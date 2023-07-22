$1.2 million Hebron home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
3600 Section Rd: Komoroski Richard A & Eva M to Goode Valerie S & Elbert II; $597,500
Anderson Township
1143 Joetta Dr: Datta Bristi A & Andrew Ryan to Emroll Maria T & Patrick L La Ma; $275,500
1452 Sigma Cr: Crotty David B to Crotty David B & Laurel; $61,674
1467 Pinebluff Ln: Goodwin James Michael Tr to Cade Elliott R @ 3; $244,000
1722 Wolfangel Rd: Hopkins Terri Eileen to Next Move Properties LLC; $110,111
2740 Lawyers Pointe Dr: Reynolds Myron & Dede L to Willin Stephanie Lauren & Wade Michael; $620,000
3066 Williams Creek Dr: Wieging Jill M to Cain Christian Ryan & Elizabeth Ann; $565,000
460 Eight Mile Rd: Kasten Jennifer L to Middleton Thomas Russell & Robin Marie Crail; $666,000
7036 Royalgreen Dr: Nelson Matthew to Salinas Tulio Esteban & Leigh Anne Riedman; $589,000
7278 Deaconsbench Ct: Logan Sharon L to Peddicord Kenneth & Samantha; $495,000
7306 Riverby Rd: Zayas Davis Marilyn to Perry Shirley W & James L; $1,250,000
7900 Asbury Hills Dr: Arnell Rose M to Norwell Christopher & Quincey L Norwell; $282,000
8078 Pineterrace Dr: Ramsey Laura & Colin to Wecker Elizabeth & Ryan Grote; $505,000
8415 Holiday Hills Dr: Kattenhorn Daisy M to Temple Haley Nicole; $200,000
852 Yarger Dr: Peddicord Kenneth & Samantha Luebbers to Harrison Allison; $315,000
8631 Glenrose Ln: Kinman Samuel H & Jean A to Lambros Jennifer; $115,000
956 Nottingham Dr: Encarnacion Irene F to Klingenberg Kurt & Mallory; $515,000
Arlington Heights
663 Carthage Ave: Shimon Dahan Properties LLC to Gcb Properties LLC; $50,000
Blue Ash
10569 Kenridge Dr: Magruder Andrew to Spore Mary Katherine Kennedy; $615,000
4254 Peppermill Ln: Uckotter Jeffrey S Tr & Chelsey L Tr to Mosko Christopher P & Christina M; $705,500
4383 Hunt Rd: Creech David H Jr & Tina R to Broadhead Michael; $150,000
4927 Myrtle Ave: Fogle Ryan J & Lynsey M to Wolfe Julianne S & Tyler S; $745,000
5313 Hickory Trail Ln: Becker Dianne to Middleton Megan & Mitchell Martin; $335,000
9370 Cardinal Ct: Northrop Properties LLC to Rockwood Alec J & Maraika; $328,000
9559 Cooper Ln: Park Manor LLC to Hendy Michele B; $1,125,000
Northfield Rd: John Henry Homes Inc to Freking Robert W & Flora R; $751,020
Bond Hill
4845 Corinth Ave: Vb Eight LLC to Couzens Victor; $140,900
5921 Havenwood Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Young Taurean J & Alexis; $385,000
Laidlaw Ave: Ephs Investments Ii LLC to Laidlaw Holding LLC; $170,000
Business District
400 Pike St: Grunn Robert L to Benton John & Jennifer A; $505,000
Camp Washington
1230 Bates Ave: Famous Pink House LLC to Lubwama Kevin; $275,000
Cheviot
3729 Darwin Ave: Fox Denise to Rochford Elizabeth C & Wesley J Seay; $179,000
4117 North Bend Rd: Fourth World Capital LLC to Van D Cleaning Services LLC; $55,000
Clifton
16 Intervine Pl: Endurance Capital Management LLC to Akit LLC; $115,000
321 Resor Ave: A M P Inc to Fowler Catherine B Tr; $1,095,000
3765 Green Hill Ave: Goetzman Adam B & Holly S to Kruse Marion W Ii & Erica B Andrist; $425,000
554 Lowell Ave: Hamberg Robert L & Abigail L Matthews to Scheffer Nathaniel Aaron; $160,000
Colerain Township
10024 Pebble Ridge Ln: Martini Paul W to Fiehrer Gregory Lynn & Pamela Kay; $430,000
10370 Pippin Rd: Gilbert John & Lori Capovilla to Weitzel Denise Quyn & Nicholas Alexander Casey; $218,000
11962 Stonequarry Ct: Morris Victoria & Gregory C to Watson William & Shannon; $425,000
12046 Pippin Rd: Whiskey City Development LLC to Blair Rose Maria; $233,000
12062 Spalding Dr: House Jordan T & Lori L to Dorsey Sharonda Jean; $241,000
2445 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Cass Jermisha R; $359,900
2591 Dolphin Dr: Ape Properties LLC to Figueroa Properties LLC; $55,000
2731 Breezy Wy: Stiegler Nancy L to Nealy April & Trevor; $188,000
2773 Banning Rd: Reckelhoff John to Aproject LLC; $52,000
2864 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mosby Millicent & Ernest Agyemang Botchway; $430,843
2930 Overdale Dr: Krause Jasmine E & Dennis J to Harper Krushawna & Eric; $227,000
3340 Coleen Dr: Hill Kim A to Amewou Ablam & Debi Atanda; $179,900
3345 Alexis Rd: Tepe Douglas H & Donna S to Howard Kara; $192,500
3481 Statewood Dr: Bertram Andrew A Jr & Kelly M to Murphy Amber R; $155,000
3681 Galbraith Rd: Jung Elva K Tr to Best Way Real Estate LLC; $121,100
3799 Woodsong Dr: Luckey Properties LLC to Wilson James & Christian Springer; $239,000
