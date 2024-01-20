$1.162 million Wyoming home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
2087 Berrypatch Dr: Scarlet And Gray Home Improvements LLC to Voss Samuel Clement & Kelli Ann Taylor; $379,000
6128 Crittenden Dr: Castellini Michael A & Amy W to Wooliver Katherine Anne; $515,000
716 Hidden Glen Dr: Mcelroy Timothy R & Elizabeth R to Oberschmidt Michael & Nina; $620,000
7855 Bilby Ln: Yamileth Construction LLC to Holding Consruction LLC; $70,000
7859 Bilby Ln: Yamileth Construction LLC to Holding Consruction LLC; $70,000
8244 Bridle Rd: Marsh Annette S to Marsh Kyle A & Danielle E Shomer Marsh; $350,000
850 Woodlyn Dr: Hoffman Madison Nicole to Calvert Jr Charles Gregory; $185,000
Avondale
3603 Harvey Ave: Brown Barbara A to Avm Investments Inc; $111,933
Blue Ash
4005 Creekside Pointe: Zins Kathleen Tr Judy C Boehl Tr to Patterson William J Tr; $748,000
8915 Cherry St: Armc Properties LLC to Team Dykstra LLC; $135,000
Bond Hill
1815 Garden Ln: Richardson Ashley & Brian Hughley to Davis Mushay; $163,000
5126 Laconia Ave: Alexander Cassandra R to Atap Investment Properties LLC; $150,000
Camp Washington
2840 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000
2846 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000
2848 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000
Cheviot
3920 Glenmore Ave: Haass Thomas J to Kunz Sean Lukas; $135,000
3978 Davis Ave: Rowekamp Matthew to Schwartz Kimberly Alexis &; $200,000
4212 Washington Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Siebenburgen Savannah M; $214,000
4249 Washington Ave: Schaefer Jeffrey D & Elizabeth A to Siska Amanda Christine Elizabeth &; $262,000
Clifton
14 Greendale Ave: Baggett John to Duke Energy Ohio Inc; $100,000
14 Greendale Ave: Slaughter Kent L to Duke Energy Ohio Inc; $6,000
Colerain Township
10136 Pippin Meadows Dr: Hunn Danielle M & Emmitt M Cunningham Jr to Byrd Shannon L & Heather Williams Byrd; $255,000
10383 Pippin Ln: Dia Mounta & Aissatou Ndiaye to Ndiaye Aissatou; $99,490
2329 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Roosevelt Aai LLC; $94,000
2701 Royal Glen Dr: Bernardini Sarah N to Avisa Properties LLC; $117,000
2756 Cranbrook Dr: Oneal Adrian J to Vinegar Jose; $241,000
2800 Byrneside Dr: Pearl Investment Group Inc to Houston Cheryl & Nathaniel Houston; $249,900
3007 Struble Rd: Fairfield Investments Unlimited LLC to Monroe Quentin & Miesha Monroe; $270,000
3286 Sunnyside Dr: Clark Jeremy W & Jami T Rich to Wilke Amanda Katherine; $215,000
3465 Alamosa Dr: Kresser Connie to Mlme Properties LLC; $96,000
3485 Nandale Dr: Hinrichs Carol A to Nandale Holdings LLC; $260,000
3519 Amberway Ct: Allen Aaron P to Chhetri Paru; $156,000
3753 Vernier Dr: Conrex Ml Sma 2019-01 Operating Company LLC to Tri State Homes LLC; $132,500
6263 Oakcreek Dr: Herbert Margaret to Schauer Tyson; $249,000
6598 Blue Rock Rd: Katona Eugene to Terzakis Chloe; $118,000
8241 Georgianna Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Moy Tenley; $86,000
9585 Loralinda Dr: Reckelhoff Kenneth E & Teresa M to Flores Fernando & Perla Flores; $102,000
9852 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Donaldson Amber Renee & David W Donaldson; $269,893
College Hill
1149 Lynnebrook Dr: Cunningham Maudray to Rkw Equity Investments LLC; $70,000
1160 Cedar Ave: Edmondson Ayrika Lynn to Palencia Ruben; $65,000
1285 Palmwood Ct: Jervis Mary Ann Tr to Togher Sheamus & Katherine Togher; $287,500
1627 Larch Ave: Wells Andrew T & Amanda to Cramer Elisha Tr; $255,000
