $200,000

3132 Goda Ave: Schuster Joseph B to Stuttler Kyle; $200,000

3228 Deborah Ln: Eyer Brandon & Raedeana to Shad Brooke; $258,000

3396 Tallahassee Dr: Gray Sheryl K to Maratta Margie Debra & Stephen Anthony; $198,600

3445 Tallahassee Dr: Mills Rachel Elizabeth to Putman Roman D; $230,000

3617 Weitz Dr: Gyulafia Teresa M to Norris Jeremy & Samantha Beltsos Norris; $569,000

3648 Ridgewood Ave: Bonner Finnis Jr & Malika to Sall Moussa; $280,000

3944 Springoak Dr: Bloemker Michael D & Michelle M to Mahler Andrew & Kristin; $638,500

5109 Valley Ridge Rd: Bielefeld Rentals 3 LLC to Woody Marianna & Jonathan; $395,000

5217 Eaglesnest Dr: Adams Patricia L to Straw Chloe; $110,000

5321 North Bend Crossing: Colina Marilyn J to Colina Anthony T; $147,000

5377 Meadow Estates Dr: Steiner Richard A & Alice Joan Goldfuss to Seifert Diane M Tr; $290,000

5481 Asbury Lake Dr: Hatridge Mary L Tr to Street Karen D; $195,000

5573 Childs Ave: Wagner Jacob to Wagner Jason; $215,000

5617 Sunnywoods Ln: Litmer Raymond J & Drew R to Asefaha Amanuel B & Taemu Gebremedhin; $230,000

5626 Candlelite Te: Finke Allan & Rebecca to Taylor Lindsey; $285,000

5656 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Hoffman Jane L Tr to Baum Steven & Sarah; $469,900

5687 Woodhaven Dr: Murray-kuhn Kimberly to Mccall Jamie; $265,000

6573 Werk Rd: Hagarty Thomas A to Backscheider Rachel & Dylan; $154,600

6780 Ruwes Oak Dr: Cleary Michael P & Julie C to Rai Roshni @ 3; $369,900

7023 Hearne Rd: Brigham Elizabeth Ann Tr to Kraus Zachary R & Noel Marie; $410,000

7765 Skyview Cr: Rosado Wilmer J & Marieli to The Christy Family Trust; $265,000

Springmyer Dr: Bloemker Michael D & Michelle M to Mahler Andrew & Kristin; $638,500

Harrison

10466 Jesica Ln: Van De Ryt Timothy C to Dugan Joseph W & Kelly L; $235,500

10858 West Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $159,900

332 Jefferson St: Fox Casey A to Tenhunfeld Vickie G; $135,000

Hartwell

8432 Curzon Ave: Draham Keith Harris to Teismann Patrick; $220,000

Burns Ave: Trinity Baptist Church to King Baina & Sarah; $130,000

Hyde Park

1348 Cryer Ave: Musial Tyler R & Abigail M to Reinhart Luke A & Erin D; $750,000

2306 Dana Ave: Burgett Rosalind M to Rob & Rosy Properties LLC; $165,000

3497 Bayard Dr: Evans Teresa J Tr to Kurcab Gabriel J; $1,827,000

3546 Saybrook Ave: Stinetorf Michael E to Murray Michael & Lauren; $440,000

3628 Erie Ave: Birk Eileen to Middleton Elizabeth; $350,000

3700 Westgate Ave: Smith Madison to Levenbaum Ron & Sue; $500,932

Indian Hill

5480 Miami Rd: Tarpley Matthew T & Margaret to Gilligan Clare E & Christopher E Polony; $900,000

6165 Miami Rd: Dunham Jerin J to Sethi Vijay & Reena Sethi; $586,879

Kennedy Heights

3530 Glen Edge Ln: Moore Mark D to Wisterman Alexis @ 3; $234,590

3815 Odin Ave: Redimo Home LLC to Domke Eric R & Kelli J; $332,000

3828 Standish Ave: Browning Jason D to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $63,000

3828 Standish Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Strong Properties LLC; $104,900

5775 Kennedy Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Verma Sagar; $188,400

Lincoln Heights

855 Steffen Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Pr Homes LLC; $170,000

9568 Wayne Ave: Carden Devore to Cdjmb LLC; $80,000

Behles Ave: Carden Devore to Cdjmb LLC; $80,000

Linwood

4075 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living I LLC; $2,000,000

