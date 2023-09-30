$1.435 million Edgewood home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
139 First St: Seibert Michelle L & Robert L Jr to Reese Donald; $5,000
139 First St: Seibert Robert L Jr & Michelle to Reese Donald; $1,900
Amberley Village
7220 Aracoma Dr: Greenberger Ellen to Qcb Realty LLC; $627,000
Anderson Township
1694 Hilltree Dr: Bohmer William Glenn & Marlys Jean to Anspach Kyle Austin & Olivia Berling; $235,000
2907 Turpin Lake Pl: Morosey Jay R Jr to Rogier Adam & Whitney Rae Hawkins; $585,000
5676 Shadyhollow Ln: Stephens Jeffrey Ralph to Abramovich Martha & Alexander Abramovich; $410,000
5964 Crittenden Dr: Mcfee Matthew C to Jones James A & Aimee L; $520,000
6610 Sherman Ave: Scales Kyle M to Zimmer Kelly Marie; $220,000
6867 High Meadows Dr: Brown Marilyn B Tr to Dowdney Matt & Helen M Merritt; $249,000
7161 Foxview Dr: Curless Geoffrey D to Martin Jason Alan & Jaime Nicole Martin; $700,000
7344 Waterpoint Ln: Doyle Tina M to Crosby Peter Mcknight & Allison Anne Kemper; $1,250,000
7453 Kingston Hill Ct: Bruckmann Lynn Marie Tr to King II William Bryan & Andrea Marano King; $465,000
7683 Arlington Ave: Woodruff Mark J to Mcalister Madison Gale & Jesse Thomas Mehring; $194,500
7720 Twelve Oaks Ct: Kerth Michael S & Amy L to Rimler Michael S & Kelly L; $682,000
8003 Lancelot Dr: Lott Jennifer J & Bruce to Strine Jason Christopher & Hope; $450,000
815 Ackley Rd: Burgraff Amy & Glen to Walden Aaron J & Emma Costello; $375,000
8635 Batavia Rd: Tmc Investments LLC to Gatch Judith; $158,000
Avondale
18 Kessler Ave: Shooner Properties LLC to Healy Srah Molloy; $310,000
Blue Ash
11146 Centennial Ave: Miller Lisa R to Schroeder Jay T; $360,000
5835 Bomark Ct: Bruscato Joseph R & Joanne C to Weisman Paul Thomas Tr; $305,000
9666 Waxwing Dr: Steven B Properties LLC to Poland Stephen; $355,000
9849 Villageview Ct: First National Bank N A Tr to Craftsman Properties LLC; $395,100
Bond Hill
1106 Ryland Ave: Buchanan Ronald E to Dawson Deandrae & Joanne; $160,000
1115 Towanda Te: Childress Jon D & Ronald P to Dwel & Co Ltd; $125,000
1723 Carrahen Ave: Duncanson Duke to Everson Sean; $200,000
5210 Laconia Ave: C T Miller Financial Group LLC to Nelson Laron Comille; $200,000
Cheviot
3345 Alpine Pl: Mcclatchey Shannon M @ 4 to Sirhc LLC; $95,000
3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Mahmod Raid A to Hunt Brian E; $95,000
3722 Robb Ave: Lawrence Zachary to Hornback Noah Matthew & Cassidy Marie; $187,500
3921 Washington Ave: Daniels Terence Lamar to Henderson Cameron Riley; $191,000
4272 Alex Ave: Kramer Rose Mary to Vale Daniel John & Hannah Marie Tenhunfeld; $140,000
Cleves
1 Timberline Ct: Fideli Anthony Wayne to College Men LLC; $76,875
Clifton
3314 Ormond Ave: Paola Gloria to Spalazzi Ryan & Emily Spalazzi; $485,000
Colerain Township
10474 Gloria Ave: Sturgill Justin M & Lindsey A Dearwester to Jennings Bradley David; $190,000
11264 Pippin Rd: Stephens John M & Janie I to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4; $188,000
11350 Melissa Ct: Nordman William S to Echevarria Alberto Capote; $220,000
2413 Amelia Ct: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Payne Angelique & Dexter Jonah Payne; $384,900
2416 Galbraith Rd: Hatke Christopher S to Jedding Zachary; $125,000
2513 Altura Dr: Dietz Robin W to Wilkinson James M; $215,000
2592 Belhaven Dr: Pryor Scott to Pryor Mackenzie N; $160,000
2609 Royal Glen Dr: Abkl Holdings LLC to Kerley Klark A; $80,000
2619 Royal Glen Dr: Abkl Holdings LLC to Kerley Klark A; $80,000
2662 Niagara St: Cook Jennifer L to Dorando Investments LLC; $68,000
2847 Spruceway Dr: Fischer Gary R to Fischer Jason; $115,000
2910 Sovereign Dr: Desjardins Ryan C & Nicole Swiger to Helton Thomas & Cynthia; $230,000
3428 Nandale Dr: Rai Sudip & Bipal to Evangelou Catherine A & Beverly J Siegel; $250,000
3712 Susanna Dr: Clemow Jillian to Navarrete Luis Alfonso Perez & Lok Moti Rai; $219,000
3980 Olde Savannah Dr: Zeisler Stephen C to Klein Robert George; $158,000
