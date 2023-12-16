$1.305 million Hyde Park home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

8755 Arborcrest Dr: Clark Douglas & Kimberly Conie to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $360,000

Anderson Township

1135 Wittshire Ln: Lewis Vicky Ann & Denise Renee to Sprunk Stephen; $250,000

1447 Verdale Dr: Thompson Andrew Blade & Kristin Miller to Burdette Bryan R & Alex Stolz; $270,000

1514 Cohasset Dr: Quatkemeyer Judith O to Siddiqi Norma S; $245,000

1732 Emerald Glade Ln: Bollman Beth A to Lindberg Julia; $325,000

2290 Berrywood Dr: Bybee Rebecca to Mcgill Rene J & William E Mcgill; $257,000

2391 Bretton Dr: Gray Randall T Tr to Gray Trent & Lindsey; $400,000

6761 Sunray Ave: Katzenstein Lori A to Kersey Cyndie & Joshua Kersey; $259,900

7152 Grantham Wy: Nipper Matthew M & Leah to Cox Sara M & Mitchell C Fyan; $339,000

7443 Towerview Ln: Williams Steven K to Japic LLC; $150,000

8118 Witts Meadow Ln: Veldkamp Kristen A to Altman Frank & Karen Altman; $223,000

856 Woodlyn Dr: Vilardo Gina M to Ralph James A & Shu Chi Liang; $230,000

916 Woodlyn Dr: Onderdonk Rebecca to Ballinger Zachary; $125,000

Avondale

115 Ehrman Ave: Magnus Investments LLC to Nw Ventures LLC; $38,500

3641 Canyon Dr: Sharp Jason Lake & Laurie Sharp Page to Opendoor Property Trust I; $418,800

817 Cleveland Ave: Morton Melvin to Hickland Mitzi; $169,900

Blue Ash

5094 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ruter Bradley W & Sarah L; $175,000

5949 Kenridge Dr: Tims Erin to Love David & Iris; $397,000

9226 Fidelis Dr: Brogan Thomas B to Linger Thomas & Becky Linger; $445,000

Bond Hill

1433 California Ave: Pitts Julia D @ 8 to Lw Alexander LLC; $107,000

1766 Catalina Ave: Brown Charles R to Robinson Aleia L & Darrell L Winfree; $209,000

4850 Paddock Rd: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Smith Alena; $245,000

Business District

1150 Vine St: Yau Gregory Y to Murphy Kaitlynn; $199,900

California

Penn Ave: Downtheriver LLC to Fehns Landing LLC; $100,000

Carthage

17 Sixty-fifth St: Glover Randy B to Magana Jessie Nathaniel &; $15,350

Cheviot

3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Hladky Gregory F to Misganaw Abebaw; $68,000

3743 Bank Ct: Rcr Properties LLC to Swope Braydon; $162,500

Colerain Township

10074 Windswept Ln: Illyria Investments LLC to Crumpley Tamara; $223,775

10282 Season Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lyons Melissa; $195,000

10971 Colerain Ave: Olson Michelle L & Lance E to Steinbach Matthew A; $555,000

12061 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davenport Leando R; $413,285

