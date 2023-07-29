$1.2 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
3301 Fairhaven Ln: Holloman Desmond A & Sidonie E to Boldt Jason Kevin & Lauren Emily; $422,632
7451 Sagamore Dr: Mendoza Ramon & Kacey to Hafter Mark & Piper Bold; $485,000
Anderson Township
3319 Mt Carmel Rd: Cody Morgan L & Randall Carl to Batshoun Wael & Nada Awad; $50,000
342 Bishopsbridge Dr: Hanners Noah C & Emily G to Klare Robert Mathew; $1,500,000
7343 Ridgepoint Dr: Stamler Christine B to Miller Kelly & Michael Latos; $191,000
766 Cedar Point Dr: Bowling-Stankorb Jeffery & Ken Stankorb to Brown Adam S Tr; $672,439
7982 Meadowcreek Dr: Watson Timothy C & Kelly Watson to Smith Clayton Allen & Sara Beth; $915,000
8160 Witts Meadow Ln: Schroeder Katharyn to Elfers Christina M; $230,000
8646 Manitoba Dr: Miller Ann B & Karol R Mackey to Hardiman Joseph T & Ann L Tr; $328,000
Avondale
528 Camden Ave: Three Guys Properties LLC to Larkins Ventures LLC; $140,000
Blue Ash
10177 Zig Zag Rd: Adamson-king Paula to Holthaus Kimberly A; $455,000
4992 Doughman Ct: Stone Thomas E to Sang Zaheih L & Tuan Kip Rem Sang; $300,000
9424 Bluewing Te: Heldman Andrew D & Donna R to Denman David F III & Catherine Resler; $541,000
Bond Hill
1635 California Ave: Vb One LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $135,000
Business District
30 Central Pw: Griffin Michael D & Melissa to Zielinski Melissa Fore; $420,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Roberts Erle E to Baldauf Steven; $500
Cheviot
3353 Alpine Pl: Volker John M @4 to Zukor Theodore G Jr; $125,000
3622 Homelawn Ave: Scott Heike to Kurzhals Andrew J & Petra; $150,000
3849 Lovell Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Hubbard Brieanna L; $145,900
3921 Trevor Ave: Southard Angela to Fourth World Capital LLC; $54,800
4316 Harding Ave: Bishop Elizabeth Genevieve to Cincy Vision Llp; $92,000
Cleves
2 Timberline Ct: Galbraith Danniel to Goble Steve & Samantha Powell; $228,000
Clifton
312 Amazon Ave: Hamon Beth H to Hoelle Susan K; $325,000
320 Amazon Ave: Lang Douglas K & Natalie A to Dozier Brittany & Sarah Powers; $372,500
Colerain Township
11910 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Rambo Julia; $466,000
11990 Waldon Dr: Lougheed Ronald N & Abbigail Saephan to Santa Cruz Timothy & Shannon; $270,000
2459 Ontario St: Berner Jonathan M & Theresa D to Kendall Christopher; $115,000
2716 Brampton Dr: Vb One LLC to Cincy2023 LLC; $102,000
2810 Wilson Ave: Swift Home Buyers LLC to Bell Destiny J & Joshua Adam Georgia; $246,000
3322 Grovewood Dr: Howell Nicholas R & Danielle M to Craftsman Properties LLC; $147,525
3408 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
3410 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
3412 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $41,000
3850 Poole Rd: E & E Remodels LLC to Holmes John; $283,000
6564 Newbridge Dr: Spegal Kristina M to Lutz Zoe & Dylan Edwards; $162,000
6624 Flagstone Ct: Burger Sharon Lee @ 5 to Barnes Megan J; $139,900
7360 Miami River Rd: Vestring Denise L & James R to Nienaber Daniel E; $160,000
8011 Stoney Ridge Dr: Oxman Kristin M & Kyle A to Walker Tyrone L & Tanisha D Beech; $425,000
9173 Trelawney Ct: Hwo Real Estate LLC to Rosales Veronica D; $225,000
9345 Loralinda Dr: Kristi Moore to Harvin Jalan E & Tammy M; $225,000
9457 Haddington Ct: Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC to Boyd Adam & Collette; $175,000
9596 Pippin Rd: Roark Eila M to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $56,000
9612 Manhattan Dr: Herms Housing LLC to Sanchez Gisela; $187,500
9901 Regatta Dr: Budke Amanda F to Budke Stefanie; $145,000
