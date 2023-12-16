$1.305 million Hyde Park home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
8755 Arborcrest Dr: Clark Douglas & Kimberly Conie to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $360,000
Anderson Township
1135 Wittshire Ln: Lewis Vicky Ann & Denise Renee to Sprunk Stephen; $250,000
1447 Verdale Dr: Thompson Andrew Blade & Kristin Miller to Burdette Bryan R & Alex Stolz; $270,000
1514 Cohasset Dr: Quatkemeyer Judith O to Siddiqi Norma S; $245,000
1732 Emerald Glade Ln: Bollman Beth A to Lindberg Julia; $325,000
2290 Berrywood Dr: Bybee Rebecca to Mcgill Rene J & William E Mcgill; $257,000
2391 Bretton Dr: Gray Randall T Tr to Gray Trent & Lindsey; $400,000
6761 Sunray Ave: Katzenstein Lori A to Kersey Cyndie & Joshua Kersey; $259,900
7152 Grantham Wy: Nipper Matthew M & Leah to Cox Sara M & Mitchell C Fyan; $339,000
7443 Towerview Ln: Williams Steven K to Japic LLC; $150,000
8118 Witts Meadow Ln: Veldkamp Kristen A to Altman Frank & Karen Altman; $223,000
856 Woodlyn Dr: Vilardo Gina M to Ralph James A & Shu Chi Liang; $230,000
916 Woodlyn Dr: Onderdonk Rebecca to Ballinger Zachary; $125,000
Avondale
115 Ehrman Ave: Magnus Investments LLC to Nw Ventures LLC; $38,500
3641 Canyon Dr: Sharp Jason Lake & Laurie Sharp Page to Opendoor Property Trust I; $418,800
817 Cleveland Ave: Morton Melvin to Hickland Mitzi; $169,900
Blue Ash
5094 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ruter Bradley W & Sarah L; $175,000
5949 Kenridge Dr: Tims Erin to Love David & Iris; $397,000
9226 Fidelis Dr: Brogan Thomas B to Linger Thomas & Becky Linger; $445,000
Bond Hill
1433 California Ave: Pitts Julia D @ 8 to Lw Alexander LLC; $107,000
1766 Catalina Ave: Brown Charles R to Robinson Aleia L & Darrell L Winfree; $209,000
4850 Paddock Rd: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Smith Alena; $245,000
Business District
1150 Vine St: Yau Gregory Y to Murphy Kaitlynn; $199,900
California
Penn Ave: Downtheriver LLC to Fehns Landing LLC; $100,000
Carthage
17 Sixty-fifth St: Glover Randy B to Magana Jessie Nathaniel &; $15,350
Cheviot
3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Hladky Gregory F to Misganaw Abebaw; $68,000
3743 Bank Ct: Rcr Properties LLC to Swope Braydon; $162,500
Colerain Township
10074 Windswept Ln: Illyria Investments LLC to Crumpley Tamara; $223,775
10282 Season Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lyons Melissa; $195,000
10971 Colerain Ave: Olson Michelle L & Lance E to Steinbach Matthew A; $555,000
12061 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davenport Leando R; $413,285
2414 Merriway Ln: Mettey Joseph R Iii & Rhonda L to Bell Terrence; $172,000
2760 Brampton Dr: Arevalo Maria & Napoleon Serrano to Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC; $150,000
2894 Bentbrook Dr: Kent James E & Ivy L to Sylla Salamata; $290,000
3018 Autumnridge Dr: Combs Melissa Ann to Lockwood Annabelle & Kane Michael Kallenberger; $265,000
3123 Birchway Dr: Sbarbati Joyce to Apr Investment Group LLC; $39,500
3131 Preserve Ln: Hoesl Clare I to Hoesl Joseph George; $109,000
3151 Preserve Ln: Schaffer Christine M to Addo Nana Yaa Amoakowaa; $125,000
3204 Donnybrook Ln: Lohman Marilyn M to Mercer Cristopher; $227,000
3212 Orangeburg Ct: Helferich Christine to Lopez Diana A Zelaya; $184,900
3329 Banning Rd: Freese Kevin M to Voelker Ethan J & Katlyn N Stutzman; $210,000
3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC; $63,000
5364 Day Rd: Benkert Marybelle N to Murphy Isabella; $220,000
5646 Springdale Rd: Foote Marian F to Shucktis Remodeling Inc; $70,000
6602 Melodymanor Dr: Sutar Purna B & Som Neopaney to Hughes Terry Lynn; $246,000
7435 Thompson Rd: Vandehatert Jenifer Geiss to Hayes Rachel & Katherine Tate; $358,000
7830 Cheviot Rd: Koepflejames to Vasquez Elisandra Perez &; $135,550
8299 Jackies Dr: Schenkel Donna Jennings to 8299 Jackies Dr LLC; $117,000
8317 Royal Heights Dr: Baumgartner Donald J to Solve Ventures LLC; $60,000
8750 Carrousel Park Cr: Maurits Kathryn to Lewis Michelle R; $145,900
8751 Carrousel Park Cr: Copley Doris Juanita to Ponting Tanya Maria; $60,000
