$1.376 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

8435 Lynnehaven Dr: Hammergren Elizabeth A to Poppe Kurt & Cherry; $355,000

8610 Lynnehaven Dr: Markus Raymond A Jr to Bertaux Skeirik Audrey & William D Vaughan; $440,000

Anderson Township

2161 Spinningwheel Ln: Reichard G Leslie Tr to Gleason John M & Janet; $510,000

6053 Sebright Ln: Kanis Thomas W to Beckington Jody; $348,000

6632 Foster Ave: Corbitt Jeanette to Hatfield Grace & Ryan Weaver; $253,000

6793 Sunray Ave: Armstrong Thomas Robert to Dobberteen Megan; $200,000

8012 Witts Mill Ln: Lou Danwen & Wenyi Wang to Huizenga James D & Robin J; $417,000

884 Anderson Hills Dr: Perreault Sarah & Carina Simonin to Hendershot Jordan; $280,000

960 Markley Rd: Hermes Patricia A to Duclaire Tamara & Dieudonne Duclaire; $190,000

Avondale

130 Glenridge Pl: Adams Kelvin R to Blue Chip City Investmetns LLC; $110,000

Blue Ash

9956 Timbers Dr: Runsten Annika Maria Margaretha to Beck Anna K; $325,000

Bond Hill

1103 Towanda Te: Wilfong Kellie M to Global Wineskin Services LLC; $185,000

1413 Regent Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Buy The Best Franchise Inc; $127,000

Business District

104 Ninth St: Hammond Mark R to Ellerbrock Kristina R & Jacob K Ellerbrock; $275,000

1150 Vine St: Robleto Leonardo to Smith Jennifer N; $307,000

400 Pike St: Peterson Randy J to Lynn Mary Ann; $280,000

632 Race St: Collins David S & Sarah A Rice-collins to Appelman Properties LLC; $895,000

633 Main St: Lanman Eric to 633 Main Condo LLC; $270,000

Carthage

123 Sixty-sixth St: Lawson Jr Leonard Michael to Dighe Properties LLC; $25,000

Cheviot

3607 Gamble Ave: Glorycliff Properties V Ltd to Wagner Doris A; $144,900

3618 Puhlman Ave: Leist Steven T & Rebecca T to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $113,500

3640 Westwood Northern Bv: Colussi David & Marian to Olding Eric J; $89,000

3764 Herbert Ave: Garvey Academy LLC to Crenshaw Ii Marvin; $175,000

3807 Kenker Pl: Hafele Nick S & Kassandra C Keach to Flagg Salisa R & Morris Glenn; $175,000

3843 Applegate Ave: Habtyes Ketema to Foley Douglas; $185,000

3987 Washington Ave: Griesmeyer Karen S to Flugel Katherine Marie; $135,500

4205 Washington Ave: Scheck Bryan J to Surnbrock Susan T Tr; $251,000

Clifton

411 Resor Ave: Beraha Stephen C Tr & Gina Tr to Trauth Elisabeth & Braden; $589,000

Colerain Township

10022 Manistee Wy: 10022 Manistee LLC to Anaruma Emma; $125,000

10198 Storm Dr: Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC to Bostick Cynthia L & Kevin N Bostick; $225,000

11601 Willowcrest Ct: Lackey Antonio & Cheryl to Blankship Nathan & Kelcie Kleckner; $295,000

12149 Spalding Dr: Lynch Joseph E & Amanda M to Stevenson Curt; $174,900

2778 Hazelton Ct: Timmerman Randy John to Th Property Owner I LLC; $162,500

2840 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Sacko Mola; $376,497

3254 Niagara St: Mellman Maryanne to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $107,000

3266 Rinda Ln: Smith Keisha Larie to Rx Capital LLC; $75,000

3410 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Lovelace Jr William W & Danielle Williams; $248,170

