1.35% CAGR in Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by 2025 | Belden Inc. and CommScope Holding Co. Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric wire and cable market in North America is expected to grow by USD 1.33 bn, at a CAGR of 1.35%, from 2020 to 2025. The report provides an updated analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Latest Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the electric wire and cable market in North America

The electric wire and cable market in North America is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Encore Wire Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Marmon Holdings Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The electric wire and cable market in North America report covers the following areas:

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Belden Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as flex cable, power cable, electronic wire and cable, and hybrid copper fiber cable, among others.

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as coaxial cables, hybrid cables, power cables, and twisted pair cables, among others.

  • Corning Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as closures, cables, optical fiber, and cable assemblies, among others.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

By product, the power cable segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Power cables can be buried in the ground, run overhead, or exposed as permanent wiring within buildings.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) to achieve target market demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The growth in the T&D network and the rise in the demand for renewable sources in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will propel the growth of the electric wire and cable market in North America during the forecast period.

However, volatility in raw material prices might hinder market growth. An increase in the price of raw materials, particularly copper, has a direct impact on the profit margins of wire and cable manufacturers, thus hindering market growth.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to view 3 reports every month and download 3 reports a year.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric wire and cable market in North America growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric wire and cable market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric wire and cable market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the electric wire and cable market in North America

Related Reports:

  • Power Transmission Motion Control Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The power transmission motion control market share is expected to increase by USD 284.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Diesel Power Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The diesel power engine market share is expected to increase by USD 31.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%.Download Free Sample Report

Electric Wire And Cable Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.33 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

1.25

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

North America at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Encore Wire Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Marmon Holdings Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-35-cagr-in-electric-wire-and-cable-market-in-north-america-by-2025--belden-inc-and-commscope-holding-co-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301460505.html

SOURCE Technavio

