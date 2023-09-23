$1.11 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
7875 Willowridge Ln: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Gieson Richard & Tracey; $450,000
Anderson Township
2110 Endovalley Dr: Hemlock Homes LLC to Hayward Christine & Nicholas; $420,000
2325 Donnington Ln: Farmer Matthew W & Pamela O to Oreilly Theodore R & Margaret K; $460,000
2378 Clydes Crossing: Dubuc Robin to Ross Anthony T & Heather D; $1,175,000
2627 Saddleback Dr: Richardson Dean C & Susan M to Greiwe John Robert & Rebecca Cardone Tr; $613,500
2933 Eight Mile Rd: Odero Olivia Pride to Lawson Jay C & Jasmine Varney; $210,000
2945 Turpinwoods Ct: Antunes Thomas C Tr & Sharon L Tr to Mangrum Sara B & Bert A; $793,000
550 Markley Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600
6307 Glengariff Ct: Hosking Mark W & Nicole D to Glassford Megan & Bruce Miracle; $295,000
6655 Foster Ave: Oaks Property Group LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $175,000
6655 Foster Ave: Reed Chase A to Oaks Property Group LLC; $150,000
7065 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Dooling Iv Thomas Henry & Ashley Nicole; $692,580
7131 Five Mile Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600
7186 Five Mile Rd: Senior Charles H Tr to Leist Ron; $185,600
7397 Woodcroft Dr: Willett Linda J & Clyde A to Hobbs Ryan J; $230,500
7525 Kingston View Ct: Gray Trent & Lindsey to Arrasmith Alex M & Kelly L; $510,000
760 Pickwick Dr: Weiss Kelly A @3 to Samara Real Estate LLC; $245,000
7908 Blackthorn Dr: Lisk James H to Sharma Shah LLC; $230,000
8566 Batavia Rd: Jaco Investment Properties LLC to Henriques Mark B; $213,000
8616 Susanview Ln: Overwine David J & Kimberly E Prather to Colvin Seth K & Addison; $250,000
Avondale
3670 Vine St: Shrotem2 LLC to 3670 Vine LLC; $70,000
Blue Ash
9484 Hunters Creek Dr: Janette Jamie A to Wilson Patrick; $240,000
9658 Waxwing Dr: Steven B Properties LLC to The Gisela Stevens Wolff Tr; $710,000
9853 Timbers Dr: Owens Douglas L Tr to Verma Swati & Ravinder; $275,000
Bond Hill
1411 Yarmouth Ave: Hasting Investments Ii LLC to Mccort Megan & Matthew; $237,000
5012 Newfield Ave: Hackworth Roy Jeffrey Tr @ 2 & Bessie Hackworth to China Doll 1 Investment LLC; $68,459
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Lucas Andrew C to Moore Anthony; $900
Carthage
7434 Fairpark Ave: Deluca Edna to Yorleni Deleon Mejia Lubia; $60,000
Cheviot
3398 Mayfair Ave: Heyob Barbara L to Bhalla Nishant; $150,000
4031 Homelawn Ave: Black Nathaniel M to Peterson Andrew Kirk; $175,000
4125 Harding Ave: Snow Edward A to Cole Kristin & Evan Frank; $145,000
4206 Harding Ave: Ocean Innovation LLC to Smith Coby L; $220,000
Clifton
162 Lafayette Cr: Melowsky Susan B Tr to Mountel Zachery & Elizabeth; $550,000
166 Lafayette Cr: Melowsky Susan B Tr to Mountel Zachery & Elizabeth; $550,000
690 Windings Ln: Speziale Marie F Tr to Carney William P & Diane; $900,000
834 Clifton Hills Te: Ramusack Barbara N Tr to Meyer Megan Ann & Timothy Joseph Meyer; $440,000
Colerain Township
10278 Storm Dr: Norris Daniel J & Krista L to Alvarez Candelaria Cambron; $230,000
11921 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Singh Charanjit & Rajinder Kaur; $455,000
12115 Birchhill Dr: Courtney Corie L & Alexander R Meyer to Walls Paul & Stefanie Williams; $255,000
2395 Springdale Rd: Mayne Dana to Chapman Jr Woodrow M & Jennifer Biehn; $270,000
2450 Mars Ct: Gomez Henry & Ashley L Moore to Francis Patrick M & Leeann N Glaub; $200,000
2477 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Staubach Frederick Edmund & Sharon Ellis; $349,900
2716 Brampton Dr: Cincy 2023 LLC to Aidan Ealy; $158,000
2804 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Thomas Alishia L; $195,000
2848 Greenbrook Ln: Howard Harry K Jr & Jenny L Woodrum to Howard Harry K Jr; $126,000
2852 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Williams Clover J & Lee J; $422,797
