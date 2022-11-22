1 IN 3 BRITS AVOID THE NEWS TO PROTECT THEIR MENTAL HEALTH

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research demonstrates the negative impact that 12 months of uncertainty has had on Brits, with 1 in 5 saying their mental health and wellbeing has significantly worsened during this time.[i] This rises to 1 in 4 for both women and young adults aged 18-34.

The survey, commissioned by Kalms, also found that one third of Brits are 'news shunners' and a quarter don't discuss current affairs in a bid to protect themselves from increased worry and anxiety.

The findings are launched during Kalmfulness Week (21st-27th November), an awareness week created to provide support and resources for anyone who would like to improve their emotional wellbeing. 'Kalmfulness' has been defined as the 'the state or quality of being calm, peaceful and untroubled in the midst of daily life'.

Research shows that kalmfulness has benefits for both mind and body, and can be achieved through everyday practices:[ii]

Gratitude journaling for five minutes a day can enhance long-term happiness by over 10%[iii]

Just 40 days of daily mindfulness meditation can help reduce depression symptoms and lead to structural and functional brain changes[iv]

63% of UK adults agree that being kind to others, as well as receiving kindness has a positive impact on their mental health[v]

Studies show that being creative can increase positive emotions, reduce stress, decrease anxiety, and even lessen depressive symptoms[vi]

Research shows that acts of self-care, prioritising sleeping well and maintaining an active lifestyle, can help manage stress, lower the risk of illness, and increase energy levels[vii]

Commenting on the benefits of kalmfulness, psychologist and psychotherapist, Charlotte Armitage says:

"Dedicating just a few minutes a day to kalmfulness can maintain mental wellbeing, potentially reducing feelings of anxiety. As people spend time practicing, they'll probably notice themselves feeling calmer and more patient. These shifts in experience are likely to generate changes in other parts of life as well. Often, people find they are better able to manage concerns about the future as they have better tolerance levels to cope with the stresses that are a normal part of life."

For more information on how to achieve kalmfulness and ways to participate in Kalmfulness Week, visit www.kalmfulness.com.