5465 Day Rd: Bennett Luke A & Kelly M to Kersjes Ryan P & Julie R; $585,000
7980 Austin Ridge Dr: Kaiser James D & Kathleen A to Newman Steven Jeffrey & Kylee Marie Newman; $425,000
8493 Cheviot Rd: Rettig Raymond K @ 3 to Rettig Jessica R; $225,000
9056 Coogan Dr: Mz Management LLC to Dawkins Aurelia; $215,000
9612 Crosley Farm Dr: Toler Mary K to Garrett Erlene; $123,000
9805 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9807 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9809 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $41,000
9819 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Allen Aleidra; $254,385
9823 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Oki Noah; $256,915
9862 Wiscasset Wy: Campbell Clifford D & Judy K to Alfonso Ramon Jr & Michelle Welch; $214,750
College Hill
1095 Addice Wy: Parks Anthony Louis to Parks Kimberly A; $100,000
5915 Monticello Ave: Wasson Cathy L to Stroyls Diana; $230,000
6339 Gershom Ave: Twitty Lawrence & Anissa to Swan Timothy S & Desiree Swan; $420,000
Columbia Township
4085 Walton Creek Rd: Finney Nicholas C to Huxtable Benjamin J; $400,000
5640 Windridge View: Lyttle John to Shultz Catherine Fields; $361,764
7008 Cambridge Ave: Hart Gary M to Katuska Abigail & Joseph; $125,000
Columbia Tusculum
452 Strafer St: Johnson Jody & Megan to Lamothe Alec; $743,000
459 Strafer St: Chase Jamarr to Smith Lorinn W Tr; $1,250,000
Corryville
William Howard Taft Rd: Union On Taft LLC to The Christ Hospital; $2,125,000
Crosby Township
8664 Mt Hope Rd: Hendren Margaret M to Witter Mark T & Patricia A Craven; $250,000
Deer Park
3993 Superior Ave: Molenda John R to Hensel Patrick; $225,000
4240 Matson Ave: Wannemacher John R to Zhang Ruona & Xiaodong Jia; $267,500
Delhi Township
1233 Ebenezer Rd: Treft Jerry & Christina to Stemler Rebecca S; $162,000
224 Francisridge Dr: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Garnett Callum James & Tiffany; $225,000
4561 Foley Rd: Bader Eileen C & Michael J Bader to Sheppard Mary Jo; $128,900
4996 Riverwatch Dr: Evanoff Kyle M to Chhin Bunthy; $280,000
5272 Farm House Ln: Seher Philip to Hoehn Ida G; $133,000
5472 Courier Ct: Allgeier Stephen to Dillmore II Paul F; $230,000
551 Greenwell Ave: Longworth Developement LLC to B & M Brothers Real Estate LLC; $80,000
574 Libbejo Dr: Breitenstein Edward & Ariana to Drew Laura Elizabeth; $225,000
6075 Christopher Ln: Faust John Michael & Terri Beth Tr to Faust J Braden Tr & Michelle L Tr; $435,000
703 Anderson Ferry Rd: Cook Taylor to Thomas Melissa; $225,000
East Price Hill
2680 Lehman Rd: Griffiths Mark to Mayberry Robert K; $98,100
3636 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii LLC to Miracle Renovations LLC; $99,500
452 Grand Ave: Lykins Brian J to Pritchard Thomas Anthony; $122,500
East Walnut Hills
1725 Mcmillan St: Goldstein Stuart L to Miller Patricia & Howard Miller; $800,000
2200 Victory Pw: Arenstein Hal & Jan to Mcintire Art Fletcher Tr & Lili Klaene Mcintire Tr; $555,000
2200 Victory Pw: Armanios Erian A & Marhera S Philobos to Johnson Deborah J & Douglas L Johnson; $415,000
2216 Park Ave: Harris Adrienne & Mario Simpson to 2216 Park LLC; $271,500
East Westwood
2311 Baltimore Ave: Sodhi Petroleum Inc to Four Bros Petroleum In; $165,000
3631 Mchenry Ave: Sodhi Petroleum Inc to Four Bros Petroleum In; $165,000
Evanston
1739 Holloway Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Halimi Steve; $120,000
1854 Kinney Ave: Harvey Bernice to 1854 Kinney Ave LLC; $203,700
1911 Clarion Ave: Penny John to 1911 Calrion Ave Land Trust; $64,000
2028 Pogue Ave: Storolis Mark to Rein Todd K @ 3; $166,000
3519 Stacey Ave: Udo-akang Jones to Vanderpool Tracey Lynn & Jackson Grant; $176,000
Evendale
10337 Kingsport Dr: Nourie Colin Leonard Tr to Taylor Zachary & Carly; $425,000
Fairfax
3722 Carlton Ave: Mccollum Christina L & Thomas J to Mccollum Christina L; $135,000
Forest Park
11437 Kenn Rd: E & C Buildings Inc to Jenkins Mallory; $245,000
11603 Geneva Rd: Anthem Property Group LLC to Russ Cameron; $215,000
11680 Hinkley Dr: Loren Real Estate LLC to Valdes Diana Reyes; $250,000
