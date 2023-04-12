1&1's (ETR:1U1) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at 1&1's (ETR:1U1) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for 1&1, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €808m ÷ (€7.3b - €608m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, 1&1 has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured 1&1's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 1&1.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 69% more capital into its operations. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On 1&1's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that 1&1 has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 82% over the last five years, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. That's why it's worth looking further into this stock because while these fundamentals look good, there could be other issues with the business.

1&1 does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

