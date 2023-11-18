$1.3 million Covington home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1130 Eight Mile Rd: Foster Colleen Tr to Fender Trevor & Grace Ball; $255,000
1774 Muskegon Dr: Strickland Byron L & Carol to Dolciato Jillian & Anthony Contini; $360,000
406 Sunny Acres Dr: Andrews Nicholas David & Allison to Donohoo Duane & Melissa; $972,000
7390 Ridgepoint Dr: Waters Robert & Gail Komnenovich to Williams Rawlen & Thanyarak; $187,000
8186 Forest Rd: Bush Douglas & Kelly to Albaugh Courtenay & Daniel; $549,900
928 Pinewell Dr: Martin Fred W to Helmes Richard L & Paula; $270,000
Blue Ash
4003 Creekside Pointe: Fink Joel A Co-tr to Steigerwald Joseph E & Connie P; $852,000
4993 Ridgecrest Dr: Rx Capital LLC to High Maintenance LLC; $285,000
9098 Decima St: Barnhart Timothy Aaron to Newman Mariya & Danny Newman II; $650,000
Bond Hill
1670 Rose Pl: Nic Nac Investments LLC to Martin Daryl E @3; $250,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Stagge Bernard J Jr Tr to Taylor James K & Tanya Taylor; $2,000
Camp Washington
2833 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
2891 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
2941 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
2977 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
Garrard Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc to River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
Cheviot
3969 Glenmore Ave: Allen Howard C & Charlene Vidourek Carson & Samantha Franklin; $145,000
Clifton
843 Clifton Hills Te: Slovin Randy T to Denk Laura & James J Davis; $710,000
Colerain Township
10729 Shipley Ct: Cox Norma J Cincy2023 LLC; $122,800
10910 Newmarket Dr: Fifth Third Bank National Association Harman Mae; $112,000
2374 Washington Ave: Bevins Carl J & William G Bowen Kristina; $1,000
3249 Pebblebrook Ln: Singhoff Donald B III Edwards Katrina; $165,000
3723 Hermes Dr: Kindt James L High Standard Houses LLC; $143,612
6082 Magnolia Woods Wy: Gaynor Tia S & Brandi L Blessett Telscher William & Molly; $400,000
6415 Springdale Rd: Prewitt David A & Sandra L Calardo Timothy C & Jodie L; $210,000
7054 Memory Ln: Pence Robert Aaia Rml LLC; $117,905
7132 Vail Ct: Cox Kristen & Aaron Schmitz Timothy John Jr & Jacqueline Abigail; $620,000
7226 Creekview Dr: Icard Diane A Reed Jr Neville B & Sara Ponferrada; $120,000
7971 Livingston Rd: Kennedy Phillip & Sheila M Eckstein Martin J & Ruthie L; $486,000
8241 Georgianna Dr: Hill Travis; $92,000
8307 Firshade Te: North Side Bank & Trust Co Tr Attn Trust Dept Chadwell Elizabeth Dage; $165,000
College Hill
1059 Roxie Ln: Broaddus Deborah Scott Tr Chaudhry Mahreen & Ambar S Shah; $65,000
1361 North Bend Rd: City Country Cottages LLC Gebremeskel Mose S & Margaret A Hare; $211,000
5687 Folchi Dr: Starcap LLC 5687 Folchi Drive LLC; $223,000
5882 Bluespruce Ln: Jhsn1 Ltd Lambert Matthew & Lexington Peterson; $10,000
6521 Meadowvista Ct: Craftsman Properties LLC Rehab Holdings 1 LLC; $140,000
976 Venetian Te: Carden De Vore Azeez Sadig Abdul & Sharon Kay Lang; $220,000
Columbia Township
5580 Windridge View: Fuami Maki to Schuller Aviva Atri & Bradley Michael Altman; $360,000
6958 Roe St: 6958 Roe Street LLC to Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori The; $320,000
7253 Mariemont Crescent: Parham Danielle to Mckinley Anns E & Jacob A Berenson; $458,000
Crosby Township
7036 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000
7038 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000
