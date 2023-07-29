$1.2 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

3301 Fairhaven Ln: Holloman Desmond A & Sidonie E to Boldt Jason Kevin & Lauren Emily; $422,632

7451 Sagamore Dr: Mendoza Ramon & Kacey to Hafter Mark & Piper Bold; $485,000

Anderson Township

3319 Mt Carmel Rd: Cody Morgan L & Randall Carl to Batshoun Wael & Nada Awad; $50,000

342 Bishopsbridge Dr: Hanners Noah C & Emily G to Klare Robert Mathew; $1,500,000

7343 Ridgepoint Dr: Stamler Christine B to Miller Kelly & Michael Latos; $191,000

766 Cedar Point Dr: Bowling-Stankorb Jeffery & Ken Stankorb to Brown Adam S Tr; $672,439

7982 Meadowcreek Dr: Watson Timothy C & Kelly Watson to Smith Clayton Allen & Sara Beth; $915,000

8160 Witts Meadow Ln: Schroeder Katharyn to Elfers Christina M; $230,000

8646 Manitoba Dr: Miller Ann B & Karol R Mackey to Hardiman Joseph T & Ann L Tr; $328,000

Avondale

528 Camden Ave: Three Guys Properties LLC to Larkins Ventures LLC; $140,000

Blue Ash

10177 Zig Zag Rd: Adamson-king Paula to Holthaus Kimberly A; $455,000

4992 Doughman Ct: Stone Thomas E to Sang Zaheih L & Tuan Kip Rem Sang; $300,000

9424 Bluewing Te: Heldman Andrew D & Donna R to Denman David F III & Catherine Resler; $541,000

Bond Hill

1635 California Ave: Vb One LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $135,000

Business District

30 Central Pw: Griffin Michael D & Melissa to Zielinski Melissa Fore; $420,000

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: Roberts Erle E to Baldauf Steven; $500

