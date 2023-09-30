$1.435 million Edgewood home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Addyston

139 First St: Seibert Michelle L & Robert L Jr to Reese Donald; $5,000

139 First St: Seibert Robert L Jr & Michelle to Reese Donald; $1,900

Amberley Village

7220 Aracoma Dr: Greenberger Ellen to Qcb Realty LLC; $627,000

Anderson Township

1694 Hilltree Dr: Bohmer William Glenn & Marlys Jean to Anspach Kyle Austin & Olivia Berling; $235,000

2907 Turpin Lake Pl: Morosey Jay R Jr to Rogier Adam & Whitney Rae Hawkins; $585,000

5676 Shadyhollow Ln: Stephens Jeffrey Ralph to Abramovich Martha & Alexander Abramovich; $410,000

5964 Crittenden Dr: Mcfee Matthew C to Jones James A & Aimee L; $520,000

6610 Sherman Ave: Scales Kyle M to Zimmer Kelly Marie; $220,000

6867 High Meadows Dr: Brown Marilyn B Tr to Dowdney Matt & Helen M Merritt; $249,000

7161 Foxview Dr: Curless Geoffrey D to Martin Jason Alan & Jaime Nicole Martin; $700,000

7344 Waterpoint Ln: Doyle Tina M to Crosby Peter Mcknight & Allison Anne Kemper; $1,250,000

7453 Kingston Hill Ct: Bruckmann Lynn Marie Tr to King II William Bryan & Andrea Marano King; $465,000

7683 Arlington Ave: Woodruff Mark J to Mcalister Madison Gale & Jesse Thomas Mehring; $194,500

7720 Twelve Oaks Ct: Kerth Michael S & Amy L to Rimler Michael S & Kelly L; $682,000

8003 Lancelot Dr: Lott Jennifer J & Bruce to Strine Jason Christopher & Hope; $450,000

815 Ackley Rd: Burgraff Amy & Glen to Walden Aaron J & Emma Costello; $375,000

8635 Batavia Rd: Tmc Investments LLC to Gatch Judith; $158,000

Avondale

18 Kessler Ave: Shooner Properties LLC to Healy Srah Molloy; $310,000

Blue Ash

11146 Centennial Ave: Miller Lisa R to Schroeder Jay T; $360,000

5835 Bomark Ct: Bruscato Joseph R & Joanne C to Weisman Paul Thomas Tr; $305,000

9666 Waxwing Dr: Steven B Properties LLC to Poland Stephen; $355,000

9849 Villageview Ct: First National Bank N A Tr to Craftsman Properties LLC; $395,100

Bond Hill

1106 Ryland Ave: Buchanan Ronald E to Dawson Deandrae & Joanne; $160,000

1115 Towanda Te: Childress Jon D & Ronald P to Dwel & Co Ltd; $125,000

1723 Carrahen Ave: Duncanson Duke to Everson Sean; $200,000

5210 Laconia Ave: C T Miller Financial Group LLC to Nelson Laron Comille; $200,000

Cheviot

3345 Alpine Pl: Mcclatchey Shannon M @ 4 to Sirhc LLC; $95,000

3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Mahmod Raid A to Hunt Brian E; $95,000

3722 Robb Ave: Lawrence Zachary to Hornback Noah Matthew & Cassidy Marie; $187,500

3921 Washington Ave: Daniels Terence Lamar to Henderson Cameron Riley; $191,000

4272 Alex Ave: Kramer Rose Mary to Vale Daniel John & Hannah Marie Tenhunfeld; $140,000

Cleves

1 Timberline Ct: Fideli Anthony Wayne to College Men LLC; $76,875

Clifton

3314 Ormond Ave: Paola Gloria to Spalazzi Ryan & Emily Spalazzi; $485,000

Colerain Township

10474 Gloria Ave: Sturgill Justin M & Lindsey A Dearwester to Jennings Bradley David; $190,000

11264 Pippin Rd: Stephens John M & Janie I to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4; $188,000

11350 Melissa Ct: Nordman William S to Echevarria Alberto Capote; $220,000

2413 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Payne Angelique & Dexter Jonah Payne; $384,900

2416 Galbraith Rd: Hatke Christopher S to Jedding Zachary; $125,000

2513 Altura Dr: Dietz Robin W to Wilkinson James M; $215,000

2592 Belhaven Dr: Pryor Scott to Pryor Mackenzie N; $160,000

2609 Royal Glen Dr: Abkl Holdings LLC to Kerley Klark A; $80,000

2619 Royal Glen Dr: Abkl Holdings LLC to Kerley Klark A; $80,000

2662 Niagara St: Cook Jennifer L to Dorando Investments LLC; $68,000

2847 Spruceway Dr: Fischer Gary R to Fischer Jason; $115,000

2910 Sovereign Dr: Desjardins Ryan C & Nicole Swiger to Helton Thomas & Cynthia; $230,000

3428 Nandale Dr: Rai Sudip & Bipal to Evangelou Catherine A & Beverly J Siegel; $250,000

3712 Susanna Dr: Clemow Jillian to Navarrete Luis Alfonso Perez & Lok Moti Rai; $219,000

3980 Olde Savannah Dr: Zeisler Stephen C to Klein Robert George; $158,000

5465 Day Rd: Bennett Luke A & Kelly M to Kersjes Ryan P & Julie R; $585,000

7980 Austin Ridge Dr: Kaiser James D & Kathleen A to Newman Steven Jeffrey & Kylee Marie Newman; $425,000

8493 Cheviot Rd: Rettig Raymond K @ 3 to Rettig Jessica R; $225,000

9056 Coogan Dr: Mz Management LLC to Dawkins Aurelia; $215,000

9612 Crosley Farm Dr: Toler Mary K to Garrett Erlene; $123,000

9805 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000

9807 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000

9809 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $41,000

9819 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Allen Aleidra; $254,385