9940 Prechtel Rd: Helton Angela R & Anthony Challis to Angela R. Helton & Anthony Challis; $245,000
College Hill
1553 Wittlou Ave: Ariss Susan Jayne Tr to Cooke Dwight; $170,000
5300 Hamilton Ave: Johnson Jay to Deeds Thomas E & Virginia L Rhodes; $130,000
5300 Hamilton Ave: Rember Ellen D Tr to Ninth St West LLC; $110,000
7905 Cherrywood Ct: Nk19 Realty LLC to Cami Construction LLC; $127,000
Columbia Township
6857 Buckingham Pl: Payne Mark J & Jane H to Neltner Raymond & Pamela J; $340,000
Crosby Township
10727 Quail Run: Downey Kimberly J & Bryant A to Brickner Rita A Tr; $345,000
Deer Park
3703 Matson Ave: Erp Robert M to Goueli Misoor & Cecilia; $221,000
4041 Lansdowne Ave: Willing Karli G to Jung Catherine; $266,900
7705 Dearborn Ave: Goodpaster Tyler D to Campbell Heather A; $205,000
7884 Gail Dr: Hileman Jeffrey Michael to Davis Ashley Davis & Kaleb Christopher Mace; $300,000
Wentworth Ln: Deer Park Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $56,000
Delhi Township
1136 Hickok Ln: Courtier Julia M to Schneider Group Rai; $130,000
1253 Hickorylake Dr: Needham Paul D & Cindy A to Edmondson Douglas W & Krista R; $360,000
390 Greenwell Ave: Dk-delhi LLC to Perez Juventino Chun & Florinda Aguilar Ventura; $500,000
4230 Parkmont Dr: Rangel Renno Marcus Vinicius & Jennifer A Fontanella to Gill Rupinder Kaur &; $320,000
4380 Skylark Dr: M & H Building Services LLC to Espinoza David; $50,000
4875 Delhi Pk: Dk-delhi LLC to Perez Juventino Chun & Florinda Aguilar Ventura; $500,000
5007 Garden Grove Ln: Luce Barbara E to Klingenbeck Leslie E & Thomas M; $306,500
5789 Fourson Dr: Nelson Donna M to Hilvert Jack K; $210,000
6580 Hillside Ave: Luckett Finis & Beverly Neal to Neal Beverly; $90,650
East End
1188 Riverside Dr: Adcock Mary Ellen to Ardito Jo & Alec Stephen; $825,000
2963 Walworth Ave: Sterling Homes LLC to Ruehlmann James G & Donna W; $1,650,730
East Walnut Hills
2312 Park Ave: Llambi Leandro A to Wick Eisler Carol R Tr; $900,000
2334 Ashland Ave: Brewer Barbara G to Mullins Hall Jonathan Reinaldo & Chadrain; $720,000
2356 Park Ave: Rahman Kelly L to Rosander Brandice & Jay; $270,000
Evanston
3315 Fairfield Ave: K2z Real Estate LLC to Buy The Best Flip Inc; $73,000
3560 Bevis Ave: Simpson Maria J to Freaky Fast Home Buyers And Investments LLC; $100,000
Evendale
10255 Evendale Commons Dr: Dynamic Sight Properties Ltd to Dweazey Properties LLC; $1,386,925
10564 Heathercrest Cr: Leister Joseph & Kimberly W to Louis Victor; $350,000
Fairfax
3714 Carlton Ave: Kocher Alex & Anne Guju to Ezenekwe Erika K; $300,000
Forest Park
11260 Leander Ct: Ayuketah Edwin Jose & Ana Takem to Ndukwu Chinyere; $240,000
673 Kemper Rd: Vb One LLC to Marquez Rutillio Padilla; $160,000
843 Cascade Rd: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Powers Jeffrey & Mariah; $254,900
Glendale
1 St Edmunds Pl: Obrien Lindsey Herb to Rodgers Jermaine A & Kimberly N Despas; $755,000
816 Kingfisher Ln: Mayfield Keivn B & Janet S to Rooney Kevin & Mary; $805,000
Green Township
1794 Linneman Rd: Tks Properties LLC to Graham Brenda K; $329,000
1911 Neeb Rd: Rolfes Lori A Tr to Grote Jonathan & Erin; $375,000
2413 South Rd: Tribbe Charl Ann @3 to Wang Zhaozhu & Zhegeng Zou; $305,000
3393 Bellehaven Ct: Gabriel Candace to Tri State Homes LLC; $156,000
3485 Ebenezer Rd: Koch Kevin Thomas to Zieleniewski Virginia A & Nicholas; $330,000
3575 Epley Ln: Glorycliff Properties II Ltd to Bach Rick J; $225,000
3738 Jessup Rd: Gorsler Scott E to Schoenling Erin Renee Tr@ 3; $193,000
4420 North Bend Rd: Lambing John M to Bangar Real Estate LLC; $145,000
4983 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Schaller Arthur G & Cynthia Jo C; $603,298
5065 Valley Ridge Rd: First National Bank S B M Mainsource Bank S B M Cheviot Bank to Stonz Properties LLC; $135,000