8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000
8820 Carrousel Park Cr: Dick Donna M to Covington Tribble Khaliek A; $145,000
9527 Amarillo Ct: Kfj Reality Group LLC to Wilkins Darrien M; $108,000
9787 Condor Dr: Barcus Philip L & Judith A Co-tr to Ridgeway Eric; $6,000
9802 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230
9804 Dunnlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $38,230
9806 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230
Sweetbay Cir: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Johnson Reuben; $493,037
College Hill
1141 Groesbeck Rd: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $33,000
1141 Groesbeck Rd: Double Anchor Investments LLC to Pearl Water LLC; $62,500
2053 Connecticut Ave: Glover Tyrone Jr & Cassondra R Moore to Glover Tyrone Jr; $46,500
5300 Hamilton Ave: Turner Toni J to Bostick Eric V & Leslie Anne; $195,000
5742 Kenneth Ave: Vb Two LLC to Rizzo Zachary David; $140,000
6021 Lantana Ave: K3b Ii LLC to Bussey Jeanne May; $225,000
6026 Winton Ridge Ln: Curtis Jason T to Harp Jeffrey Lamar & Cynthia Delane Davis; $385,000
6040 Pawnee Dr: Gendrew Marche to Burkett Stephen; $220,000
Columbia Township
5500 Kennedy Ave: Ledford Caleb & Elizabeth to Vance Zachary A; $200,000
6934 Bramble Ave: Haven Dalton to Ullrich Rei LLC; $167,000
Columbia Tusculum
3807 Eastern Ave: Pardini Richard Jr & Sabrina Cunningham to Young Benjamin Robert & Dinese M Young; $400,000
Deer Park
3801 Galbraith Rd: Wickshire Deer Park Propco LLC to Deer Park Alf Property LLC; $8,119,165
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Fricke Alexander R & Danielle Peters; $375,085
Delhi Township
250 Jupiter Dr: Tidball Sarah to Howard Roosevelt Jr Tr; $205,000
4321 Redstar Ct: Alf Marilyn R to Bogner Mary R; $150,000
5319 Plumridge Dr: Hoesl Joseph to Tenmore Holdings LLC; $145,000
914 Beechmeadow Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Avm Investments Inc; $130,000
East Price Hill
1133 Mcpherson Ave: Goines James W & Jane F to Do Son Kim; $80,000
312 Rosemont Ave: Dole Linda Tr to Kidd Lucien & Cidnei; $130,000
364 Grand Ave: Roell Carol E to Birdwhistell David M & Beverlt B Birdwhistell; $790,000
East Walnut Hills
1763 Mcmillan Ave: Nas Investments LLC to Sherman William D & Mimi S Goodrich; $999,000
2200 Victory Pw: Edgecliff Condominium Owners Association Inc The to Pook Jack & Nancy Pook; $170,000
2356 Park Ave: Matkowski Bette to Pauley Rachel; $269,700
East Westwood
3535 Fyffe Ave: Grant Charles E & Cynthia C to 3f Inc; $105,000
Elmwood Place
407 Walnut St: Luckey Properties LLC to Cux Properties LLC; $180,000
503 Lombardy St: Isaiah 55 Inc to Peralta Hardwood Svs LLC; $6,000
Evanston
1522 Jonathan Ave: Ponna Shobhan & Saritha to Perez Luis B De La Rosa & Gladys E Garzon Abreu; $300,000
1731 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1734 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1736 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1758 Brewster Ave: Jason Denise to Summitt Property Buyers LLC; $73,000
3338 Bevis Ave: Bevis Ave LLC to Williams Nicole M; $255,000
3432 Fernside Pl: 25 Montgomery Development LLC to Quimby Amie; $325,000
Forest Park
11518 Raphael Pl: Jackson William G to Uhlhorn Michael Clemens; $87,500
11659 Hanover Rd: Beras Wady David Pineda to Roblero Carlos Eduardo Bravo; $29,257
563 Brunswick Dr: Nicolaus Judith A to Estelle Rachel; $200,000
Glendale
1096 Laurel Ave: Laney Raymond Dave & Linda Lee Laney to Thomas Carrie M; $250,000
515 Sharon Rd: Handel Carol J to Harman Mae; $90,000
Green Township
2820 Parkwalk Dr: Hermes Otto H & Celeste T to Slattery Michael & Lisa Slattery; $340,000
3530 Markay Ct: Williams Tasha Renee to Merk Benjamin Joseph; $225,000
3963 School Section Rd: Nguyen Thao to Gilman Donald L & Kelly A; $150,000
4343 Turf Ln: Collins Kimberly M & Jack P Armstrong to Mfomkpa Jospeh Rodrigue Nsang &; $245,000
4660 Jessup Rd: Huizing Benjamin D to Deerhunter Properties LLC & Lydia N Schmitt; $229,000
5524 Karen Ave: Hauer Vincent W to Federmann Abby; $180,000
5555 Lawrence Rd: Whitton Lauren N to Spies Justin Earl & Rachael Arnold; $219,900
