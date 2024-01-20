$1.162 million Wyoming home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

2087 Berrypatch Dr: Scarlet And Gray Home Improvements LLC to Voss Samuel Clement & Kelli Ann Taylor; $379,000

6128 Crittenden Dr: Castellini Michael A & Amy W to Wooliver Katherine Anne; $515,000

716 Hidden Glen Dr: Mcelroy Timothy R & Elizabeth R to Oberschmidt Michael & Nina; $620,000

7855 Bilby Ln: Yamileth Construction LLC to Holding Consruction LLC; $70,000

7859 Bilby Ln: Yamileth Construction LLC to Holding Consruction LLC; $70,000

8244 Bridle Rd: Marsh Annette S to Marsh Kyle A & Danielle E Shomer Marsh; $350,000

850 Woodlyn Dr: Hoffman Madison Nicole to Calvert Jr Charles Gregory; $185,000

Avondale

3603 Harvey Ave: Brown Barbara A to Avm Investments Inc; $111,933

Blue Ash

4005 Creekside Pointe: Zins Kathleen Tr Judy C Boehl Tr to Patterson William J Tr; $748,000

8915 Cherry St: Armc Properties LLC to Team Dykstra LLC; $135,000

Bond Hill

1815 Garden Ln: Richardson Ashley & Brian Hughley to Davis Mushay; $163,000

5126 Laconia Ave: Alexander Cassandra R to Atap Investment Properties LLC; $150,000

Camp Washington

2840 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000

2846 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000

2848 Colerain Ave: D & B Realty Associates Ltd to Industrial Environments LLC; $300,000

Cheviot

3920 Glenmore Ave: Haass Thomas J to Kunz Sean Lukas; $135,000

3978 Davis Ave: Rowekamp Matthew to Schwartz Kimberly Alexis &; $200,000

4212 Washington Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Siebenburgen Savannah M; $214,000

4249 Washington Ave: Schaefer Jeffrey D & Elizabeth A to Siska Amanda Christine Elizabeth &; $262,000

Clifton

14 Greendale Ave: Baggett John to Duke Energy Ohio Inc; $100,000

14 Greendale Ave: Slaughter Kent L to Duke Energy Ohio Inc; $6,000

Colerain Township

10136 Pippin Meadows Dr: Hunn Danielle M & Emmitt M Cunningham Jr to Byrd Shannon L & Heather Williams Byrd; $255,000

10383 Pippin Ln: Dia Mounta & Aissatou Ndiaye to Ndiaye Aissatou; $99,490

2329 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Roosevelt Aai LLC; $94,000

2701 Royal Glen Dr: Bernardini Sarah N to Avisa Properties LLC; $117,000

2756 Cranbrook Dr: Oneal Adrian J to Vinegar Jose; $241,000

2800 Byrneside Dr: Pearl Investment Group Inc to Houston Cheryl & Nathaniel Houston; $249,900

3007 Struble Rd: Fairfield Investments Unlimited LLC to Monroe Quentin & Miesha Monroe; $270,000

3286 Sunnyside Dr: Clark Jeremy W & Jami T Rich to Wilke Amanda Katherine; $215,000

3465 Alamosa Dr: Kresser Connie to Mlme Properties LLC; $96,000

3485 Nandale Dr: Hinrichs Carol A to Nandale Holdings LLC; $260,000

3519 Amberway Ct: Allen Aaron P to Chhetri Paru; $156,000

3753 Vernier Dr: Conrex Ml Sma 2019-01 Operating Company LLC to Tri State Homes LLC; $132,500

6263 Oakcreek Dr: Herbert Margaret to Schauer Tyson; $249,000

6598 Blue Rock Rd: Katona Eugene to Terzakis Chloe; $118,000

8241 Georgianna Dr: Guan Xiaoqun to Moy Tenley; $86,000

9585 Loralinda Dr: Reckelhoff Kenneth E & Teresa M to Flores Fernando & Perla Flores; $102,000

9852 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Donaldson Amber Renee & David W Donaldson; $269,893

