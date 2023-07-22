$1.2 million Hebron home sale among the week's top property transfers

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

3600 Section Rd: Komoroski Richard A & Eva M to Goode Valerie S & Elbert II; $597,500

Anderson Township

1143 Joetta Dr: Datta Bristi A & Andrew Ryan to Emroll Maria T & Patrick L La Ma; $275,500

1452 Sigma Cr: Crotty David B to Crotty David B & Laurel; $61,674

1467 Pinebluff Ln: Goodwin James Michael Tr to Cade Elliott R @ 3; $244,000

1722 Wolfangel Rd: Hopkins Terri Eileen to Next Move Properties LLC; $110,111

2740 Lawyers Pointe Dr: Reynolds Myron & Dede L to Willin Stephanie Lauren & Wade Michael; $620,000

3066 Williams Creek Dr: Wieging Jill M to Cain Christian Ryan & Elizabeth Ann; $565,000

460 Eight Mile Rd: Kasten Jennifer L to Middleton Thomas Russell & Robin Marie Crail; $666,000

7036 Royalgreen Dr: Nelson Matthew to Salinas Tulio Esteban & Leigh Anne Riedman; $589,000

7278 Deaconsbench Ct: Logan Sharon L to Peddicord Kenneth & Samantha; $495,000

7306 Riverby Rd: Zayas Davis Marilyn to Perry Shirley W & James L; $1,250,000

7900 Asbury Hills Dr: Arnell Rose M to Norwell Christopher & Quincey L Norwell; $282,000

8078 Pineterrace Dr: Ramsey Laura & Colin to Wecker Elizabeth & Ryan Grote; $505,000

8415 Holiday Hills Dr: Kattenhorn Daisy M to Temple Haley Nicole; $200,000

852 Yarger Dr: Peddicord Kenneth & Samantha Luebbers to Harrison Allison; $315,000

8631 Glenrose Ln: Kinman Samuel H & Jean A to Lambros Jennifer; $115,000

956 Nottingham Dr: Encarnacion Irene F to Klingenberg Kurt & Mallory; $515,000

Arlington Heights

663 Carthage Ave: Shimon Dahan Properties LLC to Gcb Properties LLC; $50,000

Blue Ash

10569 Kenridge Dr: Magruder Andrew to Spore Mary Katherine Kennedy; $615,000

4254 Peppermill Ln: Uckotter Jeffrey S Tr & Chelsey L Tr to Mosko Christopher P & Christina M; $705,500

4383 Hunt Rd: Creech David H Jr & Tina R to Broadhead Michael; $150,000

4927 Myrtle Ave: Fogle Ryan J & Lynsey M to Wolfe Julianne S & Tyler S; $745,000

5313 Hickory Trail Ln: Becker Dianne to Middleton Megan & Mitchell Martin; $335,000

9370 Cardinal Ct: Northrop Properties LLC to Rockwood Alec J & Maraika; $328,000

9559 Cooper Ln: Park Manor LLC to Hendy Michele B; $1,125,000

Northfield Rd: John Henry Homes Inc to Freking Robert W & Flora R; $751,020

Bond Hill

4845 Corinth Ave: Vb Eight LLC to Couzens Victor; $140,900

5921 Havenwood Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Young Taurean J & Alexis; $385,000

Laidlaw Ave: Ephs Investments Ii LLC to Laidlaw Holding LLC; $170,000

Business District

400 Pike St: Grunn Robert L to Benton John & Jennifer A; $505,000

Camp Washington

1230 Bates Ave: Famous Pink House LLC to Lubwama Kevin; $275,000

Cheviot

3729 Darwin Ave: Fox Denise to Rochford Elizabeth C & Wesley J Seay; $179,000

4117 North Bend Rd: Fourth World Capital LLC to Van D Cleaning Services LLC; $55,000

Clifton

16 Intervine Pl: Endurance Capital Management LLC to Akit LLC; $115,000

321 Resor Ave: A M P Inc to Fowler Catherine B Tr; $1,095,000

3765 Green Hill Ave: Goetzman Adam B & Holly S to Kruse Marion W Ii & Erica B Andrist; $425,000

554 Lowell Ave: Hamberg Robert L & Abigail L Matthews to Scheffer Nathaniel Aaron; $160,000

Colerain Township

10024 Pebble Ridge Ln: Martini Paul W to Fiehrer Gregory Lynn & Pamela Kay; $430,000

10370 Pippin Rd: Gilbert John & Lori Capovilla to Weitzel Denise Quyn & Nicholas Alexander Casey; $218,000

11962 Stonequarry Ct: Morris Victoria & Gregory C to Watson William & Shannon; $425,000

12046 Pippin Rd: Whiskey City Development LLC to Blair Rose Maria; $233,000

12062 Spalding Dr: House Jordan T & Lori L to Dorsey Sharonda Jean; $241,000

2445 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Cass Jermisha R; $359,900

2591 Dolphin Dr: Ape Properties LLC to Figueroa Properties LLC; $55,000

2731 Breezy Wy: Stiegler Nancy L to Nealy April & Trevor; $188,000

2773 Banning Rd: Reckelhoff John to Aproject LLC; $52,000

2864 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mosby Millicent & Ernest Agyemang Botchway; $430,843