5760 Day Rd: Art David M Tr & Lisa M Tr to Mcdaniel Melissa A & Benjamin T; $680,000

7366 Harrison Ave: Mays Michael D to Marsh Home Solutions LLC; $7,000

7610 Cheviot Rd: Raymond William E to Smith Larry D & Carol P; $198,000

8010 Livingston Rd: Messick Myra H Tr & Lyla R Tr to Noland Maddie @4; $345,000

8728 Pippin Rd: Bray Erin E to Masrafi Guy; $185,000

9671 Dunraven Dr: Wong Antonio P & Mildred B to Acus Jr David; $130,000

9830 Crusader Dr: Cincy 2023 LLC to Dawson Renae; $174,500

College Hill

1059 Elda Ln: Christoffersen Belinda Tr to Brinker Lynne M & David L; $155,000

1528 Wittekind Te: Richardson Paul D & Karen L to Hipp Julie Beth; $350,000

5758 Lantana Ave: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Kamholtz William Robert; $155,000

6036 Pawnee Dr: Beck Christian James Robert to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $115,000

6141 Tahiti Dr: Jawwaad Coreane S to Taa Properties LLC; $100,000

Columbia Township

3645 Dogwood Ln: Reichard Ashley G to Veres Elizabeth T & Brooks Stronsnider; $435,000

5318 Ellmarie Dr: Steele Joshua R & Stefanie Steele to The Seven Hills School; $175,000

Columbia Tusculum

501 Stanley Ave: Moore Robert M to Meyer Toby A & Samantha S; $875,000

559 Tusculum Ave: Clyne Andrew Alan to Rotman Jonathan J & Darby C Slattery; $550,000

Corryville

124 Shields St: Piatt Barbara J to Bace Properties LLC; $200,000

Deer Park

4007 Lansdowne Ave: Hubbard Dorothea to Gibson Elena I & Charles D; $265,000

4327 Orchard Ln: Zeh Patricia to Cinciny Vision Llp; $90,000

4406 Redmont Ave: Di Napoli Katelyn M & Samuel Bertsos to Weaver Christopher James &; $287,250

7621 Plainfield Rd: Diebold Jack A & Linda S to Rouan Jennifer; $245,900

Lot 19 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Le Tri @ 3; $326,770

Lot 20 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Richardson Jennifer Ann; $335,155

