$1.376 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
8435 Lynnehaven Dr: Hammergren Elizabeth A to Poppe Kurt & Cherry; $355,000
8610 Lynnehaven Dr: Markus Raymond A Jr to Bertaux Skeirik Audrey & William D Vaughan; $440,000
Anderson Township
2161 Spinningwheel Ln: Reichard G Leslie Tr to Gleason John M & Janet; $510,000
6053 Sebright Ln: Kanis Thomas W to Beckington Jody; $348,000
6632 Foster Ave: Corbitt Jeanette to Hatfield Grace & Ryan Weaver; $253,000
6793 Sunray Ave: Armstrong Thomas Robert to Dobberteen Megan; $200,000
8012 Witts Mill Ln: Lou Danwen & Wenyi Wang to Huizenga James D & Robin J; $417,000
884 Anderson Hills Dr: Perreault Sarah & Carina Simonin to Hendershot Jordan; $280,000
960 Markley Rd: Hermes Patricia A to Duclaire Tamara & Dieudonne Duclaire; $190,000
Avondale
130 Glenridge Pl: Adams Kelvin R to Blue Chip City Investmetns LLC; $110,000
Blue Ash
9956 Timbers Dr: Runsten Annika Maria Margaretha to Beck Anna K; $325,000
Bond Hill
1103 Towanda Te: Wilfong Kellie M to Global Wineskin Services LLC; $185,000
1413 Regent Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Buy The Best Franchise Inc; $127,000
Business District
104 Ninth St: Hammond Mark R to Ellerbrock Kristina R & Jacob K Ellerbrock; $275,000
1150 Vine St: Robleto Leonardo to Smith Jennifer N; $307,000
400 Pike St: Peterson Randy J to Lynn Mary Ann; $280,000
632 Race St: Collins David S & Sarah A Rice-collins to Appelman Properties LLC; $895,000
633 Main St: Lanman Eric to 633 Main Condo LLC; $270,000
Carthage
123 Sixty-sixth St: Lawson Jr Leonard Michael to Dighe Properties LLC; $25,000
Cheviot
3607 Gamble Ave: Glorycliff Properties V Ltd to Wagner Doris A; $144,900
3618 Puhlman Ave: Leist Steven T & Rebecca T to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $113,500
3640 Westwood Northern Bv: Colussi David & Marian to Olding Eric J; $89,000
3764 Herbert Ave: Garvey Academy LLC to Crenshaw Ii Marvin; $175,000
3807 Kenker Pl: Hafele Nick S & Kassandra C Keach to Flagg Salisa R & Morris Glenn; $175,000
3843 Applegate Ave: Habtyes Ketema to Foley Douglas; $185,000
3987 Washington Ave: Griesmeyer Karen S to Flugel Katherine Marie; $135,500
4205 Washington Ave: Scheck Bryan J to Surnbrock Susan T Tr; $251,000
Clifton
411 Resor Ave: Beraha Stephen C Tr & Gina Tr to Trauth Elisabeth & Braden; $589,000
Colerain Township
10022 Manistee Wy: 10022 Manistee LLC to Anaruma Emma; $125,000
10198 Storm Dr: Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC to Bostick Cynthia L & Kevin N Bostick; $225,000
11601 Willowcrest Ct: Lackey Antonio & Cheryl to Blankship Nathan & Kelcie Kleckner; $295,000
12149 Spalding Dr: Lynch Joseph E & Amanda M to Stevenson Curt; $174,900
2778 Hazelton Ct: Timmerman Randy John to Th Property Owner I LLC; $162,500
2840 Pearse St: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Sacko Mola; $376,497
3254 Niagara St: Mellman Maryanne to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $107,000
3266 Rinda Ln: Smith Keisha Larie to Rx Capital LLC; $75,000
3410 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Lovelace Jr William W & Danielle Williams; $248,170
5760 Day Rd: Art David M Tr & Lisa M Tr to Mcdaniel Melissa A & Benjamin T; $680,000
7366 Harrison Ave: Mays Michael D to Marsh Home Solutions LLC; $7,000
7610 Cheviot Rd: Raymond William E to Smith Larry D & Carol P; $198,000
8010 Livingston Rd: Messick Myra H Tr & Lyla R Tr to Noland Maddie @4; $345,000
8728 Pippin Rd: Bray Erin E to Masrafi Guy; $185,000
9671 Dunraven Dr: Wong Antonio P & Mildred B to Acus Jr David; $130,000
9830 Crusader Dr: Cincy 2023 LLC to Dawson Renae; $174,500
College Hill
1059 Elda Ln: Christoffersen Belinda Tr to Brinker Lynne M & David L; $155,000
1528 Wittekind Te: Richardson Paul D & Karen L to Hipp Julie Beth; $350,000
5758 Lantana Ave: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Kamholtz William Robert; $155,000
6036 Pawnee Dr: Beck Christian James Robert to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $115,000
6141 Tahiti Dr: Jawwaad Coreane S to Taa Properties LLC; $100,000
Columbia Township