9823 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Oki Noah; $256,915

9862 Wiscasset Wy: Campbell Clifford D & Judy K to Alfonso Ramon Jr & Michelle Welch; $214,750

College Hill

1095 Addice Wy: Parks Anthony Louis to Parks Kimberly A; $100,000

5915 Monticello Ave: Wasson Cathy L to Stroyls Diana; $230,000

6339 Gershom Ave: Twitty Lawrence & Anissa to Swan Timothy S & Desiree Swan; $420,000

Columbia Township

4085 Walton Creek Rd: Finney Nicholas C to Huxtable Benjamin J; $400,000

5640 Windridge View: Lyttle John to Shultz Catherine Fields; $361,764

7008 Cambridge Ave: Hart Gary M to Katuska Abigail & Joseph; $125,000

Columbia Tusculum

452 Strafer St: Johnson Jody & Megan to Lamothe Alec; $743,000

459 Strafer St: Chase Jamarr to Smith Lorinn W Tr; $1,250,000

Corryville

William Howard Taft Rd: Union On Taft LLC to The Christ Hospital; $2,125,000

Crosby Township

8664 Mt Hope Rd: Hendren Margaret M to Witter Mark T & Patricia A Craven; $250,000

Deer Park

3993 Superior Ave: Molenda John R to Hensel Patrick; $225,000

4240 Matson Ave: Wannemacher John R to Zhang Ruona & Xiaodong Jia; $267,500

Delhi Township

1233 Ebenezer Rd: Treft Jerry & Christina to Stemler Rebecca S; $162,000

224 Francisridge Dr: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Garnett Callum James & Tiffany; $225,000

4561 Foley Rd: Bader Eileen C & Michael J Bader to Sheppard Mary Jo; $128,900

4996 Riverwatch Dr: Evanoff Kyle M to Chhin Bunthy; $280,000

5272 Farm House Ln: Seher Philip to Hoehn Ida G; $133,000

5472 Courier Ct: Allgeier Stephen to Dillmore II Paul F; $230,000

551 Greenwell Ave: Longworth Developement LLC to B & M Brothers Real Estate LLC; $80,000

574 Libbejo Dr: Breitenstein Edward & Ariana to Drew Laura Elizabeth; $225,000

6075 Christopher Ln: Faust John Michael & Terri Beth Tr to Faust J Braden Tr & Michelle L Tr; $435,000

703 Anderson Ferry Rd: Cook Taylor to Thomas Melissa; $225,000

East Price Hill

2680 Lehman Rd: Griffiths Mark to Mayberry Robert K; $98,100

3636 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii LLC to Miracle Renovations LLC; $99,500