7046 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000
7049 New Haven Rd: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000
New Haven Rd: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000
Deer Park
3907 Lansdowne Ave: Wolf John to Donohue Christopher Zezze; $300,000
Lot 17 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Edwards Alison Maria; $326,830
Delhi Township
1062 Neeb Rd: Stout Stephen W Jr Schmidt Kara & Michael Dietrich; $320,000
5847 Fourson Dr: Edmund Timothy & Kelly R Wilson Niederhausen Renee; $210,000
788 Serben Dr: Quast Molly S & William A Telscher Martin Da-vid E; $255,000
East Price Hill
1034 Parkson Pl: 1034 Parkson LLC Diab Jocob & Ida Rose Shihady Diab; $132,000
1413 Manss Ave: Roblero Selvin Fidel Perez Mejia Liliana Gabriel Bravo Tr; $158,000
2731 Glenway Ave: Mount North Capital 2 LLC Kash2 Properties LLC; $40,000
3774 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii Borrower A LLC Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,500
Evanston
1950 Hewitt Ave: Dillingham Michelle to Wojtowicz Joanne E; $230,000
3312 Graydon Ave: Lee Ebony M to Pritkin Marcus; $58,500
3552 Trimble Ave: Anderson Jennifer to Sh Partner Once LLC; $132,600
Evendale
9677 Otterbein Rd: Lovell Barbara A to Kline Nancy & George Kline; $235,686
Forest Park
10709 Chelmsford Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-01 Operating Company Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $103,200
10752 Chelmsford Rd: Kross Arthur Ira Innovations LLC & Top Notch Investments LLC; $85,000
11552 Gerity Ct: Smith Kimberley Rjb Acquisitions LLC; $93,000
Golf Manor
6240 Wiehe Rd: Gala Investments LLC to Lope Investments LLC; $336,985
Green Township
2677 Falconbridge Dr: Quance Jule Bertke John & Kelsey; $301,000
3355 Algus Ln: Conner Matthew Jason & Chrissie Weisenborn Angela F; $330,000
3583 Eyrich Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC Bsfr Trs II LLC; $132,800
3684 Lakewood Dr: Geiger Olivia K Klenk Andrew W; $135,000
4418 Homelawn Ave: Coleman Brandt & Jane T Collins Timothy; $80,000
5374 Meadow Walk Ln: Seiter Angela Tr Putzke Dlocelina Florina; $209,000
5489 Sidney Rd: Sponaugle Brian P Raspopov Anatoly & Iryna Avramenko; $345,000
5512 Eula Ave: Proulx -rehn Kira L Amend Rylan J; $151,100
5545 Vogel Rd: Garvey Academy LLC Qz Funding LLC; $208,000
5717 Westgrove Dr: Gemmell Pamela M Buchanan Renee D & John A Howard; $170,000
6192 Kingoak Dr: Townsley Marjorie A Tr Phelps Gabrielle & Matthew Townsley; $240,000
Greenhills
5 Burley Cr: Marting William Carl & Dana La Vonne Marting Jacob; $135,000
62 Junefield Ave: Albers Christina L Wheeler Ashley & Garett Bain; $265,000
Harrison
10478 Jesica Ln: King Karen Koch Dianne M; $195,000
531 Harrison Ave: Ullman Bertha A Knight Mary J; $165,000
Hartwell
8112 Monon Ave: Wild Branch Properties LLC Metro Management LLC; $460,000
Kennedy Heights
5911 Kimberly Ave: King Gregory W to Larkins Ventures LLC; $182,500
6621 Iris Ave: Mallory Niko to Dove Robert & Julie; $332,000
Linwood
3745 Kenilworth Pl: Sultanov Illim to K & C Studio LLC; $165,000
4822 Morse St: Rei Holdings Group LLC to Buy The Best Franchise Inc; $75,000
4822 Morse St: Schott Michael to Rei Holdings Group LLC; $70,000
Loveland
1701 Loveland Ave: Fsm Jr Properties LLC to Kadon William C Tr & Jennifer J Kadon Tr; $161,000
2 Iroquois Dr: Ferguson Margaret A to Ferrall Matthew David; $230,500
Madeira
5673 Mapleridge Dr: Boyles Jerrold L to Botsford Robert; $300,000
6882 Esther Ln: Miller Patricia to Smith Gabrielle; $270,000
Miami Township
3865 Bremen Pass: Schrader Scott J Connor Matthew Jason & Chrissie; $350,000
