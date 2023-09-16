$1.189 million Terrace Park home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Addyston

146 First St: Usa Property Dispo LLC to Velasquez Carlos; $16,000

Anderson Township

1082 Wittshire Ln: Goldman Shelley K to Smith James C & Deborah L; $190,000

1125 Kingscove Wy: Hedges Julia C to Dmb Real Estate Ventures LLC; $390,000

187 Coldstream Villa Dr: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Coy Geoff S & Ute; $275,000

2744 Lakewood Pointe: Park National Bank to Kerth Michael S & Amy L; $975,000

2788 High Pointe: Petrick Dylan T & Bethany A Pominek to Washington Derrick & Lauren; $999,900

3097 Williams Creek Dr: Trotta Joseph R & Catherine B to Wessels Robert C & Tracy H; $630,000

558 Forestedge Dr: Zicka Family Group LLC to Parrish Michelle; $1,195,901

6116 Stirrup Rd: Anstaett Suzanne to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $320,000

6134 Shadowslope Ln: Chamberlin Matthew & Carole to Wenderoth Sean & Leah Elyse; $437,500

6722 Maddux Dr: Muething Julie & Greg Goldblatt to Robson William; $595,000

7063 Woodsedge Dr: Evans Jr Ronald Earl Tr to Anglim Gerald Joseph & David L Rogers II; $450,000

7073 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Naticchioni Tina & Matthew Poor; $599,942

7113 Dunn Rd: Waters Christopher & Joanna to Thomas Ian Andrew &; $320,000

Avondale

3560 Haven St: Jackson Darryle to Fourth World Capital LLC; $21,000

3562 Haven St: Jackson Darryle to Fourth World Capital LLC; $21,000

526 Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Randhawa Raunak Singh; $255,000

617 Prospect Pl: Norman Minnie to Gill Navjot Singh; $90,000

752 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Toney Doris to Brighthouse Life Insurance Company; $87,000