College Hill

1149 Lynnebrook Dr: Cunningham Maudray to Rkw Equity Investments LLC; $70,000

1160 Cedar Ave: Edmondson Ayrika Lynn to Palencia Ruben; $65,000

1285 Palmwood Ct: Jervis Mary Ann Tr to Togher Sheamus & Katherine Togher; $287,500

1627 Larch Ave: Wells Andrew T & Amanda to Cramer Elisha Tr; $255,000

1804 North Bend Rd: Sonny & Associates LLC to Series W North Bend Tlg One LLC; $237,000

2130 North Bend Rd: Patterson Linda & Linda Marie to Wheeler Alicia; $150,000

5735 Nahant Ave: Jackson Deborah M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $145,000

5735 Nahant Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $158,500

5789 Lantana Ave: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $39,000

6312 Savannah Ave: A3t Capital Partners LLC to Pauley Samuel & Ashley L Marine; $211,000

Columbia Township

3251 Highland Ave: Ridge & Highland Properties LLC to Wesley Community Services Organization; $5,800,000

6930 Cambridge Ave: Gould Karen D to Day John Cary & Timothy Burns; $265,000

7004 Cambridge Ave: Muenchen Mark to Fields Derek; $230,000

Columbia Tusculum

3421 Golden Ave: Thurman Molly@3 to Zinn Duerk & Stephanie Brooks Zinn; $420,000

Crosby Township

6981 Water St: Dennis Roger to Brews LLC; $90,000

Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Minnich Nicholas Steven & Emily Nicole Minnich; $375,000

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Delhi Township

1055 Sundance Dr: Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys to George Jr Marc A & Gabriella R George; $544,000

