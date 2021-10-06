$ 1.3 Bn Growth Opportunity in Hydronic Systems Market 2021-2025 | 5.3% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 Amid Pandemic | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydronic systems market is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems and increase in construction activities worldwide is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high upfront costs and the increased adoption of inorganic refrigerants will challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydronic Systems Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydronic Systems Market: Technology Landscape

By Technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the heating segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Hydronic Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Russian Federation and Germany are the key markets for hydronic systems in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Bindus Manufacturing LLC

Johnson Controls International Plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Modine Manufacturing Co.

REHAU AG + Co

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

SPX Corp.

Uponor Corp.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Hydronic Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bindus Manufacturing LLC, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., REHAU AG + Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, SPX Corp., Uponor Corp., and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

