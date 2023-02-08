U.S. markets closed

$1.4 Billion Worldwide Compound Management Industry to 2030 - Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Compound Management estimated at US$400.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$677.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The Compound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Biosero Inc.

  • Brooks Automation, Inc.

  • Evotec AG

  • Frontier Scientific, Inc.

  • Hamilton Company

  • Icagen Corporation

  • Labcyte, Inc.

  • TCG Lifesciences Pvt., Ltd.

  • Tecan Group Ltd.

  • Ttp Group

  • WuXi AppTec

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Compound Management: A Prelude

  • Evolution of Drug Discovery: An Insight

  • COMPETITION

  • Global Top 10 Bio-Pharma Companies (2016): Ranked by Sales and R&D Expenditure in US$ Million

  • Compound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound Management Market

  • Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Major Growth Driver

  • Increasing Trend towards Outsourcing of Compound Management Propels the Market Growth

  • Huge Capital Investment for Establishing Compound Management Facilities: A Market Constraint

  • Compound Management: Challenges

  • Chemical Compounds Segment: Largest Share in the Global Market

  • Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth

  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to Compound Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8d1r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-4-billion-worldwide-compound-management-industry-to-2030---outsourcing-services-segment-to-maintain-fastest-growth-301742108.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