4132 Locustridge Dr: Callaway Chris R Mih Holdings LLC; $156,000
7363 Dog Trot Rd: Burns Ryan S & Katelyn N Mechlem Cathcart Chase K & Emily M Cathcart Tr; $221,500
9662 Mt Nebo Rd: Pierson David A @ 3 Bauer Jamie & Luke Hauser; $247,000
Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC Gulisano Alfio; $792,902
Millvale
3065 Moosewood Ave: M B & A Reality Group LLC Cincy Property Care LLC; $40,000
Montgomery
10461 Grandoaks Ln: Polonsky Sheldon M & Anat Graf to Dostal China R & Graham A; $765,000
10614 Thistlewood Ct: Dehaven Brian K & Rhonda V to Craftsman Properties LLC; $288,550
Mount Airy
5416 Colerain Ave: Wilder Madelene La Ventura LLC; $141,500
5418 Colerain Ave: Wilder Madelene La Ventura LLC; $141,500
5808 Willowcove Dr: Betts Real Estate & Investments Ltd Frazier Essence & Michael; $285,000
Mount Auburn
1797 Sycamore St: Sloane Lisa R to Dickman Thomas; $537,500
232 Helen St: K P to Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai; $209,900
Mount Healthy
1436 Hill Ave: Ppm One LLC Stuber Katelyn Paige; $186,000
7329 Hamilton Ave: Sparkle Enterprises LLC Haris Banafsha; $37,500
7950 Seward Ave: Hazel Group Renovations LLC Brownlee Josphine; $309,500
9311 Rambler Pl: Doan Mitchell E Tibbs Katherine & Stephanas; $180,000
Mount Lookout
3334 Lookout Dr: Blundred Robert M & Kelly R to Hoock Andrea; $506,000
Mount Washington
2644 Mendova Ln: Mccalla Paul E Jr & Sheree L to Ramsaur Brady M; $300,000
547 Sutton Rd: Wildey Jenifer E to Wilson Andrew G & Audrey M Mckee; $180,000
6207 Cambridge Ave: Breit Real Estate LLC to Yorio Carolyn M & Andrew J; $378,900
6259 Crestview Pl: Bloomer Cameron & Sara to Smith Adam L & Jamie L; $197,000
North Avondale
19 Mitchell Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $155,000
North College Hill
1537 Clovernoll Dr: Stark William J & Lisa M Campbell Brandon & Santana; $277,000
1922 Sundale Ave: Gray Robert J Johnson Anthony Marcellus & Robya L Moore Johnson; $225,000
Norwood
1823 Weyer Ave: Frederick Meaghan & Anthony to Schechter Lisa R; $352,000
2548 Indian Mound Ave: Kinker Emily A to Mcfarland Jonathan; $353,000
4232 Lowry Ave: Parker Myrdie M to Rains Scott & Sonya Lynn Parker Rains; $132,300
4623 Baker Ave: Roettgers Thomas J to Nater Yoisy D; $166,000
5109 Hunter Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Bradshaw Property Leasing LLC; $189,000
5346 Rolston Ave: Stapleton Sandy Vanessa to Calhoun Brittani; $180,900
Oakley
3791 Ferdinand Pl: Allison Elizabeth A & Trevor M Platt to Carballo Alejandro Morales; $347,500
Over-the-Rhine
1324 Main St: Reising William R to Currens Rebecca L; $215,000
Pendleton
1312 Spring St: Battle Rocker Vertta to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $280,000
Pleasant Ridge
5562 Moorhead St: Hilltop Home Company LLC The to Bell Tony & Christina; $325,000
Reading
103 Illinois Ave: Kash Roy to Silva Dulce; $27,000
Roselawn
1702 Stonybrook Dr: Retco LLC to Barnes Jessica; $210,000
7866 Stillwell Rd: Snitzer David & Isaac to Weller Arava & David; $125,000
Sayler Park
6810 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000
6812 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000
6814 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000
6816 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000
6817 Sayler Ave: Bernhardt Samantha Jo-marie Presley Joshua D & Hannah C; $220,000
6830 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000
Sharonville
10540 Lemarie Dr: Capano Cynthia A to Barrow Matthew James & Kelsey; $130,000
10907 Ohio Ave: Glenn Aileen to Witworth Brandon; $92,500