Delhi Township

372 Bob Dr: Bayalan Alejandro to Keeney Maxwell; $147,000

4357 Mt Alverno Rd: Obrien Sean P to Keating Andrew; $197,500

460 Pedretti Ave: Neumeister Joshua A to Wildhaber Alexander & Kali Kinnett; $265,000

5048 Riverwatch Dr: Newman Timothy to Elliott Macy M & Grant Smith; $260,000

5312 Edfel Wy: Richie Joan E & James R to Richie Joan E; $50,475

6402 Mapleton Ave: Thompson Dustin Michael to Sperveslage Alvin Glenn; $390,000

657 Anderson Ferry Rd: Wbhg Real Estate Ltd to Wsp Real Estate LLC; $450,000

Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Shumye Frehiwot; $319,900

East End

900 Adams Crossing: Mcmanus Kerry M to Sargeant Matthew Jeffrey; $385,000

900 Adams Crossing: Zuccarello Mario & Gabriella to Stillpass Merrie Tr; $560,000

East Price Hill

1001 Delhi Ave: Edm Enterprises LLC to Carraher Charles E; $30,600

1029 Underwood Pl: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $70,000

1034 Del Monte Pl: Young Gary to Covarrubias Veronica; $178,500

2546 Ring Pl: Albanese Sarah E & David R to Carnes Vanessa Ann; $140,000

2841 Claypole Ave: Hill Emily B to Williams Antonio; $210,000

383 Elberon Ave: Ahr Paul D to Nevaeh Nyle Valerius Group LLC; $80,000

414 Elberon Ave: Navarro Juliana to Lopez Facundo E De Leon & Glenda Zacarias Lorenzo; $92,000

441 Crestline Ave: Diss Robert F to Leslie Richard; $150,000

533 Hawthorne Ave: Jesse Consulting LLC to Jds Holdings Ix LLC; $130,000

729 Woodlawn Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $65,000

970 Mcpherson Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $70,000

East Walnut Hills

1501 Mcmillan Ave: Meinhardt Jayn to Mtgw Acquisitions Inc; $385,000

1617 Mcmillan Ave: Meyers Ann L Tr to Heekin Lucinda; $385,000

1715 Mcmillan Ave: Schimberg Lee Tr & Martha G Tr@2 to 3db LLC; $1,050,000

Mcmillan Ave: Meinhardt Jayn to Mtgw Acquisitions Inc; $385,000

Elmwood Place

5626 Helen St: 513 Houses LLC to Sanctuary Holdings LLC; $42,700

6018 Vine St: Day Star Worship Center Inc to 6018 Vine LLC; $63,000

Evanston

1910 Kinney Ave: Gentry Steven to Redhawk Capital Management LLC; $120,000

2231 Crane Ave: Rice Bennett to Wray James R; $158,000

Evendale

2957 Stanwin Pl: Pitman Juanita J Tr & Eugene Tr to 2957 Stanwin LLC; $285,000

Forest Park

11266 Jason Dr: Devlin Heidi Elizabeth & Dorothy Kimberly Grizzell to Isaac Denita; $276,500

11267 Lodgeview Ct: St Clair Albert H Tr to Forte Kalli T & Joshua D Willis; $270,000

11297 Logenberry Cr: Vb One LLC to Illyria Investments LLC; $145,000

11784 Hanover Rd: Edwards Anthony R & Deja C to Th Property Owner I LLC; $190,000

11997 Chase Plaza Dr: Cancun Properties LLC to Er LLC; $750,000

937 Kemper Rd: Gvce Properties LLC to Talbert James; $250,000

Green Township

1362 Pennsbury Dr: Canos Eleanor J Tr to Shaffer Christopher G; $285,000

2181 South Rd: Hofmeyer Amanda M to Schuman Tyler & Elizabeth Ehrnfelt; $400,000

2941 Kleeman Rd: Hennard John A & Patricia to Griffith Jr James E & Jane M Griffith Tr; $281,000

3170 Goda Ave: Hines Tanner @3 to Bolen Joshua D & Kiersten Rose Bolen; $42,500

3287 Wheatcroft Dr: Warner Jessica J & Grimes Aaron J to Warner Jessica J; $95,500

3300 Linsan Dr: Bly Debra A & Amy Jo Williams to Bly Debra A; $122,500

3543 Jessup Rd: Hagstrom Greg & Eric to Huck Jagger; $138,000

3605 Eyrich Rd: Sexton Lloyd M Iii & Jennifer Ann to Snyder Daniel C & Samantha Meinking; $220,000

3863 Harvestridge Dr: France Stacy L to Evans Kelsey; $230,000

3934 Ebenezer Rd: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Mahan Justin & Samantha Joy; $206,500

4293 Turf Ln: Sb Capital LLC to Ghari Kingsley N @ 3; $295,000

4383 Airymont Ct: Puthoff Brian A to Bradshaw Ursula; $265,000

4911 Arbor Woods Ct: Lonneman Robert W to Metz Suzanne T; $166,000

4985 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Schneider Donald & Karen; $510,726

5181 Scarsdale Cove: Birri Frank J to Birri Maria C; $185,000

5227 Parkview Ave: Snow Karla J to Yak Holdings Trust; $45,000

5368 Edger Dr: Scanlon Christopher E & Kristin S Blackburn to Schrieber Nathan Daniel & Eleanor Raker; $206,000

5424 Sidney Rd: 5424 Sidney LLC to Roland Jr Michael & Rachel E Roland; $200,000

5443 Asbury Lake Dr: Louie Eric P to Ninneman Christine E; $197,000

5497 Muddy Creek Rd: Gross Deborah Ann Tr to Crabtree Brooke & Gregory; $199,900

5512 North Glen Rd: Herron M Carmo R to Kelley Orby; $183,000

5555 Sarahs Oak Dr: Ross Dennis G & Tiffany A to Lin Xue E & Ji Xin Chen; $475,000

5567 Green Acres Ct: Mccafferty Gayle L to Schilling Don; $279,900

5925 West Fork Rd: Wilz Melissa C to Andrus Adam W & Marianne L Andrus; $558,000

6148 Charity Dr: Taske Matthew & Kayla Cornette to Held Alyssa; $288,000

7137 Pickway Dr: Wiesner Douglas A & Yvonne C to Rizzo Anna R & Todd A Rizzo; $400,000

7615 Skyview Cr: Frazer Mary L to Seaborne Wendell; $250,000

Hearne Rd: Janson Glen M to Janson Woods LLC; $425,000

Greenhills

105 Junedale Dr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Schwierjohann Alexis & Ethan Rouse; $250,000

Harrison

1273 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Wilcox Daniel L; $311,630

184 Country View Dr: Pierce Steven W & Christina M to Hosty James Anthony & Olivia Rhea Hosty; $306,000

325 Whitewater Dr: Crossing Coordinates LLC to Brooks Sean & Kara Hatley; $193,200

327 Jefferson St: Toller Tama L to Lambert Noel M; $125,000

621 Radcliffe Dr: Andrus Marianne L to Shephard III Travis T & Hollis M Shephard; $380,000

9716 Lily Ct: Slagle Cara L & Michael L to Richetts Patrick & Kristina; $380,000

Hartwell

8373 Wiswell Ave: Nopride Ventures LLC to Gonzalez Bersain; $120,000

8416 Woodbine Ave: Berning Richard C to Young Ashley Markida; $210,000

8444 Woodbine Ave: Swafford Harold E to Courage Properties LLC; $65,000

8448 Woodbine Ave: Swafford Harold E to Courage Properties LLC; $65,000

Hyde Park

44 Arcadia Pl: Foy T Patrick & Diana L Murrer to Clune Susan C & Terrence P Clune; $670,100

Indian Hill

6105 Graves Rd: Reinersten LLC to Betsch Richard & Mary K; $1,975,000

6345 Miami Rd: Rhodenbaugh David W to Hilsenrath Lisa & Craig; $476,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Hensley Custom Building Group LLC to Rohrer Chad E & Erin Rohrer; $895,000