6724 Schuster Ct: Hatfield Jeremy Keith & Tracie to Owen Jason & Wendy; $225,000
8032 Peacock Dr: Rizal Puspa Lal & Dhan M Acharya to Nepal Bhanu Aka Bhanu Bhakta Nepal &; $150,000
9041 Coogan Dr: Makco Properties LLC to Neighborhood Enrichment LLC; $100,000
9783 Marino Dr: Schoeny Imagean to Van Benschoten Nicholas Andrew &; $162,000
9797 Stadia Dr: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Cincy 2023 LLC; $130,000
9977 Capstan Dr: Vb Two LLC to Cincy2023 LLC; $110,000
Sovereign Dr: Byrnes Robert J Tr to Sbt Investments LLC; $30,000
College Hill
1277 Brushwood Ave: Johan LLC to Fiore Charles E; $240,000
1465 Oak Knoll Dr: Hendricks Jean E & Nathan B to Clark Kyle & Adrienne L Menke; $450,000
1540 Teakwood Ave: Ritter Rebecca A to Holmes Jacob C & Brittany Nicole Newell; $425,000
5723 Argus Rd: Greer Joshua to St Gerard Shawnnie; $71,690
Columbia Township
4157 Muchmore Rd: Lifehomes LLC to Monk Christa & Davin; $520,000
5712 Maphet St: Gall Gregory G to Bridgeford Jada; $250,000
Muchmore Rd: Lifehomes LLC to Monk Christa & Davin; $520,000
Columbia Tusculum
3628 Columbia Pw: Roman Jeff to Richardson Dean & Susan M; $495,000
3714 Stevens Pl: Thurman William Peter to Youm Frances Jungwha; $315,000
428 Tusculum Ave: Fulkerson Ryan & Lisa to Voss Lindsey & Jordan; $440,000
Corryville
3020 Ahrens St: Bailey James P & John K Meagher to Tsolometes Maria @4; $250,000
Crosby Township
7238 Villa Ln: Huber Tracey Marie to Orange Mockingbird 27 LLC; $118,800
Deer Park
4032 Superior Ave: Pendergast John & Dawn to Limbert Mitchell; $269,900
4137 Orchard Ln: Dew Henry & Martha to Laney Jr Zegilor Benson; $250,000
4315 Duneden Ave: Stickrod Joseph H to Seifert Kenneth; $281,900
7721 Plainfield Rd: Jenick Investments LLC to Ghizas Jenna; $230,000
7905 Plainfield Rd: Huggins Joyce to Marsh Emilee R & Alex J Kamphaus; $200,000
7912 Lake Ave: Buckley James S & Barbara L to White Elizabeth; $160,000
Delhi Township
1022 Anderson Ferry Rd: Upsell LLC to No Limit Solution LLC; $95,000
1290 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Bernard Karen Ann & David Edward; $422,041
441 Wilke Dr: Beinke Erica L & Merrick E to Rehn Kira L; $220,000
503 Happy Dr: Brockman Mckenzie to Lee Gale; $235,000
5741 Pinehill Ln: Horak Donald W & Betty Ann to Heitkamp Reid Alan & Sydney; $315,000
East End
2927 Walworth Ave: East End Development LLC to Hackman Michael & Stephanie; $189,900
900 Adams Crossing: Miller Ellen M to Dressman Amy J Tr; $578,000
East Price Hill
1164 Kuhlman Ave: Shimon Dahan Properties LLC to Beno Properties LLC; $50,000
1604 Elberon Ave: Parker Scott Anthony to Mendez Hector Ramirez; $40,000
727 Purcell Ave: Rettig Karl W & Erica L to Dragstrem Kayla Marie & Tray Eckler; $280,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Marion Arvella Dean to Criswell Celeste; $74,000
2200 Victory Pw: Bertke Lauryn to Vilvens Paige M; $120,000
East Westwood
3583 Mchenry Ave: Loren Real Estate LLC to Ibrahim Mohamed Sherif; $181,500
Evanston
3059 Cleinview Ave: Mcdonald Robbie to Cincinnati Commercial Holdings; $145,000
3300 Hewitt Crescent: Lawrence Ann Developments LLC to Boomershine Emma Grace; $185,000
3441 Evanston Ave: Braden 1 LLC to Madrigal Jonatan M; $260,000
3475 Woodburn Ave: Beakind LLC to Parra Armadno J; $140,000
Evendale
3804 Sherbrooke Dr: Kramer Martin B & Lois C to Golueke Brittany I & Geoffrey T; $540,000
Fairfax
3836 Germania Ave: Nace Christopher M to Hetzer Charmaine M; $61,125
Forest Park
1083 Indra Ct: Ingle Christina Alycia to Ogunbodede Oladapo T & Olajumoke Oshokoya; $270,000
11083 Corona Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian to Jackson William M & Janie Ruth; $255,000
11423 Fremantle Dr: Whaley Mozell to Aprop LLC; $126,000
11427 Geneva Rd: Evans Raymond E Tr & Betty M Tr to Real Equity Oh LLC; $125,000
11427 Geneva Rd: Real Equity Oh LLC to Kutenda LLC; $156,000
1727 Kemper Rd: Pannunzio Kimberly S to Boiman Cody Michael; $202,500
711 Sharon Rd: Mills Mary Beth to Taveras Rosa Iris Altagr & De; $171,000
797 Decatur Ct: Gobeil Jean-yves & Johanne to Truong Tho Thah & Tuyet Yen Tran; $274,000
Golf Manor
2506 St Albans Ave: Jones Ian Christopher to Manley Matthew John; $252,000
2526 Bremont Ave: Wray James & Robert to Saylors Shawn A & Sharon T Niega; $230,000
6461 Hammel Ave: Dirksen Ole to Mizrahi Isaac & Talia; $290,000
Green Township
1337 Leders Ln: Amorando Ralph to Khalid Ameera; $215,000
1350 Le Mar Dr: Reckers Brian M to Boehm Amy; $184,000
3089 Crestmoor Ln: Whitmore Matthew A to Sawyer Stephanie; $115,000