1804 North Bend Rd: Sonny & Associates LLC to Series W North Bend Tlg One LLC; $237,000
2130 North Bend Rd: Patterson Linda & Linda Marie to Wheeler Alicia; $150,000
5735 Nahant Ave: Jackson Deborah M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $145,000
5735 Nahant Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $158,500
5789 Lantana Ave: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $39,000
6312 Savannah Ave: A3t Capital Partners LLC to Pauley Samuel & Ashley L Marine; $211,000
Columbia Township
3251 Highland Ave: Ridge & Highland Properties LLC to Wesley Community Services Organization; $5,800,000
6930 Cambridge Ave: Gould Karen D to Day John Cary & Timothy Burns; $265,000
7004 Cambridge Ave: Muenchen Mark to Fields Derek; $230,000
Columbia Tusculum
3421 Golden Ave: Thurman Molly@3 to Zinn Duerk & Stephanie Brooks Zinn; $420,000
Crosby Township
6981 Water St: Dennis Roger to Brews LLC; $90,000
Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Minnich Nicholas Steven & Emily Nicole Minnich; $375,000
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Delhi Township
1055 Sundance Dr: Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys to George Jr Marc A & Gabriella R George; $544,000
1277 Hickorylake Dr: Kipp Kevin & Carly to Hager Mike & Amanda; $380,000
391 Viscount Dr: Weber Walter A & Paula A to Kim Ryan Jeffrey; $215,500
5301 Romance Ln: Winkler Thomas D to Mcclair Niesha & Aaron Mcclair; $193,500
581 Greenwell Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to Jw Portfolio 1 LLC; $66,000
740 Genenbill Dr: Mornington Real Estate to Lillie Robert; $205,000
827 Neeb Rd: Heinzelman Lynn A Tr to Otten Margaret M; $190,000
914 Beechmeadow Ln: Avm Investments Inc to Rbe Investments LLC; $150,000
East Price Hill
1019 Kingston Pl: Ii Vanover George F & Gary W Allgeier to King Tower II LLC; $12,000
1308 Beech Ave: Shade Shawntays to Vici Cincinnati LLC; $50,000
356 Elberon Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Daniel Matthias Gentry to Charlie 1 LLC; $63,000
901 Wells St: Lima Tango Whiskey LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $126,000
East Walnut Hills
2200 Victory Pw: Boyd David R & Amy M to Britton Zachery Tyler & Debra Britton; $215,000
2200 Victory Pw: Dierks Arthur R & Amy L to Marsh Janice; $525,000
2401 Ingleside Ave: Geiser Stephanie to Boyd David & Amy; $173,000
Elmwood Place
305 Locust St: Xu Yanlan to Keylegacy LLC; $70,000
6151 Cedar Ave: Smith Andrew L to Hawkins Jacquelyn; $255,000
Evanston
1857 Fairfax Ave: House Richard W Tr to Spurling Annmarie A & Jason T Muething; $276,000
3635 Clarion Ave: Humphries Gwendolyn N to Blue Stream Group LLC; $140,000
Evendale
10104 Kingsport Dr: Anderson Clint J to Mcpherson Margaret R @ 4; $585,000
Fairfax
3962 Red Bank Rd: Reisenfeld Enterprises LLC to E Paul Corp; $3,390,000
Forest Park
10958 Carnegie Dr: Lee Krista N to Whitaker Darlene R; $210,000
11454 Southland Rd: Double E Properties LLC to Miller Matthew & Kara; $234,900
11615 Kenn Rd: Gonzalez Luisa I M @3 to Gonzalez Paul & Luisa I M Gonzalez; $32,756
623 Brunner Dr: Flanigan Philip to Schneider Group Rai LLC; $155,000
640 Crenshaw Ln: Knipple Roger M to Cox Grady & Michelle; $145,000
655 Kemper Rd: Vogler Vicky L Tr to Miranda Sergio Ramirez; $183,000
907 Glasgow Dr: Cuevas Hector H Sanchez to Vazquez Luis Rojas; $215,000
Glendale
7 Thomas Ct: Beigh Robert L & Pamela P to St Clair Timothy L & Janet E St Clair Tr; $710,000
Green Township
3044 North Bend Rd: Mulvaney Patrick A to Mulvaney Ryan A; $95,000
3228 Greenmount Dr: Nichols Evan to Schneider Robert M & Geraldine Schneider; $307,000
