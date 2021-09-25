$ 1.21 Bn growth opportunity in Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2021-2025 | Technavio forecasts 14.83% YOY growth in 2021
The homecare oxygen concentrators market is poised to grow by USD 1.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period.
The homecare oxygen concentrators market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Portable and Stationary) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising healthcare expenditure is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the homecare oxygen concentrators market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The homecare oxygen concentrators market covers the following areas:
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Sizing
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Besco Medical Ltd.
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
GCE Holding AB
Inogen Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Nidek Medical Products Inc.
Precision Medical Inc.
ResMed Inc.
Teijin Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
