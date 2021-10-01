U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

$ 1.14 Bn growth expected in Guitar Market between 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Leisure Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Guitar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities in Guitar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The guitar market is estimated to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the guitar market.
Download a Free Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities and celebrity endorsements will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the long replacement cycle will restrict the market growth.

The introduction of music teaching classes as a co-curricular activity in educational institutions will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of music production software is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into acoustic and electric. The market witnessed maximum growth in the acoustic segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports:

Global Electric Guitar Market - Global electric guitar market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market - Global electronic musical instruments market is segmented by product (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Guitar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-14-bn-growth-expected-in-guitar-market-between-2021-2025--analysing-growth-in-leisure-products-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301389290.html

SOURCE Technavio