3645 Dogwood Ln: Reichard Ashley G to Veres Elizabeth T & Brooks Stronsnider; $435,000
5318 Ellmarie Dr: Steele Joshua R & Stefanie Steele to The Seven Hills School; $175,000
Columbia Tusculum
501 Stanley Ave: Moore Robert M to Meyer Toby A & Samantha S; $875,000
559 Tusculum Ave: Clyne Andrew Alan to Rotman Jonathan J & Darby C Slattery; $550,000
Corryville
124 Shields St: Piatt Barbara J to Bace Properties LLC; $200,000
Deer Park
4007 Lansdowne Ave: Hubbard Dorothea to Gibson Elena I & Charles D; $265,000
4327 Orchard Ln: Zeh Patricia to Cinciny Vision Llp; $90,000
4406 Redmont Ave: Di Napoli Katelyn M & Samuel Bertsos to Weaver Christopher James &; $287,250
7621 Plainfield Rd: Diebold Jack A & Linda S to Rouan Jennifer; $245,900
Lot 19 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Le Tri @ 3; $326,770
Lot 20 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Richardson Jennifer Ann; $335,155
Delhi Township
372 Bob Dr: Bayalan Alejandro to Keeney Maxwell; $147,000
4357 Mt Alverno Rd: Obrien Sean P to Keating Andrew; $197,500
460 Pedretti Ave: Neumeister Joshua A to Wildhaber Alexander & Kali Kinnett; $265,000
5048 Riverwatch Dr: Newman Timothy to Elliott Macy M & Grant Smith; $260,000
5312 Edfel Wy: Richie Joan E & James R to Richie Joan E; $50,475
6402 Mapleton Ave: Thompson Dustin Michael to Sperveslage Alvin Glenn; $390,000
657 Anderson Ferry Rd: Wbhg Real Estate Ltd to Wsp Real Estate LLC; $450,000
Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Shumye Frehiwot; $319,900
East End
900 Adams Crossing: Mcmanus Kerry M to Sargeant Matthew Jeffrey; $385,000
900 Adams Crossing: Zuccarello Mario & Gabriella to Stillpass Merrie Tr; $560,000
East Price Hill
1001 Delhi Ave: Edm Enterprises LLC to Carraher Charles E; $30,600
1029 Underwood Pl: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $70,000
1034 Del Monte Pl: Young Gary to Covarrubias Veronica; $178,500
2546 Ring Pl: Albanese Sarah E & David R to Carnes Vanessa Ann; $140,000
2841 Claypole Ave: Hill Emily B to Williams Antonio; $210,000
383 Elberon Ave: Ahr Paul D to Nevaeh Nyle Valerius Group LLC; $80,000
414 Elberon Ave: Navarro Juliana to Lopez Facundo E De Leon & Glenda Zacarias Lorenzo; $92,000
441 Crestline Ave: Diss Robert F to Leslie Richard; $150,000
533 Hawthorne Ave: Jesse Consulting LLC to Jds Holdings Ix LLC; $130,000
729 Woodlawn Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $65,000
970 Mcpherson Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $70,000
East Walnut Hills
1501 Mcmillan Ave: Meinhardt Jayn to Mtgw Acquisitions Inc; $385,000
1617 Mcmillan Ave: Meyers Ann L Tr to Heekin Lucinda; $385,000
1715 Mcmillan Ave: Schimberg Lee Tr & Martha G Tr@2 to 3db LLC; $1,050,000
Mcmillan Ave: Meinhardt Jayn to Mtgw Acquisitions Inc; $385,000
Elmwood Place
5626 Helen St: 513 Houses LLC to Sanctuary Holdings LLC; $42,700
6018 Vine St: Day Star Worship Center Inc to 6018 Vine LLC; $63,000
Evanston
1910 Kinney Ave: Gentry Steven to Redhawk Capital Management LLC; $120,000
2231 Crane Ave: Rice Bennett to Wray James R; $158,000
Evendale
2957 Stanwin Pl: Pitman Juanita J Tr & Eugene Tr to 2957 Stanwin LLC; $285,000
Forest Park
11266 Jason Dr: Devlin Heidi Elizabeth & Dorothy Kimberly Grizzell to Isaac Denita; $276,500
11267 Lodgeview Ct: St Clair Albert H Tr to Forte Kalli T & Joshua D Willis; $270,000
11297 Logenberry Cr: Vb One LLC to Illyria Investments LLC; $145,000
11784 Hanover Rd: Edwards Anthony R & Deja C to Th Property Owner I LLC; $190,000
11997 Chase Plaza Dr: Cancun Properties LLC to Er LLC; $750,000
937 Kemper Rd: Gvce Properties LLC to Talbert James; $250,000
Green Township
1362 Pennsbury Dr: Canos Eleanor J Tr to Shaffer Christopher G; $285,000
2181 South Rd: Hofmeyer Amanda M to Schuman Tyler & Elizabeth Ehrnfelt; $400,000
2941 Kleeman Rd: Hennard John A & Patricia to Griffith Jr James E & Jane M Griffith Tr; $281,000
3170 Goda Ave: Hines Tanner @3 to Bolen Joshua D & Kiersten Rose Bolen; $42,500
3287 Wheatcroft Dr: Warner Jessica J & Grimes Aaron J to Warner Jessica J; $95,500
3300 Linsan Dr: Bly Debra A & Amy Jo Williams to Bly Debra A; $122,500