1277 Hickorylake Dr: Kipp Kevin & Carly to Hager Mike & Amanda; $380,000

391 Viscount Dr: Weber Walter A & Paula A to Kim Ryan Jeffrey; $215,500

5301 Romance Ln: Winkler Thomas D to Mcclair Niesha & Aaron Mcclair; $193,500

581 Greenwell Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to Jw Portfolio 1 LLC; $66,000

740 Genenbill Dr: Mornington Real Estate to Lillie Robert; $205,000

827 Neeb Rd: Heinzelman Lynn A Tr to Otten Margaret M; $190,000

914 Beechmeadow Ln: Avm Investments Inc to Rbe Investments LLC; $150,000

East Price Hill

1019 Kingston Pl: Ii Vanover George F & Gary W Allgeier to King Tower II LLC; $12,000

1308 Beech Ave: Shade Shawntays to Vici Cincinnati LLC; $50,000

356 Elberon Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Daniel Matthias Gentry to Charlie 1 LLC; $63,000

901 Wells St: Lima Tango Whiskey LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $126,000

East Walnut Hills

2200 Victory Pw: Boyd David R & Amy M to Britton Zachery Tyler & Debra Britton; $215,000

2200 Victory Pw: Dierks Arthur R & Amy L to Marsh Janice; $525,000

2401 Ingleside Ave: Geiser Stephanie to Boyd David & Amy; $173,000

Elmwood Place

305 Locust St: Xu Yanlan to Keylegacy LLC; $70,000

6151 Cedar Ave: Smith Andrew L to Hawkins Jacquelyn; $255,000

Evanston

1857 Fairfax Ave: House Richard W Tr to Spurling Annmarie A & Jason T Muething; $276,000

3635 Clarion Ave: Humphries Gwendolyn N to Blue Stream Group LLC; $140,000

Evendale

10104 Kingsport Dr: Anderson Clint J to Mcpherson Margaret R @ 4; $585,000

Fairfax

3962 Red Bank Rd: Reisenfeld Enterprises LLC to E Paul Corp; $3,390,000

Forest Park

10958 Carnegie Dr: Lee Krista N to Whitaker Darlene R; $210,000

11454 Southland Rd: Double E Properties LLC to Miller Matthew & Kara; $234,900

11615 Kenn Rd: Gonzalez Luisa I M @3 to Gonzalez Paul & Luisa I M Gonzalez; $32,756

623 Brunner Dr: Flanigan Philip to Schneider Group Rai LLC; $155,000

640 Crenshaw Ln: Knipple Roger M to Cox Grady & Michelle; $145,000

655 Kemper Rd: Vogler Vicky L Tr to Miranda Sergio Ramirez; $183,000

907 Glasgow Dr: Cuevas Hector H Sanchez to Vazquez Luis Rojas; $215,000

Glendale

7 Thomas Ct: Beigh Robert L & Pamela P to St Clair Timothy L & Janet E St Clair Tr; $710,000

Green Township

3044 North Bend Rd: Mulvaney Patrick A to Mulvaney Ryan A; $95,000

3228 Greenmount Dr: Nichols Evan to Schneider Robert M & Geraldine Schneider; $307,000

3759 Ridgedale Dr: Steinmetz Construction Inc to Bernecker Jr Michael J; $290,000

4951 Arbor Woods Ct: Muenchen Edmund F & Barbara J to Watzek Timothy; $180,000

5592 Leumas Dr: Hardyman Dion Brandon & Anna Marie to Overbeck Joshua T; $179,900

5896 Countryhills Dr: Haworth Sherry A to Sherrill Craig & Daielle; $410,000

5938 Harrison Ave: Mccarthy Jacob Patrick to Hollin Sarah & Robert Mcphillips; $130,000

6070 Snyder Rd: George Gabriella R & Marc A Jr to Kinzie Michael R & Wanda C Kinzie; $322,000

6130 Harrison Ave: Maywest LLC to Mayfield Medical LLC; $3,075,000

Harrison

161 Turner Ridge Dr: Hfs Properties LLC to Rolfes Joann; $40,000

219 Morgans Wy: Wormus Betty J to Witte Mark Jacob; $167,000

395 Legacy Wy: Spencer Justin L & Ashley L to Mason Tina M; $220,000

451 Featherwood Dr: Mayes Nicole R to Rogers Morgan; $185,000

Harrison Township

10173 Harrison Ave: Mcmullin Kathleen Marie & Shirley Jean Craft to Et Property Investments LLC; $41,250

Hartwell

283 Kearney St: Hulett Robert to Barrios Glendy; $79,308

Indian Hill

7440 Indian Hill Rd: Homewood Development LLC to Paquette John William & Dawn L Paquette; $350,000

8103 Camargo Rd: Camargo Marathon LLC to Siwakoti Enterprises LLC; $450,000

Kennedy Heights

3712 Odin Ave: Nrea Vb Vii LLC to Cdi Real Estate Solutions LLC; $87,500

6694 Kennedy Ave: Jones Melvin L to Summit Property Buyers LLC; $138,000

Linwood

3711 Columbia Pw: Orel Cronk Ltd to Mars Real Estate; $325,000

4575 Eastern Ave: Eastern Living Ii LLC to Al Taglio Kitchen LLC/rsw; $67,500

4575 Eastern Ave: Eastern Living Ii LLC to Eastern Living II LLC; $67,500

Lockland

222 Harriet St: Enghauser Kenneth R to Smith Mycah & Douglas Robinson; $270,000

721 Walnut St: Farley Jacqueline D to Tipwaree LLC; $139,100

Loveland

119 Churchill Ct: Sardello Joe G & Kelly C to Campbell Jacquelyn & Nicholas Wallingford; $584,000

Madeira

8103 Camargo Rd: Camargo Marathon LLC to Siwakoti Enterprises LLC; $450,000

Madisonville

4623 Glenshade Ave: Edwards Velma to In Propertiez LLC; $102,000

6600 Ledge St: Rei Mavens LLC to Mcintyre Jade M & Tyron A Byrd; $192,000

Mariemont

3900 West St: Stuhlreyer Mark S & Joan M to Budke Harry B & James H Goetz Tr; $2,275,000

6943 Nolen Cr: Wyatt George Samuel & Bonnie Blankenship to Tasset Jacob & Rachel Bentley; $500,000

Miami Township

2873 Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Sodd Vincent & Kelly Sodd; $555,851

3760 Indian Brave Tl: Huston Billie to Griffin Brandon P; $450,000

7728 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Darbyshire Durand Lee; $469,429

7740 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Zimmer Carol J & Gerald Zimmer; $478,524

Milford

130 Longworth St: Brown Harry C Tr to 130 Longworth Street LLC; $150,000

Montgomery

11225 Acrewood Dr: Reddy Surender D & Sudharani D to Shaiman Jason Edward & Amy Lisa Shaiman; $537,500

8743 Weller Rd: Giroux Eugene L Tr & Kay C Tr to Gagnet John F; $250,000

Mount Adams

1121 Wareham Dr: Murphy Philip to Goetz Amy; $584,900

Mount Airy

2500 Airy Ct: Lewis Casandra M to Loochvision LLC; $123,500

2627 Kipling Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Suttles & Son Building & Investments Group LLC; $115,000

