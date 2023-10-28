$1.465 million Villa Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1177 Witt Rd: Rabun Robert M Tr & Elizabeth S Tr to Paul Susan & Ian; $140,000
1938 Wanninger Ln: Bass Richard A to Schreier Jr Frank J & Cecilia Cook; $285,000
5595 Wayside Ave: Zinn Kathryn M to Bascom Camrynn A & Nicholas A; $400,000
6633 Wyndwatch Dr: Tilford Michael S & Elizabeth Ashley to Schwieter Bethany & Kenneth; $800,000
7069 Valleycrest Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Magbeu Joseph; $570,241
Shadow Ridge Rd: Decker Building Group LLC to Redknot Land LLC; $155,000
Arlington Heights
33 Orchard St: Herbort Ronald E to Creative Marketing And Publishing LLC; $47,000
Blue Ash
10831 Fallsington Ct: Maekawa Koichiro to Vann Venattia Williams; $280,000
11040 Woodlands Wy: 11040 Woodlands Way Tr to Brown Brendan & Jessica; $1,010,000
4400 Classic Dr: Packwood Ronald R to Rx Capital LLC; $275,000
4959 Twinbrook Ct: Schnizer Herbert H & Shirley T to Bowman Tyler D & Stephanie M Bowman; $415,000
Bond Hill
1735 Catalina Ave: Dixon Darrin C to Miller Jacob & Michelle Miller; $185,000
5419 Carrahen Ct: Gerwe James B to Martinez Mirian Zelaya; $98,378
Business District
1150 Vine St: Burke Brian & Katherine M Abadilla to Ozer Kagan & Sibel; $279,000
17 Court St: Qc Properties Ltd to 17 19 Court Street LLC; $1,600,000
304 Mcfarland St: Morrison Chandler B to Giles Mare T & Andrea; $345,000
Camp Washington
2915 Sidney Ave: Clark Ruth to 2915 Sidney LLC; $10,000
Carthage
24 Seventy-sixth St: Woerner Carl to Viola Enterprises LLC; $67,000
Cheviot
3449 Camellia Ct: Pickens Christina to Berhe Kiros; $180,000
3464 Tangent Dr: Miken Enterprises LLC to Porter Allison; $235,000
3701 Frances Ave: Betz Kelsey E to Wright Aaron & Brooke Wright; $177,000
Cleves
219 Porter St: Mutter Steven C to Freaky Fast Home Buyers & Investments LLC; $115,352
Clifton
219 Woolper Ave: Kohne Jonathan Thomas & Susan Mae Feldman to Smith Meredith; $315,000
3683 Vine St: Select Portfolio Sorvicing Inc to Equity Opportunities Capital Investment LLC; $45,500
880 Rue De La Paix: Alaparthy Ajay K to Turner Toni J; $110,000
Colerain Township
10257 October Dr: Dayao John R & Suzanna to Legacy 516 LLC; $115,000
10277 Roppelt Rd: Monnin Stanley J Ii to Ellison Melanie; $70,000
10436 Pottinger Rd: Davis Tenayah Quinne to Thurman Investment Group LLC; $155,000
11866 Wincanton Dr: Pac Res Spe Iv LLC to 510 Sfr Oh Operations I LLC; $209,635
11954 Merrion Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Turner Jazminne C & Robert J Sublett Iv; $476,880
12045 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Osman Askanda; $455,920
2308 Grant Ave: Hemphill Shana L to Fields Shane Michael & Samantha Fields; $180,000
2409 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Santos Jr Jonathan Pedro & Maria Angela Ventura Vi; $374,900
2422 Bluelark Dr: Vb One LLC to Harmony Realty LLC; $125,000
2521 Mariposa St: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Isaac Freeborn Ira to Davis Arnisia E; $139,000
2909 Jackfrost Wy: Villatoro Vielman to Carr Corliss & Terrence White; $260,000
3015 Overdale Dr: Clemons Ashleigh & Tanner to Opendoor Property Trust I; $193,900
3396 Blue Rock Rd: Wulff Kevin D & Georgetta to Jain Kamini; $151,000
3416 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,000
3418 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $43,000
3420 Grovewood Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $37,000
