$1.3 Billion Worldwide Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbiotec, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Creative Diagnostics

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market

Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market
Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size reached US$ 984.81 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,351.73 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021

Million984.81 Million

Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027

Million1351.73 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Mammalian polyclonal immunoglobulins (IgG) antibody refers to antigens or vaccinations that are manufactured through inoculation of various mammals, including mice, rabbits, and goats. During this procedure, an antigen is administered via injectable into the mammal body to activate the B-lymphocytes that supply IgG.

These antibodies are used in labeling reagents in multiple immunoassay tests, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot tests, immunoradiometric assay (IRMA), and radioimmunoassay (RIA). Apart from this, the process does not require skilled professionals to produce large batches of vaccinations.

Mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody helps create multiple therapeutics, diagnose various ailments, and perform antibody identification and flow cytometry. As a result, they find extensive applications in biochemical research to detect denatured proteins and examine diseases and their treatments. At present, they are commercially available in cardiac, metabolic, and renal marker product variants.

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders, including cancer and autoimmune ailments, and the rising need for antibodies for multiple immunoassay tests and therapeutic and analytical applications in research settings are primarily driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies by governments to formulate effective novel vaccinations and injectables through advanced technologies are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the ongoing innovation of creative mammalian antibodies by biopharma organizations for quality control (QC) is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating biomarkers approval and their extensive usage by clinicians for accurate and rapid diagnosis of B-cell lymphoma and leukemia are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, significant enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure and research and development (R&D) activities to enhance antibody efficacy are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbiotec Inc., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, Proteintech Group Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Goat
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Rabbit
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Horse
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mouse
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Cardiac Markers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Metabolic Markers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Renal Markers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 ELISA
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Immunoturbidimetry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Immunoelectrophoresis
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Antibody Identification
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Immunohistochemistry
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Immunocytochemistry
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Western Blotting
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Diagnostic Centers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Academic and Research Institutes
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbiotec Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Abcam plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Creative Diagnostics
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Geno Technology Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Merck KGaA
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Proteintech Group Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