2930 Overdale Dr: Krause Jasmine E & Dennis J to Harper Krushawna & Eric; $227,000

3340 Coleen Dr: Hill Kim A to Amewou Ablam & Debi Atanda; $179,900

3345 Alexis Rd: Tepe Douglas H & Donna S to Howard Kara; $192,500

3481 Statewood Dr: Bertram Andrew A Jr & Kelly M to Murphy Amber R; $155,000

3681 Galbraith Rd: Jung Elva K Tr to Best Way Real Estate LLC; $121,100

3799 Woodsong Dr: Luckey Properties LLC to Wilson James & Christian Springer; $239,000

6724 Schuster Ct: Hatfield Jeremy Keith & Tracie to Owen Jason & Wendy; $225,000

8032 Peacock Dr: Rizal Puspa Lal & Dhan M Acharya to Nepal Bhanu Aka Bhanu Bhakta Nepal &; $150,000

9041 Coogan Dr: Makco Properties LLC to Neighborhood Enrichment LLC; $100,000

9783 Marino Dr: Schoeny Imagean to Van Benschoten Nicholas Andrew &; $162,000

9797 Stadia Dr: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Cincy 2023 LLC; $130,000

9977 Capstan Dr: Vb Two LLC to Cincy2023 LLC; $110,000

Sovereign Dr: Byrnes Robert J Tr to Sbt Investments LLC; $30,000

College Hill

1277 Brushwood Ave: Johan LLC to Fiore Charles E; $240,000

1465 Oak Knoll Dr: Hendricks Jean E & Nathan B to Clark Kyle & Adrienne L Menke; $450,000

1540 Teakwood Ave: Ritter Rebecca A to Holmes Jacob C & Brittany Nicole Newell; $425,000

5723 Argus Rd: Greer Joshua to St Gerard Shawnnie; $71,690

Columbia Township

4157 Muchmore Rd: Lifehomes LLC to Monk Christa & Davin; $520,000

5712 Maphet St: Gall Gregory G to Bridgeford Jada; $250,000

Muchmore Rd: Lifehomes LLC to Monk Christa & Davin; $520,000

Columbia Tusculum

3628 Columbia Pw: Roman Jeff to Richardson Dean & Susan M; $495,000

3714 Stevens Pl: Thurman William Peter to Youm Frances Jungwha; $315,000

428 Tusculum Ave: Fulkerson Ryan & Lisa to Voss Lindsey & Jordan; $440,000

Corryville

3020 Ahrens St: Bailey James P & John K Meagher to Tsolometes Maria @4; $250,000

Crosby Township

7238 Villa Ln: Huber Tracey Marie to Orange Mockingbird 27 LLC; $118,800

Deer Park

4032 Superior Ave: Pendergast John & Dawn to Limbert Mitchell; $269,900

4137 Orchard Ln: Dew Henry & Martha to Laney Jr Zegilor Benson; $250,000

4315 Duneden Ave: Stickrod Joseph H to Seifert Kenneth; $281,900

7721 Plainfield Rd: Jenick Investments LLC to Ghizas Jenna; $230,000

7905 Plainfield Rd: Huggins Joyce to Marsh Emilee R & Alex J Kamphaus; $200,000

7912 Lake Ave: Buckley James S & Barbara L to White Elizabeth; $160,000

Delhi Township

1022 Anderson Ferry Rd: Upsell LLC to No Limit Solution LLC; $95,000

1290 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Bernard Karen Ann & David Edward; $422,041

441 Wilke Dr: Beinke Erica L & Merrick E to Rehn Kira L; $220,000

503 Happy Dr: Brockman Mckenzie to Lee Gale; $235,000

5741 Pinehill Ln: Horak Donald W & Betty Ann to Heitkamp Reid Alan & Sydney; $315,000

East End

2927 Walworth Ave: East End Development LLC to Hackman Michael & Stephanie; $189,900

900 Adams Crossing: Miller Ellen M to Dressman Amy J Tr; $578,000

East Price Hill

1164 Kuhlman Ave: Shimon Dahan Properties LLC to Beno Properties LLC; $50,000

1604 Elberon Ave: Parker Scott Anthony to Mendez Hector Ramirez; $40,000

727 Purcell Ave: Rettig Karl W & Erica L to Dragstrem Kayla Marie & Tray Eckler; $280,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Marion Arvella Dean to Criswell Celeste; $74,000

