$ 1.12 billion growth in Fracking Water Treatment Market | Increasing consumption of oil and natural gas to drive market | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fracking Water Treatment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fracking Water Treatment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The fracking water treatment market in the water utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fracking water treatment market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report

The fracking water treatment market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas, the growth in E&P activities of unconventional oil and gas sources, and the stringent regulatory policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the treatment and recycle segment in 2020.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are the major players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America dominated the market with an 87% share in 2020.

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fracking Water Treatment Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40641

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the fracking water treatment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market size

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market trends

  • Fracking Water Treatment Market industry analysis

Stringent regulatory policies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fracking water treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fracking water treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market- The commercial water treatment equipment market is segmented by application (retail, hospitality, education, food service, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- The water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aquatech International LLC

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Oasys Water Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • SUEZ SA

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • WesTech Engineering Inc.

  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/fracking-water-treatment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-12-billion-growth-in-fracking-water-treatment-market--increasing-consumption-of-oil-and-natural-gas-to-drive-market--technavio-301354618.html

SOURCE Technavio