3759 Ridgedale Dr: Steinmetz Construction Inc to Bernecker Jr Michael J; $290,000
4951 Arbor Woods Ct: Muenchen Edmund F & Barbara J to Watzek Timothy; $180,000
5592 Leumas Dr: Hardyman Dion Brandon & Anna Marie to Overbeck Joshua T; $179,900
5896 Countryhills Dr: Haworth Sherry A to Sherrill Craig & Daielle; $410,000
5938 Harrison Ave: Mccarthy Jacob Patrick to Hollin Sarah & Robert Mcphillips; $130,000
6070 Snyder Rd: George Gabriella R & Marc A Jr to Kinzie Michael R & Wanda C Kinzie; $322,000
6130 Harrison Ave: Maywest LLC to Mayfield Medical LLC; $3,075,000
Harrison
161 Turner Ridge Dr: Hfs Properties LLC to Rolfes Joann; $40,000
219 Morgans Wy: Wormus Betty J to Witte Mark Jacob; $167,000
395 Legacy Wy: Spencer Justin L & Ashley L to Mason Tina M; $220,000
451 Featherwood Dr: Mayes Nicole R to Rogers Morgan; $185,000
Harrison Township
10173 Harrison Ave: Mcmullin Kathleen Marie & Shirley Jean Craft to Et Property Investments LLC; $41,250
Hartwell
283 Kearney St: Hulett Robert to Barrios Glendy; $79,308
Indian Hill
7440 Indian Hill Rd: Homewood Development LLC to Paquette John William & Dawn L Paquette; $350,000
8103 Camargo Rd: Camargo Marathon LLC to Siwakoti Enterprises LLC; $450,000
Kennedy Heights
3712 Odin Ave: Nrea Vb Vii LLC to Cdi Real Estate Solutions LLC; $87,500
6694 Kennedy Ave: Jones Melvin L to Summit Property Buyers LLC; $138,000
Linwood
3711 Columbia Pw: Orel Cronk Ltd to Mars Real Estate; $325,000
4575 Eastern Ave: Eastern Living Ii LLC to Al Taglio Kitchen LLC/rsw; $67,500
4575 Eastern Ave: Eastern Living Ii LLC to Eastern Living II LLC; $67,500
Lockland
222 Harriet St: Enghauser Kenneth R to Smith Mycah & Douglas Robinson; $270,000
721 Walnut St: Farley Jacqueline D to Tipwaree LLC; $139,100
Loveland
119 Churchill Ct: Sardello Joe G & Kelly C to Campbell Jacquelyn & Nicholas Wallingford; $584,000
Madeira
8103 Camargo Rd: Camargo Marathon LLC to Siwakoti Enterprises LLC; $450,000
Madisonville
4623 Glenshade Ave: Edwards Velma to In Propertiez LLC; $102,000
6600 Ledge St: Rei Mavens LLC to Mcintyre Jade M & Tyron A Byrd; $192,000
Mariemont
3900 West St: Stuhlreyer Mark S & Joan M to Budke Harry B & James H Goetz Tr; $2,275,000
6943 Nolen Cr: Wyatt George Samuel & Bonnie Blankenship to Tasset Jacob & Rachel Bentley; $500,000
Miami Township
2873 Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Sodd Vincent & Kelly Sodd; $555,851
3760 Indian Brave Tl: Huston Billie to Griffin Brandon P; $450,000
7728 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Darbyshire Durand Lee; $469,429
7740 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Zimmer Carol J & Gerald Zimmer; $478,524
Milford
130 Longworth St: Brown Harry C Tr to 130 Longworth Street LLC; $150,000
Montgomery
11225 Acrewood Dr: Reddy Surender D & Sudharani D to Shaiman Jason Edward & Amy Lisa Shaiman; $537,500
8743 Weller Rd: Giroux Eugene L Tr & Kay C Tr to Gagnet John F; $250,000
Mount Adams
1121 Wareham Dr: Murphy Philip to Goetz Amy; $584,900
Mount Airy
2500 Airy Ct: Lewis Casandra M to Loochvision LLC; $123,500
2627 Kipling Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Suttles & Son Building & Investments Group LLC; $115,000
5438 Vogel Rd: Lmcf 10 LLC to Haboush Fadi; $175,000
Mount Healthy
1509 Adams Rd: Schneider Brandon S & Sara L to Kkvs Realty Holdings LLC; $120,000
1947 Stevens Ave: Garvey Academy to Gaba Trudy; $177,500
2044 Adams Rd: Stulce Megan & Floyd D to Hernandez Horacio; $60,000
7436 Forest Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Williams Stan; $256,500
7811 Martin St: Baker Kaitlyn M to Armstrong Nathaniel; $170,000
