$1.35 million Sycamore Township home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
339 Sekitan Ave: Moore Steve to Dillingham Michelle; $70,000
341 Sekitan Ave: Moore Steve to Dillingham Michelle; $70,000
59 Main St: Jjm Real Estate LLC to Stewart Marketing LLC; $760,000
Anderson Township
1659 Pinebluff Ln: Obrien Judy C to Scott Anne M & Lee A; $295,000
5738 Chestnut Ridge Dr: Terhar Gretchen G & Mark A to Van Benschoten Nicholas Jr &; $770,000
6089 Salem Rd: Lehman Virgina L to Salem Sutton Holdings LLC; $120,470
6190 Crittenden Dr: Scurich Rene D & John Stephen Scurich Jr to Cable Kelsey Marie & Wesley Peter; $789,000
6210 Berkinshaw Dr: Frueauff David D Tr & Susan J Price Tr to Wieging Jill M; $320,000
6984 Huntsman Ct: Plichta James R & Catherine H to Martella Tracy L; $335,000
6988 Five Mile Rd: Campbell Cheryl N Tr to Bryant Abby Mae & Marlo Reagan; $485,000
7181 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Johnson Kryssa & Justin Going; $630,116
7342 Hunley Rd: Adams Abe R & Abby M to Ratcliffe Shane & Allison; $300,000
8125 Meagans Ln: Hinshaw Carrie N & Christopher T to Quales Danielle E & Jonathan B; $450,000
8204 Wycliffe Dr: Provencher John & Lorraine to Alexander Sajen & Elizabeth; $885,000
8331 Riovista Dr: Murphy Joshua E & Jenna L to Mcclure Shane P & Leah K; $310,000
8587 Rathman Pl: Curtis Brenda L to Beck Brian; $320,000
Avondale
118 Glenridge Pl: Haus Investments LLC to Velasquez Property Investments LLC; $250,000
3007 Vernon Pl: Central Community Health to Uptown Transportation Authortiy LLC; $2,500,000
3020 Vernon Pl: Central Community Health to Uptown Transportation Authortiy LLC; $2,500,000
530 Maxwell Ave: Central Community Health to Uptown Transportation Authortiy LLC; $2,500,000
993 Cleveland Ave: Pdp1 LLC to Fisher Rania; $245,000
Burnet Ave: Central Community Health to Uptown Transportation Authortiy LLC; $2,500,000
Blue Ash
3686 Cooper Rd: Rahe Wayne R & Kimberly Ann to Harward Amanda Elizabeth &; $515,000
4528 Elsmere Ave: Mahoney Gina @3 to Mahoney Gina & Jacyln Maupin; $124,830
4580 Elsmere Ave: Greenman Harold C & Christine to Lohmueller Andrew J & Marian P Horne; $340,000
4617 Miller Rd: Zen Homes LLC to Goetz Jacob A & Julie L; $685,000
9384 Cardinal Ct: Flannery Richard to Td Premier Properties LLC; $187,000
9485 Lansford Dr: Feldman Mary F to Healey Kelly & Taylor; $450,000
9606 Park Manor: Rehling Cheryl M to Boyle Robert T & Marianne R; $538,000
9916 Carver Rd: Penklor Properties LLC to 9916 Carver Rd LLC; $900,000
Bond Hill
1830 Lawn Ave: Greenwald Ryan P to Beauchamp Elise Kathryn; $198,000
1840 Langdon Farm Rd: White Lakisha N to Richard Thomas Howard @ 3; $340,000
1962 Berkley Ave: Baker Lindsey to Goldenberg Sarah R & David O Lauber; $253,000
5242 Newfield Ave: Beaird One LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $209,900
Business District
15 Fourth St: Haley Mark A & Carolyn M to Hare Gregory; $312,000
33 Court St: Court And Vine Holdings LLC to Brizuela Adolfo; $375,000
California
153 Waits Ave: Flick Gregory R to Weigel Michael E & Debra D; $170,000
5836 Croslin St: Koehler Johnna to Beavers Timothy Foster; $60,000
Carthage
241 Seventy-third St: King Thomas Edward & Thomas E to Hernandez Miguel; $100,000
Cheviot
3408 Mayfair Ave: Coyne Sarah @3 to Perkins Sr Steven & Kelli; $147,500
3948 Delmar Ave: Doyle Stephanie M to Doyle Harry & Mary Beth Buzek; $190,000
4117 North Bend Rd: Besera Michael T to Zerfu George Teklu; $61,000
Cleves
150 Main St: Corcoran Family Good Times LLC to Reimagined Roperties LLC; $16,700
611 Laurelwood Dr: Volkerding Matthew T & Tiffany N to Autenrieb Joel David & Jenna Michelle; $430,000
Clifton
236 Loraine Ave: Breed Karen A to Chang Alison; $465,000
34 Juergens Ave: Wagers Adam to Twin Lion Properties LLC; $118,000
3469 Brookline Ave: Privitera Mary Beth & Salvatore to Karimi Saeideh & Siavash Yansori; $435,000
36 Juergens Ave: Wagers Adam to Twin Lion Properties LLC; $118,000
815 Dunore Rd: Yelton Donald G & Ann M Saluke to Waiter Craig & Rona; $460,000
Colerain Township
10198 Storm Dr: Terry Chrot LLC to Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC; $181,000
10270 Storm Dr: Baker Street Homes LLC to Ferraris Garry; $235,000
2425 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Maccarone Alexander L &; $359,900
2637 Fulbourne Dr: Cook Terrance to Hamilton Jill E; $155,000
2677 Altura Dr: As Capital LLC to Vargas Jessica & Fran T Mendez Sanchez; $230,000
2710 Struble Rd: Crowe Garry to George Joyzell D; $190,000
2795 Springdale Rd: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Cincy 2023 LLC; $110,000
2804 Brampton Dr: Hammon Roger W to Rivera Antonio Diaz; $145,000
2981 Galbraith Rd: Scott Kevin M & Tiffany J Tucker to Scott Kevin M; $49,000
3167 Harry Lee Ln: Cahall Jean Claire Tr to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200188539 Ira; $105,000
3231 New Year Dr: Hoskins Michele R @3 to Benintendi Mary Claire &; $210,000
3245 Heritage Square Dr: Maas Debbie to Strader Stanton Tracey; $165,000
3498 Sunbury Ln: Graham Angela to Besera Arsema; $170,000