Cheviot

3353 Alpine Pl: Volker John M @4 to Zukor Theodore G Jr; $125,000

3622 Homelawn Ave: Scott Heike to Kurzhals Andrew J & Petra; $150,000

3849 Lovell Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Hubbard Brieanna L; $145,900

3921 Trevor Ave: Southard Angela to Fourth World Capital LLC; $54,800

4316 Harding Ave: Bishop Elizabeth Genevieve to Cincy Vision Llp; $92,000

Cleves

2 Timberline Ct: Galbraith Danniel to Goble Steve & Samantha Powell; $228,000

Clifton

312 Amazon Ave: Hamon Beth H to Hoelle Susan K; $325,000

320 Amazon Ave: Lang Douglas K & Natalie A to Dozier Brittany & Sarah Powers; $372,500

Colerain Township

11910 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Rambo Julia; $466,000

11990 Waldon Dr: Lougheed Ronald N & Abbigail Saephan to Santa Cruz Timothy & Shannon; $270,000

2459 Ontario St: Berner Jonathan M & Theresa D to Kendall Christopher; $115,000

2716 Brampton Dr: Vb One LLC to Cincy2023 LLC; $102,000

2810 Wilson Ave: Swift Home Buyers LLC to Bell Destiny J & Joshua Adam Georgia; $246,000

3322 Grovewood Dr: Howell Nicholas R & Danielle M to Craftsman Properties LLC; $147,525

3408 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000

3410 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000

3412 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $41,000

3850 Poole Rd: E & E Remodels LLC to Holmes John; $283,000

6564 Newbridge Dr: Spegal Kristina M to Lutz Zoe & Dylan Edwards; $162,000

6624 Flagstone Ct: Burger Sharon Lee @ 5 to Barnes Megan J; $139,900

7360 Miami River Rd: Vestring Denise L & James R to Nienaber Daniel E; $160,000

8011 Stoney Ridge Dr: Oxman Kristin M & Kyle A to Walker Tyrone L & Tanisha D Beech; $425,000

9173 Trelawney Ct: Hwo Real Estate LLC to Rosales Veronica D; $225,000

9345 Loralinda Dr: Kristi Moore to Harvin Jalan E & Tammy M; $225,000

9457 Haddington Ct: Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC to Boyd Adam & Collette; $175,000

9596 Pippin Rd: Roark Eila M to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $56,000

9612 Manhattan Dr: Herms Housing LLC to Sanchez Gisela; $187,500

9901 Regatta Dr: Budke Amanda F to Budke Stefanie; $145,000

9940 Prechtel Rd: Helton Angela R & Anthony Challis to Angela R. Helton & Anthony Challis; $245,000

College Hill

1553 Wittlou Ave: Ariss Susan Jayne Tr to Cooke Dwight; $170,000

5300 Hamilton Ave: Johnson Jay to Deeds Thomas E & Virginia L Rhodes; $130,000

5300 Hamilton Ave: Rember Ellen D Tr to Ninth St West LLC; $110,000

7905 Cherrywood Ct: Nk19 Realty LLC to Cami Construction LLC; $127,000

Columbia Township

6857 Buckingham Pl: Payne Mark J & Jane H to Neltner Raymond & Pamela J; $340,000

Crosby Township

10727 Quail Run: Downey Kimberly J & Bryant A to Brickner Rita A Tr; $345,000

Deer Park

3703 Matson Ave: Erp Robert M to Goueli Misoor & Cecilia; $221,000

4041 Lansdowne Ave: Willing Karli G to Jung Catherine; $266,900

7705 Dearborn Ave: Goodpaster Tyler D to Campbell Heather A; $205,000

7884 Gail Dr: Hileman Jeffrey Michael to Davis Ashley Davis & Kaleb Christopher Mace; $300,000

Wentworth Ln: Deer Park Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $56,000

Delhi Township

1136 Hickok Ln: Courtier Julia M to Schneider Group Rai; $130,000

1253 Hickorylake Dr: Needham Paul D & Cindy A to Edmondson Douglas W & Krista R; $360,000

390 Greenwell Ave: Dk-delhi LLC to Perez Juventino Chun & Florinda Aguilar Ventura; $500,000

4230 Parkmont Dr: Rangel Renno Marcus Vinicius & Jennifer A Fontanella to Gill Rupinder Kaur &; $320,000

4380 Skylark Dr: M & H Building Services LLC to Espinoza David; $50,000

4875 Delhi Pk: Dk-delhi LLC to Perez Juventino Chun & Florinda Aguilar Ventura; $500,000

5007 Garden Grove Ln: Luce Barbara E to Klingenbeck Leslie E & Thomas M; $306,500

5789 Fourson Dr: Nelson Donna M to Hilvert Jack K; $210,000

6580 Hillside Ave: Luckett Finis & Beverly Neal to Neal Beverly; $90,650

East End

1188 Riverside Dr: Adcock Mary Ellen to Ardito Jo & Alec Stephen; $825,000

2963 Walworth Ave: Sterling Homes LLC to Ruehlmann James G & Donna W; $1,650,730

East Walnut Hills

2312 Park Ave: Llambi Leandro A to Wick Eisler Carol R Tr; $900,000

2334 Ashland Ave: Brewer Barbara G to Mullins Hall Jonathan Reinaldo & Chadrain; $720,000

2356 Park Ave: Rahman Kelly L to Rosander Brandice & Jay; $270,000

Evanston

3315 Fairfield Ave: K2z Real Estate LLC to Buy The Best Flip Inc; $73,000

3560 Bevis Ave: Simpson Maria J to Freaky Fast Home Buyers And Investments LLC; $100,000

Evendale

10255 Evendale Commons Dr: Dynamic Sight Properties Ltd to Dweazey Properties LLC; $1,386,925

10564 Heathercrest Cr: Leister Joseph & Kimberly W to Louis Victor; $350,000

Fairfax

3714 Carlton Ave: Kocher Alex & Anne Guju to Ezenekwe Erika K; $300,000

Forest Park

11260 Leander Ct: Ayuketah Edwin Jose & Ana Takem to Ndukwu Chinyere; $240,000

673 Kemper Rd: Vb One LLC to Marquez Rutillio Padilla; $160,000

843 Cascade Rd: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Powers Jeffrey & Mariah; $254,900

Glendale

1 St Edmunds Pl: Obrien Lindsey Herb to Rodgers Jermaine A & Kimberly N Despas; $755,000

816 Kingfisher Ln: Mayfield Keivn B & Janet S to Rooney Kevin & Mary; $805,000

Green Township

1794 Linneman Rd: Tks Properties LLC to Graham Brenda K; $329,000

1911 Neeb Rd: Rolfes Lori A Tr to Grote Jonathan & Erin; $375,000

2413 South Rd: Tribbe Charl Ann @3 to Wang Zhaozhu & Zhegeng Zou; $305,000

3393 Bellehaven Ct: Gabriel Candace to Tri State Homes LLC; $156,000

3485 Ebenezer Rd: Koch Kevin Thomas to Zieleniewski Virginia A & Nicholas; $330,000

3575 Epley Ln: Glorycliff Properties II Ltd to Bach Rick J; $225,000

3738 Jessup Rd: Gorsler Scott E to Schoenling Erin Renee Tr@ 3; $193,000

4420 North Bend Rd: Lambing John M to Bangar Real Estate LLC; $145,000

4983 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Schaller Arthur G & Cynthia Jo C; $603,298