5438 Vogel Rd: Lmcf 10 LLC to Haboush Fadi; $175,000

Mount Healthy

1509 Adams Rd: Schneider Brandon S & Sara L to Kkvs Realty Holdings LLC; $120,000

1947 Stevens Ave: Garvey Academy to Gaba Trudy; $177,500

2044 Adams Rd: Stulce Megan & Floyd D to Hernandez Horacio; $60,000

7436 Forest Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Williams Stan; $256,500

7811 Martin St: Baker Kaitlyn M to Armstrong Nathaniel; $170,000

7834 Martin St: Mcgoron Marianne C & Timothy Pugh to Koehler Katharina & Morgan Hetzel; $210,000

Mount Lookout

640 Athens Ave: Fossum Ann R to Sampang Jennifer A; $637,000

Mount Washington

1461 Mears Ave: Corra Kara J to Ayers David & Jennifer Ayers; $239,000

1518 Sutton Ave: Raabe Richard B & Teresa to Siegert Ashley & Sean Siegert; $158,000

1756 Marquette Ave: Olive Branch Holdings LLC to Moore Jacob Benjamin; $200,100

6318 Dawes Ln: Carta Alexis & Alexander Hewitt to Carta Alexis; $109,950

Newtown

7073 Monongahela Dr: Pinney David E to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $200,000

North Avondale

775 Mitchell Ave: Basler Joshua to Hocker Bisjara J A; $227,000

North Bend

129 Symmes Ave: Caylor Debra A to Hawkins Nathaniel Alan & Alexandra Wake; $127,500

North Fairmount

3308 Saffer St: Edgington Ashley E to Zuniga Luis; $98,000

Northside

1710 Elmore St: Disi Nobani Sunoco LLC to Santosh Petro LLC; $500,000

4569 Hamilton Ave: Riehm Real Estate Inc to Dreamhome Innovation LLC; $49,000

Norwood

2141 Williams Ave: Korean First Methodist Church Of Cincinnati to The Christ Temple Baptist Church Inc; $385,000

3901 Grove Ave: Neeplo Johnny to Water 2 Wine LLC; $160,000

4233 Lowry Ave: Kraft Jacob T to Thompson Austin; $200,000

4722 Ridgeway Ave: Baas Holly A to Bradley Michael & Amber Brockman; $231,250

Oakley

2838 Wasson Rd: Acosta Steven to Knuppel Ryan; $319,900

3411 Oak Ln: Conard Reece to Guerra Adam J; $340,000

3453 Cardiff Ave: Summer James C to Liane Jason; $90,000

4174 Club View Dr: Frey Eric to Stalvey Foster R & Carol M Stalvey; $348,000

Over-the-Rhine

100 Central Pw: 100 Central Parkway LLC to Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati The; $703,376

243 Klotter Ave: Brookewine LLC to Ayer Angela D; $260,000

Reading

1111 Thurnridge Dr: Benchmark Property Consultants LLC to Parding Properties LLC; $160,000

2916 Mapletree Ct: Freese Christopher M & Ann Elizabeth to Grode Christopher; $265,000

8803 Reading Rd: Little Rentals LLC to Buenavides Kevin M; $197,500

Sharonville

3857 Sharonview Dr: Ernst Susan Trustee to Tino Victoria; $230,000

5077 Lord Alfred Ct: Sauerland John W Tr to Sauerland Kyle J & Jon W Sauerland; $300,000

Silverton

3909 Gatewood Ln: Kci Property Management LLC to E Gatewood Reality LLC; $360,000

6652 Plainfield Rd: Coleman Sandra to Sandmann Devin & Kristen Steiner; $240,000

South Fairmount

2453 Saturn St: Property Optimizers LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $77,000

2455 Saturn St: Property Optimizers LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $77,000

Spring Grove Village

741 Froome Ave: Hill Robert L Jr to Thompson Oliver Eli; $197,000

Springdale

12005 Springdale Lake Dr: Hiresh Majeda to Hiresh Eyad & Jordan Jeries Hiresh; $380,000

12053 Sheraton Ln: Guzman E Tr & F R Tr to Pert Properties LLC; $47,570

434 Kemper Rd: Dorst Erik & Kaitlynn to Bak Seong Hyeon & Neizvel Mae Bak; $318,000

Springfield Township

1056 Bluejay Dr: Smith Amber to Coleman Amber & Anthony White; $215,000

11933 Belgreen Ln: Geyen Craig Neal to Holston Kenyata R; $273,000

11961 Brookway Dr: Herrington Harold S to Gerbus Jr Joseph Kevin; $242,000

12130 Regency Run Ct: Bays William R to Long Kayron; $150,000

12181 Regency Run Ct: Hotchkiss Meredith M to Merhley Ronald E & Joyce Merhley Tr; $160,000

1246 Bellune Dr: Johnson Renetta M to Lopez Abner Perez; $195,000

1814 Lockbourne Dr: Guibord Michael F & Carol to Negrete Hilario Bernardino & Nathalie Bernardino; $339,900

1969 Broadhurst Ave: Poudyel Dev C to Oneal Adrian; $303,000

1987 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Hirani Sofia & Zulfikar; $148,850