11861 Winston Cr: Walker Herbert to Dallas Twenty LLC; $311,000
1215 Waycross Rd: Cami Construction LLC to Arroyo Maria; $300,000
1809 Lincrest Dr: Vb One LLC to Escotto Hector; $132,000
681 Sharon Rd: Franklin Jean E to Wilson Jr Robert James & Tara Eberhart Wilson; $121,000
Glendale
960 Laurel Ave: Buescher John C & Janet Sue to Sullebarger Beth & David George Edmundson; $400,000
Green Township
1322 Pennsbury Dr: Crandall Paul & Constance to Blanco Stawa Rajab; $235,000
1676 Devils Backbone Rd: Schaefer Hannah L to Tadesse Fikru Asrat & Hewan Asgelitew Belayneh; $155,000
2119 Faywood Ave: Emmett Patrick J to Humes Sr Arnell E; $200,000
2710 Werkridge Dr: Brennenman Robert R to Averill Jr Frederick W And Amber M; $370,000
2834 Hocking Dr: Mckay Paul A Jr & Monica M to Schraffenberger Dylan; $347,000
2973 Welge Ln: Daugherty Brad & Gina to Gorrasi Josh; $210,000
3328 Alpine Pl: Alpine Place LLC to Conn Madison A; $160,000
3552 Neiheisel Ave: As Capital LLC to Barrett Jesse Daniel & Taylor Foley; $256,000
3730 Moonridge Dr: Freese Jason to Smith Charlie Samuel & Meredith Smith; $300,000
3876 Tower Rd: Pizzo Michael J to Stucke Henry J; $215,000
5438 Cecilia Ct: Magar Rabi & Pasang D @4 to Meyer Jennifer Clare; $345,000
5529 Surrey Ave: Napa Investments Inc to Hintz Martin & Spencer Bartley; $240,500
5576 Samver Rd: Sandoval Michelle Angelica to Lozier Colin C; $265,000
5580 Westwood Northern Bv: Kramer Paul F to Manickavasagam Chandran; $210,000
6573 Chesapeake Run: Weberding Judy A to Uchtman Evan J & Kara F Uchtman; $205,000
6648 Hearne Rd: Cgd Properties LLC to Yee Cameron M; $103,000
6834 Kildare Dr: Hoehn Idamae G to Little Sarah Rose; $264,900
6904 Dovehill Ln: Averill Frederick W to Foley Brandon A & Kendra; $362,000
Greenhills
13 Junefield Ave: Lavash John C @ 3 to Cami Construction LLC; $183,000
27 Avenell Ln: Benoit Stephen C to Ryan Scott A & Heather S Ryan; $262,957
Harrison
1096 Westfield Dr: Bills Brandy L & Daniel J to Dellatorre Samuel J & Rebecca L Dellatorre; $223,000
1269 Cavanaugh Ln: Nvr Inc to Crandall Paul G &; $322,055
1516 Fairchild Dr: Geers Christopher L Jr & Laurel A to Silvers Shawn Matthew & Michele Meyeer Silvers; $525,000
489 Heritage Square: Storey Kathleen S & Michael L to Baine Virgina Lynn; $250,000
700 Harrison Ave: Yeoman Adam to Crouch Jason & Emily; $130,000
Harrison Township
9978 Baughman Rd: Kotz Robert H to Jackson Kaitlynn Nicole; $267,000
Hartwell
68 Woodsdale Ave: Witherow Robert L to Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $28,000
Hyde Park
2324 Madison Rd: Alquizola Teresito & Florenda to Conway Thomas J; $85,000
2324 Madison Rd: Swewat Ltd to Sbk Properties LLC Dba Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $95,000
3063 Portsmouth Ave: Jablonski Michael R & Kate S Cecil to Wojas Bartlomiej; $565,100
3526 St Charles Pl: Donley Mark & Diane to Chaiken Frank D & Mary F; $1,450,000
Indian Hill
4410 Miami Rd: Light Andrew to Smith David & Shannon; $1,450,000
7 Abbington Ridge: Niehaus Arlene M to Niyazee Balaka & Kausar Niyazee; $3,175,000
Kennedy Heights
3533 Amberacres Dr: Lipsky Annette M to Cox Larry & Mary E; $295,000
Lockland
114 Bacon St: Breyer Frances E to Lsi Ventures LLC; $80,000
209 Wayne Ave: D & D Carpentry LLC to Cottingham Alleenjere; $215,000
Lower Price Hill
809 Depot St: Ugft LLC to Sadiq Khady Niane; $36,000
Depot St: Ugft LLC to Sadiq Khady Niane; $36,000
Madeira
6849 Esther Ln: Thompson Jason to Jett Timothy J; $285,000
7543 Miami Ave: Rupp Robin Tr & Galen Hurt Tr to Wilson Chad Edward; $380,000
Kenwood Rd: Mgf Development Company LLC to Kuykendall Gary L & Tami; $50,000
Madisonville
4610 Winona Te: Riley Annie Bell to Larkins Ventures LLC; $145,000
Mariemont
6739 Fieldhouse Wy: Hoffman Phyllis D Tr to Hoffman Jr Joseph V; $700,000
Miami Township
3473 Chestnut Park Ln: Burns Hannah Kathryn to Sanker Carrie Day; $230,000
3852 Nottingham Ct: Vasiliou Tommy to Hartmann Edward Paul & Jacqueline D; $500,000
5433 Cowell Ave: Fisher Brianna M to Clift John; $105,000
Montgomery
10601 Adventure Ln: Chapman Sara E & Matthew O to Winnett Karlie Ann; $675,000