5065 Valley Ridge Rd: First National Bank S B M Mainsource Bank S B M Cheviot Bank to Stonz Properties LLC; $135,000

5330 Thrasher Dr: Carlson Judith A @4 to Hallberg Richard Leander III & Kelly; $315,000

5349 Meadow Estates Dr: Mazzei C Michael Tr @3 to Suttmann Ann; $240,000

5359 Sanrio Ct: Suttmann Ann E to Berrens Bradley Borman & Emma; $350,000

5490 Asbury Lake Dr: Jafiss Investmetns LLC to St John Dena M; $189,000

5490 Michelles Oak Ct: Taylor Michael to Louis Christine Alyssa; $183,500

6543 Chesapeake Run: Rauen Elizabeth R to Tout Sr Jeffrey J & Emily R; $130,000

Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $120,000

Greenhills

189 Ireland Ave: Bell John R & Laura L to Gagnon Christopher L & Mary Anne; $199,900

54 Ireland Ave: Day Joy D to Adams David B; $165,000

61 Hamlin Dr: Johnson David Paul & Redana Lynn to Laknahour Houman & Mandana Khatibi; $270,000

Harrison

1281 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Nordman Shawna Ellen & Russell Jerome; $337,635

1283 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Hassert Patrick & Min Chen; $335,530

1395 Acadia Ave: Thompson Robert Scott & Rebecca Noel to Bittner Megan & Mark; $350,000

351 Legacy Wy: Miller Jennifer to Fausz Michelle L; $173,900

8970 Camberley St: Crawford Marcell A & Erica M Noll to Slocum Nicholas L & Courtney M; $322,500

Hyde Park

2532 Observatory Ave: Miller Howard M Tr to Poe Chelsea & Jess; $900,000

3764 Grovedale Pl: Grovedale Land Trust LLC to Asford Homes LLC; $215,000

3823 Broadview Dr: Schapman Bryan K & Meredith A to Presnell Beau & Barbara; $989,000

Indian Hill

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Barns Sharon Tr; $895,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Hensley Custom Building Group LLC; $905,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Lovelace Sheree K & Christopher S Johnson; $895,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Pierson Zachery J & Molly D; $895,000

