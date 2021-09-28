U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,796.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,170.25
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    +0.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1510
    +0.1730 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,677.37
    -1,372.86 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.59
    -42.93 (-3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,141.62
    -98.44 (-0.33%)
     

$ 1.3 Bn growth opportunity in Hot Tub Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 8.8% YOY growth in 2021

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Hot Tub Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hot Tub Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global hot tub market is poised to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Discover sustainable growth opportunities, upcoming trends, and changes in customer behavior in the global hot tub market.
Download our Free Sample Report Now

Hot Tub Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

8.80%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at over 9%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

121

Incremental growth:

$ 1.3 Billion

Segments covered:

Product, End-user, Distribution chanel; Geography

By Product

· Above-ground hot tubs

· Portable hot tubs

· In-ground hot tubs

By End-user

· Residential users

· Commercial users

By Distribution channel

· Offline distribution channel

· Online distribution channel

By Region

· APAC

· Europe

· North America

· MEA

· South America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artesian Spas, Blue Falls Manufacturing, Bullfrog International LC, Cal Spas, Canadian Spa Co., Coast Spas Inc., HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Marquis Corp., and Watkins Wellness are some of the major market participants. Although product innovation and improvements in features will offer immense growth opportunities, high complications in logistics and supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hot Tub Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Gain insights on high revenue-generating segments and make informed decisions. Request a free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43040

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market - Global bathroom and toilet assist devices market is segmented by Product (Commodes, Shower chairs & stools, Bath systems, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bathroom Accessories Market - Global bathroom accessories market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot tub market report covers the following areas:

  • Hot Tub Market size

  • Hot Tub Market trends

  • Hot Tub Market industry analysis

This study identifies global economic recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the hot tub market growth during the next few years.

Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot Tub Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot Tub Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hot tub market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hot tub market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hot tub market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot tub market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Above-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Portable hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • In-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Artesian Spas

  • Blue Falls Manufacturing

  • Bullfrog International LC

  • Cal Spas

  • Canadian Spa Co.

  • Coast Spas Inc.

  • HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment

  • Jacuzzi Brands LLC

  • Marquis Corp.

  • Watkins Wellness

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-3-bn-growth-opportunity-in-hot-tub-market-2021-2025--technavio-estimates-8-8-yoy-growth-in-2021--301384840.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • China Power Curbs Expand to Include 20 Regions: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAt least 20 Chinese provinces and region

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGas for October delivery gaine

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.