5330 Thrasher Dr: Carlson Judith A @4 to Hallberg Richard Leander III & Kelly; $315,000
5349 Meadow Estates Dr: Mazzei C Michael Tr @3 to Suttmann Ann; $240,000
5359 Sanrio Ct: Suttmann Ann E to Berrens Bradley Borman & Emma; $350,000
5490 Asbury Lake Dr: Jafiss Investmetns LLC to St John Dena M; $189,000
5490 Michelles Oak Ct: Taylor Michael to Louis Christine Alyssa; $183,500
6543 Chesapeake Run: Rauen Elizabeth R to Tout Sr Jeffrey J & Emily R; $130,000
Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $120,000
Greenhills
189 Ireland Ave: Bell John R & Laura L to Gagnon Christopher L & Mary Anne; $199,900
54 Ireland Ave: Day Joy D to Adams David B; $165,000
61 Hamlin Dr: Johnson David Paul & Redana Lynn to Laknahour Houman & Mandana Khatibi; $270,000
Harrison
1281 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Nordman Shawna Ellen & Russell Jerome; $337,635
1283 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Hassert Patrick & Min Chen; $335,530
1395 Acadia Ave: Thompson Robert Scott & Rebecca Noel to Bittner Megan & Mark; $350,000
351 Legacy Wy: Miller Jennifer to Fausz Michelle L; $173,900
8970 Camberley St: Crawford Marcell A & Erica M Noll to Slocum Nicholas L & Courtney M; $322,500
Hyde Park
2532 Observatory Ave: Miller Howard M Tr to Poe Chelsea & Jess; $900,000
3764 Grovedale Pl: Grovedale Land Trust LLC to Asford Homes LLC; $215,000
3823 Broadview Dr: Schapman Bryan K & Meredith A to Presnell Beau & Barbara; $989,000
Indian Hill
Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Barns Sharon Tr; $895,000
Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Hensley Custom Building Group LLC; $905,000
Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Lovelace Sheree K & Christopher S Johnson; $895,000
Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Pierson Zachery J & Molly D; $895,000
Linwood
4921 Eastern Ave: Balance Equity LLC to Rachel Anderson LLC; $79,900
Loveland
9590 Kemper Rd: Moore Jacqueline E to Opendoor Property Trus I; $297,700
Madeira
5723 Windridge Dr: Stein Paula A Tr to Schneller William A Jr & Gwynedd A; $655,000
6167 Foxdale Ct: Seele Alissa Lynne & Roman to Desai Falguni & Nakul Havnurkar; $785,000
6182 Fulsher Ln: Sullivan Diane to Decker Building Group LLC; $360,000
7243 Longfield Dr: Zubelik David E Jr & Katherine A to Bastian Cory & Maria L Mira; $463,000
7246 Redondo Ct: Heuss Daniel A & Sally A to Siemer Stephanie A; $485,000
Madisonville
4618 Simpson Ave: Houseworks Property Management Co Ltd to Brunner Samuel G & Linh Thao Ngyen; $325,000
5050 Anderson Pl: Cincy Living LLC to Fugate Chris & Hannah Botts; $375,000
5111 Ebersole Ave: Tlg Investments Usa LLC to Brooks Joshua & Chelsea Mccarty; $292,000
Mariemont
6616 Elm St: Dilworth Christophe S & Alycia to Hannum Sean M; $535,000
7010 Rowan Hill Dr: Ohio Indiana Property LLC to Gahana Propco LLC; $3,500,000
Miami Rd: Ohio Indiana Property LLC to Gahana Propco LLC; $3,500,000
Miami Township
7518 Dog Trot Rd: Staigl Kevin III to Eads Sydney L; $159,000
Bridgetown Rd: Means Marilyn Tr to Wray Evan & Christa Thomas; $36,750
Montgomery
10019 Windzag Ln: Newman Donna R Tr to Dressler Robert & Cynthia; $1,200,000
10562 Adventure Ln: Defalco Tony J & Stephanie R to Thompaon Jami L & Emily H Shreve; $555,000
10723 Adventure Ln: Boeding Alex Michael & Meghan Elizabeth to Dilworth Alycia & Christopher; $677,500
11419 Brattle Ln: Eklund Steven A & Teresa A to Mercalde Scott; $1,055,000
7840 Pfeiffer Rd: Vanderhorst Matthew to Ashford Home LLC; $220,000
Mount Airy
2435 Elderberry Ct: Lynch Johanna E to Harker Joshua; $175,000
5530 Kirby Ave: Tefera Ephrem Birku to Winslow Thomas Gerard & R Joy Winslow; $320,000
Mount Auburn