90 Kessler Pl: Hufford John to Rollison Dorothy G; $55,000

97 Ehrman Ave: Ware Jason C to 3mg Family LLC; $160,000

Hale Ave: Hale Avenue Townhomes LLC to Uhrig Rachel E; $308,000

Blue Ash

4252 St Andrews Pl: Fox Wayne P & Betty Jean to Zipperer Davis Pamela E; $352,500

8914 Cherry St: Flareau James & Glenda to Escuadra Marylee & Genette Madrigal; $305,000

9 Woodcreek Dr: Martha Bachrach Harris Geller to Ferron David V Jr Tr & Julie T Ferron Tr; $525,000

9508 Fallson Ct: Acosta Claire E Willerton & Manuel to Reed Thomas Alan & Stephanie Leisa; $425,000

9863 Timbers Dr: Ondash Christine to Kootin Sanwu Judith Adukwei & Sharon; $235,000

Bond Hill

1129 Elm Park Dr: Thomas Geraldine Tr to Equity Trust Company Tr; $131,150

Business District

1150 Vine St: Blaylock Deron & Stacy to Redden Josh & Savanna; $300,000

19 Court St: Varjavandi Navid J to Giesegh Adam C & Stephanie L Crawford; $312,750

633 Main St: Kassam Al-faraaz to Vanek Jerry & Jennifer; $293,000

808 Elm St: Dornette David P to Cullinan Matthew & Brian Molony; $375,000

Camp Washington

1068 Rachel St: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Mccullars Brian & Angela; $85,000

3211 Colerain Ave: Modern Investment Properties LLC to Camp Stamp LLC; $450,000

Carthage

19 Seventy-third St: Carthage Christian Church to Hackworth Joe; $275,000

221 Escalon St: Wallace Richard to Gervasio Joel Hernandez & Clara Rios Poblano; $77,220

Cheviot

3811 Kenker Pl: Davis Bryan J to Larrson Naomi; $182,500

4117 North Bend Rd: Powell Andrea to Yang Huang; $60,000

Cleves

194 State Rd: Johnson Michael B to Cti 1379 LLC; $200,000

56 State Rd: Cole Benjamin L to Hemberger Amberly & Nancy J Cain; $210,000

Clifton

3370 Morrison Ave: Villa Sucuarj LLC to Rooy Nathan A & Suzan Sucro; $492,000

772 Crooked Stone Rd: Hatcher Yvette to Conner David D; $325,000

Colerain Township

10200 Windswept Ln: Nelson Jamie to Burton Robert & Candy Burton; $125,000

10267 Season Dr: Dick Bradford N to Olverson Shirelle & Kimberly Johnson; $239,900

11603 Colerain Ave: Veerkamp Donald P & Patricia R to Esquivel Omar; $525,000

2395 Bluelark Dr: Baechle Amanda to Lawson Thelma; $224,000

2547 Byrneside Dr: Wurtzler Thomas R to Harris Anthony Ron; $187,000

2657 Altura Dr: Russell Donna to Th Property Owner I LLC; $141,000

2785 Sandhurst Dr: Ritter John to Chasing Chance LLC; $120,000

2981 Butterwick Dr: Tri State Homes LLC to Valentas Peter J; $250,000

3263 Rockacres Ct: Kline Randall R & Leila A to Macapanas Nino & Lauren Kei Edrada; $243,000

3278 Blueacres Dr: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200188539 Ira to Edwards Reuben J Jr; $230,000

3401 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $36,600

3403 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $36,600

3405 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $36,600

3483 Niagara St: Roblero Selvin Fidel Perez to Bhattarai Tara B; $200,000

3485 Sunbury Ln: Detmer Jack R to Owl Property Holdings LLC; $150,500

6381 Oakcreek Dr: Hock Philip J Iii & Peggy Murphy to Kluener Joseph Louis & Kaitlyn Christina Calder; $370,000

6747 Daleview Rd: Schwieter Juliann C to Glover Richard Kent & Koy Anne; $310,000

6894 Allet Ave: Noble Stephanie to Spahr Brandy L; $222,500

7490 Cella Dr: Evans Daniel P & Jessica L Kartye to Hurst Cody; $205,000

9142 Gila Dr: Gulley Michael E to Prichard Joel & Hannah Wortham; $190,000

9428 Brehm Rd: Woeste Dan Iv & Stephanie to Menninger Steve; $75,000

Merril Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Kaiser Andrew & Abigail Eisel; $530,095