Linwood

4921 Eastern Ave: Balance Equity LLC to Rachel Anderson LLC; $79,900

Loveland

9590 Kemper Rd: Moore Jacqueline E to Opendoor Property Trus I; $297,700

Madeira

5723 Windridge Dr: Stein Paula A Tr to Schneller William A Jr & Gwynedd A; $655,000

6167 Foxdale Ct: Seele Alissa Lynne & Roman to Desai Falguni & Nakul Havnurkar; $785,000

6182 Fulsher Ln: Sullivan Diane to Decker Building Group LLC; $360,000

7243 Longfield Dr: Zubelik David E Jr & Katherine A to Bastian Cory & Maria L Mira; $463,000

7246 Redondo Ct: Heuss Daniel A & Sally A to Siemer Stephanie A; $485,000

Madisonville

4618 Simpson Ave: Houseworks Property Management Co Ltd to Brunner Samuel G & Linh Thao Ngyen; $325,000

5050 Anderson Pl: Cincy Living LLC to Fugate Chris & Hannah Botts; $375,000

5111 Ebersole Ave: Tlg Investments Usa LLC to Brooks Joshua & Chelsea Mccarty; $292,000

Mariemont

6616 Elm St: Dilworth Christophe S & Alycia to Hannum Sean M; $535,000

7010 Rowan Hill Dr: Ohio Indiana Property LLC to Gahana Propco LLC; $3,500,000

Miami Rd: Ohio Indiana Property LLC to Gahana Propco LLC; $3,500,000

Miami Township

7518 Dog Trot Rd: Staigl Kevin III to Eads Sydney L; $159,000

Bridgetown Rd: Means Marilyn Tr to Wray Evan & Christa Thomas; $36,750

Montgomery

10019 Windzag Ln: Newman Donna R Tr to Dressler Robert & Cynthia; $1,200,000

10562 Adventure Ln: Defalco Tony J & Stephanie R to Thompaon Jami L & Emily H Shreve; $555,000

10723 Adventure Ln: Boeding Alex Michael & Meghan Elizabeth to Dilworth Alycia & Christopher; $677,500

11419 Brattle Ln: Eklund Steven A & Teresa A to Mercalde Scott; $1,055,000

7840 Pfeiffer Rd: Vanderhorst Matthew to Ashford Home LLC; $220,000

Mount Airy

2435 Elderberry Ct: Lynch Johanna E to Harker Joshua; $175,000

5530 Kirby Ave: Tefera Ephrem Birku to Winslow Thomas Gerard & R Joy Winslow; $320,000

Mount Auburn

2121 Burnet Ave: Hamilton Rodney to China Doll Investments 1 LLC; $110,650

214 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

216 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

217 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

218 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

220 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

224 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

230 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

2334 Highland Ave: Uturn Acquisitions Ra902 LLC to Asah Derick; $329,900

234 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

236 Earnshaw Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

237 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

243 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

244 Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

434 Liberty Hill: J & S Real Assets LLC to Lahiff Elizabeth J & Alexander Marijan; $677,000

437 Pueblo St: Agnello Jennifer C to Vijapura Minaxi & Charmi; $1,599,000

Southern Ave: Cincinnati Property Management Of Ohio LLC to Gsp Southern Ave LLC; $5,000,000

Mount Lookout

3302 Nash Ave: War Admiral LLC to Bhandari Manish & Elizabeth Gehlmann; $1,585,000

801 Delta Ave: Mccluskey Cameron to Ulery David; $220,000

Mount Washington

2244 Suffolk St: Gruber Joseph J to Alley Luke & Thomas D Shipley; $260,000

6457 Craigland Ct: Seidel Andrew & Krystle L to Delgrosso Hamilton E &; $342,000

6516 Coffey St: Roden Michael R & David D to Next Move Properties LLC; $82,610

Newtown

5012 Seabrook Dr: Withrow Eric S & Karianne F to Kathmann Sarah Elizabeth & Brian Timothy; $560,000

7381 Pinehurst Dr: Rizkallah Jihad J & Joanne to Kritikos Christos & Karolyn; $875,000

North Avondale

3972 Ardmore Ave: Turner Jennifer D to J & K Products Unlimited LLC; $105,000

721 Betula Ave: Koehn Austen & Chelsey to Schoeling Andrew & Margaret Moon; $795,000

North Bend

434 River Rd: Insprucker Clarence & Linda to North Bend River LLC; $18,500

North College Hill

6938 Dianna Dr: Delgado Katherine Francesca Barriga & Rossana Irasema Delgado Valdivia to Ellington Melissa C V; $185,000