452 Grand Ave: Lykins Brian J to Pritchard Thomas Anthony; $122,500

East Walnut Hills

1725 Mcmillan St: Goldstein Stuart L to Miller Patricia & Howard Miller; $800,000

2200 Victory Pw: Arenstein Hal & Jan to Mcintire Art Fletcher Tr & Lili Klaene Mcintire Tr; $555,000

2200 Victory Pw: Armanios Erian A & Marhera S Philobos to Johnson Deborah J & Douglas L Johnson; $415,000

2216 Park Ave: Harris Adrienne & Mario Simpson to 2216 Park LLC; $271,500

East Westwood

2311 Baltimore Ave: Sodhi Petroleum Inc to Four Bros Petroleum In; $165,000

3631 Mchenry Ave: Sodhi Petroleum Inc to Four Bros Petroleum In; $165,000

Evanston

1739 Holloway Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Halimi Steve; $120,000

1854 Kinney Ave: Harvey Bernice to 1854 Kinney Ave LLC; $203,700

1911 Clarion Ave: Penny John to 1911 Calrion Ave Land Trust; $64,000

2028 Pogue Ave: Storolis Mark to Rein Todd K @ 3; $166,000

3519 Stacey Ave: Udo-akang Jones to Vanderpool Tracey Lynn & Jackson Grant; $176,000

Evendale

10337 Kingsport Dr: Nourie Colin Leonard Tr to Taylor Zachary & Carly; $425,000

Fairfax

3722 Carlton Ave: Mccollum Christina L & Thomas J to Mccollum Christina L; $135,000

Forest Park

11437 Kenn Rd: E & C Buildings Inc to Jenkins Mallory; $245,000

11603 Geneva Rd: Anthem Property Group LLC to Russ Cameron; $215,000

11680 Hinkley Dr: Loren Real Estate LLC to Valdes Diana Reyes; $250,000

11861 Winston Cr: Walker Herbert to Dallas Twenty LLC; $311,000

1215 Waycross Rd: Cami Construction LLC to Arroyo Maria; $300,000

1809 Lincrest Dr: Vb One LLC to Escotto Hector; $132,000

681 Sharon Rd: Franklin Jean E to Wilson Jr Robert James & Tara Eberhart Wilson; $121,000

Glendale

960 Laurel Ave: Buescher John C & Janet Sue to Sullebarger Beth & David George Edmundson; $400,000

Green Township

1322 Pennsbury Dr: Crandall Paul & Constance to Blanco Stawa Rajab; $235,000

1676 Devils Backbone Rd: Schaefer Hannah L to Tadesse Fikru Asrat & Hewan Asgelitew Belayneh; $155,000

2119 Faywood Ave: Emmett Patrick J to Humes Sr Arnell E; $200,000

2710 Werkridge Dr: Brennenman Robert R to Averill Jr Frederick W And Amber M; $370,000

2834 Hocking Dr: Mckay Paul A Jr & Monica M to Schraffenberger Dylan; $347,000

2973 Welge Ln: Daugherty Brad & Gina to Gorrasi Josh; $210,000

3328 Alpine Pl: Alpine Place LLC to Conn Madison A; $160,000

3552 Neiheisel Ave: As Capital LLC to Barrett Jesse Daniel & Taylor Foley; $256,000

3730 Moonridge Dr: Freese Jason to Smith Charlie Samuel & Meredith Smith; $300,000

3876 Tower Rd: Pizzo Michael J to Stucke Henry J; $215,000

5438 Cecilia Ct: Magar Rabi & Pasang D @4 to Meyer Jennifer Clare; $345,000

5529 Surrey Ave: Napa Investments Inc to Hintz Martin & Spencer Bartley; $240,500

5576 Samver Rd: Sandoval Michelle Angelica to Lozier Colin C; $265,000

5580 Westwood Northern Bv: Kramer Paul F to Manickavasagam Chandran; $210,000

6573 Chesapeake Run: Weberding Judy A to Uchtman Evan J & Kara F Uchtman; $205,000

6648 Hearne Rd: Cgd Properties LLC to Yee Cameron M; $103,000

6834 Kildare Dr: Hoehn Idamae G to Little Sarah Rose; $264,900

6904 Dovehill Ln: Averill Frederick W to Foley Brandon A & Kendra; $362,000

Greenhills

13 Junefield Ave: Lavash John C @ 3 to Cami Construction LLC; $183,000

27 Avenell Ln: Benoit Stephen C to Ryan Scott A & Heather S Ryan; $262,957

Harrison

1096 Westfield Dr: Bills Brandy L & Daniel J to Dellatorre Samuel J & Rebecca L Dellatorre; $223,000

1269 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Crandall Paul G &; $322,055

