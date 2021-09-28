$ 1.3 Bn growth opportunity in Hot Tub Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 8.8% YOY growth in 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global hot tub market is poised to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Discover sustainable growth opportunities, upcoming trends, and changes in customer behavior in the global hot tub market.
Download our Free Sample Report Now
Hot Tub Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
8.80%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at over 9%
Historical Data:
2017 to 2021
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
121
Incremental growth:
$ 1.3 Billion
Segments covered:
Product, End-user, Distribution chanel; Geography
By Product
· Above-ground hot tubs
· Portable hot tubs
· In-ground hot tubs
By End-user
· Residential users
· Commercial users
By Distribution channel
· Offline distribution channel
· Online distribution channel
By Region
· APAC
· Europe
· North America
· MEA
· South America
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artesian Spas, Blue Falls Manufacturing, Bullfrog International LC, Cal Spas, Canadian Spa Co., Coast Spas Inc., HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Marquis Corp., and Watkins Wellness are some of the major market participants. Although product innovation and improvements in features will offer immense growth opportunities, high complications in logistics and supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hot Tub Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Distribution Channel
Geography
Gain insights on high revenue-generating segments and make informed decisions. Request a free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43040
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market - Global bathroom and toilet assist devices market is segmented by Product (Commodes, Shower chairs & stools, Bath systems, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bathroom Accessories Market - Global bathroom accessories market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot tub market report covers the following areas:
Hot Tub Market size
Hot Tub Market trends
Hot Tub Market industry analysis
This study identifies global economic recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the hot tub market growth during the next few years.
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot Tub Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot Tub Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist hot tub market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hot tub market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hot tub market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot tub market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Above-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Portable hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
In-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Artesian Spas
Blue Falls Manufacturing
Bullfrog International LC
Cal Spas
Canadian Spa Co.
Coast Spas Inc.
HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment
Jacuzzi Brands LLC
Marquis Corp.
Watkins Wellness
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-3-bn-growth-opportunity-in-hot-tub-market-2021-2025--technavio-estimates-8-8-yoy-growth-in-2021--301384840.html
SOURCE Technavio