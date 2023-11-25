1.3 million chickens to be culled after bird flu detected at Ohio farm

Over 1.3 million chickens are being killed on an Ohio farm to contain an outbreak of avian influenza, as first reported by The Associated Press.

The US Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday that the flock is being slaughtered after the detection of a case of bird flu on the Union County egg farm.

Though the spread of the disease has been less severe this year, compared to 2022, 8.1 million birds have been killed on commercial poultry farms this year with flock in Ohio among 5.8 million being killed this month the AP reported.

This is the second farm to kill over 1 million birds this month as a Taylor County, Iowa egg farm killed 1.1 million birds. A Wright County, Minnesota farm also killed 940,000 birds this month.

Human cases of the disease remain rare, with one report of a person contracting the H5N1 strain of the virus in the U.S. since 2022, according to the CDC.

What is the bird flu?

The bird flu, is disease caused by a family of flu viruses primarily transmitted between birds.

Avian influenza viruses, according to the CDC and USDA, are classified into two groups:

Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) (often seen in wild birds)

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) (found mostly in domestic poultry).

According to the Centers for Disease Control, LPAI viruses cause mild or no disease and HPAI cause severe disease and high mortality rates in infected birds.

The bird flu has cost the government roughly $660 million and in recent times raised the price of eggs and poultry. At least 65 million birds have been slaughtered since 2022 to limit the spread of the virus.

Some symptoms of Avian Influenza (the bird flu). More than 1 million chickens are slated to be slaughtered at a Minnesota farm after the United States Department of Agriculture announced in early November the bird flu virus was found there.

What are signs of bird flu?

Indications a bird may be infected with avian influenza include:

Loss of appetite, lethargy

Sudden death without prior symptoms

Eyelid swelling

Twisting of the head and neck

Purple discoloration to body parts including waddle and legs

Stumbling and falling

Diarrhea

Difficulty breathing

Nasal discharge