2121 Burnet Ave: Hamilton Rodney to China Doll Investments 1 LLC; $110,650
214 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
216 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
217 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
218 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
220 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
224 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
230 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
2334 Highland Ave: Uturn Acquisitions Ra902 LLC to Asah Derick; $329,900
234 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
236 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
237 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
243 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
244 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
434 Liberty Hill: J & S Real Assets LLC to Lahiff Elizabeth J & Alexander Marijan; $677,000
437 Pueblo St: Agnello Jennifer C to Vijapura Minaxi & Charmi; $1,599,000
Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000
Mount Lookout
3302 Nash Ave: War Admiral LLC to Bhandari Manish & Elizabeth Gehlmann; $1,585,000
801 Delta Ave: Mccluskey Cameron to Ulery David; $220,000
Mount Washington
2244 Suffolk St: Gruber Joseph J to Alley Luke & Thomas D Shipley; $260,000
6457 Craigland Ct: Seidel Andrew & Krystle L to Delgrosso Hamilton E &; $342,000
6516 Coffey St: Roden Michael R & David D to Next Move Properties LLC; $82,610
Newtown
5012 Seabrook Dr: Withrow Eric S & Karianne F to Kathmann Sarah Elizabeth & Brian Timothy; $560,000
7381 Pinehurst Dr: Rizkallah Jihad J & Joanne to Kritikos Christos & Karolyn; $875,000
North Avondale
3972 Ardmore Ave: Turner Jennifer D to J & K Products Unlimited LLC; $105,000
721 Betula Ave: Koehn Austen & Chelsey to Schoeling Andrew & Margaret Moon; $795,000
North Bend
434 River Rd: Insprucker Clarence & Linda to North Bend River LLC; $18,500
North College Hill
6938 Dianna Dr: Delgado Katherine Francesca Barriga & Rossana Irasema Delgado Valdivia to Ellington Melissa C V; $185,000
Northside
1581 Glen Parker Ave: Hodge Jennifer Lynne @3 to Ans Services LLC; $72,000
1615 Chase Ave: Dunkle Joseph to Diaz Ethan Angelo; $152,000
4265 Fergus St: Foster Capital Investments LLC to Bryant Trevor J; $285,000
4520 Kirby Ave: Tulsa Real Estate Fund LLC to Gorman Zachary Francis; $95,000
Norwood
4559 Smith Rd: Burton Larry G Jr & Sharon to Milholland Matthew & Anne E; $400,000
Oakley
3302 Claramont Ave: Walters Jessica L & Kyle to Nguyen David H; $482,000
3307 De Forest Dr: Skrodal Haakon & Sarah to Hemmer Catherine; $370,000
3850 Millsbrae Ave: Ela Nathan P & Meghan L Morris to Krehnbrink Robert Grift Jr & Laura Marie Flynn; $700,000
Over-the-Rhine
1207 Republic St: Henley Jennifer to Narvaez Karina Chiqui; $180,650
1509 Race St: Franco James R to Allaer Paul A Tr; $450,000
286 Mohawk St: Weaver Roger L Tr to R & O Properties LLC; $15,384
Pleasant Ridge
3332 Woodford Rd: Borsum Jennifer to Slater Paul J & Madeleine Kissling; $290,000
6243 Kincaid Rd: Friedmann Kurt R & Traci V to Rippe Margaret A & Samuel F Arnsby; $450,000
Reading
16 Benson St: Zimmer Brothers Properties LLC to 16 W Benson LLC; $300,000
226 Walnut St: Ballard Keisha to Davis Hunter & Alexandra Meckes; $210,000
Roselawn
1808 Crest Hill Ave: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Birds Holding LLC; $157,500
7250 Scottwood Ave: Ward Willa to Amys Cleaning Plus LLC; $106,000
7505 Greenland Pl: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Bird Holdings LLC; $195,000
7831 Glenorchard Dr: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Bird Holdings LLC; $168,750
7835 Newbedford Ave: Bere Musatya to Fisher Lillia A; $285,000
Sayler Park