Kennedy Heights

5841 Kennedy Ave: Bahala Armed Gabriel & Lariah Thiel to Nguyen Phillip & Marissa P Reape; $299,000

6201 Beech View Cr: Wang Chang Sheng to Paul Ian Mason & Gretchen J Van Schaik; $333,850

Lincoln Heights

910 Behles Ave: Blalock Vinson to Olverson Housing LLC; $74,000

967 Van Buren Ave: Vandivier Randall & Louise Power to Vandivier Randall; $3,010

Lockland

227 Washington Ave: Dumitru & Sons Corporation to Halligan Anthony K; $245,000

441 Hillside Ave: Rfmillerhomes4 Ltd to El Hadj Gueye; $142,000

Loveland

1012 Sunrise Dr: Morgan Samantha R & Joseph E to Lewton Adam A; $205,000

442 Main St: Parker Anne to Benson Diane Holmstead; $400,000

621 Loveland Ave: Melron Properties LLC to Everlasting Estates LLC; $125,000

Lower Price Hill

2124 St Michael St: Head Charles K & Donna to Adt Management Group LLC; $50,000

Madeira

6565 Madeira Hills Dr: Lockwood Robert R & Ann M to Bechtold Nancy K; $720,000

6575 Miami Ave: Evans Jeffrey Alan Tr & Hillary Ann Tr to Pattison Cory R & Sara M; $959,100

7390 Hosbrook Rd: Huizenga Benjamin S & Lynn H to Buescher Joseph T; $395,000

8212 Indian Trail Dr: Morales Humberto & Kattia Moreno to Rojas Patricia Guzman & Nathaniel Truitt; $635,000

Madisonville

4036 Erie Ct: Airecon Properties LLC to Naro Limited Partnership; $22,000

5249 Charloe St: Milford Capital Partners LLC to Cronin Maria Isabel; $205,000

Madisonville 5400 Ravenna St: Sfr3 000 LLC to Gayer Kaitlyn; $185,000

6943 Palmetto St: Woody Sarah A to Patton Jonathan & Steffi Mccormick; $366,000

Miami Township

2818 Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Darbyshire Morgan L & Scott R Darbyshire; $596,900