2414 Merriway Ln: Mettey Joseph R Iii & Rhonda L to Bell Terrence; $172,000

2760 Brampton Dr: Arevalo Maria & Napoleon Serrano to Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC; $150,000

2894 Bentbrook Dr: Kent James E & Ivy L to Sylla Salamata; $290,000

3018 Autumnridge Dr: Combs Melissa Ann to Lockwood Annabelle & Kane Michael Kallenberger; $265,000

3123 Birchway Dr: Sbarbati Joyce to Apr Investment Group LLC; $39,500

3131 Preserve Ln: Hoesl Clare I to Hoesl Joseph George; $109,000

3151 Preserve Ln: Schaffer Christine M to Addo Nana Yaa Amoakowaa; $125,000

3204 Donnybrook Ln: Lohman Marilyn M to Mercer Cristopher; $227,000

3212 Orangeburg Ct: Helferich Christine to Lopez Diana A Zelaya; $184,900

3329 Banning Rd: Freese Kevin M to Voelker Ethan J & Katlyn N Stutzman; $210,000

3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC; $63,000

5364 Day Rd: Benkert Marybelle N to Murphy Isabella; $220,000

5646 Springdale Rd: Foote Marian F to Shucktis Remodeling Inc; $70,000

6602 Melodymanor Dr: Sutar Purna B & Som Neopaney to Hughes Terry Lynn; $246,000

7435 Thompson Rd: Vandehatert Jenifer Geiss to Hayes Rachel & Katherine Tate; $358,000

7830 Cheviot Rd: Koepflejames to Vasquez Elisandra Perez &; $135,550

8299 Jackies Dr: Schenkel Donna Jennings to 8299 Jackies Dr LLC; $117,000

8317 Royal Heights Dr: Baumgartner Donald J to Solve Ventures LLC; $60,000

8750 Carrousel Park Cr: Maurits Kathryn to Lewis Michelle R; $145,900

8751 Carrousel Park Cr: Copley Doris Juanita to Ponting Tanya Maria; $60,000

8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000

8820 Carrousel Park Cr: Dick Donna M to Covington Tribble Khaliek A; $145,000

9527 Amarillo Ct: Kfj Reality Group LLC to Wilkins Darrien M; $108,000

9787 Condor Dr: Barcus Philip L & Judith A Co-tr to Ridgeway Eric; $6,000

9802 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230

9804 Dunnlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $38,230

9806 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230

Sweetbay Cir: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Johnson Reuben; $493,037

College Hill

1141 Groesbeck Rd: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $33,000

1141 Groesbeck Rd: Double Anchor Investments LLC to Pearl Water LLC; $62,500

2053 Connecticut Ave: Glover Tyrone Jr & Cassondra R Moore to Glover Tyrone Jr; $46,500

5300 Hamilton Ave: Turner Toni J to Bostick Eric V & Leslie Anne; $195,000

5742 Kenneth Ave: Vb Two LLC to Rizzo Zachary David; $140,000

6021 Lantana Ave: K3b Ii LLC to Bussey Jeanne May; $225,000

6026 Winton Ridge Ln: Curtis Jason T to Harp Jeffrey Lamar & Cynthia Delane Davis; $385,000

6040 Pawnee Dr: Gendrew Marche to Burkett Stephen; $220,000

Columbia Township

5500 Kennedy Ave: Ledford Caleb & Elizabeth to Vance Zachary A; $200,000

6934 Bramble Ave: Haven Dalton to Ullrich Rei LLC; $167,000

Columbia Tusculum

3807 Eastern Ave: Pardini Richard Jr & Sabrina Cunningham to Young Benjamin Robert & Dinese M Young; $400,000

Deer Park

3801 Galbraith Rd: Wickshire Deer Park Propco LLC to Deer Park Alf Property LLC; $8,119,165

Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Fricke Alexander R & Danielle Peters; $375,085

Delhi Township

250 Jupiter Dr: Tidball Sarah to Howard Roosevelt Jr Tr; $205,000

4321 Redstar Ct: Alf Marilyn R to Bogner Mary R; $150,000

5319 Plumridge Dr: Hoesl Joseph to Tenmore Holdings LLC; $145,000

914 Beechmeadow Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Avm Investments Inc; $130,000

East Price Hill

1133 Mcpherson Ave: Goines James W & Jane F to Do Son Kim; $80,000

312 Rosemont Ave: Dole Linda Tr to Kidd Lucien & Cidnei; $130,000

364 Grand Ave: Roell Carol E to Birdwhistell David M & Beverlt B Birdwhistell; $790,000

East Walnut Hills

1763 Mcmillan Ave: Nas Investments LLC to Sherman William D & Mimi S Goodrich; $999,000

2200 Victory Pw: Edgecliff Condominium Owners Association Inc The to Pook Jack & Nancy Pook; $170,000

2356 Park Ave: Matkowski Bette to Pauley Rachel; $269,700

East Westwood

3535 Fyffe Ave: Grant Charles E & Cynthia C to 3f Inc; $105,000

Elmwood Place

407 Walnut St: Luckey Properties LLC to Cux Properties LLC; $180,000

503 Lombardy St: Isaiah 55 Inc to Peralta Hardwood Svs LLC; $6,000

Evanston

1522 Jonathan Ave: Ponna Shobhan & Saritha to Perez Luis B De La Rosa & Gladys E Garzon Abreu; $300,000

1731 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1734 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1736 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1758 Brewster Ave: Jason Denise to Summitt Property Buyers LLC; $73,000