1516 Fairchild Dr: Geers Christopher L Jr & Laurel A to Silvers Shawn Matthew & Michele Meyeer Silvers; $525,000

489 Heritage Square: Storey Kathleen S & Michael L to Baine Virgina Lynn; $250,000

700 Harrison Ave: Yeoman Adam to Crouch Jason & Emily; $130,000

Harrison Township

9978 Baughman Rd: Kotz Robert H to Jackson Kaitlynn Nicole; $267,000

Hartwell

68 Woodsdale Ave: Witherow Robert L to Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $28,000

Hyde Park

2324 Madison Rd: Alquizola Teresito & Florenda to Conway Thomas J; $85,000

2324 Madison Rd: Swewat Ltd to Sbk Properties LLC Dba Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $95,000

3063 Portsmouth Ave: Jablonski Michael R & Kate S Cecil to Wojas Bartlomiej; $565,100

3526 St Charles Pl: Donley Mark & Diane to Chaiken Frank D & Mary F; $1,450,000

Indian Hill

4410 Miami Rd: Light Andrew to Smith David & Shannon; $1,450,000

7 Abbington Ridge: Niehaus Arlene M to Niyazee Balaka & Kausar Niyazee; $3,175,000

Kennedy Heights

3533 Amberacres Dr: Lipsky Annette M to Cox Larry & Mary E; $295,000

Lockland

114 Bacon St: Breyer Frances E to Lsi Ventures LLC; $80,000

209 Wayne Ave: D & D Carpentry LLC to Cottingham Alleenjere; $215,000

Lower Price Hill

809 Depot St: Ugft LLC to Sadiq Khady Niane; $36,000

Depot St: Ugft LLC to Sadiq Khady Niane; $36,000

Madeira

6849 Esther Ln: Thompson Jason to Jett Timothy J; $285,000

7543 Miami Ave: Rupp Robin Tr & Galen Hurt Tr to Wilson Chad Edward; $380,000

Kenwood Rd: Mgf Development Company LLC to Kuykendall Gary L & Tami; $50,000

Madisonville

4610 Winona Te: Riley Annie Bell to Larkins Ventures LLC; $145,000

Mariemont

6739 Fieldhouse Wy: Hoffman Phyllis D Tr to Hoffman Jr Joseph V; $700,000

Miami Township

3473 Chestnut Park Ln: Burns Hannah Kathryn to Sanker Carrie Day; $230,000

3852 Nottingham Ct: Vasiliou Tommy to Hartmann Edward Paul & Jacqueline D; $500,000

5433 Cowell Ave: Fisher Brianna M to Clift John; $105,000

Montgomery

10601 Adventure Ln: Chapman Sara E & Matthew O to Winnett Karlie Ann; $675,000

230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Cantor Sandy K; $680,000

7780 Hartford Hill Ln: Sulek Rosemary to Chapman Sara & Matthew Chapman; $997,000

7805 Shadowhill Wy: Deluis Jorge & Wendy B Anthony to Able James Riley & Leah B Morris; $550,000

8887 Castleford Ln: Rupers Michael Tr to Coats Ryan & Michelle Coleman; $545,000

Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Smith Jason A; $965,000

Mount Airy

2615 Kipling Ave: Calabese Robert A & Leslie to Lazzaro Glada W; $200,000

Mount Auburn

349 Earnshaw Ave: R Homes LLC to Winerroots&rinds LLC; $187,000

Mount Healthy

1735 Stevens Ave: Turner Linda & Daniel M to Turner Joseph Martin; $144,106

7217 Clovernook Ave: Craftsman Properties LLC to Tmc Investments LLC; $62,000

7345 Maple Ave: Fink Maureen M to Klayman Lydia; $150,000

7915 Seward Ave: Trusty Michael R to Mckee David B; $190,000

Mount Lookout

564 Hoge St: Hood Lisa to Redmond Kyle J; $320,000

Mount Lookout 600 Delta Ave: Mcclary Savaughna to Faxon Brooke; $290,000

Mount Washington

2111 Sutton Ave: Dixon Randolph G & Angela K to Maphet Jacob; $95,000

2111 Sutton Ave: Newsome Jennifer L to Ergon Capital LLC; $81,500

2522 Ranchvale Dr: Dinwiddie Paul B & Constance F to Hendrickson Jeffrey D; $325,000

5769 Eaglesridge Ln: Harback Erick K & Ellen M to Ellis William & Deborah; $385,000

6048 Heis Te: Stolmar Markus to Hueneman Kathleen Margaret; $210,000

6422 Wildhaven Wy: Haley Clista Hunter to Reinhard Lisa A; $380,000

6473 Copperleaf Ln: Johnson Justin T to Adkerson Michael & Hannah Paolo; $355,000

6540 Copperleaf Ln: Reinhart Luke Allen & Erin to Drury Jeremy M & Jacquie L; $400,000

Newtown

7575 Pinehurst Dr: Driscoll Daniel & Brooke to Listermann Andrew & Emerald O; $849,000

North College Hill

1914 Sterling Ave: Stg Rentals LLC to Secka Marie; $170,000

1951 Emerson Ave: Sfr3 080 LLC to Jones Terranisha D; $175,000

2029 Dallas Ave: Dawkins Aurelia M & Nelson to Naranjo Juan Carlos Ramirez; $12,000

Northside

1525 Chase Ave: Parnigoni Anna & Andrew Polefrone to Arestides Braden; $306,000

1601 Blue Rock St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000

1609 Blue Rock St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000

4080 Apple St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000

Vandalia Ave: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000

Norwood

1701 West St: Mayhaus Christina M to Stafford Dominick; $194,000

2229 Slane Ave: Meal Larie Estate to Bora Properties LLC; $350,000

3919 Burwood Ave: Lefevers Gregory W to Ventura Michael J & Shelby Ventura; $183,000

4025 Burwood Ave: Rogg Stacy E to Harrison Paige Louise & Jacob Andrew Tancer; $342,000

5634 Fenwick Ave: Fetherland Cholkas Amy to Frey Luke T; $165,000

Oakley

3262 Berwyn Pl: Kuhel David & Tamara to Murphy Michael @3; $265,000

3823 Drakewood Dr: Ram Rakesh & Marcia to Ram Carlin & Ran Davidson; $500,000

4407 Verne Ave: Aem Invests LLC to Skiles Matthew; $205,000

5081 Eastwood Cr: Hodesh Janine H to Werner Cara; $306,000

Over-the-Rhine