3636 Vernier Dr: Roark Lori to Vpm Homes LLC; $191,107
5790 Chapel Heights Ln: Van Niman Vicky Lynn to Staten Larry & Janis; $150,000
6917 Allet Ave: Mitrovski Konstantin & Elizabeth to Aziki Sanela & Dylan Andre; $85,000
7212 Creekview Dr: Haussler Margaret to Schaedle Jared C; $85,000
7234 Creekview Dr: Lane Brandon M to Pena Francisco Antonio Giraldi; $115,000
7246 Rolling Oaks Ct: Brown Irving A & Valerie B to Rasnake Eric & Kelsey Laumann; $400,000
7247 Rolling Oaks Ct: Brown Irving A & Valerie B to Rasnake Eric & Kelsey Laumann; $400,000
7890 Pippin Rd: Ellis Glen E Sr to Steinmann Emerson; $145,000
7961 Thompson Rd: Harvey Carol L to Fenoglio Jamie L & Andrew S; $314,000
8240 Royal Heights Dr: Jaspers Wesley D to Dao Dung; $140,350
8314 Whispering Valley Dr: Hetz Christine C to Tessendorf Paulette Z; $441,000
8798 Wuest Rd: Gresham Judy to Hardy Property Holdings LLC; $155,000
9136 Yellowwood Dr: Carter Bruce N to Watson Robert Leif; $199,000
9226 Loralinda Dr: Brown Pamela to Hayden Price Anntoinette M; $205,000
9620 Crosley Farm Dr: Mutchler Michael P to Kiwan Real Estate Holdings LLC; $104,100
9679 Sacramento St: Creasy Michael D to Cheatham Andrew Baker; $175,000
9751 Marino Dr: Procter James E to Vpm Homes LLC; $172,000
9852 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9854 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9856 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9895 Kittywood Dr: Niehaus Edward J & Beth S to Leopold Sherry & Michael; $611,000
College Hill
5930 Monticello Ave: Fischer James & Veronica to Porter Kevin Jr & Laura N Porter; $270,000
6027 Pawnee Dr: Dillard Cheryl to Porter Emily Corrine; $189,900
7868 Bankwood Ln: Hayes Anthony M & Luvenia A to Craftsman Properties LLC; $97,300
Columbia Township
6810 Grace Ave: Potticary Eric & Anna to Dell Hannah Ruth; $126,000
6927 Bramble Ave: Von Korff Connor to Potticary Eric Mark; $195,000
7001 Bramble Ave: Spasoff Amy E to Cheney Britni M; $331,000
Columbia Tusculum
3433 Golden Ave: Titelbaum Brandon R to Colan Grace; $420,000
3435 Golden Ave: Yang Liming & Jennifer Liu to Kiefer Linda; $336,250
492 Stanley Ave: Zwolinski Andrew & Katherine to Kuzio Tessa L; $737,000
Corryville
252 Stetson St: Lee Catherine & Irving Tr to Gupta Babu & Sadhna Verma; $309,000
2605 Short Vine St: Gregory Stewart C to 2605 Short Vine LLC; $160,000
2822 Eden Ave: Khan Aamir to Maddox Mathhew Reade; $230,000
Crosby Township
7280 Villa Ln: Clark David J & Nancy J to Schweinfest Alyson; $245,000
7977 New Haven Rd: Mcgregor Jim W to Kw Commercial Enterprises LLC; $350,000
Deer Park
Lot 11a Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Martin Daryan & Maya Donaldson; $331,885
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Damodhar Arnav; $364,990
Delhi Township
1282 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Drees Company; $164,500
1286 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Drees Company; $164,500
237 Ihle Dr: Campbell Teresa A to Poff Ryan T & Sarah Davis; $195,000
310 Parktrace Ct: Ludeman Peter J to Chekol Enderasie Lingereh &; $330,000
4995 Delhi Pk: Brown Nancy Gayle to Jones Andreia; $164,900
5117 Willnet Dr: Martin Kevin M & Deborah L to William Torres& Jonathan Alberto Jimenez; $260,000
517 Rentz Pl: Westerbeck Dalton M to Uhlenbrock Richard Charles; $191,000
5207 Ostenhill Ct: Fassino Michael C to Ward Christina & Rosemarie Leite; $295,000
583 Libbejo Dr: Miller John to Freudmann Margaret A; $215,000
6105 Rapid Run Rd: Ray Betty Joy to Keller Gina G & Kevin D Keller; $210,000
680 Woodyhill Dr: Huber Juli Lynn to Chowning Logan; $160,000
825 Suncreek Ct: Grote Erin E & Jonathan to Disanto Cody M & Margaret E Kuertz; $226,000
833 Neeb Rd: Lammers John A Sr Tr & Carol A Tr to Davidson Judith Ann Trustee; $190,000
Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Sabatelli Sandra L Tr; $351,550
East End
1201 Edgecliff Pl: Cityview LLC to Nickella Enterprises LLC; $726,600
2364 Gladstone Ave: Kb Investment Group Ii LLC to Walborn Alexander; $285,000
East Price Hill
1517 Manss Ave: Howard Eric to Reality Equity Oh LLC; $327,500
1519 Manss Ave: Howard Eric to Reality Equity Oh LLC; $327,500
2601 Eighth St: Zieverink Brian E to Bgo Properties LLC; $235,000
3421 Glenway Ave: Glenway 3421 LLC to Wessel Lauren; $195,000
3778 Liberty St: Howard Eric to Reality Equity Oh LLC; $327,500
3780 Liberty St: Howard Eric to Reality Equity Oh LLC; $327,500
3812 Liberty St: Howard Eric to Reality Equity Oh LLC; $327,500
450 Fairbanks Ave: Brickler Nichole R to Thornton Michael & Donna; $26,000
723 Hawthorne Ave: Meyer Christopher to Evans Jeffrey & Emily; $62,000
810 Matson Pl: Queens Tower LLC to Lundy Michael & Ann; $175,000
810 Woodlawn Ave: Ocean Innovation LLC to Renn Ohio LLC; $72,000
810 Woodlawn Ave: Sullivan Brian to Ocean Innovation LLC; $42,000
East Walnut Hills
1355 Fleming St: Hinzman Anna A & Alexander Villasanti to Bronstein Ashley & Jacob Minkus; $395,000
1722 Grandmere Ln: Ruzicka Richard Roy & Amy to Giusti Ryan D & Angela L; $380,000