3543 Jessup Rd: Hagstrom Greg & Eric to Huck Jagger; $138,000
3605 Eyrich Rd: Sexton Lloyd M Iii & Jennifer Ann to Snyder Daniel C & Samantha Meinking; $220,000
3863 Harvestridge Dr: France Stacy L to Evans Kelsey; $230,000
3934 Ebenezer Rd: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Mahan Justin & Samantha Joy; $206,500
4293 Turf Ln: Sb Capital LLC to Ghari Kingsley N @ 3; $295,000
4383 Airymont Ct: Puthoff Brian A to Bradshaw Ursula; $265,000
4911 Arbor Woods Ct: Lonneman Robert W to Metz Suzanne T; $166,000
4985 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Schneider Donald & Karen; $510,726
5181 Scarsdale Cove: Birri Frank J to Birri Maria C; $185,000
5227 Parkview Ave: Snow Karla J to Yak Holdings Trust; $45,000
5368 Edger Dr: Scanlon Christopher E & Kristin S Blackburn to Schrieber Nathan Daniel & Eleanor Raker; $206,000
5424 Sidney Rd: 5424 Sidney LLC to Roland Jr Michael & Rachel E Roland; $200,000
5443 Asbury Lake Dr: Louie Eric P to Ninneman Christine E; $197,000
5497 Muddy Creek Rd: Gross Deborah Ann Tr to Crabtree Brooke & Gregory; $199,900
5512 North Glen Rd: Herron M Carmo R to Kelley Orby; $183,000
5555 Sarahs Oak Dr: Ross Dennis G & Tiffany A to Lin Xue E & Ji Xin Chen; $475,000
5567 Green Acres Ct: Mccafferty Gayle L to Schilling Don; $279,900
5925 West Fork Rd: Wilz Melissa C to Andrus Adam W & Marianne L Andrus; $558,000
6148 Charity Dr: Taske Matthew & Kayla Cornette to Held Alyssa; $288,000
7137 Pickway Dr: Wiesner Douglas A & Yvonne C to Rizzo Anna R & Todd A Rizzo; $400,000
7615 Skyview Cr: Frazer Mary L to Seaborne Wendell; $250,000
Hearne Rd: Janson Glen M to Janson Woods LLC; $425,000
Greenhills
105 Junedale Dr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Schwierjohann Alexis & Ethan Rouse; $250,000
Harrison
1273 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Wilcox Daniel L; $311,630
184 Country View Dr: Pierce Steven W & Christina M to Hosty James Anthony & Olivia Rhea Hosty; $306,000
325 Whitewater Dr: Crossing Coordinates LLC to Brooks Sean & Kara Hatley; $193,200
327 Jefferson St: Toller Tama L to Lambert Noel M; $125,000
621 Radcliffe Dr: Andrus Marianne L to Shephard III Travis T & Hollis M Shephard; $380,000
9716 Lily Ct: Slagle Cara L & Michael L to Richetts Patrick & Kristina; $380,000
Hartwell
8373 Wiswell Ave: Nopride Ventures LLC to Gonzalez Bersain; $120,000
8416 Woodbine Ave: Berning Richard C to Young Ashley Markida; $210,000
8444 Woodbine Ave: Swafford Harold E to Courage Properties LLC; $65,000
8448 Woodbine Ave: Swafford Harold E to Courage Properties LLC; $65,000
Hyde Park
44 Arcadia Pl: Foy T Patrick & Diana L Murrer to Clune Susan C & Terrence P Clune; $670,100
Indian Hill
6105 Graves Rd: Reinersten LLC to Betsch Richard & Mary K; $1,975,000
6345 Miami Rd: Rhodenbaugh David W to Hilsenrath Lisa & Craig; $476,000
Schoolhouse Ln: Hensley Custom Building Group LLC to Rohrer Chad E & Erin Rohrer; $895,000
Kennedy Heights
5841 Kennedy Ave: Bahala Armed Gabriel & Lariah Thiel to Nguyen Phillip & Marissa P Reape; $299,000
6201 Beech View Cr: Wang Chang Sheng to Paul Ian Mason & Gretchen J Van Schaik; $333,850
Lincoln Heights
910 Behles Ave: Blalock Vinson to Olverson Housing LLC; $74,000
967 Van Buren Ave: Vandivier Randall & Louise Power to Vandivier Randall; $3,010
Lockland
227 Washington Ave: Dumitru & Sons Corporation to Halligan Anthony K; $245,000
441 Hillside Ave: Rfmillerhomes4 Ltd to El Hadj Gueye; $142,000
Loveland
1012 Sunrise Dr: Morgan Samantha R & Joseph E to Lewton Adam A; $205,000
442 Main St: Parker Anne to Benson Diane Holmstead; $400,000
621 Loveland Ave: Melron Properties LLC to Everlasting Estates LLC; $125,000
Lower Price Hill
2124 St Michael St: Head Charles K & Donna to Adt Management Group LLC; $50,000
Madeira
6565 Madeira Hills Dr: Lockwood Robert R & Ann M to Bechtold Nancy K; $720,000
6575 Miami Ave: Evans Jeffrey Alan Tr & Hillary Ann Tr to Pattison Cory R & Sara M; $959,100
7390 Hosbrook Rd: Huizenga Benjamin S & Lynn H to Buescher Joseph T; $395,000