10 Mercer St: Mosley Luke Hensley & Katherine Davis to Rauer Nicholas & Nicole Rauer; $700,000

1207 Vine St: Mayer Zachary C to Pompos Timothy S & Sherry; $185,000

1324 Main St: Sommers Adam to Rossi Sarah E; $285,000

Paddock Hills

1352 Westminster Dr: Barbee Kara M to Zinn Jonahan A & Ashley M Lutz; $260,000

1354 Avon Dr: Vb Two LLC to Flatsphere Consultancy Services LLC; $145,000

Pleasant Ridge

2831 Langdon Farm Rd: Deardorff Samuel M to Tullos Jimmy P & Brenda J; $460,000

5830 Pandora Ave: Foy Deborah L to Carlin Cole F & Jessica G; $345,000

Reading

1187 Fuhrman Rd: Weisbrod Jerome W Tr to Minks Austin Jeffrey; $245,000

8426 Ridge Pointe Ct: Leung Andy to Bailey Susan; $158,000

Riverside

3718 Hillside Ave: Audretch Carol J to Udeozor Stella & Jarod Crossty; $307,500

Sharonville

10850 Willfleet Dr: Metts William R Tr to Swo LLC; $182,500

11045 Sharon Meadows Dr: Tatum David to Dickey Jayme; $130,000

4027 Creek Rd: Pittman Allan L to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $185,000

Silverton

3809 Thornton Dr: Cummings Matthew & Danielle Neggie to Grau James; $286,000

South Cumminsville

1771 Townsend St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii LLC to Miracle Renovations LLC; $99,500

Spring Grove Village

524 Flatt Te: Brunner Mark E & Mary C to Velasquez Daniella; $125,000

739 Mcmakin Ave: Johnson Jarrell C to Citizens Bank Na; $70,000

Springdale

103 Harter Ave: Pratt Valorie A to Ketterer Richard; $257,000

282 Kemper Rd: Holtz Robert A Ii & Megan B to Cummings Amanda; $349,000

372 Naylor Ct: Shroyer Daniel M @4 to Hendrix Roderic; $285,000

452 Dimmick Ave: Simpson Brittany & Thomas Engel to May Luke & Cierra Richardson; $235,000

570 Observatory Dr: Rai Gopal & Suk to Jolley Patrick John & Raven Symone Frazier; $277,000

9 Woodview Ct: Eaton Lorene T to Herron Todd Allen; $180,000

Springfield Township

1049 Newcastle Dr: Rafales Michael to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $180,000

12060 Regency Run Ct: Engel Billie & Donald L Kemen to Bailey John & Carol; $175,000

2389 Aquarius Dr: Preuitt Ruth to Guan Xiaoqun; $115,000

752 Woodfield Dr: Gomez Derek & Ellen Chittester to Miller Alec C & Sierra Leigh; $305,000

7794 Fancycab Ct: Hughes Barbara R to Small Eleanor M; $230,000

8327 Jadwin St: Proud Terri Lynn Tr Of Lawhorn Grantor Trust to Pheral Ellen; $205,000

8684 Woodview Dr: Aichele Justin J to Riep Mario & Brittany; $345,000

8693 Desoto Dr: Housing Under Development Five LLC to Summit Property Buyers LLC; $112,000

8705 Brent Dr: Hall Thomas Samuel to Ortiz Leodan & Angela; $140,300

8793 Balboa Dr: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Vine And Branches LLC; $160,000

9357 Stoneybrooke: Hardy Alan D Aka Alan Hardy to Liyanage Nadie Tharanga; $230,000

9585 Kosta Dr: Garner Kimberly to The Goodwin Family Trust; $255,500

9627 Trafford Ct: Davis Sibyl Mae to Opendoor Property Trust I; $184,400

St. Bernard

4908 Chalet Dr: Ostertag Robert & Jean M to Brafford Eric David; $75,000

Sycamore Township

11373 Gideon Ln: Buescher Robert A Tr & Shirley J Tr to Buescher Katherine E & Paul Ulrich; $315,000

11951 Stillwind Dr: Otting Richard M & Betsy A to George Alyssa M & Andres N Pech; $381,500

12150 Fourth Ave: Mills David to Sandoval Raul Galan & Herlinda Carrillo; $70,000

12152 Fourth Ave: Mills David to Sandoval Raul Galan & Herlinda Carrillo; $70,000

3654 Galbraith Rd: 11b Construction Ltd to Smylunas Robert & Lauren; $330,000

3889 Mantell Ave: Angel Pyles Christina Marie to T & B Properties Llp; $160,000

4390 Kalama Ct: Maceachen Austin W & Scott E to Lyon Samuel Grover; $305,000

5109 Autumnwood Dr: Smith David & Shannon to 5109 Autumnwood LLC; $790,000

8053 Highfield Ct: Brofft Dawn E to Kalb Brian & Alisha; $250,000

8349 Plainfield Rd: Carter Pamela to G & L Development Group LLC; $175,000

8407 Pine Rd: Schatzley David Andrew to Weingartner Kyle Matthew; $225,750

8408 St Clair Ave: Matthews Jeffrey to Derisi Nicholas J; $213,000

Symmes Township

11122 Snider Rd: Horter Investment Management LLC to Avm Investments Inc LLC; $127,000

11134 Snider Rd: Horter Investment Management LLC to Avm Investments Inc LLC; $127,000

12000 Antietam Dr: Canning Margaret & Peter to Zamarian Kelly & Valtides Zamarian Jr; $702,000

12040 Maxim Wy: Bilyeu Christina L & Ray I to Nestico Frank & Patrice L; $266,000

12159 Rich Rd: Johnson Tamela K Tr & Chris M Lyon Tr to Sammons Alexander; $361,000

Walnut Hills

2126 Fulton Ave: Dockendorff Mark H to Moreno Daniel Martinez @ 3; $155,000

2629 Stanton Ave: 2629 Stanton LLC to Henderson Melissa & Maxwell A Poeske; $228,000

924 William H Taft Rd: Shamma Mohammed M to Triple R Associates Ltd; $165,000

947 Auburnview Dr: Kimble Kaneeta J to Heiser Aaron M; $315,000

West End

734 Court St: Rice Douglas J to Chhabra Preet Singh; $413,000

830 York St: Wright Gary to Treehouse Realty Group LLC; $275,000

West Price Hill

1626 Iliff Ave: Quarles Deanthony to Sosa Daniel & Aleja; $151,900

1764 Tuxworth Ave: Butts Joel & Jennifer Vopat-butts to Engel Erin Amber; $155,000

4034 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii Borrower A LLC to Toledot LLC; $80,000