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Cantor Sandy K; $680,000
7780 Hartford Hill Ln: Sulek Rosemary to Chapman Sara & Matthew Chapman; $997,000
7805 Shadowhill Wy: Deluis Jorge & Wendy B Anthony to Able James Riley & Leah B Morris; $550,000
8887 Castleford Ln: Rupers Michael Tr to Coats Ryan & Michelle Coleman; $545,000
Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Smith Jason A; $965,000
Mount Airy
2615 Kipling Ave: Calabese Robert A & Leslie to Lazzaro Glada W; $200,000
Mount Auburn
349 Earnshaw Ave: R Homes LLC to Winerroots&rinds LLC; $187,000
Mount Healthy
1735 Stevens Ave: Turner Linda & Daniel M to Turner Joseph Martin; $144,106
7217 Clovernook Ave: Craftsman Properties LLC to Tmc Investments LLC; $62,000
7345 Maple Ave: Fink Maureen M to Klayman Lydia; $150,000
7915 Seward Ave: Trusty Michael R to Mckee David B; $190,000
Mount Lookout
564 Hoge St: Hood Lisa to Redmond Kyle J; $320,000
Mount Lookout 600 Delta Ave: Mcclary Savaughna to Faxon Brooke; $290,000
Mount Washington
2111 Sutton Ave: Dixon Randolph G & Angela K to Maphet Jacob; $95,000
2111 Sutton Ave: Newsome Jennifer L to Ergon Capital LLC; $81,500
2522 Ranchvale Dr: Dinwiddie Paul B & Constance F to Hendrickson Jeffrey D; $325,000
5769 Eaglesridge Ln: Harback Erick K & Ellen M to Ellis William & Deborah; $385,000
6048 Heis Te: Stolmar Markus to Hueneman Kathleen Margaret; $210,000
6422 Wildhaven Wy: Haley Clista Hunter to Reinhard Lisa A; $380,000
6473 Copperleaf Ln: Johnson Justin T to Adkerson Michael & Hannah Paolo; $355,000
6540 Copperleaf Ln: Reinhart Luke Allen & Erin to Drury Jeremy M & Jacquie L; $400,000
Newtown
7575 Pinehurst Dr: Driscoll Daniel & Brooke to Listermann Andrew & Emerald O; $849,000
North College Hill
1914 Sterling Ave: Stg Rentals LLC to Secka Marie; $170,000
1951 Emerson Ave: Sfr3 080 LLC to Jones Terranisha D; $175,000
2029 Dallas Ave: Dawkins Aurelia M & Nelson to Naranjo Juan Carlos Ramirez; $12,000
Northside
1525 Chase Ave: Parnigoni Anna & Andrew Polefrone to Arestides Braden; $306,000
1601 Blue Rock St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000
1609 Blue Rock St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000
4080 Apple St: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000
Vandalia Ave: Plk Cooper LLC to Vandalia Point LLC; $1,225,000
Norwood
1701 West St: Mayhaus Christina M to Stafford Dominick; $194,000
2229 Slane Ave: Meal Larie Estate to Bora Properties LLC; $350,000
3919 Burwood Ave: Lefevers Gregory W to Ventura Michael J & Shelby Ventura; $183,000
4025 Burwood Ave: Rogg Stacy E to Harrison Paige Louise & Jacob Andrew Tancer; $342,000
5634 Fenwick Ave: Fetherland Cholkas Amy to Frey Luke T; $165,000
Oakley
3262 Berwyn Pl: Kuhel David & Tamara to Murphy Michael @3; $265,000
3823 Drakewood Dr: Ram Rakesh & Marcia to Ram Carlin & Ran Davidson; $500,000
4407 Verne Ave: Aem Invests LLC to Skiles Matthew; $205,000
5081 Eastwood Cr: Hodesh Janine H to Werner Cara; $306,000
Over-the-Rhine
10 Mercer St: Mosley Luke Hensley & Katherine Davis to Rauer Nicholas & Nicole Rauer; $700,000
1207 Vine St: Mayer Zachary C to Pompos Timothy S & Sherry; $185,000
1324 Main St: Sommers Adam to Rossi Sarah E; $285,000
Paddock Hills
1352 Westminster Dr: Barbee Kara M to Zinn Jonahan A & Ashley M Lutz; $260,000
1354 Avon Dr: Vb Two LLC to Flatsphere Consultancy Services LLC; $145,000
Pleasant Ridge
2831 Langdon Farm Rd: Deardorff Samuel M to Tullos Jimmy P & Brenda J; $460,000
5830 Pandora Ave: Foy Deborah L to Carlin Cole F & Jessica G; $345,000
Reading
1187 Fuhrman Rd: Weisbrod Jerome W Tr to Minks Austin Jeffrey; $245,000
8426 Ridge Pointe Ct: Leung Andy to Bailey Susan; $158,000
Riverside
3718 Hillside Ave: Audretch Carol J to Udeozor Stella & Jarod Crossty; $307,500
Sharonville
10850 Willfleet Dr: Metts William R Tr to Swo LLC; $182,500
11045 Sharon Meadows Dr: Tatum David to Dickey Jayme; $130,000
4027 Creek Rd: Pittman Allan L to Moksin Holdings Plus LLC; $185,000
Silverton
3809 Thornton Dr: Cummings Matthew & Danielle Neggie to Grau James; $286,000
South Cumminsville
