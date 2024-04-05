1-2-3-4: Businesses declare 'Penny War'

Apr. 5—The clash on Chestnut, the skirmish in the city, the downtown dustup: War has been declared among the shops of Meadville's business district, and the outcome could prove costly.

"We're going to have fun," said Georgette Bennett, "but we might have less friends at the end of this month."

Fueling the furor is a seemingly low-stakes conflict that organizers are calling a "Penny War." Inside The Chalk Shop on Thursday afternoon, during a good-natured moment of detente, leaders of multiple factions drawn into the conflict paused to laugh about early attempts to tilt the contest in favor of one combatant or another and to explain the rules of engagement.

The Penny War involves 14 belligerents, all of them downtown shops and eateries located on Chestnut Street or nearby. Inside each warring shop is a collection jar where visitors can drop pennies to be donated to a charity of the shop's choosing.

Each penny donated will count as one point. At the end of April, the contents of each jar will be totaled and all of the proceeds from all of the stores will go to the charity chosen by the store with the highest individual total.

But to complicate things further — in a move sure to bring out the Machiavellis in the marketplace — any other units of currency, whether more valuable coins or bills of various sizes, found in a collection jar will count against each business' total points. While pennies score one point, a nickel will cost the collector five points, a quarter 25, and a $5 bill would result in the subtraction of 500 points.

"So in a competition between businesses," a description of the fundraiser explains, "people who want to win will place pennies into their own buckets and place nickels, dimes, quarters, or dollar bills into other buckets."

According to this strategy, for example, a supporter of Canine Partners Program Inc., the animal rescue nonprofit selected by The Chalk Shop, would give big to the collection jars in other shops while pouring as many pennies as possible into The Chalk Shop's jar — the theory being that the silver coins and green bills donated elsewhere would subtract from the overall point total, making it more likely The Chalk Shop's penny points would be high enough to claim all of the donations for its charity.

It's a put-your-money-where-your-heart is exercise in game theory that was inspired by the ultimate proving ground: elementary school. When Bennett and other shop owners were brainstorming about a fun activity for April that could draw attention while also benefiting a worthy organization, she recalled Neason Hill Elementary's fundraisers and hearing the latest updates from her daughter.

"They used to do penny wars amongst the grades — a battle between K through six — and it was always really funny and she always would talk about it," Bennett said. "I thought, if you can get a 9-year-old to talk about something that much, then it must have been fun."

Other competitors have already implemented additional strategies to steer things their way, according to Confections of a Cake Lover owner Sarah Chapp, who was visiting The Chalk Sho during a break in the action.

"Part of what we're doing is, if you come and give us two rolls of pennies — a dollar — you get a free cookie," Chapp said, "but if you go and sabotage someone — put a dollar in, and you've got to videotape yourself — you get a free cookie."

For those looking to support Tamarack Wildlife Center, the charity selected by Confections, a donation of 100 pennies to the bakery would mean 100 points toward Tamarack while a $1 bill dropped in a competitor's jar would mean a penalty of 100 points — and if they recorded themselves on their phone, they could get two free cookies and the bakery could get a funny video to post to social media.

"It's going to be a crazy month," Bennett said.

The first "sabotage" video went up just before noon Thursday.

With all being fair in Penny War and no prohibition on stealing strategies, it likely won't be the last.

YOU CAN JOIN THE PENNY WAR

Collection jars are available at 14 downtown shops participating in a fundraising "Penny War" through the end of the month. Each store has selected a nonprofit beneficiary. All of the proceeds from the collection jars will go to the charity selected by the store that finishes with the most points. Donated pennies earn one point while other units of currency cause points to be subtracted. Here's a list of participating stores and the charities they are supporting:

—The Chalk Shop — Canine Partners Program Inc.

—The Salty Spa — Women's Services Inc.

—Confections of a Cake Lover — Tamarack Wildlife Center

—Chateau Christine — Crawford County Court Appointed Special Advocates

—Green Shoppe — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania

—The Niche — Crawford County Humane Society

—The Woolen Mill — Meadville Martin Luther King Junior Jr. Scholarship Fund

—Indigo Boutique & Botanica — Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52

—French Creek Framing & Fine Art — Hospice of Crawford County

—Sparks Restaurant & Bar — Seton Catholic School

—French Creek Coffee & Tea Co. — Foundation for Sustainable Forests

—JT's SteamTable Restaurant and Catering — Family & Community Christian Association

—Cup n' Spoon — Hog Heaven Rescue Farm

—Hello Sunshine Boutique — WiNS Project