3338 Bevis Ave: Bevis Ave LLC to Williams Nicole M; $255,000

3432 Fernside Pl: 25 Montgomery Development LLC to Quimby Amie; $325,000

Forest Park

11518 Raphael Pl: Jackson William G to Uhlhorn Michael Clemens; $87,500

11659 Hanover Rd: Beras Wady David Pineda to Roblero Carlos Eduardo Bravo; $29,257

563 Brunswick Dr: Nicolaus Judith A to Estelle Rachel; $200,000

Glendale

1096 Laurel Ave: Laney Raymond Dave & Linda Lee Laney to Thomas Carrie M; $250,000

515 Sharon Rd: Handel Carol J to Harman Mae; $90,000

Green Township

2820 Parkwalk Dr: Hermes Otto H & Celeste T to Slattery Michael & Lisa Slattery; $340,000

3530 Markay Ct: Williams Tasha Renee to Merk Benjamin Joseph; $225,000

3963 School Section Rd: Nguyen Thao to Gilman Donald L & Kelly A; $150,000

4343 Turf Ln: Collins Kimberly M & Jack P Armstrong to Mfomkpa Jospeh Rodrigue Nsang &; $245,000

4660 Jessup Rd: Huizing Benjamin D to Deerhunter Properties LLC & Lydia N Schmitt; $229,000

5524 Karen Ave: Hauer Vincent W to Federmann Abby; $180,000

5555 Lawrence Rd: Whitton Lauren N to Spies Justin Earl & Rachael Arnold; $219,900

5920 Snyder Rd: Kuhlmann Robert J to Callahan Liam; $130,000

Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $30,000

Greenhills

1 Dewitt St: Hendricks Michael to Mobley Damon & Cynthia Mobley; $120,000

Harrison

1563 Fairchild Dr: Vogel Dale C & Adam C to Merschbach Lindsay & James Merschbach; $485,000

312 Whitewater Dr: Hoover Adam M & Matthew A Murtaugh to Myers Tabitha Nicole; $224,900

Harrison Township

10171 West Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Westrich Presley D & Courtney C Stiles; $150,000

10267 Lees Creek Rd: The Drees Company to Green James M Iv Tr & Nicole S Green Tr; $767,627

Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd: Mayfield Edward & Eugenia to Winterfeldt David; $339,500

3135 Victoria Ave: Greenberg Gary L to Smch Holdings 2023 LLC; $1,305,000

3672 Traskwood Cr: Demar Martha V to Chemaly Hana Christina; $295,000

4120 Allendale Dr: Rybicki Frank John III to Treadway Don; $594,000

Indian Hill

9200 Old Indian Hill Rd: Chapman Colby A Tr to Jones Kenneth Wesley Malone Jr & Gabrielle; $3,500,000

Kennedy Heights

3542 Amberacres Dr: Warm Suzan to Local Capital LLC; $185,000

3543 Amberacres Dr: Barnes Michael R & Erika S to Lee Janice Arnette; $235,000

6215 Kennedy Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $135,000

Loveland

106 Osage Dr: Dematteo Matthew & Elizabeth to Ceccopieri Christopher; $330,000

524 Main St: Lusk Stephanie to Todd Jessica Walsh & Matthew B; $285,000

820 Carrington Pl: Guevara Katherine to Langworthy Chase; $193,000

Madeira

7825 Mapleleaf Dr: Pike Thomas to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $346,000

Madisonville

4508 Plainville Rd: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Nance Nicholas M; $260,000

4832 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000

4836 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000

5711 Chandler St: Corr Investments LLC to Handy Homes Guys LLC; $102,000

Miami Township

2889 Buckridge Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Hildebrandt David A; $597,722

3061 Barnbougle Dr: Smith Cathryn G & Scott D to Schwartz Clinton; $430,000

7812 Anson Ln: Farfsing Lawrence E to Sullivan Elijah; $210,000

Montgomery

10604 Adventure Ln: Cooksey Mark L & Shawda A to Rathel Derek Lee; $975,000

230 Vintage Club Dr: Traditions Vc North LLC to Brown Margaret Hoffman & Paul Edward Butt; $859,514

7915 Pfeiffer Rd: Fischer Brittany C & Chadwick M to Stephens Heath R & Jessica Owen Stephens; $465,000

Mount Adams

1129 Belvedere St: Nickolas Steven & Ann to Kendall Christopher & Sarah Kendall; $680,000

Mount Airy

2326 Raeburn Te: Blatt Bernice to Vissing Bruce & Kelly Mason; $325,000

2630 Gracewood Ave: Crutcher Trent Michael to Evans Simeion; $225,000

Mount Healthy

1963 Adams Rd: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Napoleon Serrano & Maria Arevalo; $370,000

Mount Lookout

3033 Griest Ave: Cayse Michael to Greiwe Grant H & Brianna Tomasi; $560,000

3662 Grandin Rd: Wood Mccrystle Tr to Wathen William D Jr & Catherine Broman Wathen; $854,249

517 Missouri Ave: Moore Dennis W & Trude A Co-trustees to Shewakramani Sanjay; $760,000

Mount Washington

1346 Deliquia Dr: Bryson Kimberly & Kevin to Sibey Cynthia A @ 3; $260,000

Northside

1610 Glen Parker Ave: Hackworth Taylor to Fons Phillip & Kersten; $247,000

1617 Powers St: Ayulta Construction LLC to Antony Kristen; $325,000

4122 Witler St: Keilholz Morgan & Eric Galle to Mcleod Alyse R; $224,900

4216 Delaney St: Grote Martha to Moorefield Ebony & Sami Charbel; $250,000

Norwood

4417 Ashland Ave: Neat Jr William Dennis to Blackmarr Jennifer Marie & Kathryne Darragh Ethrid; $255,000

5018 Linden Ave: Mao Shu Zuolutions LLC to Clugston James William; $265,000

Highland Ave: Williams Thomas F & Mary A to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E; $30,000