2091 Greenpine Dr: Petit Robert to Williams Robert Allen & Regina Lynn Williams; $425,000

860 Cloverview Ave: Baker Marilyn S to Sollano Marifi Yap & Fransico Adrain Acedillo; $160,000

9022 Fontainebleau Te: Lakehouse Holdings LLC to Parsons Jason; $225,000

9040 Winton Rd: Parent Bruce A to Sandford Marilyn; $35,000

St. Bernard

4904 Chalet Dr: Barksdale Jessica to Hall Christopher; $70,000

4906 Chalet Dr: Huffman Darnell R to Lewis Dorothy R & Lisa M Davis; $73,900

Sycamore Township

10801 Lakehurst Ct: Lindsey Patricia J to Nuraliev Maksatbek & Zamira Nuraliev; $300,000

3737 Guam Ct: Yontz Ann Elizabeth to Davis Christy R; $265,000

8566 Plainfield Rd: Craftsman Properties LLC to Kiser Nicholas & Katelyn Reckers; $249,900

8756 Wicklow Ave: Celek Emma & Colin to Powell Rhys & Zoe Loza; $315,000

Northlake Dr: Rlg 8 LLC to Northlake Quest LLC; $616,783

Symmes Township

10520 Tanagerhills Dr: Satterwhite Carl P Jr to Apple Ruth L & Benjamin D; $701,250

11815 Vaukvalley Ln: Dee Ann Colussi & Kenneth to Colussi Jane Marie; $315,750

Walnut Hills

767 Wayne St: Jennings Mary @ 3 to Wayne Street LLC; $80,000

West Price Hill

1110 Gilsey Ave: Fortune Real Estate 888 LLC to Steward Israel Justin; $60,000

4562 Clearview Ave: Windisch Patsy L to Correll Home Remolding LLC; $36,180

710 Overlook Ave: Kelley Dwight & Joni to Klein Lyssa H; $234,550

Westwood

2404 Nova Ave: Vb One LLC to Shively Trey M & Samuel A Moore; $125,000

2464 Dunaway Ct: Kidwell Zahida Ruth to Fisher Mattison Dee; $167,500

3004 Glenmore Ave: Wira Philip to Kolkmeier Sue; $55,000

3103 Montana Ave: Brown Ave LLC to Cosenza Luigi A & Gina Cosenza; $230,000

3210 Werk Rd: Reilly Emily W to Walker Tanya; $315,000

3626 Janlin Ct: Kelly Kevin Brian to Flareau James F & Glenda M Flareau; $140,300

Woodlawn

180 Joliet Ave: Vina Virginia LLC to Kamn Real Estate Services LLC; $85,430

Wyoming

1250 Springfield Pk: Atkinson Geoffrey & Viviam Brooks Tr to Atkinson Geoffrey; $150,000

1250 Springfield Pk: Brooks Vivian H Tr @3 to Atkinson Geoffrey & Viviam Brooks Tr; $150,000

180 Compton Rd: Wilson Steven A & Kathleen Y to Galitsky Radislav & Olga; $1,162,000

28 Fleming Rd: Hagerman Kara Renee to Williams Christina; $400,000

7 Diplomat Dr: Beck Stephen C & Sarah L Hyatt to Hyatt Sarah; $119,600

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10608 Christa Court, unit 2: Home Sweet Home Properties, LLC to Terry Gross and Tommy Gross; $133,000

Bellevue

117 Anspaugh Ave.: Amy and Charles Dawes to Marian and Marlan Topolski; $210,000

Burlington

1756 Deer Run Drive: Judy and Gary Davis to Magdiel Medina and Ismael Robles; $247,000

4020 Country Mill Drive, unit 21-102: Gina and David Stacy to Megan and Devin Roenker; $198,000

6277 Teasle Circle: Skyline Real Estate Group, LLC to Nadine and Scott Smart; $280,000

7063 Putters Point, unit 107-G: Barbara Donoghue to Susannah and Chindra Stephens; $172,500

Cold Spring

5853 Limestone Court: Marianne Fulco to Judy Niehaus and Ed Sulken; $393,500

Covington

10485 Kendrick Court: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Antonio Hutsell; $385,500

109 E. 8th St., unit 109: Gehard Torio to James Mitchell IV; $235,000

1324 Highway Ave.: Theresa Rehmet to Christopher McClellan; $135,000

178 E. 43rd St.: Jon Weaver to Christon Barwick; $180,000

2147 Gribble Drive: Emily and Kevin Thompson to Michele Galvin and Tyler Putnam; $290,000

2336 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Anna Monteiro and Kyle Bentley; $395,000

