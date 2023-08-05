$1.4 million East End home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

7170 Elbrook Ave: Shepard Hillel & Pamela M Parsowith to Cincinnati Housing Investor X Co LLC; $500,000

7405 Elbrook Ave: Levin Mordechai A to Apter Chaim Jacob & Rachel Spetner; $440,000

8157 Fontaine Ct: Hammergren Gordon G Trs & Mary E Trs to Kevjo Properties LLC; $285,000

Anderson Township

1009 Eastland Te: Pringle Jonathan T & Lindsay Stover to Stover Nancy & Mark Schultheis; $224,000

1016 Anderson Hills Dr: Lloyd Andrew John Tr & Judith Ann Tr to Feld Kristine; $265,000

1195 Coventry Woods Dr: Wiedenheft Terrie & John T Muench to Wiedenheft Terrie A & John T Muench; $315,000

1235 Rambling Hills Dr: Metz Paul Faris Tr & Ginger Lynn Tr to Maclean Mackenzie; $325,000

1430 Tallberry Dr: Adamson Scott Lee to Hilton Capital Group LLC; $135,000

1824 Windhill Te: Zeter Timothy M & Cynthia A to Mason Dennis R & Marianne C; $330,000

1991 Lady Ellen Dr: Gleason Robert & Margaret R to Salinas Fernando Jr; $330,000

2074 Forestlake Dr: Bullock Ronald & Peggy to Yang Hong; $150,000

2137 Heather Hill Bv: Opendoor Property Tr to Ceparano Gregory Paul & Anna; $558,000

2635 Eight Mile Rd: Jackson Tyler to Engelkamp Daniel; $280,000

6010 Squirehill Ct: Sellins Scott P & Alicia B to Kahle Mitchell L; $301,000

6370 Salem Rd: Clark Greg to Buchmann Michael J & Katherine; $139,000

7197 Paddison Rd: Fieldman & Goepper LLC to Chell Enterprises LLC; $179,000

7343 Ridgepoint Dr: Gustin Paul R Jr & Julia C to Filush Mary Louise & Judith A Filusch; $203,000

7771 Stoneleigh Ln: Mesrin Peter Lauch & Lindsay C Spreng to Towle Trevor & Sue; $645,000

7995 Ayers Rd: Kitzmiller Laura H to Dissel Louis B Tr; $7,500,000

808 Laverty Ln: Gardner Bryce E to Crocker Benjamin & Lauren; $252,000

8249 Castle Pines Ln: Zhiva Ergent to Smith Joshua M & Erin M; $775,000

8447 Brownsboro Pl: Fu Yibing & Lan Han to Reed Lisa & Chase; $425,500

910 Merritt Grove Ln: Allen Mark & Tina to Carr Diane Egan; $425,000

Avondale

828 Hutchins Ave: Baker Gai to Wilson Alexandria V; $173,600

Blue Ash

10793 Fallsington Ct: Bertsch Maureen to Hamdan Suhib I & Riwa Hassan; $275,000

3598 Carpenters Green Ln: Wang Jiang to Ogunbodede Eniola & Oladokun; $790,000

4530 Leslie Ave: Schaefer Betty Ann to Affirmed Tc LLC; $130,000

5301 Donjoy Dr: Gds Real Estate LLC to Williams Jamie Lyn; $565,000

9606 Park Manor: Banks Judith A Tr to Worthington William H Tr; $649,900

Bond Hill

1213 California Ave: Bank Of New York Mellon The to Metoyer Amy; $59,325

1412 Laidlaw Ave: Cornerstone Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Burnett Group LLC; $77,000

1718 Avonlea Ave: Denson Ollie M to Winstead Tony L; $90,000

5008 Newfield Ave: Duckie Homes LLC to Brookins Matthew; $172,000

Business District

15 Fourth St: Jindal Steven K to Upadhyay Devan; $324,900

808 Elm St: French John F Tr to Knock Madison L; $425,000

Camp Washington

2900 Colerain Ave: Smreg LLC to 2900 Colerain Ave Oz LLC; $229,000

3087 Massachusetts Ave: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Bishop Venita; $135,000

Carthage

23 Seventy-seventh St: Mckee Klinette D to Perez Jennifer; $37,630

6801 Fairpark Ave: B & O Horizon Properties LLC to Hanit Properties LLC; $73,000

Cheviot

3404 Robb Ave: Lee Janet G to Jjs Holding LLC; $75,000

3912 Harding Ave: Schwarte Kristopher M & Elizabeth K to Ofori Jesse; $180,000

3950 Glenmore Ave: Lewis Charles C Jr to French Adam; $156,000

Cleves

629 Miami Ave: Kuhlman Lozena to 2740 Properties LLC; $105,000

Clifton

325 Resor Ave: A M P Inc to Wimmel Robert William & Lisa Ann Kaltenthaler; $1,095,000

854 Old Ludlow Ave: Cowett Mark L & Joan Y to Butcher Jeffery & Christine M Polomsky; $320,000

854 Rue De La Paix: Wright Cherie F Tr to Worley Lauren; $240,900

Colerain Township

10049 Menominee Dr: Reckelhoff John to Pinnell Ashley Petter Fritz; $120,000

10113 Menominee Dr: Mize Michael to Hoffman Cameron; $215,000

10213 Storm Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC; $160,000

11945 Stonequarry Ct: Lence Patricia G to Hughes Jason & Tiffany Andrews; $426,500

11979 Waldon Dr: Thomas Travis J to Stephenson Shante; $269,900

12151 Westerly Dr: Dalton Daniel Jr to Garcia Alisia & Samuel Suar Jiatz; $190,000

2321 Clover Crest Dr: Nusekabel Margaret to Great Home Investments LLC; $75,000

2374 Lincoln Ave: Nianen Aya Yvonne to Coundoul Amadou & Moustapha; $213,000

2376 Lincoln Ave: Nianen Aya Yvonne to Coundoul Amadou & Moustapha; $213,000

2465 Wilson Ave: Smith Terrece K to Magar Regina & Rayden; $155,000

2635 Struble Rd: Jjs Holding LLC to Ostendorf Enterprises LLC; $160,000

2756 Overdale Dr: Lre 1 LLC to Kodiak Investor Group LLC; $265,000

2921 Glenaire Dr: Rdr Glenaire LLC to Rogers Cheryl Ann; $85,158

3207 Mcgill Ln: Ott Mary Joyce to Blust Gary Jr & Wendy Blust; $240,000

3264 Pebblebrook Ln: 38 East Court LLC to Dallas Twenty LLC; $160,000

3277 Sienna Dr: Wallace Real Estate LLC to Anderson Bryce C & Jasmine D Fitzpatrick; $215,000

3283 Pebblebrook Ln: Roth Carol Ann to Pennington Chaz; $161,000

3422 Niagara St: Conrex Ml Sma 2019-01 Operating Company LLC to Aguilon Fidelia; $143,000

3673 Galbraith Rd: Detmering Zona to Mcmichael Karen A Tr; $205,000

3701 Galbraith Rd: Allgeier Joan to Brundidge Nicole Kapyrice; $149,000

4534 Blue Rock Rd: Hudepohl Mitchell to Hudepohl Christopher A & Kristen M; $250,000

5566 Dry Ridge Rd: Bushman Walter B Jr & Anthony to Meiser Danielle & Jason; $345,000

6690 Blue Rock Rd: Deckert Juliana R to Salas Jr Francisco & Fabiola Heredia; $485,000

6696 Blue Rock Rd: Deckert Juliana R to Salas Jr Francisco & Fabiola Heredia; $485,000

7079 Colerain Ave: Foad Baher S & Wafaa Tr to Garvey Academy LLC; $170,000

7215 Creekview Dr: Roberto Deborah to Alemu Selamawit Tsegaw; $85,000

7236 Creekview Dr: Wickes Glenn C & Deborah A to Budke Jackson; $119,000

7555 Squirrel Creek Dr: Layne Mary Anne to Murphy Michael & Sherry; $625,000

8938 Summercrest Dr: Williams David E & Jennifer to Higdon Eric & Hollianne; $465,000

9483 Loralinda Dr: Oldendick Christopher & Bethany J Wilson to Hausfeld Nicole Ann & Sherri Von Walden; $181,800

9596 Pippin Rd: Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC to Super Rental LLC; $80,000

9828 Marino Dr: Campbell Benjamin to Willliams Claire Jeannette & Kurtis; $64,500

9973 Skyridge Dr: Cook Brandyn V to Brown Derek Scott; $236,000

Blue Rock Rd: Deckert Juliana R to Salas Jr Francisco & Fabiola Heredia; $485,000

Merril Ct: Grand Communities Ltd to Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $172,000

Sweetbay Cir: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Lane Anthereca Edmerson & Marvin; $575,098

Sweetbay Cir: Grand Communities Ltd to Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $172,000