Oakley

2724 Minot Ave: Keuffer John R Jr & Jaynee M to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $272,000

3223 Bach Ave: Hinde Properties LLC to West-estell Arzell; $495,000

3766 Drake Ave: Moran James J & Catherine A to Lewis Kelsey @3; $649,900

3869 Isabella Ave: Jackson Nickolas to Evans Zachary James; $325,000

4232 Appleton St: Ef Holdco Wre Reo Assets LLC to Pinnanath Sachin; $177,000

Pleasant Ridge

5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Zellhuber Benjamon Joseph & Holly Drury; $210,000

Reading

1216 Second St: Von Bargen Roberta to Fader Todd; $80,000

232 Mechanic St: Richards Mariah C to Bauer Billie Joe & Mark David; $215,000

Riverside

3541 Wisconsin Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Luis Construction LLC; $45,000

Roselawn

1422 Robinwood Ave: Housemeyer Laurie to Meert Shante Hope & Jeremiah William; $260,000

7829 Sunfield Dr: Burress Donna K to Pavone Property Preservations LLC; $141,100

Sayler Park

78 Laura Ln: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000

River Rd: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000

Sharonville

10564 Robindale Dr: Brothers Buy Houses LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $145,000

10564 Robindale Dr: Christman Kathleen Patricia to Brothers Buy Houses LLC; $70,500

Silverton

3943 Holman Cr: Guju Jr George & Austin A Guju to Cohen Adira; $274,900

South Cumminsville

3633 Borden St: Arav Roy to Basu Sandeep; $127,000

South Fairmount

2564 Beekman St: Quantum Investment Group Inc to Cincinnati Sunrise Home's & Investments; $48,000

2816 Spring Grove Ave: Bingley One LLC to B & R Property LLC; $275,000

Springdale

474 Maple Circle Dr: Hobbs Diane Carol & William Frederick Woods to The Home Missioners Of America Dba; $210,000

891 Clearfield Ln: Waldorf Matthew Allen to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000

Springfield Township

1063 Thunderbird Dr: Odocha Florence to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $174,001

10687 Toulon Dr: Zakhir George to Ross Jabber & Linda; $295,000

118 Ridgeway Rd: Topmiller Kevin Allen to Lentz Eeva Renee; $115,000

11921 Belgreen Ln: Johnson Leslie A M & Sean G L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $281,100

1619 Brightview Dr: Flasconi Michael A to Whitaker Jason Lee & Heidi; $90,000

1866 Vinemont Dr: Jennings Daniel J to Cooper Walter L & Nadine Y Finley; $235,000

6231 Betts Ave: Foster-moore Tracia J to Home Recreations LLC; $30,000

6308 Betts Ave: Zepeda Gonzalo Garcia to Baker Amy & Dante Nelson; $5,110

7329 Commonwealth Dr: Klare Charles Michael to Duncan Catherine; $250,000

7963 Burgundy Ln: Doktor Matthew J & Samantha K to Doktor Samantha K & Phililip Ranly; $40,000

8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000

St. Bernard

5353 Spring Grove Ave: New Vulco Real Estate Co LLC to Kc Real Estate LLC; $2,415,000

Sycamore Township

3840 Mantell Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Zettler Jr Thomas & Brittany Ann; $264,600

4110 Estermarie Dr: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Swalle Liza Gray Ling & Spencer Neil Wendell; $250,900

4533 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000

4541 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000

7381 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Coronas Woodworking LLC; $80,000

7937 School Rd: J&j Ceddia Properties LLC to Matterin LLC; $1,500,000

8311 Wexford Ave: Wagers Jennifer Marie to Rudolph David H; $217,000

Symmes Township

11650 Woodwind Dr: Cenare Investment Trust to Murphy Marsha Sue & Joan Mary Hutton; $360,000

Walnut Hills

1621 William H Taft Rd: Vision Property Investments II LLC to Plaskey John M & Kelsey Riggs; $250,000

665 June St: Wl Development LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $255,000

West Price Hill

1012 Seton Ave: 118 13m LLC to Yoel C Real Estate LLC; $94,000

1726 Ashbrook Dr: Yra Development Corp to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000

606 Trenton Ave: Stahmann Ernst A to Abney Philip; $82,000

810 Greenwich Ave: Flowers Beverly J to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $36,000

Westwood

2810 Montana Ave: Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez & Edilma Karolina Gonzalez to Mcallister Ashley Madison Kathleen; $215,000