2378 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Carolyn and Jon Sagers; $332,500

2393 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah Brooks and Nicholas Rulli; $441,000

3120 Beech Ave.: Kimberly and Scott Miller to Tricia Williams; $205,000

3128 Clifford Ave.: Evan Lallier to Melissa Gomez and Justin Moore; $197,500

Crescent Springs

2502 Elyria Court, unit 15-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lindsay Doellman and Benjamin Siemers; $2,435,000

864 Carrieview Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamara and Kenneth Stout; $786,000

Elsmere

3902 Turkeyfoot Road: Regina and Terry Pelfry to Janet and Jerry Cox; $250,000

863 Virginiabradford Court: Tomas Arriaga to Elizabeth and David Franqui; $230,000

Erlanger

145 Dale Hollow Drive, unit 8: Cathie and Kenneth Unrue to Jacqueline Kerber and Dawn Tepe-Cox; $165,000

426 Hallam Ave.: REI Mavens, LLC to Shelby Armstrong; $220,000

449 Erlanger Road: Melody Angell to Diane Harman; $162,000

Florence

10 Lynn St.: Caldwell Homes, LLC to Crystal Herald; $219,000

1733 Greatwood Drive: Erika and Michael Metzger to Ederly Olivares and Gerardo Duran; $330,000

448 Marian Lane, unit 1: Krista and Eric Callen to Blake Wolfzorn; $110,000

7131 Manderlay Drive: Stamp Estates, LLC to Anthony Lane; $240,000

Fort Mitchell

49 Virginia Ave.: Mary and Kerry Spencer to Patrick Hyde; $230,000

Fort Thomas

1626 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Holly and Colin Pohlman to Christina and Michael Buchanan; $170,000

24 Klaincrest Ave.: Jona Mair and John Klein to Elizabeth and Ryan Derickson; $492,000

38 Lockwood Place: Julie Fawcett to David Osburg; $290,000

4 Bivouac Ave.: Julia Meister to Katie and Jeremy Sharp; $393,000

Fort Wright

310 Hazelwood Drive: Janet and Don Moster to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $100,000

Hebron

2127 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nana Akulaya and Philippe Sabwa; $399,000

2131 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaylle and Todd DePree; $381,000

2186 Blair Drive: Beverly Acree to Karen and David Schneider; $450,000

4231 River Road: Mary Callahan to Yellowstone, LLC; $310,000

Independence

10389 Flintrock Bluff: Celestial Building Corporation to Evelin Johanson and Hector Fernandez; $312,000

12004 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sandra and Thomas Kacir; $362,000

1316 Galveston Court: Carmen Torres to Tori and Joshua Watkins; $314,000

1432 Rosewynn Way: The Drees Company to Andrea and Cordell Schwartz; $420,000

Lakeside Park

2675 Van Deren Drive: Amy Hebbler and Cody Couch to Bridget Braun; $233,000

Newport

1246 Waterworks Road: Terry Lutz to Boss Brothers Property, LLC; $70,000

26 17th St.: Nasser Kassem to Christopher Wagner; $215,000

344 E. 2nd St.: Maria and Thomas O'Brien to Emily and Barry Mersmann; $280,000

Park Hills

530 Scenic Drive: Kimberly Richards and Mark Richards to Ashley and Matthew Titus; $110,000

715 Saint Joseph Lane: Mabl Properties KY, LLC to Mitchell Rensing; $250,000

Southgate

74 View Terrace Drive, unit 3: Jessica Hardin to Jacqueline Parrish; $148,000

Taylor Mill

519 Cleveland Ave.: Mary Fuller to James Smith; $199,000

5432 Stone Hill Drive: April and David Shaw to Amber and Ethan Harbin; $310,000

Union

4752 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kyle Chambers and Zachary Paterlini; $442,500

6329 Greenland Road: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Staci Boothe and Jacob Bradner; $372,500

Villa Hills

726 Dry Creek Court: Emily and Bruce Barnum to Sandra Jordan and Amanda Jordan; $340,000

Wilder

70 Creekwood Drive, unit 11: BTZ Investments, LLC to Jacob Toole; $145,000