College Hill

1157 Lynnebrook Dr: Elder Norman Steven to Head Oliver M & Erin Grasty; $140,000

6240 Station Court Dr: D Has Development LLC to Traditions Building Group LLC; $92,000

Columbia Township

6848 Vinewood Ave: Peaker Karen A to Mcbride Family Properties LLC; $220,000

Columbia Tusculum

3757 Sachem Ave: Fuller Bradley & Sara to Mckimm Allison M & Christian Lorenzo Acevedo; $303,000

506 Hoge St: Hertel Charles M & Wendy L to Jones Shana Leigh & Robert Jamison; $798,000

Deer Park

10 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Nguyen Cindy; $349,330

7286 Richmond Ave: Riestenberg Ellen F to Neumeister Sara & Jonathan Edward Huschart; $310,000

7723 Monticello Ave: Montag Matthew Ryan to Corum Harriet M Tr; $275,000

Delhi Township

379 Don Ln: Schweitzer Mackenzie C to Smith Terrece; $219,900

4288 Delryan Dr: Wade Bonnie L to Lemons to Lemonade Properties LLC; $58,000

4433 Mayhew Ave: Gilpin Todd & Alethea to Reinier Chelsea Marie; $130,000

4563 Foley Rd: Mcpeak Karen K to Ward Joshua; $132,000

5218 Orangelawn Dr: Grubbs Derrik & Lisa to Dewhirst Cheyenne Christian; $220,000

5323 Delhill Dr: Irish Lynda to Brackett Robert J; $150,000

5350 Whitmore Dr: Elmore Jeremiah Wayne & Amber to Scott Layla Camille & William Paris Cremeans; $178,000

914 Beechmeadow Ln: Mangin Joyce A to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $129,657

Pontius Rd: Meyer Gary D Tr to Conroy Drew T & Maria C; $35,000

East Price Hill

1820 Wyoming Ave: Niro Real Estate Investment LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000

312 Crestline Ave: Montes Cattyana to Nunez Jazmin Yitzel; $160,000

3423 Eighth St: 3423 West Eighth LLC to Diab Jacob & Ida Rose Shihady; $165,000

East Walnut Hills

2311 Park Ave: Jennings Collin R & Marianne N Dinapoli to Kloft Alexander J; $730,000

East Westwood

3535 Mchenry Ave: North Fairmount Community Center Inc to Chatman Donnie; $12,000

Elmwood Place

5914 Mcgregor Ave: Bastin Freeman & Beatrice to Cac Fabio Isaias Mulul & Maria Angelica Lopez Hern; $160,000

6404 Elmwood Ave: Clayton Raymond M & Lutricha York to Edwards Melissa; $60,000

Evanston

3610 Bevis Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to As Capital LLC; $142,500

Forest Park

11408 Southland Rd: Dehler Paul E & Diane M to Yakobi Investments LLC; $130,000

11439 Farmington Rd: Ackenback Francis T to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $130,000

11705 Elkwood Dr: Martin Joseph H & Brenda D to Oaks Property Group LLC; $108,500

11705 Elkwood Dr: Oaks Property Group LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $129,000

805 Endor Ct: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Woodvilla LLC; $195,000

805 Endor Ct: Mayfield Melvin to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $180,000

Glendale

25 Wood Ave: Olberding James H to Nolan Andrew Patrick & Maria; $575,000

Golf Manor

6111 Hammel Ave: Cave Yvonne D to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $110,000

Green Township

1330 Pennsbury Dr: Bradley William J Tr & Marilyn M Tr to 1330 Pennsbury LLC; $155,000

2948 Welge Ln: Philpot Judith A to Mechley Construction; $127,000

3040 Country Woods Ln: Himes Lora L to Brown John & Martha; $295,000

3079 Jessup Rd: Clark Timothy to Gannon Kalee & Nicholas Bakonyi; $263,000

3237 Blue Rock Rd: G Power Investments LLC to Schraffenberger Andrea @ 3; $9,000

3391 Hader Ave: Egner Anthony to Egner Matthew; $160,000

3629 Krierview Dr: Doran Christopher W to Malone Nicholas Aaron & Rachael Jean Moody; $268,000

5226 Eaglesnest Dr: Knecht Michael to Beumer Andrew; $171,000

5297 Laurelridge Ln: Hesketh Bruce B Tr & Rosalie M Tr to Monahan Patrick J & Paige K Klawitter; $455,000

5480 Philloret Dr: Dipzinski Andrew J to Highfields Investments LLC; $130,000

5704 Bridgetown Rd: Perrino Bonnie L Tr to Thomas Amanda Marie; $185,000

5934 Harrison Ave: Fry Michael Tr to Langston Alvin & Lana Baker; $127,500

6033 Bearcat Dr: Foley Brandon & Kendra to Peter Mitchell & Emilee D Peter; $266,000

7104 High Pointe Ln: Newsom Scott E to Beveren Gabriela Van & Emily Anne; $820,000

Greenhills

116 Burley Cr: Brownfield Thomas Tr to Brownfield Pope; $60,000

Harrison

10494 West Rd: Bauder Rosl to Hall Howard Duane & Helen Marie; $174,000

1467 Deters Dr: Smith Marsha & Connie Mink to Carman Jennifer M; $324,000

147 Fawn Dr: Miller Larry & Karen to Feinberg Philip @ 4; $350,000

333 Sycamore St: Lee Sandy R to Preferred Property Investments Inc; $120,100

622 Ridgeview Dr: Squires Real Estate Group Ll C to Sagraves Thomas R; $280,000

Harrison Township

9755 Dick Rd: Mcdonald Robert A to Preferred Proerty Investments Inc; $250,100

Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd: Kelly Susanna G Tr to Barham Carolyn S; $389,000