2200 Victory Pw: Bertke Lauryn to Vilvens Paige M; $120,000

East Westwood

3583 Mchenry Ave: Loren Real Estate LLC to Ibrahim Mohamed Sherif; $181,500

Evanston

3059 Cleinview Ave: Mcdonald Robbie to Cincinnati Commercial Holdings; $145,000

3300 Hewitt Crescent: Lawrence Ann Developments LLC to Boomershine Emma Grace; $185,000

3441 Evanston Ave: Braden 1 LLC to Madrigal Jonatan M; $260,000

3475 Woodburn Ave: Beakind LLC to Parra Armadno J; $140,000

Evendale

3804 Sherbrooke Dr: Kramer Martin B & Lois C to Golueke Brittany I & Geoffrey T; $540,000

Fairfax

3836 Germania Ave: Nace Christopher M to Hetzer Charmaine M; $61,125

Forest Park

1083 Indra Ct: Ingle Christina Alycia to Ogunbodede Oladapo T & Olajumoke Oshokoya; $270,000

11083 Corona Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian to Jackson William M & Janie Ruth; $255,000

11423 Fremantle Dr: Whaley Mozell to Aprop LLC; $126,000

11427 Geneva Rd: Evans Raymond E Tr & Betty M Tr to Real Equity Oh LLC; $125,000

11427 Geneva Rd: Real Equity Oh LLC to Kutenda LLC; $156,000

1727 Kemper Rd: Pannunzio Kimberly S to Boiman Cody Michael; $202,500

711 Sharon Rd: Mills Mary Beth to Taveras Rosa Iris Altagr & De; $171,000

797 Decatur Ct: Gobeil Jean-yves & Johanne to Truong Tho Thah & Tuyet Yen Tran; $274,000

Golf Manor

2506 St Albans Ave: Jones Ian Christopher to Manley Matthew John; $252,000

2526 Bremont Ave: Wray James & Robert to Saylors Shawn A & Sharon T Niega; $230,000

6461 Hammel Ave: Dirksen Ole to Mizrahi Isaac & Talia; $290,000

Green Township

1337 Leders Ln: Amorando Ralph to Khalid Ameera; $215,000

1350 Le Mar Dr: Reckers Brian M to Boehm Amy; $184,000

3089 Crestmoor Ln: Whitmore Matthew A to Sawyer Stephanie; $115,000

3123 Dickinson Rd: Welsh Matthew Robert to Rodak Justin C & Elizabeth J; $435,000

3389 Forestview Dr: Fv Gardens LLC to Bowen Caitlin & Alexa Sandler; $300,000

3540 Country Walk Dr: Martin Jon G Tr & Tracy R Tr to Schmitt Jeffrey B & Christy M Tr; $885,000

3576 Krierview Dr: Robertson Kenneth A Tr & Sheila Tr to Howard Matthew S; $265,000

4013 Westwood Northern Bv: Owens Joshua W & Benjamin Hearn to Cowans Robert & Angela; $211,000

4176 School Section Rd: Stanley Evan J to Caudillo Fermando Robles &; $245,000

5135 North Bend Crossing: Ernst William H Tr & Rose M Tr to Nieporte Diane M; $195,900

5340 Werk Rd: Riestenberg Paul & Cherie to Henry Melisa C & Kevin; $150,000

5346 Werk Rd: Schmid Allison to Baker Brandi L; $152,500

5415 Karen Ave: Cornacchione William to Bedel Samantha; $236,000

5419 Karen Ave: Cornacchione William to Bedel Samantha; $236,000

5442 Bluesky Dr: Shephard Dennis & Christina to Britt Patricia E; $134,000

5660 North Glen Rd: Denney Donald L & Cindy L to Henderson Jesse & Ashlee Allen; $215,000

5722 Beech Grove Ln: Reynolds Julie A & Michael to Gilday Thomas J & Courtney L; $525,000

5728 Bridgetown Rd: Rauen Scott C to Herron Alexander Raymond @ 3; $239,500

5785 Spire Ridge Ct: Schloss Patricia A to Deutenberg Charlene; $290,000

6644 Hearne Rd: Smith Joseph H to 6644 Hearne LLC; $88,000

7605 Skyview Cr: Krimmer Kathleen M to Little Tequoia; $198,500

8015 Oakbridge Wy: Martinez Jesus R & Audrey E to Krimmer Kathaleen; $247,000

8157 Bridge Point Dr: Krimmer Kathaleen to Richardson Peggy; $282,000

Greenhills

1 Jennings Rd: Zeller Hugh James Tr to Schuster Micah D & Sarah F; $260,000

106 Burley Cr: Kolber Ramsay L to Egaro Investments Ltd; $107,000

37 Gambier Cr: Graham Pamela & Glory Southwind to Southwind Glory; $36,480

49 Damon Rd: Staley Megan E & Zachary B to Momberg Todd II; $180,000

Harrison

121 Jefferson St: Glisson Wayne & America to Withers Gabriel A & Cierra; $213,000

1262 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Hutson Joyce A; $306,065

1264 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Mueller James A; $309,565

304 Whitewater Dr: Smith Walter N to Allen Rebecca J; $155,000

326 Rawling Dr: Fausz Travis M & Michelle L to Addis Lewis Gregory Sr & Tina Marie Addis; $330,000

342 Miller Ct: Holwadel Ryan L & Jennifer to Mason Sadie & Tylin Napier; $225,500

705 East St: Webb Diane to Joerger Robert Lee & Kimberly Gwen; $138,000

8977 Camberley St: Withers Cierra Justice & Gabriel Aaron to Gloeckner Jade M & Kyle; $345,000

Hartwell

33 Hereford St: Gallagher Michael W & Elizabeth A to Grant Parks Properties LLC; $155,000

Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd: King Carlton to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $150,000