2200 Victory Pw: Blackshear Travian & Crystal Dupont to Sukhyani Bharat & Sarah; $245,000
2200 Victory Pw: Clark Mary Jeanne Tr to Levi Virginia; $365,000
Elmwood Place
409 Locust St: Cincy Property Care LLC to Zanders Andrea R; $140,000
5904 Highland Ave: Yang Hong to Beatriz Cabrera Lopez Alicia &; $60,000
6109 Sycamore St: Marshall Gregory M to Erbland Mindy H; $135,000
Evanston
3324 Spokane Ave: Seven Wonders Solutions LLC to Palacio Oscar; $125,000
3460 Wabash Ave: Smith Gracie D & Henry Bonner to Hde Holdings LLC; $96,000
3610 Bevis Ave: Riggs James F @3 to Squires Real Estate Group LLC; $107,000
Evendale
10497 Woodleigh Ln: Bennett Courtney Tr & Michael Thiers Tr to Robertson Lauren Michelle; $505,000
3278 Braewood Dr: Thomas Phyllis P to Yang Hyejin & Joongseok Lee; $280,000
Fairfax
3827 Lonsdale St: Neeplo Johnny to 3827 Lonsdale LLC; $150,500
Forest Park
1539 Woodbridge Ct: Bolz Anthony W & Lorie to Grace Stephen C & Traci; $510,000
683 Danbury Rd: Dempsey Theresa Ann to Muner Marco; $225,000
840 Hargrove Wy: Johnson Renetta Marie to Francisco Domingo Francisco &; $243,500
876 Gretna Ln: Fightmaster Bonnie Jean to Dfb Construstion LLC; $125,000
Glendale
1044 Morse Ave: Stropes Brad T Tr to Helmers Emily & Joseph Gardner; $235,000
107 Carruthers Pond Dr: Mccracken Gary & Nancy to Macenko James R & Marjorie U R; $685,000
23 Creekwood Sq: Latta Donald S & Patricia C to Bbsb Holdings LLC; $90,000
304 Cleveland Ave: Nelson Glenda M to Cozy Ohio LLC; $305,000
360 Albion Ave: Reder Mark & Karen to Reder Karen; $300,000
Golf Manor
2523 Losantiville Ave: Eakins Brenda to Reed Stanley; $200,000
2623 St Albans Ave: Bustamante Alexander P to Campany Mary; $238,500
Green Township
3044 Carroll Ave: Garrison Paul G & Laura A to Mcintyre Thomas Reid; $185,000
3308 North Bend Rd: Ckcd Properties LLC to Krzykala Clare @3; $141,000
3318 Emerald Lakes Dr: Hopkins Norine to King Orlando; $159,500
3364 Greencrest Ct: Duncan William C & Janice Rapp-duncan to Lawarre Gardner Chase; $220,000
3516 Eyrich Rd: Burlew Trevor R to Woycke Jacob & Craig Michael Woycke; $145,000
3543 Jessup Rd: Doth Debbie A to Hounshell Travis & Chelse; $160,000
3594 Krierview Dr: Kellner Norbert to Holthaus Ryan Gregory & Lauren Alyse Hurley; $255,000
3646 Crestnoll Dr: Morgan Sharon A Tr to Ritchie Sara; $276,775
3662 Crestnoll Dr: Morgan Sharon A Tr to Ritchie Sara; $276,775
3811 Sunburst Ridge Ln: Kuehl Michael Andrew & Haley Drummond to Schwier Matthew S & Stephanie Doyle; $425,000
3905 Race Rd: Bottoni Carol to Bennett Jermaine; $135,000
3952 Drew Ave: Ziepfel Andrew J to Properties By Clark & Sons Vi LLC; $205,000
4320 Regency Ridge Ct: Moore Frank W to Byrne Carol; $195,500
4506 Clearwater Pl: Chaney Melissa to Petrillo Maria; $190,000
4510 Clearwater Pl: Chaney Melissa to Petrillo Maria; $190,000
5032 Casa Loma Bv: Coey Wilma L to Wayne Lasondra; $195,000
5156 Valley Ridge Rd: Westerman Amy to Huynh Tram Ngoc; $196,000
5211 Rybolt Rd: Hetzer Ken & Jean to Onyx 58 LLC; $164,000
5359 Quailwood Ct: Bonhaus Judith R Tr to Schimmel Kara Suzanne & Travis Peter; $446,000
5398 Nighthawk Dr: Greve Paul & Denise C to Fox Susan D & Ronald P; $299,000
5478 Haft Rd: Thiemann Timothy J & Lisa M to Reinbach Joshua & Kelly; $480,000
5568 Antoninus Dr: Emmett Patrick J to Bernardo Arnold Lorenzo &; $297,500
5667 Eula Ave: Rooney Bernard J to Leuthold Austin T & John W; $106,500
5678 Biscayne Ave: Felton Mary Kay to Ltp LLC; $150,000
5768 West Fork Rd: Honnert Mitchell to Anevski Eric; $127,500
5778 West Fork Rd: Honnert Mitchell to Anevski Eric; $127,500
5915 Farlook Dr: Callos Thomas G Tr & Patricia A Tr to Aker Amy M & Keith D; $387,000
5942 Harrison Ave: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Moore Mac Bryan; $130,000
6173 Wesselman Rd: Casey Ryan to Schnell David; $125,000
6629 Taylor Rd: Doerger Michael W to Burns Ryan & Katelyn; $325,000
6736 Hearne Rd: Wyatt Margaret A to Kathman Jessica & Craig; $161,000
6935 Taylor Rd: Kravitz E Yvonne to Mih Holdings LLC; $72,400
Greenhills
20 Japonica Dr: Weitlauf Cynthia A & Kenneth A to Shaw Natasha & Joyce; $245,000
49 Hayden Dr: Opendoor Property Trust to Perez Shelia Roberrt & Brian Nathaniel Hackworth; $275,000
6 Dayspring Te: Docherty Peter A & Elizabeth A to Docherty Peter A & Elizabeth A; $280,000
782 Carini Ln: Poole James A to Garrett Donald Edwin Jr & Erica Renee; $280,000
Harrison
10843 West Rd: Dodson Jerris B & Chelsea to Truitt Austin M & Brittani Murphy; $240,000
1277 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Grigsby Willie; $308,795
1279 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Lewis Ryan; $312,255
1343 Springfield Dr: Boger Danielle & Kyle Hill to Faller Joshua & Anna; $457,000
217 Morgans Wy: Christy Robert L to Kraus Mary E; $162,500
9705 Dry Fork Rd: Hohnhorst Properties LLC to Haverkos Holdings LLC; $375,000
Harrison Township
10411 Howard Rd: French Trisha to Durbin Jr Alan D; $214,000
Hartwell
8228 Monon Ave: Hopkins Rhuama to Mcconnaughey Andrew Ray & Jennifer; $45,000
Hyde Park
3536 Holly Ave: Nogueira Thomas E to Winkler Corinne; $770,000
Handasyde Ave: Wilger Karen Diane Tr to Herche David Tr; $10,000
Indian Hill
8375 Carolines Tl: Chin Kimberly A to Bingaman Brenda K Tr; $2,600,000
Kennedy Heights
5822 Wyatt Ave: Edelman Holdings LLC to Moler Daniel; $377,000
6504 Iris Ave: Jlc Enterprise LLC to Bren Wall Holdings LLC; $220,000
Lockland
311 Central Ave: Beyer Jeffrey J & Kelly A Stansbury to Brielle Enterprises LLC; $151,600
Loveland
101 Lexington Dr: Lingenfelter Nicholas & Jessica C to Sica Vincent & Erica J Sica; $550,000
1012 Cottonwood Dr: Maggard Jerome D to Haubrock Stephen & Danielle; $496,000
1043 Marbea Dr: Sanford Jacob Scott & Meghan Michaela Yanchek to Scott Phillip & Samantha; $239,000
149 Shoemaker Dr: Sica Vincent & Erica J to Rosenkranz Jared C & Katerine Cummins; $440,000
1837 Willow Run Ln: Crachiolo John J & Mary E to Kerr Nicholas Bruce & Sarah Lynn; $381,000
1842 Timberidge Dr: Durham Paul & Adrienne to Lyke Treva & Toby; $351,000
1843 Poplar Dr: Nance Steven W & Caroline A to Kraemer Mathew; $370,000
207 Wildwood Ct: Woodham John P Tr & Linda S Tr to Anderson Kassandra R & Ryan J Miranda; $418,850
824 Kenmar Dr: Hitchin Shannon Kristine to Stevens Amber; $236,000
Lower Price Hill
1699 State Ave: A & A Ultimate Enterprises Inc to Mederano Yolanda & Julio Hernandez; $8,000
Madeira
6126 Kaywood Dr: Smith Chad R & Heather L to Anderson Kyle J & Kristen; $707,500
6629 Apache Cr: Duhl Nathan Ryan & Alexandra to Harris Kelly Anne & Scot Daniel; $555,000
7011 Fowler Ave: Munafo Ashley Hunter & Elizabeth Bradley Ledoux to John Henry Homes Inc; $200,000
7313 Euclid Ave: Burke Brian E & Katharine to Moreno Joseph Behar & Sarah Amaya; $825,000
7796 Shawnee Run Rd: Boyd Heather & Joseph James III to Wang Lily Li Li; $1,335,000
Madisonville
4112 Whetsel Ave: Kronyak Charles to Usa Property Dispo LLC; $180,000
4112 Whetsel Ave: Usa Property Dispo LLC to Clasen Reid Edward; $205,000
4117 Whetsel Ave: Aprop LLC to Hsu Lillian; $380,000
5218 Kenwood Rd: 5218 Kenwood LLC to Loochvision LLC; $225,000
6934 Merwin Ave: Magrisso Jonathan & Stephanie to Ungermann Brittany; $260,000
Mariemont
3818 Miami Rd: Castrucci Mildred Faye to Slovenski Alisa & Sean M; $950,000
3832 Homewood Rd: Rhode Jacob D & Christine M to Burke Thomas J & Madeline F; $655,500
3900 West St: Farnham Sheryl S Tr to Long Godfrey M & Teresa M; $1,050,000
3900 West St: Mathe Marina J & Robert E Co-tr to Castrucci Mildred Faye; $1,650,000
Miami Township
5430 Gieringer Ave: Chapman Joshua to Litmer Raymond & Denise; $26,000
7957 Count Fleet Ct: Baker Jack L & Victoria M to Volkerding Matthew & Tiffany; $715,000
8097 Turcotte Ln: Ludwig Gregory R & Teresa S to Lattarulo Tracy L & Christine C Hetz; $490,900
8140 Jordan Ridge Dr: Lambrinides Jordan A to Clossin Benjamin & Amber Fritch; $385,000
Montgomery
11032 Toddtee Ln: Gossett Richard G Tr & Kathryn A Tr to Pennington Fred Andrew & Megan Elisabeth Penningto; $600,000
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Hasse Donald E Tr; $823,220
9560 Ross Ave: Goldweber Michael & Mindy K Liebert to Silverman Josepha; $560,000
9700 Cooper Ln: Price Virginia to Bascom Stephen & Lisa; $305,000
Mount Adams
1125 St Gregory St: Rai Balaj to Taylor Alexander P Trustee; $220,000
Mount Airy
2444 Elderberry Ct: Cole Stacy A to Green Wave Real Estate LLC; $118,000
5727 Colerain Ave: Kindoh Violet to Glencrest Ventures LLC; $81,000
Mount Auburn
1625 Mansfield St: 1625 Mansfield LLC to Brauer Noah J; $405,000
2219 Rice St: Marzett Renee to Picket Billy; $11,400
306 Mulberry St: Equity Trust Company to Ehrman Matthew Clair & Jenny Elizabeth; $310,000
435 Milton St: Brennen Tracy E & Jennifer A Brady to Khan Jehanzeb; $536,000
Mount Healthy
1458 Van Fleet Ave: Conner Jeffrey R to Marrow Justin Christopher & Vrai Monet Marrow; $172,500
1980 Madison Ave: Mathis Evan Sydney to Schlegel Anna; $177,000
7504 Hickman St: Vb One LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $82,500
Mount Lookout
1051 Tuscany Pl: Restrepo Luis F & Shandyn N to Stiggers Mark Antoine & Phylesha Alexis; $540,000
1142 Beverly Hill Dr: Gosnell William L & Elizabeth S to Meyer Jacob A & Cailey E Grunhard; $671,000
733 Wakefield Dr: Blum Daniel D to Tieke Bradford S & Sara J; $750,000
748 Delta Ave: Polete Sd Trust to Ihc Holdings Company LLC; $200,000
851 Tweed Ave: Streich-tilles Tara & Jonathan P Smith to Jahnke David W & Katelyn B Selander; $745,000
Mount Washington
1405 Dyer St: Willman Megan P to Schwirtz Anne; $274,500
2408 Findlater Ct: Nusekabel Margaret A to Ziadeh Randy Ray; $131,000
2491 Walnutview Ct: Oprea Alison to Harris Matthew; $315,000
6418 Silverfox Dr: Thomas Lauren Elizabeth to Hull Robert V & Patrice M; $360,000
Newtown
6935 Ragland Rd: Cash4keys Ltd to Henson Robert 7 Lisa M; $103,000
North Avondale
3916 Vine St: Rzaguliyev Javid & Antwaunette to Meckes Ryan; $295,000
717 Mitchell Ave: Garcia Shannon to Ciudinovschi Alexander; $275,000
North Bend
122 Shawnee Ave: Bruce Stacy to Legendre Edward R Jr; $80,000
48 Edinburgh Pl: Brunsman Richard T Jr to Carlsen Judith Ann; $316,080