5920 Snyder Rd: Kuhlmann Robert J to Callahan Liam; $130,000
Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $30,000
Greenhills
1 Dewitt St: Hendricks Michael to Mobley Damon & Cynthia Mobley; $120,000
Harrison
1563 Fairchild Dr: Vogel Dale C & Adam C to Merschbach Lindsay & James Merschbach; $485,000
312 Whitewater Dr: Hoover Adam M & Matthew A Murtaugh to Myers Tabitha Nicole; $224,900
Harrison Township
10171 West Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Westrich Presley D & Courtney C Stiles; $150,000
10267 Lees Creek Rd: The Drees Company to Green James M Iv Tr & Nicole S Green Tr; $767,627
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: Mayfield Edward & Eugenia to Winterfeldt David; $339,500
3135 Victoria Ave: Greenberg Gary L to Smch Holdings 2023 LLC; $1,305,000
3672 Traskwood Cr: Demar Martha V to Chemaly Hana Christina; $295,000
4120 Allendale Dr: Rybicki Frank John III to Treadway Don; $594,000
Indian Hill
9200 Old Indian Hill Rd: Chapman Colby A Tr to Jones Kenneth Wesley Malone Jr & Gabrielle; $3,500,000
Kennedy Heights
3542 Amberacres Dr: Warm Suzan to Local Capital LLC; $185,000
3543 Amberacres Dr: Barnes Michael R & Erika S to Lee Janice Arnette; $235,000
6215 Kennedy Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $135,000
Loveland
106 Osage Dr: Dematteo Matthew & Elizabeth to Ceccopieri Christopher; $330,000
524 Main St: Lusk Stephanie to Todd Jessica Walsh & Matthew B; $285,000
820 Carrington Pl: Guevara Katherine to Langworthy Chase; $193,000
Madeira
7825 Mapleleaf Dr: Pike Thomas to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $346,000
Madisonville
4508 Plainville Rd: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Nance Nicholas M; $260,000
4832 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000
4836 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000
5711 Chandler St: Corr Investments LLC to Handy Homes Guys LLC; $102,000
Miami Township
2889 Buckridge Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Hildebrandt David A; $597,722
3061 Barnbougle Dr: Smith Cathryn G & Scott D to Schwartz Clinton; $430,000
7812 Anson Ln: Farfsing Lawrence E to Sullivan Elijah; $210,000
Montgomery
10604 Adventure Ln: Cooksey Mark L & Shawda A to Rathel Derek Lee; $975,000
230 Vintage Club Dr: Traditions Vc North LLC to Brown Margaret Hoffman & Paul Edward Butt; $859,514
7915 Pfeiffer Rd: Fischer Brittany C & Chadwick M to Stephens Heath R & Jessica Owen Stephens; $465,000
Mount Adams
1129 Belvedere St: Nickolas Steven & Ann to Kendall Christopher & Sarah Kendall; $680,000
Mount Airy
2326 Raeburn Te: Blatt Bernice to Vissing Bruce & Kelly Mason; $325,000
2630 Gracewood Ave: Crutcher Trent Michael to Evans Simeion; $225,000
Mount Healthy
1963 Adams Rd: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Napoleon Serrano & Maria Arevalo; $370,000
Mount Lookout
3033 Griest Ave: Cayse Michael to Greiwe Grant H & Brianna Tomasi; $560,000
3662 Grandin Rd: Wood Mccrystle Tr to Wathen William D Jr & Catherine Broman Wathen; $854,249
517 Missouri Ave: Moore Dennis W & Trude A Co-trustees to Shewakramani Sanjay; $760,000
Mount Washington
1346 Deliquia Dr: Bryson Kimberly & Kevin to Sibey Cynthia A @ 3; $260,000
Northside
1610 Glen Parker Ave: Hackworth Taylor to Fons Phillip & Kersten; $247,000
1617 Powers St: Ayulta Construction LLC to Antony Kristen; $325,000
4122 Witler St: Keilholz Morgan & Eric Galle to Mcleod Alyse R; $224,900
4216 Delaney St: Grote Martha to Moorefield Ebony & Sami Charbel; $250,000
Norwood
4417 Ashland Ave: Neat Jr William Dennis to Blackmarr Jennifer Marie & Kathryne Darragh Ethrid; $255,000
5018 Linden Ave: Mao Shu Zuolutions LLC to Clugston James William; $265,000
Highland Ave: Williams Thomas F & Mary A to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E; $30,000
Oakley
2724 Minot Ave: Keuffer John R Jr & Jaynee M to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $272,000
3223 Bach Ave: Hinde Properties LLC to West-estell Arzell; $495,000
3766 Drake Ave: Moran James J & Catherine A to Lewis Kelsey @3; $649,900
3869 Isabella Ave: Jackson Nickolas to Evans Zachary James; $325,000