7834 Martin St: Mcgoron Marianne C & Timothy Pugh to Koehler Katharina & Morgan Hetzel; $210,000
Mount Lookout
640 Athens Ave: Fossum Ann R to Sampang Jennifer A; $637,000
Mount Washington
1461 Mears Ave: Corra Kara J to Ayers David & Jennifer Ayers; $239,000
1518 Sutton Ave: Raabe Richard B & Teresa to Siegert Ashley & Sean Siegert; $158,000
1756 Marquette Ave: Olive Branch Holdings LLC to Moore Jacob Benjamin; $200,100
6318 Dawes Ln: Carta Alexis & Alexander Hewitt to Carta Alexis; $109,950
Newtown
7073 Monongahela Dr: Pinney David E to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $200,000
North Avondale
775 Mitchell Ave: Basler Joshua to Hocker Bisjara J A; $227,000
North Bend
129 Symmes Ave: Caylor Debra A to Hawkins Nathaniel Alan & Alexandra Wake; $127,500
North Fairmount
3308 Saffer St: Edgington Ashley E to Zuniga Luis; $98,000
Northside
1710 Elmore St: Disi Nobani Sunoco LLC to Santosh Petro LLC; $500,000
4569 Hamilton Ave: Riehm Real Estate Inc to Dreamhome Innovation LLC; $49,000
Norwood
2141 Williams Ave: Korean First Methodist Church Of Cincinnati to The Christ Temple Baptist Church Inc; $385,000
3901 Grove Ave: Neeplo Johnny to Water 2 Wine LLC; $160,000
4233 Lowry Ave: Kraft Jacob T to Thompson Austin; $200,000
4722 Ridgeway Ave: Baas Holly A to Bradley Michael & Amber Brockman; $231,250
Oakley
2838 Wasson Rd: Acosta Steven to Knuppel Ryan; $319,900
3411 Oak Ln: Conard Reece to Guerra Adam J; $340,000
3453 Cardiff Ave: Summer James C to Liane Jason; $90,000
4174 Club View Dr: Frey Eric to Stalvey Foster R & Carol M Stalvey; $348,000
Over-the-Rhine
100 Central Pw: 100 Central Parkway LLC to Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati The; $703,376
243 Klotter Ave: Brookewine LLC to Ayer Angela D; $260,000
Reading
1111 Thurnridge Dr: Benchmark Property Consultants LLC to Parding Properties LLC; $160,000
2916 Mapletree Ct: Freese Christopher M & Ann Elizabeth to Grode Christopher; $265,000
8803 Reading Rd: Little Rentals LLC to Buenavides Kevin M; $197,500
Sharonville
3857 Sharonview Dr: Ernst Susan Trustee to Tino Victoria; $230,000
5077 Lord Alfred Ct: Sauerland John W Tr to Sauerland Kyle J & Jon W Sauerland; $300,000
Silverton
3909 Gatewood Ln: Kci Property Management LLC to E Gatewood Reality LLC; $360,000
6652 Plainfield Rd: Coleman Sandra to Sandmann Devin & Kristen Steiner; $240,000
South Fairmount
2453 Saturn St: Property Optimizers LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $77,000
2455 Saturn St: Property Optimizers LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $77,000
Spring Grove Village
741 Froome Ave: Hill Robert L Jr to Thompson Oliver Eli; $197,000
Springdale
12005 Springdale Lake Dr: Hiresh Majeda to Hiresh Eyad & Jordan Jeries Hiresh; $380,000
12053 Sheraton Ln: Guzman E Tr & F R Tr to Pert Properties LLC; $47,570
434 Kemper Rd: Dorst Erik & Kaitlynn to Bak Seong Hyeon & Neizvel Mae Bak; $318,000
Springfield Township
1056 Bluejay Dr: Smith Amber to Coleman Amber & Anthony White; $215,000
11933 Belgreen Ln: Geyen Craig Neal to Holston Kenyata R; $273,000
11961 Brookway Dr: Herrington Harold S to Gerbus Jr Joseph Kevin; $242,000
12130 Regency Run Ct: Bays William R to Long Kayron; $150,000
12181 Regency Run Ct: Hotchkiss Meredith M to Merhley Ronald E & Joyce Merhley Tr; $160,000
1246 Bellune Dr: Johnson Renetta M to Lopez Abner Perez; $195,000
1814 Lockbourne Dr: Guibord Michael F & Carol to Negrete Hilario Bernardino & Nathalie Bernardino; $339,900
1969 Broadhurst Ave: Poudyel Dev C to Oneal Adrian; $303,000
1987 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Hirani Sofia & Zulfikar; $148,850