2914 Grasselli Ave: Broomes Lawanda F to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $159,900

3052 Worthington Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $100,000

3132 Ramona Ave: Sayers Carrie to Stronghold Properties LLC; $221,500

3238 Brater Ave: Crawford Edward J & Bethany K to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $100,000

3264 Daytona Ave: Vb One LLC to Browner Robert; $180,000

3349 Wunder Ave: Heine Pauline to Bambach Adam C; $220,000

3414 Bighorn Ct: Louis Douglas to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $83,500

3617 Fieldcrest Dr: Cook Terri L to Cinsations Mgmt LLC; $175,000

Whitewater Township

5143 State Route 128: Fowler Randy M & Susan R to Redwing Falcon Farms LLC; $115,000

7243 Redridge Dr: Brandt Jason M & Kelsey D to Morris Steven James & Lindsey Ray; $370,000

8427 Harrison Ave: Egbers Properties LLC to Oberts Auto Care LLC; $150,000

Wyoming

315 Reily Rd: Marty Christine V to Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah Jacob Kunnen; $830,000

39 Reily Rd: Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah J to Wakefield Andrew L & Emily Wakefield; $565,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10 Acorn Court: Tonji and George Thompson to Ethan Hammonds; $85,000

55 Arrowhead Drive: Dorothy and Ronald Pettit to Dorothy and Mark Lickert; $500,000

7850 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Amy and Mason Muench; $430,000

7945 Caledonia Court: Cassandra and Derek Roorda to Abby and Kane Belcher; $445,000

8095 Arcadia Boulevard: The Drees Company to Rosalinda and Nicholas Crisp; $551,500

9479 Summerwind Court: Carol and Boyd Gibson to Melissa Coburn; $267,000

9859 Barrs Branck Road: Judith Minks, Jennifer Grushon, Natalie and Jeffrey Minks to Dawn and Thomas Meek; $113,000

Bellevue

117 Glazier Ave.: Katherine and Brandon Johnson to Derek Getz; $330,000

21 Harrison Ave.: Linda Morrison and Jonathan Morrison to Real Equity OH, LLC; $95,000

270 Van Voast Ave.: Holly Elkins to Mason Irvine Investments, LLC; $265,000

612 Taylor Ave.: Michele Little to Abbey Mulligan; $244,000

Bromley

232 Kenton St.: Marisa Mora to Paige O'Donnell; $132,500

322 Pike St.: Kevin Hnington to Tammy Taylor and Kylie Taylor; $173,000

645 Bromley Crescent Springs Road: Amy and Matt Feldmann to Rachel and Jeremiah Schneider; $105,000

8 Pike St.: Karen and Robert Long to Real Equity OH, LLC; $33,500

Bulter

13107 Alexandria Pik: Margie Craig to Colleen Widmeyer and Darrell Stone; $275,000

Burlington

1775 Hunters Trace: Virgina and Donald Altevers to Kathy and Leonard Ours; $250,000

1777 Timber Lane: Constance and Donald Ward to Kimberly and Arther Hammond Jr.; $165,000

2184 Bluegama Drive: Kayla and Ronadl Peery to Margaret Martinez; $325,000

2490 Venetian Way: Jennifer and John Cook to Hayley and Derick Wells; $292,500

2878 Landings Way: Ian Penix to Bobbie and Thomas Fabre; $400,000

3489 Mary Teal Lane: Neumann Brothers, LLC to Tia and Tyler Wood; $375,000

3944 Country Mill Ridge, unit 22-103: Laura and Jacob Burns to Allyson Bailey and Phillip Meeker; $203,000

4045 Petersburg Road: Jeanine Pinkston to Karley and Steven Westermeyer; $300,000

6234 Johnston Court: MPE Consulting, LLC to James Ely; $216,000

6319 Birchwood Court: Franklin Rice to Hamilton Properties, LLC; $175,500

6337 Bernard Court: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Megan and Andrew Kannedy; $349,000

7157 Center St.: Corey Kempe to Aaron Herzog; $200,000

California

7710 Truesdell Road: Sheila Mains to Real Equity OH, LLC; $560,000

Cold Spring

2563 Altura Drive: CL Acquistions, LLC to Kelly and Frederick Hass III; $230,000

5 Raymond Ave.: Katherine Herms to Nicole and Michael Spooner; $395,000

547 Ivy Ridge Drive: Sibbie Cross to Sally Norman; $190,000

5993 Boulder View, unit 22-305: Ronald Morrison to Emma Brown and Andrew Johnson; $185,000

Covington

11 Bluffside Drive: Craig and Jeffrey England to Ashly Rauck; $257,000

111 E. 13th St.: Gloria and Phillip Grigson to Lionkat, LLC; $55,000

1216 Bellavista Drive: Park Pointe, LLC to Heather and Donald Paparella; $825,000

1232 Clark St.: Nicolette and Justin Knuckles to Lucas Gillespie; $225,000

130 E. 13th St.: Green Mountain Capital, LLC to ZAE, LLC; $135,000

130 W. 14th St.: Marquis Rice to Tywonn Gooding; $135,000

1304 Hermes Ave.: Monmouth Street Properties, LLC to Turtleback Investments, LLC; $190,000

1320 Banklick St.: Piatt Property, LLC to Carl Jefferson; $25,000

14 W. 32nd St.: Carl Jefferson to Erica Bluford and Karrohn Roberson; $235,000

17 W. 31st St.: Connie and Ray Coghill to Taylor Carter and Nathaniel Switzer; $184,000

1706 Garrard St.: James Hutchinson to Buy the Best Franchise, Inc.; $118,000

1707-1709 Eastern Ave.: Douglas Gastright to Eastern Avenue Property, LLC; $205,000