2825 Linwood Ave: Fehr Mariann E Tr to Wray Robert@ 3; $325,000

3222 Griest Ave: Luna East LLC to Nayak Alexandra Kiran; $313,500

3425 St Johns Pl: Underhill Regina-lisa to Flick Richard; $782,000

3489 Forestoak Ct: Hensel Mary R to Voss Joseph S Tr; $479,900

3707 Saybrook Ave: Roberts Tina to Huffner Timothy & Karen Wittenberg; $255,000

3727 Westgate Ave: Levy Erin Rose & Peter Nicholas Sorensen to Plageman Kyle P & Haley M; $430,000

Indian Hill

5400 Waring Dr: Orr James D & Carrie to Brun James H; $1,695,000

6 Abbington Ridge: 6 Abbington Ridge LLC to Abb Holdings LLC; $3,150,000

7640 Demar Rd: Warstler Todd M & Deanne C to Light Andrew; $2,200,000

8550 Willow Run Ct: Wydman Marcy R to Foley Keith; $1,175,000

9100 Indian Ridge Rd: Weedman Cheryl Lee Tr to 9100 Indian Ridge LLC; $1,400,000

Lakewood Ln: 14 Stirrup Cup Drive LLC to Lemmons Emily K Tr; $1,600,000

Kennedy Heights

3656 Ravenwood Ave: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000

3707 Standish Ave: Schweitzer Ross to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $85,000

3854 Zinsle Ave: Vb Six LLC to Widmer Neil & Jaimi; $134,900

5827 Kinoll Ave: Carroll Dusty to Berkey Peter; $420,000

6504 Iris Ave: Doepke Andrew to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $170,000

6715 Kennedy Ave: Etp Properties Ltd to Swearingen Dylan Baughn & Nina Elise Lunn; $300,000

Lincoln Heights

1143 Schumard Ave: Harris Kellie & Frankie Dotson to Dotson Frankie & Leonard T Dotson; $1,310

932 Adams St: Dandelion Homes LLC to Henry Tianna; $270,000

Linwood

4715 Wilmer Ct: Mielke Construction LLC to Opelt Kylie J; $215,000

4929 Eastern Ave: Out The Mud Investments LLC to Mayfco Holdings LLC; $21,000

Lockland

222 Hosea St: Willmax Real Estate to Mako Properties Group LLC; $100,000

224 Williams St: Tkj Properties LLC to Norwood Rentals Properties LLC; $199,000

402 Herbert Ave: Seeger Benjamin J to Elzubair Kamal & Iglal Kuku; $235,500

Loveland

260 Sinclair Ct: Arnhart Jacob M & Hannah to Moak Brian; $305,250

Lower Price Hill

2701 Lehman Rd: Iplangroup Agent For Custodian Fbo Paul Kremer to Cincy2023 LLC; $60,000

Madeira

6921 Galbraith Rd: Willis Andre E Sr @ 3 to Willis Andre E Sr & Marla Givens; $59,500

7257 Iuka Ave: Schuster Jennifer Tr to Walker Edward C; $729,250

Madisonville

4104 Azalea Ave: Bird David to Mcleod Cassandra L & Henry D; $275,000

6022 Bramble Ave: Howard Joyce to Balsamo Home Investments; $80,000

6216 Alpha St: A Temmel & Associates Inc to Sleyo Jodi & Robert Davidson; $63,000

6410 Roe St: Stewart Stephanie L to Lobsiger Jordan Whitney & Stuart A Hamilton Iv; $309,000

Mariemont

3739 Indianview Ave: Lupien James C & Heather M Higdon-lupien to Azad Mike & Fariba G; $690,000

3825 Miami Rd: Dixon Katherine to Vautrain Robert L & Linda S; $655,000

6923 Mt Vernon Ave: Myer Charles M Iv & Amy S to Colacarro James T Tr; $810,000

Miami Township

10363 Dugan Gap Rd: Pelcha Kathleen V & Leonard G to Thompson Huner L & Heidi M; $191,500

3430 Triplecrown Dr: Finke Joyce to Volkerding Joshua & Kayla; $380,000

3785 Bremen Pass: Schwartz James R & Robin M to Kraus Patrick; $432,000

Miami River Rd: Rw Engineering Service Inc to Mamatkhadjiev Akhmat; $260,000

Montgomery

10431 Grandoaks Ln: Meek Brandon W & Sarah J to Espinoza Erin Kathleen & Oliver; $900,000

Mount Adams

1041 St Gregory St: Brenneman Constance to Lach Corey James; $365,000

927 Paradrome St: Didomenico Laura M to Siddiqui Mohammad Saad Mustafa &; $370,000

Mount Airy

2524 Flanigan Ct: Qeb Properties LLC to Justice B Steinmann; $305,000

5300 Ponderosa Dr: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000

5571 Kiplington Dr: Walter Deborah M to Allure Real Estate Group LLC; $115,000

5703 Kiplingwood Dr: Villing Jerry T Ii to Lopez Dennis A Pastor &; $280,000

Mount Auburn

2228 Reading Rd: New Mark Real Estate LLC to Ortiz Manuel & Luu Phan; $195,000

323 Mulberry St: Proper Offer LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $100,000

Mount Healthy

1378 Adams Rd: Sheehan Edna to Elite Properties And Services LLC; $130,000

1581 Madison Ave: Vissat Robert E & Linda A to Bh Retirement Properties LLC; $110,409

7926 Southampton Ct: Tipton Tonya A to Gentry Anastasha & Graham Gabbard; $210,000

Mount Lookout

1317 Herlin Pl: Munne Juan C Mejia & Cristin Shaughnessy to Reidy Brooke & Laura; $441,000

3090 Spencer Hill Ln: Romick Brandon W to Edwards Casey & Madison; $790,000

3434 Principio Ave: Knabel Peter & Hillarey Stone to Mejia Munne Juan Carlos &; $1,100,000

3458 Ault View Ave: Classic Living Homes LLC to Nicholson Maria Mikedis & Phillip Daniel; $369,000

634 Rushton Rd: Wunder Cathy & Steve to Baker Greg & Shannon Goehr; $360,000

752 Delta Ave: Daniel Sherae L to Egan Jennifer A; $450,000

813 Ellison Ave: Guinn Claire E & Christopher S to Erdmann Jenny; $1,000,000

Mount Washington

1275 Bursal Ave: Colley Amy M to Nsp Homes LLC; $215,000

1490 Sutton Ave: Gerrard Douglas P & Laura A Beckman to Beckman John Anthony; $230,000

