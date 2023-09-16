$1.189 million Terrace Park home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
146 First St: Usa Property Dispo LLC to Velasquez Carlos; $16,000
Anderson Township
1082 Wittshire Ln: Goldman Shelley K to Smith James C & Deborah L; $190,000
1125 Kingscove Wy: Hedges Julia C to Dmb Real Estate Ventures LLC; $390,000
187 Coldstream Villa Dr: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Coy Geoff S & Ute; $275,000
2744 Lakewood Pointe: Park National Bank to Kerth Michael S & Amy L; $975,000
2788 High Pointe: Petrick Dylan T & Bethany A Pominek to Washington Derrick & Lauren; $999,900
3097 Williams Creek Dr: Trotta Joseph R & Catherine B to Wessels Robert C & Tracy H; $630,000
558 Forestedge Dr: Zicka Family Group LLC to Parrish Michelle; $1,195,901
6116 Stirrup Rd: Anstaett Suzanne to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $320,000
6134 Shadowslope Ln: Chamberlin Matthew & Carole to Wenderoth Sean & Leah Elyse; $437,500
6722 Maddux Dr: Muething Julie & Greg Goldblatt to Robson William; $595,000
7063 Woodsedge Dr: Evans Jr Ronald Earl Tr to Anglim Gerald Joseph & David L Rogers II; $450,000
7073 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Naticchioni Tina & Matthew Poor; $599,942
7113 Dunn Rd: Waters Christopher & Joanna to Thomas Ian Andrew &; $320,000
Avondale
3560 Haven St: Jackson Darryle to Fourth World Capital LLC; $21,000
3562 Haven St: Jackson Darryle to Fourth World Capital LLC; $21,000
526 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Randhawa Raunak Singh; $255,000
617 Prospect Pl: Norman Minnie to Gill Navjot Singh; $90,000
752 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Toney Doris to Brighthouse Life Insurance Company; $87,000
90 Kessler Pl: Hufford John to Rollison Dorothy G; $55,000
97 Ehrman Ave: Ware Jason C to 3mg Family LLC; $160,000
Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Uhrig Rachel E; $308,000
Blue Ash
4252 St Andrews Pl: Fox Wayne P & Betty Jean to Zipperer Davis Pamela E; $352,500
8914 Cherry St: Flareau James & Glenda to Escuadra Marylee & Genette Madrigal; $305,000
9 Woodcreek Dr: Martha Bachrach Harris Geller to Ferron David V Jr Tr & Julie T Ferron Tr; $525,000
9508 Fallson Ct: Acosta Claire E Willerton & Manuel to Reed Thomas Alan & Stephanie Leisa; $425,000
9863 Timbers Dr: Ondash Christine to Kootin Sanwu Judith Adukwei & Sharon; $235,000
Bond Hill
1129 Elm Park Dr: Thomas Geraldine Tr to Equity Trust Company Tr; $131,150
Business District
1150 Vine St: Blaylock Deron & Stacy to Redden Josh & Savanna; $300,000
19 Court St: Varjavandi Navid J to Giesegh Adam C & Stephanie L Crawford; $312,750
633 Main St: Kassam Al-faraaz to Vanek Jerry & Jennifer; $293,000
808 Elm St: Dornette David P to Cullinan Matthew & Brian Molony; $375,000
Camp Washington
1068 Rachel St: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Mccullars Brian & Angela; $85,000
3211 Colerain Ave: Modern Investment Properties LLC to Camp Stamp LLC; $450,000
Carthage
19 Seventy-third St: Carthage Christian Church to Hackworth Joe; $275,000
221 Escalon St: Wallace Richard to Gervasio Joel Hernandez & Clara Rios Poblano; $77,220
Cheviot
3811 Kenker Pl: Davis Bryan J to Larrson Naomi; $182,500
4117 North Bend Rd: Powell Andrea to Yang Huang; $60,000
Cleves
194 State Rd: Johnson Michael B to Cti 1379 LLC; $200,000
56 State Rd: Cole Benjamin L to Hemberger Amberly & Nancy J Cain; $210,000
Clifton
3370 Morrison Ave: Villa Sucuarj LLC to Rooy Nathan A & Suzan Sucro; $492,000
772 Crooked Stone Rd: Hatcher Yvette to Conner David D; $325,000
Colerain Township
10200 Windswept Ln: Nelson Jamie to Burton Robert & Candy Burton; $125,000
10267 Season Dr: Dick Bradford N to Olverson Shirelle & Kimberly Johnson; $239,900
11603 Colerain Ave: Veerkamp Donald P & Patricia R to Esquivel Omar; $525,000
2395 Bluelark Dr: Baechle Amanda to Lawson Thelma; $224,000
2547 Byrneside Dr: Wurtzler Thomas R to Harris Anthony Ron; $187,000
2657 Altura Dr: Russell Donna to Th Property Owner I LLC; $141,000
2785 Sandhurst Dr: Ritter John to Chasing Chance LLC; $120,000
2981 Butterwick Dr: Tri State Homes LLC to Valentas Peter J; $250,000
3263 Rockacres Ct: Kline Randall R & Leila A to Macapanas Nino & Lauren Kei Edrada; $243,000
3278 Blueacres Dr: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200188539 Ira to Edwards Reuben J Jr; $230,000
3401 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $36,600