2856 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Bolonkali Rachel Mbokebote & Jean Liongo Mboba; $402,469
2917 Hyannis Dr: Morris Daniel Iii to Stenson Mark; $150,000
3681 Galbraith Rd: Best Way Real Estate LLC to Hardy Alan David; $171,000
3758 Hermes Dr: Speece Kevin M to Speece Zane G; $149,036
3989 Woodsong Dr: Durante Sierra J to Tolson Richard; $175,000
4250 Endeavor Dr: Leshchinsky Bella @3 to Schmidt Jan Cheryl; $169,900
6565 Gaines Rd: Zimmer Walter J Jr to Shelton Chelsey Rene; $302,000
7222 Creekview Dr: Southworth Michael S to Kling Evan; $121,280
8240 Pippin Rd: Stamper Phillip B to Gutierrez Home Service LLC; $105,000
8407 Lakevalley Dr: Kersjes Ryan Patrick & Julie Ruth to Martini Matthew & Ashley Kees; $365,000
8781 Venus Ln: Cheatham Diana & Keith A to Farris Michelle; $235,000
9392 Coogan Dr: Kidd Karen S to Vargas Danielle Adams & Jairo Gregorio Vargas Sala; $206,000
9552 Woodstate Dr: Robinson Jr Lester L & Dawn Hillari to Robinson Dawn Hillari; $16,130
9768 Loralinda Dr: Knueven Dorothy to Knueven Jason M; $100,000
9874 Arborwood Dr: Banschbach Brittany & Mario Riep to Nymberg Kevin & Samantha Tibbits; $240,000
9966 Voyager Ln: Wilder Madelene to Rai Sujan @3; $325,000
Sweetbay Cir: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $86,000
College Hill
1553 Wittlou Ave: Cooke Dwight to Dymco Properties LLC; $165,000
1576 Wittekind Te: Gallagher Maureen E & Steve Knight to Boyer Michael T; $320,000
1611 Dixon Cr: Nevels Ancil E & Ryan E Nevels to Oakknoll LLC; $345,000
5679 Folchi Dr: Folchi Legacy Avenue LLC to Foxtrot Properties LLC; $330,000
5801 Saranac Ave: Williams Jayme A to Booksbank Samantha Rae; $178,000
6019 Lantana Ave: K3b LLC to Evans Tara; $215,000
6515 Teakwood Ct: Lacy Benjamin P & Rusty J to Napoletano & Hannah E Ransohoff Englert; $305,000
7922 Granville Ln: Williams Brandy S to Granville Family Trust; $69,648
Columbia Township
6628 Cambridge Ave: Lifehomes LLC to Paulsen Cheryl J Saltsman & Jason C; $324,500
Columbia Tusculum
3558 Handman Ave: Gilligan Clare E to Schneider Melissa; $362,500
Crosby Township
7292 Villa Ln: Sunderhaus Roberta L to Lambert Cole & Molly V Goins; $208,000
9351 Dick Rd: Downey Leonard R & Sandra M to Frazer Mary L & Daniel E Brewer; $310,000
Deer Park
4310 Duneden Ave: Mabry Caleb @ 4 to Paulsen Jack & Elizabeth Mary Swan; $293,550
4416 Clifford Rd: Stephens Courtney R to Macmurray Ann L; $246,000
7116 Delaware Ave: Mcintosh Kelly to Drott Christina M & Andrew R Bachus; $265,000
8009 Lake Ave: Walton Kathleen to Tlg Investments Usa LLC; $145,000
Delhi Township
249 Pedretti Rd: Lalosh Michael Millard to Cheik Cynthia & Abdi; $250,000
471 Anderson Ferry Rd: Jlc Enterprise LLC to Metro One Properties LLC; $150,000
4739 Basil Ln: Ruehl Daniel L to Ruehl Daniell E; $125,000
572 Palmerston Dr: Dugan Tyler Joseph & Kelly Marie to Biswakarma Roma Tr; $265,500
5747 Fourson Dr: Bender Thomas H & Donna M to Webber Jillian; $140,000
East End
3326 Walworth Ave: Maertz Christopher J & Pamela K Brault to Tierney Kevin M; $365,000
East Price Hill
3100 Lehman Rd: Fourth World Capital LLC to Wright Keren Aviel Nabors; $100,000
3334 Glenway Ave: Hill Anthony Sr to Tomas Elder Ricardo Reyes; $7,000
3420 Bassett Rd: Robbins Jester Latamara to Warner Brokamp Jocelyn; $155,000
3422 Bassett Rd: Robbins Jester Latamara to Warner Brokamp Jocelyn; $155,000
3422 Price Ave: Sopapia Toeup R to Toeum Ty; $2,000
3611 Glenway Ave: Perez Paris Mancilla to Dcmd Properties LLC; $78,000
3752 Warsaw Ave: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $99,000
819 Mt Hope Ave: Jones Freddie Melvin & Peggy Sue Henson to Ltp LLC; $95,000
939 Chateau Ave: Price Hill Rental Homes LLC to 939 Chateau LLC; $130,000
943 Chateau Ave: Price Hill Rental Homes LLC to 939 Chateau LLC; $130,000
943 Kirbert Ave: Epb Properties I LLC to Ferguson Jejuan & Tomresa Sims; $120,000
East Walnut Hills
2356 Park Ave: Gamboa Thomas to Kawamura Edward K Tr; $240,000
2710 Cleinview Ave: Stepaniak Mark J & Anne M to Oshea Peter John & Guinevere Dobos; $690,000
2714 Cleinview Ave: Stepaniak Mark J & Anne M to Oshea Peter John & Guinevere Dobos; $690,000