3077 Barnbougle Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Shank Randy & Nancy Shank; $428,496

Montgomery

7611 Carriage Ln: Fultz Robert Emerson III Tr to Wersel William & Kelly A; $566,000

7805 Jolain Dr: John Henry Homes Inc to Moeddel Joseph Bernard & Anamaria Moeddel; $1,376,462

8170 Margaret Ln: Kelley Janet L Tr to Sam & E's Properties LLC; $415,000

9822 Orchard Tl: Wick Eisler Carol R Tr to Koenig Thomas B & Cathy S; $850,000

Mount Adams

976 Hatch St: Connelly William B to Garrett Jim & Angela Garrett; $545,000

Mount Airy

2461 Aldermont Ct: Charbel Joseph G to White Lisa Lynn; $198,000

2738 North Bend Rd: Livingston Rachon N to Fortuna LLC; $146,000

Mount Auburn

108 Valencia St: Beryl Trail Property Management LLC to Gbgboh LLC; $272,900

Mount Lookout

1127 Salisbury Dr: Bade Frances R to Trowbridge Property Mangement LLC; $525,000

1144 Halpin Ave: Washington Lauren A & Derrick to Kornman Russell Logan & Anna Joan Kornman; $642,000

Mount Washington

1244 Deliquia Dr: Carnes Kelly C & Christopher S Davis to Cowans @ 3; $156,000

1608 Clio Ave: Arnold Evan & Morgan Hazlet to Kostraba Joshua Adam & Kathleen Kostraba; $297,600

2447 Cardinal Hill Ct: Heglin John Dennis to Sheehan James; $405,100

North College Hill

1473 Dordine Ln: Yisrael Shechem & Nina R Yisrarl to Yisrael Genesis; $160,000

6843 Savannah Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Poroj Ramos Deivy Heriberto; $85,000

North Fairmount

1768 Carll St: Barnes-ali Swiya A to Carnes Desiree; $142,500

Northside

1719 Ella St: Mooney-bullock Ryan & Jesse L Mooney-bullock to Sparough II Joseph E; $190,000

4727 Howard Ave: Battey Rachel to 4 Pack Holdings Ltd; $102,000

Norwood

1749 Cleveland Ave: Prues Theodore J to Heywood Carl; $180,000

1827 Sherman Ave: Siegel Chad Andrew to Inca Stephanie & Benjamin C Haynes; $391,000

2115 Glenside Ave: Leichty Benjamin F to Daley Derek & Kendall Mckee; $280,000

2430 Indian Mound Ave: Henges Kenneth W & Margaret A to Leichty Benjamin & Alexander; $365,000

4228 Carter Ave: Guerrero Rogelio J & Samantha R to Eckart Michael R; $190,000

5006 Stewart Park: Prime Capital Group LLC to Lifehome LLC; $143,000

5025 Linden Ave: Mincy Rickie to Kosir Jonathan & Grayson Sency; $475,000

5215 Hunter Ave: Lmcf 9 LLC to Timerding David Michael & Sandra E; $165,000

5229 Rolston Ave: Lawrence Ann Developments LLC to Saas Noah K; $185,000

5329 Wakefield Pl: Wright Keith R to The Bank Of New York Mellon; $135,000

5608 Section Ave: Bolce Marc to Avm Investments Inc; $73,500

Oakley

3356 Marburg Square Ln: Obrien Maureen M to Cook Jennifer L; $484,000

3987 Ballard Ave: Schlachter Max W & Courteney E Orr to Schlachter Kameron Paul @ 3; $370,000

4779 Red Bank Rd: Rb Access LLC @2 to Cincinnati Commercial Contracting LLC; $1,100,000

Over-the-Rhine

215 Orchard St: Murphy Kerry E to Santi Casey & Jay Hayes; $600,000

Pendleton

1312 Spring St: Cvg Home Buyers LLC to Infinite Development LLC; $320,000

Pleasant Ridge

3203 Ashwood Dr: Pontsler Aaron C & Colleen A to Malone Audrey F & Logan Malone; $445,500

5542 Bosworth Pl: Carr William J to Ervin Vennede Jr; $298,000

5932 Pandora Ave: Coats Ryan & Michelle Coleman to Wolff Emily Marie; $280,000

Reading

221 Bernard Ave: Mcconnell Megan M to Hughes Nicholas R & Kristen T Madden; $190,700

2319 Hunt Rd: Dunbar Patricia L & Terry W to Thai Christina D & Thomas T Nguyen; $175,000

516 Maple Dr: Aleander Brent & Courtney Alexander to 4rent513 LLC; $209,100

8509 Reading Rd: Bank Of America Na to Singh Harvinder; $47,500

Roselawn

1865 Sunnybrook Dr: Wynn Wanda J to Durham Elenora; $44,490

Sayler Park

162 Meridian St: Martini Janet R to Kandil Corey & Rebecca Juenger; $185,000

6754 Parkland Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Kelly Renovations LLC; $185,925

6758 Parkland Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Kelly Renovations LLC; $185,925

Sedamsville

746 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000

748 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000

750 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000

752 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000

Sharonville

11071 Main St: Iorfida April Tr to Ark Rentals LLC & B2b Home Buyers LLC; $300,000

11750 Lebanon Rd: Hicks H Sue to Chr Investments LLC; $450,000

5007 Lord Alfred Ct: Schroer Tomoko to Moore Julia Ann; $247,000

5398 Dickens Dr: Kenny Marcy to Boehmer Dawna Jane; $235,000

5918 Carpol Ave: Gross James F @3 to Ramsey Barbara & Steven; $335,000

Silverton

3823 Thornton Dr: Pearson Thomas A to 3823 Thornton LLC; $210,000

4217 Sibley Ave: Harris Teresa G to Ras Musa LLC; $139,100

6825 Kenton Ave: Orchard John S to Illyria Investments LLC; $106,000

6829 Montgomery Rd: Lusain Holdings 2 LLC to Silverton Investments LLC; $365,000

South Fairmount

1853 Fairmount Ave: Stillwell Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cephas Alford W & Greta L Wallace; $165,000