College Hill

1095 North Bend Rd: Vb One LLC to Jewett Kimberly Patricia; $142,000

1228 Hollywood Ave: Dozier Marqueita Forte @5 to Dozier Forte Marqueita @4; $36,820

1539 Elkton Pl: Fia Management Corp to Qz Funding Inc; $130,000

1712 Llanfair Ave: Hoffman Patricia A to Jenick Investments LLC; $36,000

5816 Argus Rd: White Gavin to Bland Deborah; $18,000

6014 Hamilton Ave: Pearce Harry E III & Nancy A to Queen City Station Ii LLC; $360,000

7886 Bobolink Dr: Vb One LLC to Ewing Tony; $130,000

Columbia Tusculum

3435 Golden Ave: Niklas Paul L Tr to 3435 Golden Ave 1402 LLC; $650,094

480 Stanley Ave: Vigran Alexander J Tr to Horvath Mark Steven; $467,000

Corryville

2728 Glendora Ave: Das Interests II LLC to Jsjn Associates LLC; $480,000

3315 Jefferson Ave: Lawera Nathan & Lori Weide to Hansson Bjorn & Karten; $255,000

Crosby Township

6975 Chapel Ln: Buehner Benjamin & Jessica to Blessing Mark & Sally; $525,000

Deer Park

4115 Superior Ave: Sfr3-000 LLC to Hicks Dawn & Alexander Conover; $194,000

4167 Oleary Ave: Strait Matthew David to Stiens Bray & Hannah; $250,100

4439 Clifford Rd: Gress Miranda & Steven to Dovale Carly; $315,000

Wentworth Ln: Dietrich Ryan & Alexandra to Dietrich Ryan & Alexandra; $366,515

Delhi Township

339 Bob Dr: Adams Miranda to Reisiger Matthew & Sara; $210,000

4477 Glenhaven Rd: Colliton Sean E & Mallory Kendall Sanders to Elomo Rosine; $245,000

5457 Cleander Dr: Dell Casey & Jacqueline to Khwanmuang Renu; $260,500

560 Palmerston Dr: Pohlkamp John J Trs & Joann E Trs to Haleu Kim; $265,000

6060 Greenside Dr: Drees Company The to Ott Dennis S & Deborah; $489,900

6730 Rapid Run Rd: Heil Alexander M & Elizabeth J Kane to Kane Elizabeth J; $127,000

East End

1923 Riverside Dr: Fox Deborah Ann to Perrino Nicholas D Trustee; $1,400,000

253 Worth St: Collins Paul E to Manager Lukas & John Roberts; $192,500

East Price Hill

1640 Minion Ave: Traore Aboubacar to 105 Houses LLC; $52,000

2842 Lehman Rd: King James L to Mullen William Leroy Jr Tr & Katelyn Rose Tr; $65,000

3320 Freddie Dr: Sfr3 040 LLC to Zuiderhoek Joshua; $145,500

431 Considine Ave: Sanctuary Holding Group LLC to Hill Brandon & Samantha Mcdaniel; $207,000

650 Hawthorne Ave: 3f Inc to Robinson Katelyn & Gregory II; $345,000

East Walnut Hills

415 Bond Pl: Mehnert Thomas & Martha C to Goodwin Amy; $505,000

Elmwood Place

504 Maple St: Lopez Cristiam Jonni Alvaro to Tominson Randy & Isabel Larkins; $190,000

Evanston

1618 Merrimac St: Fowler Catherine B Tr to Bender Jason C & Amie Rollins Bender; $695,000

1915 Clarion Ave: Rudolph-nurredin Aisha N & Willie James Holsey to Caruso David & Meg; $290,000

2002 Clarion Ave: Thomas Carolyn to Shah Parth & Arti Panchal; $280,000

2138 Madison Rd: Goswami Rinki to Flora Alexis Della; $185,000

3316 Hackberry St: 184 Properties LLC to Thomas Ronald D; $36,470

3443 Trimble Ave: Williams Robyn T to Broerman Drew; $300,000

Evendale

10370 Kingsport Dr: Gibson Barbara A & Doug to Lynch Peter S & Majella M; $365,000

10520 Wyscarver Rd: Ringel Charles to Prows James Steven & Rita Ann; $167,710

3695 Carpenters Creek Dr: Atmaca Faruk & Gamze to Vennemeyer John; $875,000

Fairfax

3718 Lonsdale St: Light Homes LLC to Stum Robert Joseph & Bridget Katherine; $627,500

3875 Belmont Ave: Henderson Cathy D to We Buy Homes LLC; $202,500

3984 Watterson Rd: Hazelwood Homes LLC to Dulaney Evan & Mackenzie Duan; $355,000

Forest Park

11037 Embassy Dr: Cottings Betty L to Abernethy Bethany A; $153,228

11700 Pellston Ct: Sv Properties Iii LLC to Cadet 23 LLC; $2,021,000

Glendale

10805 Chester Rd: Birmele Douglas E & Michele N to Good James; $350,000

Golf Manor

2602 Ardmore Ave: Kessler Rachel & Daniel Isaac to Karp Yeshaya & Esther Edelson; $245,000

2636 Canterbury Ave: Kelly Benjamin J Tr & Betsey J Tr to Watson Brittany Buttry & Kyle; $280,000

6210 Mayflower Ave: Johnson Bridget L to Winters Cameron R; $236,000

6227 Mayflower Ave: Frazier Raceine L to Burnett Group LLC; $150,000

6466 Mayflower Ave: Juncker Grant J to Baron Ronna; $263,000

Green Township

1760 Linneman Rd: Dignan Patricia M to Rine Presley & Jason Edward Hall; $240,000

1808 Ballymore Ln: Sycamore Gables Development LLC to Reilly Thomas M Sr & Patricia A; $85,000

2205 Fayhill Dr: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $303,280