Evanston
1853 Kinney Ave: K2z Real Estate LLC to Holthaus Nathaniel; $325,000
3511 Bevis Ave: Its Franchising Ltd to Marsh Derrick; $262,500
3619 Trimble Ave: Dority Dora to Mack Tamea S; $46,470
Evendale
10475 Reading Rd: Gahc4 Evendale Oh Mob LLC to Vpu Evendale LLC; $11,900,000
Fairfax
6007 Eleanor St: Nugent Thomas A to Bass Eric & Harmony; $35,000
Forest Park
10635 Mckelvey Rd: Johnson Felicia N to Johnson Justine N; $175,000
10837 Trailwood Ct: Grimes Mark J to Bruntz Christy; $155,000
11563 Newgate Ln: Harper Frank & Jennifer E Williams-harpe to Boswell Alecia A; $195,000
11690 Elkwood Dr: Edwards Demetrius Sr to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $166,700
11840 Kempersprings Dr: Kemper Springs Partners LLC to Chromium Ventures LLC; $1,450,000
11869 Hitchcock Dr: Platinum Construction Services LLC to Diaw Cheikh; $260,000
Golf Manor
2321 Vera Ave: Beringhaus Cynthia J to Konigsberg Tzvi & Malary Weiss; $200,000
2366 Losantiville Ave: Yireim Development LLC to Pridonoff Eric & Nina; $217,000
2540 Vera Ave: Vidas Alice to Avi Properties Ltd; $390,000
Green Township
2843 Chardale Ct: Seale Emily M to Grout Logan; $202,500
2958 Diehl Rd: Morris Samantha N to Elliott Valerie C; $200,000
3132 Goda Ave: Schuster Joseph B to Stuttler Kyle; $200,000
3228 Deborah Ln: Eyer Brandon & Raedeana to Shad Brooke; $258,000
3396 Tallahassee Dr: Gray Sheryl K to Maratta Margie Debra & Stephen Anthony; $198,600
3445 Tallahassee Dr: Mills Rachel Elizabeth to Putman Roman D; $230,000
3617 Weitz Dr: Gyulafia Teresa M to Norris Jeremy & Samantha Beltsos Norris; $569,000
3648 Ridgewood Ave: Bonner Finnis Jr & Malika to Sall Moussa; $280,000
3944 Springoak Dr: Bloemker Michael D & Michelle M to Mahler Andrew & Kristin; $638,500
5109 Valley Ridge Rd: Bielefeld Rentals 3 LLC to Woody Marianna & Jonathan; $395,000
5217 Eaglesnest Dr: Adams Patricia L to Straw Chloe; $110,000
5321 North Bend Crossing: Colina Marilyn J to Colina Anthony T; $147,000
5377 Meadow Estates Dr: Steiner Richard A & Alice Joan Goldfuss to Seifert Diane M Tr; $290,000
5481 Asbury Lake Dr: Hatridge Mary L Tr to Street Karen D; $195,000
5573 Childs Ave: Wagner Jacob to Wagner Jason; $215,000
5617 Sunnywoods Ln: Litmer Raymond J & Drew R to Asefaha Amanuel B & Taemu Gebremedhin; $230,000
5626 Candlelite Te: Finke Allan & Rebecca to Taylor Lindsey; $285,000
5656 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Hoffman Jane L Tr to Baum Steven & Sarah; $469,900
5687 Woodhaven Dr: Murray-kuhn Kimberly to Mccall Jamie; $265,000
6573 Werk Rd: Hagarty Thomas A to Backscheider Rachel & Dylan; $154,600
6780 Ruwes Oak Dr: Cleary Michael P & Julie C to Rai Roshni @ 3; $369,900
7023 Hearne Rd: Brigham Elizabeth Ann Tr to Kraus Zachary R & Noel Marie; $410,000
7765 Skyview Cr: Rosado Wilmer J & Marieli to The Christy Family Trust; $265,000
Springmyer Dr: Bloemker Michael D & Michelle M to Mahler Andrew & Kristin; $638,500
Harrison
10466 Jesica Ln: Van De Ryt Timothy C to Dugan Joseph W & Kelly L; $235,500
10858 West Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $159,900
332 Jefferson St: Fox Casey A to Tenhunfeld Vickie G; $135,000
Hartwell
8432 Curzon Ave: Draham Keith Harris to Teismann Patrick; $220,000
Burns Ave: Trinity Baptist Church to King Baina & Sarah; $130,000
Hyde Park
1348 Cryer Ave: Musial Tyler R & Abigail M to Reinhart Luke A & Erin D; $750,000
2306 Dana Ave: Burgett Rosalind M to Rob & Rosy Properties LLC; $165,000
3497 Bayard Dr: Evans Teresa J Tr to Kurcab Gabriel J; $1,827,000
3546 Saybrook Ave: Stinetorf Michael E to Murray Michael & Lauren; $440,000
3628 Erie Ave: Birk Eileen to Middleton Elizabeth; $350,000
3700 Westgate Ave: Smith Madison to Levenbaum Ron & Sue; $500,932
Indian Hill
5480 Miami Rd: Tarpley Matthew T & Margaret to Gilligan Clare E & Christopher E Polony; $900,000
6165 Miami Rd: Dunham Jerin J to Sethi Vijay & Reena Sethi; $586,879
Kennedy Heights
3530 Glen Edge Ln: Moore Mark D to Wisterman Alexis @ 3; $234,590