4307 Cappel Dr: Rei Mavens LLC to Swormstedt Dylan & Wade Swormstedt; $189,000

4911 Heuwerth Ave: Bethel John & Lesa Bethel to Corpuz Cenon Pablo Jr & Frances Ravago; $265,000

Westwood

2723 Cyclorama Dr: Bouchard Bernard A Tr & Roger P Tr to Ballachino Kevin & Sydney Pepper; $270,000

3151 Sunshine Ave: Useful Life LLC to Real Equity Oh LLC; $38,000

3223 Buell St: Breig John William Sr & Robin Marie to Patterson Jeremy A; $124,000

3330 Hanna Ave: Watkins Damon Jr to King Hanna & Nakita Jarmon; $230,000

3373 Treasure Ct: B & M Brothers Real Estate LLC to Bustillo Yixy Mariela Padilla &; $265,000

Woodlawn

Springfield Pk: Glenwood Commercial Partners II LLC to Cat Woodlawn LLC; $600,000

Wyoming

1410 Camberly Dr: Lippert Michael J & Molly A to Mustard Larry Eugene & Barbara Neyer Mustard; $562,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10509 Michael Drive, unit 1: Alycia Peters to Blake Firestone; $145,000

10567 Lynn Lane, unit 12: Robert Gaskins to Amber Copeland; $140,000

11197 Shaw Hess Road: Sara and Jacob Sandlin to Benjamin Wells; $215,000

3819 E. Timber Creek Drive: Sheila and Douglas Bamforth to Amber and Kevin Skinner; $325,000

509 Brookwood Drive: Gary Barlow to Gregory Adams; $85,500

7267 Rimrock Lane: The Dennis J. Sweeney Trust to The Rosanne M. Schutzman Trust; $430,000

7435 Devonshire Drive, unit 13-301: Janet and Anthony Barth to Sarah Pruess; $285,000

8030 Preservation Drive: The Drees Company to Kathleen and Peter Dikeos; $521,500

Bellevue

218 Retreat St.: Daniel Snowball to Aman Khan; $150,000

432 Lafayette Ave.: Lisa Wehmeyer and Joseph Dacek to Brian Goetz; $230,000

Burlington

1845 Conrad Lane: Regina and William Ruehl to Carrol Rice; $207,000

2332 Sawmill Court, unit 207: Lauren Hayes to James Hargis; $145,000

2359 Doublegate Lane: Nacola and Scott Culbertson to Cheryl and Brian Janson; $237,000

2951 Babbling Brook Way: Sharon Thompson to Hannah Gallatin and Jacob Scherr; $305,000

4060 Country Mill Drive, unit 20-304: William Dawson to Colin Schmied; $265,000

5878 Bunkers Ave., unit 103H: Deborah Kraemer to Austin Cliff; $165,000

6060 Burlington Pike: Jennifer and Zachary Hicks to Aidan Delph; $157,000

6277 Tessie Circle: Lisa Hauser to Skyline Real Estate Group, LLC; $156,000

6340 Browning Trail: Krista Hossman and Elizabeth Breeden to Tanya and Carl Sorensen; $369,000

6435 Todd Drive: Charles Peters to 11B Construction, LTD; $46,000

California

3821 Smith Road: Sonja and Ronald Meyer to Kimberly and Rock Meyer; $102,000

Cold Spring

5886 E. Alexandria Pike: Linda Paynter to Dynamic Properties, LLC; $135,000

840 Sandstone Ridge: Lesley and Jeffrey Cooney to Nicole and Thomas Scully; $550,000

Covington

1140 Shavano Drive, unit 33: Elizabeth and David Mattingly to Patricia and Ray; $1,000,000

1197 Devou Woods: Luo Jenkins to Allison Biggs and Brett Steele; $475,000

1320 Highway Ave.: Stallion Investments, LLC to Misty and McKenzie Dwyer; $185,000

1333 Wheeler St.: RRI, LLC to Sheila and Craig Hendricks; $165,500

14 W. 10th St.: Dewey Development, LLC to Jessica Wolfe and Benjamin Meurell; $549,500

1839 Jefferson Ave.: Rosetta and Matthew Bumpus to Yosef Lin; $212,500

2117 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 17-202: Shonda and Russell Schilling to Diane Warrington; $223,000

2513 Evergreen Drive: Christina and James Wren to Terri and Ronald Seger; $250,000

306 Pershing Ave.: Emily Smith to Sierra White; $208,000

319 E. 40th St.: Carroll and Ronald Flynn to Antrim Investments, LLC; $110,000

3489 Misty Creek Drive: David Halula to Candice Martin; $257,000

3556 Galway Court: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Meagan Gurren; $323,000

3603 Myrtle Ave.: Nicole Wilson to Kenneth Wilshire; $200,000

38 E 40th St.: Noah Harrison to Kayla and Samuel Woodward; $250,000

510 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Sydney and Robert Kues to Kenton County Fiscal Court; $255,000