Northside

1581 Glen Parker Ave: Hodge Jennifer Lynne @3 to Ans Services LLC; $72,000

1615 Chase Ave: Dunkle Joseph to Diaz Ethan Angelo; $152,000

4265 Fergus St: Foster Capital Investments LLC to Bryant Trevor J; $285,000

4520 Kirby Ave: Tulsa Real Estate Fund LLC to Gorman Zachary Francis; $95,000

Norwood

4559 Smith Rd: Burton Larry G Jr & Sharon to Milholland Matthew & Anne E; $400,000

Oakley

3302 Claramont Ave: Walters Jessica L & Kyle to Nguyen David H; $482,000

3307 De Forest Dr: Skrodal Haakon & Sarah to Hemmer Catherine; $370,000

3850 Millsbrae Ave: Ela Nathan P & Meghan L Morris to Krehnbrink Robert Grift Jr & Laura Marie Flynn; $700,000

Over-the-Rhine

1207 Republic St: Henley Jennifer to Narvaez Karina Chiqui; $180,650

1509 Race St: Franco James R to Allaer Paul A Tr; $450,000

286 Mohawk St: Weaver Roger L Tr to R & O Properties LLC; $15,384

Pleasant Ridge

3332 Woodford Rd: Borsum Jennifer to Slater Paul J & Madeleine Kissling; $290,000

6243 Kincaid Rd: Friedmann Kurt R & Traci V to Rippe Margaret A & Samuel F Arnsby; $450,000

Reading

16 Benson St: Zimmer Brothers Properties LLC to 16 W Benson LLC; $300,000

226 Walnut St: Ballard Keisha to Davis Hunter & Alexandra Meckes; $210,000

Roselawn

1808 Crest Hill Ave: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Birds Holding LLC; $157,500

7250 Scottwood Ave: Ward Willa to Amys Cleaning Plus LLC; $106,000

7505 Greenland Pl: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Bird Holdings LLC; $195,000

7831 Glenorchard Dr: Cinci Rsl Trio LLC to Three Little Bird Holdings LLC; $168,750

7835 Newbedford Ave: Bere Musatya to Fisher Lillia A; $285,000

Sayler Park

6815 Home City Ave: Hardesty George B Jr & Justin Backscheider to Hadesty George B; $11,000

Sharonville

12120 Village Woods Dr: Ringer Real Estate LLC to Pepmeier Elizabeth Carmel & Adam Jacob; $450,000

Silverton

3811 Broadlawn Cr: Ratcliff Joseph T & Lindsey E to Grimes Patricia Elizabeth; $265,000

3831 Broadlawn Cr: Szilasi Timothy W to Salle Megan & Donavan Klein; $300,000

4029 Diehl Ave: Young Kyla M & Karen L to Dailey Megan Leigh; $240,000

Springdale

11992 Kenn Rd: Cheek Christopher to Butler Lisa Michelle; $285,000

12095 Crossings Dr: Internet Corporation to Patel Priyankaben & Harishkumar; $140,000

23 Boxwood Ct: Knapp Mandy & Philip to Harvey Lauren; $234,000

493 Smiley Ave: Allemang Samantha E to Benedetti Jorge & Luz Adriana Benavides Perez; $207,000

Springfield Township

1008 Sarbrook Dr: Clark John R Jr to Felcyn Jacob Walter & Claire; $180,000

1013 Chatterton Dr: Pasley Stephen A Tr to Dixon Meredith A & Adib; $360,000

10704 Silverbrook Dr: Losey Michelle & Jeff to Garner Kimberly; $350,000

10872 Sprucehill Dr: Merkle Gary to Bartolon Morales Rumain; $205,000

1923 Centerbrook Ct: Owens Rodney B & Elizabeth Kay to Podmore Nolan Maxwell; $249,900

6244 Daly Rd: Sammy 1948 LLC to Voel LLC; $200,000

772 Reynard Ave: Cook Cindy to Ferguson Jacquelyn & Matthew; $290,000

7945 Ramble View: Stutz Gary A to Schoenfeld Natalie A; $140,000

8648 Melody Ln: Day Matthew Howard & Lynn Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I; $176,700

9698 Fallsridge Ct: 2029 Dana LLC to Cline Linda Grace & Austin Frederick Cline; $329,900

9852 Lorelei Dr: Bray Jeffery L to Faeth Ivory F; $228,995

Sycamore Township

4118 Jud Dr: Janning Gary J Tr to Lalplant Michael R; $255,000

4304 Kugler Mill Rd: 4304 Kugler Mill Road LLC to Effinger Kayla E; $255,000

5433 Autumnwood Dr: Mccready Paul G & Stephanie L to Pandey Manoj Kumar & Renea; $605,000

5675 Bayberry Dr: Mccrary Parker D & Whitney Hough to Wierzba Joshua & Erin; $700,000

6651 Lewis Clark Tl: Hutzelman Anne E & Derrick S Caudill to Card Holly & Gary; $565,000

7752 Montgomery Rd: Dinh Thanhhuong Thi & Tam Van Nguyen to Moksin Alexander; $145,500

7805 Keller Rd: Gilsdorf Marjorie Tr to Phillips Gary & Julie; $1,128,000

8044 Highfield Ct: Hollander Samuel Martin to Peter Emily K; $179,000

8325 Wicklow Ave: Shreve Emily to Todotov Peter Danailov; $355,000

8569 Gwilada Dr: Bunker Joseph to Lamping Tichard R & Trinity S; $350,000

8589 Donna Ln: Gruter Patricia A to Thies David; $230,000

8738 Dublin Ct: Pettyjohn Royce to Flip For Freedom LLC; $70,000

8870 Raiders Run Rd: Dixon Julie L to Peelle Carol S Tr; $775,000

Symmes Township

10163 Elmfield Dr: Clark David A & Natalya S to Frimenko Hilary Ann & Keith E Bezanson; $680,000

11650 Woodwind Dr: Koster Maria & John R to Cenare Investment Trust; $152,000

12101 Heathertree Ct: Malone Scott F & Judith L Robinson to De Falco Tony & Stephanie; $637,000

8833 Chapelsquare Dr: Sahara Properties LLC to Pk Samal Management LLC; $390,000

9206 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Smith Evan James & Megan A Rudolph; $1,269,000

9219 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Gaines Rick & Connie; $1,575,282

