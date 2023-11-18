$1.35 billion Mega Millions winner sues mother of his child for disclosing jackpot win

A man who won a staggering $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the mother of his child, accusing her of disclosing his lottery win to his family members, according to court records.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 14 in U.S. District Court in Maine alleges that the man's ex-girlfriend breached an agreement they had to keep the win confidential and as a result, he suffered emotional distress and harassment from his family members. The lawsuit seeks damages for the breach of contract and invasion of privacy.

The Maine resident won the Mega Millions lottery jackpot in January 2023. The winner received $723.56 million as a one-time lump sum payment; after taxes, the amount was just over $404 million.

He kept his name and identity a secret by having a lottery trust claim the prize for him.

On Tuesday, John Doe filed a lawsuit against Sara Smith seeking damages for revealing his lottery win and potentially endangering his public identity and safety.

The lawsuit claims Smith signed an NDA on Feb. 8, agreeing to keep the winner's jackpot a secret until their daughter turns 18 on June 1, 2032. In exchange, the winner promised to provide her with support and ongoing security resources. The NDA was meant to avoid any harm caused by revealing the winner's identity, location, assets, and their daughter's identity to the media or public.

According to the documents, if someone breaches the NDA, the jackpot winner has the right to pursue legal and fair compensation without the need to prove actual damages. This could include monetary damages, as well as attorney fees and other expenses incurred as a result of the breach.

The woman didn't inform the jackpot winner about breaching the NDA despite being contractually obligated. She revealed the win to the man's father and stepmother over the phone, and the winner's sister later found out through hearsay.

"As a result of defendant's unauthorized disclosures, John Doe has suffered irreparable injury," the document said.

The winner's lawsuit asks her to disclose every person she's told and pay a fine of $100,000 for each NDA violation, plus attorney fees and court costs.

What's the big deal about staying anonymous?

A Michigan Powerball winner is working to advocate for lottery winners to have the option to remain anonymous. Cristy Davis' identity was used without her consent upon winning a $70 million Powerball jackpot, so she's fighting to ensure it doesn't happen to others.

"We tried to get a lawyer to see if I can [claim] anonymously, and they said no," Davis shared with the Lottery Post. "That was my big thing – I didn't want to go on TV. I know so many (who've) been through so much in life, and it was either that or no money."

Davis believes that winning the lottery may have unintended consequences, such as leaving a long-time home, changing a name or phone number, and altering a way of life.

"They definitely should pass the law that allows (lottery winners) to be anonymous because (the lottery doesn't) realize what they do to people," Davis shared. "(Winning the lottery) is life-changing already. A lot of people do move away, but some people don't. I didn't. That's probably why I felt the way I did the whole time. It's just too good to be real because of everything that comes after."