1771 Townsend St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii LLC to Miracle Renovations LLC; $99,500
Spring Grove Village
524 Flatt Te: Brunner Mark E & Mary C to Velasquez Daniella; $125,000
739 Mcmakin Ave: Johnson Jarrell C to Citizens Bank Na; $70,000
Springdale
103 Harter Ave: Pratt Valorie A to Ketterer Richard; $257,000
282 Kemper Rd: Holtz Robert A Ii & Megan B to Cummings Amanda; $349,000
372 Naylor Ct: Shroyer Daniel M @4 to Hendrix Roderic; $285,000
452 Dimmick Ave: Simpson Brittany & Thomas Engel to May Luke & Cierra Richardson; $235,000
570 Observatory Dr: Rai Gopal & Suk to Jolley Patrick John & Raven Symone Frazier; $277,000
9 Woodview Ct: Eaton Lorene T to Herron Todd Allen; $180,000
Springfield Township
1049 Newcastle Dr: Rafales Michael to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $180,000
12060 Regency Run Ct: Engel Billie & Donald L Kemen to Bailey John & Carol; $175,000
2389 Aquarius Dr: Preuitt Ruth to Guan Xiaoqun; $115,000
752 Woodfield Dr: Gomez Derek & Ellen Chittester to Miller Alec C & Sierra Leigh; $305,000
7794 Fancycab Ct: Hughes Barbara R to Small Eleanor M; $230,000
8327 Jadwin St: Proud Terri Lynn Tr Of Lawhorn Grantor Trust to Pheral Ellen; $205,000
8684 Woodview Dr: Aichele Justin J to Riep Mario & Brittany; $345,000
8693 Desoto Dr: Housing Under Development Five LLC to Summit Property Buyers LLC; $112,000
8705 Brent Dr: Hall Thomas Samuel to Ortiz Leodan & Angela; $140,300
8793 Balboa Dr: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Vine And Branches LLC; $160,000
9357 Stoneybrooke: Hardy Alan D Aka Alan Hardy to Liyanage Nadie Tharanga; $230,000
9585 Kosta Dr: Garner Kimberly to The Goodwin Family Trust; $255,500
9627 Trafford Ct: Davis Sibyl Mae to Opendoor Property Trust I; $184,400
St. Bernard
4908 Chalet Dr: Ostertag Robert & Jean M to Brafford Eric David; $75,000
Sycamore Township
11373 Gideon Ln: Buescher Robert A Tr & Shirley J Tr to Buescher Katherine E & Paul Ulrich; $315,000
11951 Stillwind Dr: Otting Richard M & Betsy A to George Alyssa M & Andres N Pech; $381,500
12150 Fourth Ave: Mills David to Sandoval Raul Galan & Herlinda Carrillo; $70,000
12152 Fourth Ave: Mills David to Sandoval Raul Galan & Herlinda Carrillo; $70,000
3654 Galbraith Rd: 11b Construction Ltd to Smylunas Robert & Lauren; $330,000
3889 Mantell Ave: Angel Pyles Christina Marie to T & B Properties Llp; $160,000
4390 Kalama Ct: Maceachen Austin W & Scott E to Lyon Samuel Grover; $305,000
5109 Autumnwood Dr: Smith David & Shannon to 5109 Autumnwood LLC; $790,000
8053 Highfield Ct: Brofft Dawn E to Kalb Brian & Alisha; $250,000
8349 Plainfield Rd: Carter Pamela to G & L Development Group LLC; $175,000
8407 Pine Rd: Schatzley David Andrew to Weingartner Kyle Matthew; $225,750
8408 St Clair Ave: Matthews Jeffrey to Derisi Nicholas J; $213,000
Symmes Township
11122 Snider Rd: Horter Investment Management LLC to Avm Investments Inc LLC; $127,000
11134 Snider Rd: Horter Investment Management LLC to Avm Investments Inc LLC; $127,000
12000 Antietam Dr: Canning Margaret & Peter to Zamarian Kelly & Valtides Zamarian Jr; $702,000
12040 Maxim Wy: Bilyeu Christina L & Ray I to Nestico Frank & Patrice L; $266,000
12159 Rich Rd: Johnson Tamela K Tr & Chris M Lyon Tr to Sammons Alexander; $361,000
Walnut Hills
2126 Fulton Ave: Dockendorff Mark H to Moreno Daniel Martinez @ 3; $155,000
2629 Stanton Ave: 2629 Stanton LLC to Henderson Melissa & Maxwell A Poeske; $228,000
924 William H Taft Rd: Shamma Mohammed M to Triple R Associates Ltd; $165,000
947 Auburnview Dr: Kimble Kaneeta J to Heiser Aaron M; $315,000
West End
734 Court St: Rice Douglas J to Chhabra Preet Singh; $413,000
830 York St: Wright Gary to Treehouse Realty Group LLC; $275,000
West Price Hill
1626 Iliff Ave: Quarles Deanthony to Sosa Daniel & Aleja; $151,900
1764 Tuxworth Ave: Butts Joel & Jennifer Vopat-butts to Engel Erin Amber; $155,000
4034 Liberty St: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii Borrower A LLC to Toledot LLC; $80,000
4307 Cappel Dr: Rei Mavens LLC to Swormstedt Dylan & Wade Swormstedt; $189,000
4911 Heuwerth Ave: Bethel John & Lesa Bethel to Corpuz Cenon Pablo Jr & Frances Ravago; $265,000