6815 Home City Ave: Hardesty George B Jr & Justin Backscheider to Hadesty George B; $11,000
Sharonville
12120 Village Woods Dr: Ringer Real Estate LLC to Pepmeier Elizabeth Carmel & Adam Jacob; $450,000
Silverton
3811 Broadlawn Cr: Ratcliff Joseph T & Lindsey E to Grimes Patricia Elizabeth; $265,000
3831 Broadlawn Cr: Szilasi Timothy W to Salle Megan & Donavan Klein; $300,000
4029 Diehl Ave: Young Kyla M & Karen L to Dailey Megan Leigh; $240,000
Springdale
11992 Kenn Rd: Cheek Christopher to Butler Lisa Michelle; $285,000
12095 Crossings Dr: Internet Corporation to Patel Priyankaben & Harishkumar; $140,000
23 Boxwood Ct: Knapp Mandy & Philip to Harvey Lauren; $234,000
493 Smiley Ave: Allemang Samantha E to Benedetti Jorge & Luz Adriana Benavides Perez; $207,000
Springfield Township
1008 Sarbrook Dr: Clark John R Jr to Felcyn Jacob Walter & Claire; $180,000
1013 Chatterton Dr: Pasley Stephen A Tr to Dixon Meredith A & Adib; $360,000
10704 Silverbrook Dr: Losey Michelle & Jeff to Garner Kimberly; $350,000
10872 Sprucehill Dr: Merkle Gary to Bartolon Morales Rumain; $205,000
1923 Centerbrook Ct: Owens Rodney B & Elizabeth Kay to Podmore Nolan Maxwell; $249,900
6244 Daly Rd: Sammy 1948 LLC to Voel LLC; $200,000
772 Reynard Ave: Cook Cindy to Ferguson Jacquelyn & Matthew; $290,000
7945 Ramble View: Stutz Gary A to Schoenfeld Natalie A; $140,000
8648 Melody Ln: Day Matthew Howard & Lynn Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I; $176,700
9698 Fallsridge Ct: 2029 Dana LLC to Cline Linda Grace & Austin Frederick Cline; $329,900
9852 Lorelei Dr: Bray Jeffery L to Faeth Ivory F; $228,995
Sycamore Township
4118 Jud Dr: Janning Gary J Tr to Lalplant Michael R; $255,000
4304 Kugler Mill Rd: 4304 Kugler Mill Road LLC to Effinger Kayla E; $255,000
5433 Autumnwood Dr: Mccready Paul G & Stephanie L to Pandey Manoj Kumar & Renea; $605,000
5675 Bayberry Dr: Mccrary Parker D & Whitney Hough to Wierzba Joshua & Erin; $700,000
6651 Lewis Clark Tl: Hutzelman Anne E & Derrick S Caudill to Card Holly & Gary; $565,000
7752 Montgomery Rd: Dinh Thanhhuong Thi & Tam Van Nguyen to Moksin Alexander; $145,500
7805 Keller Rd: Gilsdorf Marjorie Tr to Phillips Gary & Julie; $1,128,000
8044 Highfield Ct: Hollander Samuel Martin to Peter Emily K; $179,000
8325 Wicklow Ave: Shreve Emily to Todotov Peter Danailov; $355,000
8569 Gwilada Dr: Bunker Joseph to Lamping Tichard R & Trinity S; $350,000
8589 Donna Ln: Gruter Patricia A to Thies David; $230,000
8738 Dublin Ct: Pettyjohn Royce to Flip For Freedom LLC; $70,000
8870 Raiders Run Rd: Dixon Julie L to Peelle Carol S Tr; $775,000
Symmes Township
10163 Elmfield Dr: Clark David A & Natalya S to Frimenko Hilary Ann & Keith E Bezanson; $680,000
11650 Woodwind Dr: Koster Maria & John R to Cenare Investment Trust; $152,000
12101 Heathertree Ct: Malone Scott F & Judith L Robinson to De Falco Tony & Stephanie; $637,000
8833 Chapelsquare Dr: Sahara Properties LLC to Pk Samal Management LLC; $390,000
9206 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Smith Evan James & Megan A Rudolph; $1,269,000
9219 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Gaines Rick & Connie; $1,575,282
9959 Humphrey Rd: Bechtold Nancy K Tr to Blum Daniel D & Kristina M; $910,000
Walnut Hills
2121 Alpine Pl: Hamilton Andrew Streit to Firsten Diane; $750,000
West End
1906 Baymiller St: Kimber Joshua & Jerin Mcintosh to Cincy Living LLC; $352,500
West Price Hill
1047 Kreis Ln: Mills Robert J to Spears Travis Alan & Megan Rose Ellis; $271,500
1110 Winfield Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Alford Jonathan Eli & Melissa Paz; $154,900
1276 Sunset Ave: Mvf Properties Ltd to Hubbard Angel; $125,000
1739 Gellenbeck St: Ka Plus LLC to Boyede Omobola; $160,000
1769 Ashbrook Dr: Vb One LLC to Jefferies Alisha; $155,000