3403 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $36,600
3405 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $36,600
3483 Niagara St: Roblero Selvin Fidel Perez to Bhattarai Tara B; $200,000
3485 Sunbury Ln: Detmer Jack R to Owl Property Holdings LLC; $150,500
6381 Oakcreek Dr: Hock Philip J Iii & Peggy Murphy to Kluener Joseph Louis & Kaitlyn Christina Calder; $370,000
6747 Daleview Rd: Schwieter Juliann C to Glover Richard Kent & Koy Anne; $310,000
6894 Allet Ave: Noble Stephanie to Spahr Brandy L; $222,500
7490 Cella Dr: Evans Daniel P & Jessica L Kartye to Hurst Cody; $205,000
9142 Gila Dr: Gulley Michael E to Prichard Joel & Hannah Wortham; $190,000
9428 Brehm Rd: Woeste Dan Iv & Stephanie to Menninger Steve; $75,000
Merril Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Kaiser Andrew & Abigail Eisel; $530,095
College Hill
1157 Lynnebrook Dr: Elder Norman Steven to Head Oliver M & Erin Grasty; $140,000
6240 Station Court Dr: D Has Development LLC to Traditions Building Group LLC; $92,000
Columbia Township
6848 Vinewood Ave: Peaker Karen A to Mcbride Family Properties LLC; $220,000
Columbia Tusculum
3757 Sachem Ave: Fuller Bradley & Sara to Mckimm Allison M & Christian Lorenzo Acevedo; $303,000
506 Hoge St: Hertel Charles M & Wendy L to Jones Shana Leigh & Robert Jamison; $798,000
Deer Park
10 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Nguyen Cindy; $349,330
7286 Richmond Ave: Riestenberg Ellen F to Neumeister Sara & Jonathan Edward Huschart; $310,000
7723 Monticello Ave: Montag Matthew Ryan to Corum Harriet M Tr; $275,000
Delhi Township
379 Don Ln: Schweitzer Mackenzie C to Smith Terrece; $219,900
4288 Delryan Dr: Wade Bonnie L to Lemons to Lemonade Properties LLC; $58,000
4433 Mayhew Ave: Gilpin Todd & Alethea to Reinier Chelsea Marie; $130,000
4563 Foley Rd: Mcpeak Karen K to Ward Joshua; $132,000
5218 Orangelawn Dr: Grubbs Derrik & Lisa to Dewhirst Cheyenne Christian; $220,000
5323 Delhill Dr: Irish Lynda to Brackett Robert J; $150,000
5350 Whitmore Dr: Elmore Jeremiah Wayne & Amber to Scott Layla Camille & William Paris Cremeans; $178,000
914 Beechmeadow Ln: Mangin Joyce A to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $129,657
Pontius Rd: Meyer Gary D Tr to Conroy Drew T & Maria C; $35,000
East Price Hill
1820 Wyoming Ave: Niro Real Estate Investment LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000
312 Crestline Ave: Montes Cattyana to Nunez Jazmin Yitzel; $160,000
3423 Eighth St: 3423 West Eighth LLC to Diab Jacob & Ida Rose Shihady; $165,000
East Walnut Hills
2311 Park Ave: Jennings Collin R & Marianne N Dinapoli to Kloft Alexander J; $730,000
East Westwood
3535 Mchenry Ave: North Fairmount Community Center Inc to Chatman Donnie; $12,000
Elmwood Place
5914 Mcgregor Ave: Bastin Freeman & Beatrice to Cac Fabio Isaias Mulul & Maria Angelica Lopez Hern; $160,000
6404 Elmwood Ave: Clayton Raymond M & Lutricha York to Edwards Melissa; $60,000
Evanston
3610 Bevis Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to As Capital LLC; $142,500
Forest Park
11408 Southland Rd: Dehler Paul E & Diane M to Yakobi Investments LLC; $130,000
11439 Farmington Rd: Ackenback Francis T to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $130,000
11705 Elkwood Dr: Martin Joseph H & Brenda D to Oaks Property Group LLC; $108,500
11705 Elkwood Dr: Oaks Property Group LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $129,000
805 Endor Ct: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Woodvilla LLC; $195,000
805 Endor Ct: Mayfield Melvin to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $180,000
Glendale
25 Wood Ave: Olberding James H to Nolan Andrew Patrick & Maria; $575,000
Golf Manor
6111 Hammel Ave: Cave Yvonne D to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $110,000
Green Township
1330 Pennsbury Dr: Bradley William J Tr & Marilyn M Tr to 1330 Pennsbury LLC; $155,000
2948 Welge Ln: Philpot Judith A to Mechley Construction; $127,000
3040 Country Woods Ln: Himes Lora L to Brown John & Martha; $295,000
3079 Jessup Rd: Clark Timothy to Gannon Kalee & Nicholas Bakonyi; $263,000
3237 Blue Rock Rd: G Power Investments LLC to Schraffenberger Andrea @ 3; $9,000
3391 Hader Ave: Egner Anthony to Egner Matthew; $160,000
3629 Krierview Dr: Doran Christopher W to Malone Nicholas Aaron & Rachael Jean Moody; $268,000
5226 Eaglesnest Dr: Knecht Michael to Beumer Andrew; $171,000
5297 Laurelridge Ln: Hesketh Bruce B Tr & Rosalie M Tr to Monahan Patrick J & Paige K Klawitter; $455,000