3972 Kemper Rd: Madden Scott D & Daniela Toro Buritico to Seger Dustin; $309,000
4194 Beavercreek Cr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $182,390
5510 Victorian Wy: Muldoon Michele & Matthew Fearn to Bowen Iii Frank H & Tamara R Bowen; $366,000
Silverton
6829 Kenton Ave: Dmjx Properties LLC to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $230,000
South Cumminsville
3605 Roll Ave: Hodges Mylian D II & Brynn Hernandez Joel; $24,000
South Fairmount
2801 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280
Springdale
575 Observatory Dr: Phillips Patience U Noj Aldo Enrique Ama &; $300,000
Springfield Township
1013 Huffman Ct: Winstead Linda A Emmett Patrick J; $128,000
1166 Seymour Ave: Baldock Ashley & David B; $180,000
12080 Regency Run Ct: Bailey John W & Carol A Doty Karen Becker; $162,500
2179 Broadhurst Ave: Rubenbauer Mayla Schlessinger Diana; $225,000
451 Ballyclare Te: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $182,390
8400 Mayfair St: Schroeder Paul Hubbard Keith & Jennifer Hubbard; $206,000
Hamilton Ave: Belco Properties And Equipment Ltd Bennett Jay D & Jeannette; $140,000
Sycamore Township
12154 Second Ave: Gamble Marjorie A to Yang Hong; $111,200
12189 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900
12191 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900
12195 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900
4017 Trebor Dr: Medl Steven E & Tina to Augenstein Robyn R Tr; $285,000
Terrace Park
505 Marietta Ave: Robertson Iii Charles S Trustee to Reichard Adam & Ashley; $665,000
Walnut Hills
2336 Boone St: Kimbrough Betty J to Fourth World Capital LLC; $80,000
2336 Presley Al: Kimbrough Betty J to Fourth World Capital LLC; $80,000
2608 Melrose Ave: Ferg Investment Group LLC to Morgan Thomas G; $385,000
2703 Ashland Ave: Bell Tony L to Neumann Brothers LLC; $150,000
West Price Hill
1005 Rosemont Ave: Lmcf 10 LLC Toledot LLC; $135,000
1110 Beechmeadow Ln: Lammers Penny Grullon Darin & Samantha Wells; $180,000
1611 Gilsey Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC Vici Cincinnati LLC; $65,000
4888 Rapid Run Rd: Arbogast Karen R Brumback Christopher B; $220,000
5012 Ralph Ave: Smith Jacquana Leticia & Myrell T Mendez Becky Keni; $247,900
Westwood
2431 Montana Ave: Robinson Eric A Jr Wassihun Abraham Mollalegne; $95,000
2722 Ruberg Ave: Vourlas Elizabeth A Nr Plumbing LLC; $53,000
2859 Harrison Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC Ford James; $270,000
3004 Glenmore Ave: Latscha Mary Ann Ritsch Bryan; $105,483
3045 Worthington Ave: Merk Holdings Oh LLC Moore Marie M & Rahsaan D; $148,000
3077 Queen City Ave: Core 4 Partners LLC Rosen Kristy Marie & Chad Lorenzo Rosen; $219,000
3144 Gobel Ave: Crabtree Matthew U S Bank National Association; $47,000
3320 Gerold Dr: Schaefer Stephen M Woodward Joshua E; $86,000
Worthington Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC Ford James; $270,000
Whitewater Township
11169 Stephens Rd: King Jill Freeman Jr Ricky & Amanda; $25,000
7041 Brooks Rd: Cox Brandon L & Kenneth L Thom Amanda Jaeger & John G; $275,900
Brooks Rd: Cox Brandon L & Kenneth L Thom Amanda Jaeger & John G; $275,900
Brooks Rd: Cox Kenneth L & Diane L Thom Jaeger Amanda & John G; $34,100
Wyoming
1254 Sweetwater Dr: Johnson Rafeal Kenyada Shelton Julie & Casey; $460,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1026 Poplar Ridge Road: Rent the 859, LLC to Abigail Voss; $180,000
10388 Alexandria Pike: Cathy and Edward Glover to Trisha Iles and Rodney Jones; $46,000
1204 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gail and Mark Richards; $326,000