4575 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living I LLC; $2,000,000

4575 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living II LLC; $900,000

Lockland

419 Home Ave: Schmitz Martha E to Toran Cheryl; $190,000

625 Mulberry St: Crawford Marcus to Crawford Miranda; $28,000

629 Mulberry St: Crawford Marcus to Crawford Miranda; $28,000

Loveland

809 Glendon Dr: Shrout Michael L & Linda S to Hature Poonam; $305,000

Lower Price Hill

2322 Glenway Ave: Hauck Drew to Problems Over LLC The; $15,000

612 Burns St: Seibert Thomas J to Bloc Ministries Inc; $30,000

Madeira

7249 Berwood Dr: Ebert Katelyn & Tanner to Oligee Chris & Julie; $445,000

Madisonville

4602 Glenshade Ave: Koeller Mark to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $172,000

5315 Ravenna St: Bmf Homes LLC to Hagan Thomas & Oraya; $459,000

6104 Navarre Pl: Freytag David C to Ats Properties LLC; $175,000

Mariemont

3868 Settle Rd: Schroeder Jared to Bartl Anne & Eric; $478,000

6622 Elm St: Otoole Madeline Jane & David William Darling to Bortz Hannah Maureen; $385,000

7035 Rembold Ave: Haugen Dustin Jay & Kristina Sneshkoff to Schmitt Meghan & Andrew T Batt; $565,000

Miami Township

3511 Chestnut Park Ln: Hautman Suzanne to Leister John D; $231,000

5091 Zion Rd: Green Ruth B Trustee to Kraus Ronald A & Donna M; $425,000

5095 Zion Rd: Green Ruth B Trustee to Kraus Ronald A & Donna M; $425,000

5397 Vollmer Ave: Sandling Catherine J to Litmer Jonathan; $25,000

7312 Pickway Dr: Thompson Lynn A & Deborah to Gong Michael Dorsey & Colleen Reily; $359,900

7438 Whispering Farm Tl: Decker Building Group LLC to Ruch Nicholas J & Brittany; $580,000

7756 Mitchell Park Dr: Laake David J & Jayne M to Jones Perston H & Anneliese E Gerth; $392,000

7843 Buffalo Ridge Rd: Balser Judith A to Krekeler Anne T & Michael; $450,000

Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $72,660

Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $93,525

Montgomery

10555 Montgomery Rd: Robertson Lauren to Oh Sung J; $290,000

7420 Baywind Dr: Smith Anne R Tr to Sahlfield Kevin Joseph & Rebekah Schuholz; $551,000

8975 Old Legend Ct: Wilson Michelle E to Jarabica Molly A & Samuel C Harris; $662,500

Mount Airy

2512 Rack Ct: De Real Estate Holdings LLC to Allen Marcus L; $235,000

5465 Songbird Dr: Marshall Edward A to Nunley Dalemonta; $175,000

5891 Shadymist Ln: Rei Mavens LLC to Nek Real Estate Group LLC; $200,000

Mount Auburn

112 Valencia St: Taylor Damion to Sbk Properties LLC Dba Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $133,000

2486 Paris St: Adkins Mark D to Evans Ryan & Elaine Kao; $152,500

526 Liberty Hill: 526 Liberty Hill LLC to Woody Sarah; $475,000

Mount Healthy

1335 Compton Rd: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $207,500

Mount Lookout

1235 Hayward Ave: Lamantia Joseph & Susan to Kline Jr Joseph A & Cori J; $1,110,000

1279 Grace Ave: Quinlan Jason T to Obineche Chuks A; $470,000

2995 Alpine Te: Freeman Ann D Tr to Hurak Bradley S & Amber Rea; $775,000

3158 Willis Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Stainslaw Blake W & Kathleen; $680,000

3471 Windisch Ave: Thornton Rob & Kendra Tr to Siemer Ean; $700,000