3123 Dickinson Rd: Welsh Matthew Robert to Rodak Justin C & Elizabeth J; $435,000
3389 Forestview Dr: Fv Gardens LLC to Bowen Caitlin & Alexa Sandler; $300,000
3540 Country Walk Dr: Martin Jon G Tr & Tracy R Tr to Schmitt Jeffrey B & Christy M Tr; $885,000
3576 Krierview Dr: Robertson Kenneth A Tr & Sheila Tr to Howard Matthew S; $265,000
4013 Westwood Northern Bv: Owens Joshua W & Benjamin Hearn to Cowans Robert & Angela; $211,000
4176 School Section Rd: Stanley Evan J to Caudillo Fermando Robles &; $245,000
5135 North Bend Crossing: Ernst William H Tr & Rose M Tr to Nieporte Diane M; $195,900
5340 Werk Rd: Riestenberg Paul & Cherie to Henry Melisa C & Kevin; $150,000
5346 Werk Rd: Schmid Allison to Baker Brandi L; $152,500
5415 Karen Ave: Cornacchione William to Bedel Samantha; $236,000
5419 Karen Ave: Cornacchione William to Bedel Samantha; $236,000
5442 Bluesky Dr: Shephard Dennis & Christina to Britt Patricia E; $134,000
5660 North Glen Rd: Denney Donald L & Cindy L to Henderson Jesse & Ashlee Allen; $215,000
5722 Beech Grove Ln: Reynolds Julie A & Michael to Gilday Thomas J & Courtney L; $525,000
5728 Bridgetown Rd: Rauen Scott C to Herron Alexander Raymond @ 3; $239,500
5785 Spire Ridge Ct: Schloss Patricia A to Deutenberg Charlene; $290,000
6644 Hearne Rd: Smith Joseph H to 6644 Hearne LLC; $88,000
7605 Skyview Cr: Krimmer Kathleen M to Little Tequoia; $198,500
8015 Oakbridge Wy: Martinez Jesus R & Audrey E to Krimmer Kathaleen; $247,000
8157 Bridge Point Dr: Krimmer Kathaleen to Richardson Peggy; $282,000
Greenhills
1 Jennings Rd: Zeller Hugh James Tr to Schuster Micah D & Sarah F; $260,000
106 Burley Cr: Kolber Ramsay L to Egaro Investments Ltd; $107,000
37 Gambier Cr: Graham Pamela & Glory Southwind to Southwind Glory; $36,480
49 Damon Rd: Staley Megan E & Zachary B to Momberg Todd II; $180,000
Harrison
121 Jefferson St: Glisson Wayne & America to Withers Gabriel A & Cierra; $213,000
1262 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Hutson Joyce A; $306,065
1264 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Mueller James A; $309,565
304 Whitewater Dr: Smith Walter N to Allen Rebecca J; $155,000
326 Rawling Dr: Fausz Travis M & Michelle L to Addis Lewis Gregory Sr & Tina Marie Addis; $330,000
342 Miller Ct: Holwadel Ryan L & Jennifer to Mason Sadie & Tylin Napier; $225,500
705 East St: Webb Diane to Joerger Robert Lee & Kimberly Gwen; $138,000
8977 Camberley St: Withers Cierra Justice & Gabriel Aaron to Gloeckner Jade M & Kyle; $345,000
Hartwell
33 Hereford St: Gallagher Michael W & Elizabeth A to Grant Parks Properties LLC; $155,000
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: King Carlton to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $150,000
2825 Linwood Ave: Fehr Mariann E Tr to Wray Robert@ 3; $325,000
3222 Griest Ave: Luna East LLC to Nayak Alexandra Kiran; $313,500
3425 St Johns Pl: Underhill Regina-lisa to Flick Richard; $782,000
3489 Forestoak Ct: Hensel Mary R to Voss Joseph S Tr; $479,900
3707 Saybrook Ave: Roberts Tina to Huffner Timothy & Karen Wittenberg; $255,000
3727 Westgate Ave: Levy Erin Rose & Peter Nicholas Sorensen to Plageman Kyle P & Haley M; $430,000
Indian Hill
5400 Waring Dr: Orr James D & Carrie to Brun James H; $1,695,000
6 Abbington Ridge: 6 Abbington Ridge LLC to Abb Holdings LLC; $3,150,000
7640 Demar Rd: Warstler Todd M & Deanne C to Light Andrew; $2,200,000
8550 Willow Run Ct: Wydman Marcy R to Foley Keith; $1,175,000
9100 Indian Ridge Rd: Weedman Cheryl Lee Tr to 9100 Indian Ridge LLC; $1,400,000
Lakewood Ln: 14 Stirrup Cup Drive LLC to Lemmons Emily K Tr; $1,600,000
Kennedy Heights
3656 Ravenwood Ave: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000
3707 Standish Ave: Schweitzer Ross to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $85,000
3854 Zinsle Ave: Vb Six LLC to Widmer Neil & Jaimi; $134,900
5827 Kinoll Ave: Carroll Dusty to Berkey Peter; $420,000
6504 Iris Ave: Doepke Andrew to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $170,000
6715 Kennedy Ave: Etp Properties Ltd to Swearingen Dylan Baughn & Nina Elise Lunn; $300,000
Lincoln Heights
1143 Schumard Ave: Harris Kellie & Frankie Dotson to Dotson Frankie & Leonard T Dotson; $1,310
932 Adams St: Dandelion Homes LLC to Henry Tianna; $270,000
Linwood
4715 Wilmer Ct: Mielke Construction LLC to Opelt Kylie J; $215,000
4929 Eastern Ave: Out The Mud Investments LLC to Mayfco Holdings LLC; $21,000
Lockland
222 Hosea St: Willmax Real Estate to Mako Properties Group LLC; $100,000