3616 Sweetwood Ct: Bvhv Sfr 2022 1 LLC to Castaneda Gustavo & Marivel Palma Caballero; $185,000
3744 Blue Rock Rd: Hibbler Nikita M to Burck Tyler; $170,000
5921 Squirrelsnest Ln: Summe Thomas E & Carrie S Tr to Champness Robert A & Connie M; $585,000
7880 Livingston Rd: Hughes Kaitlynn to Kruetzkamp Jill Ann; $280,000
8137 Hollybrook Ct: Weil Ashley to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $120,000
8288 Cheviot Rd: Lazzelle Realty LLC to Sester Brenda L; $140,000
8799 Livingston Rd: Perez Management LLC to Peake Contracting Inc; $269,500
9179 Orangewood Dr: Nunez Raquel Anais Blevins to Nordquist William & Brooke Nordquist; $199,900
9829 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Perry Holden & Caleigh Clapsaddle; $261,685
9831 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Azam Muhammad; $252,395
9855 Crusader Dr: Brinkman Geneva S to Seibert Philip E & Paul A Seibert; $46,000
9906 Wiscasset Wy: Vanhook Pamela S to Brott Rory; $164,900
Merril Ct: Grand Communities Ltd to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $86,000
College Hill
1516 Aster Pl: Hart Susan to Bace Properties LLC; $183,900
1520 Aster Pl: Hart Susan to Bace Properties LLC; $183,900
5716 Kenneth Ave: Vb One LLC to Cooper Cameron; $146,000
5820 Argus Rd: Vb Two LLC to Hart Josie & Ronald Patterson Jr; $125,000
5936 Monticello Ave: Kuntz Andrea L to Givens James Lee Sr; $275,000
6356 Aspen Wy: Buttrom-browne Michelle D to Graef Elizabeth & Jeremy Graef; $250,000
8121 Daly Rd: Local Host LLC to Cozee Rentals LLC; $700,000
Columbia Township
5523 Monardi Cr: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $203,200
6589 Stewart Rd: White James H Jr to Clement Mark; $234,750
6919 Cambridge Ave: Criswell Curtis P to Thistlethwaite Katherine & Cathy Marie Martens; $242,500
6920 Grace Ave: Flynn James P to Flannery Jacquelyn; $270,000
Corryville
218 Fosdick St: Bmz Properties LLC to Adco Properties LLC; $220,000
Crosby Township
9157 New Haven Rd: Losekamp Properties LLC to Nevels Ryan; $234,500
Deer Park
7833 Monterey Ave: Hubbard Anna M to Rayburn Haley J; $291,000
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Maynard Stephen & Sushmita Ghosh; $349,755
Delhi Township
1297 Ebenezer Rd: Tingle Kristina M to Jones David & Leslie Ann Joines; $220,000
219 River Oaks Ct: Bsfr Tr Ii LLC to Bezabih Zerihun; $204,000
251 Greenwell Ave: Jones Sarah Anne & Freeman Isaiah to Cleary Julie C; $270,000
293 Anderson Ferry Rd: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs II LLC; $96,560
351 Pedretti Ave: Hobbs Jamey L & Michael J Pittman to Bussell Properties Ltd; $215,000
4286 Delryan Dr: Poland Mark A & Cheryl L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $189,100
4303 Mayhew Ave: Dillmore Paul Franklin to Th Property Owner I LLC; $156,000
5146 Clareridge Ct: Meese Michael J & Catherine R to Mesfun Teklu & Tsige Birhane; $312,500
5262 Farm House Ln: Smallwood Wilda J to Gladden Thomas David &; $120,000
5347 Palisades Dr: Arling Michelle H to Miller III Edward B; $325,000
5747 Fourson Dr: Webber Jillian to Roell Amy R; $210,000
6051 Hickorytree Ct: Davis James Michael & Nancy Barbara to Beinkemper Will & Hannah Burns; $575,000
Pedretti Ave: Hobbs Jamey L & Michael J Pittman to Bussell Properties Ltd; $215,000
East End
1484 Riverside Dr: Ryan Robert M & Katherine S to Goodman Carol B; $795,000
East Price Hill
1340 Manss Ave: 1340 Manss LLC to Wessel Lauren; $160,000
2500 Warsaw Ave: Scherer Karen B & Bruce M to Wheeler Michael; $86,100
2680 Lehman Rd: Ho Rubi & Yenny to Hawkins Calvin B Jr; $97,000