4232 Appleton St: Ef Holdco Wre Reo Assets LLC to Pinnanath Sachin; $177,000
Pleasant Ridge
5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Zellhuber Benjamon Joseph & Holly Drury; $210,000
Reading
1216 Second St: Von Bargen Roberta to Fader Todd; $80,000
232 Mechanic St: Richards Mariah C to Bauer Billie Joe & Mark David; $215,000
Riverside
3541 Wisconsin Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Luis Construction LLC; $45,000
Roselawn
1422 Robinwood Ave: Housemeyer Laurie to Meert Shante Hope & Jeremiah William; $260,000
7829 Sunfield Dr: Burress Donna K to Pavone Property Preservations LLC; $141,100
Sayler Park
78 Laura Ln: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000
River Rd: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000
Sharonville
10564 Robindale Dr: Brothers Buy Houses LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $145,000
10564 Robindale Dr: Christman Kathleen Patricia to Brothers Buy Houses LLC; $70,500
Silverton
3943 Holman Cr: Guju Jr George & Austin A Guju to Cohen Adira; $274,900
South Cumminsville
3633 Borden St: Arav Roy to Basu Sandeep; $127,000
South Fairmount
2564 Beekman St: Quantum Investment Group Inc to Cincinnati Sunrise Home's & Investments; $48,000
2816 Spring Grove Ave: Bingley One LLC to B & R Property LLC; $275,000
Springdale
474 Maple Circle Dr: Hobbs Diane Carol & William Frederick Woods to The Home Missioners Of America Dba; $210,000
891 Clearfield Ln: Waldorf Matthew Allen to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000
Springfield Township
1063 Thunderbird Dr: Odocha Florence to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $174,001
10687 Toulon Dr: Zakhir George to Ross Jabber & Linda; $295,000
118 Ridgeway Rd: Topmiller Kevin Allen to Lentz Eeva Renee; $115,000
11921 Belgreen Ln: Johnson Leslie A M & Sean G L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $281,100
1619 Brightview Dr: Flasconi Michael A to Whitaker Jason Lee & Heidi; $90,000
1866 Vinemont Dr: Jennings Daniel J to Cooper Walter L & Nadine Y Finley; $235,000
6231 Betts Ave: Foster-moore Tracia J to Home Recreations LLC; $30,000
6308 Betts Ave: Zepeda Gonzalo Garcia to Baker Amy & Dante Nelson; $5,110
7329 Commonwealth Dr: Klare Charles Michael to Duncan Catherine; $250,000
7963 Burgundy Ln: Doktor Matthew J & Samantha K to Doktor Samantha K & Phililip Ranly; $40,000
8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000
St. Bernard
5353 Spring Grove Ave: New Vulco Real Estate Co LLC to Kc Real Estate LLC; $2,415,000
Sycamore Township
3840 Mantell Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Zettler Jr Thomas & Brittany Ann; $264,600
4110 Estermarie Dr: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Swalle Liza Gray Ling & Spencer Neil Wendell; $250,900
4533 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000
4541 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000
7381 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Coronas Woodworking LLC; $80,000
7937 School Rd: J&j Ceddia Properties LLC to Matterin LLC; $1,500,000
8311 Wexford Ave: Wagers Jennifer Marie to Rudolph David H; $217,000
Symmes Township
11650 Woodwind Dr: Cenare Investment Trust to Murphy Marsha Sue & Joan Mary Hutton; $360,000
Walnut Hills
1621 William H Taft Rd: Vision Property Investments II LLC to Plaskey John M & Kelsey Riggs; $250,000
665 June St: Wl Development LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $255,000
West Price Hill
1012 Seton Ave: 118 13m LLC to Yoel C Real Estate LLC; $94,000
1726 Ashbrook Dr: Yra Development Corp to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000
606 Trenton Ave: Stahmann Ernst A to Abney Philip; $82,000
810 Greenwich Ave: Flowers Beverly J to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $36,000
Westwood
2810 Montana Ave: Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez & Edilma Karolina Gonzalez to Mcallister Ashley Madison Kathleen; $215,000
2914 Grasselli Ave: Broomes Lawanda F to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $159,900
3052 Worthington Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $100,000
3132 Ramona Ave: Sayers Carrie to Stronghold Properties LLC; $221,500