224 Williams St: Tkj Properties LLC to Norwood Rentals Properties LLC; $199,000
402 Herbert Ave: Seeger Benjamin J to Elzubair Kamal & Iglal Kuku; $235,500
Loveland
260 Sinclair Ct: Arnhart Jacob M & Hannah to Moak Brian; $305,250
Lower Price Hill
2701 Lehman Rd: Iplangroup Agent For Custodian Fbo Paul Kremer to Cincy2023 LLC; $60,000
Madeira
6921 Galbraith Rd: Willis Andre E Sr @ 3 to Willis Andre E Sr & Marla Givens; $59,500
7257 Iuka Ave: Schuster Jennifer Tr to Walker Edward C; $729,250
Madisonville
4104 Azalea Ave: Bird David to Mcleod Cassandra L & Henry D; $275,000
6022 Bramble Ave: Howard Joyce to Balsamo Home Investments; $80,000
6216 Alpha St: A Temmel & Associates Inc to Sleyo Jodi & Robert Davidson; $63,000
6410 Roe St: Stewart Stephanie L to Lobsiger Jordan Whitney & Stuart A Hamilton Iv; $309,000
Mariemont
3739 Indianview Ave: Lupien James C & Heather M Higdon-lupien to Azad Mike & Fariba G; $690,000
3825 Miami Rd: Dixon Katherine to Vautrain Robert L & Linda S; $655,000
6923 Mt Vernon Ave: Myer Charles M Iv & Amy S to Colacarro James T Tr; $810,000
Miami Township
10363 Dugan Gap Rd: Pelcha Kathleen V & Leonard G to Thompson Huner L & Heidi M; $191,500
3430 Triplecrown Dr: Finke Joyce to Volkerding Joshua & Kayla; $380,000
3785 Bremen Pass: Schwartz James R & Robin M to Kraus Patrick; $432,000
Miami River Rd: Rw Engineering Service Inc to Mamatkhadjiev Akhmat; $260,000
Montgomery
10431 Grandoaks Ln: Meek Brandon W & Sarah J to Espinoza Erin Kathleen & Oliver; $900,000
Mount Adams
1041 St Gregory St: Brenneman Constance to Lach Corey James; $365,000
927 Paradrome St: Didomenico Laura M to Siddiqui Mohammad Saad Mustafa &; $370,000
Mount Airy
2524 Flanigan Ct: Qeb Properties LLC to Justice B Steinmann; $305,000
5300 Ponderosa Dr: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000
5571 Kiplington Dr: Walter Deborah M to Allure Real Estate Group LLC; $115,000
5703 Kiplingwood Dr: Villing Jerry T Ii to Lopez Dennis A Pastor &; $280,000
Mount Auburn
2228 Reading Rd: New Mark Real Estate LLC to Ortiz Manuel & Luu Phan; $195,000
323 Mulberry St: Proper Offer LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $100,000
Mount Healthy
1378 Adams Rd: Sheehan Edna to Elite Properties And Services LLC; $130,000
1581 Madison Ave: Vissat Robert E & Linda A to Bh Retirement Properties LLC; $110,409
7926 Southampton Ct: Tipton Tonya A to Gentry Anastasha & Graham Gabbard; $210,000
Mount Lookout
1317 Herlin Pl: Munne Juan C Mejia & Cristin Shaughnessy to Reidy Brooke & Laura; $441,000
3090 Spencer Hill Ln: Romick Brandon W to Edwards Casey & Madison; $790,000
3434 Principio Ave: Knabel Peter & Hillarey Stone to Mejia Munne Juan Carlos &; $1,100,000
3458 Ault View Ave: Classic Living Homes LLC to Nicholson Maria Mikedis & Phillip Daniel; $369,000
634 Rushton Rd: Wunder Cathy & Steve to Baker Greg & Shannon Goehr; $360,000
752 Delta Ave: Daniel Sherae L to Egan Jennifer A; $450,000
813 Ellison Ave: Guinn Claire E & Christopher S to Erdmann Jenny; $1,000,000
Mount Washington
1275 Bursal Ave: Colley Amy M to Nsp Homes LLC; $215,000
1490 Sutton Ave: Gerrard Douglas P & Laura A Beckman to Beckman John Anthony; $230,000
2111 Sutton Ave: Witcomb Thomas & Bridgett to Rx Capital LLC; $92,500
2472 Walnutview Ct: Heglin John Dennis to Denk Kimberly Woods & Joseph Franklin Denk Jr; $350,000
6029 Lockard Ave: Donovan Donald Trustee David M Donovan Tr to Valentine Amanda; $210,000
Newtown
5060 Village Dr: Smith Ian & Kristina to Bickett Joshua Travis & Logan Schafer; $550,000
6935 Ragland Rd: Jackson Robert E C/o Thomson Law to Cash4keys Ltd; $73,500
6943 Ragland Rd: Weber Brent E to Broerman Foster Properties LLC; $67,500
North College Hill
1821 Catalpa Ave: Dawson Bridget D to Th Property Owner LLC; $139,900
1942 Sundale Ave: Rjb Acquisitions LLC to Cephas Kesha; $145,000
2005 Catalpa Ave: Burns John Iii to Cozy Willow Estates LLC; $80,000
North Fairmount
1780 Baltimore Ave: 1780 Baltimore Ave Cincinnati Ohio Trust to Curtis Nickco R; $150,000
Northside
4256 Williamson Pl: Hogston Dorothy M & Michael T Spangler to Goldman Hannah Simon; $279,000
4266 Langland St: Ehrlich Benjamin to Barker Michael Andrew; $440,000
4315 Dane Ave: Woodington Peggy M to Lemarr Quinn; $290,000
4337 Hays Ave: Obrien Mary C Tr to Egaro Investments Ltd; $70,000
4509 Hamilton Ave: Hays Margie to Self Made Real Estate Group LLC; $100,000
Norwood
1837 Tilden Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Tr to 1837 Tilden LLC; $70,000
1939 Elm Ave: Redhawk Capital Management LLC to Ray Marissa Anne; $280,000