385 Rosemont Ave: Mccreadie Shawn K to Ambrocio Reynaldo A Simon & Lidia Cabrera Rivera; $115,000
554 Davenport Ave: Green Garden Portfolio LLC to Daria William J; $285,000
658 Hawthorne Ave: Rec Investments LLC to Hutson Marian; $555,400
East Walnut Hills
2306 Park Ave: 2306 Park Ave LLC to Sunshine & Grapes LLC; $575,000
East Westwood
2367 Baltimore Ave: Griffin Shirley J to Solve Ventures LLC; $23,500
3656 Fyffe Ave: King Daniel to Thrasher Danielle; $160,000
English Woods
3360 Ninann Ct: Oldham Rosetta & Oldham-dinkins Rosetta to Gutlacht Holdings LLC; $56,900
Evanston
1714 Brewster Ave: N B Property Investments LLC to Esquivel Jose; $250,000
1904 Clarion Ave: Martin Cheryl to J & V Construction And Design LLC; $176,000
1917 Pogue Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Platt Trevor & Elizabeth Platt; $528,000
3122 Durrell Ave: Rell Properties LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $550,000
3402 Wabash Ave: Sharper Capital Partners LLC to Sudberry Steve; $250,000
Fairfax
3875 Virginia Ave: Fugazzi Realty Ltd to Servatii Inc; $360,500
Forest Park
11306 Kenshire Dr: Troutman Ronald T & Beverly C to Starks Alexandria & Jon Nxualo Starks Iv; $270,000
11381 Kary Ln: Skyline Real Estate Ltd to Nkuekam Simon Pierre Kamgang & Bernadette Yetdom; $260,000
11507 Gaffney Pl: White James B to Stgr Investments Group LLC; $115,000
11610 Hanover Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Bah Houssainatou & Ibrahima; $215,000
1907 Crest Rd: Westmark Properties LLC to Moore Marcus; $299,000
679 Converse Dr: Burroughs John S & Aneita F to Harvey Michael C & Mercedes Harvey; $315,000
755 Decatur Ct: Sears Michael T & Madelaine to Stallion Investments Limited Liability Company; $148,750
Green Township
2224 Jimray Ct: Beinkemper Will Jr to Richards Katie Lynn & Adam West Bowling; $350,000
2731 Topichills Dr: Denittis Jr Vincent Trustee to Terek Dennis; $235,000
2806 Werkridge Dr: Brockman Dana L to Herbers Mary E; $320,000
3324 Hader Ave: Gourley Henry Tr to Gourley Carlee E; $255,000
3408 North Bend Rd: Al Ghamdi Abdullah Mohammed & Alla Abdullah Alghamdi to Mayfield Josh W; $147,000
3589 Coral Gables Rd: Burbrink Bruce R & Bernice L to Lewallen Dayna; $251,000
4644 Nathaniel Glen Dr: Stone Emmett E & Marlene L to Gurung James Bahadur & Reema Rai; $368,000
4921 Arbor Woods Ct: Hickey Elaine M Tr to Brockman Dana Lynn; $190,000
5163 North Bend Crossing: Degregorio Joan to Kates Hershel & Tammy; $158,000
5444 Bluesky Dr: Callaway Nancy K to Bastian Ann M; $123,400
5446 Green Acres Ct: Tarter Russell I & Maria Karalis to Royse Emily & John Seal; $249,900
5621 Muddy Creek Rd: Burton Catherine to Smith Alexander R; $255,000
5715 Boomer Rd: Lewis Steven J to Benton John Jr & Monica Karreen; $372,700
5718 Biscayne Ave: Murphy Valerie to Harrell Katelyn C; $220,000
5934 Lawrence Rd: Dang Thuy T to Lasana Heru; $191,000
6015 Wilmer Rd: Willey Mark L Tr to Unkrich Christopher @ 3; $517,000
6059 Countryside Ct: Casper Talla Lee to Stone Jr Robert Drew; $500,000
6412 Werk Rd: Phelps Patricia L to Mohler Anthony; $329,900
7116 Willowdale Dr: Jackson Kaitlynn Nicole to Sander Tyler A & Madeline M Scherpenberg; $255,000
Harrison
105 Hopping Ct: Pac Res Spe Iv LLC to 510 Sfr Oh Operations I LLC; $215,926
202 Sunset Ave: Gillespie Thomas D & Donna J to Wormald Zachary Nicholas & Emilee Gillespie Wormal; $235,000
324 Washington St: Toller Tama to Roudebush Mark & Robbin; $30,000
396 Legacy Wy: Siemer Molly A & Benjamin G to Wilke Edwin & Dawn; $219,900
Hartwell
399 Galbraith Rd: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Pahls Joseph; $153,400