3238 Brater Ave: Crawford Edward J & Bethany K to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $100,000
3264 Daytona Ave: Vb One LLC to Browner Robert; $180,000
3349 Wunder Ave: Heine Pauline to Bambach Adam C; $220,000
3414 Bighorn Ct: Louis Douglas to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $83,500
3617 Fieldcrest Dr: Cook Terri L to Cinsations Mgmt LLC; $175,000
Whitewater Township
5143 State Route 128: Fowler Randy M & Susan R to Redwing Falcon Farms LLC; $115,000
7243 Redridge Dr: Brandt Jason M & Kelsey D to Morris Steven James & Lindsey Ray; $370,000
8427 Harrison Ave: Egbers Properties LLC to Oberts Auto Care LLC; $150,000
Wyoming
315 Reily Rd: Marty Christine V to Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah Jacob Kunnen; $830,000
39 Reily Rd: Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah J to Wakefield Andrew L & Emily Wakefield; $565,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10 Acorn Court: Tonji and George Thompson to Ethan Hammonds; $85,000
55 Arrowhead Drive: Dorothy and Ronald Pettit to Dorothy and Mark Lickert; $500,000
7850 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Amy and Mason Muench; $430,000
7945 Caledonia Court: Cassandra and Derek Roorda to Abby and Kane Belcher; $445,000
8095 Arcadia Boulevard: The Drees Company to Rosalinda and Nicholas Crisp; $551,500
9479 Summerwind Court: Carol and Boyd Gibson to Melissa Coburn; $267,000
9859 Barrs Branck Road: Judith Minks, Jennifer Grushon, Natalie and Jeffrey Minks to Dawn and Thomas Meek; $113,000
Bellevue
117 Glazier Ave.: Katherine and Brandon Johnson to Derek Getz; $330,000
21 Harrison Ave.: Linda Morrison and Jonathan Morrison to Real Equity OH, LLC; $95,000
270 Van Voast Ave.: Holly Elkins to Mason Irvine Investments, LLC; $265,000
612 Taylor Ave.: Michele Little to Abbey Mulligan; $244,000
Bromley
232 Kenton St.: Marisa Mora to Paige O'Donnell; $132,500
322 Pike St.: Kevin Hnington to Tammy Taylor and Kylie Taylor; $173,000
645 Bromley Crescent Springs Road: Amy and Matt Feldmann to Rachel and Jeremiah Schneider; $105,000
8 Pike St.: Karen and Robert Long to Real Equity OH, LLC; $33,500
Bulter
13107 Alexandria Pik: Margie Craig to Colleen Widmeyer and Darrell Stone; $275,000
Burlington
1775 Hunters Trace: Virgina and Donald Altevers to Kathy and Leonard Ours; $250,000
1777 Timber Lane: Constance and Donald Ward to Kimberly and Arther Hammond Jr.; $165,000
2184 Bluegama Drive: Kayla and Ronadl Peery to Margaret Martinez; $325,000
2490 Venetian Way: Jennifer and John Cook to Hayley and Derick Wells; $292,500
2878 Landings Way: Ian Penix to Bobbie and Thomas Fabre; $400,000
3489 Mary Teal Lane: Neumann Brothers, LLC to Tia and Tyler Wood; $375,000
3944 Country Mill Ridge, unit 22-103: Laura and Jacob Burns to Allyson Bailey and Phillip Meeker; $203,000
4045 Petersburg Road: Jeanine Pinkston to Karley and Steven Westermeyer; $300,000
6234 Johnston Court: MPE Consulting, LLC to James Ely; $216,000
6319 Birchwood Court: Franklin Rice to Hamilton Properties, LLC; $175,500
6337 Bernard Court: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Megan and Andrew Kannedy; $349,000
7157 Center St.: Corey Kempe to Aaron Herzog; $200,000
California
7710 Truesdell Road: Sheila Mains to Real Equity OH, LLC; $560,000
Cold Spring
2563 Altura Drive: CL Acquistions, LLC to Kelly and Frederick Hass III; $230,000
5 Raymond Ave.: Katherine Herms to Nicole and Michael Spooner; $395,000
547 Ivy Ridge Drive: Sibbie Cross to Sally Norman; $190,000
5993 Boulder View, unit 22-305: Ronald Morrison to Emma Brown and Andrew Johnson; $185,000
Covington
11 Bluffside Drive: Craig and Jeffrey England to Ashly Rauck; $257,000
111 E. 13th St.: Gloria and Phillip Grigson to Lionkat, LLC; $55,000
1216 Bellavista Drive: Park Pointe, LLC to Heather and Donald Paparella; $825,000
1232 Clark St.: Nicolette and Justin Knuckles to Lucas Gillespie; $225,000
130 E. 13th St.: Green Mountain Capital, LLC to ZAE, LLC; $135,000
130 W. 14th St.: Marquis Rice to Tywonn Gooding; $135,000
1304 Hermes Ave.: Monmouth Street Properties, LLC to Turtleback Investments, LLC; $190,000
1320 Banklick St.: Piatt Property, LLC to Carl Jefferson; $25,000