3550 Mcguffey Ave: Murphy James Patrick Jr & Andrea Lynn to Moore Colin & Ryan B Wenstrup Moore; $775,000

614 Delta Ave: Patterson Nicholas D to Clift Jacob; $268,000

Mount Washington

1202 Meadowbright Ln: Gavronsky Ronit & Jason Robinson to Porte Christiane & Thierry Primout; $230,000

1266 Deliquia Dr: Downs Prudence D to Mitchell Susan M; $237,000

2582 Bonnie Dr: Haney Michael D & Lauren A Karaus to Rayl Jordan Taylor & Brynn Stylinski; $270,000

5289 Adena Tl: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Aherns Luke S; $322,000

6531 Ambar Ave: Mai Vu & Lauren Creditt Mai to Darling David William & Madeline Jane; $365,500

6532 Graf Dr: Deardorff Robert M to Deardorff Bradley P & Mary Angela; $102,500

6536 Graf Dr: Poulelis Courtney N & Matthew Carlson to Van Buren Jean Terebey; $210,000

Newtown

5020 Seabrook Ln: Blocksidge Arthur B III & Carol S to Kochenower John Adam & Shayla; $591,000

7075 Olentangy Ln: Burrows Ann C to Foster Vanessa & Connor; $210,000

North Avondale

3900 Rose Hill Ave: Watson Brandon M to Tonozzi Daniel; $130,000

North Bend

Shady Ln: Anneken William G & Kathleen M to Poulos Robert & Tricia Tr; $781,529

North College Hill

1505 Southridge Ln: Chapman Woodraw Jr to Foster Pearis; $185,000

2017 Dallas Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Schuhmacher Jeanette; $135,000

6954 La Boiteaux Ave: Rosselot Kathleen M to Kosarin Kim & Bobbi Leeds; $192,000

7062 Noble Ct: Standifer Eric L Iii to Th Property Owner I LLC; $190,000

Northside

1615 Chase Ave: Palmeri Jason R to Gifford Denise Louise; $165,000

1840 West Fork Rd: Roberts Linda M to Zimmermann Shelby G; $104,000

3908 Cherry St: Deandrea Jeannine to Meisner Harry S; $305,000

4162 Chambers St: Fbn Holdings LLC to Guzzardo Megan & Gary; $244,000

4650 Howard Ave: Liberty Acquisitions LLC to Swallie Shanna Evonne & David Marshall Armacost; $419,000

4652 Howard Ave: Liberty Acquisitions LLC to Swallie Shanna Evonne & David Marshall Armacost; $419,000

Norwood

1928 Elm Ave: Bullock Natalie & Roddy to Jackson Desiree Lynn; $140,000

2530 Moundview Dr: 2530 Moundview LLC to Fleischmann Matthew T & Sydney King; $296,000

2563 Marsh Ave: Adams Daniel J to Reddy Reddy Reddy Harish & Lavanya Reddy Reddy; $405,000

2617 Melrose Ave: Helsel Kevin J to Johnston Spencer Albert; $235,000

2842 Norwood Ave: Poplis Patrick M to Steffer Robert; $220,000

4135 Floral Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Lane Travis W & Meredith; $820,000

4917 Marion Ave: Sheets Michael to Eringman John C & Paige Ingram; $310,000

5252 Globe Ave: Melton Greg T to Davidson Karly; $168,000

5521 Carthage Ave: Lse Properties One LLC to Edwards Selden M; $245,000

Oakley

3088 Markbreit Ave: Cmdmd LLC to Runion Joshua & Caitlin; $325,000

3102 Celeron Ave: Duncan Edward B to Prather Emily; $260,000

3418 Cardiff Ave: Arrasmith Alexander M & Kelly Lyons to Reindl Matthew; $345,000

3544 Madison Park Ave: Newman Steven Jr to Walther Samuel J; $325,000

4232 Appleton St: Aem Invests LLC to Ef Mortgage LLC; $235,000

Over-the-Rhine

112 Thirteenth St: Cameron Antwone D to Garcia Nestor A Jr; $230,000

1418 Race St: Jones Christopher to Shaffer Andrew; $334,000