8212 Indian Trail Dr: Morales Humberto & Kattia Moreno to Rojas Patricia Guzman & Nathaniel Truitt; $635,000
Madisonville
4036 Erie Ct: Airecon Properties LLC to Naro Limited Partnership; $22,000
5249 Charloe St: Milford Capital Partners LLC to Cronin Maria Isabel; $205,000
Madisonville 5400 Ravenna St: Sfr3 000 LLC to Gayer Kaitlyn; $185,000
6943 Palmetto St: Woody Sarah A to Patton Jonathan & Steffi Mccormick; $366,000
Miami Township
2818 Buckridge Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Darbyshire Morgan L & Scott R Darbyshire; $596,900
3077 Barnbougle Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Shank Randy & Nancy Shank; $428,496
Montgomery
7611 Carriage Ln: Fultz Robert Emerson III Tr to Wersel William & Kelly A; $566,000
7805 Jolain Dr: John Henry Homes Inc to Moeddel Joseph Bernard & Anamaria Moeddel; $1,376,462
8170 Margaret Ln: Kelley Janet L Tr to Sam & E's Properties LLC; $415,000
9822 Orchard Tl: Wick Eisler Carol R Tr to Koenig Thomas B & Cathy S; $850,000
Mount Adams
976 Hatch St: Connelly William B to Garrett Jim & Angela Garrett; $545,000
Mount Airy
2461 Aldermont Ct: Charbel Joseph G to White Lisa Lynn; $198,000
2738 North Bend Rd: Livingston Rachon N to Fortuna LLC; $146,000
Mount Auburn
108 Valencia St: Beryl Trail Property Management LLC to Gbgboh LLC; $272,900
Mount Lookout
1127 Salisbury Dr: Bade Frances R to Trowbridge Property Mangement LLC; $525,000
1144 Halpin Ave: Washington Lauren A & Derrick to Kornman Russell Logan & Anna Joan Kornman; $642,000
Mount Washington
1244 Deliquia Dr: Carnes Kelly C & Christopher S Davis to Cowans @ 3; $156,000
1608 Clio Ave: Arnold Evan & Morgan Hazlet to Kostraba Joshua Adam & Kathleen Kostraba; $297,600
2447 Cardinal Hill Ct: Heglin John Dennis to Sheehan James; $405,100
North College Hill
1473 Dordine Ln: Yisrael Shechem & Nina R Yisrarl to Yisrael Genesis; $160,000
6843 Savannah Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Poroj Ramos Deivy Heriberto; $85,000
North Fairmount
1768 Carll St: Barnes-ali Swiya A to Carnes Desiree; $142,500
Northside
1719 Ella St: Mooney-bullock Ryan & Jesse L Mooney-bullock to Sparough II Joseph E; $190,000
4727 Howard Ave: Battey Rachel to 4 Pack Holdings Ltd; $102,000
Norwood
1749 Cleveland Ave: Prues Theodore J to Heywood Carl; $180,000
1827 Sherman Ave: Siegel Chad Andrew to Inca Stephanie & Benjamin C Haynes; $391,000
2115 Glenside Ave: Leichty Benjamin F to Daley Derek & Kendall Mckee; $280,000
2430 Indian Mound Ave: Henges Kenneth W & Margaret A to Leichty Benjamin & Alexander; $365,000
4228 Carter Ave: Guerrero Rogelio J & Samantha R to Eckart Michael R; $190,000
5006 Stewart Park: Prime Capital Group LLC to Lifehome LLC; $143,000
5025 Linden Ave: Mincy Rickie to Kosir Jonathan & Grayson Sency; $475,000
5215 Hunter Ave: Lmcf 9 LLC to Timerding David Michael & Sandra E; $165,000
5229 Rolston Ave: Lawrence Ann Developments LLC to Saas Noah K; $185,000
5329 Wakefield Pl: Wright Keith R to The Bank Of New York Mellon; $135,000
5608 Section Ave: Bolce Marc to Avm Investments Inc; $73,500
Oakley
3356 Marburg Square Ln: Obrien Maureen M to Cook Jennifer L; $484,000
3987 Ballard Ave: Schlachter Max W & Courteney E Orr to Schlachter Kameron Paul @ 3; $370,000
4779 Red Bank Rd: Rb Access LLC @2 to Cincinnati Commercial Contracting LLC; $1,100,000
Over-the-Rhine
215 Orchard St: Murphy Kerry E to Santi Casey & Jay Hayes; $600,000
Pendleton
1312 Spring St: Cvg Home Buyers LLC to Infinite Development LLC; $320,000
Pleasant Ridge
3203 Ashwood Dr: Pontsler Aaron C & Colleen A to Malone Audrey F & Logan Malone; $445,500
5542 Bosworth Pl: Carr William J to Ervin Vennede Jr; $298,000
5932 Pandora Ave: Coats Ryan & Michelle Coleman to Wolff Emily Marie; $280,000
Reading
221 Bernard Ave: Mcconnell Megan M to Hughes Nicholas R & Kristen T Madden; $190,700
2319 Hunt Rd: Dunbar Patricia L & Terry W to Thai Christina D & Thomas T Nguyen; $175,000
516 Maple Dr: Aleander Brent & Courtney Alexander to 4rent513 LLC; $209,100
8509 Reading Rd: Bank Of America Na to Singh Harvinder; $47,500
Roselawn
1865 Sunnybrook Dr: Wynn Wanda J to Durham Elenora; $44,490