646 W. 12th St.: Blue Diamond Properties, Inc. to Wayne Enterprises, LLC; $72,500

9 W. 30th St.: Megan and Stephen Babik to Sheila and Craig Hendricks; $178,500

955 Philadelphia St.: Home Grown Realty, LLC to Benjamin Horn; $350,000

Crescent Springs

2097 Clareglen Court, unit 302: Kaitlyn Webb to Margaret Williamson; $195,000

2121 Castle Bar Court, unit 204: Marie Lewis to Colleen Medert; $200,000

736 Bromley Cresctn Springs Road: Betty and Lawrence Gregory to Jacob Moore; $175,000

Dayton

1114 5th Ave.: Scenic Properties, LLC to Real-Invest, LLC; $72,000

1841 Riverpointe Circle, unit 11: Martha and Marc Utter to Kay and Mark Nester; $274,000

309 Dayton Ave.: Penelope and Joseph Hurtt to Shawn Blagg; $119,000

434 4th Ave.: Denise Sellers to Marina Anipova; $171,500

927 Maple Ave.: Real Equity OH, LLC to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000

Edgewood

3297 Kruer Court: Tracie and Gary Snyder to Caryn and Christopher Gibson; $690,000

40 Beech Drive: Bailey Nelson and Stephe Wilson to Mallory Beyer and Alexander Ralph; $300,000

678 Canterbury Drive: Laura Hagestad and Regan Hagestad to Shine Lobo and Johnson Britto; $1,435,000

Elsmere

813 Garvey Ave.: Four Walls Property Ventures, LLC to Gregory Stephenson; $205,000

Erlanger

1483 Shirepeak Way: Kristina and Timothy Nichols to Mary and Mark Abbott; $450,000

3514 Home St.: Brett Harlow to Erica Huffman and Timothy Livingtood; $237,500

3927 Cretside Court: Allyson Hurtt to Alexa and Troy Duncan; $215,000

805 Stevenson Road: Caitlynn and Christopher Mello to Sherilyn Barrera and Veneraldo Perez; $245,000

Florence

110 Center St.: Kimberly and Rodney Thomas to Maya Estates, LLC; $350,000

136 Morris St.: Brittany and Brian Brownfield to McKenzie Connor and Andrew Asbury; $222,000

1402 Beemon Lane: Kelly and Ryan Shrout to Tracy Prestpino and Gerold Zorn; $250,000

164 Bluegrass Lane: Lindsey and Taylor Ferguson to Adrienne Olano; $293,000

1664 Saint Ann Court: Deborah Pillow-Crider and Oakley Crider to Linda and George Otten; $330,000

1682 Fairside Court: Veronica Herrmann and Thomas Herrmann to Rent The 859, LLC; $315,000

18 Lee St.: U.S. National Bank Association to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $91,500

1856 Songbird Lane: Danielle and Benjamin Knight to Vicky Oakley; $367,000

200 Saint Jude Circle: Elizabeth Rolfes to Elise and Benjamin Bradley; $208,000

208 Burgess Lane: Rachel Hardin and Joshua Felts to Jolie Kafuti and Martin Nzandu; $300,000

2230 Jackson Court: Wendy Arellano to Sandra Combs; $215,000

27 Rio Grande Circle, unit 6: Le La Ro Properties, LLC to Carol Napolitano; $160,000

57 W. Cobblestone Court: Brian Krebs to Dezirre and Troy Burkhart; $234,000

6247 Apple Valley Court: Saud Juhic to Dana Hagedorn; $280,500

6435 Glendale Court: Brian Lee to Amanda and Darl Lykins; $230,000

7565 Hopeful Church Road: Joe Swango to Brenda Parker and Joseph Parker; $145,500

7638 E. Covered Bridge Drive: C&A Investments, LLC to Clayton Janes; $210,000

781 Skyline Drive: CR1 Investments, LLC to Joelle Blas and Alex Kessans; $232,000

Fort Thomas

114 Ridgeway Ave.: Noelle and Michael Keller to Colin Seidl; $310,000

129 Highland Ave.: Sidney Thomas to Pamela Houston; $250,000

21 Ohio Ave.: Danielle and Michael Herald to Kirsten and Nicholas Hill; $540,000

22 Montvale Court: Sarah and Jarrett Casey to Emily and Austin McDaniel; $416,000

41 Linden Ave.: Reid Butler to Carol and Glenn Vencill; $353,000

47 Arlington Place: Alicia Alridge and Daniel Mueller to Chris Reisiger; $253,000

5 Holly Lane: Meghan and Zachary Laux to Michael Jurgens; $327,000

53 Crowell Ave.: David Howe to Tiffany Kessen and Josefina Wilson; $350,000

7 Patricia Court: Nicole and Thomas Scully to Nikole and Oliver Squeri; $385,000

84 Eagle View Lane: Hyunjung Shim to Robert Putnum; $160,000

Fort Wright

438 Morris Road: Dianne and Kenneth Ramey to Bailey Nelson and Stephen Wilson; $665,000

Hebron

1487 Bottomwood Drive: Margot and Allen Vanscoy to Kelli and Joshua Omedeo; $385,000

1749 Elijah Creek Road: Pamela and Mark Wolgamott to Abigail and Bradley Shirden; $235,000

1763 Transparent Court: Marilee Lewis and Ian Gordon to Hailey Burk; $277,000

1930 Peach Blossom Lane: Catherine Pace and Kimberly Teegarden to Megan and Daniel Jackson; $250,000

1963 Greyfield Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Samantha and Tyler Plummer; $417,000

2796 Ridgefield Drive: Taylor Greenlee and Jordan Sterling to Ireland Hill and Joshua Findley; $271,500

6404 River Road: Lonnie Felts to Destiny and Charles Webb Jr.; $105,000

Highland Heights

166 Dogwood Drive, unit 9: Doreen and Brent Butler to Kathryn and Gregory Johnson; $169,000

30 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 3: Shannon and Anthony Gavin to Carolyn Johnson; $190,000