2444 Madison Rd: Wolf Myron D Iii to Masson Daniel & Xenia Vieth; $241,000

2831 Rosella Ave: Ryan Anna K to Howell John & Hilary Mcbride; $200,000

3157 Portsmouth Ave: Davidson Elizabeth A to Richter Erika; $510,000

3437 Burch Ave: Kitchings Emily Kokenge & David A Kitchings to Greenwell James & Patricia; $1,010,000

3650 Wilshire Ave: Bishop Elaine Legler to Kendall Allison M & Ryan S Lett; $370,000

3664 Ashworth Dr: Austing Patricia to Madison Maly Brault; $235,000

Indian Hill

7400 Indian Hill Rd: Elliott Lisa C to Bartish Julie & Lawrence; $1,250,000

Kennedy Heights

3759 Woodford Rd: Hts Properties LLC to Myers Christopher James & Christine; $447,500

Linwood

3779 Hutton St: River City Real Estate Ventures LLC to Miller Alexandra A; $227,500

4640 Phyllis Ln: New Urbansim Planning Desig & Policy Institue to Gmb Properties LLC; $700

Madeira

6015 Arnett St: Daisey Kathleen & Sally Berry to Wood Susan; $350,000

6281 Euclid Rd: Jewell Mark R & Madeline to Korengel Donald A Tr; $390,000

7446 Dawson Rd: Salfity Joseph Jamil & Hai Viet-nguyen Salfity to Vezzani Margherita & Tommaso Tebaldi; $845,000

7605 Camargo Rd: Dm Hamilton Consulting LLC to Cobb Matthew K; $295,000

Madisonville

3866 Duck Creek Rd: Uematsu Yasuyuki to Snyder Christopher Robin Tr; $579,000

4602 Winona Te: 4602 Wnona LLC to Diodoardo Jackson H & Grace C Harper; $412,000

4716 Plainville Rd: Little Masters LLC to Greve Jacob & Emma; $260,000

4826 Plainville Rd: Cornett Lindsey E to Berninger Bianca; $229,900

5217 Whetsel Ave: Radius Properties LLC to Light Homes LLC; $120,000

6206 Prentice St: Young Shirley G to Larkins Ventures LLC; $142,000

Mariemont

3900 West St: Clark James N & Marlene F to Corcoran Richard J & Karen A; $1,175,000

7043 Rembold Ave: Ille Megan S & Christopher S to Polivka Brien A & Johna; $445,000

Miami Township

3043 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000

3049 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000

3055 Fiddlers Green Rd: Vandewalle Robert C Tr @3 to Sauer Jordan & Jennifer Bass Aka; $275,000

3790 Yorkshire Cr: Brewer Richard A & Betty E to Hesse David & Louise; $365,000

3831 Foxtail Ln: Graman Curt B Ts & Keith B Graman to Graman Curt B Tr; $230,000

7496 Bridgetown Rd: Fritch Amber J to Lacey Carlee; $179,500

7498 Bridgetown Rd: Fritch Amber J to Lacey Carlee; $179,500

Millvale

1619 Hopple Ct: Smith Jazmin to Derrickson Jason P; $8,000

Montgomery

10750 Wellerwoods Dr: Weber Gary Jr Tr to Phan Tuan M & Anh Thu N; $675,000

10802 Stockbridge Ln: Goetz John M to Oleszkiewicz Casey & Michael; $641,000

7520 Baywind Dr: Craig Margery M to Harwood Poland Heather; $550,000

7630 Trailwind Dr: Carl Martha R Tr to Snoubar Bahaa & Noura; $413,500

7924 Jolain Dr: Perun Leslie to De Luis Jorge; $585,000

7932 Jolain Dr: Mcintosh Charles B & Jamie L Williams to Green Chad Michael; $644,500

8509 Capricorn Dr: Mannava Rakesh & Mannava Prabhavathy to Viswalingam Kumar & Priyadarshini; $450,000

9022 Winthrop Dr: Buchberger Steven to Dougherty Timothy Joseph & Christy Frietch; $599,900

Mount Adams

985 Paradrome St: Tersigni Michael P to Shank Stephanie; $225,000

Mount Airy

2832 Robers Ave: Fox Rickie D to Conley Michael John; $170,000

5891 Shadymist Ln: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Rei Mavens LLC; $170,000

Mount Auburn

1615 Highland Ave: Clements Bradley James to Vasquez Jose D & Jennifer S; $218,000

323 Mulberry St: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $115,000

Milton St: 1625 Mansfield LLC to Brauer Noah Joseph; $18,000

Mount Healthy

1461 Southampton Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $126,850

1737 Compton Rd: Li Paijh Claudia Ophelia to Marfo Ama; $280,000

7420 Bernard Ave: Riley Carrie L to Frimpong Nana; $322,000

7421 Martin St: Parish Lawrence Jr to Arnold Denise @4; $220,000

Mount Lookout

3097 Linwood Ave: Pennington Judy A to Zardus Michael & Samantha; $413,000

3265 Linwood Ave: Robison Stephen L & Jeanene G to Deardorff Samuel Marmon & Alexandria Marie; $725,000

3435 Arnold St: Oshea Guinevere D to Murrell Michael & Melinda Csorba; $620,000

3583 Linwood Ave: Golden Heather & Christopher Leeson to Kassem Nasser; $230,000

Mount Washington

1419 Antoinette Ave: Carville Christopher R & Jean C to Zambrana Julie A; $197,500

1815 Wilaray Te: Clenney Michael A & Emily E to Parton William John & Joselyn Marie Adams; $325,000

6117 Campus Ln: Knodt Michael J & Becky L to Mango Management LLC; $1,180,000

6210 Beechcrest Pl: Millard Nathan L to Bosse John J; $245,500

Newtown

3430 Ivy Hills Bv: Haley Gregory K & Nichole to Rabiner Elizabeth; $775,000

7021 Valley Ave: Kmrd Ltd to Tarpley Matthew; $400,000

North Avondale

782 Clinton Springs Ave: 780-782 Clinton Springs LLC to Jibowu Rashan; $518,000

North Bend Hill

St: Anneken William G & Kathleen M to Stadtmiller Thomas A & Cynthia M; $1,000

1716 Marilyn Ln: Trenee Aisha to Mallaley Luke & Emily Marie Avery; $182,000

6821 Simpson Ave: Bonner Patricia C to Borden Miranda; $67,000

6937 Gilbert Ave: Hamilton Aaron to Gonzalez Oscar Martin Valdez; $190,000

7033 Hamilton Ave: Hamker Donna M to Va Laora S & Kirby Hiroto Capanpan Okamoto; $240,000

8365 Bobolink Dr: Lear Peter F & Yolanda to Harman Mae; $124,000

Northside

4114 Gordon St: Robinson Jenna to Cobb Zachary Linwood & Connor Reker; $383,000

4236 Chambers St: Harper Cailan & Holly to Bishop Abigail; $245,000

Norwood

1931 Elm Ave: Barker Polly to Larkins Ventures LLC; $90,000

2010 Hopkins Ave: Horton R Diane Tr to Rueve Martin T; $180,000

2017 Hudson Ave: Laknahur Saeed & Karen L to Fuller Bradley & Sara; $440,000