Sayler Park
162 Meridian St: Martini Janet R to Kandil Corey & Rebecca Juenger; $185,000
6754 Parkland Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Kelly Renovations LLC; $185,925
6758 Parkland Ave: Corr Investments LLC to Kelly Renovations LLC; $185,925
Sedamsville
746 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000
748 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000
750 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000
752 Delhi Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000
Sharonville
11071 Main St: Iorfida April Tr to Ark Rentals LLC & B2b Home Buyers LLC; $300,000
11750 Lebanon Rd: Hicks H Sue to Chr Investments LLC; $450,000
5007 Lord Alfred Ct: Schroer Tomoko to Moore Julia Ann; $247,000
5398 Dickens Dr: Kenny Marcy to Boehmer Dawna Jane; $235,000
5918 Carpol Ave: Gross James F @3 to Ramsey Barbara & Steven; $335,000
Silverton
3823 Thornton Dr: Pearson Thomas A to 3823 Thornton LLC; $210,000
4217 Sibley Ave: Harris Teresa G to Ras Musa LLC; $139,100
6825 Kenton Ave: Orchard John S to Illyria Investments LLC; $106,000
6829 Montgomery Rd: Lusain Holdings 2 LLC to Silverton Investments LLC; $365,000
South Fairmount
1853 Fairmount Ave: Stillwell Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cephas Alford W & Greta L Wallace; $165,000
2054 Queen City Ave: West Side Holdings I LLC to Martinez Nehemias Amilcar &; $40,000
Spring Grove Village
4603 Mitchell Ave: Hall Rosalie to Fox Assets Group LLC; $27,000
4840 Spring Grove Ave: Tri State Habitat LLC to Bmw Foundation LLC; $50,000
Springdale
12025 Elkridge Dr: Sealy Keith & Stacy to Duenas Joaquin & Jessica Lopez Murillo; $275,000
12038 Mallet Dr: Schmidt Richard & Danielle to Ka Realty Holdings LLC; $196,500
277 Nelson Ln: Johnsen Kirsten L to Perez Roblero Jairo Ottoniel &; $220,000
742 Ledro St: Fernandez Eufrocino to Solis Francisco Vincente; $170,000
Springfield Township
10637 Toulon Dr: Abrams Phillip to Sapkota Suna; $226,775
1124 Gracewind Ct: Nunley Dalemonta to Hatcher Johnny Jr; $265,000
1186 Hempstead Dr: Mackay Gloria J Tr to Nicroy Investments LLC; $85,000
1950 Windmill Wy: Washington Bernice C to R2r Properties Ltd; $107,500
2231 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150
2237 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150
2241 Roosevelt Ave: Livengood Oren D to Spiker Real Estate LLC; $39,150
525 Meadowtrail Ct: Macke Kevin J Tr & Cindy M Tr to Hedrington II Frederick Eugene & Tomika Renee; $550,000
6141 Tahiti Dr: Jawwaad Coreane S to Taa Properties LLC; $100,000
6256 Simpson Ave: Mcconnal Howard A Jr & Karen Mcconnal Jackson to 6252 Simpson LLC; $13,000
8600 Zodiac Dr: Vb One LLC to Condori Diaz Antonia Maribel; $130,000
945 Harbury Dr: 954 W North Bend LLC to Hawkins Shawn; $110,000
St. Bernard
4340 Tower Ave: Livingston Bobby J to Mills John; $148,000
46 Baker Ave: Kuhlman Tia Rochele to Bangar Real Estates LLC; $150,000
5126 Imwalle Ave: Byrd Tasha N to Cleveland Leah K; $158,400
Sycamore Township
12035 Snider Rd: Sizemore David & Laurie to Linden Courtney J & Benjamin D Linden; $320,000
4311 Myrtle Ave: Palmer Michael P to Nomadic Property Holdings I LLC; $50,375
4501 Spencer Ave: Wittwer Rachel & Oliver Tr to Lang Haley N & Scott E Lang; $169,900
7201 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900
7231 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900
7251 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900
7351 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Bouyati LLC; $429,900
7752 Montgomery Rd: Chaubey Kushmakar to Prakash Alok & Sangeeta Kumari; $190,000
8513 Owlwoods Ln: Wynne John T & Kaycee E to Levin Brian S & Trisha B Levin; $1,585,500
8578 Hermitage Ln: Scherman Robert W to Pennington Douglas & Michelle; $395,000
8629 Brittany Dr: Neu Robert W Jr & Nancy E N Bobbitt to Bobbitt Nancy E N & Joe E; $152,500
8819 Montgomery Rd: Dilbone Harold E & Carolyn M Trs to Sommerville Natalie Ryan & Derrick Garcia; $325,000
9133 Shadetree Dr: Kunkemoeller Providence E Tr to Rogers Richard D & Pamela A Boeing Rogers; $395,000
Symmes Township