5480 Philloret Dr: Dipzinski Andrew J to Highfields Investments LLC; $130,000
5704 Bridgetown Rd: Perrino Bonnie L Tr to Thomas Amanda Marie; $185,000
5934 Harrison Ave: Fry Michael Tr to Langston Alvin & Lana Baker; $127,500
6033 Bearcat Dr: Foley Brandon & Kendra to Peter Mitchell & Emilee D Peter; $266,000
7104 High Pointe Ln: Newsom Scott E to Beveren Gabriela Van & Emily Anne; $820,000
Greenhills
116 Burley Cr: Brownfield Thomas Tr to Brownfield Pope; $60,000
Harrison
10494 West Rd: Bauder Rosl to Hall Howard Duane & Helen Marie; $174,000
1467 Deters Dr: Smith Marsha & Connie Mink to Carman Jennifer M; $324,000
147 Fawn Dr: Miller Larry & Karen to Feinberg Philip @ 4; $350,000
333 Sycamore St: Lee Sandy R to Preferred Property Investments Inc; $120,100
622 Ridgeview Dr: Squires Real Estate Group Ll C to Sagraves Thomas R; $280,000
Harrison Township
9755 Dick Rd: Mcdonald Robert A to Preferred Proerty Investments Inc; $250,100
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: Kelly Susanna G Tr to Barham Carolyn S; $389,000
2444 Madison Rd: Wolf Myron D Iii to Masson Daniel & Xenia Vieth; $241,000
2831 Rosella Ave: Ryan Anna K to Howell John & Hilary Mcbride; $200,000
3157 Portsmouth Ave: Davidson Elizabeth A to Richter Erika; $510,000
3437 Burch Ave: Kitchings Emily Kokenge & David A Kitchings to Greenwell James & Patricia; $1,010,000
3650 Wilshire Ave: Bishop Elaine Legler to Kendall Allison M & Ryan S Lett; $370,000
3664 Ashworth Dr: Austing Patricia to Madison Maly Brault; $235,000
Indian Hill
7400 Indian Hill Rd: Elliott Lisa C to Bartish Julie & Lawrence; $1,250,000
Kennedy Heights
3759 Woodford Rd: Hts Properties LLC to Myers Christopher James & Christine; $447,500
Linwood
3779 Hutton St: River City Real Estate Ventures LLC to Miller Alexandra A; $227,500
4640 Phyllis Ln: New Urbansim Planning Desig & Policy Institue to Gmb Properties LLC; $700
Madeira
6015 Arnett St: Daisey Kathleen & Sally Berry to Wood Susan; $350,000
6281 Euclid Rd: Jewell Mark R & Madeline to Korengel Donald A Tr; $390,000
7446 Dawson Rd: Salfity Joseph Jamil & Hai Viet-nguyen Salfity to Vezzani Margherita & Tommaso Tebaldi; $845,000
7605 Camargo Rd: Dm Hamilton Consulting LLC to Cobb Matthew K; $295,000
Madisonville
3866 Duck Creek Rd: Uematsu Yasuyuki to Snyder Christopher Robin Tr; $579,000
4602 Winona Te: 4602 Wnona LLC to Diodoardo Jackson H & Grace C Harper; $412,000
4716 Plainville Rd: Little Masters LLC to Greve Jacob & Emma; $260,000
4826 Plainville Rd: Cornett Lindsey E to Berninger Bianca; $229,900
5217 Whetsel Ave: Radius Properties LLC to Light Homes LLC; $120,000
6206 Prentice St: Young Shirley G to Larkins Ventures LLC; $142,000
Mariemont
3900 West St: Clark James N & Marlene F to Corcoran Richard J & Karen A; $1,175,000
7043 Rembold Ave: Ille Megan S & Christopher S to Polivka Brien A & Johna; $445,000
Miami Township
3043 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000
3049 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000
3055 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000
3790 Yorkshire Cr: Brewer Richard A & Betty E to Hesse David & Louise; $365,000
3831 Foxtail Ln: Graman Curt B Ts & Keith B Graman to Graman Curt B Tr; $230,000
7496 Bridgetown Rd: Fritch Amber J to Lacey Carlee; $179,500
7498 Bridgetown Rd: Fritch Amber J to Lacey Carlee; $179,500
Millvale
1619 Hopple Ct: Smith Jazmin to Derrickson Jason P; $8,000
Montgomery
10750 Wellerwoods Dr: Weber Gary Jr Tr to Phan Tuan M & Anh Thu N; $675,000
10802 Stockbridge Ln: Goetz John M to Oleszkiewicz Casey & Michael; $641,000
7520 Baywind Dr: Craig Margery M to Harwood Poland Heather; $550,000
7630 Trailwind Dr: Carl Martha R Tr to Snoubar Bahaa & Noura; $413,500
7924 Jolain Dr: Perun Leslie to De Luis Jorge; $585,000
7932 Jolain Dr: Mcintosh Charles B & Jamie L Williams to Green Chad Michael; $644,500
8509 Capricorn Dr: Mannava Rakesh & Mannava Prabhavathy to Viswalingam Kumar & Priyadarshini; $450,000
9022 Winthrop Dr: Buchberger Steven to Dougherty Timothy Joseph & Christy Frietch; $599,900
Mount Adams
985 Paradrome St: Tersigni Michael P to Shank Stephanie; $225,000
Mount Airy
2832 Robers Ave: Fox Rickie D to Conley Michael John; $170,000
5891 Shadymist Ln: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Rei Mavens LLC; $170,000
Mount Auburn
1615 Highland Ave: Clements Bradley James to Vasquez Jose D & Jennifer S; $218,000
323 Mulberry St: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $115,000
Milton St: 1625 Mansfield LLC to Brauer Noah Joseph; $18,000
