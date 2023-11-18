$1.3 million Covington home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1130 Eight Mile Rd: Foster Colleen Tr to Fender Trevor & Grace Ball; $255,000

1774 Muskegon Dr: Strickland Byron L & Carol to Dolciato Jillian & Anthony Contini; $360,000

406 Sunny Acres Dr: Andrews Nicholas David & Allison to Donohoo Duane & Melissa; $972,000

7390 Ridgepoint Dr: Waters Robert & Gail Komnenovich to Williams Rawlen & Thanyarak; $187,000

8186 Forest Rd: Bush Douglas & Kelly to Albaugh Courtenay & Daniel; $549,900

928 Pinewell Dr: Martin Fred W to Helmes Richard L & Paula; $270,000

Blue Ash

4003 Creekside Pointe: Fink Joel A Co-tr to Steigerwald Joseph E & Connie P; $852,000

4993 Ridgecrest Dr: Rx Capital LLC to High Maintenance LLC; $285,000

9098 Decima St: Barnhart Timothy Aaron to Newman Mariya & Danny Newman II; $650,000

Bond Hill

1670 Rose Pl: Nic Nac Investments LLC to Martin Daryl E @3; $250,000

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: Stagge Bernard J Jr Tr to Taylor James K & Tanya Taylor; $2,000

Camp Washington

2833 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

2891 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

2941 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

2977 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

Garrard Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc to River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

Cheviot

3969 Glenmore Ave: Allen Howard C & Charlene Vidourek Carson & Samantha Franklin; $145,000

Clifton

843 Clifton Hills Te: Slovin Randy T to Denk Laura & James J Davis; $710,000

Colerain Township

10729 Shipley Ct: Cox Norma J Cincy2023 LLC; $122,800

10910 Newmarket Dr: Fifth Third Bank National Association Harman Mae; $112,000

2374 Washington Ave: Bevins Carl J & William G Bowen Kristina; $1,000

3249 Pebblebrook Ln: Singhoff Donald B III Edwards Katrina; $165,000

3723 Hermes Dr: Kindt James L High Standard Houses LLC; $143,612

6082 Magnolia Woods Wy: Gaynor Tia S & Brandi L Blessett Telscher William & Molly; $400,000

6415 Springdale Rd: Prewitt David A & Sandra L Calardo Timothy C & Jodie L; $210,000

7054 Memory Ln: Pence Robert Aaia Rml LLC; $117,905

7132 Vail Ct: Cox Kristen & Aaron Schmitz Timothy John Jr & Jacqueline Abigail; $620,000

7226 Creekview Dr: Icard Diane A Reed Jr Neville B & Sara Ponferrada; $120,000

7971 Livingston Rd: Kennedy Phillip & Sheila M Eckstein Martin J & Ruthie L; $486,000

8241 Georgianna Dr: Hill Travis; $92,000

8307 Firshade Te: North Side Bank & Trust Co Tr Attn Trust Dept Chadwell Elizabeth Dage; $165,000

College Hill

1059 Roxie Ln: Broaddus Deborah Scott Tr Chaudhry Mahreen & Ambar S Shah; $65,000

1361 North Bend Rd: City Country Cottages LLC Gebremeskel Mose S & Margaret A Hare; $211,000

5687 Folchi Dr: Starcap LLC 5687 Folchi Drive LLC; $223,000

5882 Bluespruce Ln: Jhsn1 Ltd Lambert Matthew & Lexington Peterson; $10,000

6521 Meadowvista Ct: Craftsman Properties LLC Rehab Holdings 1 LLC; $140,000

976 Venetian Te: Carden De Vore Azeez Sadig Abdul & Sharon Kay Lang; $220,000

Columbia Township

5580 Windridge View: Fuami Maki to Schuller Aviva Atri & Bradley Michael Altman; $360,000

6958 Roe St: 6958 Roe Street LLC to Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori The; $320,000

7253 Mariemont Crescent: Parham Danielle to Mckinley Anns E & Jacob A Berenson; $458,000

Crosby Township

7036 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000

7038 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000

7046 Second St: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000

7049 New Haven Rd: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000

New Haven Rd: Miller Janet Lee Tr Leonard Group Ltd The; $40,000

Deer Park

3907 Lansdowne Ave: Wolf John to Donohue Christopher Zezze; $300,000

Lot 17 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Edwards Alison Maria; $326,830

