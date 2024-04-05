$1.23 billion lottery jackpot is Powerball's 4th largest ever: When is the next drawing?

With no winners in over four months, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb and inch toward shattering new records.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1.23 billion with a $595.1 million cash value before the Saturday, April 6 drawing. It is the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Jan. 1, when a player in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in November 2022, when a single winner in California walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

The Mega Millions lottery was won on March 26, when a player in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the $1.13 billion prize.

Whether you're a seasoned lottery player or trying your luck for the first time with the gigantic jackpot, here's what to know about the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, April 6.

How do you play Powerball? A beginner's guide to Powerball rules and potential prizes.

When are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Saturday, April 6.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, April 3 drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65. The red Powerball was 15 and the Power Play was 3X.

While there were no jackpot or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Wednesday's drawing, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in the following states:

California (2)

Georgia

Massachusetts (2)

Maryland

New Jersey

South Carolina

Washington

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

What is the Power Play?

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

The Power Play is a feature that can be played for $1 more. It is randomly selected before each drawing and can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The Match 5 with Power Play prize is always worth $2 million, Powerball says.

Story continues

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.23 billion: Current jackpot $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball jackpot hops to $1.23 billion: When is next lottery drawing?