3815 Odin Ave: Redimo Home LLC to Domke Eric R & Kelli J; $332,000
3828 Standish Ave: Browning Jason D to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $63,000
3828 Standish Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Strong Properties LLC; $104,900
5775 Kennedy Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Verma Sagar; $188,400
Lincoln Heights
855 Steffen Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Pr Homes LLC; $170,000
9568 Wayne Ave: Carden Devore to Cdjmb LLC; $80,000
Behles Ave: Carden Devore to Cdjmb LLC; $80,000
Linwood
4075 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living I LLC; $2,000,000
4575 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living I LLC; $2,000,000
4575 Eastern Ave: Wine Cellar Innovations LLC to Eastern Living II LLC; $900,000
Lockland
419 Home Ave: Schmitz Martha E to Toran Cheryl; $190,000
625 Mulberry St: Crawford Marcus to Crawford Miranda; $28,000
629 Mulberry St: Crawford Marcus to Crawford Miranda; $28,000
Loveland
809 Glendon Dr: Shrout Michael L & Linda S to Hature Poonam; $305,000
Lower Price Hill
2322 Glenway Ave: Hauck Drew to Problems Over LLC The; $15,000
612 Burns St: Seibert Thomas J to Bloc Ministries Inc; $30,000
Madeira
7249 Berwood Dr: Ebert Katelyn & Tanner to Oligee Chris & Julie; $445,000
Madisonville
4602 Glenshade Ave: Koeller Mark to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $172,000
5315 Ravenna St: Bmf Homes LLC to Hagan Thomas & Oraya; $459,000
6104 Navarre Pl: Freytag David C to Ats Properties LLC; $175,000
Mariemont
3868 Settle Rd: Schroeder Jared to Bartl Anne & Eric; $478,000
6622 Elm St: Otoole Madeline Jane & David William Darling to Bortz Hannah Maureen; $385,000
7035 Rembold Ave: Haugen Dustin Jay & Kristina Sneshkoff to Schmitt Meghan & Andrew T Batt; $565,000
Miami Township
3511 Chestnut Park Ln: Hautman Suzanne to Leister John D; $231,000
5091 Zion Rd: Green Ruth B Trustee to Kraus Ronald A & Donna M; $425,000
5095 Zion Rd: Green Ruth B Trustee to Kraus Ronald A & Donna M; $425,000
5397 Vollmer Ave: Sandling Catherine J to Litmer Jonathan; $25,000
7312 Pickway Dr: Thompson Lynn A & Deborah to Gong Michael Dorsey & Colleen Reily; $359,900
7438 Whispering Farm Tl: Decker Building Group LLC to Ruch Nicholas J & Brittany; $580,000
7756 Mitchell Park Dr: Laake David J & Jayne M to Jones Perston H & Anneliese E Gerth; $392,000
7843 Buffalo Ridge Rd: Balser Judith A to Krekeler Anne T & Michael; $450,000
Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $72,660
Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $93,525
Montgomery
10555 Montgomery Rd: Robertson Lauren to Oh Sung J; $290,000
7420 Baywind Dr: Smith Anne R Tr to Sahlfield Kevin Joseph & Rebekah Schuholz; $551,000
8975 Old Legend Ct: Wilson Michelle E to Jarabica Molly A & Samuel C Harris; $662,500
Mount Airy
2512 Rack Ct: De Real Estate Holdings LLC to Allen Marcus L; $235,000
5465 Songbird Dr: Marshall Edward A to Nunley Dalemonta; $175,000
5891 Shadymist Ln: Rei Mavens LLC to Nek Real Estate Group LLC; $200,000
Mount Auburn
112 Valencia St: Taylor Damion to Sbk Properties LLC Dba Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $133,000
2486 Paris St: Adkins Mark D to Evans Ryan & Elaine Kao; $152,500
526 Liberty Hill: 526 Liberty Hill LLC to Woody Sarah; $475,000
Mount Healthy
1335 Compton Rd: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $207,500
Mount Lookout
1235 Hayward Ave: Lamantia Joseph & Susan to Kline Jr Joseph A & Cori J; $1,110,000
1279 Grace Ave: Quinlan Jason T to Obineche Chuks A; $470,000
2995 Alpine Te: Freeman Ann D Tr to Hurak Bradley S & Amber Rea; $775,000
3158 Willis Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Stainslaw Blake W & Kathleen; $680,000
3471 Windisch Ave: Thornton Rob & Kendra Tr to Siemer Ean; $700,000
3550 Mcguffey Ave: Murphy James Patrick Jr & Andrea Lynn to Moore Colin & Ryan B Wenstrup Moore; $775,000
614 Delta Ave: Patterson Nicholas D to Clift Jacob; $268,000
Mount Washington
1202 Meadowbright Ln: Gavronsky Ronit & Jason Robinson to Porte Christiane & Thierry Primout; $230,000
