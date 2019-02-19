$1.3 Million Bitcoin Scam Swindles Victims in Thailand. Are Tougher Crypto Regulations Necessary?

alarm ICO crypto bitcoin More

A virtual bitcoin mining farm in Thailand has allegedly scammed users out of 42 million baht (approximately $1.35 million), according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

30 victims have filed a complaint against the company, CryptoMining.Farm. Although police believe the scam may have hit up to 140 individuals.

It comes just months after a group of Thai siblings was accused of defrauding an investor of $24 million in bitcoin. Although Thailand is a booming market for cryptocurrencies, is it time for tougher regulations to crack down on scams and frauds?

Victims report alleged blockchain mining scam https://t.co/W0dgXJ54j3 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 19, 2019





Read the full story on CCN.com.