3086 Limestone Cr: Becker Raymond & Shirley to Miller Lisa Mrarie & Eric; $275,000

3225 Crimson Ln: Lynch Peter S & Majella M to Mims Taswan Nicko & Larmonica Mims; $265,000

3357 Starhaven Tl: Foster Yvonne to Hopkins Connie L & Mark E; $300,000

3379 Harwinton Ln: Ferguson Iv William A & Carmen A to Th Property Owner I LLC; $230,000

3431 Ebenezer Rd: Kidd Jr Mack A to Ayers Travis G & Chelsea L Meade; $243,000

3519 West Fork Rd: Wethington Sandi to Sherritt II Steve; $112,000

3609 Krierview Dr: Doran Stephen M to Mayes Kim A; $315,000

3830 Virginia Ct: Simon Nancy L to Weeks Brandon James; $225,000

3855 Virginia Ct: 3mc Services Inc to Cox Jacqlyn R; $247,200

3890 Hubble Rd: Grubenhoff Anna to Maraan Benjamin Manalo; $330,000

4388 Pinecroft Dr: Rogers Steven J & Lindsay L Campbell to Spiller Steffoni & Darrell Reeves; $257,500

4911 Arbor Woods Ct: Johns Daniel J Tr to Nieberding Jean Carol; $240,000

4921 Arbor Woods Ct: Odonnell Deborah L Powell to Bhatti Shamaun & Julie Kahles; $245,000

5214 Peterborough Dr: Ingles Nathaniel R & Michelle R to Altman Robert Eugene Iii & Carol Michelle; $530,000

5424 Sidney Rd: Maxey Jessica & Sarayi Hatendi to 5424 Sidney LLC; $93,000

5424 Sidney Rd: Maxey Jessica & Sarayi Hatendi to Maxey Jessica & Sarayi Hatendi; $25,200

5529 Lawrence Rd: Schoenung Laverne H to Helmers Richard M; $205,000

5583 Jamies Oak Ct: Schmitt Jeffrey B & Christy M Tr to Scherpenberg Andrew T & Margaret A; $420,000

5617 Vogel Rd: Heger Alix M & Jamie M Heger to Rahm Alayana & Lincoln Beckner Jr; $230,000

5632 Pattie Ct: Vonlehmden Jane M Tr to Collins Charles B; $260,000

5705 Haubner Rd: Seiter Danielle R to Bowen Mallory Mariah & Preston John Zaleski; $305,000

5727 High Tree Dr: Moser Joann to Bermas Leilanie A; $250,000

5802 Lawrence Rd: Laib Margaret G Tr to Schaefer Justin H; $239,900

6083 West Fork Rd: Patel Kalpesh & Sunita to Neupane Lachhu & Som Basnet; $585,000

6159 Gaines Rd: Ambrosiano Nicholas Trs & Elizabeth A Trs to Micheli Kevin & Jessica; $226,000

6467 Werk Rd: Ott Dennis S Tr to Zinser Kevin A & Annie M Trustee Of The Akz Tr; $2,500,000

7748 Bridge Point Dr: Feldkamp Ryan B to Brockmann Joseph Edward; $194,900

Starvue Dr: Abernathy Russ & Elizabeth M to Rueve John & Peggy; $185,000

Greenhills

76 Drummond St: Striker David to Stahl Gregory & Shelby Jean; $82,000

Harrison

1102 South Branch: Lawson Brenda Tr to White Hansford E Tr & Sandra S White Tr; $450,000

1212 Michael Dr: Krise Webster M Iii Tr & Sandra K Tr to Bretnitz Gregg & Dawne; $415,500

1271 Springfield Dr: Potts Stephanie Nicole & Erin Michels to Sams Darrell & Karen; $310,000

1323 Springfield Dr: Cox Scott Jr & Jacqueline to Franklin Jesse W; $425,000

173 Circle Dr: Ramsey Joseph N to Golsch Haley & Matthew Weisbrodt; $240,000

650 Deerfield Dr: Elliott David M & Jane A to Harvey Laura Nicole & Michael; $286,000

8782 Ardmore Pl: Nvr Inc to Mcdonald Jodi J & Thomas; $322,910

Harrison Township

10093 Baughman Rd: Losekamp Angela M & Joshua M Stapleton to Knecht Michael P & Colleen; $335,000

10499 Sugardale Dr: Sharf Andrew & Kiley to Murphy Matthew William & Kaitlyn Rae Bianca Beck; $315,000

Hartwell

54 Sheehan Ave: Derese Noh S & Mekdelawit Galicha to Cox Michael P; $220,000

Hyde Park

1129 Rookwood Dr: Chavez Elizabeth Rose to Robinson Brittany & Michael; $1,550,000

2162 Grandin Rd: Mcgrath Gregory K to Brinker John R Tr; $1,190,000

2444 Madison Rd: Freysinger Valeria to Williams Mollie A; $315,000

2444 Madison Rd: Schoolfield Sarah L to Kelly Susanna G Tr; $382,500

2873 Minto Ave: Haas Victoria to Cobble II Lloyd Dale & Amanda; $580,000

3025 Springer Ave: Kline Dana to Gregory Melanie L & Matthew J Reynolds; $830,000

3533 Saybrook Ave: Vanasek Paul T & Jamie Nicole Voss to Stenftenagel Kathryn & Nicholas Ratterman; $320,000

Observatory Pl: Gilene Salvatore A Tr to Defoor William R & Catherine A; $24,000

Indian Hill

6375 Hunters Tl: Paul Ryan J Tr to Elliott Lisa C; $1,450,000

7255 Algonquin Dr: Glass James G Tr @3 to Freshley Fred Daniel & Jill; $1,300,000

7305 Drake Rd: Zwolshen Janice M & Jennifer P Macke to Zwolshen Janice M; $411,450

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Breed Karen A; $895,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Peterloon Meadows Inc to Marek Brian & Catherine; $895,000