1266 Deliquia Dr: Downs Prudence D to Mitchell Susan M; $237,000
2582 Bonnie Dr: Haney Michael D & Lauren A Karaus to Rayl Jordan Taylor & Brynn Stylinski; $270,000
5289 Adena Tl: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Aherns Luke S; $322,000
6531 Ambar Ave: Mai Vu & Lauren Creditt Mai to Darling David William & Madeline Jane; $365,500
6532 Graf Dr: Deardorff Robert M to Deardorff Bradley P & Mary Angela; $102,500
6536 Graf Dr: Poulelis Courtney N & Matthew Carlson to Van Buren Jean Terebey; $210,000
Newtown
5020 Seabrook Ln: Blocksidge Arthur B III & Carol S to Kochenower John Adam & Shayla; $591,000
7075 Olentangy Ln: Burrows Ann C to Foster Vanessa & Connor; $210,000
North Avondale
3900 Rose Hill Ave: Watson Brandon M to Tonozzi Daniel; $130,000
North Bend
Shady Ln: Anneken William G & Kathleen M to Poulos Robert & Tricia Tr; $781,529
North College Hill
1505 Southridge Ln: Chapman Woodraw Jr to Foster Pearis; $185,000
2017 Dallas Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Schuhmacher Jeanette; $135,000
6954 La Boiteaux Ave: Rosselot Kathleen M to Kosarin Kim & Bobbi Leeds; $192,000
7062 Noble Ct: Standifer Eric L Iii to Th Property Owner I LLC; $190,000
Northside
1615 Chase Ave: Palmeri Jason R to Gifford Denise Louise; $165,000
1840 West Fork Rd: Roberts Linda M to Zimmermann Shelby G; $104,000
3908 Cherry St: Deandrea Jeannine to Meisner Harry S; $305,000
4162 Chambers St: Fbn Holdings LLC to Guzzardo Megan & Gary; $244,000
4650 Howard Ave: Liberty Acquisitions LLC to Swallie Shanna Evonne & David Marshall Armacost; $419,000
4652 Howard Ave: Liberty Acquisitions LLC to Swallie Shanna Evonne & David Marshall Armacost; $419,000
Norwood
1928 Elm Ave: Bullock Natalie & Roddy to Jackson Desiree Lynn; $140,000
2530 Moundview Dr: 2530 Moundview LLC to Fleischmann Matthew T & Sydney King; $296,000
2563 Marsh Ave: Adams Daniel J to Reddy Reddy Reddy Harish & Lavanya Reddy Reddy; $405,000
2617 Melrose Ave: Helsel Kevin J to Johnston Spencer Albert; $235,000
2842 Norwood Ave: Poplis Patrick M to Steffer Robert; $220,000
4135 Floral Ave: Queen City Rentals 4 LLC to Lane Travis W & Meredith; $820,000
4917 Marion Ave: Sheets Michael to Eringman John C & Paige Ingram; $310,000
5252 Globe Ave: Melton Greg T to Davidson Karly; $168,000
5521 Carthage Ave: Lse Properties One LLC to Edwards Selden M; $245,000
Oakley
3088 Markbreit Ave: Cmdmd LLC to Runion Joshua & Caitlin; $325,000
3102 Celeron Ave: Duncan Edward B to Prather Emily; $260,000
3418 Cardiff Ave: Arrasmith Alexander M & Kelly Lyons to Reindl Matthew; $345,000
3544 Madison Park Ave: Newman Steven Jr to Walther Samuel J; $325,000
4232 Appleton St: Aem Invests LLC to Ef Mortgage LLC; $235,000
Over-the-Rhine
112 Thirteenth St: Cameron Antwone D to Garcia Nestor A Jr; $230,000
1418 Race St: Jones Christopher to Shaffer Andrew; $334,000
1548 Central Pw: 1544 Central Parkway LLC to Curious Real Estate LLC; $2,575,000
218 Wade St: 1544 Central Parkway LLC to Curious Real Estate LLC; $2,575,000
251 Hastings St: Morrow Mary Sue to Millward Evan; $290,000
44 Clifton Ave: Cf Urban LLC to Christopher Michael Homes LLC; $43,750
44 Clifton Ave: Christopher Michael Homes LLC to Voisard Robert A & Karen S; $126,000
46 Clifton Ave: Christopher Michael Homes LLC to Voisard Robert A & Karen S; $126,000
46 Clifton Ave: Frank Cathy to Christopher Michael Homes LLC; $43,750
Pleasant Ridge
3335 Woodford Rd: Domke Eric R to Kevjo Properties LLC; $280,000
Reading
108 Pike St: Sesti Susan Cheryl Trustee to Stm 21 LLC; $100,000
1143 Thurnridge Dr: Seiler Jason A to Baldauf Jr Steven W & Crystal M Carrington; $160,000
126 East Crest Dr: Elfers Robert J Jr to Wittmer Lindsey; $235,000
1287 Alwil Dr: Hoffman Frederick L to Brinker Eric; $100,000
166 West Crest Dr: Ernst Lisa D to Huster Sarah; $220,000
251 Harvest Ln: Zwift Home Buyers LLC to 251 Harvest Lane LLC; $97,000
2630 Mapletree Ct: Novak Cara B & Brad A Matthews to Schutte Benjamin John & Lily Noel Thieken; $307,000
2789 Mapletree Ct: Sweet Home Six Llp to Shaw Randan & Sivaporn Prudkajonchai; $320,000