Westwood
2723 Cyclorama Dr: Bouchard Bernard A Tr & Roger P Tr to Ballachino Kevin & Sydney Pepper; $270,000
3151 Sunshine Ave: Useful Life LLC to Real Equity Oh LLC; $38,000
3223 Buell St: Breig John William Sr & Robin Marie to Patterson Jeremy A; $124,000
3330 Hanna Ave: Watkins Damon Jr to King Hanna & Nakita Jarmon; $230,000
3373 Treasure Ct: B & M Brothers Real Estate LLC to Bustillo Yixy Mariela Padilla &; $265,000
Woodlawn
Springfield Pk: Glenwood Commercial Partners II LLC to Cat Woodlawn LLC; $600,000
Wyoming
1410 Camberly Dr: Lippert Michael J & Molly A to Mustard Larry Eugene & Barbara Neyer Mustard; $562,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10509 Michael Drive, unit 1: Alycia Peters to Blake Firestone; $145,000
10567 Lynn Lane, unit 12: Robert Gaskins to Amber Copeland; $140,000
11197 Shaw Hess Road: Sara and Jacob Sandlin to Benjamin Wells; $215,000
3819 E. Timber Creek Drive: Sheila and Douglas Bamforth to Amber and Kevin Skinner; $325,000
509 Brookwood Drive: Gary Barlow to Gregory Adams; $85,500
7267 Rimrock Lane: The Dennis J. Sweeney Trust to The Rosanne M. Schutzman Trust; $430,000
7435 Devonshire Drive, unit 13-301: Janet and Anthony Barth to Sarah Pruess; $285,000
8030 Preservation Drive: The Drees Company to Kathleen and Peter Dikeos; $521,500
Bellevue
218 Retreat St.: Daniel Snowball to Aman Khan; $150,000
432 Lafayette Ave.: Lisa Wehmeyer and Joseph Dacek to Brian Goetz; $230,000
Burlington
1845 Conrad Lane: Regina and William Ruehl to Carrol Rice; $207,000
2332 Sawmill Court, unit 207: Lauren Hayes to James Hargis; $145,000
2359 Doublegate Lane: Nacola and Scott Culbertson to Cheryl and Brian Janson; $237,000
2951 Babbling Brook Way: Sharon Thompson to Hannah Gallatin and Jacob Scherr; $305,000
4060 Country Mill Drive, unit 20-304: William Dawson to Colin Schmied; $265,000
5878 Bunkers Ave., unit 103H: Deborah Kraemer to Austin Cliff; $165,000
6060 Burlington Pike: Jennifer and Zachary Hicks to Aidan Delph; $157,000
6277 Tessie Circle: Lisa Hauser to Skyline Real Estate Group, LLC; $156,000
6340 Browning Trail: Krista Hossman and Elizabeth Breeden to Tanya and Carl Sorensen; $369,000
6435 Todd Drive: Charles Peters to 11B Construction, LTD; $46,000
California
3821 Smith Road: Sonja and Ronald Meyer to Kimberly and Rock Meyer; $102,000
Cold Spring
5886 E. Alexandria Pike: Linda Paynter to Dynamic Properties, LLC; $135,000
840 Sandstone Ridge: Lesley and Jeffrey Cooney to Nicole and Thomas Scully; $550,000
Covington
1140 Shavano Drive, unit 33: Elizabeth and David Mattingly to Patricia and Ray; $1,000,000
1197 Devou Woods: Luo Jenkins to Allison Biggs and Brett Steele; $475,000
1320 Highway Ave.: Stallion Investments, LLC to Misty and McKenzie Dwyer; $185,000
1333 Wheeler St.: RRI, LLC to Sheila and Craig Hendricks; $165,500
14 W. 10th St.: Dewey Development, LLC to Jessica Wolfe and Benjamin Meurell; $549,500
1839 Jefferson Ave.: Rosetta and Matthew Bumpus to Yosef Lin; $212,500
2117 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 17-202: Shonda and Russell Schilling to Diane Warrington; $223,000
2513 Evergreen Drive: Christina and James Wren to Terri and Ronald Seger; $250,000
306 Pershing Ave.: Emily Smith to Sierra White; $208,000
319 E. 40th St.: Carroll and Ronald Flynn to Antrim Investments, LLC; $110,000
3489 Misty Creek Drive: David Halula to Candice Martin; $257,000
3556 Galway Court: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Meagan Gurren; $323,000
3603 Myrtle Ave.: Nicole Wilson to Kenneth Wilshire; $200,000
38 E 40th St.: Noah Harrison to Kayla and Samuel Woodward; $250,000
510 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Sydney and Robert Kues to Kenton County Fiscal Court; $255,000
646 W. 12th St.: Blue Diamond Properties, Inc. to Wayne Enterprises, LLC; $72,500
9 W. 30th St.: Megan and Stephen Babik to Sheila and Craig Hendricks; $178,500
955 Philadelphia St.: Home Grown Realty, LLC to Benjamin Horn; $350,000
Crescent Springs
2097 Clareglen Court, unit 302: Kaitlyn Webb to Margaret Williamson; $195,000