2438 Duck Creek Rd: Niru Captial LLC to Niru Capital Fund 1 LLC; $283,000
2533 Indian Mound Ave: Adams David J & Julia A Gowen to Elo Brian J & Melanie L; $320,000
3904 Floral Ave: Kuhn Pamala A & Deborah M Karle to Kingsley Aaron J & Margaret C; $315,000
4005 Forest Ave: Fullan Leslie Jean & Brendan P Ruberg to Menker Thomas & Hadley; $407,334
4167 Forest Ave: Tompkins Wayne @ 3 to Ltp LLC; $215,000
5416 Montgomery Rd: Geselbracht Kimberly S to Wiles Gregory & Brenda; $150,000
Oakley
2844 Minot Ave: Strasemeier Katherine Ann to Matula Megan & Andrea Matula; $340,000
3112 Minot Ave: Duncan Sue to As Capital LLC; $290,000
3335 Cardiff Ave: Gay Nathan S Jr & Victoria to Brichant Jared A & Emily; $292,000
3364 Marburg Square Ln: Zemke Douglas E & Ellen B to Sedler Alex; $612,000
4003 Ballard Ave: Seibel Pamela & Richard to Suttmeier Jane Broady; $335,000
4130 Millsbrae Ave: Barbaro LLC to Nemeth Robert & Giselle Sa Lima; $875,000
4233 Paxton Ave: Huebner Andreas @3 to Geestreet2 LLC; $350,000
Over-the-Rhine
1233 Walnut St: Heuss Daniel & Sally to Dietrich Ryan T& Alexandra L; $259,000
Pendleton
508 Dandridge St: Perlman Aaron W to Beckett Nicole L & Michael S Portman; $502,500
Pleasant Ridge
2910 Douglas Te: Fassio Sara R & Jonathan M Gallion to Banoun Hana & Eric Foertsch; $400,000
5309 Tanner Ave: Wilson Phyllis E to Gordo Raymond L; $83,490
5523 Milan Ave: Niggebrugge Ivor A & Meredith Alan Furey to Ziemba Robert & Caroline Billings; $330,000
6421 Girard Ave: Bortolotto Sarah E & Zachary J to Kimmel Khara & Andrea M; $306,000
Reading
1158 Georgia Ln: Holthaus Kimberly A to Morgan Mark; $255,000
18 Crestmont Dr: Mentrup Kristopher & Wendy Salyers to De Castro Julius & Madeline Elizabeth; $245,000
412 Benson St: Burgess Mary Lee to Freel Thomas W & Diane E; $25,000
Riverside
4534 River Rd: Francis Katherine Tr to Lehpamer Steve & Lorraine; $80,000
4596 River Rd: Francis Katherine Tr to Lehpamer Steve & Lorraine; $80,000
Roselawn
1546 Section Rd: King Carolyn Trustee Clarence E Howell Tr to Reverman Hunter Michael; $189,500
Sayler Park
226 Goodrich Ln: Thompson Abigail to Opendoor Property Trust I; $196,400
6428 River Rd: Th Property Owner I LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $110,000
Sharonville
10534 Thornview Dr: Rutherford Todd & Lisa to Rutherford Todd & Lisa; $270,000
11089 Sharon Meadows Dr: Privett Jessica M & Jason C to Ingvaldsen Ethan Mathanael & Amanda Ann; $225,000
4958 Lord Alfred Ct: Haas Michael R to Frasher Erick; $242,000
4978 Lord Alfred Ct: Harville Xavier Cedric to Cheung Tiffany Yin Fei; $241,000
Silverton
3910 Gatewood Ln: Bengtzen Parker & Alex N to Geier Andrew D & Abigail R; $360,000
3913 Gatewood Ln: Bengtzen Parker & Alex Nicole to Geier Andrew D & Abigail R; $350,000
South Cumminsville
3839 Llewellyn Ave: Garner Eugene to Mendez Byron G; $45,000
South Fairmount
2647 Colerain Ave: Abbottsford Investments LLC to Mashingaidze Lynatte; $355,000
Spring Grove Village
4700 Edgewood Ave: Schwartz Mary Ann to Reedmoore LLC; $16,500
4726 Winton Rd: Lempert Zachary I & Elliot Draznin to Pierson Carl V Iii & Claudia; $225,000
547 Epworth Ave: Vb One LLC to Washington Estelle; $110,000
549 Epworth Ave: Vb One LLC to Washington Estelle; $110,000
Springdale
12162 Peak Dr: Santa Maria Lillian S & Kathleen T Whitsett to Allen Jennifer Marie; $310,000
658 Smiley Ave: Colbert Sadie to Patrick Kristina; $180,000
Springfield Township
1028 Misty Stream Dr: Hyde Sunny to Waugh Jackson & Valerie Stichert; $240,000
10394 Maria Ave: Gerdes Gerhard to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $100,000
10394 Maria Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Gibler Walter; $124,900
10501 Springrun Dr: Alexander Zaklyn to Roark Timothy & Jennifer; $315,000
1407 Graymont Ct: Eastham Rhonold Martin to Stumpf Barbara E; $284,400
1415 Hazelgrove Dr: Roeder Nicholas A & Rachel M to Mensah Johnson & John Mensah; $235,000
1711 John Gray Rd: Anderson Nicholas Scott to Goeglein Derek S & Melissa L; $258,000
1754 Clayburn Cr: Vienot Steven E & Gayle L to Magar Ganga M @3; $280,000
1787 Clayburn Cr: Cook Timothy W & Valerie L to Cook Timothy Wayne Jr; $228,000
1824 Lockbourne Dr: Centers Doris M to Pandiello Roberto Reyes & Miriela Gill Morales; $240,000
2118 Compton Rd: Reising Carol Ann to Reeves Gina; $200,000
7498 Ross Ave: Northfield Construction LLC to Edleman Holdings LLC; $110,000
858 Northern Pw: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $131,000
8631 Bobolink Dr: Purna Ltd to Geier Yvette Lan; $100,000