8250 Vine St: Warren Family Funeral Homes Inc to Woerner Carl; $875,000
Hyde Park
1303 Morten St: Michele Stanley Homes LLC to Pretorius Marc & Kristen Pretorius; $1,495,000
2361 Bedford Ave: Zimmer Hans M & Brenda S to Gerber David & Ann G Gerber; $579,900
2611 Perkins Ln: Kirby Todd to Storer Kirk & Jessika Wood; $875,000
2811 Griffiths Ave: Olson Meredith to Trach Andrea Lauren & Garrett W Devore; $530,000
3225 Observatory Ave: Mueller Eric G & Keri S Young to 3225 Observatory Ave LLC; $925,000
3429 Erie Ave: House Of Korea LLC to Qsml LLC; $1,580,000
3501 Erie Ave: House Of Korea LLC to Qsml LLC; $1,580,000
3516 St Charles Pl: Hube Michael B & Megan R to Lewis Jeffrey & Annie Ayvazian; $793,000
3695 Erie Ave: Korengel Michele T Tr to Roudebush Jennifer L & Derek; $250,000
Indian Hill
5305 Ivyfarm Rd: Gawne Michael R & Kathryn B to Burns Jonathan E & Brittany S Burns; $1,200,000
5445 Miami Rd: Dougherty Wendy Ann & Michael Thomas Kearney to Naji Ameera I Saqr; $1,485,000
605 Indian Hill Tl: Gh & R Business Services Inc Trustee to 605 Indian Hill Trail Holding LLC; $3,000,000
7275 Demar Rd: Qd Living LLC to Vance Trina; $715,000
Lincoln Heights
1301 Schumard Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Ape Properties LLC; $62,000
870 Jackson St: Usa Property Dispo LLC to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $90,000
Linwood
3718 Hutton St: Geller Shawn to Ewalt Mary Kate & Justin Samuel Bell; $288,000
Lockland
207 Bacon St: Aen LLC & My Property Holdings LLC to My Property Holdings LLC; $57,000
Loveland
208 Cannonade Dr: Brunker Abbey H & Nicholas W to Wilkerson Brent & Brenda; $442,500
Lower Price Hill
2701 Lehman Rd: Olexa Laura L Tr to Ianovska Mariana; $83,000
Madeira
7813 Laurel Ave: Adler Sue F to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $272,000
Railroad Ave: Adler Sue F to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $272,000
Madisonville
4122 Watterson St: Taylor Samantha to Workman Gregory B & Michele M Mcdonald; $250,000
4606 Erie Ave: Church Of The Redeemer The to Eastminster Presbyterian Church; $242,447
4608 Glenshade Ave: Gates Freddie to Mcdermott Brendan; $235,000
4612 Erie Ave: Church Of The Redeemer The to Eastminster Presbyterian Church; $242,447
4712 Ward St: Wanstrath Joseph & Jillian Leigh Rogers to Alphonse Paul L & Alexis A Bailey; $363,000
6842 Merwin Ave: Mueller Robert to Yaeco LLC; $63,000
6919 Britton Ave: Stern Toni A to Corley Katelyn Nicole; $210,000
Miami Township
3249 Triplecrown Dr: Otten Robert W to Hobbs Brian G & Sarah L Hobbs; $249,900
3661 Aston Woods Dr: Neeley Marlene L Tr to Brink Geraldine; $349,900
7653 Dog Trot Rd: Scheland Barry A to Meyer Jr Joseph William; $219,500
8647 Bridgetown Rd: Dilley Regina Kaye@4 to Stevens Tanner & Elise Dilley; $172,500
Montgomery
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Smith Therese F & Robert A Smith; $679,921
7583 Lakewater Dr: Smethwick Angela M & Edward R to Akeley Elizabeth; $1,220,000
7607 Carriage Ln: Parikh I K Tr & J I Parikh Tr to Adams Gabriel; $490,000
7734 Trailwind Dr: Korczynski Nicholas J & Leonard Amanda C to Zepf Melissa Tr; $552,000
Mount Adams
1124 Fort View Pl: Voorhees Donald E to Montes Christopher; $405,000
Mount Airy
2140 Raeburn Dr: Harris Larry P to Solomon Scott Heller & Bridget Mcgoron; $575,000
2419 Buddleia Ct: Campbell Marsheen L to Wagner Brandon M & Victoria Collins; $210,000
2652 Mt Airy Ave: Schumacher Lisa E to Sunrise Homes LLC; $70,000
Raeburn Dr: Harris Larry P to Solomon Scott Heller & Bridget Mcgoron; $575,000
Mount Auburn