Mount Healthy
1461 Southampton Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $126,850
1737 Compton Rd: Li Paijh Claudia Ophelia to Marfo Ama; $280,000
7420 Bernard Ave: Riley Carrie L to Frimpong Nana; $322,000
7421 Martin St: Parish Lawrence Jr to Arnold Denise @4; $220,000
Mount Lookout
3097 Linwood Ave: Pennington Judy A to Zardus Michael & Samantha; $413,000
3265 Linwood Ave: Robison Stephen L & Jeanene G to Deardorff Samuel Marmon & Alexandria Marie; $725,000
3435 Arnold St: Oshea Guinevere D to Murrell Michael & Melinda Csorba; $620,000
3583 Linwood Ave: Golden Heather & Christopher Leeson to Kassem Nasser; $230,000
Mount Washington
1419 Antoinette Ave: Carville Christopher R & Jean C to Zambrana Julie A; $197,500
1815 Wilaray Te: Clenney Michael A & Emily E to Parton William John & Joselyn Marie Adams; $325,000
6117 Campus Ln: Knodt Michael J & Becky L to Mango Management LLC; $1,180,000
6210 Beechcrest Pl: Millard Nathan L to Bosse John J; $245,500
Newtown
3430 Ivy Hills Bv: Haley Gregory K & Nichole to Rabiner Elizabeth; $775,000
7021 Valley Ave: Kmrd Ltd to Tarpley Matthew; $400,000
North Avondale
782 Clinton Springs Ave: 780-782 Clinton Springs LLC to Jibowu Rashan; $518,000
North Bend Hill
St: Anneken William G & Kathleen M to Stadtmiller Thomas A & Cynthia M; $1,000
1716 Marilyn Ln: Trenee Aisha to Mallaley Luke & Emily Marie Avery; $182,000
6821 Simpson Ave: Bonner Patricia C to Borden Miranda; $67,000
6937 Gilbert Ave: Hamilton Aaron to Gonzalez Oscar Martin Valdez; $190,000
7033 Hamilton Ave: Hamker Donna M to Va Laora S & Kirby Hiroto Capanpan Okamoto; $240,000
8365 Bobolink Dr: Lear Peter F & Yolanda to Harman Mae; $124,000
Northside
4114 Gordon St: Robinson Jenna to Cobb Zachary Linwood & Connor Reker; $383,000
4236 Chambers St: Harper Cailan & Holly to Bishop Abigail; $245,000
Norwood
1931 Elm Ave: Barker Polly to Larkins Ventures LLC; $90,000
2010 Hopkins Ave: Horton R Diane Tr to Rueve Martin T; $180,000
2017 Hudson Ave: Laknahur Saeed & Karen L to Fuller Bradley & Sara; $440,000
2310 Norwood Ave: Luers Christopher to Barber Braxton & Dayana; $180,000
2327 Glenside Ave: Paton Michael B & Melissa to D E M Real Estate LLC; $118,000
2361 Harper Ave: Volume Equity Ltd to Johnson Danielle & Nicholas; $363,420
2610 Marsh Ave: Wiegand Joseph R Iv & Courtney T to Couch Jonathan; $235,000
2611 Cypress Way: Benjamin Michael A Ii & Melody to Tamir Hila & Giora Jacob Tamir; $383,700
4214 Beech St: Kleemax Holdings LLC to Agrawal Girdhar & Astha Khetawat; $530,000
4351 Montgomery Rd: 4351 Montgomery LLC to 4351 Pike Norwood LLC; $125,000
5211 Warren Ave: Adt Management Group LLC to Howard Katelyn Annette & Tyrell Parker Howard; $351,000
5214 Warren Ave: Clark Jarod R & Melissa A Wilson to Prime Trail Ventures LLC; $141,000
5221 Warren Ave: Kennie Rochell to Mako Property Group LLC; $122,500
5337 Carthage Ave: Koopman Angela to Weigel Michael E & Debra D; $210,500
Oakley
2717 Hyde Park Ave: Jahnke David W @ 3 to Ward Nicholas P; $415,000
3881 Mt Vernon Ave: Barnes Ashley N & Jordan D to Mcclarren Margaret; $425,000
4537 Orkney Ave: Lehwald Kyle D & Shannon M Miller-campbell to Mack Joseph & Stephany Balms; $327,000
Over-the-Rhine
103 Mulberry St: Jones Shana to Rose Justin R & Joseph E Klingshirn; $476,000
1508 Race St: Siemon Tyler P & Joanne J Abadie to Bryant Darren; $450,000
1624 Walnut St: Hikel Christopher to Aguiar Blake; $500,000
Reading
1431 Jefferson Ave: Voegele Gerald J to Horsley Christopher P & Jeanna; $110,000
2622 Hunt Rd: Fitch Zachary Q & Amber M Dantzler to Yang Guoning & Li Liu; $215,722
804 Kenray Ct: Roth Donna Marie to Benchmark Property Consultants LLC; $103,000
Riverside
3880 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000
3884 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000
3888 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000
Roselawn
1836 Blackstone Pl: Dorsey Verdie to Dorsey Ricardo; $141,000
7628 Yorkshire Pl: Amberley Residential LLC to Heiman Yisroel Meir & Amalie Malka; $253,000
Sharonville
10929 Thornview Dr: Rose Thomas F to Strull Emmett A Tr; $295,000
10994 Timberwood Ct: Aproject LLC to Hively Justin & Aaron Mccoy; $222,000
3527 Grandview Ave: Kramer Donna L Tr & Mary E Tr to Schmetzer Joseph D & Emily Denoma; $180,000
3970 Sharonview Dr: Howard Elizabeth M to Mahmoud Elham; $240,000
South Cumminsville
3635 Borden St: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Wilson Melissa Kay; $121,500