2111 Sutton Ave: Witcomb Thomas & Bridgett to Rx Capital LLC; $92,500

2472 Walnutview Ct: Heglin John Dennis to Denk Kimberly Woods & Joseph Franklin Denk Jr; $350,000

6029 Lockard Ave: Donovan Donald Trustee David M Donovan Tr to Valentine Amanda; $210,000

Newtown

5060 Village Dr: Smith Ian & Kristina to Bickett Joshua Travis & Logan Schafer; $550,000

6935 Ragland Rd: Jackson Robert E C/o Thomson Law to Cash4keys Ltd; $73,500

6943 Ragland Rd: Weber Brent E to Broerman Foster Properties LLC; $67,500

North College Hill

1821 Catalpa Ave: Dawson Bridget D to Th Property Owner LLC; $139,900

1942 Sundale Ave: Rjb Acquisitions LLC to Cephas Kesha; $145,000

2005 Catalpa Ave: Burns John Iii to Cozy Willow Estates LLC; $80,000

North Fairmount

1780 Baltimore Ave: 1780 Baltimore Ave Cincinnati Ohio Trust to Curtis Nickco R; $150,000

Northside

4256 Williamson Pl: Hogston Dorothy M & Michael T Spangler to Goldman Hannah Simon; $279,000

4266 Langland St: Ehrlich Benjamin to Barker Michael Andrew; $440,000

4315 Dane Ave: Woodington Peggy M to Lemarr Quinn; $290,000

4337 Hays Ave: Obrien Mary C Tr to Egaro Investments Ltd; $70,000

4509 Hamilton Ave: Hays Margie to Self Made Real Estate Group LLC; $100,000

Norwood

1837 Tilden Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Tr to 1837 Tilden LLC; $70,000

1939 Elm Ave: Redhawk Capital Management LLC to Ray Marissa Anne; $280,000

2438 Duck Creek Rd: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000

2533 Indian Mound Ave: Adams David J & Julia A Gowen to Elo Brian J & Melanie L; $320,000

3904 Floral Ave: Kuhn Pamala A & Deborah M Karle to Kingsley Aaron J & Margaret C; $315,000

4005 Forest Ave: Fullan Leslie Jean & Brendan P Ruberg to Menker Thomas & Hadley; $407,334

4167 Forest Ave: Tompkins Wayne @ 3 to Ltp LLC; $215,000

5416 Montgomery Rd: Geselbracht Kimberly S to Wiles Gregory & Brenda; $150,000

Oakley

2844 Minot Ave: Strasemeier Katherine Ann to Matula Megan & Andrea Matula; $340,000

3112 Minot Ave: Duncan Sue to As Capital LLC; $290,000

3335 Cardiff Ave: Gay Nathan S Jr & Victoria to Brichant Jared A & Emily; $292,000

3364 Marburg Square Ln: Zemke Douglas E & Ellen B to Sedler Alex; $612,000

4003 Ballard Ave: Seibel Pamela & Richard to Suttmeier Jane Broady; $335,000

4130 Millsbrae Ave: Barbaro LLC to Nemeth Robert & Giselle Sa Lima; $875,000

4233 Paxton Ave: Huebner Andreas @3 to Geestreet2 LLC; $350,000

Over-the-Rhine

1233 Walnut St: Heuss Daniel & Sally to Dietrich Ryan T& Alexandra L; $259,000

Pendleton

508 Dandridge St: Perlman Aaron W to Beckett Nicole L & Michael S Portman; $502,500

Pleasant Ridge

2910 Douglas Te: Fassio Sara R & Jonathan M Gallion to Banoun Hana & Eric Foertsch; $400,000

5309 Tanner Ave: Wilson Phyllis E to Gordo Raymond L; $83,490

5523 Milan Ave: Niggebrugge Ivor A & Meredith Alan Furey to Ziemba Robert & Caroline Billings; $330,000

6421 Girard Ave: Bortolotto Sarah E & Zachary J to Kimmel Khara & Andrea M; $306,000

Reading

1158 Georgia Ln: Holthaus Kimberly A to Morgan Mark; $255,000

18 Crestmont Dr: Mentrup Kristopher & Wendy Salyers to De Castro Julius & Madeline Elizabeth; $245,000

412 Benson St: Burgess Mary Lee to Freel Thomas W & Diane E; $25,000

Riverside

4534 River Rd: Francis Katherine Tr to Lehpamer Steve & Lorraine; $80,000

4596 River Rd: Francis Katherine Tr to Lehpamer Steve & Lorraine; $80,000

Roselawn

1546 Section Rd: King Carolyn Trustee Clarence E Howell Tr to Reverman Hunter Michael; $189,500

Sayler Park

226 Goodrich Ln: Thompson Abigail to Opendoor Property Trust I; $196,400

6428 River Rd: Th Property Owner I LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $110,000

Sharonville

10534 Thornview Dr: Rutherford Todd & Lisa to Rutherford Todd & Lisa; $270,000

11089 Sharon Meadows Dr: Privett Jessica M & Jason C to Ingvaldsen Ethan Mathanael & Amanda Ann; $225,000

4958 Lord Alfred Ct: Haas Michael R to Frasher Erick; $242,000

4978 Lord Alfred Ct: Harville Xavier Cedric to Cheung Tiffany Yin Fei; $241,000

Silverton

3910 Gatewood Ln: Bengtzen Parker & Alex N to Geier Andrew D & Abigail R; $360,000

3913 Gatewood Ln: Bengtzen Parker & Alex Nicole to Geier Andrew D & Abigail R; $350,000

South Cumminsville

3839 Llewellyn Ave: Garner Eugene to Mendez Byron G; $45,000

South Fairmount

2647 Colerain Ave: Abbottsford Investments LLC to Mashingaidze Lynatte; $355,000

Spring Grove Village

4700 Edgewood Ave: Schwartz Mary Ann to Reedmoore LLC; $16,500

4726 Winton Rd: Lempert Zachary I & Elliot Draznin to Pierson Carl V Iii & Claudia; $225,000

547 Epworth Ave: Vb One LLC to Washington Estelle; $110,000

549 Epworth Ave: Vb One LLC to Washington Estelle; $110,000

Springdale

12162 Peak Dr: Santa Maria Lillian S & Kathleen T Whitsett to Allen Jennifer Marie; $310,000

658 Smiley Ave: Colbert Sadie to Patrick Kristina; $180,000

Springfield Township

1028 Misty Stream Dr: Hyde Sunny to Waugh Jackson & Valerie Stichert; $240,000

10394 Maria Ave: Gerdes Gerhard to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $100,000