10007 Plantation Pointe Dr: Meyer Toby A & Samantha S to Clay Adam & Margaret Clay; $700,000
10273 Fawncrest Ct: Pitula Julia M to Salyers Jackson & Alexandra Salyers; $445,000
8986 Terwilligersridge Dr: Szaz Traci L Tr to Fennell Kent & Beverly; $700,000
9212 Link Rd: Perkins Charles E to Kerley C Properties LLC; $66,752
Geromes Wy: Tht Investments LLC to Reinersten LLC; $170,000
Walnut Hills
1022 Yale Ave: Scarborough Family LLC to Thomas James; $135,000
2300 St James Ave: First Step Home Inc The to Crooks Kwame & Seibazugu Issifu; $305,350
2315 Kenton St: Robinson Deonta to Haney Prentiss Jamar; $45,000
805 Oak St: Smith Andrew L to Caldwell Grant; $315,000
West Price Hill
1008 Schiff Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $160,000
1036 Lockman Ave: Zohar Oshri Asher to Sternzis Sarai; $121,000
1235 Ross Ave: Kindred Construction LLC to Uribe Araceli Salas & Isaias Juarez; $50,000
1972 Sunset Ln: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $60,000
4225 St Lawrence Ave: Mitropoulos Pete & Konstantina to Flores Dickson J; $69,930
4301 Cappel Dr: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $80,000
4379 Eighth St: Marshall Laurel M @ 3 to Schneider Gunther Tr & Jenifer Schneider Tr; $146,900
5006 Rapid Run Rd: Shell Andra to Warf Loyd Sam Trust; $68,651
805 Harris Ave: Mtd Properties & Son LLC to 805 Harris Ave LLC; $585,000
Westwood
2539 Talbott Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Welcome Home Developments LLC; $82,000
2594 Queen City Ave: Meyer Rental Properties LLC to Meyer Management Inc; $40,000
2815 Orland Ave: 2815 Orland Ave LLC to Mz Management LLC; $80,000
2820 Queen City Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to I J Holding LLC; $74,000
2832 Werk Rd: Remember Well LLC to Geary Brandon P & Greta Stokes; $200,000
2860 Shaffer Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to He Yanhong; $172,000
2866 Allview Cr: Schwab Arlene M to Maly Tabetha & Luis Rafael Beleno Castillo; $155,000
3053 Westknolls Ln: Barr Marvelene to Pulami Balika & Phauda Pulami; $75,000
3359 Gerold Dr: Shappelle Paul A & Elisa to Long Haley; $185,000
3514 Daytona Ave: Haarmeyer Alex M to Derry Carol; $200,000
3570 Fieldcrest Dr: Riegel Darcy A & Donna F to Adil Yahia & Adam Falah; $157,000
3581 Epworth Ave: Iliff Charlotte L to E P Investments Group LLC; $80,000
5770 Glenway Ave: Lavie Investments LLC to Covarrubias Veronica; $151,021
Whitewater Township
5511 Morgan Rd: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Nead Properties LLC; $450,000
Hamilton Cleves Rd: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Nead Properties LLC; $450,000
Wyoming
154 Grove Ave: Fln Properties LLC to Flohn Andrew; $112,500
211 Grove Ave: Gelhausen Melinda to Grubbs Phyllis Catherine & Joel Robert; $250,000
25 Vale Ave: Hoskins Marvella M to Lescala LLC; $130,000
814 Burns Ave: Real Equity Oh LLC to Painter Joshua & Cecelia Morgan; $237,500
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
505 Brookwood Drive: U.S. Bank Trust to Ann and Tyler Turner; $244,000
7725 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Heather Schroder; $298,500
7733 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lindsay Kehoe; $252,500
7735 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Gene Salchli; $227,000
7911 Trillium Court: The Drees Company to Sydney Willett and Trevor Rohlman; $379,000
8003 Tollgate Road: Jane and Mark Reed to Stephen McMillan; $700,000
8458 Beechwood Court: Lauren and Ronny Young III to Deborah and Roger Wheatley; $295,000
Bellevue
212 Retreat St.: John Weber to The Reising Group LLC; $100,000
234 Ofallon Ave.: Christie Goodfellow to Ivanna Sabino; $220,000
Bromley
328 Pike St.: Brenda Adams to Cameron Augur; $155,000
Burlington
2571 Samantha Drive: Sheila and Andrew McCort to Steven Doucette; $267,000
2934 Spring Cove Way: Ashlee Dorning to Sara Dhungana and Samir Nepal; $375,000
6303 Baymiller Lane: Kristina and Gregory Schwartz to Brent Harvey; $345,000
6384 Briargate Drive: Jeanette and Richard Whisman to Rendahandi Silva; $206,000