17 Trapp Court: Edna Bowling to James Seward; $190,000
32 Shaw Drive: Amanda and Javier Ochoa to Genese Quezada and Dennis Miller; $229,000
3766 Lisa Lane: Greg Goodale to Lorraine and Ronald Franks; $155,000
527 Inverness Way: Dennis Thacker to CarolSue and William Shannon; $289,000
728 Streamside Drive Upper: The Drees Company to Louis Roederer II; $280,000
7446 Cheshire Court, unit 19-101: Silvia and Alexander Beck to Luke Geiser; $250,000
7626 Tartan Ridge Drive: Jessica Smith to Daniel Vogel; $385,000
930 Kenton Station Road: Carolee Pfefferman to Madison Eisenman; $225,000
Bellevue
111 Memorial Parkway: Kimberly and Dennis Barnes to Camielle Schnur; $294,000
Bromley
1700 Highwater Road: Wischer Holdings, LLC to Daniel Grosse; $100,000
Burlington
2770 Coachlight Lane: Lisa Finan to Clark Craddock; $300,000
6505 Rosetta Drive: Teresa Scothorn to Nichole Huber; $280,000
Butler
319 Muinn Road: Diana and Jeffrey Tomlinson to Jessica and Theodore Roberts II; $450,000
California
11916 Burns Road: Marcia Middleton and Michael Middleton to Julie and Michael Amann; $750,000
Cold Spring
2 Springside Drive, unit 8-F: Jeanne and Robert Morton to Michelle Miller; $285,000
4794 Winters Lane: Barney Goins II to Gregory Kroger; $75,000
6 Brightwood Drive: Michelle Fardo to Heather Schowalter; $350,000
6136 Ripple Creek Drive: Marie and Richard Webb to Jessica Smith; $480,000
654 Silver Ledge Drive: Julie Garrett and W. Mark Gutowski to Terry Starcher; $465,000
Covington
10486 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Eva Duncan; $377,500
111 W. 5th St.: Jacques Marriott and Aston Marton to 111 W. 5th Street, LLC; $485,000
1122 Panorama Drive: David Rodarte to 1122 Panorama Dr, LLC; $1,300,000
1201 Garrard St.: Jonathan Mechley to QZ Funding, LLC; $225,000
127 E. 42nd St.: Kimberly Price to Hailey McLemore; $160,000
1314 Parkway Ave.: Nick Baltimore Real Estate Group, LLC to Jerry Murray II; $205,000
1545 Nancy St.: Nacole Combs to Jessica Dennis; $170,000
1811 Garrard St.: Kimberly and Timothy Trenkamp to QZ Funding, LLC; $165,000
220 W. 34th St.: Jaquie and Frank Knapp to Tharudisi, LLC; $130,000
2381 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Molly Hazelbaker; $437,500
2428 Arezzo St., unit 400-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Cameron McDonald; $240,500
2436 Arezzo St, unit 400-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hamilton Properties, LLC; $297,500
2440 Arezzo St., unit 400-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Margaret and Bruce Lundeby; $313,000
427 W. 22nd St.: Roshaunna Wischer to Black Garden Properties, LLC; $112,000
431 W. 9th St.: Alicia and Peter Lay to Tower Homes, LLC; $115,000
4512 Huntington Ave.: Christine Sebastian and Brian Masterson to Karalyn Henry; $170,000
923 Western Ave.: Brenda Doyen to Noyola Magdaleno and Rodolfo Bruca; $52,500
Crescent Springs
2542 Corsshill Drive, unit 8-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Clara Escobar and Luis Lozano; $267,500
2550 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Amanda Fleckinger; $216,000
2566 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Tylor Neace; $262,000
860 Crossing Drive: Lynn and Brian Faulkner to Katherine and Nicholas Hall; $530,000
Crestview Hills
298 Saxony Drive: Stacey Baute to Andrew Manning; $336,000
Dayton
1102 3rd Ave.: Helen Hamilton to Russell Daniels; $117,000
213 8th Ave.: J Noble Investments, LLC to Prya Patel; $425,000
Edgewood
106 Lyndale Road: Catarina Martinez-Candela to Katie and Sergio Morales; $240,000
Elsmere