2310 Norwood Ave: Luers Christopher to Barber Braxton & Dayana; $180,000

2327 Glenside Ave: Paton Michael B & Melissa to D E M Real Estate LLC; $118,000

2361 Harper Ave: Volume Equity Ltd to Johnson Danielle & Nicholas; $363,420

2610 Marsh Ave: Wiegand Joseph R Iv & Courtney T to Couch Jonathan; $235,000

2611 Cypress Way: Benjamin Michael A Ii & Melody to Tamir Hila & Giora Jacob Tamir; $383,700

4214 Beech St: Kleemax Holdings LLC to Agrawal Girdhar & Astha Khetawat; $530,000

4351 Montgomery Rd: 4351 Montgomery LLC to 4351 Pike Norwood LLC; $125,000

5211 Warren Ave: Adt Management Group LLC to Howard Katelyn Annette & Tyrell Parker Howard; $351,000

5214 Warren Ave: Clark Jarod R & Melissa A Wilson to Prime Trail Ventures LLC; $141,000

5221 Warren Ave: Kennie Rochell to Mako Property Group LLC; $122,500

5337 Carthage Ave: Koopman Angela to Weigel Michael E & Debra D; $210,500

Oakley

2717 Hyde Park Ave: Jahnke David W @ 3 to Ward Nicholas P; $415,000

3881 Mt Vernon Ave: Barnes Ashley N & Jordan D to Mcclarren Margaret; $425,000

4537 Orkney Ave: Lehwald Kyle D & Shannon M Miller-campbell to Mack Joseph & Stephany Balms; $327,000

Over-the-Rhine

103 Mulberry St: Jones Shana to Rose Justin R & Joseph E Klingshirn; $476,000

1508 Race St: Siemon Tyler P & Joanne J Abadie to Bryant Darren; $450,000

1624 Walnut St: Hikel Christopher to Aguiar Blake; $500,000

Reading

1431 Jefferson Ave: Voegele Gerald J to Horsley Christopher P & Jeanna; $110,000

2622 Hunt Rd: Fitch Zachary Q & Amber M Dantzler to Yang Guoning & Li Liu; $215,722

804 Kenray Ct: Roth Donna Marie to Benchmark Property Consultants LLC; $103,000

Riverside

3880 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000

3884 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000

3888 Hillside Ave: Montag Thomas to Western Wildlife Corridor Inc; $24,000

Roselawn

1836 Blackstone Pl: Dorsey Verdie to Dorsey Ricardo; $141,000

7628 Yorkshire Pl: Amberley Residential LLC to Heiman Yisroel Meir & Amalie Malka; $253,000

Sharonville

10929 Thornview Dr: Rose Thomas F to Strull Emmett A Tr; $295,000

10994 Timberwood Ct: Aproject LLC to Hively Justin & Aaron Mccoy; $222,000

3527 Grandview Ave: Kramer Donna L Tr & Mary E Tr to Schmetzer Joseph D & Emily Denoma; $180,000

3970 Sharonview Dr: Howard Elizabeth M to Mahmoud Elham; $240,000

South Cumminsville

3635 Borden St: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Wilson Melissa Kay; $121,500

3636 Llewellyn Ave: N A Kolodny Properties Llp to Wilson Melissa Kay; $121,500

3728 Borden St: Premier Ohio Rentals LLC to Davis Hannah Marie; $151,500

South Fairmount

1755 Baltimore Ave: Medici Investment LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $89,000

2002 Harrison Ave: Schaefer Katherine to Cornerstone Traditional Housing LLC; $19,995

2004 Harrison Ave: Schaefer Katherine to Cornerstone Traditional Housing LLC; $19,995

2563 Trevor Pl: Janet Lucas Properties LLC to Reks Contractors Inc; $70,000

Spring Grove Village

615 Orient Ave: Jjs Holding LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $180,000

Springdale

213 Centerbury Ct: Willis Marian R Tr & Kay L Willis-inskeep Tr to Ruffin Clifford; $212,000

514 Salzberg Ln: Strong April L & Ronald to Whitt Kristina & Dan; $314,900

944 Ledro St: Rc Properties Enterprise LLC to Otto Brooke Elizabeth; $232,500

Springfield Township

1012 Spruceglen Dr: Branam Linda to Grimer David E & Barbara W; $335,000

10561 Cranwood Ct: Bobb Eugenia C to Zaate Soila & Luiber Aguilar Bartolon; $305,000

11936 Briarfield Ct: Sellers Justin Lee to Townsend Monti & Pierce Otis; $250,000

1444 Hartwood Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Mitchell Lloyd W Iii & Jacqueline D Mitchell; $215,000

154 Ridgeway Rd: Apple Gloria J to Flip For Freedom LLC; $95,700

1609 Acreview Dr: Summe Betty Lee to Oyler Hailey C & Noah K Gast; $145,000

1736 Clayburn Cr: Sears Robert N & Edeltraut to Rasaily Nirmal & Thagi Baraily Kami; $276,000

1785 Fallbrook Ln: Rigney Ashley Taylor & Mark A Robinson Jr to Sharp Jeffery Tyler & Elizabeth Stapp; $274,000

224 Ridgeway Rd: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Sigmon Joshua L & Katrina; $183,000

288 Forestwood Dr: Garces Alma Y Tr to Klein Robert Joseph; $165,000

8648 Melody Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Pineda Madecadel Omar Cabera &; $218,000

8817 Zodiac Dr: Fourth World Capital LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $119,000

8856 Cavalier Dr: Sowell Vincent to Martin Brian & Pitchayapa Pinngoen; $390,000

St. Bernard

319 Washington Ave: Dent Lori E to Banner Katherine C & Shane M Coleman; $235,000

4413 Tower Ave: Hackney Timothy R to 4413 Tower LLC; $200,000

4534 Leo St: Hackney Timothy R & Georgia A to 4534 Leo LLC; $125,000

4615 Heger Dr: Hartman Anita P to Kalb Barry J & Barbara M; $263,000

567 Rose Hill Ave: Statt Aaron M to Johnson Justin; $225,000

Sycamore Township

1932 Chaucer Dr: Ray Leslie A to Murodov Dilshod; $69,900

7050 Miami Hills Dr: Levisay Don B to Obermeyer Kent F; $350,000

7273 Chetbert Dr: Brehm Jaime L to Buckley Michael J; $277,000

7752 Montgomery Rd: Ibrahim Shaimaa Tr to Rivera Liz Marie Ortiz; $205,000

8316 Wicklow Ave: Buschhaus Carl T to Rogers Carolyn; $355,000

Symmes Township

8922 Appleseed Dr: Connors Katherine M to Kelly Brian & Elizabeth; $410,200

9581 Creekside Dr: Bruegging Louise E to Bruegging Richard; $190,000

Terrace Park

214 Harvard Ave: Roll Monica to Kaufman Daniel & Kerri Mcgovern; $1,175,000

718 Yale Ave: Ciolino Charles W Jr & Jenny Marie to Lopez Katy Marie & Robert Michael; $1,189,000

Walnut Hills