Roselawn
1422 Corvallis Ave: Wilson Grace M to Woolf Shadow V & Brenna Danielle; $180,000
7072 Eastlawn Dr: Kemper Terry to Brestel Rebecca; $225,000
7354 Scottwood Ave: Tyus Darryl & Julie L to Vine And Branches LLC; $210,000
Sayler Park
6525 Gracely Dr: Hopper Joshua & Rebekah to Macke William; $245,000
6801 Gracely Dr: Colarossi Jeffrey L & Jane Ewing to Butts Joel M & Jennifer Vopat; $239,900
Sharonville
3987 Beavercreek Cr: Woycke Marilyn A to Workman & Nathan D; $238,500
Springdale
1100 Kemper Rd: Costco Wholesale Corporation to Ditsch Kemper Property LLC; $12,000,000
11452 Springfield Pk: Hoinke Classic Inc to 11452 Springfield Pike LLC; $525,000
11989 Tavel Ct: Schuermann Judy A to Tyus Darryl & Julie Lynn; $239,900
249 Diston Ln: Ampadu-asiamah Titus to Opendoor Property Trust 1; $198,700
468 Smiley Ave: Patrick Kristina M to Garcia Marizzel; $143,000
556 Grandin Ave: Leporati Anthony A to Vine And Branches LLC; $224,000
697 Yorkhaven Rd: Gannaway Essence D to Opendoor Property Trust I; $327,600
939 Ledro St: Stichcomb Delaney & Jorge Eliecer Rodriguez Joya Jr to Richardson Alli & Alejandro Torres; $200,000
Springfield Pk: Hoinke Classic Inc to 11452 Springfield Pike LLC; $525,000
Springfield Township
1026 Sherman Te: Lauman Donald L to Cook Timmy; $210,000
12171 Regency Run Ct: Logan Patricia L to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $115,100
2400 Uranus Ct: Zola Homes LLC to Lockaby Christopher A & Bryannea D Fischer; $200,000
654 Compton Rd: Barker Michael to Nsp Homes LLC; $227,000
6804 Parkview Dr: Rahn Mary L to Baker Richard L & Rose E; $90,000
690 Meadowcrest Cr: Bryan William T & Linda S Howard to Edwards Calvin & Elizabeth; $425,000
8710 Mockingbird Ln: Baldwin Molly Ann & Skylor Orion Stewart to Manchester James S; $235,000
908 Belsage Ct: Freeman Dion & Belinda M to Aproject LLC; $150,000
9425 Stoneybrooke: Duffy Teresa A to Schroeder Rhett D; $245,000
947 Crossing Pointe: Hartmann Ronald P & Ellen J to Ballinger Kelly; $240,000
9684 Wymart Ave: Le Larry to Venegas Guillermo & Virginia Harper; $184,900
9697 Fallsridge Ct: Slover Mary Ellen to Tri State Homes LLC; $235,000
9868 Overview Ln: Dream Developers LLC to Byrd Taylor & John W; $179,000
St. Bernard
130 Baker Ave: Shores Monica to Theilman Zach; $30,000
130 Baker Ave: Theilman Zach to Rx Capital LLC; $35,000
222 Bank Ave: Matthews Ann & Kevin to Verry Joseph P & Lynn A Richard Verry; $212,000
Sycamore Township
10918 Brookgreen Ct: Ruehl Raymond Tr & Sharon Tr to Blackney Kara C; $255,000
7752 Montgomery Rd: Kimbrough Cassi Erica to Ngh Real Estate Group LLC; $166,000
8355 Wexford Ave: Meadows Cara L to Rekers Susan West; $275,000
8517 Donna Ln: Sonorah LLC to Day Peter; $385,000
8554 Donegal Dr: Sukhyani Sarah N to H Cubed Vi LLC; $215,750
Symmes Township
11596 Snider Rd: Adams Mark L & Veronique to Brewer Wesley S & Breianna K; $305,000
11602 Woodwind Dr: Smith Randall C to Scott Richard B & Michelle L; $317,000
11605 Plumhill Dr: Garner S Mitchell to Northrop Properties LLC; $351,000
8855 Cross St: Niyazee Balaka & Kausar to Clyne Andrew Alan & Gina Tr; $950,000
9041 Foxhunter Ln: Whittenburg Douglas M Tr to Burns Jacob Alexander & Laura Beth Spauer; $485,000
Walnut Hills
2339 Kenton St: Gable Edward to Curk Gretchen; $20,000
2624 Hemlock St: Foundation Construction LLC to Maloney Management Services LLC; $80,000
2631 Victory Pw: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Halligan Anthony; $235,000
West End
918 York St: Vasiliou Tommy to Vasilliou Pete; $800,000
West Price Hill
1271 Beech Ave: H&e Enterprise LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $120,000
1758 Ashbrook Dr: Hogan Victoria Estate Of Joseph Forwalt to Kyng Genesis LLC; $124,000
4109 Vinedale Ave: Vb One LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $108,000
4699 Rapid Run Rd: H & E Enterprises LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $125,000
4746 Rapid Run Rd: Spratt Robert M Tr to Motz Andrew; $50,000
Westwood
2147 Harrison Ave: Roser Pritta Helena & Nathan Andrew to Shouvlin Timothy Luke & Allison Perez Valle; $275,000
