$ 1.12 billion growth in Fracking Water Treatment Market | Increasing consumption of oil and natural gas to drive market | Technavio
The fracking water treatment market in the water utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fracking water treatment market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The fracking water treatment market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas, the growth in E&P activities of unconventional oil and gas sources, and the stringent regulatory policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the treatment and recycle segment in 2020.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are the major players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with an 87% share in 2020.
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fracking Water Treatment Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the fracking water treatment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Fracking Water Treatment Market size
Fracking Water Treatment Market trends
Fracking Water Treatment Market industry analysis
Stringent regulatory policies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fracking water treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fracking water treatment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors
