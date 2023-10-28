$1.465 million Villa Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1177 Witt Rd: Rabun Robert M Tr & Elizabeth S Tr to Paul Susan & Ian; $140,000

1938 Wanninger Ln: Bass Richard A to Schreier Jr Frank J & Cecilia Cook; $285,000

5595 Wayside Ave: Zinn Kathryn M to Bascom Camrynn A & Nicholas A; $400,000

6633 Wyndwatch Dr: Tilford Michael S & Elizabeth Ashley to Schwieter Bethany & Kenneth; $800,000

7069 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Magbeu Joseph; $570,241

Shadow Ridge Rd: Decker Building Group LLC to Redknot Land LLC; $155,000

Arlington Heights

33 Orchard St: Herbort Ronald E to Creative Marketing And Publishing LLC; $47,000

Blue Ash

10831 Fallsington Ct: Maekawa Koichiro to Vann Venattia Williams; $280,000

11040 Woodlands Wy: 11040 Woodlands Way Tr to Brown Brendan & Jessica; $1,010,000

4400 Classic Dr: Packwood Ronald R to Rx Capital LLC; $275,000

4959 Twinbrook Ct: Schnizer Herbert H & Shirley T to Bowman Tyler D & Stephanie M Bowman; $415,000

Bond Hill

1735 Catalina Ave: Dixon Darrin C to Miller Jacob & Michelle Miller; $185,000

5419 Carrahen Ct: Gerwe James B to Martinez Mirian Zelaya; $98,378

Business District

1150 Vine St: Burke Brian & Katherine M Abadilla to Ozer Kagan & Sibel; $279,000

17 Court St: Qc Properties Ltd to 17 19 Court Street LLC; $1,600,000

304 Mcfarland St: Morrison Chandler B to Giles Mare T & Andrea; $345,000

Camp Washington

2915 Sidney Ave: Clark Ruth to 2915 Sidney LLC; $10,000

Carthage

24 Seventy-sixth St: Woerner Carl to Viola Enterprises LLC; $67,000

Cheviot

3449 Camellia Ct: Pickens Christina to Berhe Kiros; $180,000

3464 Tangent Dr: Miken Enterprises LLC to Porter Allison; $235,000

3701 Frances Ave: Betz Kelsey E to Wright Aaron & Brooke Wright; $177,000

Cleves

219 Porter St: Mutter Steven C to Freaky Fast Home Buyers & Investments LLC; $115,352

Clifton

219 Woolper Ave: Kohne Jonathan Thomas & Susan Mae Feldman to Smith Meredith; $315,000

3683 Vine St: Select Portfolio Sorvicing Inc to Equity Opportunities Capital Investment LLC; $45,500

880 Rue De La Paix: Alaparthy Ajay K to Turner Toni J; $110,000

Colerain Township

10257 October Dr: Dayao John R & Suzanna to Legacy 516 LLC; $115,000

10277 Roppelt Rd: Monnin Stanley J Ii to Ellison Melanie; $70,000

10436 Pottinger Rd: Davis Tenayah Quinne to Thurman Investment Group LLC; $155,000

11866 Wincanton Dr: Pac Res Spe Iv LLC to 510 Sfr Oh Operations I LLC; $209,635

11954 Merrion Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Turner Jazminne C & Robert J Sublett Iv; $476,880

12045 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Osman Askanda; $455,920

2308 Grant Ave: Hemphill Shana L to Fields Shane Michael & Samantha Fields; $180,000

2409 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Santos Jr Jonathan Pedro & Maria Angela Ventura Vi; $374,900

2422 Bluelark Dr: Vb One LLC to Harmony Realty LLC; $125,000

2521 Mariposa St: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Isaac Freeborn Ira to Davis Arnisia E; $139,000

2909 Jackfrost Wy: Villatoro Vielman to Carr Corliss & Terrence White; $260,000

3015 Overdale Dr: Clemons Ashleigh & Tanner to Opendoor Property Trust I; $193,900

3396 Blue Rock Rd: Wulff Kevin D & Georgetta to Jain Kamini; $151,000

3416 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,000

3418 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,000

3420 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $37,000

3616 Sweetwood Ct: Bvhv Sfr 2022 1 LLC to Castaneda Gustavo & Marivel Palma Caballero; $185,000

3744 Blue Rock Rd: Hibbler Nikita M to Burck Tyler; $170,000

5921 Squirrelsnest Ln: Summe Thomas E & Carrie S Tr to Champness Robert A & Connie M; $585,000

7880 Livingston Rd: Hughes Kaitlynn to Kruetzkamp Jill Ann; $280,000

8137 Hollybrook Ct: Weil Ashley to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $120,000

8288 Cheviot Rd: Lazzelle Realty LLC to Sester Brenda L; $140,000

8799 Livingston Rd: Perez Management LLC to Peake Contracting Inc; $269,500

9179 Orangewood Dr: Nunez Raquel Anais Blevins to Nordquist William & Brooke Nordquist; $199,900

9829 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Perry Holden & Caleigh Clapsaddle; $261,685

9831 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Azam Muhammad; $252,395

9855 Crusader Dr: Brinkman Geneva S to Seibert Philip E & Paul A Seibert; $46,000

9906 Wiscasset Wy: Vanhook Pamela S to Brott Rory; $164,900

Merril Ct: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $86,000

College Hill

1516 Aster Pl: Hart Susan to Bace Properties LLC; $183,900

1520 Aster Pl: Hart Susan to Bace Properties LLC; $183,900

5716 Kenneth Ave: Vb One LLC to Cooper Cameron; $146,000

5820 Argus Rd: Vb Two LLC to Hart Josie & Ronald Patterson Jr; $125,000

5936 Monticello Ave: Kuntz Andrea L to Givens James Lee Sr; $275,000

6356 Aspen Wy: Buttrom-browne Michelle D to Graef Elizabeth & Jeremy Graef; $250,000

8121 Daly Rd: Local Host LLC to Cozee Rentals LLC; $700,000

Columbia Township

5523 Monardi Cr: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $203,200

6589 Stewart Rd: White James H Jr to Clement Mark; $234,750

6919 Cambridge Ave: Criswell Curtis P to Thistlethwaite Katherine & Cathy Marie Martens; $242,500

6920 Grace Ave: Flynn James P to Flannery Jacquelyn; $270,000

Corryville

218 Fosdick St: Bmz Properties LLC to Adco Properties LLC; $220,000

Crosby Township

9157 New Haven Rd: Losekamp Properties LLC to Nevels Ryan; $234,500

Deer Park

7833 Monterey Ave: Hubbard Anna M to Rayburn Haley J; $291,000

Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Maynard Stephen & Sushmita Ghosh; $349,755

Delhi Township

1297 Ebenezer Rd: Tingle Kristina M to Jones David & Leslie Ann Joines; $220,000

219 River Oaks Ct: Bsfr Tr Ii LLC to Bezabih Zerihun; $204,000

251 Greenwell Ave: Jones Sarah Anne & Freeman Isaiah to Cleary Julie C; $270,000

293 Anderson Ferry Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $96,560

351 Pedretti Ave: Hobbs Jamey L & Michael J Pittman to Bussell Properties Ltd; $215,000

4286 Delryan Dr: Poland Mark A & Cheryl L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $189,100

4303 Mayhew Ave: Dillmore Paul Franklin to Th Property Owner I LLC; $156,000

5146 Clareridge Ct: Meese Michael J & Catherine R to Mesfun Teklu & Tsige Birhane; $312,500

5262 Farm House Ln: Smallwood Wilda J to Gladden Thomas David &; $120,000

5347 Palisades Dr: Arling Michelle H to Miller III Edward B; $325,000

5747 Fourson Dr: Webber Jillian to Roell Amy R; $210,000

6051 Hickorytree Ct: Davis James Michael & Nancy Barbara to Beinkemper Will & Hannah Burns; $575,000

Pedretti Ave: Hobbs Jamey L & Michael J Pittman to Bussell Properties Ltd; $215,000

East End

1484 Riverside Dr: Ryan Robert M & Katherine S to Goodman Carol B; $795,000

East Price Hill

1340 Manss Ave: 1340 Manss LLC to Wessel Lauren; $160,000

2500 Warsaw Ave: Scherer Karen B & Bruce M to Wheeler Michael; $86,100

2680 Lehman Rd: Ho Rubi & Yenny to Hawkins Calvin B Jr; $97,000

385 Rosemont Ave: Mccreadie Shawn K to Ambrocio Reynaldo A Simon & Lidia Cabrera Rivera; $115,000

554 Davenport Ave: Green Garden Portfolio LLC to Daria William J; $285,000

658 Hawthorne Ave: Rec Investments LLC to Hutson Marian; $555,400

East Walnut Hills

2306 Park Ave: 2306 Park Ave LLC to Sunshine & Grapes LLC; $575,000

East Westwood

2367 Baltimore Ave: Griffin Shirley J to Solve Ventures LLC; $23,500

3656 Fyffe Ave: King Daniel to Thrasher Danielle; $160,000

English Woods

3360 Ninann Ct: Oldham Rosetta & Oldham-dinkins Rosetta to Gutlacht Holdings LLC; $56,900

Evanston

1714 Brewster Ave: N B Property Investments LLC to Esquivel Jose; $250,000

1904 Clarion Ave: Martin Cheryl to J & V Construction And Design LLC; $176,000

1917 Pogue Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Platt Trevor & Elizabeth Platt; $528,000

3122 Durrell Ave: Rell Properties LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $550,000

3402 Wabash Ave: Sharper Capital Partners LLC to Sudberry Steve; $250,000

Fairfax

3875 Virginia Ave: Fugazzi Realty Ltd to Servatii Inc; $360,500

Forest Park

11306 Kenshire Dr: Troutman Ronald T & Beverly C to Starks Alexandria & Jon Nxualo Starks Iv; $270,000

11381 Kary Ln: Skyline Real Estate Ltd to Nkuekam Simon Pierre Kamgang & Bernadette Yetdom; $260,000

11507 Gaffney Pl: White James B to Stgr Investments Group LLC; $115,000

11610 Hanover Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Bah Houssainatou & Ibrahima; $215,000

1907 Crest Rd: Westmark Properties LLC to Moore Marcus; $299,000

679 Converse Dr: Burroughs John S & Aneita F to Harvey Michael C & Mercedes Harvey; $315,000

755 Decatur Ct: Sears Michael T & Madelaine to Stallion Investments Limited Liability Company; $148,750

Green Township

2224 Jimray Ct: Beinkemper Will Jr to Richards Katie Lynn & Adam West Bowling; $350,000

2731 Topichills Dr: Denittis Jr Vincent Trustee to Terek Dennis; $235,000

2806 Werkridge Dr: Brockman Dana L to Herbers Mary E; $320,000

3324 Hader Ave: Gourley Henry Tr to Gourley Carlee E; $255,000

3408 North Bend Rd: Al Ghamdi Abdullah Mohammed & Alla Abdullah Alghamdi to Mayfield Josh W; $147,000

3589 Coral Gables Rd: Burbrink Bruce R & Bernice L to Lewallen Dayna; $251,000

4644 Nathaniel Glen Dr: Stone Emmett E & Marlene L to Gurung James Bahadur & Reema Rai; $368,000

4921 Arbor Woods Ct: Hickey Elaine M Tr to Brockman Dana Lynn; $190,000

5163 North Bend Crossing: Degregorio Joan to Kates Hershel & Tammy; $158,000

5444 Bluesky Dr: Callaway Nancy K to Bastian Ann M; $123,400

5446 Green Acres Ct: Tarter Russell I & Maria Karalis to Royse Emily & John Seal; $249,900

5621 Muddy Creek Rd: Burton Catherine to Smith Alexander R; $255,000

5715 Boomer Rd: Lewis Steven J to Benton John Jr & Monica Karreen; $372,700

5718 Biscayne Ave: Murphy Valerie to Harrell Katelyn C; $220,000

5934 Lawrence Rd: Dang Thuy T to Lasana Heru; $191,000

6015 Wilmer Rd: Willey Mark L Tr to Unkrich Christopher @ 3; $517,000

6059 Countryside Ct: Casper Talla Lee to Stone Jr Robert Drew; $500,000

6412 Werk Rd: Phelps Patricia L to Mohler Anthony; $329,900

7116 Willowdale Dr: Jackson Kaitlynn Nicole to Sander Tyler A & Madeline M Scherpenberg; $255,000

Harrison

105 Hopping Ct: Pac Res Spe Iv LLC to 510 Sfr Oh Operations I LLC; $215,926

202 Sunset Ave: Gillespie Thomas D & Donna J to Wormald Zachary Nicholas & Emilee Gillespie Wormal; $235,000

324 Washington St: Toller Tama to Roudebush Mark & Robbin; $30,000

396 Legacy Wy: Siemer Molly A & Benjamin G to Wilke Edwin & Dawn; $219,900

Hartwell

399 Galbraith Rd: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Pahls Joseph; $153,400

8250 Vine St: Warren Family Funeral Homes Inc to Woerner Carl; $875,000

Hyde Park

1303 Morten St: Michele Stanley Homes LLC to Pretorius Marc & Kristen Pretorius; $1,495,000

2361 Bedford Ave: Zimmer Hans M & Brenda S to Gerber David & Ann G Gerber; $579,900

2611 Perkins Ln: Kirby Todd to Storer Kirk & Jessika Wood; $875,000

2811 Griffiths Ave: Olson Meredith to Trach Andrea Lauren & Garrett W Devore; $530,000

3225 Observatory Ave: Mueller Eric G & Keri S Young to 3225 Observatory Ave LLC; $925,000

3429 Erie Ave: House Of Korea LLC to Qsml LLC; $1,580,000

3501 Erie Ave: House Of Korea LLC to Qsml LLC; $1,580,000

3516 St Charles Pl: Hube Michael B & Megan R to Lewis Jeffrey & Annie Ayvazian; $793,000

3695 Erie Ave: Korengel Michele T Tr to Roudebush Jennifer L & Derek; $250,000

Indian Hill

5305 Ivyfarm Rd: Gawne Michael R & Kathryn B to Burns Jonathan E & Brittany S Burns; $1,200,000

5445 Miami Rd: Dougherty Wendy Ann & Michael Thomas Kearney to Naji Ameera I Saqr; $1,485,000

605 Indian Hill Tl: Gh & R Business Services Inc Trustee to 605 Indian Hill Trail Holding LLC; $3,000,000

7275 Demar Rd: Qd Living LLC to Vance Trina; $715,000

Lincoln Heights

1301 Schumard Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Ape Properties LLC; $62,000

870 Jackson St: Usa Property Dispo LLC to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $90,000

Linwood

3718 Hutton St: Geller Shawn to Ewalt Mary Kate & Justin Samuel Bell; $288,000

Lockland

207 Bacon St: Aen LLC & My Property Holdings LLC to My Property Holdings LLC; $57,000

Loveland

208 Cannonade Dr: Brunker Abbey H & Nicholas W to Wilkerson Brent & Brenda; $442,500

Lower Price Hill

2701 Lehman Rd: Olexa Laura L Tr to Ianovska Mariana; $83,000

Madeira

7813 Laurel Ave: Adler Sue F to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $272,000

Railroad Ave: Adler Sue F to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $272,000

Madisonville

4122 Watterson St: Taylor Samantha to Workman Gregory B & Michele M Mcdonald; $250,000

4606 Erie Ave: Church Of The Redeemer The to Eastminster Presbyterian Church; $242,447

4608 Glenshade Ave: Gates Freddie to Mcdermott Brendan; $235,000

4612 Erie Ave: Church Of The Redeemer The to Eastminster Presbyterian Church; $242,447

4712 Ward St: Wanstrath Joseph & Jillian Leigh Rogers to Alphonse Paul L & Alexis A Bailey; $363,000

6842 Merwin Ave: Mueller Robert to Yaeco LLC; $63,000

6919 Britton Ave: Stern Toni A to Corley Katelyn Nicole; $210,000

Miami Township

3249 Triplecrown Dr: Otten Robert W to Hobbs Brian G & Sarah L Hobbs; $249,900

3661 Aston Woods Dr: Neeley Marlene L Tr to Brink Geraldine; $349,900

7653 Dog Trot Rd: Scheland Barry A to Meyer Jr Joseph William; $219,500

8647 Bridgetown Rd: Dilley Regina Kaye@4 to Stevens Tanner & Elise Dilley; $172,500

Montgomery

230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Smith Therese F & Robert A Smith; $679,921

7583 Lakewater Dr: Smethwick Angela M & Edward R to Akeley Elizabeth; $1,220,000

7607 Carriage Ln: Parikh I K Tr & J I Parikh Tr to Adams Gabriel; $490,000

7734 Trailwind Dr: Korczynski Nicholas J & Leonard Amanda C to Zepf Melissa Tr; $552,000

Mount Adams

1124 Fort View Pl: Voorhees Donald E to Montes Christopher; $405,000

Mount Airy

2140 Raeburn Dr: Harris Larry P to Solomon Scott Heller & Bridget Mcgoron; $575,000

2419 Buddleia Ct: Campbell Marsheen L to Wagner Brandon M & Victoria Collins; $210,000

2652 Mt Airy Ave: Schumacher Lisa E to Sunrise Homes LLC; $70,000

Raeburn Dr: Harris Larry P to Solomon Scott Heller & Bridget Mcgoron; $575,000

Mount Auburn

152 Dorchester Ave: Caldwell Rejoun to Betts Tysonn & Tracz Betts; $179,000

2232 Reading Rd: Randall Beatrice to Twenty 232 LLC; $30,000

318 Mulberry St: Conroy Amy M to Stauble Luca A; $223,900

322 Dorchester Ave: Creque James Roderick Iv & Nasmoon Somir Creque to Cartheuser Quinn C; $190,000

Mount Lookout

2868 Alpine Te: Rose Willard Tr & Tara M Tr to Amin Annie & Ian Chaves; $1,450,000

745 Crevelings Ln: Prangley Robert Ernest to 42nd Place LLC; $549,980

Mount Washington

1475 Antoinette Ave: Zaremberg Berry Marcia to Krall Nina M; $255,000

1603 Clio Ave: Edwards Laura L & Franklin P to Wertz Kyle & Madison P Wallace; $295,000

2405 Findlater Ct: Rogg Lora to Frazier Courtnie Ann; $179,000

5175 Adena Tl: Snow Peter J to Houston Christopher Scott & Lauren G; $615,000

6840 Whitehall Ave: Woll John L Jr Tr & Sharon L Tr to Mcfadden Terrence Paul & Ronah D; $232,500

Newtown

Ragland Rd: Brookstone Homes Inc to Scherer Sarah E & Christopher V Shingleton; $664,708

North Avondale

191 Sturgis Ave: Carter William to Enneking Benjamin & Bria Enneking; $265,000

3948 Vine St: Yaniv Tammy Glikman LLC to Jinks Properties LLC; $115,000

North Bend

404 Three Rivers Pw: Mih Holdings LLC to Gerard Garrett; $212,000

64 Stonehaven Dr: Robbe Shirleerae to Burbrink Bruce & Bernice L Burbrink; $275,000

North College Hill

1622 De Armand Ave: Focus Rentals LLC to Robinson Jillian; $195,000

1925 Shollenberger Ave: D E S Real Estate Investments LLC to Schuchardt Cheyne D & Laura M Schuchardt; $215,000

6749 Tarawa Dr: Smith Mark W to Cincy2023 LLC; $134,600

North Fairmount

1957 Baltimore Ave: North Fairmount Community Center Inc to Turner Burnadette & Cheyenne Ford; $63,000

Northside

4320 Beech Hill Ave: Menke Adrienne L to Brewer Casey & Maya Duessel; $400,000

4435 Colerain Ave: Sprightly Properties LLC to Cash Black; $140,000

Norwood

1745 Sherman Ave: Coyle Tina M to Gray Chase & Sandra Gray; $216,000

1919 Delaware Ave: Dagenback Thomas & Shari N to Jutte Trent; $303,000

1957 Maple Ave: Mueller Stacey Kimes to Ruple Kelsey & Alexander Ruple; $185,000

3748 Elsmere Ave: Blair Laura D & Erin N to Shemony Amir; $385,000

4222 Lowry Ave: Witt Denise H to Praxis Consulting Group Inc; $135,000

4407 Franklin Ave: Mcdonald Kevin & Roseada to Franklin Madalyn Rose; $212,500

4518 Ashland Ave: Lawson Glennis to Saleh Connor V; $275,000

5133 Rolston Ave: Srini Gowda Builders LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $70,000

5310 Moeller Ave: 5310 Moeller Rd LLC to Craft Peter; $160,000

5406 Carthage Ave: Lask Nicholas A & Michelle B to Weigel Michael E & Debra D Weigel; $159,000

5735 Warren Ave: Brenning John & Jeff Whitehead to Eckler Kaia & Emily C Walsh; $200,000

Oakley

2729 Arbor Ave: Mcdonald Nicholas A & Gina A to Connolly Rachael Ann; $445,000

3350 Marburg Square Ln: Richards Industrials Inc to Makris Anna M; $335,000

3407 Aston Ct: Wessels Sydney & Justin Rebellino to Mckiernan Edward A; $375,000

3424 Club Crest Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Slabber Esmeralde; $399,900

3906 Edwards Rd: Rookwood Place Ii LLC to Mchugh Philip Dennis & Christine Puchalski; $749,900

3913 Millsbrae Ave: R2r Investments LLC to Ringeisen Caitlin Sayles & Robert Kyle; $702,000

4110 Jora Ln: Meurell Benjamin T & Jessica L Wolfe to Koesterman Abigail; $392,500

Over-the-Rhine

1326 Vine St: 1326 Vine LLC to Monagle Darby C & Brendan D Obrien; $275,900

Elm St: Cosset Yael Tr & Judy Tr to Jfsjb LLC; $330,000

Pleasant Ridge

3018 Delmar Ave: Robinson Theresa to Noloseo Maria Del Socorro & Antonio Gutierrez; $51,075

5330 Tanner Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Harmony Realty LLC; $120,000

6254 Cortelyou Ave: Sc Cortelyou LLC to Halsey Bret Joseph Cooper; $450,000

6305 Fairhurst Ave: Meer Keely & Tyler to Carlson Catherine E & Joseph D Fye; $318,000

Reading

1179 Thurnridge Dr: Schmitt Derek Matthew to Burks Brigitta & Ryan Dunn; $272,000

1319 Fenton Ave: Corsmeier Jo Ann to Anderson Sandra M & Eric A Anderson; $150,000

219 Pike St: Shorter James Wilbur to Drahman Keith; $101,000

223 Marycrest Dr: Walz Robert D to Walz Nicole L; $270,000

49 Orchard Knoll Dr: Kiefer James E & Linette to Fontaine Megan & John Fontaine; $292,000

606 Third St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Lucas Kyle; $71,000

8372 Reading Rd: 8921 Reading Road LLC to Eminyan Estate LLC; $565,289

Sayler Park

236 Monitor Ave: Rufft Clara M to Garcia Camille Winter & Martin Grizovic Sr; $90,000

7025 Fernbank Ave: Beck Roby Jay to Hillgrove Investments LLC; $200,000

Sharonville

10468 Wintergreen Ct: Kirkpatrick Judith N to Olgeaty Kellie Marie; $339,000

10901 Thornview Dr: Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai to Dehoff Maria Henriksen & Robert Dehoff; $375,000

10988 Main St: Armstrong Mark Newton & Karen W to Rowe Eric A & Susan K; $399,900

25 Woodsview Ln: Doran Donald C to Abulikemu Gulizhaer & Douglas Mcintyre; $173,000

5924 Carpol Ave: Rosenbalm Jeffry C Tr to Gillman John & Jacob Gillman; $315,000

Silverton

7042 East Ave: Rilea Linda J to Schaeffer Nicole L; $175,650

Spring Grove Village

5700 Este Ave: Duncan LLC to Dg Farris Developement Company LLC; $950,000

Springdale

12148 Peak Dr: Aylward Stephen C & Sandra A Theurer to Gilbert Bryan; $300,000

597 Observatory Dr: Wells Anthone L to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $145,000

Springfield Township

10318 Maria Ave: Henn Harry Christopher & Joyce H Henn to Robinson Dominque & Brian Bell; $258,000

10580 Mill Rd: Bailey Rachel & Adam Franklin to Black Nathaniel Michael; $225,000

11813 Elkwood Dr: Puccini Mary B to Buchanan Ronald E; $255,000

12130 Regency Run Ct: Questa Scott A & Rebecca L Laake to Lemker Timothy; $90,000

1795 Fullerton Dr: Kaiser Linda D & John A to Rp3 Funding LLC; $143,275

451 Sheffield Rd: Yett Felica to Watson Angelo; $65,000

522 Riddle Rd: Ryan Scott A & Heather S to Kast Ryan P; $415,000

800 Compton Rd: B J M Investments & Holdings LLC to Hamner Group LLC; $115,000

905 Belsage Ct: Kidd James to Campbell Custom Homes II Inc; $89,037

9636 Tanbark Ct: Mitchell Zenobia M to Jackson Daisy; $185,000

9674 Helmsley Wy: Merritt Joseph T Jr to Ghising Mangali Maya; $196,500

997 Huffman Ct: Whitworth Brandon to Moody Phillip; $176,500

Sycamore Township

10826 Lakehurst Ct: Cooker John to Batt Lauren C; $205,755

4309 Williams Ave: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Java Homes LLC; $130,000

5598 Bayberry Dr: Cincinnati Executive Holdings LLC to Nagesh Shalini; $650,000

7544 Kirtley Dr: Albers Holly Marie to Dangelo Matteo & Lydia Roos; $440,000

8641 Tralee Ct: Gabriel Shaun to Raeon Zachary Durney; $225,000

Symmes Township

11825 Nathanshill Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Maldonado Maria & Sebastiano Giardinella; $526,400

12071 Carrington Ln: Rack Betty L to Carington Robert William & Jerri Kalb; $219,000

9040 Union Cemetery Rd: Ddr Waterstone LLC to Mo Next Waterstone LLC; $1,148,103

Terrace Park

104 Wagon Road Ln: Wittry Philip J & Kelly M to Martin Dallas Russell & Adrienne Martin; $710,000

Walnut Hills

959 Windsor St: Cargile Lori A to Wintheiser Anthony; $53,829

West End

1134 Dayton St: Hausterling Development Group LLC to Riera Jesus; $32,400

1136 Dayton St: Hausterling Development Group LLC to Rierra Jesus; $32,400

1835 Baymiller St: Acevedo-santiago Abdiel L to 1835 Baymiller LLC; $1,400,000

909 York St: Acevedo-santiago Abdiel L to 1835 Baymiller LLC; $1,400,000

West Price Hill

1047 Morado Dr: Davis Robert M & Bonnie L to Thorpe Michael L; $167,000

1113 Morado Dr: Wagner Amy Helen to 1113 Morado Trust; $70,000

1365 Covedale Ave: Paschka Kevin J & Ann M to Bradley Brittany Nicole & Alexander James Bradley; $235,000

4067 Eighth St: Bay Street Homes LLC to Christian Terry M & Ramon Kee Denmark Spurlock; $190,000

4781 Loretta Ave: Whitney Bradley N to Mileti Dominic & Hope Krieger; $230,000

Westwood

2871 Allview Cr: Bruser Kathleen R to Finnell Maria Grace & Michael Craig Franklin Jr; $120,000

2909 Werk Rd: Weadick Jean M Tr to Smith Emmalee D & Alexander F Smith; $370,000

2943 Dunaway Ave: Weadick Jean M Tr to Smith Emmalee D & Alexander F Smith; $370,000

3138 Evergreen Ave: Buckley Debra A to Mueller David William; $140,000

3429 Millrich Ave: Mmhbn Properties LLC to Turner Kimberly; $177,700

3467 Stathem Ave: Keane Mary E to Shasta Valley LLC; $227,500

3601 Janlin Ct: Welte Gregory S to Boiselle Tanisha; $217,500

Denham St: Mmhbn Properties LLC to Turner Kimberly; $177,700

Woodlawn

1307 Timberland Dr: Hopkins Stephen J to Snow Bros Properties LLC; $210,000

31 Sheffield Rd: Ethridge Myrna Ann Tr to Creative Dreams Properties LLC; $193,000

Wyoming

232 Charles St: Meyung Jeffrey D & Bridget A to Bornick Sara T; $485,000

264 Fleming Rd: Generation Family Properties LLC to Heitfeld Joseph W & Alyssa Brie; $402,500

416 Oliver Rd: Hudepohl Michael R & Sarah E to Hummel Sheila; $858,700

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

103 Clearmeadow Drive: Bonnie and E. Harold Combs to Dawn and Randall Warner; $324,500

113 Viewpoint Drive: Lauren and Lucas Redmond to Ashley Simpson; $312,500

7739 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-202: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Dixie Leather and Joan Joseph; $264,500

7741 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ruth Lyle and Tori Lyle; $226,000

7743 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christine Trenholm; $242,000

7749 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sean O'Brien; $289,000

7753 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Rachel and Eric Rath; $294,000

789 Harmony Valley Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Asmaa and Rachid Sakine and Co-Op First, LLC; $348,500

8065 Arcadia Boulevard: The Drees Company to Tiffany and Ryan Cline; $483,000

Bellevue

363 Berry Ave.: Jillian and Calvern Van Der Merwe to Andrea and Mark Bertram; $425,000

Burlington

174 Owl Overlook: Deborah and Jason Lehmkuhl to Linda Ebert and John Ebert; $365,000

2260 Medlock Lane, unit 3: Kay and Joseph Peacock to Daniel Vennemann; $174,000

5510 Carolina Way: Eleanor Crump to Kathy Holland; $225,000

6853 Gordon Boulevard: Brian Ahn to Bethany and Mark Sheldahl; $310,000

7428 Indian Ridge Way: Richard Sailba to Ami and Shreyash and Beenaben and Bhrugeshhai; $295,000

Covington

10498 Kendrick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jiju Jose; $361,000

1124 Lee St.: Arlinghaus Contracting, LLC to Todd Breckel; $260,000

115 E. 30th St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Justin Ryan; $199,000

1209 Highway Ave.: Heide and Severino Alvarez to Thirty9 Property, LLC; $110,000

1210 Wood St.: Perenial Investments, LLC to Kasey and Michael Strunk; $55,000

1226 Southgate St.: Southgate Townhomes, LLC to Carrie Slone; $396,000

1227 Upland Ave.: Barbara Ralenkotter to Jessica and Benjamin Schoultheis; $240,000

151 Meadow Hill Drive: Keith Taylor Holdings, LLC to Sarah Tuerpe; $230,000

1613 Banklick St.: Jason Mullins Enterprises, Inc. to Gregory Grant Jr.; $282,000

244 E. 46th St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to Javier Lopez; $100,000

2744 Latonia Ave.: Housing Opportunities of Northen Kentucky, Inc. to Jade Blanton; $132,000

278 W. 8th St.: Kevin Raleigh to Heidi and John Williams; $449,000

3087 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Humphress and Chaowen Guan; $375,000

313 E. 13th St.: JJD Enterprise, LLC to Lionkat, LLC; $51,500

3209 Rogers St.: Minerva and David Bramlage to Makenzie McGuire; $184,000

4212 Church St.: Eric Hill to Neveah Nyle Valerius Group, LLC; $72,500

701 W. Pike St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to CCMM Acquisitions, LLC; $425,000

Crescent Springs

2131 Clareglen Court, unit 301: Julie and Anthony Klare to Laurel Ratterman; $200,000

Crestview Hills

2735 Copper Coin: Neil Winter to Tiffany Donnelly; $270,000

Dayton

638 Brooklyn Ave.: Mark Watton to Tri State Innovative Property Solutions, LLC; $89,500

811 5th St.: Daniel Reynolds to Rosann F. Sharon Living Trust; $265,000

Edgewood

3061 Sentry Drive: 700 Dudley, LLC to Mary Carl and Anthony Carl; $195,000

3105 Royal Windsor Drive: Clara and William Ellerman to Megan and Colin Combs; $330,000

Elsmere

1015 Pebble Creek Drive: Merea and Andrew Ho to Tyler Kelly; $235,000

1553 Raintree Court: Danielle and Robert Sanders to Edgar Ramirez; $225,000

Erlanger

22 Rosebud Ave.: Tracy and James Ferguson to Asheria and William Brown; $250,000

306 Center St.: Northern Lights Properties, LLP to Michelle Marrs; $197,000

4067 Circlewood Drive: Jennifer and T. Hansford to Brianna and Victor Burklow; $235,000

Florence

16 Rio Grande Circle, unit: Jordan Hurt to Kelsey Lund; $163,500

730 Brittany Trail: Joyce Salazar to Kelsey and Jason Russo; $325,000

79 Creekside Drive: Asha Residential, LLC to Mohiniben and Kishore Mohani and Nishika and Sahil Monhani; $301,000

8690 Silver Creek Court: Sharon and Lowell Ginn to Mark Bowsher; $321,000

Fort Thomas

16 Shawnee Ave.: Midwest Properties of Cincinnati, LLC to Sarah and Chad White; $269,500

216 Mulberry Court: Tanakorn Jiraphasuksakul and Pariyakorn Ratanasuban to Ernestina Rau; $360,000

300 Hill St., unit 302: Vincent Keairns to Shannon King; $140,000

38 Washington Ave.: Michelle Cade to Patrick Henry; $150,000

Fort Wright

1218 E. Henry Clay Ave.: James Russell to Gray House Properties, LLC; $40,000

Hebron

1469 Sequoia Drive: Donna and Jerry Valentine to Cathy and Michael LeDuc; $327,500

1568 Jolee Drive: Karen and Paul Sparling to Donna and Douglas Conner; $776,500

2092 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aleksandr Subbotin; $479,500

2188 Eaves Road: Charles Mullins to Randolph Szabo; $80,000

2236 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Breanna Marcum and Derek Ripplinger; $315,500

2252 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Matthew Slaby; $446,000

Highland Heights

22 Robinson Road: Katherine Pennington and Thomas Kramer to Jason Barney; $285,000

Independence

10319 Calvary Road: Stephanie and John Zuidema to Daphne Lyons and James Schlesser; $265,000

11246 Taylor Mill Road: Amanda and Tim Freeman to Allison and Jacob Kaelin; $455,000

1198 Gatewood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Lenzie and Hunter Ewin; $390,000

3103 Alderbrook Drive: Sabrina and Kendall Sowards to Allyson Catching and Sean Gifford; $375,000

3898 Eagledge Court: Julia and Lance Poston to Gretchen and Michael Brown; $515,000

732 Stablewatch Drive: Rachelle Guenther and Michael Routzon Jr. to Jeremy Schmidt; $329,000

9883 Flagstone Drive: Nicole and Joshua Napier to Mandy and Benjamin Taylor; $250,000

Lakeside Park

19 Buttermilk Pike: Linda and William Hillyer to John Martin; $230,000

Ludlow

209 Kenner St.: Elliot Borne to Elijah Walker; $125,000

535 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 31-101: Lorie and Michael House to Joshua Roberts; $275,000

554 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 24-304: High Five, LLC to Nancy Wright; $280,000

Morning View

1874 Bracht Piner Road: Jennifer Myka to Tawni and Garrett Bird; $260,000

Newport

1117 Ann St.: Resolve Properties, LLC to Lisa and Gary Gasper; $264,000

22 Parker Road: Tri State Innovative Property Solutions, LLC to Ciara and William Long; $237,500

926 Putnam St.: Rebecca Turner to Samantha Campbell; $45,000

Park Hills

1061 Hamilton Road: Kimberly and Paul Raines Jr. to Chantry Properties, LLC; $220,000

Taylor Mill

5371 Millstone Court, unit 4K: Courtney and Christopher Cook to Larua Bowen and Robert Durstock; $155,000

Union

10502 Masters Drive: Jennifer and Joseph Gosney to Mary Swickard, Janice and Timothy Swickard; $320,000

1520 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Lynette and Edward Holland; $630,500

2111 Natchez Trace: Lisa and Stephen Ward to Erin and Jarrod Lux; $404,000

3433 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anne Surnbrock and Carl Ryan; $450,500

4724 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vanessa and james Ross Jr.; $460,000

7628 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Milan Rai and Indira Kukel; $372,000

9001 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sabrina and Kendall Sowards; $532,500

9906 Cedarwood Drive: Amy and Roger Templeton to Emily and Matthew Warner; $559,000

Villa Hills

1013 Walburg Ave.: The Drees Company to Connie and Anthony Justice; $1,465,000

827 Crescentridge Court: Kathy Harrington-Quarles to Lynn and Brian Faulkner; $603,000

Walton

10 Willowood Lane: Jennifer and Stephen Harris to Deborah Scott and Tony Roland; $175,000

399 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Ashley Miller and Vic Newberry Jr.; $365,000

646 Chambers Road: Michael Harris to Brickit Construction, LLC; $165,000