Miami Ave: Bruce Stacy to Legendre Edward R Jr; $80,000
North College Hill
1262 Prospect Pl: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Darrell Brandenburg Ira to Harris Carlos Archie & Tramaine Ann Marie Raffingt; $175,000
1273 Prospect Pl: Loren Real Estate LLC to Brightness LLC; $235,000
1636 Centerridge Ave: Todd Brian to Cornelius James; $160,000
1830 Catalpa Ave: Sfr3 040 LLC to Miller Debra; $150,000
6788 Richard Ave: Leopold Michael B & Sherry L to Niehaus Edward J & Beth S; $55,000
6821 Simpson Ave: Luqman Jamillah to Dunn Joell; $11,895
6916 Mar Bev Dr: Fry Daniel A to Stockhoff Shiloh; $67,000
Northside
1615 Chase Ave: Lawson Joseph A to Funkhouser Todd S; $175,000
1633 Pullan Ave: Parrott David A & Adrienne J Barth Parrott to Theobald David Buchan & Lisa L; $469,000
1674 Bruce Ave: Jordan Robin to Lopez Elena Margaret; $137,100
1722 Glen Parker Ave: North Homes LLC to Davis Erin Kristina; $225,000
1966 Kentucky Ave: Alterdoyle Homes LLC to Yee Investments LLC; $105,000
4157 Lakeman St: Beckmeyer Louis J & Cynthia S to Beckmeyer Evan L; $190,000
Norwood
1817 Sherman Ave: Altenau Jefferey L to As Capital LLC; $70,000
1845 Tilden Ave: Cain Barbara E to Hess Kaherine E; $135,000
1921 Hopkins Ave: Ferguson Ruth L to Lifehomes LLC; $195,000
1950 Hopkins Ave: Starry Jeremy to Hill Michael & Arieanna; $325,000
2114 Lawn Ave: Myers Christine to Jr Properties Limited; $190,000
2337 Glenside Ave: 1506 Carolina Avenue LLC to Fieler Rebecca; $225,000
2374 Indian Mound Ave: Ventura Peter & Miranda to Paolercio Drew & Caitlyn Metzker; $535,000
2448 Lysle Ln: Cox Vella M to Schafers Alexander; $150,000
3925 Forest Ave: Bellm Eric J & Stephani L to Adkins Kasie & Rockford J Adkins Ii; $379,900
4414 Ivanhoe Ave: Rest Easy Properties LLC to Mitchell Cameron; $195,000
4802 Oak St: Proper Offer LLC to Kayleigh Home LLC; $95,000
5229 Rolston Ave: Cooper Dallas M to Lawrence Ann Developments LLC; $100,000
5512 Section Ave: Mccullough Teri Anne to Crawford Lisa K; $125,000
5717 Rolston Ave: Daulton Frances & Debbie Amberger to Home Equity Corp; $152,500
Oakley
2812 Minot Ave: Alexander Erin J & Brent Pottschmidt to Recchia Raymond Joseph; $442,500
2882 Romana Pl: Romana1 LLC to Tenenzapf Jonathan H &; $460,000
3823 Drakewood Dr: Whyburn Kay Paul to Ram Rakesh & Marcia; $500,000
3833 Isabella Ave: Barkey William J to Dressman Laura Trustee; $260,000
4409 Verne Ave: Johnson Miles & Angel Chapman to Rei Mavens LLC; $140,000
Over-the-Rhine
1326 Vine St: Schlotmann Andrew G & Haley S to Harte Matthew L & Sagan P Strodel; $450,000
Pleasant Ridge
5302 Tanner Ave: Ridgewater Commerce LLC to Dyer Realty Inc; $10,000
5723 Doerger Ln: Goetz Jacob A & Julie L to Dent Arlene; $451,234
Reading
1139 Oldwick Dr: Wachendorf Brad J & Susan L to Coffey Jacob & Gabrielle Tatiana Isaza; $352,000
205 Rainbow Ridge: Hartman Steven D & Felicia P to Kingsolver Michael & Alyson; $355,000
620 Dottie Ct: Simpson Jennifer C to Schooler David & Tami Burkel; $92,000
Riverside
3748 Edgar St: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joe & Sarah; $35,000
3750 Edgar St: Infinite Property Group Ltd to Denney Joe & Sarah; $35,000
Roselawn
1865 Glendon Pl: Rahe Cecil R to Another Mincy Property LLC; $103,000
Sayler Park
129 Laura Ln: Anderson Beverly S to Justice Lorraine & Steve; $380,500
135 Huey Ave: Baker Denise M & Willard I to Riddell David; $144,000
6455 Home City Ave: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Bill Stephen; $125,000
7272 Fernbank Ave: Bowman Jay T to Kroeger Beverly & Randall; $383,750
Sharonville
10499 Thornview Dr: Harrelson Sarah to Gunter Hope & Jacob; $300,000
10899 Lemarie Dr: Wethington Amber & Tylar Fisk to Wethington Amber & Tylar Fisk; $251,000
10963 Canal Rd: Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C to Evendale Road LLC; $440,000
11753 Lebanon Rd: Hilsinger Carol L to Lammers Kangsan; $490,000
11781 Caerleon Ct: Clark Kyle to Haggard Kimberly Renee; $345,000
3450 Cornell Rd: Switch 52 LLC to One Tristate LLC; $210,000
3572 Verbena Dr: Amerson Kelsey J to Schafers Alexander; $150,000
3964 Beavercreek Cr: Carlson William Tr & Carol Tr to Burgess Jacob; $160,000
Silverton
3844 Woodford Rd: Wine Joyce N Trs & Lyman A Jr Trs to Radabaugh & Roberta Thies; $300,000
6929 Silverton Ave: Healthcare Silverton Avenue LLC to Jra Associates LLC; $1,580,000
South Fairmount
2240 Graebe Ave: Beerman Edward to Branam Robert; $125,000
2242 Graebe Ave: Beerman Edward to Branam Robert; $125,000
Spring Grove Village
601 Burr Oak St: Yankosky Andrew to Bss Properties LLC; $105,000
735 Epworth Ave: Williams Blair to Hanna Nicholas; $115,000
Springdale
12081 Mallet Dr: Hauck Nathaniel@2 to Saban Tomasa Perez; $180,000
13 Boxwood Ct: Teglovic John P to Blair Brienne & Charles Mitchum; $190,000
Springfield Township
1005 Huffman Ct: Blue Horizon Capital LLC to Vaive Andrew T; $185,000
1028 Newcastle Dr: Deco Property Group Llp to Bryant Wallace & Kendra Dawn Graves; $290,000
10521 Springrun Dr: Brunner Mark E Jr & Mary to Clark R John & Tricia Elizabeth; $299,900