2091 Greenpine Dr: Petit Robert to Williams Robert Allen & Regina Lynn Williams; $425,000
860 Cloverview Ave: Baker Marilyn S to Sollano Marifi Yap & Fransico Adrain Acedillo; $160,000
9022 Fontainebleau Te: Lakehouse Holdings LLC to Parsons Jason; $225,000
9040 Winton Rd: Parent Bruce A to Sandford Marilyn; $35,000
St. Bernard
4904 Chalet Dr: Barksdale Jessica to Hall Christopher; $70,000
4906 Chalet Dr: Huffman Darnell R to Lewis Dorothy R & Lisa M Davis; $73,900
Sycamore Township
10801 Lakehurst Ct: Lindsey Patricia J to Nuraliev Maksatbek & Zamira Nuraliev; $300,000
3737 Guam Ct: Yontz Ann Elizabeth to Davis Christy R; $265,000
8566 Plainfield Rd: Craftsman Properties LLC to Kiser Nicholas & Katelyn Reckers; $249,900
8756 Wicklow Ave: Celek Emma & Colin to Powell Rhys & Zoe Loza; $315,000
Northlake Dr: Rlg 8 LLC to Northlake Quest LLC; $616,783
Symmes Township
10520 Tanagerhills Dr: Satterwhite Carl P Jr to Apple Ruth L & Benjamin D; $701,250
11815 Vaukvalley Ln: Dee Ann Colussi & Kenneth to Colussi Jane Marie; $315,750
Walnut Hills
767 Wayne St: Jennings Mary @ 3 to Wayne Street LLC; $80,000
West Price Hill
1110 Gilsey Ave: Fortune Real Estate 888 LLC to Steward Israel Justin; $60,000
4562 Clearview Ave: Windisch Patsy L to Correll Home Remolding LLC; $36,180
710 Overlook Ave: Kelley Dwight & Joni to Klein Lyssa H; $234,550
Westwood
2404 Nova Ave: Vb One LLC to Shively Trey M & Samuel A Moore; $125,000
2464 Dunaway Ct: Kidwell Zahida Ruth to Fisher Mattison Dee; $167,500
3004 Glenmore Ave: Wira Philip to Kolkmeier Sue; $55,000
3103 Montana Ave: Brown Ave LLC to Cosenza Luigi A & Gina Cosenza; $230,000
3210 Werk Rd: Reilly Emily W to Walker Tanya; $315,000
3626 Janlin Ct: Kelly Kevin Brian to Flareau James F & Glenda M Flareau; $140,300
Woodlawn
180 Joliet Ave: Vina Virginia LLC to Kamn Real Estate Services LLC; $85,430
Wyoming
1250 Springfield Pk: Atkinson Geoffrey & Viviam Brooks Tr to Atkinson Geoffrey; $150,000
1250 Springfield Pk: Brooks Vivian H Tr @3 to Atkinson Geoffrey & Viviam Brooks Tr; $150,000
180 Compton Rd: Wilson Steven A & Kathleen Y to Galitsky Radislav & Olga; $1,162,000
28 Fleming Rd: Hagerman Kara Renee to Williams Christina; $400,000
7 Diplomat Dr: Beck Stephen C & Sarah L Hyatt to Hyatt Sarah; $119,600
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10608 Christa Court, unit 2: Home Sweet Home Properties, LLC to Terry Gross and Tommy Gross; $133,000
Bellevue
117 Anspaugh Ave.: Amy and Charles Dawes to Marian and Marlan Topolski; $210,000
Burlington
1756 Deer Run Drive: Judy and Gary Davis to Magdiel Medina and Ismael Robles; $247,000
4020 Country Mill Drive, unit 21-102: Gina and David Stacy to Megan and Devin Roenker; $198,000
6277 Teasle Circle: Skyline Real Estate Group, LLC to Nadine and Scott Smart; $280,000
7063 Putters Point, unit 107-G: Barbara Donoghue to Susannah and Chindra Stephens; $172,500
Cold Spring
5853 Limestone Court: Marianne Fulco to Judy Niehaus and Ed Sulken; $393,500
Covington
10485 Kendrick Court: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Antonio Hutsell; $385,500
109 E. 8th St., unit 109: Gehard Torio to James Mitchell IV; $235,000
1324 Highway Ave.: Theresa Rehmet to Christopher McClellan; $135,000
178 E. 43rd St.: Jon Weaver to Christon Barwick; $180,000
2147 Gribble Drive: Emily and Kevin Thompson to Michele Galvin and Tyler Putnam; $290,000
2336 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Anna Monteiro and Kyle Bentley; $395,000
2378 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Carolyn and Jon Sagers; $332,500
2393 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah Brooks and Nicholas Rulli; $441,000