3636 Llewellyn Ave: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Wilson Melissa Kay; $121,500
3728 Borden St: Premier Ohio Rentals LLC to Davis Hannah Marie; $151,500
South Fairmount
1755 Baltimore Ave: Medici Investment LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $89,000
2002 Harrison Ave: Schaefer Katherine to Cornerstone Traditional Housing LLC; $19,995
2004 Harrison Ave: Schaefer Katherine to Cornerstone Traditional Housing LLC; $19,995
2563 Trevor Pl: Janet Lucas Properties LLC to Reks Contractors Inc; $70,000
Spring Grove Village
615 Orient Ave: Jjs Holding LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $180,000
Springdale
213 Centerbury Ct: Willis Marian R Tr & Kay L Willis-inskeep Tr to Ruffin Clifford; $212,000
514 Salzberg Ln: Strong April L & Ronald to Whitt Kristina & Dan; $314,900
944 Ledro St: Rc Properties Enterprise LLC to Otto Brooke Elizabeth; $232,500
Springfield Township
1012 Spruceglen Dr: Branam Linda to Grimer David E & Barbara W; $335,000
10561 Cranwood Ct: Bobb Eugenia C to Zaate Soila & Luiber Aguilar Bartolon; $305,000
11936 Briarfield Ct: Sellers Justin Lee to Townsend Monti & Pierce Otis; $250,000
1444 Hartwood Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Mitchell Lloyd W Iii & Jacqueline D Mitchell; $215,000
154 Ridgeway Rd: Apple Gloria J to Flip For Freedom LLC; $95,700
1609 Acreview Dr: Summe Betty Lee to Oyler Hailey C & Noah K Gast; $145,000
1736 Clayburn Cr: Sears Robert N & Edeltraut to Rasaily Nirmal & Thagi Baraily Kami; $276,000
1785 Fallbrook Ln: Rigney Ashley Taylor & Mark A Robinson Jr to Sharp Jeffery Tyler & Elizabeth Stapp; $274,000
224 Ridgeway Rd: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Sigmon Joshua L & Katrina; $183,000
288 Forestwood Dr: Garces Alma Y Tr to Klein Robert Joseph; $165,000
8648 Melody Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Pineda Madecadel Omar Cabera &; $218,000
8817 Zodiac Dr: Fourth World Capital LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $119,000
8856 Cavalier Dr: Sowell Vincent to Martin Brian & Pitchayapa Pinngoen; $390,000
St. Bernard
319 Washington Ave: Dent Lori E to Banner Katherine C & Shane M Coleman; $235,000
4413 Tower Ave: Hackney Timothy R to 4413 Tower LLC; $200,000
4534 Leo St: Hackney Timothy R & Georgia A to 4534 Leo LLC; $125,000
4615 Heger Dr: Hartman Anita P to Kalb Barry J & Barbara M; $263,000
567 Rose Hill Ave: Statt Aaron M to Johnson Justin; $225,000
Sycamore Township
1932 Chaucer Dr: Ray Leslie A to Murodov Dilshod; $69,900
7050 Miami Hills Dr: Levisay Don B to Obermeyer Kent F; $350,000
7273 Chetbert Dr: Brehm Jaime L to Buckley Michael J; $277,000
7752 Montgomery Rd: Ibrahim Shaimaa Tr to Rivera Liz Marie Ortiz; $205,000
8316 Wicklow Ave: Buschhaus Carl T to Rogers Carolyn; $355,000
Symmes Township
8922 Appleseed Dr: Connors Katherine M to Kelly Brian & Elizabeth; $410,200
9581 Creekside Dr: Bruegging Louise E to Bruegging Richard; $190,000
Terrace Park
214 Harvard Ave: Roll Monica to Kaufman Daniel & Kerri Mcgovern; $1,175,000
718 Yale Ave: Ciolino Charles W Jr & Jenny Marie to Lopez Katy Marie & Robert Michael; $1,189,000
Walnut Hills
1330 Chapel St: Rob & Rosy Properties LLC to Burbidge Mandi & Jason; $249,000
2644 Gilbert Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000
822 Oak St: As Capital LLC to 242 Housing LLC; $295,000
911 Yale Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000
915 Yale Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000
Gilbert Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000
West Price Hill
1037 Academy Ave: Chandler Cedrick A to Conner David D; $99,000
1225 Quebec Rd: 1225 Quebec LLC to Diab Jacob & Ida Rose Shihady; $165,000
1230 Texas Ave: Wesley Lois to Roach Andre; $50,000
1814 Ashbrook Dr: Martin Da Vid to Mudd William R; $150,000
4724 Dale Ave: Elc Property Group LLC to Redmond Anthony; $9,000
4816 Glenway Ave: Harritos Pete to Spille Dwayne W & Amy; $28,000
587 Rosemont Ave: Vb One LLC to Lopez Eric Matias & Gloria Perez Temaj; $161,000
Westwood
2320 Dautel Ave: Kessler Michael J Ii to Akemon Misty; $116,500
2455 Nova Ave: Kathmann Lisa @ 2 to Karumanchi Balaji; $155,000
2646 Foran Dr: Burger John E & Kathy L to Kohler Joshua D; $199,900
2739 Orland Ave: Real Estate Ventures Rev LLC to Imbriaco Alyssa M & Ryan Mcnamara; $241,000
2764 Faber Ave: Purjoy Realty LLC to Oeser E George & Richard N Tillman; $160,313
2778 Eugenie Ln: Tri State Homes LLC to Trigg Mary & Eric James Cahanin; $315,000