Kennedy Heights

3542 Amberacres Dr: Jjj & Julia P Wesselkamper to Nadel Andrew & Carolyn Baskin; $249,900

5781 Kennedy Ave: Smart Gladys to Homecorp Financial LLC; $145,000

6117 Hedge Ave: Klie Barbara-ann to Ausbrooks Tabitha A & Mitchel P Matusik; $215,000

6252 Rogers Park Pl: Larkins Ventures LLC to Gilliam Courtney Ann & Wesley James Mcintosh; $468,000

Lockland

307 Mill St: Wallen Lorene B Tr & Regina K Baldauf Tr to Smith Cynthia L; $200,000

404 Hillside Ave: Stephenson Jena & Chevalier D Harris to Morgan Jaide & Samantha Heis; $178,000

Loveland

1085 Stratford Ct: Woellert Dave & Alexandra to Mitchell Taylor; $195,000

135 Woodcrest Dr: Strater Alexander Gregory & Kari Jordan to Delgado Alejandro & Lauren; $583,000

160 Dogwood Dr: Carroll Thomas I to Higgins Sarah & Michael; $617,500

1819 Lindenhall Dr: Fusco Jonathon & Sarah M to Strater Kari; $375,000

20 Miamiview Dr: Leever Bruce E to Affinity Management Group LLC; $165,000

205 Elm St: Lane Vera E to Ideal Aim LLC; $85,000

608 Centre St: Balzer Rena M & Tamera S Duncan to Sehlhorst Eric; $302,000

820 Carrington Pl: Patel Utkarshkumar M & Prunalibahen U to Bruner Linda & Kevin J; $217,500

843 Oak Canyon Dr: Fedders Jerome L & Kathleen E to Senkowski Mark D & Meagan K; $525,000

Lower Price Hill

2354 Warsaw Ave: Laflare Imports LLC to Grigorian Arman & Jacqueline Panossian; $95,000

2701 Lehman Rd: Kremer Paul T Successor Tr to Rose Laura; $58,000

730 Burns St: Llausas Estates LLC to Stone Mary; $185,000

917 State Ave: 917 State Ave LLC to Davis & Biddle Properties LLC; $415,000

923 State Ave: 917 State Ave LLC to Davis & Biddle Properties LLC; $415,000

Madeira

6236 Margo Ln: Hope Thomas E Tr & Daniel B Tr to Hope Hannah & Christopher M Timmerding; $350,000

6794 Dawson Rd: Morgan Rachel Elizabeth & Jeffrey D Guggenheim to Tesmond Richard Donald & Katherine Phillips; $485,000

6859 Esther Ln: Tourtelot David W to Garfias Jorge Luis & Emily; $210,000

7237 Longfield Dr: Crofford Clifford Daniel & Julia Lee to Hileman Jeffrey & Jessica; $410,000

Madisonville

3860 Duck Creek Rd: Shingler Dodi Estelle to Alvarez Camilo Andres Barrera; $565,000

4326 Whetsel Ave: Jackson Re LLC to Sargent David; $465,000

4715 Osgood St: Luers Christopher J & Katherine to Carnam Neal & Barbara Tr; $389,900

5250 Charloe St: Hannan John S Ii to Parsons Jacob; $223,000

5341 Grand Vista Ct: Brookstone Homes LLC to Woo James & Kristen Nicole Gmunder; $633,958

5711 Peabody Ave: Moore Kevin to On Development LLC; $180,000

6222 Chandler St: As Capital LLC to Lam Mink Khoa; $335,000

6629 Roe St: Aprieto Properties LLC to Hall Sarah E; $367,000

6710 Ledge St: Moore Kevin to Db3 Investments Llp; $30,000

Mariemont

3756 Pocahontas Ave: Green Michael P & Emily C to Ledonne Garrett & Lindsay Kramer; $500,000

3809 Petoskey Ave: Surette Henri C Tr & Rita M Cole Tr to Hetzler Maria; $162,500

3851 Homewood Rd: Durfee Karen B to Ille Christopher & Megan; $555,000

Miami Township

3120 Triplecrown Dr: Northcutt Margo R & Robert H Jr to Gorsler Robert & Olivia; $457,000

3783 Yorkshire Cr: Mcdonough Joanna to Baker Victoria M & Jack L; $355,000

4440 Zion Rd: Correll Home Remodeling LLC to Staigl Kevin Michael Iii; $300,000

7814 Bridgetown Rd: Deerwester Kelly & Sean Black to Martin John T & Heather L; $178,000

Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $72,660

Barnbougle Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660

Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $93,525

Jeanette Dr: Hoffbauer James & Reuben Carranza to Schinkal William A & Theresa M; $67,000