10394 Maria Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Gibler Walter; $124,900

10501 Springrun Dr: Alexander Zaklyn to Roark Timothy & Jennifer; $315,000

1407 Graymont Ct: Eastham Rhonold Martin to Stumpf Barbara E; $284,400

1415 Hazelgrove Dr: Roeder Nicholas A & Rachel M to Mensah Johnson & John Mensah; $235,000

1711 John Gray Rd: Anderson Nicholas Scott to Goeglein Derek S & Melissa L; $258,000

1754 Clayburn Cr: Vienot Steven E & Gayle L to Magar Ganga M @3; $280,000

1787 Clayburn Cr: Cook Timothy W & Valerie L to Cook Timothy Wayne Jr; $228,000

1824 Lockbourne Dr: Centers Doris M to Pandiello Roberto Reyes & Miriela Gill Morales; $240,000

2118 Compton Rd: Reising Carol Ann to Reeves Gina; $200,000

7498 Ross Ave: Northfield Construction LLC to Edleman Holdings LLC; $110,000

858 Northern Pw: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $131,000

8631 Bobolink Dr: Purna Ltd to Geier Yvette Lan; $100,000

8684 Zenith Ct: Goss Mona K & Erik-paul Hoffman to Anytime Properties LLC; $197,000

8890 Hollyhock Dr: Williams Glenwood K & Wendy B to Rx Capital LLC; $295,000

9359 Stoneybrooke: Hillaire Beryline J Tr to Grosheim Brandon G; $245,000

9620 Helmsley Wy: Don Homes LLC to Ramirez Alexa J; $175,000

9901 Sherwood Dr: Luken Paul & Beverly A Diemar to Diemar Beverly A; $92,500

St. Bernard

304 Mcclelland Ave: Burkhardt William C & Mary to Berter John Matthew Jr; $180,000

4217 Sullivan Ave: Miller Donald Fox & Diana Schuman Miller to Gmnmem LLC; $309,900

4710 Tower Ave: 5007 Greenlee LLC to 4710 Tower LLC; $142,000

4812 Chalet Dr: Stephens Virgil Jerome to Dickerson Roseanne & Norman Lee Dickerson Jr; $55,000

503 Ross Ave: Scherpenberg David A & Lori A to Umiya Maa Property LLC; $208,001

509 Ross Ave: Scherpenberg David A & Lori A to Umiya Maa Property LLC; $208,001

Sycamore Township

12163 Second Ave: Kidd Patricia L to Salzl Ryan; $105,000

3827 Larchview Dr: Ebersole Eric W & Rebecca L to Jernigan Tyler James; $310,000

4697 Duneden Ave: Doman Sandra L Tr to Fan Cuiging; $326,000

7561 Keller Rd: Mccoskey Stephen T to Sundarrajan Vyas; $630,000

8378 Frane Ln: Q9 Ventures LLC to Roser Mark & Patricia Maria; $420,000

9057 Shadetree Dr: Hopperton Kevin T & Cynthia G Dale to Tersigni Michael & Caroline Seiler; $560,000

Symmes Township

10133 Sleepy Ridge Dr: Abuzeineh Maha A to Hawk Jordan & Marissa W; $540,000

10320 Stablehand Dr: Moore Melanie S & Joseph to Thomas Justin C & Kristen Arquilla; $740,000

10401 Shadyside Ln: Appelman Alyssa J & Steve L Bien-amie to Nadindla Edwin Moses; $525,000

9207 Gourmet Ln: Blumberg Beth A to Monahan Sean & Tiffany Sheriff; $545,000

9517 Kemper Rd: Barros Fernando C De & Patricia Da Silva M to Tipton Geoffrey & Gwen; $800,000

Terrace Park

711 Stanton Ave: Read Janet to Sheehan Andrew J & Kathleen E; $750,000

732 Wooster Pk: Henkel Lisa M & C Christian to Ripploh Michael & Susan; $700,000

820 Yale Ave: Couzins Properties LLC to Casanova John Paul & Lacey Lane; $451,500

Walnut Hills

2527 Ingleside Ave: Stasen Scott W & Danielle C to Auger Vincent Roland; $450,000

2639 Alms Pl: Gay Eric D to Williams Alan B; $30,000

West End

419 Old Court St: Magers Helen E to Antonucci Nicole Marie; $356,500

West Price Hill

4044 Eighth St: Schneider Chris A & Mark to Ambrocio Sandra Griselda Perez; $81,500

4699 Rapid Run Rd: Yeakobov David to H & E Enterprises LLC; $55,000

4956 Heuwerth Ave: Westermeyer Joel A Tr to Asher Joseph V; $45,000

715 Trenton Ave: Vb One LLC to Sternzis Sarai; $119,000

977 Covedale Ave: Morman William R to Parker Lynn Properties LLC; $125,000

Westwood

2552 Sarvis Ct: Shelton David W & Sarah L to Avendano Diego; $65,000

2761 Faber Ave: Ware Martin D & Amy Marie to Wcw Construction LLC; $167,500

2905 Harrison Ave: Addei Charles to Homera Vision; $99,200

3010 Irvella Pl: Pham Thanh Hong to Olsen Brunot Michael A & Anya; $217,000

3427 Locust Ln: Moore Michael C to Moore Michael & Jennifer Harrison; $28,825

Hillenbrand Ave: Clifton Richard J to Huber Gregory E; $270,000

Whitewater Township

305 Hooven Rd: Crossty Mel Chezidek to Mitts Devin; $140,000

305 Hooven Rd: Hooven Rd Hooven Oh Trust to Crossty Mel Chezidek; $58,000

411 Hooven Rd: Callon Dean R Sr to Whitt Gary E Jr; $100,000

706 Hooven Rd: Zoller Daisy to Greer Thomas; $139,000

9904 Hooven Rd: Zoller Daisy to Greer Thomas; $139,000

Woodlawn

483 Marion Rd: Sweet Cakes Properties LLC to Hards Luke William & Lizelle; $165,000

64 Mclean St: Maiben Shamore to Sique Issouf; $21,980

Wyoming

1100 Chatham Ct: Saha Lan Anh B & Pranab to Tobias Benjamin & Claire Chevrier; $760,000

134 Burns Ave: Grimes Brandon & Morgan to Osterbur Lucas & Sarah K; $800,000

187 Congress Run Rd: Huffman Gary T & Mildred D to Mathai Jaisen & Rachel; $930,000

322 Springfield Pk: Champion Dan H to Hickey Shelby Len & Kelly Grace; $500,000

606 Hickory Hill Ln: Dank Ran & Soyeon E Lee to Grimes Brandon & Morgan; $710,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