14 W. 32nd St.: Carl Jefferson to Erica Bluford and Karrohn Roberson; $235,000
17 W. 31st St.: Connie and Ray Coghill to Taylor Carter and Nathaniel Switzer; $184,000
1706 Garrard St.: James Hutchinson to Buy the Best Franchise, Inc.; $118,000
1707-1709 Eastern Ave.: Douglas Gastright to Eastern Avenue Property, LLC; $205,000
171 Squirrel Court: Kara Kremer and Michael Kloiber to Krista and Richard Barnes Jr.; $250,000
1800 Greenup St.: JSP Properites, LLC to Homes by Holt, Inc.; $210,000
2333 Amici Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Monica and Vincent Lonnemann; $538,000
2424 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Donna Williamson; $270,000
2476 Arezzo St., unit 401-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Anna Marksberry and Jordan Tuemler; $301,000
2478 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mark Monson; $290,000
3080 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to Makenzie and Bryant Caldwell; $367,500
309 Trevor St.: Avid Real Estate Solutions Today, LLC to Hensley Rental Properties, LLC; $85,000
3125 Beech Ave.: Brandi Strickland to Matthew Bohman; $129,000
329 E. 43rd St.: Connie Perkins to Sabrina Richards; $176,000
3852 Circollo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Christopher Holmes; $595,000
3915 Church St.: Terri and Thomas Fancote to Belen Banzon; $202,000
47 W. 28th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Madison Rich; $160,000
513 Fry St.: Virgina Tamakloe to Monica and Ebenezer Danquah; $116,000
530 W. 13th St.: Katherine Saxton to Judith Tribble; $141,000
618 E. 16th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Nicole Freimuth; $154,000
822 Crescent Ave.: Robert Ruedebusch to Meredith Fickey and Marcus Ballard; $205,000
Crescent Springs
2045 Amsterdam Road: Angela and Ricky Goldsberry to Maren Frasier and Cory Sharp; $318,000
2111 Clareglen Court, unit 203: Jennifer and Richard Dunaway to Byron Speech; $187,500
2518 Elyria Court, unit 16-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Emily Wagner; $317,000
2520 Elyria Court, unit 16-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nicholas Weber; $293,500
2522 Elyria Court, unit 16-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Gina and Michael Russ; $299,500
2544 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Cameron Pitzer; $293,000
2552 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Paula and Randy Newland; $269,500
Crestview
5 Dorothy Drive: Steve Rademacher Jr. to Daniel Sparks; $240,000
Crestview Hills
2950 Dixie Highway: Janet and David Smith to Mandy Wong and Matt Ogden; $246,000
Crittenden
410 Bracht Piner Road: Trey Thalheimer and Harlind Hill to Mason Morgan; $215,000
Dayton
615 Clay St.: Tiffney Jackson and Scott Turner to Sofia Cerillo and Casmir Thornberry; $200,000
Edgewood
3056 Winding Trails Drive: James Pelletier to Kimberly and Matthew Kulig; $325,000
3074 Arbor Drive: J. Charles Barkie Jr. to Deanna and William Barkie; $370,000
672 Strawberry Hill Court: Michelle and David Gilkes to Phillip Meyrose; $580,000
Elsmere
110 Lee St.: Nancy and Michael Lemke Jr. to CTI 1379, LLC; $205,000
1111 Garvey Ave.: Sandra Martin and John Casey to Anthony Ard; $130,000
20 Park Ave.: Molly and Matthew Radcliff to Cailin Theademan and Jordan Reardon; $185,000
409 Florence Court: John Albertson to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $134,000
524 Grouse Court: Madison Budde to Ashley Marksbury; $248,000
Erlanger
12 Rosebud Ave.: David Willis to Richard Manies; $143,500
175 Cave Run Drive, unit 4: Marta and Scott Judd to Theresa and Timothy LaMarre and Nathan LeMarre; $152,000
23 Ironside Circle: Linda Tucker to Julie and Alexander Mardis; $260,000
3374 Fir Tree Lane: Teddi and Robert Budy to Tadeo Arciniega; $220,000
3815 Sigma Drive: Mary Sparks, Angel and Donald Bailey to William Sizemore; $165,000
410 Forest Ave.: Elisabeth and Aaron Klensch to Sarah Morelli and Victoria McGee; $247,500
4219 Lafayette Court: Julia Whalen and Garrett Gootee to Madison and Adam Stegman; $215,000
437 Center St.: John McGarr to Michael Smith; $217,000
507 Kirby Court: Julianna and Kristian Smith to Courtney and Michael Mcfarland; $220,000