3935 Clerose Cr: Harman Greg to Townsquare Properties LLC; $87,000
4010 Palos St: Pai Megha & Vinay Rao to Diaz Property Investments LLC; $280,000
4976 Western Hills Ave: Vb One LLC to Mil Sophen; $175,000
597 Trenton Ave: Upscale Investments LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $55,000
Westwood
2435 Mustang Dr: Duckie Homes LLC to Yac Homes LLC; $48,000
3045 Worthington Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Merk Holdings Oh LLC; $64,999
3105 Westwood Northern Bv: Vb Eight LLC to Smreg LLC; $95,000
3415 Belltone Ave: Rhodes Eddie to Gutlach Holdings LLC; $78,430
Whitewater Township
8414 Harrison Ave: Mcdaniel Thomas A to Ash Michael Tr; $220,000
Harrison Ave: Mcdaniel Thomas A to Ash Michael Tr; $220,000
Woodlawn
10561 Chester Rd: Keefe Property Holdings LLC to Property Enhancers LLC; $580,000
Wyoming
1250 Forest Ct: Hoffman Lisa F to Oxman Kyle & Kristin; $430,000
415 Burns Ave: Popovitz Mark A & Theresa L to Safford Gabriel E &; $800,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
104 Ridgewood Drive: Kathryn and Zach Stacy to Shawna and Michael Erter; $260,000
1047 Racetrack Road: Michael Stephenson to Emily Russell; $150,000
3725 Cliffwood Court: Ashleigh and Slade Massie to Lindsay and Kylar Kendall; $210,000
3738 Lisa Lane: Tara and Michael Thornberry to Brittany and Jared Dornheggen; $270,000
712 Yorkshire Drive, unit 22-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Madeline Stine and Pete Yearace III; $237,500
7623 Devonshire Drive, unit 29-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Takudzwa Chwkwati; $293,500
848 Hillview Road: Trevor Duncan to Carrie Mayne; $238,000
9 Shaw Drive: Lauren and Evan Berkmeyer to Michelle and Matthew Phelps; $240,000
Bellevue
198 Center St.: Linda and Andrew Ashcraft to Stickley Baltimore Real Estate Group, LLC; $120,000
213 Roosevelt Ave.: Amanda Kerley to Medina Michels; $220,000
341 Foote Ave.: Rebecca and Robert Detzel to Hannah Clemons; $220,000
410 Berry Ave.: John Boekley to Bellevue Land, LLC; $110,000
613-615 Covert Run Pike: Andrew Ashcraft to Marlene Theis; $110,000
Bromley
317 Shelby St.: Jessica and Michael Murray to Kindra Philpot; $137,000
Burlington
2744 Sunchase Boulevard: Stephanie and Shawn Murray to Carol and Robert Westerkamp; $630,000
2826 Rolling Green Court: Lynn Smith to Tina and Michael Stafford; $500,000
3032 Washington St.: Michelle and Robet Wermuth to Laura Croker; $173,000
3247 Petersburg Road: Elma and Robert Benne to Michelle and Robert Armstrong; $400,000
5590 Regal Ridge Drive: Cindy Stamper, Angela and Michael Doerman, Donna and Randy Worley and John Stamper to Robin and Edgar Risinger; $360,000
6299 Red Oak Lane: Tina and Ollie Cooper Jr. to Meghan and Benjamin Mulroney; $375,000
6332 Bernard Court: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Jackie Kennedy; $355,000
6709 Summertime Lane: BDavis Properties, LLC to Collette Restino; $279,000
Cold Spring
1065 Wellington Place, unit 12: Deborah Stoller to Julie and John Lyons; $148,000
392 Dry Creek: Matthew Bihl to Anjana Chapgain; $78,000
6119 Cabin Creek Drive East: David Schneider to Sue Neal; $630,000
Covington
1027 Banklick St.: Tucan Tank Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Beckman and Scott Landrum Jr.; $160,000
10536 Pinetree Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mikhail Taguines; $315,000
119 W. 34th St.: Meghan and Benjamin Mulroney Jr. to Austin Hamilton; $217,000
1254 Parkway Ave.: Carley and Brrian Grabow to Prestige Investments, LLC; $50,000
1807 Garrard St.: Amelia McQueen to 202303WY-18, LLC; $55,000
188 Shaker Heights Lane: Pamela Van Duyn to Stephanie Albers; $238,000
1945 Augustine St.: Kimberly and Craig Winterman to Tammie Kerr; $80,000