8684 Zenith Ct: Goss Mona K & Erik-paul Hoffman to Anytime Properties LLC; $197,000
8890 Hollyhock Dr: Williams Glenwood K & Wendy B to Rx Capital LLC; $295,000
9359 Stoneybrooke: Hillaire Beryline J Tr to Grosheim Brandon G; $245,000
9620 Helmsley Wy: Don Homes LLC to Ramirez Alexa J; $175,000
9901 Sherwood Dr: Luken Paul & Beverly A Diemar to Diemar Beverly A; $92,500
St. Bernard
304 Mcclelland Ave: Burkhardt William C & Mary to Berter John Matthew Jr; $180,000
4217 Sullivan Ave: Miller Donald Fox & Diana Schuman Miller to Gmnmem LLC; $309,900
4710 Tower Ave: 5007 Greenlee LLC to 4710 Tower LLC; $142,000
4812 Chalet Dr: Stephens Virgil Jerome to Dickerson Roseanne & Norman Lee Dickerson Jr; $55,000
503 Ross Ave: Scherpenberg David A & Lori A to Umiya Maa Property LLC; $208,001
509 Ross Ave: Scherpenberg David A & Lori A to Umiya Maa Property LLC; $208,001
Sycamore Township
12163 Second Ave: Kidd Patricia L to Salzl Ryan; $105,000
3827 Larchview Dr: Ebersole Eric W & Rebecca L to Jernigan Tyler James; $310,000
4697 Duneden Ave: Doman Sandra L Tr to Fan Cuiging; $326,000
7561 Keller Rd: Mccoskey Stephen T to Sundarrajan Vyas; $630,000
8378 Frane Ln: Q9 Ventures LLC to Roser Mark & Patricia Maria; $420,000
9057 Shadetree Dr: Hopperton Kevin T & Cynthia G Dale to Tersigni Michael & Caroline Seiler; $560,000
Symmes Township
10133 Sleepy Ridge Dr: Abuzeineh Maha A to Hawk Jordan & Marissa W; $540,000
10320 Stablehand Dr: Moore Melanie S & Joseph to Thomas Justin C & Kristen Arquilla; $740,000
10401 Shadyside Ln: Appelman Alyssa J & Steve L Bien-amie to Nadindla Edwin Moses; $525,000
9207 Gourmet Ln: Blumberg Beth A to Monahan Sean & Tiffany Sheriff; $545,000
9517 Kemper Rd: Barros Fernando C De & Patricia Da Silva M to Tipton Geoffrey & Gwen; $800,000
Terrace Park
711 Stanton Ave: Read Janet to Sheehan Andrew J & Kathleen E; $750,000
732 Wooster Pk: Henkel Lisa M & C Christian to Ripploh Michael & Susan; $700,000
820 Yale Ave: Couzins Properties LLC to Casanova John Paul & Lacey Lane; $451,500
Walnut Hills
2527 Ingleside Ave: Stasen Scott W & Danielle C to Auger Vincent Roland; $450,000
2639 Alms Pl: Gay Eric D to Williams Alan B; $30,000
West End
419 Old Court St: Magers Helen E to Antonucci Nicole Marie; $356,500
West Price Hill
4044 Eighth St: Schneider Chris A & Mark to Ambrocio Sandra Griselda Perez; $81,500
4699 Rapid Run Rd: Yeakobov David to H & E Enterprises LLC; $55,000
4956 Heuwerth Ave: Westermeyer Joel A Tr to Asher Joseph V; $45,000
715 Trenton Ave: Vb One LLC to Sternzis Sarai; $119,000
977 Covedale Ave: Morman William R to Parker Lynn Properties LLC; $125,000
Westwood
2552 Sarvis Ct: Shelton David W & Sarah L to Avendano Diego; $65,000
2761 Faber Ave: Ware Martin D & Amy Marie to Wcw Construction LLC; $167,500
2905 Harrison Ave: Addei Charles to Homera Vision; $99,200
3010 Irvella Pl: Pham Thanh Hong to Olsen Brunot Michael A & Anya; $217,000
3427 Locust Ln: Moore Michael C to Moore Michael & Jennifer Harrison; $28,825
Hillenbrand Ave: Clifton Richard J to Huber Gregory E; $270,000
Whitewater Township
305 Hooven Rd: Crossty Mel Chezidek to Mitts Devin; $140,000
305 Hooven Rd: Hooven Rd Hooven Oh Trust to Crossty Mel Chezidek; $58,000
411 Hooven Rd: Callon Dean R Sr to Whitt Gary E Jr; $100,000
706 Hooven Rd: Zoller Daisy to Greer Thomas; $139,000
9904 Hooven Rd: Zoller Daisy to Greer Thomas; $139,000
Woodlawn
483 Marion Rd: Sweet Cakes Properties LLC to Hards Luke William & Lizelle; $165,000
64 Mclean St: Maiben Shamore to Sique Issouf; $21,980
Wyoming
1100 Chatham Ct: Saha Lan Anh B & Pranab to Tobias Benjamin & Claire Chevrier; $760,000
134 Burns Ave: Grimes Brandon & Morgan to Osterbur Lucas & Sarah K; $800,000
187 Congress Run Rd: Huffman Gary T & Mildred D to Mathai Jaisen & Rachel; $930,000
322 Springfield Pk: Champion Dan H to Hickey Shelby Len & Kelly Grace; $500,000
606 Hickory Hill Ln: Dank Ran & Soyeon E Lee to Grimes Brandon & Morgan; $710,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
7 Stillwater Drive: William Paulin to Brittany Conley; $375,000
Bellevue
311 Walnut St.: Stephanie and Jeff Hinson to David Skea; $292,500
315 Ward Ave.: Marcela Sanchez to Andrew Tracy; $290,000
Burlington
1711 Deer Run Drive: Sherilyn and Andrew Stroud to Taylor Zumwalt and Wesley Howard; $248,000
2497 Ferdinand Drive: Janet Burns to Tosanne and Larry Burke; $305,000
2509 Northern Dancer Court: Ryan Chell to Jennifer Snyder; $270,000
2511 Spring Mill Place: Timothy Looney to Jessica and Damien Sanderson; $323,000