2121 Castle Bar Court, unit 204: Marie Lewis to Colleen Medert; $200,000
736 Bromley Cresctn Springs Road: Betty and Lawrence Gregory to Jacob Moore; $175,000
Dayton
1114 5th Ave.: Scenic Properties, LLC to Real-Invest, LLC; $72,000
1841 Riverpointe Circle, unit 11: Martha and Marc Utter to Kay and Mark Nester; $274,000
309 Dayton Ave.: Penelope and Joseph Hurtt to Shawn Blagg; $119,000
434 4th Ave.: Denise Sellers to Marina Anipova; $171,500
927 Maple Ave.: Real Equity OH, LLC to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000
Edgewood
3297 Kruer Court: Tracie and Gary Snyder to Caryn and Christopher Gibson; $690,000
40 Beech Drive: Bailey Nelson and Stephe Wilson to Mallory Beyer and Alexander Ralph; $300,000
678 Canterbury Drive: Laura Hagestad and Regan Hagestad to Shine Lobo and Johnson Britto; $1,435,000
Elsmere
813 Garvey Ave.: Four Walls Property Ventures, LLC to Gregory Stephenson; $205,000
Erlanger
1483 Shirepeak Way: Kristina and Timothy Nichols to Mary and Mark Abbott; $450,000
3514 Home St.: Brett Harlow to Erica Huffman and Timothy Livingtood; $237,500
3927 Cretside Court: Allyson Hurtt to Alexa and Troy Duncan; $215,000
805 Stevenson Road: Caitlynn and Christopher Mello to Sherilyn Barrera and Veneraldo Perez; $245,000
Florence
110 Center St.: Kimberly and Rodney Thomas to Maya Estates, LLC; $350,000
136 Morris St.: Brittany and Brian Brownfield to McKenzie Connor and Andrew Asbury; $222,000
1402 Beemon Lane: Kelly and Ryan Shrout to Tracy Prestpino and Gerold Zorn; $250,000
164 Bluegrass Lane: Lindsey and Taylor Ferguson to Adrienne Olano; $293,000
1664 Saint Ann Court: Deborah Pillow-Crider and Oakley Crider to Linda and George Otten; $330,000
1682 Fairside Court: Veronica Herrmann and Thomas Herrmann to Rent The 859, LLC; $315,000
18 Lee St.: U.S. National Bank Association to Beneditti Enterprises, Inc.; $91,500
1856 Songbird Lane: Danielle and Benjamin Knight to Vicky Oakley; $367,000
200 Saint Jude Circle: Elizabeth Rolfes to Elise and Benjamin Bradley; $208,000
208 Burgess Lane: Rachel Hardin and Joshua Felts to Jolie Kafuti and Martin Nzandu; $300,000
2230 Jackson Court: Wendy Arellano to Sandra Combs; $215,000
27 Rio Grande Circle, unit 6: Le La Ro Properties, LLC to Carol Napolitano; $160,000
57 W. Cobblestone Court: Brian Krebs to Dezirre and Troy Burkhart; $234,000
6247 Apple Valley Court: Saud Juhic to Dana Hagedorn; $280,500
6435 Glendale Court: Brian Lee to Amanda and Darl Lykins; $230,000
7565 Hopeful Church Road: Joe Swango to Brenda Parker and Joseph Parker; $145,500
7638 E. Covered Bridge Drive: C&A Investments, LLC to Clayton Janes; $210,000
781 Skyline Drive: CR1 Investments, LLC to Joelle Blas and Alex Kessans; $232,000
Fort Thomas
114 Ridgeway Ave.: Noelle and Michael Keller to Colin Seidl; $310,000
129 Highland Ave.: Sidney Thomas to Pamela Houston; $250,000
21 Ohio Ave.: Danielle and Michael Herald to Kirsten and Nicholas Hill; $540,000
22 Montvale Court: Sarah and Jarrett Casey to Emily and Austin McDaniel; $416,000
41 Linden Ave.: Reid Butler to Carol and Glenn Vencill; $353,000
47 Arlington Place: Alicia Alridge and Daniel Mueller to Chris Reisiger; $253,000
5 Holly Lane: Meghan and Zachary Laux to Michael Jurgens; $327,000
53 Crowell Ave.: David Howe to Tiffany Kessen and Josefina Wilson; $350,000
7 Patricia Court: Nicole and Thomas Scully to Nikole and Oliver Squeri; $385,000
84 Eagle View Lane: Hyunjung Shim to Robert Putnum; $160,000
Fort Wright
438 Morris Road: Dianne and Kenneth Ramey to Bailey Nelson and Stephen Wilson; $665,000
Hebron
1487 Bottomwood Drive: Margot and Allen Vanscoy to Kelli and Joshua Omedeo; $385,000
1749 Elijah Creek Road: Pamela and Mark Wolgamott to Abigail and Bradley Shirden; $235,000
1763 Transparent Court: Marilee Lewis and Ian Gordon to Hailey Burk; $277,000
1930 Peach Blossom Lane: Catherine Pace and Kimberly Teegarden to Megan and Daniel Jackson; $250,000
1963 Greyfield Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Samantha and Tyler Plummer; $417,000
2796 Ridgefield Drive: Taylor Greenlee and Jordan Sterling to Ireland Hill and Joshua Findley; $271,500