9959 Humphrey Rd: Bechtold Nancy K Tr to Blum Daniel D & Kristina M; $910,000

Walnut Hills

2121 Alpine Pl: Hamilton Andrew Streit to Firsten Diane; $750,000

West End

1906 Baymiller St: Kimber Joshua & Jerin Mcintosh to Cincy Living LLC; $352,500

West Price Hill

1047 Kreis Ln: Mills Robert J to Spears Travis Alan & Megan Rose Ellis; $271,500

1110 Winfield Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Alford Jonathan Eli & Melissa Paz; $154,900

1276 Sunset Ave: Mvf Properties Ltd to Hubbard Angel; $125,000

1739 Gellenbeck St: Ka Plus LLC to Boyede Omobola; $160,000

1769 Ashbrook Dr: Vb One LLC to Jefferies Alisha; $155,000

3935 Clerose Cr: Harman Greg to Townsquare Properties LLC; $87,000

4010 Palos St: Pai Megha & Vinay Rao to Diaz Property Investments LLC; $280,000

4976 Western Hills Ave: Vb One LLC to Mil Sophen; $175,000

597 Trenton Ave: Upscale Investments LLC to Affordable Housing Corporation LLC; $55,000

Westwood

2435 Mustang Dr: Duckie Homes LLC to Yac Homes LLC; $48,000

3045 Worthington Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Merk Holdings Oh LLC; $64,999

3105 Westwood Northern Bv: Vb Eight LLC to Smreg LLC; $95,000

3415 Belltone Ave: Rhodes Eddie to Gutlach Holdings LLC; $78,430

Whitewater Township

8414 Harrison Ave: Mcdaniel Thomas A to Ash Michael Tr; $220,000

Harrison Ave: Mcdaniel Thomas A to Ash Michael Tr; $220,000

Woodlawn

10561 Chester Rd: Keefe Property Holdings LLC to Property Enhancers LLC; $580,000

Wyoming

1250 Forest Ct: Hoffman Lisa F to Oxman Kyle & Kristin; $430,000

415 Burns Ave: Popovitz Mark A & Theresa L to Safford Gabriel E &; $800,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

104 Ridgewood Drive: Kathryn and Zach Stacy to Shawna and Michael Erter; $260,000

1047 Racetrack Road: Michael Stephenson to Emily Russell; $150,000

3725 Cliffwood Court: Ashleigh and Slade Massie to Lindsay and Kylar Kendall; $210,000

3738 Lisa Lane: Tara and Michael Thornberry to Brittany and Jared Dornheggen; $270,000

712 Yorkshire Drive, unit 22-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Madeline Stine and Pete Yearace III; $237,500

7623 Devonshire Drive, unit 29-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Takudzwa Chwkwati; $293,500

848 Hillview Road: Trevor Duncan to Carrie Mayne; $238,000

9 Shaw Drive: Lauren and Evan Berkmeyer to Michelle and Matthew Phelps; $240,000

Bellevue

198 Center St.: Linda and Andrew Ashcraft to Stickley Baltimore Real Estate Group, LLC; $120,000

213 Roosevelt Ave.: Amanda Kerley to Medina Michels; $220,000

341 Foote Ave.: Rebecca and Robert Detzel to Hannah Clemons; $220,000

410 Berry Ave.: John Boekley to Bellevue Land, LLC; $110,000

613-615 Covert Run Pike: Andrew Ashcraft to Marlene Theis; $110,000

Bromley

317 Shelby St.: Jessica and Michael Murray to Kindra Philpot; $137,000

Burlington

2744 Sunchase Boulevard: Stephanie and Shawn Murray to Carol and Robert Westerkamp; $630,000

2826 Rolling Green Court: Lynn Smith to Tina and Michael Stafford; $500,000

3032 Washington St.: Michelle and Robet Wermuth to Laura Croker; $173,000

3247 Petersburg Road: Elma and Robert Benne to Michelle and Robert Armstrong; $400,000

5590 Regal Ridge Drive: Cindy Stamper, Angela and Michael Doerman, Donna and Randy Worley and John Stamper to Robin and Edgar Risinger; $360,000

6299 Red Oak Lane: Tina and Ollie Cooper Jr. to Meghan and Benjamin Mulroney; $375,000

6332 Bernard Court: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Jackie Kennedy; $355,000

6709 Summertime Lane: BDavis Properties, LLC to Collette Restino; $279,000

Cold Spring

1065 Wellington Place, unit 12: Deborah Stoller to Julie and John Lyons; $148,000

392 Dry Creek: Matthew Bihl to Anjana Chapgain; $78,000

6119 Cabin Creek Drive East: David Schneider to Sue Neal; $630,000

Covington

1027 Banklick St.: Tucan Tank Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Beckman and Scott Landrum Jr.; $160,000