152 Dorchester Ave: Caldwell Rejoun to Betts Tysonn & Tracz Betts; $179,000
2232 Reading Rd: Randall Beatrice to Twenty 232 LLC; $30,000
318 Mulberry St: Conroy Amy M to Stauble Luca A; $223,900
322 Dorchester Ave: Creque James Roderick Iv & Nasmoon Somir Creque to Cartheuser Quinn C; $190,000
Mount Lookout
2868 Alpine Te: Rose Willard Tr & Tara M Tr to Amin Annie & Ian Chaves; $1,450,000
745 Crevelings Ln: Prangley Robert Ernest to 42nd Place LLC; $549,980
Mount Washington
1475 Antoinette Ave: Zaremberg Berry Marcia to Krall Nina M; $255,000
1603 Clio Ave: Edwards Laura L & Franklin P to Wertz Kyle & Madison P Wallace; $295,000
2405 Findlater Ct: Rogg Lora to Frazier Courtnie Ann; $179,000
5175 Adena Tl: Snow Peter J to Houston Christopher Scott & Lauren G; $615,000
6840 Whitehall Ave: Woll John L Jr Tr & Sharon L Tr to Mcfadden Terrence Paul & Ronah D; $232,500
Newtown
Ragland Rd: Brookstone Homes Inc to Scherer Sarah E & Christopher V Shingleton; $664,708
North Avondale
191 Sturgis Ave: Carter William to Enneking Benjamin & Bria Enneking; $265,000
3948 Vine St: Yaniv Tammy Glikman LLC to Jinks Properties LLC; $115,000
North Bend
404 Three Rivers Pw: Mih Holdings LLC to Gerard Garrett; $212,000
64 Stonehaven Dr: Robbe Shirleerae to Burbrink Bruce & Bernice L Burbrink; $275,000
North College Hill
1622 De Armand Ave: Focus Rentals LLC to Robinson Jillian; $195,000
1925 Shollenberger Ave: D E S Real Estate Investments LLC to Schuchardt Cheyne D & Laura M Schuchardt; $215,000
6749 Tarawa Dr: Smith Mark W to Cincy2023 LLC; $134,600
North Fairmount
1957 Baltimore Ave: North Fairmount Community Center Inc to Turner Burnadette & Cheyenne Ford; $63,000
Northside
4320 Beech Hill Ave: Menke Adrienne L to Brewer Casey & Maya Duessel; $400,000
4435 Colerain Ave: Sprightly Properties LLC to Cash Black; $140,000
Norwood
1745 Sherman Ave: Coyle Tina M to Gray Chase & Sandra Gray; $216,000
1919 Delaware Ave: Dagenback Thomas & Shari N to Jutte Trent; $303,000
1957 Maple Ave: Mueller Stacey Kimes to Ruple Kelsey & Alexander Ruple; $185,000
3748 Elsmere Ave: Blair Laura D & Erin N to Shemony Amir; $385,000
4222 Lowry Ave: Witt Denise H to Praxis Consulting Group Inc; $135,000
4407 Franklin Ave: Mcdonald Kevin & Roseada to Franklin Madalyn Rose; $212,500
4518 Ashland Ave: Lawson Glennis to Saleh Connor V; $275,000
5133 Rolston Ave: Srini Gowda Builders LLC to Mako Property Group LLC; $70,000
5310 Moeller Ave: 5310 Moeller Rd LLC to Craft Peter; $160,000
5406 Carthage Ave: Lask Nicholas A & Michelle B to Weigel Michael E & Debra D Weigel; $159,000
5735 Warren Ave: Brenning John & Jeff Whitehead to Eckler Kaia & Emily C Walsh; $200,000
Oakley
2729 Arbor Ave: Mcdonald Nicholas A & Gina A to Connolly Rachael Ann; $445,000
3350 Marburg Square Ln: Richards Industrials Inc to Makris Anna M; $335,000
3407 Aston Ct: Wessels Sydney & Justin Rebellino to Mckiernan Edward A; $375,000
3424 Club Crest Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Slabber Esmeralde; $399,900
3906 Edwards Rd: Rookwood Place Ii LLC to Mchugh Philip Dennis & Christine Puchalski; $749,900
3913 Millsbrae Ave: R2r Investments LLC to Ringeisen Caitlin Sayles & Robert Kyle; $702,000
4110 Jora Ln: Meurell Benjamin T & Jessica L Wolfe to Koesterman Abigail; $392,500
Over-the-Rhine
1326 Vine St: 1326 Vine LLC to Monagle Darby C & Brendan D Obrien; $275,900
Elm St: Cosset Yael Tr & Judy Tr to Jfsjb LLC; $330,000
Pleasant Ridge
3018 Delmar Ave: Robinson Theresa to Noloseo Maria Del Socorro & Antonio Gutierrez; $51,075
5330 Tanner Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Harmony Realty LLC; $120,000
6254 Cortelyou Ave: Sc Cortelyou LLC to Halsey Bret Joseph Cooper; $450,000
6305 Fairhurst Ave: Meer Keely & Tyler to Carlson Catherine E & Joseph D Fye; $318,000
Reading
1179 Thurnridge Dr: Schmitt Derek Matthew to Burks Brigitta & Ryan Dunn; $272,000
1319 Fenton Ave: Corsmeier Jo Ann to Anderson Sandra M & Eric A Anderson; $150,000
219 Pike St: Shorter James Wilbur to Drahman Keith; $101,000
223 Marycrest Dr: Walz Robert D to Walz Nicole L; $270,000
49 Orchard Knoll Dr: Kiefer James E & Linette to Fontaine Megan & John Fontaine; $292,000
606 Third St: Fourth World Capital LLC to Lucas Kyle; $71,000
8372 Reading Rd: 8921 Reading Road LLC to Eminyan Estate LLC; $565,289
Sayler Park
236 Monitor Ave: Rufft Clara M to Garcia Camille Winter & Martin Grizovic Sr; $90,000
7025 Fernbank Ave: Beck Roby Jay to Hillgrove Investments LLC; $200,000
Sharonville
10468 Wintergreen Ct: Kirkpatrick Judith N to Olgeaty Kellie Marie; $339,000
10901 Thornview Dr: Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai to Dehoff Maria Henriksen & Robert Dehoff; $375,000
10988 Main St: Armstrong Mark Newton & Karen W to Rowe Eric A & Susan K; $399,900
25 Woodsview Ln: Doran Donald C to Abulikemu Gulizhaer & Douglas Mcintyre; $173,000
5924 Carpol Ave: Rosenbalm Jeffry C Tr to Gillman John & Jacob Gillman; $315,000
Silverton
7042 East Ave: Rilea Linda J to Schaeffer Nicole L; $175,650
Spring Grove Village
5700 Este Ave: Duncan LLC to Dg Farris Developement Company LLC; $950,000
Springdale
12148 Peak Dr: Aylward Stephen C & Sandra A Theurer to Gilbert Bryan; $300,000
597 Observatory Dr: Wells Anthone L to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $145,000
Springfield Township
10318 Maria Ave: Henn Harry Christopher & Joyce H Henn to Robinson Dominque & Brian Bell; $258,000
10580 Mill Rd: Bailey Rachel & Adam Franklin to Black Nathaniel Michael; $225,000
11813 Elkwood Dr: Puccini Mary B to Buchanan Ronald E; $255,000
12130 Regency Run Ct: Questa Scott A & Rebecca L Laake to Lemker Timothy; $90,000
1795 Fullerton Dr: Kaiser Linda D & John A to Rp3 Funding LLC; $143,275
451 Sheffield Rd: Yett Felica to Watson Angelo; $65,000
522 Riddle Rd: Ryan Scott A & Heather S to Kast Ryan P; $415,000
800 Compton Rd: B J M Investments & Holdings LLC to Hamner Group LLC; $115,000
905 Belsage Ct: Kidd James to Campbell Custom Homes II Inc; $89,037
9636 Tanbark Ct: Mitchell Zenobia M to Jackson Daisy; $185,000
9674 Helmsley Wy: Merritt Joseph T Jr to Ghising Mangali Maya; $196,500
997 Huffman Ct: Whitworth Brandon to Moody Phillip; $176,500
Sycamore Township
10826 Lakehurst Ct: Cooker John to Batt Lauren C; $205,755
4309 Williams Ave: Amys Cleaning Plus LLC to Java Homes LLC; $130,000
5598 Bayberry Dr: Cincinnati Executive Holdings LLC to Nagesh Shalini; $650,000
7544 Kirtley Dr: Albers Holly Marie to Dangelo Matteo & Lydia Roos; $440,000
8641 Tralee Ct: Gabriel Shaun to Raeon Zachary Durney; $225,000
Symmes Township
11825 Nathanshill Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Maldonado Maria & Sebastiano Giardinella; $526,400
12071 Carrington Ln: Rack Betty L to Carington Robert William & Jerri Kalb; $219,000
9040 Union Cemetery Rd: Ddr Waterstone LLC to Mo Next Waterstone LLC; $1,148,103
Terrace Park
104 Wagon Road Ln: Wittry Philip J & Kelly M to Martin Dallas Russell & Adrienne Martin; $710,000
Walnut Hills
959 Windsor St: Cargile Lori A to Wintheiser Anthony; $53,829
West End
1134 Dayton St: Hausterling Development Group LLC to Riera Jesus; $32,400
1136 Dayton St: Hausterling Development Group LLC to Rierra Jesus; $32,400