Delhi Township

1062 Neeb Rd: Stout Stephen W Jr Schmidt Kara & Michael Dietrich; $320,000

5847 Fourson Dr: Edmund Timothy & Kelly R Wilson Niederhausen Renee; $210,000

788 Serben Dr: Quast Molly S & William A Telscher Martin Da-vid E; $255,000

East Price Hill

1034 Parkson Pl: 1034 Parkson LLC Diab Jocob & Ida Rose Shihady Diab; $132,000

1413 Manss Ave: Roblero Selvin Fidel Perez Mejia Liliana Gabriel Bravo Tr; $158,000

2731 Glenway Ave: Mount North Capital 2 LLC Kash2 Properties LLC; $40,000

3774 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii Borrower A LLC Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $142,500

Evanston

1950 Hewitt Ave: Dillingham Michelle to Wojtowicz Joanne E; $230,000

3312 Graydon Ave: Lee Ebony M to Pritkin Marcus; $58,500

3552 Trimble Ave: Anderson Jennifer to Sh Partner Once LLC; $132,600

Evendale

9677 Otterbein Rd: Lovell Barbara A to Kline Nancy & George Kline; $235,686

Forest Park

10709 Chelmsford Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-01 Operating Company Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $103,200

10752 Chelmsford Rd: Kross Arthur Ira Innovations LLC & Top Notch Investments LLC; $85,000

11552 Gerity Ct: Smith Kimberley Rjb Acquisitions LLC; $93,000

Golf Manor

6240 Wiehe Rd: Gala Investments LLC to Lope Investments LLC; $336,985

Green Township

2677 Falconbridge Dr: Quance Jule Bertke John & Kelsey; $301,000

3355 Algus Ln: Conner Matthew Jason & Chrissie Weisenborn Angela F; $330,000

3583 Eyrich Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC Bsfr Trs II LLC; $132,800

3684 Lakewood Dr: Geiger Olivia K Klenk Andrew W; $135,000

4418 Homelawn Ave: Coleman Brandt & Jane T Collins Timothy; $80,000

5374 Meadow Walk Ln: Seiter Angela Tr Putzke Dlocelina Florina; $209,000

5489 Sidney Rd: Sponaugle Brian P Raspopov Anatoly & Iryna Avramenko; $345,000

5512 Eula Ave: Proulx -rehn Kira L Amend Rylan J; $151,100

5545 Vogel Rd: Garvey Academy LLC Qz Funding LLC; $208,000

5717 Westgrove Dr: Gemmell Pamela M Buchanan Renee D & John A Howard; $170,000

6192 Kingoak Dr: Townsley Marjorie A Tr Phelps Gabrielle & Matthew Townsley; $240,000

Greenhills

5 Burley Cr: Marting William Carl & Dana La Vonne Marting Jacob; $135,000

62 Junefield Ave: Albers Christina L Wheeler Ashley & Garett Bain; $265,000

Harrison

10478 Jesica Ln: King Karen Koch Dianne M; $195,000

531 Harrison Ave: Ullman Bertha A Knight Mary J; $165,000

Hartwell

8112 Monon Ave: Wild Branch Properties LLC Metro Management LLC; $460,000

Kennedy Heights

5911 Kimberly Ave: King Gregory W to Larkins Ventures LLC; $182,500

6621 Iris Ave: Mallory Niko to Dove Robert & Julie; $332,000

Linwood

3745 Kenilworth Pl: Sultanov Illim to K & C Studio LLC; $165,000

4822 Morse St: Rei Holdings Group LLC to Buy The Best Franchise Inc; $75,000

4822 Morse St: Schott Michael to Rei Holdings Group LLC; $70,000

Loveland

1701 Loveland Ave: Fsm Jr Properties LLC to Kadon William C Tr & Jennifer J Kadon Tr; $161,000

2 Iroquois Dr: Ferguson Margaret A to Ferrall Matthew David; $230,500

Madeira

5673 Mapleridge Dr: Boyles Jerrold L to Botsford Robert; $300,000

6882 Esther Ln: Miller Patricia to Smith Gabrielle; $270,000

Miami Township

3865 Bremen Pass: Schrader Scott J Connor Matthew Jason & Chrissie; $350,000

4132 Locustridge Dr: Callaway Chris R Mih Holdings LLC; $156,000

7363 Dog Trot Rd: Burns Ryan S & Katelyn N Mechlem Cathcart Chase K & Emily M Cathcart Tr; $221,500