2876 Mckinley Ave: Thorium Properties LLC & The Private Funding LLC to Lawrence Kaila Myshel & Darrell Bullock; $255,000
2965 Westridge Ave: Stenger Gary W to Kamm LLC; $251,500
3072 Bracken Woods Ln: Rpo Enterprises LLC to Harris Maurice D; $112,000
3140 Gobel Ave: Bonta Warren H Tr Of Warren H Bonta Family Trust June 26,2019 to Lucus Sawanna; $110,000
3253 Vittmer Ave: Qp-fk Properties LLC to Boyle Karen L; $215,000
3416 Lumardo Ave: Adams David A & Terry A to Dunham Darrianne & Amber L Jones; $185,000
Mcfadden Ave: Gullemann Julie L to Gullemann Robert J; $6,470
Whitewater Township
405 Ohio Ave: Schwendenmann Raymond Jr @4 to Schwendenmann Carolyn J & Michele A; $38,485
5046 Lawrenceburg Rd: Rothweiler Richard R to Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M; $75,000
Bond Rd: Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M to Parnell Brian M & Shannon M; $66,712
Lawrenceburg Rd: Rothweiler Richard R to Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M; $75,000
Woodlawn
236 Riddle Rd: Rutherford Cheryl & Bennie to Rutherford Joshalyn; $70,000
Wyoming
345 Waverly Ave: Sullivan Howard A & Linda to Kanis Michelle Lynn; $235,000
4 Linden Ln: Zeringyte Ingrid Tr to Seltzer Peter Thomas & Sarah Price Miller; $685,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
12962 Pleasant Ridg Road: Suzanne McGarry and John Roberts to Rachel and Daniel Fawley; $1,550,000
20 Sylvan Drive: Karen and Gary Watts to Emily and Justin Cooper; $214,000
604 Brookwood Drive: Wendy and David Fillhardt to Savannah Lee and Mohammed Hanndan; $255,000
7485 Flintshire Drive, unit 5-303: Jessica Winstel to Olivia Staten; $215,000
7784 E. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Linda and James Lange; $622,000
8525 Chestnut Court: Miriam and Steven Lusher to Regina and Michael Braun; $325,000
8539 Chestnut Court: Debra Kirch and Daniel McIver to Melissa Jackson; $330,000
922 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Lisa and Michael Bowman; $406,500
970 Darlington Creek Drive: Reatha and Allen Hall to Wendy and David Fillhardt; $260,000
Bellevue
301 Eden Ave., unit 3B: Douglas Fassler and Matthew Fassler to Anne and Mark Stepaniak; $1,100,000
630 Truman Lane, unit 507: Lauren and Frank Meyers to Halley Raub; $195,000
Burlington
2128 Bluestem Drive: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Debra and Gary Light; $318,000
316 Rurel Court: Kristin and Zachary Wicktora to Sophia Lauer and Corey Rauch; $270,000
3607 Benton Court: Randall Smythe to Chrsty and Michael Greene; $306,500
5014 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Misty Feigh and Michael Stine; $390,500
5832 Stillwater Lane: The Drees Company to Brooke and James Courtney; $591,500
604 McGuire Lane: Sierra and Christian Clark to Michael Carman; $345,000
6326 Baymiller Lane: Emily and Jeffrey Kees to Stacy Jose-Dye; $350,000
6700 Camp Ernst Road: Mary Vance to Nancy and Andrian Moore; $245,000
6894 Gordon Boulevard: Elizabeth Thompson to Matthew Whitaker; $280,000
7087 Putters Point, unit 107-A: Mary and Michael McDermott to Tanner Jacobs; $215,000
Cold Spring
14 Madonna Lane: Nicole and Steven McCarthy II to Madison and Richard Torres; $303,000
5 Springside Drive, unit 5C: Alice Klump to Gerald Reinersman; $210,000
Covington
10494 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bernadett and Choubert Remy; $365,500
1218 Russell St.: The Estate of Henry Hurry to Carlos Navarro; $110,000
131 W. 10th St.: Mansi and Danny Shah to Jill and Raymond Wiliams; $445,000
132 E. 42nd St.: Honest Home Offers, LLC to KwinJax Investments, LLC; $107,500
132 E. 42nd St.: Salkico, LLC to Honest Home Offers, LLC; $90,000
1517 Garrard St.: Cinciwells, LLC to Bryan Schley; $380,000
2005 Howell St.: Sarah and Daryl Manley to Whitney Coman; $148,000
2028 Mackoy Ave.: DSMC, LLC to Matthew Valdez; $50,000
2129 Roling Hills Drive, unit 17-201: Sally and Andrew Nogueira to Sunita and Deepak Verg; $255,000
2130 Donaldson Ave.: Parker Elliott to Aaron Doman; $93,000
2307 Center St.: Honest Home Offers, LLC to Freeman Dayton Properties, LLC; $93,000
2307 Center St.: Salkico, LLC to Honest Home Offers, LLC; $80,000
2350 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Angela Venewski and Russell Curee Jr.; $433,000
2720 Ridgecrest Lane: Stefanie Deaton to Katelyn and Austin Eggleton; $240,000
3307 Emerson Ave.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Brian Degen; $185,000
421 W. 11th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Regina and Francisco Bekcer; $155,000