560 Grouse Court: Sarah and Mitchell Rorrer to Yvette and Leonard Duncan; $240,000
Erlanger
3153 Birch Drive: Ruby Wiley to Tina and Rick Stamper; $185,500
327 Timberlake Ave.: Samuel Herald to Harlon Steffen; $205,000
3424 Bottonwood Drive: Alicia Fugitt and Alegra Spille to Eclipse Properties, LLC; $186,000
4008 Brunswick Court: The Drees Company to M. Lynn Schworer; $430,000
4107 Farmwood Court: Gregory Kroger to Lena and Andrew Costigan; $210,000
4123 Lloyd Ave.: Ray Huffman to Hannah Morehead and William Norris; $265,000
437 Commonwealth Ave.: Jennifer and Robert McNichol to RG Erlanger, LLC; $309,000
508 Rosary Drive: CB Real Estate Partners, LLC to Christopher Byrd; $100,000
712 Southwick Place: The Drees Company to Madeline and Joseph Grayson; $570,000
Florence
1056 Larkspur Court: Janeen and George Meenach to Carlene McCrary, Ameila Mathis and Richard Herbig; $197,000
145 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 612: Miranda Marshall to Hoang Vu and Zachary Tanksley; $160,000
156 Shady Cove Lane: Robert Walker to Carlie Conway and Aaron Maines; $195,000
26 Lynn St.: Destinie and Joseph Jackson to Julieta Padilla; $187,500
387 Merravay Drive: Rizzalina Evans to BRT Investments II, LLC; $165,000
55 Surrey Court: Krystal and Jason Cavanah to Annie Chapman; $265,000
6148 Strawberry Lane: Barbara Van Alstine to Marta Sarvaia and Scott Judd; $260,000
6349 Cliffside Drive, unit 10B: Zachary Orndorff to Marla and Frankland Leaf; $165,000
6876 Glen Arbor Drive: Joseph Hinds to Donna and Guy Stockwell; $435,000
7036 Curtis Ave.: Catherine and Michael Montifoglio to Samantha Addington and Howard Conklin; $115,000
7604 Bluestone Court: Ryan Sweeney to Paige and Bradley Crawford; $328,000
79 Sanders Drive: Rebecca and Robert Branscum to Lori McGaha; $235,000
8325 Tamack Drive: Kenneth Turner to Jaymes Riley; $240,000
9597 Gunpowder Road: Sanaa and Majed Kharboutili to Cathi and Richard Toth; $820,000
998 Mistflower Lane: Kristnia Laible and Brian Boyle to Gandhiramanthan Nagappan and Gourishanker Sivakumar; $175,000
Fort Mitchell
10527 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Rebecca and Conner Norvell; $413,000
135 W. Maple Ave.: Jennifer Laskey to Mary Roth and Raymond Disalvo; $485,000
2537 Dale Court: Julia and Jeffrey Hester to Lauren and Justin Ishmael; $208,000
35 E. Orchard Road: Megha Khulbe and William Barno to Holly Hammond; $256,000
Fort Thomas
49 Lumley Ave.: Susan and John Buecker to Gary Crawford; $278,000
52 E. Southgate: Robin and Gary Hanks Jr. to Elizabeth and Terrernce Mueller; $374,000
54 Holly Woods Drive: April Schneider to Annie and Nathan Dye; $310,000
720 S. Grand Ave.: Amanda and Christopher Glasgow to Abigail and John Denoma; $407,500
Hebron
1002 Surfridge Drive: Lenzie and Hunter Ewin to Jose Gonzalez and Jose Guerrero; $350,000
2139 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amanda Toole and Jeffrey Owens; $401,500
2540 Dacey Court: Lindsey and Dalton Bentley to Anthony Saunders; $270,000
2708 Fister Place Boulevard: Michelle and Robert Armstrong to David Sizemore; $285,000
3309 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Halie Talbott and Alexander Mezcua; $362,500
Independence
10319 Stonewall Court: Katherine Young and Benjamin Kerr to American Homes 4 Rent Seven, LLC; $295,000
10323 Manassas Court: Lisa Duncan and Timothy Perkins to Garrett Perkins; $265,000
10416 Lynchburg Drive: Westmark Properties, LLC to Doreen and James Barnes; $365,000
10732 Chinkapin Circle: Sarah and Jeffrey Headrick to Bianca Guarino; $290,000