1835 Baymiller St: Acevedo-santiago Abdiel L to 1835 Baymiller LLC; $1,400,000
909 York St: Acevedo-santiago Abdiel L to 1835 Baymiller LLC; $1,400,000
West Price Hill
1047 Morado Dr: Davis Robert M & Bonnie L to Thorpe Michael L; $167,000
1113 Morado Dr: Wagner Amy Helen to 1113 Morado Trust; $70,000
1365 Covedale Ave: Paschka Kevin J & Ann M to Bradley Brittany Nicole & Alexander James Bradley; $235,000
4067 Eighth St: Bay Street Homes LLC to Christian Terry M & Ramon Kee Denmark Spurlock; $190,000
4781 Loretta Ave: Whitney Bradley N to Mileti Dominic & Hope Krieger; $230,000
Westwood
2871 Allview Cr: Bruser Kathleen R to Finnell Maria Grace & Michael Craig Franklin Jr; $120,000
2909 Werk Rd: Weadick Jean M Tr to Smith Emmalee D & Alexander F Smith; $370,000
2943 Dunaway Ave: Weadick Jean M Tr to Smith Emmalee D & Alexander F Smith; $370,000
3138 Evergreen Ave: Buckley Debra A to Mueller David William; $140,000
3429 Millrich Ave: Mmhbn Properties LLC to Turner Kimberly; $177,700
3467 Stathem Ave: Keane Mary E to Shasta Valley LLC; $227,500
3601 Janlin Ct: Welte Gregory S to Boiselle Tanisha; $217,500
Denham St: Mmhbn Properties LLC to Turner Kimberly; $177,700
Woodlawn
1307 Timberland Dr: Hopkins Stephen J to Snow Bros Properties LLC; $210,000
31 Sheffield Rd: Ethridge Myrna Ann Tr to Creative Dreams Properties LLC; $193,000
Wyoming
232 Charles St: Meyung Jeffrey D & Bridget A to Bornick Sara T; $485,000
264 Fleming Rd: Generation Family Properties LLC to Heitfeld Joseph W & Alyssa Brie; $402,500
416 Oliver Rd: Hudepohl Michael R & Sarah E to Hummel Sheila; $858,700
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
103 Clearmeadow Drive: Bonnie and E. Harold Combs to Dawn and Randall Warner; $324,500
113 Viewpoint Drive: Lauren and Lucas Redmond to Ashley Simpson; $312,500
7739 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-202: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Dixie Leather and Joan Joseph; $264,500
7741 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ruth Lyle and Tori Lyle; $226,000
7743 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Christine Trenholm; $242,000
7749 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sean O'Brien; $289,000
7753 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Rachel and Eric Rath; $294,000
789 Harmony Valley Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Asmaa and Rachid Sakine and Co-Op First, LLC; $348,500
8065 Arcadia Boulevard: The Drees Company to Tiffany and Ryan Cline; $483,000
Bellevue
363 Berry Ave.: Jillian and Calvern Van Der Merwe to Andrea and Mark Bertram; $425,000
Burlington
174 Owl Overlook: Deborah and Jason Lehmkuhl to Linda Ebert and John Ebert; $365,000
2260 Medlock Lane, unit 3: Kay and Joseph Peacock to Daniel Vennemann; $174,000
5510 Carolina Way: Eleanor Crump to Kathy Holland; $225,000
6853 Gordon Boulevard: Brian Ahn to Bethany and Mark Sheldahl; $310,000
7428 Indian Ridge Way: Richard Sailba to Ami and Shreyash and Beenaben and Bhrugeshhai; $295,000
Covington
10498 Kendrick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jiju Jose; $361,000
1124 Lee St.: Arlinghaus Contracting, LLC to Todd Breckel; $260,000
115 E. 30th St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to Justin Ryan; $199,000
1209 Highway Ave.: Heide and Severino Alvarez to Thirty9 Property, LLC; $110,000
1210 Wood St.: Perenial Investments, LLC to Kasey and Michael Strunk; $55,000
1226 Southgate St.: Southgate Townhomes, LLC to Carrie Slone; $396,000
1227 Upland Ave.: Barbara Ralenkotter to Jessica and Benjamin Schoultheis; $240,000