Millvale

1917 Emma Pl: Ratliff Roy G to Patton Bonnie M & Rene K; $55,500

Montgomery

10081 Zig Zag Rd: Wilder J Samuel & Sara J to Gelis Anna Maria; $451,000

10430 Twinkle Ln: Deluca Ralph to Rx Capital LLC; $270,000

10555 Montgomery Rd: Eve Brian Tr & Cynthia J Schivone Tr to Bates Carol; $179,900

7931 Jolain Dr: Bechtold Diane Tr to Bechtold Mary Diane; $385,000

8720 Tiburon Dr: Weissbuch Michael E & Debbe J Poley-weissbuch to Biggs Debra D & Douglas R; $575,000

9200 Montgomery Rd: First Fruits LLC to Reactive Properties LLC; $148,000

9795 Zig Zag Rd: Hornback Robert A & Malea A to Pollock James; $1,375,000

9816 Orchard Tl: Ashford Homes LLC to Charcar LLC; $805,000

Mount Adams

1014 Celestial St: Scudder-marker Lisa to Bauer Lafe; $414,000

Mount Airy

2354 Whitewood Ln: Rai Karna L to Mock Elizabeth G & Samuel; $230,000

5835 Monfort Hills Ave: Mashinot Jeffrey A to Spurling Melissa; $194,000

7 Tanglewood Ln: Stephani Andrew J & Robin L Totsch to Parrott David Andrew & Adrienne J Barth Parrott; $470,000

Mount Auburn

1801 Walker St: Warner Michelle E to Barjuca John & Bria Deshea; $1,300,000

Mount Lookout

1216 Cliff Laine Dr: Magrish Robert Coleman to Foster Kathryn Hooker & Kyle Scott; $762,500

1334 Herschel Ave: Presnell Barbara M & Beau T to Kimes Caitlin Carey & Kevin David; $680,000

2994 Alpine Te: Adkins Helene to Howell Jennifer A & Brian S; $975,000

Mount Washington

1286 Cristway Ct: Miller Michael W to Miller Darby Nicole; $232,500

1375 Thornbird Dr: Schumacher Stephanie M & Luke J to Mai Vu & Lauren Creditt; $565,000

1727 Tiffany Ln: Corden Erin to Costello Nicholas L; $265,000

2545 Ranchvale Dr: Roepke Judith W Tr to Khoury Benedetta & Richard Smithmeyer; $320,000

6428 Copperleaf Ln: Lee James Jaehoon & Suzanna M to Margrisso Jonathan & Stephanie; $405,000

Newtown

3211 Harriet Ln: Strole Amy to Broerman Foster Properties LLC; $125,000

North Avondale

203 Wedgewood Ave: Dunn Julia L & Michael C to Elmlinger Denise A; $350,000

3940 Red Bud Ave: Ziemba Robert J & Suzanne to Cappel William Gregory & Tara Lynn; $655,000

3963 Parker Pl: Clark Louise Estate Of to Parish Lawrence; $80,000

3972 Ardmore Ave: J & K Products Unlimited LLC to Tfg Holdings Cincy LLC; $154,815

986 Avondale Ave: Protide Ventures to North Avondale Development Ltd; $331,320

North College Hill

1274 Prospect Pl: Mtglq Investors L P to Stm 21 LLC; $112,000

1517 Northridge Dr: Rapien Amanda Marie to Smith Emma; $230,000

1823 Cordova Ave: Four50LLC to Collins Sarah & Nick; $158,000

1906 Knollridge Ln: Swift Russell to Cheatham Isaiah; $205,000

1916 Acorn Dr: Thompson Pamela J to Pollard Jeffrie L & Brandice; $202,000

7003 Clovernoll Dr: Merk Holdings Oh 1 LLC to Rutland Tris & Isiah Edwards Jr; $204,000

Northside

1421 Chase Ave: Howard Clay Bertha Mae to Buy The Freanchise Inc Dba Buy The Best Flip; $145,000

1607 Robinson Cr: Neighborhood Enrichment LLC to O Donell Casey; $220,000

1640 Chase Ave: Debbie & James Brown to Maher Made Construction LLC; $40,000

1640 Chase Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Pm Real Estate Holdings LLC; $81,000

1640 Chase Ave: Maher Made Construction LLC to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $59,900

1751 Chase Ave: Leathers Andrew Mark & Amy Fottler to Fisher Meghan E & Cory Clausius; $395,000

4133 Georgia Ave: Jackson Sarah E & Mattew G Peattie to Pace John K @3; $435,000

4157 Lakeman St: Dunn Christopher T to Beckmeyer Louis J & Cynthia S; $210,000

4230 Fergus St: Grand Vista Investments LLC to Underwood Wade Alan & Claire Curran; $412,500

4668 Kirby Ave: Vb One LLC to Young Tonette & Jerry; $150,000

Norwood

1721 Hopkins Ave: Cooper Rhys G to Zecher Matthew; $45,000

1743 Mills Ave: Muench Amy M & Mason E to Sadowski Claire Elizabeth & Nicholas Paul Burwinke; $386,000

1745 Mills Ave: Muench Amy M & Mason E to Sadowski Claire Elizabeth & Nicholas Paul Burwinke; $386,000

1819 Maple Ave: Strope Kevin to Alcaraz Jorge; $225,000

1830 Lincoln Ave: Cooke Property Investments LLC to Russomanno Joseph G; $255,000

2127 Slane Ave: Kleemax Holdings LLC to Shaw Kristen & Kyle Gerschutz; $395,000

2230 Quatman Ave: Lofquist Jonathan & Marissa Dagostino to Mardanus Budiono Austin G; $270,000

2316 Quatman Ave: Murphy William G & Ruth Ellen to Ventura Builders Group LLC; $125,000

2348 Robertson Ave: Momich Marlene to Whr Properties LLC; $164,565

2361 Highland Ave: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Bigelow Amy G & Benjamin R; $360,000

2414 Jefferson Ave: Acree Mark A to Acree Jared Richard & Kendra; $200,000

2512 Melrose Ave: Ellis Daniel J Tr & Angela R Tr to Limke Lucy & David Brower; $401,000

3750 Floral Ave: Waynick Joshua to Hornbach Doug; $322,000

4117 Huston Ave: Melton Greg to Illyria Investments LLC; $125,000

4316 Ivanhoe Ave: Burghardt Travis & Rebekah to Morehart Emma & Zachary Puperi; $450,000

4318 Montgomery Rd: River City Mortgage LLC to Pure Beauty & Extension Bar LLC; $505,000

4320 Montgomery Rd: River City Mortgage LLC to Pure Beauty & Extension Bar LLC; $505,000

4405 Ashland Ave: Haase David & Diane to Goisby Robert; $241,000

4796 Poplar St: Wissman Frances E to Rp3 Funding LLC; $120,000

4802 Oak St: Vogel Joyce C to Proper Offer LLC; $70,696

Oakley

2751 Madison Rd: Smith Kristin D to Harding Aaron & Amy; $545,000

2840 Minot Ave: Blue Chip City Homes LLC to Jung Jonathan & Kyland R Frooman; $375,000

3331 Claramont Ave: Bison Investments LLC to Vonderbrink Lauren; $375,000

3559 Rawson Pl: Rose Zachary to Rivera Roxana Y; $335,000

3843 Isabella Ave: Simmons Mark R & Rebekah A Karns to Dant James Tyler & Maura Elizabeth Collins; $457,511

3851 Drake Ave: Knights Watch LLC The to Hanneken Abigail E; $649,000

3921 Oakpark Pl: Burnett Group LLC to Gayman Bree & Dale; $249,000