10536 Pinetree Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mikhail Taguines; $315,000

119 W. 34th St.: Meghan and Benjamin Mulroney Jr. to Austin Hamilton; $217,000

1254 Parkway Ave.: Carley and Brrian Grabow to Prestige Investments, LLC; $50,000

1807 Garrard St.: Amelia McQueen to 202303WY-18, LLC; $55,000

188 Shaker Heights Lane: Pamela Van Duyn to Stephanie Albers; $238,000

1945 Augustine St.: Kimberly and Craig Winterman to Tammie Kerr; $80,000

243 W. Robbins St.: Jessica and Clark Harris to Christopher Flichbaugh; $270,000

244 Tando Way: Gary Huesing to Mariah Cramer and Cody Craig; $255,000

2835 Aberden Ave.: Tara Thanman to Katharine Christie and Gabriel Alvarez; $203,000

318 E. 42nd St., units 1-2: Foundation Partners, LLC to Clayton Bradley; $200,000

3835 Capella Lane, unit 5-303: Jessica and John Mairose Jr. to Mollie Neff; $245,000

3913 Locke St.: Adrienne Robinson to Brittany Black and David Groneck; $250,000

448 Pickett Drive: Kristina and Ross Czarnik to Scott Lovdall; $270,000

505 E. Southern Ave.: Jerry Carr to Courtnee Carr and Dwayne Clark; $165,500

Crescent Springs

925 Riverwatch Drive: Karen and David Moore to Mary and Thomas Mazzocca; $599,000

Crestview Hills

701 Napa Valley Lane, unit 4: Pamela and John O'Shea to Deborah Stoller; $155,000

Dayton

1112 5th Ave.: Amanda and Luis Gonzalez to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $82,000

204 Dayton Ave.: Helen Hamilton to John Ridenour; $165,000

902 Vine St.: Brittany Hall to Todd Stieby; $180,000

Edgewood

3033 Brookwood Circle: Antrim Investments, LLC to Joyce and Brent Coldiron; $262,000

3036 Mary Lou Court: Raetta and Ronald Price to Megan and William King; $350,000

3278 Kruer Court: Vina Bajaj and Donald Galli to Michael Bonacci; $570,000

Elsmere

3773 Feather Lane: Gail Wight to Dana Investments, Inc.; $110,000

433 Swan Circle: Raegan Cress to Ashely Jump; $243,000

Erlanger

3440 Misty Creek Drive: Patricia Warning to Christina Whitley and Russell Ball; $175,000

3633 Jacqueline Drive: Kathleen and Russell Ashcraft to Susan and Christopher Barnett; $120,000

3824 Zora Lane: Maria and Dale Garrett to Charlie Meyer; $385,000

438 Division St.: Sarah and Brett Dickman to Gianna Sciaffia-Patton; $170,000

926 Waterpointe Lane: Gina Kearns to Shirley and William Hoffeditz; $240,000

Florence

145 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 594: Charles Denniston to Betty Morrison; $175,000

157 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 351: Deborah and Robert Read to Kandis Bowman; $370,000