171 Squirrel Court: Kara Kremer and Michael Kloiber to Krista and Richard Barnes Jr.; $250,000

1800 Greenup St.: JSP Properites, LLC to Homes by Holt, Inc.; $210,000

2333 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Monica and Vincent Lonnemann; $538,000

2424 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Donna Williamson; $270,000

2476 Arezzo St., unit 401-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Anna Marksberry and Jordan Tuemler; $301,000

2478 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mark Monson; $290,000

3080 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to Makenzie and Bryant Caldwell; $367,500

309 Trevor St.: Avid Real Estate Solutions Today, LLC to Hensley Rental Properties, LLC; $85,000

3125 Beech Ave.: Brandi Strickland to Matthew Bohman; $129,000

329 E. 43rd St.: Connie Perkins to Sabrina Richards; $176,000

3852 Circollo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Christopher Holmes; $595,000

3915 Church St.: Terri and Thomas Fancote to Belen Banzon; $202,000

47 W. 28th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Madison Rich; $160,000

513 Fry St.: Virgina Tamakloe to Monica and Ebenezer Danquah; $116,000

530 W. 13th St.: Katherine Saxton to Judith Tribble; $141,000

618 E. 16th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Nicole Freimuth; $154,000

822 Crescent Ave.: Robert Ruedebusch to Meredith Fickey and Marcus Ballard; $205,000

Crescent Springs

2045 Amsterdam Road: Angela and Ricky Goldsberry to Maren Frasier and Cory Sharp; $318,000

2111 Clareglen Court, unit 203: Jennifer and Richard Dunaway to Byron Speech; $187,500

2518 Elyria Court, unit 16-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Emily Wagner; $317,000

2520 Elyria Court, unit 16-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nicholas Weber; $293,500

2522 Elyria Court, unit 16-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Gina and Michael Russ; $299,500

2544 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Cameron Pitzer; $293,000

2552 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Paula and Randy Newland; $269,500