Over-the-Rhine

1202 Main St: Ricci Michael Douglas to Schuman Daniel & Andrew Schuman; $170,000

1222 Republic St: Wadhwa Gauri to Wadhwa Subodh K & Meena; $270,000

125 Goethe St: Radley James W to Coleman Tiffany N & De Mico T; $695,000

26 Mercer St: Mercer Street LLC to Stefanou Christopher J & Adrianna Kusovski; $700,000

27 Mercer St: Dace Tiffany to Wadhwa Gauri; $390,000

88 Mulberry St: Smith Michael to Huntwork Michael Allen & Marguerite Shea; $130,000

Pleasant Ridge

2959 Mapleleaf Ave: Gescheider James C to Beck Kevin; $259,900

3311 Beredith Pl: Shank Reed A to Schoewe John P; $375,000

3316 Woodford Rd: Curry Chelsea & Adam to Wolf Kayla C & Derek; $495,000

Reading

1652 Trillium Ct: Mullins John David Jr @4 to Miller Jeffrey; $239,000

8439 Reading Rd: Cox Phillip to Washington Crystal L; $161,800

9 Clark Rd: Cox Phillip to Washington Crystal L; $161,800

Riverside

140 Palisades Pointe: Maher John & Marjorie to Debruler Dalton; $140,000

161 Palisades Pointe: Vaccaro Barbara J & Nathaniel K Bridges to Grady Grant G; $120,000

Roselawn

7751 Stillwell Rd: Jackson Michelle to Jackson Dion D; $314,204

Sedamsville

724 Steiner Ave: Perkins W C to Vici Cincinnati LLC; $30,000

Sharonville

10899 Lemarie Dr: Thompson Kelly R & Jessica R to Wethington Amber & Tylar Fisk; $243,470

11407 Rockfield Ct: Ltd Properties Rockville Ct LLC to Altus Rockfield LLC; $775,000

11481 Chester Rd: Yang Tina H Y to Ou Yibin; $600,000

11974 Algiers Dr: Bestway Real Estate LLC to Washington Carrie J & Darryl Bournes; $266,000

3200 Kemper Rd: Ltd Properties-cincinnati LLC to Altus Kemper LLC; $813,690

3581 Cornell Rd: Eaken Christine to Camardo Bradley & Caitlyn Hanson; $277,000

Silverton

3856 Oak Crest Ave: Roof Turner Lee & Megan Kay Adair to Gottdiner Kaitlyn; $290,000

6637 Elwynne Dr: Dinh Tri Minh & Mai T Huynh to Crase Patrick M; $324,999

South Fairmount

1776 Queen City Ave: Kerst RealityLLC to Mendez Thomas Benedicto; $15,800

1912 Montrose St: Sordo Griffin to Gutlacht Holdings LLC; $41,000

2286 Schoedinger Ave: 513 Houses LLC to Sandoval Heron; $10,000

Springdale

12094 Crossings Dr: Golden Elmer L to Imb Holdings LLC; $145,500

123 Silverwood Cr: Hannon Glen A & Rebecca L to Velasquez Morales Kelly Beatriz &; $289,000

817 Weymouth Ct: Cook Lorenzo E & Tonya A to White Carmen; $280,000

Springfield Township

1021 Southfield Ct: A3t Capital Partners LLC to Richardson Evan C & Katherine H; $215,000

1041 Chatterton Dr: Williams Amber Lynn & Kevin Sylvester Burkhart to Schall Becca T; $287,000

10687 Toulon Dr: Williams Carolyn Thompson to Bank Of America Na; $192,590

10920 Hamilton Ave: Sv Properties II to Cadet 23 LLC; $2,337,000

12115 Brookway Dr: Olivas Marcos & Celine to Mcgrew Tamara; $380,000

1444 Hartwood Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC; $110,000

1545 Meredith Dr: Donegan Gail F to Stm 21 LLC; $105,000

1546 Springdale Rd: Smith Albert to Worley Daniel & Grace A Prescott; $280,000

1799 John Gray Rd: Q Offers A LLC to Omari Roza & Asende Juma; $260,000

1840 Lotushill Dr: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $303,280

1856 Edgewater Dr: Kachele Douglas H Jr & Beatriz Dulcelina Berrios Cerrato to Th Property Owner I LLC; $230,000

1995 Roosevelt Ave: Olga Gorshkova LLC to Shachtay Tracy; $235,000

2067 Greenpine Dr: Zix Kevin Joseph to Gaines Rosalyn A & Christopher A; $310,000

2111 Miles Woods Dr: Myers Aubry to Doll Laura M; $280,000

2342 Garrison Dr: Poudyel Dev C to Tamang Dhan Bahadur & Dhan Maya Moktan; $299,000

267 Forestwood Dr: Roberts Daryl W to G & L Developement Group LLC; $140,000

456 Meadowcrest Rd: Braverman Linda Tr to Donmez Yvonne M; $287,000

6940 Bryn Mawr Dr: Burris Will H & Jordanna to Keefe Ryan & Hyunjung; $250,000

8400 Mayfair St: Marshall Sally J to Schroeder Paul; $130,000

8979 Cherry Blossom Ln: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs Ii LLC; $303,280

918 Garnoa Dr: Scherpenberg Andrew to Blake Ryan M; $250,000

St. Bernard

183 Meadow Ave: Isfort Helena E Trs & Robert C Trs to 183 Meadow Ave LLC; $225,000

301 Ross Ave: Wilson Patricia J & Joseph M Jr to Caudillo Clark Alana N & Bryce M Clark; $200,000

306 Delmar Ave: Boylan Jan E to Kadric Ena & Adam James Arveson; $304,000

308 Delmar Ave: Boylan Jan E to Kadric Ena & Adam James Arveson; $304,000

4243 Greenlee Ave: Whyte Mark to Stephenson Shante; $215,000

4273 Minmor Dr: Vonder Meulen Gregory L to Cooney Laurel & Andrew J Gillihan; $256,900

Sycamore Township

10869 Ponds Ln: Tezer Sevilay to Garikapati Smitha & Srinivasa Maguluri; $270,000

11465 Brittany Woods Ln: Petrossian Oleg M & Janna N to Rucker Jennifer; $515,000

12101 First Ave: Bartolon Ludy Yanet to Perez Glendy Roblero; $150,000

3765 Jeffrey Ct: Nguyen Tam to Vo Vi Thanh Thuy & Nhat Hoang Minh Nguyen; $340,000

4651 Largo Dr: Four Walls LLC to Holwadel Anna R; $250,000

4940 Elmcrest Ln: Jaspers Pamela A to Weber Kurt & Christina Pan; $720,000

5039 Bayberry Dr: Holtman Michael R to Rodrigo Angela Alvarez &; $687,000

7294 Chetbert Dr: Mangold Franziska to Berry Kysha; $155,000

7741 Kennedy Ln: Willis Catherine S to Broxterman David; $525,000

8605 Sturbridge Dr: Tribbe Patrick D Tr to Xu Fang & Detian Leng; $615,000

Symmes Township

10051 Humphrey Rd: Schott Mitchell & Lindsay to Jaspers Pamela A; $500,000

10488 Mulberry St: Portmess Jay W to Mcgillis Jesslyn & John Heal; $480,000

10913 Shadow Glen Dr: Klueh Douglas W Tr & Christine A Tr to Long Linda S Tr; $705,000

11641 Kemperwoods Dr: Viswanathan Gopal B to Muszynski Luk Joseph & Emily Ragland; $680,000

12011 Carrington Ln: M David Plus LLC to Becker Ruth E & James L Becker; $229,900

12090 Mason Rd: Infinity Investments Group LLC to Mason Montgomery 12090 LLC; $1,565,000

8425 Preakness Ln: Alloway Rita R to Chen Jimmy & Simin Zhang; $800,000

9515 Kemper Rd: Fissel David M & Nicole Christopher to Brower Ryan & Nanci; $819,000

9871 Stonebridge Dr: Vma Properties LLC to Goodwin Christopher R & Stephanie A; $375,000

Walnut Hills

2100 Sinton Ave: Lee Tiffany C to Blake Edwin R III; $248,000

955 Nassau St: Poindexter David W & Brenda B to Van Dyke Ivette Muzquiz & Cole Anthony; $315,000

West End

421 Clark St: Federal Mortgage Financial Corporation Group Ltd to Ima Properties LLC; $526,000

West Price Hill

1015 Schiff Ave: Angie Properties LLC to Schumacher Cassie; $176,000

1639 Kellywood Ave: Edmondson Douglas W & Krista R to Cook Shana L; $320,000

1862 Ashbrook Dr: Grish Teresa to Ccf Residential Rentals LLC; $119,900

4240 Loubell Ln: Vb One LLC to Brower Blake Antonio; $110,000

Westwood

2600 Gehrum Ln: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Elton Tyra; $175,000

3038 Feltz Ave: Esselman Michael M to Williams Ben & Hannah; $195,000

3064 Hegry Cr: Hegry Circle LLC to Fields Christopher P; $125,000

3242 Stanhope Ave: Smith Joshua & Jaide Morgan to Clark Mason A @ 3; $170,000

3304 Daytona Ave: Rose Jason to Cheek Andrew; $225,000

3401 Epworth Ave: Cliff-perbix Christopher & Caitlin to Neumann Brian Joseph & William Freddie Arrowood; $261,000

3408 Gerold Dr: Vb Six LLC to Argueta Osman Rene Cabrera; $183,000

3436 Belltone Ave: 105 Houses LLC to Ruiz Ivon Araceli & Rogelio Soto; $78,000

3599 Schwartze Ave: Silva Julio Antonio to Bodhi Tree Rei LLC; $275,000

Whitewater Township

6269 Brooks Rd: Helton Joshua D & Alexandria N to Harper Rita & Leslie Neal Harper Iii; $295,000

6843 State Route 128: Rc Miami Investments LLC to Ogajnin Financial LLC; $506,500

6849 State Route 128: Rc Miami Investments LLC to Ogajnin Financial LLC; $506,500

6869 State Route 128: Rc Miami Investments LLC to Ogajnin Financial LLC; $506,500

7985 Ferry St: Preferred Property Investments Inc to Knauer Dylan W; $199,900

7985 Ferry St: Preferred Property Investments Inc to Knauer Dylan W; $199,900

Woodlawn

10380 Julian Dr: Weh Properties LLC to Jbmeister10380 LLC; $1,105,000

Julian Dr: Weh Properties LLC to Jbmeister10380 LLC; $1,105,000

Wyoming

1228 Ridgecliff Rd: Heldman Jean N to Henderson James E & Gregory L Chwala; $537,000

334 Washington Ave: Mullins Branon & Leona Coleman C/o Prodigy Properties Receiver to Lions Remodeling LLC; $173,635

390 Oliver Rd: Corley Mary L & Ralph C to Corley Mary L; $158,230

445 Hilltop Ln: Ellis Joseph W & Alyssa L to Roberts Patrick Michael & Emily Harlow Roberts; $500,000

915 Reily Rd: Wiater Jeffrey A Tr to Anthony Kelsey Lynn & Thomas; $624,900

Camberly Dr: Leo J Rellim LLC to Lemasters P Reid & Kathleen C; $65,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

11008 Hayfield Drive: Jane and Cecil Begley to Carol and Steven Hinkel; $405,000

1247 Poplar Ridge Road: Sheila Schwalbach to Kevin Spaulding; $90,000

640 Marie Drive: Michelle and Jeffrey Humphreys to Darrin Sander; $376,000

771 Bluestem Ridge Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mihir Mehta; $494,500

8420 Persimmon Grove Pike: Wendy Young and Christopher Clark to Xaiver Stegman; $200,000

Bellevue

143 Center St.: Jennifer Ownes and Joe Sumpter III to Ahsley and Jordan Reinhart; $248,000

204 Cleveland Ave.: Kelsey Johnson to Maxwell Kosman; $225,000

240 Center St.: Lillian Ambrosius to Brian Hoops; $315,000

Burlington

1949 Timberwyck Lane, unit 304: Patricia Smith to David Humphries; $226,000

3076 Palmer Place: Connie Allen-Roy to Peniah Wood; $322,000

3812 Brogan Court: Christine and Scott Griffiths to Erika and Michael Meztger; $455,000

6176 Conservatory Court: Karen Ellis to Andrea and Justin Hanna; $360,000

8091 Over Par Court, unit 113F: Sally Whitledge to Amy Leonhard; $200,000

Covington

110 Winding Way, unit A: Joseph Landrum to Paul Hugunin; $180,000

114 E. 40th St.: Una and Robert Montanez to Parker Duell and Connor Duell; $256,500

126 E. 11th St.: Mackeroo Properties, LLC to AG Re Investments Ohio, LLC; $180,000

13 Levassor Place: Betty Morrison to Vicki and Mark Ziese; $308,000

153 E. 42nd St.: Rent the 859, LLC to R&R Fundings, LLC; $80,000

1613 Banklick St.: Real Equity OH, LLC to Jason Mullins Enterprises, Inc.; $91,000

1823 Madison Ave.: Numan Martinez and Roger Bedford to Santa Domingo and Samuel Benito; $105,000

1833 Jefferson Ave.: Brady Meiman to Lisa and Geoffrey Simmons; $195,000

2368 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jacquelynn Krohmer; $371,000

2370 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary Schuman and Scott Schuman; $353,000

2372 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lois Ramler-Vahlsing; $342,500

2509 Herman St.: John Larrison to Drew Lederer; $160,000

30 Dorothy Drive: Jessica and Eliajah Cole to Dana and Henry Foster; $210,000

312 E. 42nd St.: Rose and Terry Prince and Lee Vanover to Courtney Jett and William Fields; $164,000

3602 Glenn Ave.: Marsha Farrell to Kelcie Jones; $180,000

3914 Huntington Ave.: Michelle Miller and Michael Schmidt to Twin Flip, LLC; $115,000

4301 Church St.: Elizabeth Krallman to Stallion Investments, LLC; $110,000

59 Morris Place: Kevin Vondhandorf to Justine Kaminsky and James Deaton; $302,500

618 E. 16th St.: Marvin Smith to Lionkat, LLC; $60,000

Crescent Springs

2504 Aria Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Ashish and Hatalben Patel; $757,000

2520 Crosshill Drive, unit 5-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Andrenina Fernandez and Jesus Ramirez; $240,000

Crittenden

15789 Violet Road: The Estate of Annette Moore to Jessica Vasquez and Chance Riley; $194,000

Dayton

333 4th Ave.: IDD Real Estate Ohio, LLC to McKenzie Wood and Jordan Moore; $223,000

415 Dayton Pike: Tri-State Innovative Property Solutions, LLC to Joanna Kingswood; $195,000

422 5th Ave.: PMT Properties, LLC to Zachary Adams; $45,000

Edgewood

3071 Lindsey Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Elizabeth Krallman; $250,000

790 Kingston Drive: William Penny to Brittany Parr and Cut Boering; $320,000

Elsmere

1005 Wermeling Lane: Ashley and edny Muniz to David Morris Jr.; $255,000

428 Elken Place: George Sparks to Jennifer Gloss and William Stouder; $200,000

59 Plymouth Lane: Marvin Walden Jr. and Matthew Valdez to Rachel Dunn and Troy Stephen; $215,000

601 Lytle Ave.: ETH Proerties, LLC to Bresser & Sons Roffing, Inc.; $120,000

Erlanger

165 Barrren River Drive, unit 9-3: Diane and John Thoman to Ann Hoffman; $150,000

29 Forest Ave.: Wanda and Charles Hill to Grand Homes Number Two, LLC; $63,500

3318 Elizabeth St.: Susan and Billy Moore to Vicki and John Baxter; $250,000

3403 Treeside Court: The Drees Company to Macela Berra; $525,000

3412 Baker St.: Crusader Youth League, Inc. to Lillian Rentals, LLC; $187,000

3422 Bottomwood Drive: Christine and William Hamilton Jr. and Preston Hamilton to Simone and Joseph Tsui; $300,000

3832 Zora Lane: Judith and Thomas Jones to Carolyn and Joseph Theis; $489,000

410 Center St.: Charlotte Mercer to Advanced Propety Solutions, LLC; $145,000

Florence

1273 Retriever Way, unit 3-I: The Drees Company to Amaravathi Sanjeevi and Anand Chinthala; $284,000

1345 Retriever Way, unit 2-B: The Drees Company to Abhinava Jain; $292,000

1610 Birch Hill Court: Brittany and Curtis Boaring to Debra and Frank Bargo; $290,000

306 Saint Jude Circle: Mackenzie and Bryant Caldwell to Amy Miller; $212,000

3913 Hunters Green Drive: Real Equity OH, LLC to Summit Property Buyers, LLC; $122,000

3913 Hunters Green Drive: SBK Properties, LLC to Real Equity OH, LLC; $119,000

413 Marian Lane, unit 3: Robyn and Ed Crawford to Lawrence Haubner III; $145,000

6450 Linkview Court: Nicholas Tanenbaum to Lindsey Cox and Michael Cox; $160,000

6548 Summerfield Drive: Nicole Leap to Christopher Ellis; $202,500

8648 Heritage Drive: Dale Franxman to Brandon Beyer; $320,000

Fort Mitchell

286 Madison Pike Route 3: Troy Deaton to Sabrina Parrott; $172,000

Fort Thomas

11 Clover Ridge Ave.: The Joan E. Brumback Revocable Living Trust to Ellen and Kyle Allen; $240,000

137 Burnet Ridge: Elizabeth and Christian Cain to Benjamin Lindsey; $360,000

141 Sargent Ave.: Phoebe and Brian Crone to Elizabeth Pelgen; $180,000

24 Homestead Place: April and Jackson Gillespie to Lindsey and Christopher Fleischman; $545,000

25 Dehler Lane: Elizabeth and Dorron Hunter to Margaret and Maxwell Brock; $306,500

44 Bonnie Lane: Elizabeth and Michael Berk to Amber and Daniel Stehlik; $365,000

84 Grand Ave.: 84 Grand, LLC to Elizabeth and Larry Lucas; $580,000

95 Strathmore Ave.: Taryn and Joshua Lattarulo to Jaclyn Hanna and Eric McAllister; $375,000

Fort Wright

307 Hazelwood Drive: Michael Szekers to Jessica and Trevor Brinkman; $360,000

Hebron

1429 Dominion Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jennifer and James Mitchell; $400,000

2892 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Rachel Kirkwood; $633,000

Highland Heights

2 Highland Meadows Drive, unit 2: Rebecca Judge to Lillian Ambrosius; $175,000

27 Elblaine Drive: James Gardner to Jennifer and Chris Gardner; $148,000

29 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 6: Dawn and Christopher Hopper to Megan Hertzenberg; $170,000

4 Highland Meadows Drive, unit 9: Sydney and Robert Fryman IV to Mary and David Geddie; $160,500

Independence

10371 Chambersburg Drive: Constance and Michael Sester to Anders Stahle; $320,000

1050 Cherryknoll Court: Michele and Jason Combs to Kelly and Jeffery Clemence; $339,500

1351 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Barbara and Michael Montero; $408,500

1792 Independence Road: Elisa and Troy Burkett to Randy Gabel; $75,000

1802 Autumn Maple Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Valarie and Timothy Cook; $314,500

3005 Alderbrook Drive: Katie and Zachary Coggin to Whitney and Gregory Henson; $350,000

4187 Elder Court, unit 14: Wanda and Charles Hill to Jennifer and Troy Brooks; $114,000

619 Skyway Drive: Kelli and Samuel Sowards to Felisha and Aldin Chapman; $287,500

635 Independence Station Road: Jayne and Steve Barnett to Emily and Zachary Elliott; $425,000

662 Lyonia Drive: Jessica Curtis to Tony McClendon; $237,000

782 Ackerly Drive: Darrin Sander to Vanessa and Joshua Bowers; $304,000

Ludlow

346 Eastview Court: Jonathan Morrissey to Corey Fleek; $285,000

555 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 30-300: Michelle Arrasmith to Andrew Rudy; $196,000

579 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 29-305: Mihal Nistor to Brian Remole; $195,000

Newport

101 Watch Hill Lane: Emeille and Adam Vreeland to Chelsea Hindman; $981,500

645 Overton St.: Charles Budd to Anna Ahlrichs; $330,000

811 Monroe St.: Hazelwood Home, LLC to Ron Enyeart; $800,000

919 Columbia St.: Top Choice Real Estate, LLC to Hunter Neilan and Jacob Hunter; $214,000

Ryland Heights

10346 Locust Pike: Deborah Stamper to Lorie and Scott Unthank; $300,000

Southgate

225 W. Walnut St.: Linda Williams to April and William Burdick; $200,000

894 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jamie and Ronald Dawn; $959,000

Taylor Mill

689 Wischer Drive: Janice and Thomas Foster to Chad Cottingham; $130,000

726 Jefferson Place: Lisa Dorger to Summit Property Buyers, LLC; $195,000

Union

10029 Cedarwood Drive: Colleen and Michael Wolfe to Alisha and Johney Johnson; $399,500

10193 Cedarwood Drive: Taylor Rowley to Cathy and Wayne Bell; $110,000

11037 Galileo Boulevard: Avery Stanken to Victoria and James Francis; $680,000

11069 Galileo Boulevard: Sarah and Jeffrey Loy to Pamela and John McCarthy; $650,000

1220 Farmcrest Drive: Denise Young to Sarah and Bryan Travis; $276,500

13040 Justify Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tracey and Ryan Kenny; $534,500

13992 Santos Drive: Jenna Wellbrock to Catherine and Duncan McDannold; $566,500

3045 Toulouse Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Heather and Brandon Pilcher; $619,000

4641 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aubaine Woods; $499,000

705 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Poovanee Chemen and Senthil Kumar; $549,500

724 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Thanga Babu; $466,500

728 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sabrita and Kul Dahal; $532,000

7625 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Hadassah and Viali Itela; $331,500

834 Hancock Court: Tamaryn and Brian Birch to Stephanie and John Ballesteros; $463,000

Verona

2100 Stephenson Mill Road: Shawna and Mark Davis to Tina Hertzel; $440,000

3140 Monticello Way: Alison and Ritchie Paik to Caitlyn and Michael Gottshall; $600,000

Villa Hills

1050 Colina Drive: Melissa and Benjamin Lusk to Rachele and Christopher Dowell; $620,000

1989 Highway Road: Carrie Scott, Sarah and Craig Sandman and Tina and Mark Scott to Paulina Jacquin and Matthew Meacham; $515,000

Walton

11065 Pinebrook Place: The Drees Company to Michelle and Jason Combs; $602,500

14 Central Ave.: Laura and David Daniels to Anniemac Private Equity Cash 2 Keys, LLC; $355,000

361 University Drive: Pamela and Ronnie Smith to Elaine Greer; $355,500

390 University Drive: The Drees Company to Kayla and Billy Roberts; $400,000

552 Summer Pointe Drive: Julie and Brett Burton to Jennifer and Darnell Smith Jr.; $295,000