3120 Beech Ave.: Kimberly and Scott Miller to Tricia Williams; $205,000
3128 Clifford Ave.: Evan Lallier to Melissa Gomez and Justin Moore; $197,500
Crescent Springs
2502 Elyria Court, unit 15-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lindsay Doellman and Benjamin Siemers; $2,435,000
864 Carrieview Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamara and Kenneth Stout; $786,000
Elsmere
3902 Turkeyfoot Road: Regina and Terry Pelfry to Janet and Jerry Cox; $250,000
863 Virginiabradford Court: Tomas Arriaga to Elizabeth and David Franqui; $230,000
Erlanger
145 Dale Hollow Drive, unit 8: Cathie and Kenneth Unrue to Jacqueline Kerber and Dawn Tepe-Cox; $165,000
426 Hallam Ave.: REI Mavens, LLC to Shelby Armstrong; $220,000
449 Erlanger Road: Melody Angell to Diane Harman; $162,000
Florence
10 Lynn St.: Caldwell Homes, LLC to Crystal Herald; $219,000
1733 Greatwood Drive: Erika and Michael Metzger to Ederly Olivares and Gerardo Duran; $330,000
448 Marian Lane, unit 1: Krista and Eric Callen to Blake Wolfzorn; $110,000
7131 Manderlay Drive: Stamp Estates, LLC to Anthony Lane; $240,000
Fort Mitchell
49 Virginia Ave.: Mary and Kerry Spencer to Patrick Hyde; $230,000
Fort Thomas
1626 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Holly and Colin Pohlman to Christina and Michael Buchanan; $170,000
24 Klaincrest Ave.: Jona Mair and John Klein to Elizabeth and Ryan Derickson; $492,000
38 Lockwood Place: Julie Fawcett to David Osburg; $290,000
4 Bivouac Ave.: Julia Meister to Katie and Jeremy Sharp; $393,000
Fort Wright
310 Hazelwood Drive: Janet and Don Moster to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $100,000
Hebron
2127 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nana Akulaya and Philippe Sabwa; $399,000
2131 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaylle and Todd DePree; $381,000
2186 Blair Drive: Beverly Acree to Karen and David Schneider; $450,000
4231 River Road: Mary Callahan to Yellowstone, LLC; $310,000
Independence
10389 Flintrock Bluff: Celestial Building Corporation to Evelin Johanson and Hector Fernandez; $312,000
12004 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sandra and Thomas Kacir; $362,000
1316 Galveston Court: Carmen Torres to Tori and Joshua Watkins; $314,000
1432 Rosewynn Way: The Drees Company to Andrea and Cordell Schwartz; $420,000
Lakeside Park
2675 Van Deren Drive: Amy Hebbler and Cody Couch to Bridget Braun; $233,000
Newport
1246 Waterworks Road: Terry Lutz to Boss Brothers Property, LLC; $70,000
26 17th St.: Nasser Kassem to Christopher Wagner; $215,000
344 E. 2nd St.: Maria and Thomas O'Brien to Emily and Barry Mersmann; $280,000
Park Hills
530 Scenic Drive: Kimberly Richards and Mark Richards to Ashley and Matthew Titus; $110,000
715 Saint Joseph Lane: Mabl Properties KY, LLC to Mitchell Rensing; $250,000
Southgate
74 View Terrace Drive, unit 3: Jessica Hardin to Jacqueline Parrish; $148,000
Taylor Mill
519 Cleveland Ave.: Mary Fuller to James Smith; $199,000
5432 Stone Hill Drive: April and David Shaw to Amber and Ethan Harbin; $310,000
Union
4752 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kyle Chambers and Zachary Paterlini; $442,500
6329 Greenland Road: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Staci Boothe and Jacob Bradner; $372,500
Villa Hills
726 Dry Creek Court: Emily and Bruce Barnum to Sandra Jordan and Amanda Jordan; $340,000
Wilder
70 Creekwood Drive, unit 11: BTZ Investments, LLC to Jacob Toole; $145,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.162 million Wyoming home sale among the week's top property transfers