1330 Chapel St: Rob & Rosy Properties LLC to Burbidge Mandi & Jason; $249,000

2644 Gilbert Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000

822 Oak St: As Capital LLC to 242 Housing LLC; $295,000

911 Yale Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000

915 Yale Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000

Gilbert Ave: Samoa Props LLC to Investing For Good LLC; $400,000

West Price Hill

1037 Academy Ave: Chandler Cedrick A to Conner David D; $99,000

1225 Quebec Rd: 1225 Quebec LLC to Diab Jacob & Ida Rose Shihady; $165,000

1230 Texas Ave: Wesley Lois to Roach Andre; $50,000

1814 Ashbrook Dr: Martin Da Vid to Mudd William R; $150,000

4724 Dale Ave: Elc Property Group LLC to Redmond Anthony; $9,000

4816 Glenway Ave: Harritos Pete to Spille Dwayne W & Amy; $28,000

587 Rosemont Ave: Vb One LLC to Lopez Eric Matias & Gloria Perez Temaj; $161,000

Westwood

2320 Dautel Ave: Kessler Michael J Ii to Akemon Misty; $116,500

2455 Nova Ave: Kathmann Lisa @ 2 to Karumanchi Balaji; $155,000

2646 Foran Dr: Burger John E & Kathy L to Kohler Joshua D; $199,900

2739 Orland Ave: Real Estate Ventures Rev LLC to Imbriaco Alyssa M & Ryan Mcnamara; $241,000

2764 Faber Ave: Purjoy Realty LLC to Oeser E George & Richard N Tillman; $160,313

2778 Eugenie Ln: Tri State Homes LLC to Trigg Mary & Eric James Cahanin; $315,000

2876 Mckinley Ave: Thorium Properties LLC & The Private Funding LLC to Lawrence Kaila Myshel & Darrell Bullock; $255,000

2965 Westridge Ave: Stenger Gary W to Kamm LLC; $251,500

3072 Bracken Woods Ln: Rpo Enterprises LLC to Harris Maurice D; $112,000

3140 Gobel Ave: Bonta Warren H Tr Of Warren H Bonta Family Trust June 26,2019 to Lucus Sawanna; $110,000

3253 Vittmer Ave: Qp-fk Properties LLC to Boyle Karen L; $215,000

3416 Lumardo Ave: Adams David A & Terry A to Dunham Darrianne & Amber L Jones; $185,000

Mcfadden Ave: Gullemann Julie L to Gullemann Robert J; $6,470

Whitewater Township

405 Ohio Ave: Schwendenmann Raymond Jr @4 to Schwendenmann Carolyn J & Michele A; $38,485

5046 Lawrenceburg Rd: Rothweiler Richard R to Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M; $75,000

Bond Rd: Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M to Parnell Brian M & Shannon M; $66,712

Lawrenceburg Rd: Rothweiler Richard R to Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M; $75,000

Woodlawn

236 Riddle Rd: Rutherford Cheryl & Bennie to Rutherford Joshalyn; $70,000

Wyoming

345 Waverly Ave: Sullivan Howard A & Linda to Kanis Michelle Lynn; $235,000

4 Linden Ln: Zeringyte Ingrid Tr to Seltzer Peter Thomas & Sarah Price Miller; $685,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

12962 Pleasant Ridg Road: Suzanne McGarry and John Roberts to Rachel and Daniel Fawley; $1,550,000

20 Sylvan Drive: Karen and Gary Watts to Emily and Justin Cooper; $214,000

604 Brookwood Drive: Wendy and David Fillhardt to Savannah Lee and Mohammed Hanndan; $255,000

7485 Flintshire Drive, unit 5-303: Jessica Winstel to Olivia Staten; $215,000

7784 E. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Linda and James Lange; $622,000

8525 Chestnut Court: Miriam and Steven Lusher to Regina and Michael Braun; $325,000

8539 Chestnut Court: Debra Kirch and Daniel McIver to Melissa Jackson; $330,000

922 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Lisa and Michael Bowman; $406,500

970 Darlington Creek Drive: Reatha and Allen Hall to Wendy and David Fillhardt; $260,000

Bellevue

301 Eden Ave., unit 3B: Douglas Fassler and Matthew Fassler to Anne and Mark Stepaniak; $1,100,000

630 Truman Lane, unit 507: Lauren and Frank Meyers to Halley Raub; $195,000

Burlington

2128 Bluestem Drive: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Debra and Gary Light; $318,000

316 Rurel Court: Kristin and Zachary Wicktora to Sophia Lauer and Corey Rauch; $270,000

3607 Benton Court: Randall Smythe to Chrsty and Michael Greene; $306,500

5014 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Misty Feigh and Michael Stine; $390,500

5832 Stillwater Lane: The Drees Company to Brooke and James Courtney; $591,500

604 McGuire Lane: Sierra and Christian Clark to Michael Carman; $345,000

6326 Baymiller Lane: Emily and Jeffrey Kees to Stacy Jose-Dye; $350,000

6700 Camp Ernst Road: Mary Vance to Nancy and Andrian Moore; $245,000

6894 Gordon Boulevard: Elizabeth Thompson to Matthew Whitaker; $280,000

7087 Putters Point, unit 107-A: Mary and Michael McDermott to Tanner Jacobs; $215,000

Cold Spring

14 Madonna Lane: Nicole and Steven McCarthy II to Madison and Richard Torres; $303,000

5 Springside Drive, unit 5C: Alice Klump to Gerald Reinersman; $210,000

Covington

10494 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bernadett and Choubert Remy; $365,500

1218 Russell St.: The Estate of Henry Hurry to Carlos Navarro; $110,000

131 W. 10th St.: Mansi and Danny Shah to Jill and Raymond Wiliams; $445,000

132 E. 42nd St.: Honest Home Offers, LLC to KwinJax Investments, LLC; $107,500

132 E. 42nd St.: Salkico, LLC to Honest Home Offers, LLC; $90,000

1517 Garrard St.: Cinciwells, LLC to Bryan Schley; $380,000

2005 Howell St.: Sarah and Daryl Manley to Whitney Coman; $148,000

2028 Mackoy Ave.: DSMC, LLC to Matthew Valdez; $50,000

2129 Roling Hills Drive, unit 17-201: Sally and Andrew Nogueira to Sunita and Deepak Verg; $255,000

2130 Donaldson Ave.: Parker Elliott to Aaron Doman; $93,000

2307 Center St.: Honest Home Offers, LLC to Freeman Dayton Properties, LLC; $93,000

2307 Center St.: Salkico, LLC to Honest Home Offers, LLC; $80,000

2350 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Angela Venewski and Russell Curee Jr.; $433,000