Crestview

5 Dorothy Drive: Steve Rademacher Jr. to Daniel Sparks; $240,000

Crestview Hills

2950 Dixie Highway: Janet and David Smith to Mandy Wong and Matt Ogden; $246,000

Crittenden

410 Bracht Piner Road: Trey Thalheimer and Harlind Hill to Mason Morgan; $215,000

Dayton

615 Clay St.: Tiffney Jackson and Scott Turner to Sofia Cerillo and Casmir Thornberry; $200,000

Edgewood

3056 Winding Trails Drive: James Pelletier to Kimberly and Matthew Kulig; $325,000

3074 Arbor Drive: J. Charles Barkie Jr. to Deanna and William Barkie; $370,000

672 Strawberry Hill Court: Michelle and David Gilkes to Phillip Meyrose; $580,000

Elsmere

110 Lee St.: Nancy and Michael Lemke Jr. to CTI 1379, LLC; $205,000

1111 Garvey Ave.: Sandra Martin and John Casey to Anthony Ard; $130,000

20 Park Ave.: Molly and Matthew Radcliff to Cailin Theademan and Jordan Reardon; $185,000

409 Florence Court: John Albertson to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $134,000

524 Grouse Court: Madison Budde to Ashley Marksbury; $248,000

Erlanger

12 Rosebud Ave.: David Willis to Richard Manies; $143,500

175 Cave Run Drive, unit 4: Marta and Scott Judd to Theresa and Timothy LaMarre and Nathan LeMarre; $152,000

23 Ironside Circle: Linda Tucker to Julie and Alexander Mardis; $260,000

3374 Fir Tree Lane: Teddi and Robert Budy to Tadeo Arciniega; $220,000

3815 Sigma Drive: Mary Sparks, Angel and Donald Bailey to William Sizemore; $165,000

410 Forest Ave.: Elisabeth and Aaron Klensch to Sarah Morelli and Victoria McGee; $247,500

4219 Lafayette Court: Julia Whalen and Garrett Gootee to Madison and Adam Stegman; $215,000

437 Center St.: John McGarr to Michael Smith; $217,000

507 Kirby Court: Julianna and Kristian Smith to Courtney and Michael Mcfarland; $220,000

Florence

112 Parkside Drive: Julie Eason to Zachary Cusick; $177,500

113 Raintree Road: Hannah Kinman and Jimmy Collins to Pedro Tineo; $237,000

15 Kelly Drive: Tracy Laughner and Radean Kramer to Izzet and Ozge Dinc; $268,000

1556 Greens Edge Drive: Patricia Jung to Lucas Hontas; $180,000

1574 Greens Edge Drive: Janet Stevens and Thomas Bowman to Donna Lombreglia; $281,000

1802 Wavely Drive: Lucy and Joseph Yingst Jr. to Kristen Tanner; $395,000

1892 Farmhouse Way: Mary Karem to Dawn Watson and Terry Boothe; $340,000

216 Center St.: Charlene and George Giles to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000

3915 Arrow Court: Kathleen and Brayden Roberts to Mariah and Chays Kaiser; $247,000

5 Valley Drive: Krista and Richard Barnes Jr. to Savannah and Hermergildo Lopez; $175,000

51 Sanders Drive: Kelsea and Nicholas Keene to Stallion Investments, LLC; $130,000

6377 Cliff Side Drive: Kayleigh and Josh White to Sonja and JC Gentile; $170,500

648 Buckshire Glenn: Elizabeth Unkraut, Christie Butcher and Maria Unkraut to Ryan Underwood and Nathan Birkley; $300,000

665 Buckshire Glen: Paula and Jackie Dunn to The Phillip McCalister Group, LLC; $242,500

674 Elyse Way: Marcus Gale to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $200,000

7333 Burlington Pike: RSK Properties, LLC to 7333 Burlington Pike, LLC; $210,000

965 Mistflower Lane: David Koenig to Brian Kelly; $95,500

Fort Mitchell

13 Oxford Drive: Martha and Raymond Adamick to Melissa Moore; $254,000

2161 Tantallon Drive: Elliott Sipple to Linda Gardner and Gary Grubbs; $265,000

Fort Thomas

10 Homestead Place: Christopher McKim to Tricia Partin and Jerica Hazelbaker; $430,500

121 Dixie Place: Elizabeth Evans to Camile and Nicholas Buten; $225,000

20 Mayo Ave.: Tara and Scott Halpin to Jennifer and Angelo Pedicini; $535,000

222 Clover Ridge Ave.: Stephen Krebs to Matthew DePompei; $220,000

2389 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Sarah and Nathaniel Gutzeit to Sarah and Christopher Adkins Jr.; $285,000

47 Gaddis Drive: Jacklyn and Brenden Zenni to Susan and David Schroder; $425,000

67 Rossford Ave.: Terry Lightfoot to Glenda and Daniel Reynolds; $90,000

Hebron

1310 Eagle View Drive: Suzanne and Raymond Joshua to Amanda and Joshua Burcham; $400,000

1405 Cricket Place: The Drees Company to Paula and Michael Hastings; $553,500

1735 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mark Wainscott; $428,000

1759 Transparent Court: Brandy and Robert Merrill to Molly and Noah Cullen; $270,000

2001 Westborough Drive: Andrea Baker to Emily and Sean McManus; $330,000

2031 Woodmere Court: Andrea and Anthony Konkright, Jennifer and Keith Thornberry Jr. and Alison and Pilar Vasquez to Rajaguru Anuradha and Jeffrey Slayman; $283,000

2209 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Erin and Kurt Schneider; $668,500

2365 Frontier Drive: Maria and Walter Lambert to Ina and Chad Murphy; $320,000

2417 Winter Woods Court: Julie and Matthew Herms to Sanja amd Matthew Webb; $575,000

2904 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Paulina Hiriart and Jose Villasenor; $556,500

Highland Heights

3 Timberview Court: Alexis and Todd Sarge to Hannah and Bradley Lehman; $230,000

57 Rose Ave.: John Perry to Kelly and Ralph McClanahan; $185,000

Independence

10175 Desmond Court: The Drees Company to Jessica and Kevin Manahey II; $416,000

10348 Calvary Road: Diane and Henry Jones Jr. to Jenafer Eves; $348,500

10545 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Freddie Moore Jr.; $377,500

10741 Clearlake Way: Benner Properties 859, LLC to Tanya and Luke Kara; $230,000

1102 Birch Tree Lane: Robert Freeman to Cody Aubrey; $210,000

1106 Pinewood Drive: Charles McMillian to Linda and Larry White; $380,000

1126 Stonewall Ridge Drive: Nicole and Chad Mangan to Tomacita Romero and Aaron Davis; $300,000

1183 Stoneman Lane: Linda Gardner and Gary Grubbs to Michael Dynes; $342,000

12005 Taylor Mill Road: Archway Homes and Properties, LLC to Norma and John Powers; $299,500

12032 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to CAC Development, LLC; $357,500