10525 Toulon Dr: Rankins Jessica P to Volenec Brian D; $225,000
10805 Cheshire Dr: Judkins Dede Lauraine Elom & Deante Felipe to Hamm John Michael & Veronica; $320,000
1140 Hempstead Dr: Troutman Terrance to Nehemiah Daniel; $187,500
12060 Regency Run Ct: Maley Stephanie N to Folger Luke Alexander; $160,000
1241 Seymour Ave: Gomez Daniel to Ramirez Kevin Diego Lara; $262,500
1283 Bellune Dr: Sanders Lewinn Miguell to Cti 1379 LLC; $200,000
1452 Meredith Dr: As Capital LLC to Pfister Corie & Michael Blanton; $210,000
2029 Sevenhills Dr: Robinson Maxine to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $130,000
555 Blossomhill Ln: Hug Karen to Reiter Richard; $285,000
6422 Golfway Dr: Schmitt Andrew B Tr to Andy Nschmitt Reality LLC; $98,910
6612 Charann Ln: Cowan Natasha & Brian Yarrell to Moyer Thomas Joseph; $200,000
6861 Parkview Dr: Feldman Richard A Tr & Mary Kathleen Tr to Sowa Joshua T; $235,000
7867 Ramble View: Smith Sandra S to Sherding Cynthia; $190,500
850 North Bend Rd: Whatley Joseph & Ruth Mappes to Mcintosh Richard Allen & Jennifer Noelle Coffey; $290,000
8580 Daly Rd: Clockwork Clothing LLC to 8580 Daly Road LLC; $120,000
8580 Hempstead Dr: Clockwork Clothing LLC to 8580 Daly Road LLC; $120,000
8980 Cherry Blossom Ln: Mcnulty Dennis J @4 to Vp Homes LLC; $185,000
9637 Kosta Dr: Roswarski Gavin E & Sarah J to Wang John P; $243,500
St. Bernard
4811 Heger Dr: Wood Thomas J to Wilson Joseph & Patricia; $195,000
4908 Chalet Dr: Balzer Joseph Jude to Sweeney Niall @3; $76,000
732 Ross Ave: Cradduck Frank N Tr to France Deborah L; $134,500
Sycamore Township
11917 Fifth Ave: Watkins Sil to Hausberg Acquisitions LLC; $75,000
3840 Mantell Ave: Downs Jerry S to Sparks Rachel; $108,000
3840 Mantell Ave: Sparks Rachel to Burnett Group LLC; $164,000
4212 Woodlawn Ave: Groves Mark F to Cv Properties Solutions LLC; $162,000
5700 Charteroak Dr: Wang Li & Yaping Liu to Lampe Austen & Brooke; $543,000
7369 Kemper Rd: Parkway Properties Ltd to Dcon LLC; $140,000
7711 Kennedy Ln: Landgraf Scott & Pamela to Kroger Brianne W & Kevin T; $650,000
7795 Keller Rd: Questell Kenneth J & Michelle E to Campbell Amelia Gilchrist &; $1,350,000
Symmes Township
10190 Sleepy Ridge Dr: Hadsell Philip Alan III & Carol A to Chadwell Jess & Kassandra; $557,500
11568 Kemperwoods Dr: Lewis Christopher A to Koeninger Robert; $450,000
12034 Snider Rd: Miers David S & Julie to Bischel Jordan & Katherine; $753,500
9132 Dominion Cr: Riddle Jeffrey K to Sivasubramamian Vikram &; $210,000
9269 Kempergrove Ln: Wells Lisa to Sparer Frances M & Zachary A White; $408,000
9867 Stonebridge Dr: Lin Junyi & Danqi Zhu to Martini Andrew & Christina; $450,000
Terrace Park
102 Wagon Road Ln: Harris Scot D & Kelly A to Szparagowski Rosemary Lee & Noah Alexander Nichols; $735,000
114 Fieldstone Dr: Iannello Paul A Jr to Lawrence Ann Developements LLC; $435,000
Walnut Hills
2637 Victory Pw: Redhawk Homes LLC to Ka Plus LLC; $75,000
West End
2010 Colerain Ave: Figi LLC to Cincy Living LLC; $150,000
2012 Colerain Ave: Figi LLC to Cincy Living LLC; $150,000
921 Weninger Cr: Kupper Wilhelm H to Halloran Mchael & Karen Stierle; $475,000
West Price Hill
1206 Iliff Ave: Cole Timothy A to S & J Entertainment Groupl LLC; $86,000
1224 Dewey Ave: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii LLC to Ohio Uno LLC; $80,000
1224 Gilsey Ave: Black Brent to Robinson Kyle; $226,000
1226 Gilsey Ave: Black Brent to Robinson Kyle; $226,000
1260 Mckeone Ave: Vb One LLC to Willis Brothers Pluming LLC; $54,000
1610 Gilsey Ave: Parlier Ian to M R Investments LLC; $130,000
1612 Gilsey Ave: Parlier Ian to M R Investments LLC; $130,000
1642 Tuxworth Ave: Brown Chris to We Said Yess to The Mess LLC; $45,000
1667 First Ave: Sweeney Karen to Ruiz Belker Abelardo Gonzalez; $55,000
4016 Glenway Ave: Cole Timothy A to S & J Entertainment Groupl LLC; $86,000
4018 Glenway Ave: Cole Timothy A to S & J Entertainment Groupl LLC; $86,000
4322 Eighth St: Freaky Fast Home Buyers & Investments LLC to Weber Austin Neal & Breanna I Ruschman; $167,000
Westwood
2654 Ocosta Ave: Finch Nickcole L to Goin Amber; $271,000
2839 Morningridge Dr: Carpenter Ryan Lee to Robin Ryan James; $250,000
2979 Wardall Ave: Elliott Savannah E & Seth M Jessen to Sivrais James A & Amanda K Bourne; $215,000
3033 Percy Ave: Andrews Christopher P to Mako Property Group LLC; $46,000
3239 Pickbury Dr: De Risi Nicholas to Chandler Tonya; $250,000
3354 Hanna Ave: Pastura Andrew to Miller Sheridan Lynne; $185,000
3415 La Rue Ct: Wittrock Jean C to Onyx 58 LLC; $114,000
Whitewater Township
5880 Morgan Rd: Richardson Nathan P & Melissa S to Cady Richard C & Karla F; $405,000
Wyoming
1230 Springfield Pk: Sheldon Reder Cpas Inc to Atlas Properties II LLC; $950,000
19 Evergreen Cr: Deardurff Dayle D & Deena Deardurff Schmidt to Derese Noh S & Mekdelawit Galicha; $170,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1201 Creekside Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Patricia and Jeryl Smith; $315,000
674 Streamside Drive Upper: The Drees Company to Heather and David Fellure; $291,500
7735 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Emily and Andrew Rachford; $400,000
888 Yorkshire Drive: Patricia Melton and William Montgomery to MPE Consulting, LLC; $160,000
927 Darlington Creek Drive: Elizbeth and Andrew Wise to Samantha and Robert Jones; $335,000
976 Kenton Station Road: Mudd Manor, LLC to Mowry Properties, LLC; $188,500
Bellevue
304 Eden Ave.: Judith and Roger Jones to Heather Scott; $230,000
323 Locust Lane: Charles Grant II to Jessica and Nicholas Rolf; $85,000
Bromley
239 Pike St.: April and Steve Fleming to JAPIC, LLC; $90,000
Burlington
2259 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 11-302: Melissa Johnston to Kimberly and Mark Ryles; $268,000
2287 Teal Briar Lane, unit 207: Jacqueline Estes to Thomas Garnett; $162,000
2324 Northmoor Drive, unit 208: Lori and Kevin Beal to Shayla Smith; $157,000
2359 Doublegate Lane: Judy and Daniel Holenkamp to Nacola Culbertson and Donald Hollenkamp; $235,000
2528 Northern Dancer Court: Lucille Smalley, Blanche and Ronnie Wright to Tabitha DiBacco and Evan Owen; $295,000
2537 Chateaugay Court: Stephanie and Andy Wright to Alexandria West and James Rice; $260,000
Burlington 3071 Palace Drive: Nobs Properties, LLC to Makayla Westerfield and Andy Badii; $330,000
Cold Spring
5595 Dodsworth Lane: Alicia and Bradley Watts to Andrew Huska; $250,000
Covington
102 Winding Way, unit F: Terena and Brandon Perry to Jordan Villines; $195,000
10503 Pinetree Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mackenzie and Matthew Wellbaum; $409,500
1553 Greenup St.: Connected Capital, LLC to Infinite H, LLC; $155,500
1713 Monroe St.: Steven Regenburger to Stallion Investments, LLC; $115,000
1907 Garrard St.: Christina and Nishir Kumar to Jenna Gurren; $272,000
1914 Garrard St.: DJR Properties, LLC to Jessica and Robart Warner; $215,000
219 Wallace Ave.: Katie and Dylan James to JPMH Investments, LLC; $493,000
318 Boone St.: Safeguard Management, LLC to Stephanie and Matthew Ulm; $136,000
332 W. 17th St.: Jamie Klauke to Laura Allen and Alexander Willet; $204,000
3451 Sunbrite Drive: Donna and Charles Adams III to BGRS, LLC; $545,000
4317 Michigan Ave.: Platinum Property Management, LLC to Ryan Siemer; $235,000
Dayton
110 3rd Ave.: J Noble Investments, LLC to Stanton Homes, LLC; $65,000
1106 5th Ave.: Linda and Charles Brandenburg to Ashley Helton; $145,000
152 Grant Park Drive: Michael and Michael Adams to Katherine and Stephen Kunath; $475,000
493 Riverpointe Drive, unit 4: Cheryl Boccia and William Dirkes to Nancy and Kevin Costello; $370,000
6 Sargeant Drive: Junius Fox II to Francisco Octavio; $270,000
Edgewood
3459 Meadowlark Drive: Amanda and Garrett Daniels to Steven Cinquina; $241,500
Elsmere
246 Ash St.: Robert Murphy to Joshua Honaker; $150,000
3131 Riggs Road: Jessica and Christopher Powell to Erin and Eric Owsley; $240,000
4211 Dixie Highway: Donna and Layton Reeves to Usha and Shashik Patel; $85,000
Erlanger
3166 Hickory Lane: Jennifer Goodhew to William Smith; $204,000
3364 Cedar Tree Lane: Sally Fritz to Dwanetta and Mark Downer; $242,000
3402 Treeside Court: Hang Bui and Hai Le to Summer and Jasmine Mullins; $240,000
3430 Treeside Court: The Drees Company to Dianne and Kenneth Ramey; $585,000
3453 Ridgewood Drive: Shelby Jones to Mai-Lin Maney and Kody Walker; $250,000
3474 Ridgewood Drive: Camryn Mergenthal and Keith Ross to JBAW 17, LLC; $140,000
3484 Ridgewood Drive: Aaron Young to Sarah and Matthew Allen; $195,000
3912 Brunswick Court: The Drees Company to Christian Bohm; $415,000
4178 Farmwood Circle: Kelly and James Hopp to Cindy Lemmel; $265,000
507 Rosary Drive: Claude Brownfield Jr. to Alene Louis; $185,000
526 Hallam Ave.: Sheila Arrasmith to Gary Bockweg; $92,000
912 Ashridge Court: Elliot Brass to Aileen and Marjoe Jennings; $610,000
Florence
1008 W. Virginia Ave.: Christina and Corey Williams to Peggy Jo Richards and Emily Richards; $151,000
1104 Periwinkle Drive: Barbara Sorensen to Susan and Gregory Goodhew; $200,000
1386 Beemon Lane: Laurie-Dean and Craig Rostad to Caddie Ryder and Aaron Young; $305,000
1800 Farmhouse Way: Amy and Greg Kappen to Brittany and George Berry; $466,000
1885 Grovespointe Drive: Jill Hamlin to Alice and Charles Sprague; $309,000
2508 Towering Ridge Lane: Kristie and Chad McGowan to Lyndsey and Kevin Halik; $575,000
6078 Cedar Hill Lane: Christina and David Holland to Michayla and Keegan Howver; $308,000
624 Friars Lane, unit 7: Wall Real Holdings, LLC to Dedeepya and Vanekata Padala; $125,000
6910 Curtis Way: Anna Castle to Kathryn Biddle; $140,000
701 Devonshire Circle: Ashley and Matthew Reinhardt to Donna and Henry Micklinghoff; $350,000
7036 Running Fox Court: Alyssa and James Schulze to Krishaun Gilmore; $365,000
7770 Flat Reed Drive: Charlotte and Sonny Mosley to Robyn and Douglas Mitchell; $410,000
Fort Mitchell
2250 Dominion Drive: The Estate of Richard Robbins to Jaclyn Kleier and Alasdair Donald; $204,000
2449 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 7-104: Madeline Jacob and Alexander McGarr to Stephanie and Mike Pfennig; $265,000
49 E. Orchard Road: Evan Stevens to Joshua Warrix; $185,500
Fort Thomas
100 Hill St., unit 101: Erin and Eric Owlsley to Sabrina Kuntz; $125,000
118 Delta Ave.: Connie and David Walter to Netraparna Ghosh and Rohit Sarawat; $155,000
15 W. Southgate Ave.: Kelli and Joshua Holben to Bailey and Tyler Bundy; $419,000
218 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Teri and Chris Cox to Sarah and Jarrett Casey; $750,000
281 Sergent Ave.: Hadlee Trunick to Zachary Burns; $324,000
32 Indiana Ave.: Lindsey Fleischman to Andrea Middleton; $345,000
34 Wilson Road: James Adams to Kelli and Joshua Holbens; $515,000
52 Gaddis Drive: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Gary D. Brown to Carrie Gaige; $255,000
60 Arlington Place: Madison and Jacob Wilson to Jordan Ronnebaum; $260,000
Fort Wright
134 Basswood Circle: Nancy and Dennis Bright to Andrea and Matthew Skelton; $540,000
212 Lookout Heighs Lane: Kerry and Richard Premec Jr. to Nacola Culbertson; $225,000
Hebron
1962 Greyfield Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Nubia and David Jones; $415,000
2232 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to The Jerry Yarris Revocable Trust; $544,500
2308 Pinnacle Court: Timothy Rogus to Ivette and Jacob Strotman; $835,000
2375 Treetop Lane: Andrea and Matthew Skelton to Kia Kai and Benjamin Chernoff; $410,000
2800 Cappel Court: Kimberly and Phillip Wilson to Craig Ridener; $228,000
Highland Heights
16 Meadow Lane, unit 7: Victoria and Frank Hahn to Charlotte Mercer and Kristin Donaldson; $150,000
Independence
1006 Bristow Road: Patricia Cooper and Ralph Cooper Jr. to Geneva and William Brown; $207,000
10359 Lynchburg Drive: Jennifer and Michael Humphrey to Jennifer Heringer; $282,500
10529 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Chelsea and Tyler Smith; $354,500
10864 Griststone Circle: Sherry Primm and Jimmy Rider to Maiara and Adam Hanson; $539,599
11956 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Emily Langer and Michael Metelko II; $353,000
12044 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Bonnie Gregory; $390,500
12155 Riggs Road: Debbie Heuser to Tammy and Joshua Gerdes; $157,000
144 Carrie Way: Brittany and Zachary Courtney to Avery and Jude Merten; $253,000
20 Walnut Hall Drive: Michael Smith to Brown Avenue, LLC; $217,500
2841 Sycamore Creek Drive: Kelly and Ian Coker to James Frain; $310,000
2931 Senour Road: Hannah and Joshua Childers to Karen Cotton and Earl Bell; $167,000
579 Astoria Court: Ium Sultanov to Hannah O'Neal and Joel Justice; $238,000
Ludlow
267 Ludford St.: Susan and Gregory Goodhew to Tyler and Thomas Brown; $255,000
269 Skyview Court, unit 11-302: Hillary Halverstadt to Kyle Schroeder; $280,000
Newport
46 Home St.: Donna Sears to Cindy Anger; $165,000
Southgate
306 Florence Ave.: Kelly and Landon Barnard to Kristina Mauer and Zachary Mills; $285,000
Taylor Mill
3171 McCowan Drive: Amy and Scot Domina to April and Robert Courtney; $450,000
3230 McCowan Drive: Mary Lou Berling to Brooks Management, LLC; $250,000
5220 Woodland Drive: Tracy Wagner to Kelly Reeves; $140,000
5365 Stoneledge Court, unit 1F: George Hammons to Tammie and Steven Melson; $155,000
6162 Maple Ridge Drive: Kimberly Creech to Alyssa and Dakota Collins; $350,000
726 Jefferson Place: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to RP3 Funding, LLC; $207,500
Union
1036 McCarron Lane: Wendy and Timothy Ferguson to Melissa and James Bingham; $529,000
1041 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Anne Kokocinski; $544,500
1211 Monarchos Ridge: Michelle and Gino Gudugli to Megan and Blake Logsdon; $750,000
13036 Justify Drive: The Drees Company to Lettia and Robert Kusak; $689,000
3005 Toulouse Drive: Kylie and Chad Riegler to Lindsey and Zachary Thompson; $700,000
3804 Sonata Drive: Wilma Gebauer to Gretchen and Ralph Bradburn; $306,500
4696 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vanisha Bafna and Ivan Fredrick; $568,000
7633 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Heather Brearton and Quentin McIntosh; $325,500
8035 Parnell St.: Mallory and Robert Setters to Alyson and Joshua Avooske; $450,000
8935 Richmond Road: David Ross to Michele and Terry Roberts; $340,000
9016 Fort Henry Drive: The Estate of Mabelle M. Leming to Donald Grothaus; $379,000
Villa Hills
1081 Walburrg Ave.: ACG Sanctuary, LLC to Amy and Jason Barnes; $761,500
58 McCullum Road: Gwenette and Phillip Due to Andrew Deglow; $238,500
620 Rogers Road: April and Stephen Schutzman to Kristen Walters and Taylor Foster; $585,000
Walton
11061 Pinebrook Place: The Drees Company to Destini and Tim Cocco; $495,500
1141 Gemstone Park Drive: Amber and William Ballis Jr. to Lorhee Kyle; $235,000
385 University Drive: The Drees Company to Bobbie Moore; $319,000
393 University Drive: The Drees Company to Lindsey and Matthew Thompson; $371,000
Wilder
13 Sentinel Place: Robbie Robinson to Brittany and Kevin Bueter; $490,000
203 S. Watchtower Drive, unit 304: Courtney Chambers to Olivia Kirst; $195,000