1548 Central Pw: 1544 Central Parkway LLC to Curious Real Estate LLC; $2,575,000

218 Wade St: 1544 Central Parkway LLC to Curious Real Estate LLC; $2,575,000

251 Hastings St: Morrow Mary Sue to Millward Evan; $290,000

44 Clifton Ave: Cf Urban LLC to Christopher Michael Homes LLC; $43,750

44 Clifton Ave: Christopher Michael Homes LLC to Voisard Robert A & Karen S; $126,000

46 Clifton Ave: Christopher Michael Homes LLC to Voisard Robert A & Karen S; $126,000

46 Clifton Ave: Frank Cathy to Christopher Michael Homes LLC; $43,750

Pleasant Ridge

3335 Woodford Rd: Domke Eric R to Kevjo Properties LLC; $280,000

Reading

108 Pike St: Sesti Susan Cheryl Trustee to Stm 21 LLC; $100,000

1143 Thurnridge Dr: Seiler Jason A to Baldauf Jr Steven W & Crystal M Carrington; $160,000

126 East Crest Dr: Elfers Robert J Jr to Wittmer Lindsey; $235,000

1287 Alwil Dr: Hoffman Frederick L to Brinker Eric; $100,000

166 West Crest Dr: Ernst Lisa D to Huster Sarah; $220,000

251 Harvest Ln: Zwift Home Buyers LLC to 251 Harvest Lane LLC; $97,000

2630 Mapletree Ct: Novak Cara B & Brad A Matthews to Schutte Benjamin John & Lily Noel Thieken; $307,000

2789 Mapletree Ct: Sweet Home Six Llp to Shaw Randan & Sivaporn Prudkajonchai; $320,000

Roselawn

1422 Corvallis Ave: Wilson Grace M to Woolf Shadow V & Brenna Danielle; $180,000

7072 Eastlawn Dr: Kemper Terry to Brestel Rebecca; $225,000

7354 Scottwood Ave: Tyus Darryl & Julie L to Vine And Branches LLC; $210,000

Sayler Park

6525 Gracely Dr: Hopper Joshua & Rebekah to Macke William; $245,000

6801 Gracely Dr: Colarossi Jeffrey L & Jane Ewing to Butts Joel M & Jennifer Vopat; $239,900

Sharonville

3987 Beavercreek Cr: Woycke Marilyn A to Workman & Nathan D; $238,500

Springdale

1100 Kemper Rd: Costco Wholesale Corporation to Ditsch Kemper Property LLC; $12,000,000

11452 Springfield Pk: Hoinke Classic Inc to 11452 Springfield Pike LLC; $525,000

11989 Tavel Ct: Schuermann Judy A to Tyus Darryl & Julie Lynn; $239,900

249 Diston Ln: Ampadu-asiamah Titus to Opendoor Property Trust 1; $198,700

468 Smiley Ave: Patrick Kristina M to Garcia Marizzel; $143,000

556 Grandin Ave: Leporati Anthony A to Vine And Branches LLC; $224,000

697 Yorkhaven Rd: Gannaway Essence D to Opendoor Property Trust I; $327,600

939 Ledro St: Stichcomb Delaney & Jorge Eliecer Rodriguez Joya Jr to Richardson Alli & Alejandro Torres; $200,000

Springfield Pk: Hoinke Classic Inc to 11452 Springfield Pike LLC; $525,000

Springfield Township

1026 Sherman Te: Lauman Donald L to Cook Timmy; $210,000

12171 Regency Run Ct: Logan Patricia L to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $115,100

2400 Uranus Ct: Zola Homes LLC to Lockaby Christopher A & Bryannea D Fischer; $200,000

654 Compton Rd: Barker Michael to Nsp Homes LLC; $227,000

6804 Parkview Dr: Rahn Mary L to Baker Richard L & Rose E; $90,000

690 Meadowcrest Cr: Bryan William T & Linda S Howard to Edwards Calvin & Elizabeth; $425,000

8710 Mockingbird Ln: Baldwin Molly Ann & Skylor Orion Stewart to Manchester James S; $235,000

908 Belsage Ct: Freeman Dion & Belinda M to Aproject LLC; $150,000

9425 Stoneybrooke: Duffy Teresa A to Schroeder Rhett D; $245,000

947 Crossing Pointe: Hartmann Ronald P & Ellen J to Ballinger Kelly; $240,000