6460 Graham Court: Jennifer and Brian Schwartz to Katia Espraza and Eder Castro; $350,000
Butler
0 Nagel Road: Judy Berberich, Darlene Lawson, Paula Thomas, Regina Lawson, Laura Allen, Kenneth Combs and Christopher Combs to Mariann and Michael Smith; $130,000
Cold Spring
440 Ivy Ridge Drive: Christine and Christopher Myers to Eunice Courtney; $193,000
492 Ruschman Drive: Buten Holdings, LLC to Jesica Twehues; $43,000
759 Slate View, unit 10-204: Jennifer and Lance Parris to Joan Schwegman; $230,000
Covington
100 Riverside Place, unit 402: Elizabeth Denton to Wendy Barger; $372,500
1302 Banklick Stt.: JPC Ventures, Inc. to Geovanni Lopez; $75,000
1534 Greenup St.: Jane and Richard Anthony to Mursen Holdings, LLC; $460,000
212 E. 8th St.: Brooke and Kevin Bree to Royal Property Group, LLC; $425,000
2209 Janes Lane: Danielle and Shawn Madden to Holly Butler and Dylan Graff; $255,000
2228 Wideview Drive: Kendra Weisbrod to Susan and Kenton Wells; $315,000
2263 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 13-201: Robert Garriot to Patty and Joesph Jarvis; $243,000
230 E. 10th St.: Dannie and Stephen Spina to Arish Surani and Faiz Surani; $35,000
2306 Herman St.: Perry & McFall Properties, LLC to Meredith Plummer; $147,000
2369 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Anna Wagner; $280,500
2371 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mitchell Haas; $283,500
2442 Warren St.: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to James Higgins; $155,000
357 Bond St.: SFR3-AIC, LLC to Michaela Jones and Eddy Vargas; $50,000
433 W. 16th St.: Tina Fukano to Sukkah, LLC; $91,500
514 Western Ave.: Samantha and Benjamin Rolfes to Amy Dearfield; $365,000
948 York St.: Alan Hartman to Nicholas Albrink; $105,000
Crescent Springs
2256 Devlin Place, unit 18-202: Elizabeth Raymond, Deb Schuber and Thomas Sgouris to Therese and Arnold Haynes; $200,000
2498 Lillywood Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katherine and Ryan Shouse; $646,000
2548 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nallely Garcia and Martinez and Selene and Sohail Farooq; $230,000
2556 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nathan Rice; $224,000
2558 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Karen Lyon; $235,000
Crestview Hills
104 Whitney Court: Lisa Schildmeyer to Kateri and Evan Thompson; $165,000
2629 Bryan Station Lane: Tyler Monday to Jason Reverman; $190,000
Dayton
1303 Dayton Ave.: Nicholas Jirovec to Matthew Dischar; $229,000
413 10th Ave.: Lucas Gillespie to Carmen Vereoza; $120,000
871 Lincoln Road: Emily and Austin McDaniel to Mariah Weckbach and Mason Kinsella; $255,000
913 Thornton St.: JPC Ventures, Inc. to Grace O'Malley; $225,000
Edgewood
215 Dudley Pike: Mary Middendorf to Brandy and Derek Preton; $537,500
3313 Turkeyfoot Road: The Joseph P. Thomas Revocable Trust to Bahar and Deepak Mittal; $3,836,000
821 Oakmont Court: Paula and Michael Hastings to Elizabeth Keller; $380,000
Elsmere
3786 Autumn Road: Alexa Kafury to Elizabeth Lawrence and Micah Jackson; $200,000
3789 Luke Lane: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Midwest Properties, LLC; $220,000
Erlanger
3403 Cherry Tree Lane: Brandon Kordenbrock to Amelia Molina and Alejandro Angon; $230,000
450 McAlpin Ave.: Heidi Hahn to Jared Gies; $215,000
Florence
18 Rio Grande Circle, unit 1: Kristin Price and Jason Boone to 2 Keys, LLC; $147,000
1888 Mimosa Trail, unit 39-305: Alisha Bennett to Sal Chintala; $158,000
31 Saint Jude Circle: Martha and Henry Ringwald to Jaret Flowers; $205,000
4 Grand Ave.: Katie Southerland to Darnash Boucard; $221,000
6120 Spicewood Ave.: Valetia Moreno to Midwest Properties of Cincinnati, LLC; $219,000
6901 Curtis Way: Micalay and Daniel Ferguson to Tyler Frakes; $135,000
Fort Mitchell
15 Oxford Drive: Timothy Mauntel to Molly McGarry and Zane Williams; $418,000
41 Floral Ave.: Amanda and Alexander Rosen to Nicolina and Ronald Rosen; $131,000
Fort Wright
556 Cloverfield Lane, unit 13-301: U.S. Bank Trust to Maria Hehman; $176,500
576 Cloverfield Lane, unit 207: Jennifer Wright to Peggy Feldman; $177,000
Hebron