9662 Mt Nebo Rd: Pierson David A @ 3 Bauer Jamie & Luke Hauser; $247,000

Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC Gulisano Alfio; $792,902

Millvale

3065 Moosewood Ave: M B & A Reality Group LLC Cincy Property Care LLC; $40,000

Montgomery

10461 Grandoaks Ln: Polonsky Sheldon M & Anat Graf to Dostal China R & Graham A; $765,000

10614 Thistlewood Ct: Dehaven Brian K & Rhonda V to Craftsman Properties LLC; $288,550

Mount Airy

5416 Colerain Ave: Wilder Madelene La Ventura LLC; $141,500

5418 Colerain Ave: Wilder Madelene La Ventura LLC; $141,500

5808 Willowcove Dr: Betts Real Estate & Investments Ltd Frazier Essence & Michael; $285,000

Mount Auburn

1797 Sycamore St: Sloane Lisa R to Dickman Thomas; $537,500

232 Helen St: K P to Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai; $209,900

Mount Healthy

1436 Hill Ave: Ppm One LLC Stuber Katelyn Paige; $186,000

7329 Hamilton Ave: Sparkle Enterprises LLC Haris Banafsha; $37,500

7950 Seward Ave: Hazel Group Renovations LLC Brownlee Josphine; $309,500

9311 Rambler Pl: Doan Mitchell E Tibbs Katherine & Stephanas; $180,000

Mount Lookout

3334 Lookout Dr: Blundred Robert M & Kelly R to Hoock Andrea; $506,000

Mount Washington

2644 Mendova Ln: Mccalla Paul E Jr & Sheree L to Ramsaur Brady M; $300,000

547 Sutton Rd: Wildey Jenifer E to Wilson Andrew G & Audrey M Mckee; $180,000

6207 Cambridge Ave: Breit Real Estate LLC to Yorio Carolyn M & Andrew J; $378,900

6259 Crestview Pl: Bloomer Cameron & Sara to Smith Adam L & Jamie L; $197,000

North Avondale

19 Mitchell Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $155,000

North College Hill

1537 Clovernoll Dr: Stark William J & Lisa M Campbell Brandon & Santana; $277,000

1922 Sundale Ave: Gray Robert J Johnson Anthony Marcellus & Robya L Moore Johnson; $225,000

Norwood

1823 Weyer Ave: Frederick Meaghan & Anthony to Schechter Lisa R; $352,000

2548 Indian Mound Ave: Kinker Emily A to Mcfarland Jonathan; $353,000

4232 Lowry Ave: Parker Myrdie M to Rains Scott & Sonya Lynn Parker Rains; $132,300

4623 Baker Ave: Roettgers Thomas J to Nater Yoisy D; $166,000

5109 Hunter Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Bradshaw Property Leasing LLC; $189,000

5346 Rolston Ave: Stapleton Sandy Vanessa to Calhoun Brittani; $180,900

Oakley

3791 Ferdinand Pl: Allison Elizabeth A & Trevor M Platt to Carballo Alejandro Morales; $347,500

Over-the-Rhine

1324 Main St: Reising William R to Currens Rebecca L; $215,000

Pendleton

1312 Spring St: Battle Rocker Vertta to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $280,000

Pleasant Ridge

5562 Moorhead St: Hilltop Home Company LLC The to Bell Tony & Christina; $325,000

Reading

103 Illinois Ave: Kash Roy to Silva Dulce; $27,000

Roselawn

1702 Stonybrook Dr: Retco LLC to Barnes Jessica; $210,000

7866 Stillwell Rd: Snitzer David & Isaac to Weller Arava & David; $125,000

Sayler Park

6810 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000

6812 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000

6814 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000

6816 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000

6817 Sayler Ave: Bernhardt Samantha Jo-marie Presley Joshua D & Hannah C; $220,000

6830 River Rd: Schneider Joseph L Taylor Robert & Patra Noumoff; $260,000

Sharonville

10540 Lemarie Dr: Capano Cynthia A to Barrow Matthew James & Kelsey; $130,000

10907 Ohio Ave: Glenn Aileen to Witworth Brandon; $92,500