Independence

10 Fleming Drive: The Hopkins Family Trust to Breanna Paul; $208,000

10600 Pepperwood Drive: Emille Linton to Suzanne and John Coray and Sharon and James Coray; $365,000

10667 Fremont Drive: Lindsey and Tyler Jones to Caitlynn and Christopher Mello; $355,000

1199 Gateewood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kelsey and Gary McCulley; $403,000

2119 Golden Valley Drive: Rachel and Brian Mercer to Parker Morgan; $350,000

3125 Bridlerun Drive: Traci Moore to Sarah and Andrew Cummins; $253,000

3202 Meadoway Court: Kennedie and Brennan Beckett to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $270,000

4231 Briarwood Drive, unit 2: Marlene Hoberg to JL Homes, LLC; $71,500

Lakeside Park

100 Arcadia Ave.: Theresa and Robert Kahmann to Lesley and David Holgate; $810,000

2656 Van Deren Drive: Megan Barton and Chris Grosser to Abby Halpin and Jalen Aubrey; $242,000

Ludlow

339 Highway Ave.: Carolyn and Ronald Bryant to Stephen Colyer; $45,000

Newport

192 Kentucky Drive: Patrick Decastro and Bruce Krone to Jill and Gregory Hausfeld; $179,000

305 W. 10th St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Catherine Dugan and Michael Graham; $260,000

322 Hodge St.: Foster Capital Investments, LLC to Katherine Littlefield and Edward Willis; $270,000

327 Overton St.: Steven Birkley to Molly and Kristopher O'Keefe; $350,000

41 Wilson Road: Keith Krummen to Taryn Frodge; $330,000

605 Grandview Ave.: Brandi and Kerry Allen to Joy Kaffenberger and Mansour Alaql; $270,000

7 15th St.: The Arthur Gerald Volmer Revocable Trust to Richard Volmer; $76,500

8 Tower Drive, unit 210: Leslie Lavender to Deborah and Joseph Dorko; $462,500

914 Central Ave.: Diane and Brian Turner to Jessica Zielinski; $150,000

Park Hills

1014 Jackson Road: Stella Ludovicy to Stacia Bivens and Jacob True; $275,000

1050 Altavia Ave.: Ashley and William Winford to Hayden Hoogerhyde; $320,000

Southgate

154 Valley View Drive: Amber and Daniel Stehlik to Destiny and Scott Meyer; $250,000

56 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: George Reising Jr. to Kimberly Wallingford; $131,000

Union

10081 Whittlesey Drive: John Lyon to Kirsten and Alan Yost; $387,000

10404 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Leslie and James Isler; $791,000

10892 Kimberly Drive: Jeffrey Halloran to Michelle Reed and Michael Middendorf; $400,000

1210 Napa Ridge Court: Bradley Ferguson to Denise Lyons and Christopher Ulland; $406,000

12994 Pavilion Court: Casey and Christopher Bennett to Darby Dillard and Colten Evens; $500,000

2202 Clarkston Lane: Chastity Shidler and Aaron Shidler to Candyce and Glenn Colye; $851,000

2320 Longbranch Road: Diane Lyons to Maimouna and Bennie Falls; $200,000

9625 Daybreak Court, unit 241G: Tina Turner to Venkata and Dedeepya Padala and Alpana Rauthan and Kaiasha Singh; $240,000

974 Frogtown Road: Amanda and Darl Lykins to Stephanie Turney and Matthew Burhorst; $362,000

980 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Jason Wihebrink; $528,000

9978 Calava Court: Rebound Remoldels LLC to Amber Giesler and Clayton Duvall; $343,000

Vickie and Lawrence McClanahan: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kathleen and Peter Dikeos; $499,000

Villa Hills

2720 Surfside Drive: Colleen Medert to Christopher Kobasuk; $308,000

754 Robin Liane: Kiersten and John Proctor to Elllie Stoddart; $375,000

Walton

1700 Walton Nicholson Pike: Arin and Nicholas Staples to Karen and Jeffrey Chambers; $382,000

410 Foxhunt Drive: Grant Brandt to Long Nguyen and Vincent Nguyen; $330,000

421 Foxhunt Drive: Johnny Collins to Marilyn Mokma; $304,500

672 Radnor Lane: Maegam Gurren to Juanita and James Porter; $225,000

Wilder

108 N. Watchtower Drive, unit 104: Laura Roberts to Jo Anne Bessette and Roberto Henriquez; $187,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.435 million Edgewood home sale among the week's top property transfers