2720 Ridgecrest Lane: Stefanie Deaton to Katelyn and Austin Eggleton; $240,000

3307 Emerson Ave.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Brian Degen; $185,000

421 W. 11th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Regina and Francisco Bekcer; $155,000

631 Watkins St.: Veronica and Andrew McDaniel to Bryson Vega; $98,000

9 Tripoli Lane: Debbie and Douglas Biggs to Cecelia Vanlaningham and Lucas Johnson; $205,000

928 Philadelphi St.: Julia and Coley Burke to Adriana Bernal; $275,000

Crescent Springs

2276 Edenderry Drive, unit 300: Javone Zimmer to Bahareh Takdehghan; $170,000

2491 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jason Kinsella and Derek Heimlich; $533,500

723 Western Reserve Road: Lisa and Steffon Pallan to Christianna Bohn, Karen and Don Bohn; $158,000

867 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sara and Jonathan Pickard; $575,000

Dayton

115 5th Ave.: Kala, LLC to Carmelita and James Richardson; $135,000

De Mossville

15748 Maditon Pike: ADS Properties, LLC to Deborah Turley; $183,500

Edgewood

3335 Blue Jay Drive: Rebecca Bellanco to Veronica and Andrew McDaniel; $250,000

436 Shannon Drive: Christine and Steve Menkhaus, Susan and Andrew Kahler and Jerri Dickey to Kathy and Joshua Wagner; $318,000

Elsmere

1179 Fallbrook Drive: Brenda Glen to Dakota Osborne; $230,000

174 Dell St.: Erick Donohoo and Dorothy Vanhuss to Emma Cornett; $143,000

215 Caldwell Drive: Dawn and Dave Meenach to Kritee Youngfuengmont; $230,000

Erlanger

108 Clover Ave.: Phuc Pham to Seth Forester; $236,000

1361 Brightleaf Boulevard: Nicole Pukay-Martin to Rachel Bauer and Jacob Etler; $418,500

155 Green River Drive, unit 11: Ankica Raskovic to Lisa and Chad Long; $165,000

326 Stevenson Road: Matthew Reis to Troy Dunavent; $180,000

3305 Elizabeth St.: Bethani Collins to Darrin Gosney; $205,000

3420 Cherry Tree Lane: Stamp Estates, LLC to Jessica Faust-Scales; $235,000

3423 Bottomwood Drive: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $162,500

3985 Windfield Lane: Kimberly Blair to Anne and Perry Day; $429,000

420 Forest Ave.: Kayla and Sam Woodward to Catrina Carpenter; $220,000

Florence

10422 Ramy Lane: Sandra De Oliveria and Carl Vanney to Jessica and Edgar Munoz; $220,000

1448 Woodside Drive: Valerie and Larry Butler to Michelle and Bill Scheper; $370,000

1707 Arborwood Drive: April and Clarence Hutton to Holly and Jacob Cole; $386,500

1804 Ashley Court, unit 102: Dawn and Michael Klein to Ash Pham and William Van Jr.; $175,000

20 Sycamore Drive: Vanida and Paul Rebori to Teresa Lantham; $189,000

21 Dortha Ave.: Sally Zimmer, Keri and Jay Williams, Katherine and Michael Carmack and Brandon Willaims to Mark Riley; $130,000

318 Saint Jude Circle: Stephanie Steele to Megan Strunk and Ritchie Hall; $225,000

6692 Highridge Ave.: Destiny Gregory and Quinten McElfresh to Jennifer Conner; $200,000

7341 Cumberland Circle: Sheila and Tomas Martinez to Perry McDaniel; $294,000

74 Mariam Drive: Paul Ruth Home Maintenance, LLC to Fabiola Turcios; $230,000

7622 Cloudstone Drive: Kayla and Blake Ealy to Carolyn and Jerry Toms; $325,000

8 Lloyd Ave.: Helene and Gary Eith to Marvin Walden Jr.; $75,000

82 Kelly Drive: Deena McCullouch to Rebecca and Andrew Dellicker; $269,000

9064 Timberbrook Lane, unit C: Rhonda Slominiski to Iris Angel and Javone Zimmer; $310,000

9676 Manassas Drive: Teresa Cox to John Harp; $360,000

Fort Mitchell

134 W. Maple Ave.: Kimberly and Timothy Moore to Kimberly and David Hellmann; $725,000

137 W. Maple Ave.: Carol and Regis Beirne to Katherine Terwort; $435,000

1949 Diane Lane: Charles Rouster to Ashley Westcott and Andrew Jenkins; $520,000

Fort Thomas

177 Ridgeway Ave.: Joshua Tibbs to Anna and Benjamin Barnard; $550,000

Fort Wright

1400 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Natalie and Jacob Cherry to Casey McGuinness; $344,500

1708 Fort Henry Drive: Donna Wessels to Mark Schwartz; $275,000

2218 Custer Lane: Rachel and Patrick Hyde to AnnieMac Private Equity Cash 2 Keys, LLC; $267,000

Hebron

1350 Crossbend Drive: Stefanie and Kyle Brock to Ashley and Sean Rusk; $470,000

2017 Penny Lane: Amanda Toole and Jeffrrey Owens to Cassie and David Howell; $265,000

2034 Wedgewood Lane: Kristen and David Boyce to Serah and Paul Tidei; $435,000

2038 Windsong Way: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Susan Kirchner; $540,000

2229 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to The Vilga Family Trust; $640,000