3972 Kemper Rd: Madden Scott D & Daniela Toro Buritico to Seger Dustin; $309,000

4194 Beavercreek Cr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $182,390

5510 Victorian Wy: Muldoon Michele & Matthew Fearn to Bowen Iii Frank H & Tamara R Bowen; $366,000

Silverton

6829 Kenton Ave: Dmjx Properties LLC to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $230,000

South Cumminsville

3605 Roll Ave: Hodges Mylian D II & Brynn Hernandez Joel; $24,000

South Fairmount

2801 Spring Grove Ave: Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc River Metals Recycling LLC; $1,467,280

Springdale

575 Observatory Dr: Phillips Patience U Noj Aldo Enrique Ama &; $300,000

Springfield Township

1013 Huffman Ct: Winstead Linda A Emmett Patrick J; $128,000

1166 Seymour Ave: Baldock Ashley & David B; $180,000

12080 Regency Run Ct: Bailey John W & Carol A Doty Karen Becker; $162,500

2179 Broadhurst Ave: Rubenbauer Mayla Schlessinger Diana; $225,000

451 Ballyclare Te: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $182,390

8400 Mayfair St: Schroeder Paul Hubbard Keith & Jennifer Hubbard; $206,000

Hamilton Ave: Belco Properties And Equipment Ltd Bennett Jay D & Jeannette; $140,000

Sycamore Township

12154 Second Ave: Gamble Marjorie A to Yang Hong; $111,200

12189 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900

12191 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900

12195 Sixth Ave: Benz John J to Hughes Kenneth; $55,900

4017 Trebor Dr: Medl Steven E & Tina to Augenstein Robyn R Tr; $285,000

Terrace Park

505 Marietta Ave: Robertson Iii Charles S Trustee to Reichard Adam & Ashley; $665,000

Walnut Hills

2336 Boone St: Kimbrough Betty J to Fourth World Capital LLC; $80,000

2336 Presley Al: Kimbrough Betty J to Fourth World Capital LLC; $80,000

2608 Melrose Ave: Ferg Investment Group LLC to Morgan Thomas G; $385,000

2703 Ashland Ave: Bell Tony L to Neumann Brothers LLC; $150,000

West Price Hill

1005 Rosemont Ave: Lmcf 10 LLC Toledot LLC; $135,000

1110 Beechmeadow Ln: Lammers Penny Grullon Darin & Samantha Wells; $180,000

1611 Gilsey Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC Vici Cincinnati LLC; $65,000

4888 Rapid Run Rd: Arbogast Karen R Brumback Christopher B; $220,000

5012 Ralph Ave: Smith Jacquana Leticia & Myrell T Mendez Becky Keni; $247,900

Westwood

2431 Montana Ave: Robinson Eric A Jr Wassihun Abraham Mollalegne; $95,000

2722 Ruberg Ave: Vourlas Elizabeth A Nr Plumbing LLC; $53,000

2859 Harrison Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC Ford James; $270,000

3004 Glenmore Ave: Latscha Mary Ann Ritsch Bryan; $105,483

3045 Worthington Ave: Merk Holdings Oh LLC Moore Marie M & Rahsaan D; $148,000

3077 Queen City Ave: Core 4 Partners LLC Rosen Kristy Marie & Chad Lorenzo Rosen; $219,000

3144 Gobel Ave: Crabtree Matthew U S Bank National Association; $47,000

3320 Gerold Dr: Schaefer Stephen M Woodward Joshua E; $86,000

Worthington Ave: Squires Real Estate Group LLC Ford James; $270,000

Whitewater Township

11169 Stephens Rd: King Jill Freeman Jr Ricky & Amanda; $25,000

7041 Brooks Rd: Cox Brandon L & Kenneth L Thom Amanda Jaeger & John G; $275,900

Brooks Rd: Cox Brandon L & Kenneth L Thom Amanda Jaeger & John G; $275,900

Brooks Rd: Cox Kenneth L & Diane L Thom Jaeger Amanda & John G; $34,100

Wyoming

1254 Sweetwater Dr: Johnson Rafeal Kenyada Shelton Julie & Casey; $460,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1026 Poplar Ridge Road: Rent the 859, LLC to Abigail Voss; $180,000

10388 Alexandria Pike: Cathy and Edward Glover to Trisha Iles and Rodney Jones; $46,000

1204 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gail and Mark Richards; $326,000

17 Trapp Court: Edna Bowling to James Seward; $190,000

32 Shaw Drive: Amanda and Javier Ochoa to Genese Quezada and Dennis Miller; $229,000

3766 Lisa Lane: Greg Goodale to Lorraine and Ronald Franks; $155,000

527 Inverness Way: Dennis Thacker to CarolSue and William Shannon; $289,000

728 Streamside Drive Upper: The Drees Company to Louis Roederer II; $280,000

7446 Cheshire Court, unit 19-101: Silvia and Alexander Beck to Luke Geiser; $250,000

7626 Tartan Ridge Drive: Jessica Smith to Daniel Vogel; $385,000

930 Kenton Station Road: Carolee Pfefferman to Madison Eisenman; $225,000

Bellevue

111 Memorial Parkway: Kimberly and Dennis Barnes to Camielle Schnur; $294,000

Bromley

1700 Highwater Road: Wischer Holdings, LLC to Daniel Grosse; $100,000

Burlington

2770 Coachlight Lane: Lisa Finan to Clark Craddock; $300,000

6505 Rosetta Drive: Teresa Scothorn to Nichole Huber; $280,000

Butler

319 Muinn Road: Diana and Jeffrey Tomlinson to Jessica and Theodore Roberts II; $450,000

California

11916 Burns Road: Marcia Middleton and Michael Middleton to Julie and Michael Amann; $750,000

Cold Spring

2 Springside Drive, unit 8-F: Jeanne and Robert Morton to Michelle Miller; $285,000

4794 Winters Lane: Barney Goins II to Gregory Kroger; $75,000

6 Brightwood Drive: Michelle Fardo to Heather Schowalter; $350,000

6136 Ripple Creek Drive: Marie and Richard Webb to Jessica Smith; $480,000

654 Silver Ledge Drive: Julie Garrett and W. Mark Gutowski to Terry Starcher; $465,000

Covington

10486 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Eva Duncan; $377,500

111 W. 5th St.: Jacques Marriott and Aston Marton to 111 W. 5th Street, LLC; $485,000

1122 Panorama Drive: David Rodarte to 1122 Panorama Dr, LLC; $1,300,000

1201 Garrard St.: Jonathan Mechley to QZ Funding, LLC; $225,000

127 E. 42nd St.: Kimberly Price to Hailey McLemore; $160,000

1314 Parkway Ave.: Nick Baltimore Real Estate Group, LLC to Jerry Murray II; $205,000

1545 Nancy St.: Nacole Combs to Jessica Dennis; $170,000

1811 Garrard St.: Kimberly and Timothy Trenkamp to QZ Funding, LLC; $165,000

220 W. 34th St.: Jaquie and Frank Knapp to Tharudisi, LLC; $130,000

2381 Lucca Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Molly Hazelbaker; $437,500

2428 Arezzo St., unit 400-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Cameron McDonald; $240,500

2436 Arezzo St, unit 400-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hamilton Properties, LLC; $297,500

2440 Arezzo St., unit 400-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Margaret and Bruce Lundeby; $313,000

427 W. 22nd St.: Roshaunna Wischer to Black Garden Properties, LLC; $112,000

431 W. 9th St.: Alicia and Peter Lay to Tower Homes, LLC; $115,000

4512 Huntington Ave.: Christine Sebastian and Brian Masterson to Karalyn Henry; $170,000

923 Western Ave.: Brenda Doyen to Noyola Magdaleno and Rodolfo Bruca; $52,500

Crescent Springs

2542 Corsshill Drive, unit 8-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Clara Escobar and Luis Lozano; $267,500

2550 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Amanda Fleckinger; $216,000

2566 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Tylor Neace; $262,000

860 Crossing Drive: Lynn and Brian Faulkner to Katherine and Nicholas Hall; $530,000

Crestview Hills

298 Saxony Drive: Stacey Baute to Andrew Manning; $336,000

Dayton

1102 3rd Ave.: Helen Hamilton to Russell Daniels; $117,000

213 8th Ave.: J Noble Investments, LLC to Prya Patel; $425,000

Edgewood

106 Lyndale Road: Catarina Martinez-Candela to Katie and Sergio Morales; $240,000

Elsmere

560 Grouse Court: Sarah and Mitchell Rorrer to Yvette and Leonard Duncan; $240,000

Erlanger

3153 Birch Drive: Ruby Wiley to Tina and Rick Stamper; $185,500

327 Timberlake Ave.: Samuel Herald to Harlon Steffen; $205,000

3424 Bottonwood Drive: Alicia Fugitt and Alegra Spille to Eclipse Properties, LLC; $186,000

4008 Brunswick Court: The Drees Company to M. Lynn Schworer; $430,000

4107 Farmwood Court: Gregory Kroger to Lena and Andrew Costigan; $210,000

4123 Lloyd Ave.: Ray Huffman to Hannah Morehead and William Norris; $265,000

437 Commonwealth Ave.: Jennifer and Robert McNichol to RG Erlanger, LLC; $309,000

508 Rosary Drive: CB Real Estate Partners, LLC to Christopher Byrd; $100,000

712 Southwick Place: The Drees Company to Madeline and Joseph Grayson; $570,000

Florence

1056 Larkspur Court: Janeen and George Meenach to Carlene McCrary, Ameila Mathis and Richard Herbig; $197,000

145 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 612: Miranda Marshall to Hoang Vu and Zachary Tanksley; $160,000

156 Shady Cove Lane: Robert Walker to Carlie Conway and Aaron Maines; $195,000

26 Lynn St.: Destinie and Joseph Jackson to Julieta Padilla; $187,500

387 Merravay Drive: Rizzalina Evans to BRT Investments II, LLC; $165,000

55 Surrey Court: Krystal and Jason Cavanah to Annie Chapman; $265,000

6148 Strawberry Lane: Barbara Van Alstine to Marta Sarvaia and Scott Judd; $260,000

6349 Cliffside Drive, unit 10B: Zachary Orndorff to Marla and Frankland Leaf; $165,000

6876 Glen Arbor Drive: Joseph Hinds to Donna and Guy Stockwell; $435,000

7036 Curtis Ave.: Catherine and Michael Montifoglio to Samantha Addington and Howard Conklin; $115,000

7604 Bluestone Court: Ryan Sweeney to Paige and Bradley Crawford; $328,000

79 Sanders Drive: Rebecca and Robert Branscum to Lori McGaha; $235,000

8325 Tamack Drive: Kenneth Turner to Jaymes Riley; $240,000

9597 Gunpowder Road: Sanaa and Majed Kharboutili to Cathi and Richard Toth; $820,000

998 Mistflower Lane: Kristnia Laible and Brian Boyle to Gandhiramanthan Nagappan and Gourishanker Sivakumar; $175,000

Fort Mitchell

10527 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Rebecca and Conner Norvell; $413,000

135 W. Maple Ave.: Jennifer Laskey to Mary Roth and Raymond Disalvo; $485,000

2537 Dale Court: Julia and Jeffrey Hester to Lauren and Justin Ishmael; $208,000

35 E. Orchard Road: Megha Khulbe and William Barno to Holly Hammond; $256,000

Fort Thomas

49 Lumley Ave.: Susan and John Buecker to Gary Crawford; $278,000

52 E. Southgate: Robin and Gary Hanks Jr. to Elizabeth and Terrernce Mueller; $374,000

54 Holly Woods Drive: April Schneider to Annie and Nathan Dye; $310,000

720 S. Grand Ave.: Amanda and Christopher Glasgow to Abigail and John Denoma; $407,500

Hebron

1002 Surfridge Drive: Lenzie and Hunter Ewin to Jose Gonzalez and Jose Guerrero; $350,000

2139 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amanda Toole and Jeffrey Owens; $401,500

2540 Dacey Court: Lindsey and Dalton Bentley to Anthony Saunders; $270,000

2708 Fister Place Boulevard: Michelle and Robert Armstrong to David Sizemore; $285,000

3309 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Halie Talbott and Alexander Mezcua; $362,500

Independence

10319 Stonewall Court: Katherine Young and Benjamin Kerr to American Homes 4 Rent Seven, LLC; $295,000

10323 Manassas Court: Lisa Duncan and Timothy Perkins to Garrett Perkins; $265,000

10416 Lynchburg Drive: Westmark Properties, LLC to Doreen and James Barnes; $365,000

10732 Chinkapin Circle: Sarah and Jeffrey Headrick to Bianca Guarino; $290,000

1219 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patricia and Timothy Dixon; $382,500

1331 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Debra Cox; $298,500

1339 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Merea and Andrew Ho; $399,500

1793 Autumn Maple Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tamy Ehlman; $324,500

39 Independence Station Road: Shanon Abell to Olivia and Alexander Harrision; $240,000

618 Berlander Drive: Janelle Edwards to Zachary Milligan; $200,000

6213 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Emily and Casey Millikan; $521,000

623 Tupelo Drive: Taylor Sturtz and Mason Myers to Shannon and Luis Rodriguez; $235,000

752 Lakefield Drive: Sandra Hammers to Taylor and Michael Martin; $330,000

757 Scherry Ave.: Melissa Berry to Jack Berry; $168,000

829 Stephens Road: Susan Downey to Durrow Development, LLC; $280,000

Ludlow

4 Euclid St.: Wall Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Sandra Matthews; $130,000

588 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 25-305: Rachel D'Agnillo and Alex Jones to Teresa Weickert; $205,000

Newport

1129 Liberty St.: Real Equity OH, LLC to HFT Motors, LLC; $70,000

208 Ohio Ave.: Carmen and Todd Buck to Bryan Bridewell; $325,000

2306 Joyce Ave.: Kathryn Lockwood to Nicloe Ridder and Bryan Peters; $250,000

320 W. 9th St.: Weenie Low to Benjamin Potter IV; $265,000

4 W. Ridge Place: Morgan and Christopher Brzinski to Noah Schafer; $235,000

430 W. 11th St.: Bonnie Bosley to Anita Seward and Georgette Jones; $115,000

550 Lexington Ave.: Kirsten and Nichole Hill to Rebecca Martin and Joseph Rusche; $318,000

605 Park Ave.: Clara Hilgefort to Belmont Properties, LC; $359,000

Park Hills

1071 Altavia Ave.: Krystal and Andrew Gustafson to Sean Reidy; $293,500

Ryland Heights

4029 Ryland Tracie Drive: Carrie and David Stucky to Linda Williams; $500,000

Taylor Mill

3271 Mccowan Drive: Katherine and Nicholas Hall to Amanada and Austin Miller; $360,000

Union

10540 Big Bone Road: Elizabeth and David England to Theresa Baumbach and Paul Bambach; $321,000

1230 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Sindhura and Ravi Munukutla; $544,500

13045 Justify Drive: The Drees Company to Holly and Thomas Mueller; $770,500

1315 Scottish Lane: Mark Wainscott to Sowjanya Repati and Jayarami Pullareddy; $406,500

2229 Antionette Way: Stallion Investments, LLC to Kayla Glore and Anthony Smith; $269,000

3028 Toulouse Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Cynthia and Kevin Kennedy; $665,000

6836 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Pamela Kobin; $497,500

7624 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lindsey and Michael Porembski; $421,000

797 Man O' War Boulevard: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Angela and Joshua Parsons; $519,500

8523 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Jonathan Morrissey; $294,500

Villa Hills

2708 River Birch Drive: ACG Sanctuary, LLC to Stephen Flesch; $375,000

2867 Shadbark Circle: The Drees Company to Veronica Vergara and Timothy Gonzales; $640,000

900 Lost Valley Court: House Beach 402, LLC to Kelly Thomas and John Thomas; $298,000

Walton

12090 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis and Gavin Boyd; $414,500

12240 Eagle Ridge: Katherine and David Westerfield to Jaclyn and Andrew Crisp; $137,000

1348 Independence Road: Joan Penick to Kyle Claxton; $72,000

155 Ashwood Drive: David Shelton to Willed Investments, LLC; $130,000

194 Zinfandel Lane: Andrew Shearouse to Morgan Wirth; $335,000

38 Old Stephenson Mill Road: Jeanna and Vincent Espinoza to Dorinda Tackett; $245,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.3 million Covington home sale among the week's top property transfers