2054 Queen City Ave: West Side Holdings I LLC to Martinez Nehemias Amilcar &; $40,000

Spring Grove Village

4603 Mitchell Ave: Hall Rosalie to Fox Assets Group LLC; $27,000

4840 Spring Grove Ave: Tri State Habitat LLC to Bmw Foundation LLC; $50,000

Springdale

12025 Elkridge Dr: Sealy Keith & Stacy to Duenas Joaquin & Jessica Lopez Murillo; $275,000

12038 Mallet Dr: Schmidt Richard & Danielle to Ka Realty Holdings LLC; $196,500

277 Nelson Ln: Johnsen Kirsten L to Perez Roblero Jairo Ottoniel &; $220,000

742 Ledro St: Fernandez Eufrocino to Solis Francisco Vincente; $170,000

Springfield Township

10637 Toulon Dr: Abrams Phillip to Sapkota Suna; $226,775

1124 Gracewind Ct: Nunley Dalemonta to Hatcher Johnny Jr; $265,000

1186 Hempstead Dr: Mackay Gloria J Tr to Nicroy Investments LLC; $85,000

1950 Windmill Wy: Washington Bernice C to R2r Properties Ltd; $107,500

2231 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150

2237 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150

2241 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150

525 Meadowtrail Ct: Macke Kevin J Tr & Cindy M Tr to Hedrington II Frederick Eugene & Tomika Renee; $550,000

6141 Tahiti Dr: Jawwaad Coreane S to Taa Properties LLC; $100,000

6256 Simpson Ave: Mcconnal Howard A Jr & Karen Mcconnal Jackson to 6252 Simpson LLC; $13,000

8600 Zodiac Dr: Vb One LLC to Condori Diaz Antonia Maribel; $130,000

945 Harbury Dr: 954 W North Bend LLC to Hawkins Shawn; $110,000

St. Bernard

4340 Tower Ave: Livingston Bobby J to Mills John; $148,000

46 Baker Ave: Kuhlman Tia Rochele to Bangar Real Estates LLC; $150,000

5126 Imwalle Ave: Byrd Tasha N to Cleveland Leah K; $158,400

Sycamore Township

12035 Snider Rd: Sizemore David & Laurie to Linden Courtney J & Benjamin D Linden; $320,000

4311 Myrtle Ave: Palmer Michael P to Nomadic Property Holdings I LLC; $50,375

4501 Spencer Ave: Wittwer Rachel & Oliver Tr to Lang Haley N & Scott E Lang; $169,900

7201 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900

7231 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900

7251 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900

7351 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900

7752 Montgomery Rd: Chaubey Kushmakar to Prakash Alok & Sangeeta Kumari; $190,000

8513 Owlwoods Ln: Wynne John T & Kaycee E to Levin Brian S & Trisha B Levin; $1,585,500

8578 Hermitage Ln: Scherman Robert W to Pennington Douglas & Michelle; $395,000

8629 Brittany Dr: Neu Robert W Jr & Nancy E N Bobbitt to Bobbitt Nancy E N & Joe E; $152,500

8819 Montgomery Rd: Dilbone Harold E & Carolyn M Trs to Sommerville Natalie Ryan & Derrick Garcia; $325,000

9133 Shadetree Dr: Kunkemoeller Providence E Tr to Rogers Richard D & Pamela A Boeing Rogers; $395,000

Symmes Township

10007 Plantation Pointe Dr: Meyer Toby A & Samantha S to Clay Adam & Margaret Clay; $700,000

10273 Fawncrest Ct: Pitula Julia M to Salyers Jackson & Alexandra Salyers; $445,000

8986 Terwilligersridge Dr: Szaz Traci L Tr to Fennell Kent & Beverly; $700,000

9212 Link Rd: Perkins Charles E to Kerley C Properties LLC; $66,752

Geromes Wy: Tht Investments LLC to Reinersten LLC; $170,000

Walnut Hills

1022 Yale Ave: Scarborough Family LLC to Thomas James; $135,000

2300 St James Ave: First Step Home Inc The to Crooks Kwame & Seibazugu Issifu; $305,350

2315 Kenton St: Robinson Deonta to Haney Prentiss Jamar; $45,000

805 Oak St: Smith Andrew L to Caldwell Grant; $315,000

West Price Hill

1008 Schiff Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $160,000

1036 Lockman Ave: Zohar Oshri Asher to Sternzis Sarai; $121,000

1235 Ross Ave: Kindred Construction LLC to Uribe Araceli Salas & Isaias Juarez; $50,000

1972 Sunset Ln: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000

4225 St Lawrence Ave: Mitropoulos Pete & Konstantina to Flores Dickson J; $69,930

4301 Cappel Dr: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $80,000

4379 Eighth St: Marshall Laurel M @ 3 to Schneider Gunther Tr & Jenifer Schneider Tr; $146,900

5006 Rapid Run Rd: Shell Andra to Warf Loyd Sam Trust; $68,651

805 Harris Ave: Mtd Properties & Son LLC to 805 Harris Ave LLC; $585,000

Westwood

2539 Talbott Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Welcome Home Developments LLC; $82,000

2594 Queen City Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $40,000

2815 Orland Ave: 2815 Orland Ave LLC to Mz Management LLC; $80,000

2820 Queen City Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to I J Holding LLC; $74,000

2832 Werk Rd: Remember Well LLC to Geary Brandon P & Greta Stokes; $200,000

2860 Shaffer Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to He Yanhong; $172,000

2866 Allview Cr: Schwab Arlene M to Maly Tabetha & Luis Rafael Beleno Castillo; $155,000

3053 Westknolls Ln: Barr Marvelene to Pulami Balika & Phauda Pulami; $75,000

3359 Gerold Dr: Shappelle Paul A & Elisa to Long Haley; $185,000

3514 Daytona Ave: Haarmeyer Alex M to Derry Carol; $200,000

3570 Fieldcrest Dr: Riegel Darcy A & Donna F to Adil Yahia & Adam Falah; $157,000

3581 Epworth Ave: Iliff Charlotte L to E P Investments Group LLC; $80,000

5770 Glenway Ave: Lavie Investments LLC to Covarrubias Veronica; $151,021

Whitewater Township

5511 Morgan Rd: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Nead Properties LLC; $450,000

Hamilton Cleves Rd: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Nead Properties LLC; $450,000

Wyoming

154 Grove Ave: Fln Properties LLC to Flohn Andrew; $112,500

211 Grove Ave: Gelhausen Melinda to Grubbs Phyllis Catherine & Joel Robert; $250,000

25 Vale Ave: Hoskins Marvella M to Lescala LLC; $130,000

814 Burns Ave: Real Equity Oh LLC to Painter Joshua & Cecelia Morgan; $237,500

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

505 Brookwood Drive: U.S. Bank Trust to Ann and Tyler Turner; $244,000

7725 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Heather Schroder; $298,500

7733 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lindsay Kehoe; $252,500

7735 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Gene Salchli; $227,000

7911 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Sydney Willett and Trevor Rohlman; $379,000