Florence
112 Parkside Drive: Julie Eason to Zachary Cusick; $177,500
113 Raintree Road: Hannah Kinman and Jimmy Collins to Pedro Tineo; $237,000
15 Kelly Drive: Tracy Laughner and Radean Kramer to Izzet and Ozge Dinc; $268,000
1556 Greens Edge Drive: Patricia Jung to Lucas Hontas; $180,000
1574 Greens Edge Drive: Janet Stevens and Thomas Bowman to Donna Lombreglia; $281,000
1802 Wavely Drive: Lucy and Joseph Yingst Jr. to Kristen Tanner; $395,000
1892 Farmhouse Way: Mary Karem to Dawn Watson and Terry Boothe; $340,000
216 Center St.: Charlene and George Giles to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000
3915 Arrow Court: Kathleen and Brayden Roberts to Mariah and Chays Kaiser; $247,000
5 Valley Drive: Krista and Richard Barnes Jr. to Savannah and Hermergildo Lopez; $175,000
51 Sanders Drive: Kelsea and Nicholas Keene to Stallion Investments, LLC; $130,000
6377 Cliff Side Drive: Kayleigh and Josh White to Sonja and JC Gentile; $170,500
648 Buckshire Glenn: Elizabeth Unkraut, Christie Butcher and Maria Unkraut to Ryan Underwood and Nathan Birkley; $300,000
665 Buckshire Glen: Paula and Jackie Dunn to The Phillip McCalister Group, LLC; $242,500
674 Elyse Way: Marcus Gale to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $200,000
7333 Burlington Pike: RSK Properties, LLC to 7333 Burlington Pike, LLC; $210,000
965 Mistflower Lane: David Koenig to Brian Kelly; $95,500
Fort Mitchell
13 Oxford Drive: Martha and Raymond Adamick to Melissa Moore; $254,000
2161 Tantallon Drive: Elliott Sipple to Linda Gardner and Gary Grubbs; $265,000
Fort Thomas
10 Homestead Place: Christopher McKim to Tricia Partin and Jerica Hazelbaker; $430,500
121 Dixie Place: Elizabeth Evans to Camile and Nicholas Buten; $225,000
20 Mayo Ave.: Tara and Scott Halpin to Jennifer and Angelo Pedicini; $535,000
222 Clover Ridge Ave.: Stephen Krebs to Matthew DePompei; $220,000
2389 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Sarah and Nathaniel Gutzeit to Sarah and Christopher Adkins Jr.; $285,000
47 Gaddis Drive: Jacklyn and Brenden Zenni to Susan and David Schroder; $425,000
67 Rossford Ave.: Terry Lightfoot to Glenda and Daniel Reynolds; $90,000
Hebron
1310 Eagle View Drive: Suzanne and Raymond Joshua to Amanda and Joshua Burcham; $400,000
1405 Cricket Place: The Drees Company to Paula and Michael Hastings; $553,500
1735 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mark Wainscott; $428,000
1759 Transparent Court: Brandy and Robert Merrill to Molly and Noah Cullen; $270,000
2001 Westborough Drive: Andrea Baker to Emily and Sean McManus; $330,000
2031 Woodmere Court: Andrea and Anthony Konkright, Jennifer and Keith Thornberry Jr. and Alison and Pilar Vasquez to Rajaguru Anuradha and Jeffrey Slayman; $283,000
2209 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Erin and Kurt Schneider; $668,500
2365 Frontier Drive: Maria and Walter Lambert to Ina and Chad Murphy; $320,000
2417 Winter Woods Court: Julie and Matthew Herms to Sanja amd Matthew Webb; $575,000
2904 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Paulina Hiriart and Jose Villasenor; $556,500
Highland Heights
3 Timberview Court: Alexis and Todd Sarge to Hannah and Bradley Lehman; $230,000
57 Rose Ave.: John Perry to Kelly and Ralph McClanahan; $185,000
Independence
10175 Desmond Court: The Drees Company to Jessica and Kevin Manahey II; $416,000
10348 Calvary Road: Diane and Henry Jones Jr. to Jenafer Eves; $348,500
10545 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Freddie Moore Jr.; $377,500
10741 Clearlake Way: Benner Properties 859, LLC to Tanya and Luke Kara; $230,000
1102 Birch Tree Lane: Robert Freeman to Cody Aubrey; $210,000
1106 Pinewood Drive: Charles McMillian to Linda and Larry White; $380,000
1126 Stonewall Ridge Drive: Nicole and Chad Mangan to Tomacita Romero and Aaron Davis; $300,000
1183 Stoneman Lane: Linda Gardner and Gary Grubbs to Michael Dynes; $342,000
12005 Taylor Mill Road: Archway Homes and Properties, LLC to Norma and John Powers; $299,500
12032 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to CAC Development, LLC; $357,500
