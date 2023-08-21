This $1.2 million home in Quail Meadows neighborhood offers modern luxury, natural light

This renovated walk-out ranch backing to a wooded lot in the prestigious Quail Meadows neighborhood in West Des Moines offers privacy, luxury, comfort and plenty of spaces for entertaining while still being close to shopping, dining and the airport. With nearly $300,000 of recent updates, including a new roof, this home is better than new.

Step into the home and you’ll immediately notice the beauty of the natural light pouring in through floor-to-ceiling windows. The main level features a formal living room with beautiful white built-ins surrounding a fireplace as well as a stunning formal dining room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten the living room with its built-in shelves around the fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a Wolfe gas range, double oven with warmer and wine fridge plus a Subzero refrigerator and beverage drawers. Two dishwashers are also installed for added convenience. Custom cabinets and a large island with porcelain countertops and backsplash are just right for entertaining, as is the cozy eat-in area right off the kitchen that includes a bar area, fireplace, wine fridge and space for comfy chairs.

Custom cabinets, a large island and two dishwashers are just some of the accoutrements in the kitchen.

The master suite includes views of the trees as well as a huge bathroom with a large shower and a soaking tub, as well as two separate vanity areas. The walk-in closet is a dream with built-in cabinetry and display cases as well as pull-out shoe racks that hold more than 100 pairs of shoes. Rounding out the main level is a large laundry room with plenty of built-in cupboards and countertop space.

This $1.2 million home renovated walk out ranch in the prestigious Quail Meadows neighborhood features 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an office space.

Descend the stairs to the gorgeous lower level and you’ll find a corner bar and huge family room with another large fireplace. Three more generously sized bedrooms are housed in the lower level, with an office that could serve as a fifth bedroom. A dedicated gym area makes working out convenient. Walk out of the lower level onto the large stone patio with a built-in firepit.

This home is listed at $1,175,000 by Rick and Marcia Wanamaker of Iowa Realty Mills Crossing. To schedule a private showing, contact Rick at 515-771-2412.

More on this house

Where: 1686 S. 49nd St., West Des Moines

Asking price: $1,175,000

Year built: 2000

Square footage: 4,438 square feet

Stats: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Paula Reece is a freelance writer.