8003 Tollgate Road: Jane and Mark Reed to Stephen McMillan; $700,000

8458 Beechwood Court: Lauren and Ronny Young III to Deborah and Roger Wheatley; $295,000

Bellevue

212 Retreat St.: John Weber to The Reising Group LLC; $100,000

234 Ofallon Ave.: Christie Goodfellow to Ivanna Sabino; $220,000

Bromley

328 Pike St.: Brenda Adams to Cameron Augur; $155,000

Burlington

2571 Samantha Drive: Sheila and Andrew McCort to Steven Doucette; $267,000

2934 Spring Cove Way: Ashlee Dorning to Sara Dhungana and Samir Nepal; $375,000

6303 Baymiller Lane: Kristina and Gregory Schwartz to Brent Harvey; $345,000

6384 Briargate Drive: Jeanette and Richard Whisman to Rendahandi Silva; $206,000

6460 Graham Court: Jennifer and Brian Schwartz to Katia Espraza and Eder Castro; $350,000

Butler

0 Nagel Road: Judy Berberich, Darlene Lawson, Paula Thomas, Regina Lawson, Laura Allen, Kenneth Combs and Christopher Combs to Mariann and Michael Smith; $130,000

Cold Spring

440 Ivy Ridge Drive: Christine and Christopher Myers to Eunice Courtney; $193,000

492 Ruschman Drive: Buten Holdings, LLC to Jesica Twehues; $43,000

759 Slate View, unit 10-204: Jennifer and Lance Parris to Joan Schwegman; $230,000

Covington

100 Riverside Place, unit 402: Elizabeth Denton to Wendy Barger; $372,500

1302 Banklick Stt.: JPC Ventures, Inc. to Geovanni Lopez; $75,000

1534 Greenup St.: Jane and Richard Anthony to Mursen Holdings, LLC; $460,000

212 E. 8th St.: Brooke and Kevin Bree to Royal Property Group, LLC; $425,000

2209 Janes Lane: Danielle and Shawn Madden to Holly Butler and Dylan Graff; $255,000

2228 Wideview Drive: Kendra Weisbrod to Susan and Kenton Wells; $315,000

2263 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 13-201: Robert Garriot to Patty and Joesph Jarvis; $243,000

230 E. 10th St.: Dannie and Stephen Spina to Arish Surani and Faiz Surani; $35,000

2306 Herman St.: Perry & McFall Properties, LLC to Meredith Plummer; $147,000

2369 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Anna Wagner; $280,500

2371 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mitchell Haas; $283,500

2442 Warren St.: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to James Higgins; $155,000

357 Bond St.: SFR3-AIC, LLC to Michaela Jones and Eddy Vargas; $50,000

433 W. 16th St.: Tina Fukano to Sukkah, LLC; $91,500

514 Western Ave.: Samantha and Benjamin Rolfes to Amy Dearfield; $365,000

948 York St.: Alan Hartman to Nicholas Albrink; $105,000

Crescent Springs

2256 Devlin Place, unit 18-202: Elizabeth Raymond, Deb Schuber and Thomas Sgouris to Therese and Arnold Haynes; $200,000

2498 Lillywood Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katherine and Ryan Shouse; $646,000

2548 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nallely Garcia and Martinez and Selene and Sohail Farooq; $230,000

2556 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nathan Rice; $224,000

2558 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Karen Lyon; $235,000

Crestview Hills

104 Whitney Court: Lisa Schildmeyer to Kateri and Evan Thompson; $165,000

2629 Bryan Station Lane: Tyler Monday to Jason Reverman; $190,000

Dayton

1303 Dayton Ave.: Nicholas Jirovec to Matthew Dischar; $229,000

413 10th Ave.: Lucas Gillespie to Carmen Vereoza; $120,000

871 Lincoln Road: Emily and Austin McDaniel to Mariah Weckbach and Mason Kinsella; $255,000

913 Thornton St.: JPC Ventures, Inc. to Grace O'Malley; $225,000

Edgewood

215 Dudley Pike: Mary Middendorf to Brandy and Derek Preton; $537,500

3313 Turkeyfoot Road: The Joseph P. Thomas Revocable Trust to Bahar and Deepak Mittal; $3,836,000

821 Oakmont Court: Paula and Michael Hastings to Elizabeth Keller; $380,000

Elsmere

3786 Autumn Road: Alexa Kafury to Elizabeth Lawrence and Micah Jackson; $200,000

3789 Luke Lane: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Midwest Properties, LLC; $220,000

Erlanger

3403 Cherry Tree Lane: Brandon Kordenbrock to Amelia Molina and Alejandro Angon; $230,000

450 McAlpin Ave.: Heidi Hahn to Jared Gies; $215,000

Florence

18 Rio Grande Circle, unit 1: Kristin Price and Jason Boone to 2 Keys, LLC; $147,000

1888 Mimosa Trail, unit 39-305: Alisha Bennett to Sal Chintala; $158,000

31 Saint Jude Circle: Martha and Henry Ringwald to Jaret Flowers; $205,000

4 Grand Ave.: Katie Southerland to Darnash Boucard; $221,000

6120 Spicewood Ave.: Valetia Moreno to Midwest Properties of Cincinnati, LLC; $219,000

6901 Curtis Way: Micalay and Daniel Ferguson to Tyler Frakes; $135,000

Fort Mitchell

15 Oxford Drive: Timothy Mauntel to Molly McGarry and Zane Williams; $418,000

41 Floral Ave.: Amanda and Alexander Rosen to Nicolina and Ronald Rosen; $131,000

Fort Wright

556 Cloverfield Lane, unit 13-301: U.S. Bank Trust to Maria Hehman; $176,500

576 Cloverfield Lane, unit 207: Jennifer Wright to Peggy Feldman; $177,000

Hebron

1276 N. Bend Road: Lisa Sparks and Shavanah Barnes to Roy Smith; $305,000

1626 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to Susan Alexander and John Alexander; $401,000