9684 Wymart Ave: Le Larry to Venegas Guillermo & Virginia Harper; $184,900

9697 Fallsridge Ct: Slover Mary Ellen to Tri State Homes LLC; $235,000

9868 Overview Ln: Dream Developers LLC to Byrd Taylor & John W; $179,000

St. Bernard

130 Baker Ave: Shores Monica to Theilman Zach; $30,000

130 Baker Ave: Theilman Zach to Rx Capital LLC; $35,000

222 Bank Ave: Matthews Ann & Kevin to Verry Joseph P & Lynn A Richard Verry; $212,000

Sycamore Township

10918 Brookgreen Ct: Ruehl Raymond Tr & Sharon Tr to Blackney Kara C; $255,000

7752 Montgomery Rd: Kimbrough Cassi Erica to Ngh Real Estate Group LLC; $166,000

8355 Wexford Ave: Meadows Cara L to Rekers Susan West; $275,000

8517 Donna Ln: Sonorah LLC to Day Peter; $385,000

8554 Donegal Dr: Sukhyani Sarah N to H Cubed Vi LLC; $215,750

Symmes Township

11596 Snider Rd: Adams Mark L & Veronique to Brewer Wesley S & Breianna K; $305,000

11602 Woodwind Dr: Smith Randall C to Scott Richard B & Michelle L; $317,000

11605 Plumhill Dr: Garner S Mitchell to Northrop Properties LLC; $351,000

8855 Cross St: Niyazee Balaka & Kausar to Clyne Andrew Alan & Gina Tr; $950,000

9041 Foxhunter Ln: Whittenburg Douglas M Tr to Burns Jacob Alexander & Laura Beth Spauer; $485,000

Walnut Hills

2339 Kenton St: Gable Edward to Curk Gretchen; $20,000

2624 Hemlock St: Foundation Construction LLC to Maloney Management Services LLC; $80,000

2631 Victory Pw: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Halligan Anthony; $235,000

West End

918 York St: Vasiliou Tommy to Vasilliou Pete; $800,000

West Price Hill

1271 Beech Ave: H&e Enterprise LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $120,000

1758 Ashbrook Dr: Hogan Victoria Estate Of Joseph Forwalt to Kyng Genesis LLC; $124,000

4109 Vinedale Ave: Vb One LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $108,000

4699 Rapid Run Rd: H & E Enterprises LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $125,000

4746 Rapid Run Rd: Spratt Robert M Tr to Motz Andrew; $50,000

Westwood

2147 Harrison Ave: Roser Pritta Helena & Nathan Andrew to Shouvlin Timothy Luke & Allison Perez Valle; $275,000

2535 Montana Ave: Mitchell Lloyd W Iii & Jacqueline D to Craft Lance; $153,500

2642 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000

2646 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000

2650 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000

2676 Morningridge Dr: Bradshaw Ursula S to Bradshaw Sr Dwayne; $237,000

2936 Westknolls Ln: Holley Vincent E to Willingham Corey D; $64,600

3008 Aquadale Ln: Vb One LLC to Stevenson Arthur Jr; $145,000

3116 Montana Ave: Tfs Properties LLC to Oquendo Catherine; $126,250

3268 Brater Ave: 74 Club LLC to Mako Propertey Group LLC; $90,000

3443 Corrine Ave: Berger Gregory E & Deborah L to Holcomb Danial J & Suzanne; $250,000

Wyoming

14 Rolling Hills Dr: Oduwole Adedeji J to 14 Rolling Hills LLC; $330,000

15 Reily Rd: Stegman Thomas E & Dolores M to Ryan Jordan & Katelyn M; $900,000

507 Springfield Pk: Stegman Thomas E & Dolores M to Ryan Jordan & Katelyn M; $900,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1022 Poplar Ridge Road: The Estate of Franklin A. Fish to John Tallarigo; $155,000