631 Watkins St.: Veronica and Andrew McDaniel to Bryson Vega; $98,000
9 Tripoli Lane: Debbie and Douglas Biggs to Cecelia Vanlaningham and Lucas Johnson; $205,000
928 Philadelphi St.: Julia and Coley Burke to Adriana Bernal; $275,000
Crescent Springs
2276 Edenderry Drive, unit 300: Javone Zimmer to Bahareh Takdehghan; $170,000
2491 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jason Kinsella and Derek Heimlich; $533,500
723 Western Reserve Road: Lisa and Steffon Pallan to Christianna Bohn, Karen and Don Bohn; $158,000
867 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sara and Jonathan Pickard; $575,000
Dayton
115 5th Ave.: Kala, LLC to Carmelita and James Richardson; $135,000
De Mossville
15748 Maditon Pike: ADS Properties, LLC to Deborah Turley; $183,500
Edgewood
3335 Blue Jay Drive: Rebecca Bellanco to Veronica and Andrew McDaniel; $250,000
436 Shannon Drive: Christine and Steve Menkhaus, Susan and Andrew Kahler and Jerri Dickey to Kathy and Joshua Wagner; $318,000
Elsmere
1179 Fallbrook Drive: Brenda Glen to Dakota Osborne; $230,000
174 Dell St.: Erick Donohoo and Dorothy Vanhuss to Emma Cornett; $143,000
215 Caldwell Drive: Dawn and Dave Meenach to Kritee Youngfuengmont; $230,000
Erlanger
108 Clover Ave.: Phuc Pham to Seth Forester; $236,000
1361 Brightleaf Boulevard: Nicole Pukay-Martin to Rachel Bauer and Jacob Etler; $418,500
155 Green River Drive, unit 11: Ankica Raskovic to Lisa and Chad Long; $165,000
326 Stevenson Road: Matthew Reis to Troy Dunavent; $180,000
3305 Elizabeth St.: Bethani Collins to Darrin Gosney; $205,000
3420 Cherry Tree Lane: Stamp Estates, LLC to Jessica Faust-Scales; $235,000
3423 Bottomwood Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $162,500
3985 Windfield Lane: Kimberly Blair to Anne and Perry Day; $429,000
420 Forest Ave.: Kayla and Sam Woodward to Catrina Carpenter; $220,000
Florence
10422 Ramy Lane: Sandra De Oliveria and Carl Vanney to Jessica and Edgar Munoz; $220,000
1448 Woodside Drive: Valerie and Larry Butler to Michelle and Bill Scheper; $370,000
1707 Arborwood Drive: April and Clarence Hutton to Holly and Jacob Cole; $386,500
1804 Ashley Court, unit 102: Dawn and Michael Klein to Ash Pham and William Van Jr.; $175,000
20 Sycamore Drive: Vanida and Paul Rebori to Teresa Lantham; $189,000
21 Dortha Ave.: Sally Zimmer, Keri and Jay Williams, Katherine and Michael Carmack and Brandon Willaims to Mark Riley; $130,000
318 Saint Jude Circle: Stephanie Steele to Megan Strunk and Ritchie Hall; $225,000
6692 Highridge Ave.: Destiny Gregory and Quinten McElfresh to Jennifer Conner; $200,000
7341 Cumberland Circle: Sheila and Tomas Martinez to Perry McDaniel; $294,000
74 Mariam Drive: Paul Ruth Home Maintenance, LLC to Fabiola Turcios; $230,000
7622 Cloudstone Drive: Kayla and Blake Ealy to Carolyn and Jerry Toms; $325,000
8 Lloyd Ave.: Helene and Gary Eith to Marvin Walden Jr.; $75,000
82 Kelly Drive: Deena McCullouch to Rebecca and Andrew Dellicker; $269,000
9064 Timberbrook Lane, unit C: Rhonda Slominiski to Iris Angel and Javone Zimmer; $310,000
9676 Manassas Drive: Teresa Cox to John Harp; $360,000
Fort Mitchell
134 W. Maple Ave.: Kimberly and Timothy Moore to Kimberly and David Hellmann; $725,000
137 W. Maple Ave.: Carol and Regis Beirne to Katherine Terwort; $435,000
1949 Diane Lane: Charles Rouster to Ashley Westcott and Andrew Jenkins; $520,000
Fort Thomas
177 Ridgeway Ave.: Joshua Tibbs to Anna and Benjamin Barnard; $550,000
Fort Wright
1400 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Natalie and Jacob Cherry to Casey McGuinness; $344,500
1708 Fort Henry Drive: Donna Wessels to Mark Schwartz; $275,000
2218 Custer Lane: Rachel and Patrick Hyde to AnnieMac Private Equity Cash 2 Keys, LLC; $267,000
Hebron
1350 Crossbend Drive: Stefanie and Kyle Brock to Ashley and Sean Rusk; $470,000
2017 Penny Lane: Amanda Toole and Jeffrrey Owens to Cassie and David Howell; $265,000
2034 Wedgewood Lane: Kristen and David Boyce to Serah and Paul Tidei; $435,000
2038 Windsong Way: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Susan Kirchner; $540,000
2229 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to The Vilga Family Trust; $640,000
2261 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Deborah and Gary Smith; $673,500
2573 Berwood Lane: Cornelia and Malcolm Stockwell to Seneca Penn; $185,500
2884 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Robin and Wyatt Kilmartin; $629,500
5490 River Road: Diane Sprague to Carol Miller; $350,000
Independence