12066 Riggs Road: Amber and Jackie Williams Jr. to Samantha Forrester and Alexander Payton; $260,000

12128 Bowman Road: Melanie and Melvin Chenot Jr. to Johnny Woodall; $67,500

1296 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lenzie and Leo Christian; $323,500

12977 Wynewood Trail: Rachel and Stephen Kellerman to Kristi and Mark Strakowski; $835,500

1358 Grandarbor Court: Amanda and Jacob Huffman to Jillian and Latonio Chambers Jr.; $265,000

1372 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Raymond Orr Jr. and Eric Themann; $343,000

1386 Meadow Breeze Lane: Sujal Shah and Apexa Patel to Nicole and Chad Mangan; $370,000

1440 Rosewynne Way: The Drees Company to Marian and William Hagedorn; $375,000

3559 Capel Court: The Drees Company to Helen Mirensky; $529,000

3893 Eagleledge Court: Cary Wood to Carla and Vaughn Jensen; $505,000

4221 Arbor Court: Brad Hamblen Servies, LLC to Skyler Earls; $225,000

4233 Briarwood Drive, unit 4: Jack Harmeling to Reyarts Investments, LLC; $121,000

470 Independence Station Road: Michael Meeker II to Kaitlyn and Blake Doyle; $220,000

5226 Belle Drive: Darletta Poos to Lionkat, LLC; $110,500

6209 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Meredith and James Hobbs; $460,000

6451 Lake Arbor Drive: Rachel and Tobais Nathe to Shelley Schumer; $325,000

874 Ridgepoint Drive: Melissa and C. Nathan Deaton to Kayla and Justin Smith; $295,000

970 Bristow Road: Dennis Carney to James Ferguson; $130,000

9972 Meadlow Glen Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Cheryl Stebbins; $460,000

Ludlow

209 Davies St.: Traft Property Management, LLC to Caitlyn and Xavier Campbell; $175,000

437 Highway Ave.: Joid Price to QZ Funding, LLC; $181,500

Melbourne

200 Lincoln Ave.: DGT, LLC to Anthony Gross; $140,000

Newport

1038 Putnam St.: DKJJ Investments, LLC to Thelen Estates, LLC; $70,000

13 Tower Drive: Edna Smith to Amy Connett; $405,000

813 Ann St.: Newport Millennium Housing Corporation III to Anna Celenza and Nicholas Seibert; $175,000

913 Orchard St.: Peggy Lynch to Shiqmah Properties, LLC; $135,000

Park Hills

835 Arlington Road: G1 Properties, LLC to Louis Hunt; $406,500

Petersburg

2701 Stevens Road: Erin and Kurt Schneider to Margo and C. William Moore III; $803,500

Southgate

107 Maple Ave.: Robert Ruschman to Jordan and Bernard Dwyer; $60,000

112 Maple Ave.: Tyler Brooks to Shelby Schafer; $235,000

132 Fort Beech Drive: Joseph Perkins to Amy Stevenson and James Wainscott; $270,000

170 North St.: Bridget and Samuel Matthews to Krista Noll and Mike Messink Jr.; $292,000

256 Linden Ave.: Taria Bader to DMD Enterprises, LLC; $77,500

Taylor Mill

3219 Highridge Drive: Jessica and Kevin Mahaney II to Rachel Kellerman; $579,000

656 Ridgeway Drive: JCNK Properties, LLC to Teresa Flores and Navor Angon; $169,000

Union

1047 Aristades Drive: Janet and Rick Spain to Katherine and Brandon Johnson; $460,000

11916 Victory Schoolhouse Road: Shirley Pieper and Timothy Pieper to Edward Weber; $119,000

15009 Prat Court: The Drees Company to Darleen and Thomas Poe; $500,000

2245 Waterway Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Park Place Property Group, LLC; $339,000

3012 Saint Brendan Place: Miranda and Chad Eha to Jennifer and John Cook; $440,000

4668 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Maria and Travis Franklin; $486,000

6245 O'Byrne Lane: Keith Winchester to Elizabeth and Kort Branscome; $394,500

8527 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Bharti and Dipakkumar Patel; $382,000

981 Riva Ridge Court: Teri and J. Michael Schlotman to Tami and Mark Tuffin; $749,000

984 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Lisa and Stephen Ward; $617,500

Villa Hills

2719 Valley Trails Drive: Daryl and Matthew Williams to Chenkai Huang; $280,000

851 Rogers Road: Alyssa and Nichoald Courtwright to Bailey Vick and Austin Flynn; $316,500

Walton

12876 Pennington Road: Real Equity OH, LLC to Stamp Estates, LLC; $215,000

14032 Dixie Highway: Paige Green, Samantha and Derek Piccirillo, Jessica Green and Mitchell O'Hara and William Green IV to Moving Home, LLC; $55,000

369 Cardonnay Valley: Shelly Sander to Jamie and Tony Darpel; $415,000