1662 Asher Court: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Aniel Gonzalez; $250,000

1795 Nicole Lauren Lane: Alexandria Kerns and Sebastian Torres to Samantha and Jared Martin; $257,000

1850 Asbury Way: Meredith and Benjamin Zureick to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $240,000

1959 Greyfield Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Shilpaben and Rakeshumar Patel; $432,000

2142 Treetop Lane: Kelly and Brandon Raymer to Nicole and Douglas Sukup; $467,500

2908 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Issam Boumlic; $558,000

3316 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Nathan Hamad; $406,000

3321 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diaa Qasem; $424,000

Independence

10339 Sharpburg Drive: Catherine and John Decker to Savannah and Ricardo Perez; $320,000

10525 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Ryan Roth; $292,500

10533 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Allyson and Michael Disko; $415,000

10571 Pepperwood Drive: Kristy and Joseph Stidham to IDD Real Estate Ohio, LLC; $79,000

12008 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Frederick Williams; $389,000

1300 Meeadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Carolyn and Timothy Newman; $427,500

1335 Brisbane Road: Shalene and Jason Wenz to Nicole Wiseman; $275,000

1402 Red Cedar Court: Aimee Wesley to Sarah and Marcus Kaiser; $400,000

2079 Fullmoon Court: Kayla and Travis Kleifgen to Priscilla and Matther Grimme; $280,000

3837 Sherbourne Drive: The Drees Company to Amber and Jackie Williams; $618,500

4231 Briarwood Drive, unit 2: JL Homes, LLC to Maday Solar and Carlos Torres; $147,500

6245 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Catherine and John Decker; $511,000

6380 Stonemill Drive: Lauren Rodriguez and Ronald Joseph to Diana and Christopher Greene; $377,000

6451 Lake Arbor Drive: Rachel and Tobais Nathe to Shelley Schumer; $325,000

Lakeside Park

117 Yancey Drive: Mark McClure to Dyas Holdings, LLC; $182,000

Ludlow

134 Highway Ave.: John Quinn to Barbi and Dale DeMoss; $32,000

409 Hooper St.: Cathy Cherry and John Cherry to Nimbus Capital, LLC; $62,500

445 Oak St.: Christine Hodges to SBK Properties, LLC; $140,000

Morning View

13366 Decoursey Pike: Stephanie and David Sabie to Sandra Kaiser and Donald Kaiser; $113,000

14045 Navaho Road: Eugene Cole to Julie Pemeberton; $565,000

Newport

431 W. 11th St.: Amy Hovarth and Judith Koehne to Charles Lockaby and Justin Lipscomb; $110,000

624 Overton St.: Elizabeth Shely to Janice and Daniel Pedota; $725,000

Southgate

131 Electric Ave.: Cassandra and Thomas Monning to Laura Warner; $280,000

301 Snow Shoe Drive: Clinton Icard to Mikayla Trinkley and Bennett Wildey; $345,000

Taylor Mill

4920 Virginia Court: Elizabeth and Nicholas Schlosser to Deanndra Holloway; $192,500

Union

10213 Hamlet Court: Kelly and Michael Sowdon to Kathleen and Benjamin Gavin; $382,000

2565 Sweet Harmony Lane: Rose and David Smith to Tracy and Paul Collins; $395,000

2743 Chateau Court: Veronica and Bradley Oster to Heather Woeste; $368,500

2934 Parker Lane: Great Development Properties, Inc. to Shonda and Wayne McMillian; $130,000

3988 Aria Court: Catherine and Michael Wilson to Angela Bailey; $385,000

Verona

15015 Lebanon-Crittenden Road: Geneva and Bryan Snatchko to Crowell Properties, LLC; $35,000

Villa Hills

2765 White Pine Drive: The Drees Company to Kelly and William Reilein; $575,000

2836 Deerfield Drive: Frances and Richard Innes to Frank Vosseberg; $325,000

4068 Edgelake Court: Denise Griffin to Steve Collins; $215,000

922 Raintree Drive: Brenda Barnhorst to Villa Hills Rental, LLC; $200,000

Walton

12786 Pennignton Road: Angela and Paul Beeler to Real Equity OH, LLC; $180,000

13538 Green Road: George Price II to Amber Coleman; $333,000

81 High St.: B.A.H.F. Management Group to Leobigildo Morales and Javier Bravo; $31,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.376 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers