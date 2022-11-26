About 1,400 Twitter workers have joined Blind since Elon Musk took over

Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27. Jonathan Raa/Getty Images

More than 1,400 Twitter employees signed up to Blind in the past month, its co-founder told Insider.

About 95% of Twitter's workforce is now on Blind, Kyum Kim said.

Users of the anonymous professional network can only review the company they work for.

Twitter employees have been flocking to Blind, the anonymous professional network, since Elon Musk took control of the social media platform.

In the past month more than 1,400 Twitter employees signed up to Blind, its co-founder Kyum Kim told Insider. About 95% of Twitter's remaining workers are now on Blind, he said.



Blind users can write posts and can only upload a review of a company they work for. The anonymous posters are required to provide their work email address, job title and employer when they sign up so Blind can "gauge the professional status" of its users.



Kim previously told Insider that it had seen "much more usage" this month following mass layoffs in the tech sector.

Musk's $44 billion takeover was finalized on October 27 and a week later he axed almost half of Twitter's workforce, or about 3,700 employees.

Employees swarmed to Blind to write reviews on the day that some staff members learned that mass layoffs would come the following morning. More than 950 reviews of Twitter have been posted by employees since 2020.



The "Chief Twit" then issued remaining staff an ultimatum last week to sign up to his "extremely hardcore" work culture or resign. An estimated 2,000 chose to quit, Insider has reported.



One user, a self-described engineering manager, earlier this month wrote about Musk: "Brutalist decision-maker at the helm. Emergency driven work is exciting for those who like thrills. Pay is no longer tied to the stock market fluctuations."



Twitter is not the only tech company whose employees are speaking out on the site. Kim, who is also Blind's chief business officer, told Insider that about 3,000 Meta staff signed up the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced 11,000 job cuts.



He also said more than 7,000 Meta employees joined Blind in the first two weeks of November alone and that 64,000 Meta staff members are now on the site.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

