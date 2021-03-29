$ 1.23 Billion Growth in Global Pathology Instruments Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Co. among others| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pathology Instruments Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pathology instruments market is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pathology instruments market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download Sample Report

The pathology instruments market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Healthcare Include:

Global Digital Pathology Market - Global digital pathology market is segmented by product (digital slide scanner and software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Story continues

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global tissue diagnostics market is segmented by Technology (Advanced and special stainings, Routine stainings, and Digital pathology and workflow), Product (Tissue diagnostic consumables and Tissue diagnostic instruments), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, and Others), and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Pathology Instruments Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers GLP systems, accelerators, architects, Cell-dyn hematology analyzers, and systems.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Analytical instrumentation, automated electrophoresis, automation solutions, cell analysis, genomics, metabolomics, pathology, and others.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers miscellaneous laboratory products to meet the demands of both clinical and industrial labs such as BD Difco loops and needles and BD Lactinex probiotic dietary supplement.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a free sample report to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70376

Pathology Instruments Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pathology instruments market is segmented as below:

Application

Geographic

The pathology instruments market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer. In addition, other factors such as an increase in product promotion activities are expected to trigger the pathology instruments market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of pathology instruments market

Request Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/pathology-instruments-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-23-billion-growth-in-global-pathology-instruments-market-2021-2025--featuring-major-vendors-including-abbott-laboratories-agilent-technologies-inc-and-becton-dickinson-and-co-among-others-technavio-301256070.html

SOURCE Technavio