1219 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patricia and Timothy Dixon; $382,500
1331 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Debra Cox; $298,500
1339 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Merea and Andrew Ho; $399,500
1793 Autumn Maple Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamy Ehlman; $324,500
39 Independence Station Road: Shanon Abell to Olivia and Alexander Harrision; $240,000
618 Berlander Drive: Janelle Edwards to Zachary Milligan; $200,000
6213 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Emily and Casey Millikan; $521,000
623 Tupelo Drive: Taylor Sturtz and Mason Myers to Shannon and Luis Rodriguez; $235,000
752 Lakefield Drive: Sandra Hammers to Taylor and Michael Martin; $330,000
757 Scherry Ave.: Melissa Berry to Jack Berry; $168,000
829 Stephens Road: Susan Downey to Durrow Development, LLC; $280,000
Ludlow
4 Euclid St.: Wall Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Sandra Matthews; $130,000
588 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 25-305: Rachel D'Agnillo and Alex Jones to Teresa Weickert; $205,000
Newport
1129 Liberty St.: Real Equity OH, LLC to HFT Motors, LLC; $70,000
208 Ohio Ave.: Carmen and Todd Buck to Bryan Bridewell; $325,000
2306 Joyce Ave.: Kathryn Lockwood to Nicloe Ridder and Bryan Peters; $250,000
320 W. 9th St.: Weenie Low to Benjamin Potter IV; $265,000
4 W. Ridge Place: Morgan and Christopher Brzinski to Noah Schafer; $235,000
430 W. 11th St.: Bonnie Bosley to Anita Seward and Georgette Jones; $115,000
550 Lexington Ave.: Kirsten and Nichole Hill to Rebecca Martin and Joseph Rusche; $318,000
605 Park Ave.: Clara Hilgefort to Belmont Properties, LC; $359,000
Park Hills
1071 Altavia Ave.: Krystal and Andrew Gustafson to Sean Reidy; $293,500
Ryland Heights
4029 Ryland Tracie Drive: Carrie and David Stucky to Linda Williams; $500,000
Taylor Mill
3271 Mccowan Drive: Katherine and Nicholas Hall to Amanada and Austin Miller; $360,000
Union
10540 Big Bone Road: Elizabeth and David England to Theresa Baumbach and Paul Bambach; $321,000
1230 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Sindhura and Ravi Munukutla; $544,500
13045 Justify Drive: The Drees Company to Holly and Thomas Mueller; $770,500
1315 Scottish Lane: Mark Wainscott to Sowjanya Repati and Jayarami Pullareddy; $406,500
2229 Antionette Way: Stallion Investments, LLC to Kayla Glore and Anthony Smith; $269,000
3028 Toulouse Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Cynthia and Kevin Kennedy; $665,000
6836 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Pamela Kobin; $497,500
7624 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lindsey and Michael Porembski; $421,000
797 Man O' War Boulevard: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Angela and Joshua Parsons; $519,500
8523 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Jonathan Morrissey; $294,500
Villa Hills
2708 River Birch Drive: ACG Sanctuary, LLC to Stephen Flesch; $375,000
2867 Shadbark Circle: The Drees Company to Veronica Vergara and Timothy Gonzales; $640,000
900 Lost Valley Court: House Beach 402, LLC to Kelly Thomas and John Thomas; $298,000
Walton
12090 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis and Gavin Boyd; $414,500
12240 Eagle Ridge: Katherine and David Westerfield to Jaclyn and Andrew Crisp; $137,000
1348 Independence Road: Joan Penick to Kyle Claxton; $72,000
155 Ashwood Drive: David Shelton to Willed Investments, LLC; $130,000
194 Zinfandel Lane: Andrew Shearouse to Morgan Wirth; $335,000
38 Old Stephenson Mill Road: Jeanna and Vincent Espinoza to Dorinda Tackett; $245,000