1220 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Shelley and John Florence; $282,000

781 Harmony Valley Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rhonda and John Atkins; $360,000

8775 Constaple Drive: Carly and Thomas Schowalter Jr. to Frankie Goins; $225,000

966 Darlington Creek Drive: Christina and Anthony Pugh to Kay and Joseph Peacock and Sarah and Daryl Manley; $365,000

Bellevue

1230 Bellepointe Commons, unit 57: Gwendolyn and Jeffrey Coulant to Noelle Lameier and William Brehl; $172,000

307 Covert Run Pike: Carolyn Evans to Scott D. Jones, Scott and Lorraine Jones; $152,000

334 Division St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Maria Foliano; $280,000

Bromley

107 Pleasant St.: Michelle Zdunic to Maggie Billingsly; $160,000

Burlington

2983 Babbling Brook Way: Charlotte and John Denke to Carol Stasiewicz; $260,000

Cold Spring

101 Creekside Court: Joyce Hudepohl to Michele Little; $160,000

17 Barma Drive: Schweitzer Family Limited Partnership to Robin and Matthew Farney; $58,000

Covington

112 Winding Way, unit F: Thomas Powers to Todd Sulkoff; $166,000

114 E. 15th St.: Church 114, LLC to Madeine Heile and Antonio Ferrari; $300,000

1169 Grays Peak: David Schaber to Xiangtian Kong; $500,000

117 Indian Creek Drive: Ashley Drop to Team Bush Sells, LLC; $180,000

1612 Scott St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Emi and Chris Randall; $209,500

2031 Donaldson Ave.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Tina Brossart; $155,000

205 W. 11th St.: Mary and Jeffrey Shaffer to Raghav Jain; $165,000

2102 Glenway Ave.: Bruce Kendall to AZAFTIG Woman, LLC; $115,000

216 E. 46th St.: Odella McLafferty to Harold Clemons; $88,000

2506 Camellia Court: Christopher Lorenz to Jack McClure; $265,000

2564 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Talla Casper; $294,500

3119 Bellegrade Drive: The Drees Company to Ashley Roderick and Jordan Hines; $350,000

3852 Barolo Place, 410-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Teri Compton; $301,000

3862 Barolo Place, unit 410-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mason Brock; $229,500

3866 Barolo Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Malinda Kattadige; $267,000

515 18th St.: Babir Investments, LLC to Kyle Huelsman and David Huelsman; $129,000

6071 Lakeview Drive: Sydney Lyons to Paxton Kidwell; $115,000

638 W. 12th St.: Kasi Keaating to Jessica Korb; $193,000

837 Perry St.: David Barlow to Colleen Tarrant; $270,000

Crescent Springs

2547 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Rose Arajeh; $271,500

129 Sunset Drive: Christine Hils and Thomas Boehmer to Linda and Gregory Hall; $582,000

606 Palmer Court: Grace Rademacher Living Trust to Christian and Chad Stansel; $440,000

Dayton

132 4th Ave.: Carmelita and James Richardson to Ananya Agarwal and Shivam Kedia; $160,000