2535 Montana Ave: Mitchell Lloyd W Iii & Jacqueline D to Craft Lance; $153,500
2642 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000
2646 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000
2650 Fenton Ave: Ewing Thomas F to Edwards Daniel & Mareike Lange; $250,000
2676 Morningridge Dr: Bradshaw Ursula S to Bradshaw Sr Dwayne; $237,000
2936 Westknolls Ln: Holley Vincent E to Willingham Corey D; $64,600
3008 Aquadale Ln: Vb One LLC to Stevenson Arthur Jr; $145,000
3116 Montana Ave: Tfs Properties LLC to Oquendo Catherine; $126,250
3268 Brater Ave: 74 Club LLC to Mako Propertey Group LLC; $90,000
3443 Corrine Ave: Berger Gregory E & Deborah L to Holcomb Danial J & Suzanne; $250,000
Wyoming
14 Rolling Hills Dr: Oduwole Adedeji J to 14 Rolling Hills LLC; $330,000
15 Reily Rd: Stegman Thomas E & Dolores M to Ryan Jordan & Katelyn M; $900,000
507 Springfield Pk: Stegman Thomas E & Dolores M to Ryan Jordan & Katelyn M; $900,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1022 Poplar Ridge Road: The Estate of Franklin A. Fish to John Tallarigo; $155,000
1220 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Shelley and John Florence; $282,000
781 Harmony Valley Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rhonda and John Atkins; $360,000
8775 Constaple Drive: Carly and Thomas Schowalter Jr. to Frankie Goins; $225,000
966 Darlington Creek Drive: Christina and Anthony Pugh to Kay and Joseph Peacock and Sarah and Daryl Manley; $365,000
Bellevue
1230 Bellepointe Commons, unit 57: Gwendolyn and Jeffrey Coulant to Noelle Lameier and William Brehl; $172,000
307 Covert Run Pike: Carolyn Evans to Scott D. Jones, Scott and Lorraine Jones; $152,000
334 Division St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Maria Foliano; $280,000
Bromley
107 Pleasant St.: Michelle Zdunic to Maggie Billingsly; $160,000
Burlington
2983 Babbling Brook Way: Charlotte and John Denke to Carol Stasiewicz; $260,000
Cold Spring
101 Creekside Court: Joyce Hudepohl to Michele Little; $160,000
17 Barma Drive: Schweitzer Family Limited Partnership to Robin and Matthew Farney; $58,000
Covington
112 Winding Way, unit F: Thomas Powers to Todd Sulkoff; $166,000
114 E. 15th St.: Church 114, LLC to Madeine Heile and Antonio Ferrari; $300,000
1169 Grays Peak: David Schaber to Xiangtian Kong; $500,000
117 Indian Creek Drive: Ashley Drop to Team Bush Sells, LLC; $180,000
1612 Scott St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Emi and Chris Randall; $209,500
2031 Donaldson Ave.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Tina Brossart; $155,000
205 W. 11th St.: Mary and Jeffrey Shaffer to Raghav Jain; $165,000
2102 Glenway Ave.: Bruce Kendall to AZAFTIG Woman, LLC; $115,000
216 E. 46th St.: Odella McLafferty to Harold Clemons; $88,000
2506 Camellia Court: Christopher Lorenz to Jack McClure; $265,000
2564 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Talla Casper; $294,500
3119 Bellegrade Drive: The Drees Company to Ashley Roderick and Jordan Hines; $350,000
3852 Barolo Place, 410-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Teri Compton; $301,000
3862 Barolo Place, unit 410-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mason Brock; $229,500
3866 Barolo Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Malinda Kattadige; $267,000
515 18th St.: Babir Investments, LLC to Kyle Huelsman and David Huelsman; $129,000
6071 Lakeview Drive: Sydney Lyons to Paxton Kidwell; $115,000
638 W. 12th St.: Kasi Keaating to Jessica Korb; $193,000
837 Perry St.: David Barlow to Colleen Tarrant; $270,000
Crescent Springs
2547 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Rose Arajeh; $271,500
129 Sunset Drive: Christine Hils and Thomas Boehmer to Linda and Gregory Hall; $582,000
606 Palmer Court: Grace Rademacher Living Trust to Christian and Chad Stansel; $440,000
Dayton
132 4th Ave.: Carmelita and James Richardson to Ananya Agarwal and Shivam Kedia; $160,000
1859 Riverpointe Court, unit 4: Jeffrey McBee to Karen and Gary Courtner; $245,000