1750 Mimosa Trail, unit 45-101: Kelsey and Timothy Fitzgerald to Ronald Bowman II; $230,000

1834 Mimosa Trail: Matthew Fabiani to Kaitlin and Michael Parker; $210,000

2328 Wicket Court: Rebecca and Dominick Albano to Leah Cole; $369,000

7638 E. Covered Bridge Drive: Kaitlyn and Eric Baker to C & A Investments, LLC; $116,000

8063 Trailwood Court: Sarah and Christian Schulte to Rachel and Joseph Carrico Jr.; $410,000

9111 Timberbrook Lane, unit D: Jo Ann Mays to Diane Webb; $317,000

9639 Manassas Drive: James Wolfe to Kathleen Milner; $440,000

9668 Manassas Drive: Cheryl Bunger, Cathy Wilson and Carrie Baysinger to Holly and Jason Schwab; $375,000

Fort Mitchell

88 Burdsdall Ave.: Lindsey McDermott to Amy and Andrew Nordmeyer; $300,000

Fort Thomas

149 Summit Ave.: Linda Hensley to Ahn Dang and Trung Nguyen; $310,000

38 Custis Ave.: Jacob Giesler to Jacynda and Eric Barton; $285,000

41 Rossmore Ave.: Lindsay and Adam Runyan to Kathleen and Charlie Reekers; $365,000

45 Walden Lane: Janet and Joseph Beckmeyer to Stephanie and Nicola Muccillo; $1,005,000

48 Rossford Ave.: Charita and Christopher Brewer to Paige and Gregory McGraw; $430,000

55 Mel Lawn Drive: Laura and Tom Lorenz to Taryn and Joshua Lattarulo; $625,000

600 S. Fort Thomas Ave.: Rossmore Square, LLC to Heartland Bank; $618,500

911 Sergent Ave.: Elizabeth Pelgen to Natalie Soto and Kenneth Bauer; $205,000

Fort Wright

506 Knob Hill Court: Jennifer and Christopher LePore to Morgan and Eric Metzger; $600,000

512 Fincastle Lane: Madeline Plummer to Andrew Rees; $286,000

58 W. Crittenden Ave.: Eden Homes, LLC to Shannon Clark and Terrence Clark; $425,000

Hebron

1734 Connor Road: Westmark Properties, LLC to Gabriela Aguirre and Oscar Ramirez; $400,000

2040 W. Horizon Drive: Peggy Niehaus to Maria McMahon and Jacob Flaspohler; $295,000

2107 Gray Court: Alex and Benjamin Bessler to Amanda and Oscar Olguin; $465,000

2128 Hollow Tree Court: Judy Haney to Maureen and Eric Moher; $425,000

2156 Ridgeline Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia and Gary Slater; $500,000

3250 Campaign Drive: Kathryn and Chad Moser to Alexis and Kyle Hall; $293,000

Highland Heights

11 Henry Court: Kirk Neal to Brittany Hall and Bryan Lewallen; $325,000

209 Highland Trace: Alexis Mendell, Charlotte Haywood and Kenzie Beard to Duane Loveland; $168,000

2132 Alexandria Pike: Mahlon Robb to James Brewer Jr.; $115,000

Independence

10513 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Justin Brockman; $395,000

10684 Anna Lane: Sandra and Kenneth Biery to Diana and Scott Billings; $210,000

1106 Infantry Drive: Christy and Matthew Miller to Lora Himes-Hoerst; $290,000

1209 Cannonball Way: Meredith and Cory Lane to Clare Lang and Scott Adams; $275,000

1376 Meadowcrest Circle: Barbara Hill to Coutney and Thomas Highsmith; $335,000

4385 Aleen Court: Constance and Irvin Steffen to Shana and Matthew Connelly; $368,000

Ludlow

222 Stokesay St.: Sarah and Dale Lunsford to Justin Helmer; $245,000

391 Southwind Lane, unit 301: Heather Lacey to Holly Moorhead; $315,000

731 Elm St.: Donna Lindsay to Amber and John Frederick; $108,000

Melbourne

2653 Cardinal Trail: Charrles Daniels to Shannon and David Hess; $346,000

3057 Uhl Road: Kristina and Mark Bihl to Jude Wells; $175,000

Morning View

14857 Fontana Road: Myah Bickel and David Dressman to Lacey Chestnut; $155,000

3409 Rich Road: Stuart Whitson to Kellie Von Handorf and Joseph Schmiade; $180,000

Newport

1006 Central Ave.: Thelma and Timothy Kiser to Jennifer Markus; $325,000

2123 Monmouth St.: Peggy Riley to Zach Theliman, Richard Simmons and Noah Eckhoff; $112,000

417 E. 3rd St.: Maura and Daniel Bassman to Stephen Muething; $399,000

616 Grandview Ave.: Lynda Kilbourne to Debra and Robert Hall; $395,000

915 Ann St.: Ann Street, LLC to Carlene Hayes and Michael Ostholthoff; $193,500

918 Central Ave.: PMT Properties, LLC to Brickit Construction, LLC; $155,000

Silver Grove

210 E. 2nd St.: Julianne Graham to Kelly and Travis Jameson; $140,000

Southgate

121 Harvard Place: Loren Real Estate, LLC to Alec Angel; $241,000

234 W. Walnut St.: Cara and Anthony Wallace to Gregory Knox; $125,000

28 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: Mary and Bradford Bopp to Jill Herpy; $148,000

868 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amanda and Alexander Russell; $731,000

Taylor Mill

110 Grand Ave.: Graci and James Vise to Gene Mink; $235,000

523 Mason Road: Eddie Wilder to Marcus Barrett; $110,000

Union

10108 Bramdsteade Court: Leslie and James Isler to Jennifer and Stephen Teunis; $440,000

10112 Lapacio Court: Kimberly and Claudis Dalcour III to Kaitlyn and Adam Haring; $468,000

2011 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Annette Mayes and Jo Ann Mays; $353,000

2218 Algiers St.: Sierra and Joshua Bosse to Rhoda and Tunde Aderinto; $329,000

2623 Twin Hills Court: Alisa and Paul Swain to Tara and Jason Staats; $775,000

854 Man O War Boulevard: Gina and Edward Culia to Kayla and Michael Wilson; $840,000

Villa Hills

2673 Willow Oak Drive: Leslie Dyas and Michael Dyas to Lynn Smith; $515,000

Walton

12086 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Parshwa and Archana Patel; $367,000

12441 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Constance and Irvin Steffen; $370,000

468 Davis Lane: Rita and Don Davis to Richwood Development, LLC; $600,000

629 Blanda Court: The Drees Company to Kelly and Jeremy Holcomb; $360,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.2 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers