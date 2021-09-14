U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

$ 1.36 Bn growth in Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market 2021-2025 | 5.54% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The galvanized pipe fitting market size is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The galvanized pipe fitting market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The reduction in the cost of raw materials prices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the galvanized pipe fitting market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The galvanized pipe fitting market covers the following areas:

Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Sizing
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Forecast
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AB Alvenius Industrier

  • American Piping Products Inc.

  • Detroit Nipple Works Inc.

  • Improved Piping Product Inc.

  • Missouri Pipe Fittings Co.

  • Morrill Industries Inc.

  • Mueller Industries Inc.

  • Quality Pipe Products Inc.

  • Smith-Cooper International Inc.

  • TUBESPEC

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Hydraulic Equipment Market - Global hydraulic equipment market is segmented by component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), application (mobile and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Metal Heat Treatment Market - Global metal heat treatment market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, construction, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Alvenius Industrier

  • American Piping Products Inc.

  • Detroit Nipple Works Inc.

  • Improved Piping Product Inc.

  • Missouri Pipe Fittings Co.

  • Morrill Industries Inc.

  • Mueller Industries Inc.

  • Quality Pipe Products Inc.

  • Smith-Cooper International Inc.

  • TUBESPEC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/galvanized-pipe-fitting-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-36-bn-growth-in-galvanized-pipe-fitting-market-2021-2025--5-54-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021--technavio-301375394.html

SOURCE Technavio