12066 Riggs Road: Amber and Jackie Williams Jr. to Samantha Forrester and Alexander Payton; $260,000
12128 Bowman Road: Melanie and Melvin Chenot Jr. to Johnny Woodall; $67,500
1296 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lenzie and Leo Christian; $323,500
12977 Wynewood Trail: Rachel and Stephen Kellerman to Kristi and Mark Strakowski; $835,500
1358 Grandarbor Court: Amanda and Jacob Huffman to Jillian and Latonio Chambers Jr.; $265,000
1372 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Raymond Orr Jr. and Eric Themann; $343,000
1386 Meadow Breeze Lane: Sujal Shah and Apexa Patel to Nicole and Chad Mangan; $370,000
1440 Rosewynne Way: The Drees Company to Marian and William Hagedorn; $375,000
3559 Capel Court: The Drees Company to Helen Mirensky; $529,000
3893 Eagleledge Court: Cary Wood to Carla and Vaughn Jensen; $505,000
4221 Arbor Court: Brad Hamblen Servies, LLC to Skyler Earls; $225,000
4233 Briarwood Drive, unit 4: Jack Harmeling to Reyarts Investments, LLC; $121,000
470 Independence Station Road: Michael Meeker II to Kaitlyn and Blake Doyle; $220,000
5226 Belle Drive: Darletta Poos to Lionkat, LLC; $110,500
6209 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Meredith and James Hobbs; $460,000
6451 Lake Arbor Drive: Rachel and Tobais Nathe to Shelley Schumer; $325,000
874 Ridgepoint Drive: Melissa and C. Nathan Deaton to Kayla and Justin Smith; $295,000
970 Bristow Road: Dennis Carney to James Ferguson; $130,000
9972 Meadlow Glen Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Cheryl Stebbins; $460,000
Ludlow
209 Davies St.: Traft Property Management, LLC to Caitlyn and Xavier Campbell; $175,000
437 Highway Ave.: Joid Price to QZ Funding, LLC; $181,500
Melbourne
200 Lincoln Ave.: DGT, LLC to Anthony Gross; $140,000
Newport
1038 Putnam St.: DKJJ Investments, LLC to Thelen Estates, LLC; $70,000
13 Tower Drive: Edna Smith to Amy Connett; $405,000
813 Ann St.: Newport Millennium Housing Corporation III to Anna Celenza and Nicholas Seibert; $175,000
913 Orchard St.: Peggy Lynch to Shiqmah Properties, LLC; $135,000
Park Hills
835 Arlington Road: G1 Properties, LLC to Louis Hunt; $406,500
Petersburg
2701 Stevens Road: Erin and Kurt Schneider to Margo and C. William Moore III; $803,500
Southgate
107 Maple Ave.: Robert Ruschman to Jordan and Bernard Dwyer; $60,000
112 Maple Ave.: Tyler Brooks to Shelby Schafer; $235,000
132 Fort Beech Drive: Joseph Perkins to Amy Stevenson and James Wainscott; $270,000
170 North St.: Bridget and Samuel Matthews to Krista Noll and Mike Messink Jr.; $292,000
256 Linden Ave.: Taria Bader to DMD Enterprises, LLC; $77,500
Taylor Mill
3219 Highridge Drive: Jessica and Kevin Mahaney II to Rachel Kellerman; $579,000
656 Ridgeway Drive: JCNK Properties, LLC to Teresa Flores and Navor Angon; $169,000
Union
1047 Aristades Drive: Janet and Rick Spain to Katherine and Brandon Johnson; $460,000
11916 Victory Schoolhouse Road: Shirley Pieper and Timothy Pieper to Edward Weber; $119,000
15009 Prat Court: The Drees Company to Darleen and Thomas Poe; $500,000
2245 Waterway Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Park Place Property Group, LLC; $339,000
3012 Saint Brendan Place: Miranda and Chad Eha to Jennifer and John Cook; $440,000
4668 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Maria and Travis Franklin; $486,000
6245 O'Byrne Lane: Keith Winchester to Elizabeth and Kort Branscome; $394,500
8527 Concerto Court: The Drees Company to Bharti and Dipakkumar Patel; $382,000
981 Riva Ridge Court: Teri and J. Michael Schlotman to Tami and Mark Tuffin; $749,000
984 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Lisa and Stephen Ward; $617,500
Villa Hills
2719 Valley Trails Drive: Daryl and Matthew Williams to Chenkai Huang; $280,000
851 Rogers Road: Alyssa and Nichoald Courtwright to Bailey Vick and Austin Flynn; $316,500
Walton
12876 Pennington Road: Real Equity OH, LLC to Stamp Estates, LLC; $215,000
14032 Dixie Highway: Paige Green, Samantha and Derek Piccirillo, Jessica Green and Mitchell O'Hara and William Green IV to Moving Home, LLC; $55,000
369 Cardonnay Valley: Shelly Sander to Jamie and Tony Darpel; $415,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: