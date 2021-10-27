1.30% CAGR in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India |Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is set to grow by USD 2.12 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 1.30% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India by Product and Style - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Style

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

Factors such as increasing demand for premium appliances, growth in government initiatives for electronic products, and rising changes in the design of home architecture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, compliance costs, data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances, and regulations and standards set for safety issues will hamper the market growth.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer electronics and home appliances market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer electronics and home appliances market vendors in India

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