828 Walnut St.: KwinJax Investments, LLC to Maxwell Gaston; $195,000
927 Maple Ave.: Lawrence Long to Real Equity OH, LLC; $45,000
Elsmere
1178 Fallbrook Drive: Maggie and Adam Henderlight to Maggie Henderlight and Christopher Ballard; $235,000
1409 Central Row Road: Tiffany and Ryan Cline to Cassandra and Justin Frommel; $250,000
15 Main St.: Wolfpack Properties, LLC to Judith Foutch and Christopher Stone; $200,000
3650 Mitten Drive: Sonya and Lidetrick Marshall to Micayla and Daniel Ferguson; $247,000
442 Buckner St.: Gregory Leffler to Ralph Meader; $200,000
512-514 Palace Ave.: Mary and Anthony Roark to John Larison; $233,000
868 Virginiabradford Court: Donald Barnett to Estella Nchumuluh; $234,500
Erlanger
25 Sunset Ave.: David Riddle II to Allie Bliz; $200,000
426 Hallam Ave.: Judith DeSalvo to REI Mavens, LLC; $120,000
672 Cypress Court: Gina Holtkamp, Greg Stephenson and Travis Holtkamp to Nicholas Holtkamp; $85,000
Florence
1550 Taramore Drive, unit 302: Randy Wilholt to Paige and George Bruns; $187,000
1964 Terrace Court: Linda and George Otten to Gourishankar Sivakumar and Gandhhirmanthan Naggappan; $247,000
212 W. 32nd St.: Augspurger Enterprises, LLC to Tonya Edmondson; $105,000
Fort Mitchell
15 Princeton Ave.: Eleanor Goering and Richard Goering to Caroline and Sean Dempsey; $750,000
427 Summit Drive: Karen and Bobby Evans to David Hoover Jr.; $182,000
87 Burdsall Ave.: Tina Ledford to Bridget Minks and Cory Eibel; $275,000
Fort Thomas
16 Mayo Court: Linda Brown to Cincity Properties, LLC; $265,000
17 W. Southgate Ave.: James Hall to Bobbie and Jason Lynn; $310,000
400 Hill St., unit 406: Mary Ann and Scott Schuman to Elainey Reno and Dakotah Brady; $165,000
Fort Wright
11 W. Crittenden Ave.: Morgan and Eric Metzger to Tricia and Andrew Scott; $375,000
Hebron
745 N. Bend Road: Heather and Joseph Eagle to Douglas Wilson; $230,000
Independence
10742 Clearlake Way: Rebekah and Adam Shiplett to Danette Hardine; $210,000
1206 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Karen and Steven Eminhizer; $514,500
12521 Bowman Road: Jeremy Elias to Leah Hardy; $190,000
1386 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tonya and Gregory Dukat Jr.; $380,000
1666 Shaw Road: Kelly and Johnathan Harville to Victoria Roland; $180,000
3080 Summit Run Drive: Desirea and Kurt Jellison to Rebecca Harmeling and Todd Rothfeld; $305,000
36 Sylvan Drive: Stephen Jernigan to Terri Miller; $255,000
4138 Elmwood Court, unit 8: Andrerw Madden to Joel Crowder Jr.; $131,500
4251 Catalpa Drive: Julian Earls to Paige Stanley; $320,000
6355 Fieldstone Drive: Teresa and Robert Monahan to Michelle and Christopher Lawson; $324,000
6362 Fieldsteade Drive: Jessica and Christopher White to Mary and Jordan Hamel; $309,000
753 Stablewatch Drive: Amy Workman to Kristen and Jared Mansfield; $268,000
Lakeside Park
91 Arcadia Ave.: Lesley and David Holgate to Mallory and Christian Greenwell; $585,000
Ludlow
14 Montrose St.: Jacqueline and Robert Schmitt to Rebecca Scott; $157,500
Newport
1018 Ann St.: AHC Holdings, LLC to Brittany Edwards; $227,000
1027 Ann St.: Millennium Housing Corporation III to Chantel Landry and James Rice; $169,000
2214 Joyce Ave.: Michael Creed to Barbara Rininger and Jack Rininger; $220,000
Park Hills
1141 Cleveland Ave.: Tara and David McKinley to Anne and Alan Flood; $618,000
Southgate
867 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amber and Anthony Stoeber; $851,500
Taylor Mill
5270 Taylor Mill Road: Douglas Tekulve to Kassem Real Estate and Investments, LLC; $120,000
Villa Hills
2574 Amsterdam Road: Melissa and Adam Armstrong to Ryan Siewert; $311,500
2681 Willow Oak Drive: ACG Sanctuary, LLC to Linda and Paul Isenhour; $546,500
2687 River Birch Drive: The Drees Company to Anna and Adam Reis; $785,000
726 Lakeshore Drive: Kevin Sesher to Macee Sesher and James Dietz; $260,000
Walton
408 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Kylie and Eli Unker; $463,500
Wilder
303 Spyglass Court, unit 304: Eileen Hennegan to Christopher Bolen; $170,000