2694 Sterling Trace: Carolyn and Terry Dennhy to Solange Katuka and Louis Kifiata; $337,000
3013 Redstone Drive: Donna and H. Wayne Hafer to Adria Stevens; $251,000
5002 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stacy and Lee Crabtree; $375,000
5873 Green Acres Lane: William Whitton to McKenzie and James Lindsey; $300,000
593 McGuire Lane: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Subarna and Ganesh Pathnak; $387,000
5978 Ethan Drive: Brittany and Matthew Calico to Madison Jones and Skyler Yates; $375,000
6103 Jefferson St.: Ana and Thomas Cress to Taylor and Ralph Slone Jr.; $225,000
Cold Spring
222 Cobblestone Court: Michael Warth to Ashley Pangallo, Kelly and Stephen Pangallo; $260,000
4 Paulena Drive: Eileen Rust to Cornelia and William Brown; $260,000
Covington
128 E. 5th St., unit 4: Virginia and Michael Grogan to Beatrice and John Killeen; $295,000
1321 Parkway Ave.: Jonathan Reed to Modern Abode, LLC; $69,000
1916 Russell St.: Toni and Robby Schultz to Aaron Roeder; $95,000
221 Athey St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Susana Ramirez; $385,000
2216 Oakland Ave.: Jerron Investments, LLC to Eden Paradise, LLC; $280,000
2244 Piazza Ridge: Lisa Kreutzjans to Kimberly Cochrane; $315,000
2324 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Martha and Robert Stupica; $439,500
2366 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diann and Nicholas Yelton; $375,500
2708 Ridgecrest Lane: Westmark Properties, LLC to Dessarae and Daniel Rucker Jr.; $260,000
2730 Dakota Ave.: Platinum Property Management Group, LLC to Belen Banzon; $255,000
3084 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to James Stoops and Lenita Stoops; $335,000
329 Bush St.: Lionkat, LLC to Yun Li; $150,000
3808 Tracy Ave.: Marjolyn and Lose Leon to Priscila and James McKean; $180,000
414 W. 22nd St.: CRMA Investments, LLC to Bradley Rossi; $200,000
516 Western Ave.: Chris Wood to Jennifer and Jesse Hunter; $375,000
610 Wayskin Drive: Wanda Goldsberry to Kelly Kremer and John Voorhees; $310,000
909 Treeline Drive: Olivia Zimmerman and Andrew Gregg to Madison Mitzlaff and Andrew Flood; $385,000
911 Baker St.: Miranda and Derin Urlage to Jessie Thomas; $85,000
960 John St.: Hancarel, LLC to Gunner Smith; $135,000
Crescent Springs
713 Ferncliff Ave.: Stephanie Hurley to Kaitlyn Jackson and Edmond Ceausu; $185,000
Crestview Hills
121 Summit Drive: Cherri McGuire to Andrea Baxter and Alexander Thompson; $350,000
Edgewood
3010 Catherine Drive: Margaret Robbins and Mary Whalen to James Hummeldorf III and James Hummeldorf II; $270,000
682 Canterbury Drive: Jennifer and Richard Dunaway to Hanyi and Brian Chrisman; $947,500
Elsmere
536 Grouse Court: Shelby and Tyler Sebree to Tiffany and Thomas Abbruzzeese; $240,000
Erlanger
18 Price Ave.: Angela Walthers and Stephen Lumpp Jr. to Loren Far; $144,500
212 McAlpin Ave.: John Voorhees to Leanna and Joshua Bush; $275,000
3416 Cherry Tree Lane: Megan and Jeffrey Feldman to Daniel Rudolph; $240,000
3431 Bottomwood Drive: Vinson Tran to Tammy and Joseph Redmond; $140,000
42 Sagebrush Lane: Ashley and Jason Neubauer to William Nartker II; $250,000
8 Theta Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Rielly Kaplan. Dylan Like and David Like; $231,000
Florence
10 Lynn St.: Leah Goodwin to Caldwell Homes, LLC; $140,000
10136 Carnation Court, unit 9: Leslie Adams to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $130,000
104 Kelley Drive: Holly and Jason Schwab to Shamira and Andrew Persons; $298,000
10485 Blacksmith Place: Marie and Sean Russell to 10485 Blacksmith Place; $347,000
1057 Hampshire Place: Meghan Corwin to Jared Hall; $283,000
13 Dortha Ave.: Mary Cummins to Stacey and James Biedenbender; $230,000
1313 Retriever Way, unit 2-J: The Drees Company to James Duane; $308,500
41 Rio Grande Circle, unit 8: Bobbie Dever to Pamela Kahwema; $158,500
604 Buckshire Glen: Jean and Matt Paul to Julia and Michael Moore; $375,000
6102 Spicewood Ave.: Reggie and Thomas Meggitt to Matthew Valdez; $100,000
7527 Haverstdale Lane: Micole Vaughn to Ashaben and Vasant Jesani; $319,500
8147 Dixie Highway: Chevyrae Patterson, Ronnie Helton and Jimmy Patterson to Tiffany Jones; $100,000
8462 Pheasant Drive: Owen Rindeberg to Kelsey and Cory Morris; $255,000
9357 Lago Mar Court: Mary Cadwell to Rebecca and Cole Cuzick; $340,000
Fort Mitchell
43 Burdsall Ave.: Brett and Christopher Herb to Elisabeth Martin; $351,000
Fort Thomas
46 Fairfield Place: Robert Elkins to Christina and Alexander Crickner; $240,000
Hebron