7 Stillwater Drive: William Paulin to Brittany Conley; $375,000

Bellevue

311 Walnut St.: Stephanie and Jeff Hinson to David Skea; $292,500

315 Ward Ave.: Marcela Sanchez to Andrew Tracy; $290,000

Burlington

1711 Deer Run Drive: Sherilyn and Andrew Stroud to Taylor Zumwalt and Wesley Howard; $248,000

2497 Ferdinand Drive: Janet Burns to Tosanne and Larry Burke; $305,000

2509 Northern Dancer Court: Ryan Chell to Jennifer Snyder; $270,000

2511 Spring Mill Place: Timothy Looney to Jessica and Damien Sanderson; $323,000

2694 Sterling Trace: Carolyn and Terry Dennhy to Solange Katuka and Louis Kifiata; $337,000

3013 Redstone Drive: Donna and H. Wayne Hafer to Adria Stevens; $251,000

5002 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stacy and Lee Crabtree; $375,000

5873 Green Acres Lane: William Whitton to McKenzie and James Lindsey; $300,000

593 McGuire Lane: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Subarna and Ganesh Pathnak; $387,000

5978 Ethan Drive: Brittany and Matthew Calico to Madison Jones and Skyler Yates; $375,000

6103 Jefferson St.: Ana and Thomas Cress to Taylor and Ralph Slone Jr.; $225,000

Cold Spring

222 Cobblestone Court: Michael Warth to Ashley Pangallo, Kelly and Stephen Pangallo; $260,000

4 Paulena Drive: Eileen Rust to Cornelia and William Brown; $260,000

Covington

128 E. 5th St., unit 4: Virginia and Michael Grogan to Beatrice and John Killeen; $295,000

1321 Parkway Ave.: Jonathan Reed to Modern Abode, LLC; $69,000

1916 Russell St.: Toni and Robby Schultz to Aaron Roeder; $95,000

221 Athey St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Susana Ramirez; $385,000

2216 Oakland Ave.: Jerron Investments, LLC to Eden Paradise, LLC; $280,000

2244 Piazza Ridge: Lisa Kreutzjans to Kimberly Cochrane; $315,000

2324 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Martha and Robert Stupica; $439,500

2366 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diann and Nicholas Yelton; $375,500

2708 Ridgecrest Lane: Westmark Properties, LLC to Dessarae and Daniel Rucker Jr.; $260,000

2730 Dakota Ave.: Platinum Property Management Group, LLC to Belen Banzon; $255,000

3084 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to James Stoops and Lenita Stoops; $335,000

329 Bush St.: Lionkat, LLC to Yun Li; $150,000

3808 Tracy Ave.: Marjolyn and Lose Leon to Priscila and James McKean; $180,000

414 W. 22nd St.: CRMA Investments, LLC to Bradley Rossi; $200,000

516 Western Ave.: Chris Wood to Jennifer and Jesse Hunter; $375,000

610 Wayskin Drive: Wanda Goldsberry to Kelly Kremer and John Voorhees; $310,000

909 Treeline Drive: Olivia Zimmerman and Andrew Gregg to Madison Mitzlaff and Andrew Flood; $385,000

911 Baker St.: Miranda and Derin Urlage to Jessie Thomas; $85,000

960 John St.: Hancarel, LLC to Gunner Smith; $135,000

Crescent Springs

713 Ferncliff Ave.: Stephanie Hurley to Kaitlyn Jackson and Edmond Ceausu; $185,000

Crestview Hills

121 Summit Drive: Cherri McGuire to Andrea Baxter and Alexander Thompson; $350,000

Edgewood

3010 Catherine Drive: Margaret Robbins and Mary Whalen to James Hummeldorf III and James Hummeldorf II; $270,000

682 Canterbury Drive: Jennifer and Richard Dunaway to Hanyi and Brian Chrisman; $947,500

Elsmere

536 Grouse Court: Shelby and Tyler Sebree to Tiffany and Thomas Abbruzzeese; $240,000

Erlanger

18 Price Ave.: Angela Walthers and Stephen Lumpp Jr. to Loren Far; $144,500

212 McAlpin Ave.: John Voorhees to Leanna and Joshua Bush; $275,000

3416 Cherry Tree Lane: Megan and Jeffrey Feldman to Daniel Rudolph; $240,000

3431 Bottomwood Drive: Vinson Tran to Tammy and Joseph Redmond; $140,000

42 Sagebrush Lane: Ashley and Jason Neubauer to William Nartker II; $250,000

8 Theta Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Rielly Kaplan. Dylan Like and David Like; $231,000

Florence

10 Lynn St.: Leah Goodwin to Caldwell Homes, LLC; $140,000

10136 Carnation Court, unit 9: Leslie Adams to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $130,000

104 Kelley Drive: Holly and Jason Schwab to Shamira and Andrew Persons; $298,000

10485 Blacksmith Place: Marie and Sean Russell to 10485 Blacksmith Place; $347,000

1057 Hampshire Place: Meghan Corwin to Jared Hall; $283,000

13 Dortha Ave.: Mary Cummins to Stacey and James Biedenbender; $230,000

1313 Retriever Way, unit 2-J: The Drees Company to James Duane; $308,500

41 Rio Grande Circle, unit 8: Bobbie Dever to Pamela Kahwema; $158,500

604 Buckshire Glen: Jean and Matt Paul to Julia and Michael Moore; $375,000

6102 Spicewood Ave.: Reggie and Thomas Meggitt to Matthew Valdez; $100,000

7527 Haverstdale Lane: Micole Vaughn to Ashaben and Vasant Jesani; $319,500

8147 Dixie Highway: Chevyrae Patterson, Ronnie Helton and Jimmy Patterson to Tiffany Jones; $100,000

8462 Pheasant Drive: Owen Rindeberg to Kelsey and Cory Morris; $255,000

9357 Lago Mar Court: Mary Cadwell to Rebecca and Cole Cuzick; $340,000

Fort Mitchell

43 Burdsall Ave.: Brett and Christopher Herb to Elisabeth Martin; $351,000

Fort Thomas

46 Fairfield Place: Robert Elkins to Christina and Alexander Crickner; $240,000

Hebron

1538 Tanner Road: Alessa and Jacob Warwick to Brenda Gouge, Sonia Lawson, Katherine and Troy Greenll; $392,000

1608 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to Linda and Andrew Helmers; $400,000