2261 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Deborah and Gary Smith; $673,500

2573 Berwood Lane: Cornelia and Malcolm Stockwell to Seneca Penn; $185,500

2884 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Robin and Wyatt Kilmartin; $629,500

5490 River Road: Diane Sprague to Carol Miller; $350,000

Independence

10393 Flintrock Bluff: Celestial Building Corporation to Maria and Kavin Shipley; $281,000

10642 Kelsey Drive: Ashley and Scott Vogelpohl to melody and Jacob Thomson; $290,000

1195 Hatcher Court: Lindsey Atchley to Meghan and Zachary Sebastian; $250,000

1211 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Steffanie Deaton and Robert Sloan; $389,000

12260 Teegarden Lane: Kiffney and James Stokes to Sally and Andrew Noguiera; $350,000

1281 Constitution Drive: Carolyn and Jerry Toms to Sherry and William Hurt; $305,000

13227 Martin Road: Patricia Piercefield to Evan Meenach; $196,000

1327 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sydney Lamping and James Reams; $316,500

1390 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kimberly Prather and David Overwine; $398,000

1481 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Bethany and Erik Wilkin; $541,000

1926 Autumn Maple Drive: Samantha and Taylor Icenogle to Lindsey and Travis Burchfield; $400,000

2002 Woodcrewst Drive: Taylor and Richard Brey to Abigail VanSickle and Anthony Bonfiglio; $220,000

3063 Silverbell Way: Tabitha and Elinza Caldwell to Lorenz Family Trust; $380,000

4239 Briarwood Drive, unit 3: Lisa and Kenneth Hall to Samantha McIntosh; $131,000

5081 Christopher Drive: Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC to Emily Sadouskas and Andres Garcia; $230,000

6270 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura and Jan Splichal; $427,000

Lakeside Park

2662 Van Deren Drive: Julia and Joshua Kelly to Jennifer and James Wassler; $202,000

2720 Marlo Way: Grace Neltner to Barbara Horsley and Russel Horsley; $735,000

Ludlow

349 Riverbend Drive, uint 20-303: Stephanie Lonnemann to Stephany McEldowney and Kohl Banas; $320,000

Morning View

1801 Spillman Road: Victoria Block to Kevin Bay and Kenneth Bay; $360,000

Newport

125 16th St.: Sherri Hackberry to Steven Greer; $180,000

2317 Joyce Ave.: Aprill and Robert Courtney to Lauren and Reily Earhart; $221,000

Park Hills

602 Rosemont Ave.: Amy and Hamilton Hughes to Tucker Durrett; $260,000

Silver Grove

203 W. 2nd St.: Joseph Richardson to Johnnie and Lance Hinton; $128,000

Southgate

116 Evergreen Ave.: David Meenach to Kevin Surface; $175,000

66 View Terrace, unit 12: Marika and Masato Yamadori to Dawn and Robert Tieman; $156,500

Taylor Mill

717 Sunset Drive: Elizabeth and Robert Edwards and Cindy and James Stames to Chenoa Goins and Bradley Fay; $261,000

Union

10159 Timbercreek Drive: Marsha Waters to D'Anna and Ted Kloeker; $245,000

10322 Barbaro Drive: Lauren and Donald Glenn to Ann and Jeffrey Crowley; $895,000

10806 Sawgrass Court: Kiley Houck to Adam Parrott; $180,000

1113 Ashton Court: Constance Brown to Bridget and Sam Matthews; $675,000

11174 Big Bone Church Road: Michelle Patterson to Alexus and David Gulley; $358,000

13029 Justify Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to April Hutton; $642,000

2030 Evening Star: David Priess to Dawn Turner and Doris Legg; $270,000

2129 Wyndham Way: Lyndsey and Kevin Halik to Lynette and Thomas Bump; $465,000

2527 Sweet Harmony Lane, unit 224-E: Ivelisse and Samuel Rodriguez to Teresa and Dan Keller; $353,000

2584 Sweet Harmony Lane, unit 219-B: Jeff Stepner to Shirley Mason; $282,500

3029 Toulouse Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Chelsie and Doug Starry; $673,500

4516 Donegal Ave.: Erin and Joseph Batzer to Ashley and Chad Zisselman II; $494,000

5048 Loch Drive: Rosanna and Valmir Seguro to Frances Tucker; $460,000

5140 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamara and Brian Mooring; $388,500

709 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Muthamizh Manikandan and Manikandan Ramachandrian; $520,000

7629 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lorie Richman and Ned jansen; $364,000

956 Augusta Court: Susan Kirchner to Dana Gerner; $315,000

Villa Hills

2782 Shellbark Circle: The Drees Company to Casey and Christopher Bennett; $725,000

2800 Dry Ridge Court: Mikala and Ian Ashcraft to Abby and Christopher Smith; $170,000

2898 Cliffview Court: Leonard Cavanaugh Jr. to Anne Mngold; $178,000

823 Kenridge Drive: Janie Ratliff and Thomas Sweeney to Maria Korzekwinski; $278,000

Walton

10890 Paddock Drive: Verna and Gerald White Jr. to Alexis and Christopher Raisbeck; $470,000

11061 Paddock Drive: Caitlyn and Michael Gottshall to Megan and Chase Davis; $370,000

11416 Gold Cup Court: Kristin Palsa to Brandi and Kerry Allen; $345,000

570 Savannah Drive: Amy and John Coker to Torri Moyers and Jonathan Goede; $503,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.189 million Terrace Park home sale among the week's top property transfers