1276 N. Bend Road: Lisa Sparks and Shavanah Barnes to Roy Smith; $305,000
1626 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to Susan Alexander and John Alexander; $401,000
1662 Asher Court: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Aniel Gonzalez; $250,000
1795 Nicole Lauren Lane: Alexandria Kerns and Sebastian Torres to Samantha and Jared Martin; $257,000
1850 Asbury Way: Meredith and Benjamin Zureick to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $240,000
1959 Greyfield Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Shilpaben and Rakeshumar Patel; $432,000
2142 Treetop Lane: Kelly and Brandon Raymer to Nicole and Douglas Sukup; $467,500
2908 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Issam Boumlic; $558,000
3316 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Nathan Hamad; $406,000
3321 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diaa Qasem; $424,000
Independence
10339 Sharpburg Drive: Catherine and John Decker to Savannah and Ricardo Perez; $320,000
10525 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Ryan Roth; $292,500
10533 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Allyson and Michael Disko; $415,000
10571 Pepperwood Drive: Kristy and Joseph Stidham to IDD Real Estate Ohio, LLC; $79,000
12008 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Frederick Williams; $389,000
1300 Meeadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Carolyn and Timothy Newman; $427,500
1335 Brisbane Road: Shalene and Jason Wenz to Nicole Wiseman; $275,000
1402 Red Cedar Court: Aimee Wesley to Sarah and Marcus Kaiser; $400,000
2079 Fullmoon Court: Kayla and Travis Kleifgen to Priscilla and Matther Grimme; $280,000
3837 Sherbourne Drive: The Drees Company to Amber and Jackie Williams; $618,500
4231 Briarwood Drive, unit 2: JL Homes, LLC to Maday Solar and Carlos Torres; $147,500
6245 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Catherine and John Decker; $511,000
6380 Stonemill Drive: Lauren Rodriguez and Ronald Joseph to Diana and Christopher Greene; $377,000
6451 Lake Arbor Drive: Rachel and Tobais Nathe to Shelley Schumer; $325,000
Lakeside Park
117 Yancey Drive: Mark McClure to Dyas Holdings, LLC; $182,000
Ludlow
134 Highway Ave.: John Quinn to Barbi and Dale DeMoss; $32,000
409 Hooper St.: Cathy Cherry and John Cherry to Nimbus Capital, LLC; $62,500
445 Oak St.: Christine Hodges to SBK Properties, LLC; $140,000
Morning View
13366 Decoursey Pike: Stephanie and David Sabie to Sandra Kaiser and Donald Kaiser; $113,000
14045 Navaho Road: Eugene Cole to Julie Pemeberton; $565,000
Newport
431 W. 11th St.: Amy Hovarth and Judith Koehne to Charles Lockaby and Justin Lipscomb; $110,000
624 Overton St.: Elizabeth Shely to Janice and Daniel Pedota; $725,000
Southgate
131 Electric Ave.: Cassandra and Thomas Monning to Laura Warner; $280,000
301 Snow Shoe Drive: Clinton Icard to Mikayla Trinkley and Bennett Wildey; $345,000
Taylor Mill
4920 Virginia Court: Elizabeth and Nicholas Schlosser to Deanndra Holloway; $192,500
Union
10213 Hamlet Court: Kelly and Michael Sowdon to Kathleen and Benjamin Gavin; $382,000
2565 Sweet Harmony Lane: Rose and David Smith to Tracy and Paul Collins; $395,000
2743 Chateau Court: Veronica and Bradley Oster to Heather Woeste; $368,500
2934 Parker Lane: Great Development Properties, Inc. to Shonda and Wayne McMillian; $130,000
3988 Aria Court: Catherine and Michael Wilson to Angela Bailey; $385,000
Verona
15015 Lebanon-Crittenden Road: Geneva and Bryan Snatchko to Crowell Properties, LLC; $35,000
Villa Hills
2765 White Pine Drive: The Drees Company to Kelly and William Reilein; $575,000
2836 Deerfield Drive: Frances and Richard Innes to Frank Vosseberg; $325,000
4068 Edgelake Court: Denise Griffin to Steve Collins; $215,000
922 Raintree Drive: Brenda Barnhorst to Villa Hills Rental, LLC; $200,000
Walton
12786 Pennignton Road: Angela and Paul Beeler to Real Equity OH, LLC; $180,000
13538 Green Road: George Price II to Amber Coleman; $333,000
81 High St.: B.A.H.F. Management Group to Leobigildo Morales and Javier Bravo; $31,000