243 W. Robbins St.: Jessica and Clark Harris to Christopher Flichbaugh; $270,000
244 Tando Way: Gary Huesing to Mariah Cramer and Cody Craig; $255,000
2835 Aberden Ave.: Tara Thanman to Katharine Christie and Gabriel Alvarez; $203,000
318 E. 42nd St., units 1-2: Foundation Partners, LLC to Clayton Bradley; $200,000
3835 Capella Lane, unit 5-303: Jessica and John Mairose Jr. to Mollie Neff; $245,000
3913 Locke St.: Adrienne Robinson to Brittany Black and David Groneck; $250,000
448 Pickett Drive: Kristina and Ross Czarnik to Scott Lovdall; $270,000
505 E. Southern Ave.: Jerry Carr to Courtnee Carr and Dwayne Clark; $165,500
Crescent Springs
925 Riverwatch Drive: Karen and David Moore to Mary and Thomas Mazzocca; $599,000
Crestview Hills
701 Napa Valley Lane, unit 4: Pamela and John O'Shea to Deborah Stoller; $155,000
Dayton
1112 5th Ave.: Amanda and Luis Gonzalez to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $82,000
204 Dayton Ave.: Helen Hamilton to John Ridenour; $165,000
902 Vine St.: Brittany Hall to Todd Stieby; $180,000
Edgewood
3033 Brookwood Circle: Antrim Investments, LLC to Joyce and Brent Coldiron; $262,000
3036 Mary Lou Court: Raetta and Ronald Price to Megan and William King; $350,000
3278 Kruer Court: Vina Bajaj and Donald Galli to Michael Bonacci; $570,000
Elsmere
3773 Feather Lane: Gail Wight to Dana Investments, Inc.; $110,000
433 Swan Circle: Raegan Cress to Ashely Jump; $243,000
Erlanger
3440 Misty Creek Drive: Patricia Warning to Christina Whitley and Russell Ball; $175,000
3633 Jacqueline Drive: Kathleen and Russell Ashcraft to Susan and Christopher Barnett; $120,000
3824 Zora Lane: Maria and Dale Garrett to Charlie Meyer; $385,000
438 Division St.: Sarah and Brett Dickman to Gianna Sciaffia-Patton; $170,000
926 Waterpointe Lane: Gina Kearns to Shirley and William Hoffeditz; $240,000
Florence
145 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 594: Charles Denniston to Betty Morrison; $175,000
157 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 351: Deborah and Robert Read to Kandis Bowman; $370,000
1750 Mimosa Trail, unit 45-101: Kelsey and Timothy Fitzgerald to Ronald Bowman II; $230,000
1834 Mimosa Trail: Matthew Fabiani to Kaitlin and Michael Parker; $210,000
2328 Wicket Court: Rebecca and Dominick Albano to Leah Cole; $369,000
7638 E. Covered Bridge Drive: Kaitlyn and Eric Baker to C & A Investments, LLC; $116,000
8063 Trailwood Court: Sarah and Christian Schulte to Rachel and Joseph Carrico Jr.; $410,000
9111 Timberbrook Lane, unit D: Jo Ann Mays to Diane Webb; $317,000
9639 Manassas Drive: James Wolfe to Kathleen Milner; $440,000
9668 Manassas Drive: Cheryl Bunger, Cathy Wilson and Carrie Baysinger to Holly and Jason Schwab; $375,000
Fort Mitchell
88 Burdsdall Ave.: Lindsey McDermott to Amy and Andrew Nordmeyer; $300,000
Fort Thomas
149 Summit Ave.: Linda Hensley to Ahn Dang and Trung Nguyen; $310,000
38 Custis Ave.: Jacob Giesler to Jacynda and Eric Barton; $285,000
41 Rossmore Ave.: Lindsay and Adam Runyan to Kathleen and Charlie Reekers; $365,000
45 Walden Lane: Janet and Joseph Beckmeyer to Stephanie and Nicola Muccillo; $1,005,000
48 Rossford Ave.: Charita and Christopher Brewer to Paige and Gregory McGraw; $430,000
55 Mel Lawn Drive: Laura and Tom Lorenz to Taryn and Joshua Lattarulo; $625,000
600 S. Fort Thomas Ave.: Rossmore Square, LLC to Heartland Bank; $618,500
911 Sergent Ave.: Elizabeth Pelgen to Natalie Soto and Kenneth Bauer; $205,000
Fort Wright
506 Knob Hill Court: Jennifer and Christopher LePore to Morgan and Eric Metzger; $600,000
512 Fincastle Lane: Madeline Plummer to Andrew Rees; $286,000
58 W. Crittenden Ave.: Eden Homes, LLC to Shannon Clark and Terrence Clark; $425,000
Hebron
1734 Connor Road: Westmark Properties, LLC to Gabriela Aguirre and Oscar Ramirez; $400,000
2040 W. Horizon Drive: Peggy Niehaus to Maria McMahon and Jacob Flaspohler; $295,000
2107 Gray Court: Alex and Benjamin Bessler to Amanda and Oscar Olguin; $465,000
2128 Hollow Tree Court: Judy Haney to Maureen and Eric Moher; $425,000
2156 Ridgeline Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia and Gary Slater; $500,000
3250 Campaign Drive: Kathryn and Chad Moser to Alexis and Kyle Hall; $293,000
Highland Heights
11 Henry Court: Kirk Neal to Brittany Hall and Bryan Lewallen; $325,000
209 Highland Trace: Alexis Mendell, Charlotte Haywood and Kenzie Beard to Duane Loveland; $168,000
2132 Alexandria Pike: Mahlon Robb to James Brewer Jr.; $115,000
Independence
10513 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Justin Brockman; $395,000
10684 Anna Lane: Sandra and Kenneth Biery to Diana and Scott Billings; $210,000
1106 Infantry Drive: Christy and Matthew Miller to Lora Himes-Hoerst; $290,000
1209 Cannonball Way: Meredith and Cory Lane to Clare Lang and Scott Adams; $275,000
1376 Meadowcrest Circle: Barbara Hill to Coutney and Thomas Highsmith; $335,000
4385 Aleen Court: Constance and Irvin Steffen to Shana and Matthew Connelly; $368,000
Ludlow
222 Stokesay St.: Sarah and Dale Lunsford to Justin Helmer; $245,000
391 Southwind Lane, unit 301: Heather Lacey to Holly Moorhead; $315,000
731 Elm St.: Donna Lindsay to Amber and John Frederick; $108,000
Melbourne
2653 Cardinal Trail: Charrles Daniels to Shannon and David Hess; $346,000
3057 Uhl Road: Kristina and Mark Bihl to Jude Wells; $175,000
Morning View
14857 Fontana Road: Myah Bickel and David Dressman to Lacey Chestnut; $155,000
3409 Rich Road: Stuart Whitson to Kellie Von Handorf and Joseph Schmiade; $180,000
Newport
1006 Central Ave.: Thelma and Timothy Kiser to Jennifer Markus; $325,000
2123 Monmouth St.: Peggy Riley to Zach Theliman, Richard Simmons and Noah Eckhoff; $112,000
417 E. 3rd St.: Maura and Daniel Bassman to Stephen Muething; $399,000
616 Grandview Ave.: Lynda Kilbourne to Debra and Robert Hall; $395,000
915 Ann St.: Ann Street, LLC to Carlene Hayes and Michael Ostholthoff; $193,500
918 Central Ave.: PMT Properties, LLC to Brickit Construction, LLC; $155,000
Silver Grove
210 E. 2nd St.: Julianne Graham to Kelly and Travis Jameson; $140,000
Southgate
121 Harvard Place: Loren Real Estate, LLC to Alec Angel; $241,000
234 W. Walnut St.: Cara and Anthony Wallace to Gregory Knox; $125,000
28 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: Mary and Bradford Bopp to Jill Herpy; $148,000
868 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amanda and Alexander Russell; $731,000
Taylor Mill
110 Grand Ave.: Graci and James Vise to Gene Mink; $235,000
523 Mason Road: Eddie Wilder to Marcus Barrett; $110,000
Union
10108 Bramdsteade Court: Leslie and James Isler to Jennifer and Stephen Teunis; $440,000
10112 Lapacio Court: Kimberly and Claudis Dalcour III to Kaitlyn and Adam Haring; $468,000
2011 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Annette Mayes and Jo Ann Mays; $353,000
2218 Algiers St.: Sierra and Joshua Bosse to Rhoda and Tunde Aderinto; $329,000
2623 Twin Hills Court: Alisa and Paul Swain to Tara and Jason Staats; $775,000
854 Man O War Boulevard: Gina and Edward Culia to Kayla and Michael Wilson; $840,000
Villa Hills
2673 Willow Oak Drive: Leslie Dyas and Michael Dyas to Lynn Smith; $515,000
Walton
12086 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Parshwa and Archana Patel; $367,000
12441 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Constance and Irvin Steffen; $370,000
468 Davis Lane: Rita and Don Davis to Richwood Development, LLC; $600,000
629 Blanda Court: The Drees Company to Kelly and Jeremy Holcomb; $360,000