1538 Tanner Road: Alessa and Jacob Warwick to Brenda Gouge, Sonia Lawson, Katherine and Troy Greenll; $392,000
1608 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to Linda and Andrew Helmers; $400,000
1612 Stone Crest Drive: The Drees Company to Rafika and Van Vann; $1,200,000
2422 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kimberly Houp; $372,500
2430 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Matilda and Kwadwo Ansong; $425,500
2435 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Megan and Justin Edwards; $430,000
2550 Frontier Drive: Kimberly and Jerome Berling Jr. to Ashlee Marcus; $333,000
Independence
1044 Clubhouse Drive: Beverly and Richard Finkenstead to April Burkhardt; $290,000
10743 Clearlake Way: Gregory and Cynthia Cahill to Toni and Jeffrey Cowherd; $200,000
1145 Chestnut Court: Jennifer and Gerald Smith Jr. to Payton Sturm and Austin Federmann; $261,000
11714 -11718 Joseph E. Schmiade Road: Linda McKinley to Vickie and David Roberts; $215,000
1210 Welford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patty Paton and Greg Steenken; $426,500
1968 Freedom Trail: Vic Newberry to Brianna and John Gresh; $406,000
6388 Pembroke Drive: Sandra Klocinski to 6388 Pembroke, LLC; $230,000
6416 Taylor Mill Road: Richard Leffler to Bryce Stamper; $159,000
988 Hogrefe Road: Gloria and Lewis Richards to Andrew Derks; $299,000
Lakeside Park
40 E. Lakeside Ave.: Christina and Alexander Crickmer to Allison Gribben; $230,000
Ludlow
412 Elm St.: Suzie and David Brossart to Avery Mullins; $100,000
536 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 23-304: Carol and Patrick Beachnau to Shelby Stein; $300,000
Newport
118 E. 9th St.: Deborah and Dale Smith to 2337 Victor, LLC; $165,000
2315 Joyce Ave.: Diana and Matt Lenz to David Braun; $230,000
400 Riverboat Row, unit 705: KRB Realty, LLC to Michael Butrey; $395,000
632 Monroe St.: Anne and Steven Megerle to Ngan Le and Michael Reimer; $609,000
716 Columbia St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Jessica Algarin and Cody Gunningham; $340,000
914 Columbia St.: Katherine and Scott McCormick to Angela Koopman and Kyle Fisherman; $260,000
926 York St.: Triad Holdings, LLC to Ashley Keppler and Nolan O'Brien; $360,000
Petersburg
5120 Belleview Road: Christina Kyrk to Janet Brummett and Robert Brummett; $375,000
Southgate
243 Bluegrass Ave.: Katie and Christopher Rice to Megan and Charles Voorhees; $281,000
Taylor Mill
688 Meadow Lane: Danielle Boothe and Danny Reynolds to James Schaefer; $205,000
Union
1003 Bayswater Drive: Christina and Richard Prince to Punam Shaida; $435,000
10277 Cedarwood Drive: Brian Failor to Drew Flynn and James Grubbs; $275,000
1028 Belmont Park Drive: Mark Skiba to Kathleen Kahmann and Robert Kahmann; $477,000
1086 Charley Court: Lori and Carlo Marandola to Jacqueline and Michael Stoops; $470,000
11289 Loftus Lane: John Wilson to Maria and Corey Gamm; $625,000
1873 Arbor Springs Boulevard: Catherine and Joshua May to Kate Lee and Dan Lin; $285,000
1954 Union School Road: Kathryn and Dougas Ackley to Alex Barlow; $225,000
2024 Holderness Drive: Jennifer Welch to Katherine and Michal Bucek; $500,000
6412 Dunleary Court: Britney and Edwin Marquez to Jennifer and Matthew Mueller; $370,000
6885 Gordon Boulevard: Megan and William King to Bibi Bibi and Fnu Dajakeria; $320,000
766 Frogtown Road: Belinda Brumley to Jean and Matt Paul; $235,000
800 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Natalie and Anthony Runion; $495,000
851 Man O War Boulevard: Esther and Craig Vargas to Paula and Richard Phillips; $720,000
8815 Richmond Road: Charles Sallee II to Sharon Sallee; $280,000
967 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to The Marondola Revocable Family Trust; $525,000
9679 Soaring Breezes: Sally and Joshua Pantoja to Meghan and William Corwin; $385,000
9773 Soaring Breezes: Melissa Bricking to Ashley and Redny Muniz; $380,000
Villa Hills
1076 Colina Drive: Melody and James Dacey to Tracy and Jeffrey Schaeper; $870,000
735 Timberline Drive: Jenna and Charles Dyas to Thomas Barrett; $400,000
742 Riverwatch Drive: Capri Brixey to Jenna and Charles Dyas; $889,000
799 Woodside Court: Robert Cammack to Fripp Rock, LLC; $725,000
Walton
1077 Beaver Road: Louise Hozeska to Jessica Vassale; $175,000
11324 Coventry Court: Jennifer and Nicholas Paulin to Hanna Brimm; $370,000
12104 Dolores Court: Christy and Brian Wyatt to Barbara and Neal Carnam; $310,000
12111 Dolores Court: Anita and Robert Jaindl to Brooke and Brennan Bishop; $318,500
