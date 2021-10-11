U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

1,200 companies and 45,506 visitors to WETEX & Dubai Solar Show at Expo 2020 Dubai

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'At the forefront of sustainability', Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. Over 1,200 companies from 55 countries, 61 sponsors, and 10 country pavilions took part in the exhibition, which attracted 45,506 visitors from around the world.

Over 3 days, visitors to the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world, learned about latest technologies, solutions, and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, conservation, green buildings, electric vehicles and other vital sectors.

"In addition to the success of the exhibition, we are also pleased it was the first exhibition to be organised in the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. This provided an exceptional opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, and visitors to be part of the first world Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and one of the first big events since the start of the pandemic. The UAE, under the wise leadership's vision, is one of the first countries to start recovering from COVID-19," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX & DSS.

WETEX & DSS provides an ideal platform for signing deals and building partnerships between local and international companies. It enables decision makers and investors from around the world to learn about market needs, future projects, and opportunities to join renewable or clean energy projects in the UAE and the region.

DEWA organised 56 seminars and panel discussions at the exhibition on sustainability; renewable and clean energy; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; carbon capture; circular economy; renewable energy production and storage; turning waste into energy; Artificial Intelligence (AI); emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and networks; post-COVID-19 innovation, and other topics that support sustainable development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656866/WETEX_2020_Dubai.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656584/DEWA_WGES_DSS.jpg

1,200 companies and 45,506 visitors to WETEX & Dubai Solar Show at Expo 2020 Dubai
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-200-companies-and-45-506-visitors-to-wetex--dubai-solar-show-at-expo-2020-dubai-301396825.html

SOURCE Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

