U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,648.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,537.75
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.80
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    -0.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -1.6350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -15.24 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9520
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,288.66
    -1,081.54 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.78
    -13.37 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,945.69
    -160.32 (-0.55%)
     

1.30% CAGR in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India |Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is set to grow by USD 2.12 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 1.30% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India by Product and Style - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India by Product and Style - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read our Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Style

Receive Our Market Sample Report Now for more information on the segmentation of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

Factors such as increasing demand for premium appliances, growth in government initiatives for electronic products, and rising changes in the design of home architecture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, compliance costs, data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances, and regulations and standards set for safety issues will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the consumer electronics and home appliances market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer electronics and home appliances market vendors in India

Related Reports:

  • Barbeque Grill Market: The barbeque grill market has been segmented by product (gas, charcoal, and electric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Microwave Oven Market: The microwave oven market has been segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-30-cagr-in-consumer-electronics-and-home-appliances-market-in-india-technavio-301408356.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma touring Dutch research institutes-SCMP

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been touring Dutch research institutions to pursue his interests in agriculture technology, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP)reported, quoting people familiar with his trip. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. Ma, once China's most famous and outspoken entrepreneur, reappeared in Hong Kong in October, where he met at least "a few" business associates over meals, two sources told Reuters.

  • Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • Uncertainty dogs 787 deliveries, MAX approval ahead of Boeing Q3

    Hopes of an imminent breakthrough in deliveries of Boeing Co's 787 jetliner were fading on Tuesday after a top supplier reported a lull in activity and two industry sources said the jetmaker continued to wade through lingering factory problems. Boeing shares fell 1.4% on the eve of quarterly earnings due on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since Sept. 21 as uncertainty continues to plague its main commercial programs. "There is a substantial risk that Boeing will recognize a charge related to the program at Q3 results," Bernstein analyst Doug Harned wrote last week.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • TSMC Founder Considers Washington's $52B Chip Rebuilding Plan Unfeasible; Questions Intel's Intentions

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) founder Morris Chang for the first time directly and publicly questioned Washington's efforts to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing despite TSM's move to build an advanced chip facility in the U.S. state of Arizona, Nikkei Asia reports "Even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have,"

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of Californi

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q3 Earnings As Oil Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs?

    Exxon Mobil is set to report Q3 results as oil prices hit multi-year highs. Is XOM stock a buy ahead of earnings?

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • Kansas City Southern Is Powering Its Way Higher

    Railroad giant Kansas City Southern has traveled higher on the charts the past three years and that uptrend is likely to continue into 2022. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of KSU, below, we can see an uptrend into May followed by a sideways triangle pattern.

  • Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate

    Raytheon Technologies' top boss warned on Tuesday the U.S. aerospace and defense firm will lose 'several thousand' employees who refused to take COVID-19 vaccines, as it prepares to meet the Biden administration's Dec. 8 deadline for immunization. "We will lose several thousand people," Raytheon Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday, adding that staff hiring was underway. Raytheon, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, last month said it will require all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated, after the Biden administration mandated immunization for nearly all federal employees and contractors, to widen vaccination coverage in the country.

  • Pepsi to add 500 workers to new digital hubs in Dallas and Barcelona

    PepsiCo Inc. said Tuesday that it will add 500 workers over the next three years at its new digital hubs, launching in Dallas and Barcelona. The Dallas hub will support PepsiCo Foods North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America, while the Barcelona location will serve as the Center of Excellence for PepsiCo Global Digitalization. Together, the facilities will provide access to real-time sales and inventory data, aid in manufacturing and add other digital capabilities. Pepsi stock is up 8.2%