6404 River Road: Lonnie Felts to Destiny and Charles Webb Jr.; $105,000
Highland Heights
166 Dogwood Drive, unit 9: Doreen and Brent Butler to Kathryn and Gregory Johnson; $169,000
30 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 3: Shannon and Anthony Gavin to Carolyn Johnson; $190,000
Independence
10 Fleming Drive: The Hopkins Family Trust to Breanna Paul; $208,000
10600 Pepperwood Drive: Emille Linton to Suzanne and John Coray and Sharon and James Coray; $365,000
10667 Fremont Drive: Lindsey and Tyler Jones to Caitlynn and Christopher Mello; $355,000
1199 Gateewood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kelsey and Gary McCulley; $403,000
2119 Golden Valley Drive: Rachel and Brian Mercer to Parker Morgan; $350,000
3125 Bridlerun Drive: Traci Moore to Sarah and Andrew Cummins; $253,000
3202 Meadoway Court: Kennedie and Brennan Beckett to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven, LLC; $270,000
4231 Briarwood Drive, unit 2: Marlene Hoberg to JL Homes, LLC; $71,500
Lakeside Park
100 Arcadia Ave.: Theresa and Robert Kahmann to Lesley and David Holgate; $810,000
2656 Van Deren Drive: Megan Barton and Chris Grosser to Abby Halpin and Jalen Aubrey; $242,000
Ludlow
339 Highway Ave.: Carolyn and Ronald Bryant to Stephen Colyer; $45,000
Newport
192 Kentucky Drive: Patrick Decastro and Bruce Krone to Jill and Gregory Hausfeld; $179,000
305 W. 10th St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Catherine Dugan and Michael Graham; $260,000
322 Hodge St.: Foster Capital Investments, LLC to Katherine Littlefield and Edward Willis; $270,000
327 Overton St.: Steven Birkley to Molly and Kristopher O'Keefe; $350,000
41 Wilson Road: Keith Krummen to Taryn Frodge; $330,000
605 Grandview Ave.: Brandi and Kerry Allen to Joy Kaffenberger and Mansour Alaql; $270,000
7 15th St.: The Arthur Gerald Volmer Revocable Trust to Richard Volmer; $76,500
8 Tower Drive, unit 210: Leslie Lavender to Deborah and Joseph Dorko; $462,500
914 Central Ave.: Diane and Brian Turner to Jessica Zielinski; $150,000
Park Hills
1014 Jackson Road: Stella Ludovicy to Stacia Bivens and Jacob True; $275,000
1050 Altavia Ave.: Ashley and William Winford to Hayden Hoogerhyde; $320,000
Southgate
154 Valley View Drive: Amber and Daniel Stehlik to Destiny and Scott Meyer; $250,000
56 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: George Reising Jr. to Kimberly Wallingford; $131,000
Union
10081 Whittlesey Drive: John Lyon to Kirsten and Alan Yost; $387,000
10404 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Leslie and James Isler; $791,000
10892 Kimberly Drive: Jeffrey Halloran to Michelle Reed and Michael Middendorf; $400,000
1210 Napa Ridge Court: Bradley Ferguson to Denise Lyons and Christopher Ulland; $406,000
12994 Pavilion Court: Casey and Christopher Bennett to Darby Dillard and Colten Evens; $500,000
2202 Clarkston Lane: Chastity Shidler and Aaron Shidler to Candyce and Glenn Colye; $851,000
2320 Longbranch Road: Diane Lyons to Maimouna and Bennie Falls; $200,000
9625 Daybreak Court, unit 241G: Tina Turner to Venkata and Dedeepya Padala and Alpana Rauthan and Kaiasha Singh; $240,000
974 Frogtown Road: Amanda and Darl Lykins to Stephanie Turney and Matthew Burhorst; $362,000
980 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Jason Wihebrink; $528,000
9978 Calava Court: Rebound Remoldels LLC to Amber Giesler and Clayton Duvall; $343,000
Vickie and Lawrence McClanahan: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kathleen and Peter Dikeos; $499,000
Villa Hills
2720 Surfside Drive: Colleen Medert to Christopher Kobasuk; $308,000
754 Robin Liane: Kiersten and John Proctor to Elllie Stoddart; $375,000
Walton
1700 Walton Nicholson Pike: Arin and Nicholas Staples to Karen and Jeffrey Chambers; $382,000
410 Foxhunt Drive: Grant Brandt to Long Nguyen and Vincent Nguyen; $330,000
421 Foxhunt Drive: Johnny Collins to Marilyn Mokma; $304,500
672 Radnor Lane: Maegam Gurren to Juanita and James Porter; $225,000
Wilder
108 N. Watchtower Drive, unit 104: Laura Roberts to Jo Anne Bessette and Roberto Henriquez; $187,000