1859 Riverpointe Court, unit 4: Jeffrey McBee to Karen and Gary Courtner; $245,000

828 Walnut St.: KwinJax Investments, LLC to Maxwell Gaston; $195,000

927 Maple Ave.: Lawrence Long to Real Equity OH, LLC; $45,000

Elsmere

1178 Fallbrook Drive: Maggie and Adam Henderlight to Maggie Henderlight and Christopher Ballard; $235,000

1409 Central Row Road: Tiffany and Ryan Cline to Cassandra and Justin Frommel; $250,000

15 Main St.: Wolfpack Properties, LLC to Judith Foutch and Christopher Stone; $200,000

3650 Mitten Drive: Sonya and Lidetrick Marshall to Micayla and Daniel Ferguson; $247,000

442 Buckner St.: Gregory Leffler to Ralph Meader; $200,000

512-514 Palace Ave.: Mary and Anthony Roark to John Larison; $233,000

868 Virginiabradford Court: Donald Barnett to Estella Nchumuluh; $234,500

Erlanger

25 Sunset Ave.: David Riddle II to Allie Bliz; $200,000

426 Hallam Ave.: Judith DeSalvo to REI Mavens, LLC; $120,000

672 Cypress Court: Gina Holtkamp, Greg Stephenson and Travis Holtkamp to Nicholas Holtkamp; $85,000

Florence

1550 Taramore Drive, unit 302: Randy Wilholt to Paige and George Bruns; $187,000

1964 Terrace Court: Linda and George Otten to Gourishankar Sivakumar and Gandhhirmanthan Naggappan; $247,000

212 W. 32nd St.: Augspurger Enterprises, LLC to Tonya Edmondson; $105,000

Fort Mitchell

15 Princeton Ave.: Eleanor Goering and Richard Goering to Caroline and Sean Dempsey; $750,000

427 Summit Drive: Karen and Bobby Evans to David Hoover Jr.; $182,000

87 Burdsall Ave.: Tina Ledford to Bridget Minks and Cory Eibel; $275,000

Fort Thomas

16 Mayo Court: Linda Brown to Cincity Properties, LLC; $265,000

17 W. Southgate Ave.: James Hall to Bobbie and Jason Lynn; $310,000

400 Hill St., unit 406: Mary Ann and Scott Schuman to Elainey Reno and Dakotah Brady; $165,000

Fort Wright

11 W. Crittenden Ave.: Morgan and Eric Metzger to Tricia and Andrew Scott; $375,000

Hebron

745 N. Bend Road: Heather and Joseph Eagle to Douglas Wilson; $230,000

Independence

10742 Clearlake Way: Rebekah and Adam Shiplett to Danette Hardine; $210,000

1206 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Karen and Steven Eminhizer; $514,500

12521 Bowman Road: Jeremy Elias to Leah Hardy; $190,000

1386 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tonya and Gregory Dukat Jr.; $380,000

1666 Shaw Road: Kelly and Johnathan Harville to Victoria Roland; $180,000

3080 Summit Run Drive: Desirea and Kurt Jellison to Rebecca Harmeling and Todd Rothfeld; $305,000

36 Sylvan Drive: Stephen Jernigan to Terri Miller; $255,000

4138 Elmwood Court, unit 8: Andrerw Madden to Joel Crowder Jr.; $131,500

4251 Catalpa Drive: Julian Earls to Paige Stanley; $320,000

6355 Fieldstone Drive: Teresa and Robert Monahan to Michelle and Christopher Lawson; $324,000

6362 Fieldsteade Drive: Jessica and Christopher White to Mary and Jordan Hamel; $309,000

753 Stablewatch Drive: Amy Workman to Kristen and Jared Mansfield; $268,000

Lakeside Park

91 Arcadia Ave.: Lesley and David Holgate to Mallory and Christian Greenwell; $585,000

Ludlow

14 Montrose St.: Jacqueline and Robert Schmitt to Rebecca Scott; $157,500

Newport

1018 Ann St.: AHC Holdings, LLC to Brittany Edwards; $227,000

1027 Ann St.: Millennium Housing Corporation III to Chantel Landry and James Rice; $169,000

2214 Joyce Ave.: Michael Creed to Barbara Rininger and Jack Rininger; $220,000

Park Hills

1141 Cleveland Ave.: Tara and David McKinley to Anne and Alan Flood; $618,000

Southgate

867 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amber and Anthony Stoeber; $851,500

Taylor Mill

5270 Taylor Mill Road: Douglas Tekulve to Kassem Real Estate and Investments, LLC; $120,000

Villa Hills

2574 Amsterdam Road: Melissa and Adam Armstrong to Ryan Siewert; $311,500

2681 Willow Oak Drive: ACG Sanctuary, LLC to Linda and Paul Isenhour; $546,500

2687 River Birch Drive: The Drees Company to Anna and Adam Reis; $785,000

726 Lakeshore Drive: Kevin Sesher to Macee Sesher and James Dietz; $260,000

Walton

408 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Kylie and Eli Unker; $463,500

Wilder

303 Spyglass Court, unit 304: Eileen Hennegan to Christopher Bolen; $170,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.11 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers