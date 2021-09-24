$ 1.44 bn growth in Aircraft Ice Protection System Market|Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the aircraft ice protection system market to grow by $ 1.44 bn at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2025.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The aircraft ice protection system market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business aviation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitate the integration of advanced systems is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the aircraft ice protection system market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aircraft ice protection system market covers the following areas:
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Sizing
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Forecast
Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Curtiss Wright Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Inland Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Liebherr International AG
Meggitt Plc
Melrose Industries Plc
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Safran SA
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market -The critical incident monitoring UAV market size is expected to grow by USD 1.72 billion and record a CAGR of 17.33% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Galley Equipment Market -The galley equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion and record a CAGR of 5.24% during 2021-2025.Download a free sample report now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Curtiss Wright Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Inland Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Liebherr International AG
Meggitt Plc
Melrose Industries Plc
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Safran SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-44-bn-growth-in-aircraft-ice-protection-system-markettechnavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301382978.html
SOURCE Technavio