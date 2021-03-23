$ 1,232 Billion Growth in Global Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury travel market is expected to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the luxury travel market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The luxury travel market size has the potential to grow by USD 1232.77 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 25.70%.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The luxury travel market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Business Travel Market - Global business travel market is segmented by expenditure (travel fare, lodging, dining, and other expenditure), age (above 40 years and below 40 years), application (marketing, internal meeting, trade show, and product launch), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Global online travel booking platform market is segmented by type (packages and direct), booking platform (desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Luxury Travel Market Participants:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC operates its business through segments such as Destinations, Small group journeys, Cruises, Private jet, and Tailormade. The company provides luxury travel across destinations around the world

Absolute Travel Inc.

Absolute Travel Inc. operates its business through segments such as Cruises, Vacations, Tours, and Tours & excursions. The company provides luxury travel by cruising across the globe.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides a comprehensive range of luxury travels including adventure travel, culinary travel, and travel by small ships.

Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury travel market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Consumer

The luxury travel market is driven by increasing disposable incomes. In addition, other factors such as trending sports tourism are expected to trigger the luxury travel market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the luxury travel market,

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44241

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

