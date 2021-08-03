U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    +11.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,980.50
    +27.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.80
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.07
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,334.95
    -1,439.78 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.15
    -29.75 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,635.62
    -145.40 (-0.52%)
     

$ 1.12 Billion Growth In Fracking Water Treatment Market| Increasing Consumption Of Oil And Natural Gas To Drive Market|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fracking water treatment market in the water utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fracking water treatment market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Fracking Water Treatment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Fracking Water Treatment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report

The fracking water treatment market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas, the growth in E&P activities of unconventional oil and gas sources, and the stringent regulatory policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the treatment and recycle segment in 2020.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are the major players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America dominated the market with an 87% share in 2020

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fracking Water Treatment Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    o Treatment & Recycle
    o Deep Well Injection

  • Geography
    o North America
    o Europe
    o APAC
    o South America
    o MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40641

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the fracking water treatment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market size

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market trends

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market industry analysis

Stringent regulatory policies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fracking water treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fracking water treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market- The commercial water treatment equipment market is segmented by application (retail, hospitality, education, food service, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- The water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aquatech International LLC

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Oasys Water Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • SUEZ SA

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • WesTech Engineering Inc.

  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/fracking-water-treatment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-12-billion-growth-in-fracking-water-treatment-market-increasing-consumption-of-oil-and-natural-gas-to-drive-markettechnavio-301346452.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Oil Holds Decline as Investors Track Delta’s Spread Across China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.West Texas Intermediate was slightly higher after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in China, the world’s biggest crude market. Among moves this week, residents in the capital, Beijing, were advised not t

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.

  • Vingroup collaborates with Arcturus Therapeutics to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam for Arcturus’ mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

    HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 - Supported by the Vietnamese Government and Health Ministry, Vingroup (HOSE: VIC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) announced a...

  • Facebook Is on a Collision Course With Shopify

    Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) core business has always been advertising. Now, Facebook is thinking beyond ads. Apple's app-tracking transparency initiative has made tracking more difficult for Facebook and its advertisers, adding incentives for the company to expand beyond ads.

  • Marathon Digital to Buy $121M of Mining Machines From Bitmain

    The contract is for 30,000 Antminer S19J Pro machines, the company said in a statement.

  • Oil falls over 3% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 3% on Monday after weak economic data from China and the United States, the world's top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures settled down $2.52, or 3.3%, at $72.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $2.69, or 3.6%, lower at $71.26. "Energy futures...are still expressing concerns over slowed production consumption as coronavirus cases are back on the rise in several regions of the U.S. as well as several countries overseas," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.