1612 Stone Crest Drive: The Drees Company to Rafika and Van Vann; $1,200,000

2422 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kimberly Houp; $372,500

2430 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Matilda and Kwadwo Ansong; $425,500

2435 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Megan and Justin Edwards; $430,000

2550 Frontier Drive: Kimberly and Jerome Berling Jr. to Ashlee Marcus; $333,000

Independence

1044 Clubhouse Drive: Beverly and Richard Finkenstead to April Burkhardt; $290,000

10743 Clearlake Way: Gregory and Cynthia Cahill to Toni and Jeffrey Cowherd; $200,000

1145 Chestnut Court: Jennifer and Gerald Smith Jr. to Payton Sturm and Austin Federmann; $261,000

11714 -11718 Joseph E. Schmiade Road: Linda McKinley to Vickie and David Roberts; $215,000

1210 Welford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patty Paton and Greg Steenken; $426,500

1968 Freedom Trail: Vic Newberry to Brianna and John Gresh; $406,000

6388 Pembroke Drive: Sandra Klocinski to 6388 Pembroke, LLC; $230,000

6416 Taylor Mill Road: Richard Leffler to Bryce Stamper; $159,000

988 Hogrefe Road: Gloria and Lewis Richards to Andrew Derks; $299,000

Lakeside Park

40 E. Lakeside Ave.: Christina and Alexander Crickmer to Allison Gribben; $230,000

Ludlow

412 Elm St.: Suzie and David Brossart to Avery Mullins; $100,000

536 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 23-304: Carol and Patrick Beachnau to Shelby Stein; $300,000

Newport

118 E. 9th St.: Deborah and Dale Smith to 2337 Victor, LLC; $165,000

2315 Joyce Ave.: Diana and Matt Lenz to David Braun; $230,000

400 Riverboat Row, unit 705: KRB Realty, LLC to Michael Butrey; $395,000

632 Monroe St.: Anne and Steven Megerle to Ngan Le and Michael Reimer; $609,000

716 Columbia St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Jessica Algarin and Cody Gunningham; $340,000

914 Columbia St.: Katherine and Scott McCormick to Angela Koopman and Kyle Fisherman; $260,000

926 York St.: Triad Holdings, LLC to Ashley Keppler and Nolan O'Brien; $360,000

Petersburg

5120 Belleview Road: Christina Kyrk to Janet Brummett and Robert Brummett; $375,000

Southgate

243 Bluegrass Ave.: Katie and Christopher Rice to Megan and Charles Voorhees; $281,000

Taylor Mill

688 Meadow Lane: Danielle Boothe and Danny Reynolds to James Schaefer; $205,000

Union

1003 Bayswater Drive: Christina and Richard Prince to Punam Shaida; $435,000

10277 Cedarwood Drive: Brian Failor to Drew Flynn and James Grubbs; $275,000

1028 Belmont Park Drive: Mark Skiba to Kathleen Kahmann and Robert Kahmann; $477,000

1086 Charley Court: Lori and Carlo Marandola to Jacqueline and Michael Stoops; $470,000

11289 Loftus Lane: John Wilson to Maria and Corey Gamm; $625,000

1873 Arbor Springs Boulevard: Catherine and Joshua May to Kate Lee and Dan Lin; $285,000

1954 Union School Road: Kathryn and Dougas Ackley to Alex Barlow; $225,000

2024 Holderness Drive: Jennifer Welch to Katherine and Michal Bucek; $500,000

6412 Dunleary Court: Britney and Edwin Marquez to Jennifer and Matthew Mueller; $370,000

6885 Gordon Boulevard: Megan and William King to Bibi Bibi and Fnu Dajakeria; $320,000

766 Frogtown Road: Belinda Brumley to Jean and Matt Paul; $235,000

800 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Natalie and Anthony Runion; $495,000

851 Man O War Boulevard: Esther and Craig Vargas to Paula and Richard Phillips; $720,000

8815 Richmond Road: Charles Sallee II to Sharon Sallee; $280,000

967 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to The Marondola Revocable Family Trust; $525,000

9679 Soaring Breezes: Sally and Joshua Pantoja to Meghan and William Corwin; $385,000

9773 Soaring Breezes: Melissa Bricking to Ashley and Redny Muniz; $380,000

Villa Hills

1076 Colina Drive: Melody and James Dacey to Tracy and Jeffrey Schaeper; $870,000

735 Timberline Drive: Jenna and Charles Dyas to Thomas Barrett; $400,000

742 Riverwatch Drive: Capri Brixey to Jenna and Charles Dyas; $889,000

799 Woodside Court: Robert Cammack to Fripp Rock, LLC; $725,000

Walton

1077 Beaver Road: Louise Hozeska to Jessica Vassale; $175,000

11324 Coventry Court: Jennifer and Nicholas Paulin to Hanna Brimm; $370,000

12104 Dolores Court: Christy and Brian Wyatt to Barbara and Neal Carnam; $310,000

12111 Dolores Court: Anita and Robert Jaindl to Brooke and Brennan Bishop; $318,500