10393 Flintrock Bluff: Celestial Building Corporation to Maria and Kavin Shipley; $281,000
10642 Kelsey Drive: Ashley and Scott Vogelpohl to melody and Jacob Thomson; $290,000
1195 Hatcher Court: Lindsey Atchley to Meghan and Zachary Sebastian; $250,000
1211 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Steffanie Deaton and Robert Sloan; $389,000
12260 Teegarden Lane: Kiffney and James Stokes to Sally and Andrew Noguiera; $350,000
1281 Constitution Drive: Carolyn and Jerry Toms to Sherry and William Hurt; $305,000
13227 Martin Road: Patricia Piercefield to Evan Meenach; $196,000
1327 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sydney Lamping and James Reams; $316,500
1390 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kimberly Prather and David Overwine; $398,000
1481 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Bethany and Erik Wilkin; $541,000
1926 Autumn Maple Drive: Samantha and Taylor Icenogle to Lindsey and Travis Burchfield; $400,000
2002 Woodcrewst Drive: Taylor and Richard Brey to Abigail VanSickle and Anthony Bonfiglio; $220,000
3063 Silverbell Way: Tabitha and Elinza Caldwell to Lorenz Family Trust; $380,000
4239 Briarwood Drive, unit 3: Lisa and Kenneth Hall to Samantha McIntosh; $131,000
5081 Christopher Drive: Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC to Emily Sadouskas and Andres Garcia; $230,000
6270 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura and Jan Splichal; $427,000
Lakeside Park
2662 Van Deren Drive: Julia and Joshua Kelly to Jennifer and James Wassler; $202,000
2720 Marlo Way: Grace Neltner to Barbara Horsley and Russel Horsley; $735,000
Ludlow
349 Riverbend Drive, uint 20-303: Stephanie Lonnemann to Stephany McEldowney and Kohl Banas; $320,000
Morning View
1801 Spillman Road: Victoria Block to Kevin Bay and Kenneth Bay; $360,000
Newport
125 16th St.: Sherri Hackberry to Steven Greer; $180,000
2317 Joyce Ave.: Aprill and Robert Courtney to Lauren and Reily Earhart; $221,000
Park Hills
602 Rosemont Ave.: Amy and Hamilton Hughes to Tucker Durrett; $260,000
Silver Grove
203 W. 2nd St.: Joseph Richardson to Johnnie and Lance Hinton; $128,000
Southgate
116 Evergreen Ave.: David Meenach to Kevin Surface; $175,000
66 View Terrace, unit 12: Marika and Masato Yamadori to Dawn and Robert Tieman; $156,500
Taylor Mill
717 Sunset Drive: Elizabeth and Robert Edwards and Cindy and James Stames to Chenoa Goins and Bradley Fay; $261,000
Union
10159 Timbercreek Drive: Marsha Waters to D'Anna and Ted Kloeker; $245,000
10322 Barbaro Drive: Lauren and Donald Glenn to Ann and Jeffrey Crowley; $895,000
10806 Sawgrass Court: Kiley Houck to Adam Parrott; $180,000
1113 Ashton Court: Constance Brown to Bridget and Sam Matthews; $675,000
11174 Big Bone Church Road: Michelle Patterson to Alexus and David Gulley; $358,000
13029 Justify Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to April Hutton; $642,000
2030 Evening Star: David Priess to Dawn Turner and Doris Legg; $270,000
2129 Wyndham Way: Lyndsey and Kevin Halik to Lynette and Thomas Bump; $465,000
2527 Sweet Harmony Lane, unit 224-E: Ivelisse and Samuel Rodriguez to Teresa and Dan Keller; $353,000
2584 Sweet Harmony Lane, unit 219-B: Jeff Stepner to Shirley Mason; $282,500
3029 Toulouse Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Chelsie and Doug Starry; $673,500
4516 Donegal Ave.: Erin and Joseph Batzer to Ashley and Chad Zisselman II; $494,000
5048 Loch Drive: Rosanna and Valmir Seguro to Frances Tucker; $460,000
5140 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamara and Brian Mooring; $388,500
709 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Muthamizh Manikandan and Manikandan Ramachandrian; $520,000
7629 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lorie Richman and Ned jansen; $364,000
956 Augusta Court: Susan Kirchner to Dana Gerner; $315,000
Villa Hills
2782 Shellbark Circle: The Drees Company to Casey and Christopher Bennett; $725,000
2800 Dry Ridge Court: Mikala and Ian Ashcraft to Abby and Christopher Smith; $170,000
2898 Cliffview Court: Leonard Cavanaugh Jr. to Anne Mngold; $178,000
823 Kenridge Drive: Janie Ratliff and Thomas Sweeney to Maria Korzekwinski; $278,000
Walton
10890 Paddock Drive: Verna and Gerald White Jr. to Alexis and Christopher Raisbeck; $470,000
11061 Paddock Drive: Caitlyn and Michael Gottshall to Megan and Chase Davis; $370,000
11416 Gold Cup Court: Kristin Palsa to Brandi and Kerry Allen; $345,000
570 Savannah Drive: Amy and John Coker to Torri Moyers and Jonathan Goede; $503,000