151 Meadow Hill Drive: Keith Taylor Holdings, LLC to Sarah Tuerpe; $230,000
1613 Banklick St.: Jason Mullins Enterprises, Inc. to Gregory Grant Jr.; $282,000
244 E. 46th St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to Javier Lopez; $100,000
2744 Latonia Ave.: Housing Opportunities of Northen Kentucky, Inc. to Jade Blanton; $132,000
278 W. 8th St.: Kevin Raleigh to Heidi and John Williams; $449,000
3087 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Humphress and Chaowen Guan; $375,000
313 E. 13th St.: JJD Enterprise, LLC to Lionkat, LLC; $51,500
3209 Rogers St.: Minerva and David Bramlage to Makenzie McGuire; $184,000
4212 Church St.: Eric Hill to Neveah Nyle Valerius Group, LLC; $72,500
701 W. Pike St.: EDF Kentucky, LLC to CCMM Acquisitions, LLC; $425,000
Crescent Springs
2131 Clareglen Court, unit 301: Julie and Anthony Klare to Laurel Ratterman; $200,000
Crestview Hills
2735 Copper Coin: Neil Winter to Tiffany Donnelly; $270,000
Dayton
638 Brooklyn Ave.: Mark Watton to Tri State Innovative Property Solutions, LLC; $89,500
811 5th St.: Daniel Reynolds to Rosann F. Sharon Living Trust; $265,000
Edgewood
3061 Sentry Drive: 700 Dudley, LLC to Mary Carl and Anthony Carl; $195,000
3105 Royal Windsor Drive: Clara and William Ellerman to Megan and Colin Combs; $330,000
Elsmere
1015 Pebble Creek Drive: Merea and Andrew Ho to Tyler Kelly; $235,000
1553 Raintree Court: Danielle and Robert Sanders to Edgar Ramirez; $225,000
Erlanger
22 Rosebud Ave.: Tracy and James Ferguson to Asheria and William Brown; $250,000
306 Center St.: Northern Lights Properties, LLP to Michelle Marrs; $197,000
4067 Circlewood Drive: Jennifer and T. Hansford to Brianna and Victor Burklow; $235,000
Florence
16 Rio Grande Circle, unit: Jordan Hurt to Kelsey Lund; $163,500
730 Brittany Trail: Joyce Salazar to Kelsey and Jason Russo; $325,000
79 Creekside Drive: Asha Residential, LLC to Mohiniben and Kishore Mohani and Nishika and Sahil Monhani; $301,000
8690 Silver Creek Court: Sharon and Lowell Ginn to Mark Bowsher; $321,000
Fort Thomas
16 Shawnee Ave.: Midwest Properties of Cincinnati, LLC to Sarah and Chad White; $269,500
216 Mulberry Court: Tanakorn Jiraphasuksakul and Pariyakorn Ratanasuban to Ernestina Rau; $360,000
300 Hill St., unit 302: Vincent Keairns to Shannon King; $140,000
38 Washington Ave.: Michelle Cade to Patrick Henry; $150,000
Fort Wright
1218 E. Henry Clay Ave.: James Russell to Gray House Properties, LLC; $40,000
Hebron
1469 Sequoia Drive: Donna and Jerry Valentine to Cathy and Michael LeDuc; $327,500
1568 Jolee Drive: Karen and Paul Sparling to Donna and Douglas Conner; $776,500
2092 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aleksandr Subbotin; $479,500
2188 Eaves Road: Charles Mullins to Randolph Szabo; $80,000
2236 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Breanna Marcum and Derek Ripplinger; $315,500
2252 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Matthew Slaby; $446,000
Highland Heights
22 Robinson Road: Katherine Pennington and Thomas Kramer to Jason Barney; $285,000
Independence
10319 Calvary Road: Stephanie and John Zuidema to Daphne Lyons and James Schlesser; $265,000
11246 Taylor Mill Road: Amanda and Tim Freeman to Allison and Jacob Kaelin; $455,000
1198 Gatewood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Lenzie and Hunter Ewin; $390,000
3103 Alderbrook Drive: Sabrina and Kendall Sowards to Allyson Catching and Sean Gifford; $375,000
3898 Eagledge Court: Julia and Lance Poston to Gretchen and Michael Brown; $515,000
732 Stablewatch Drive: Rachelle Guenther and Michael Routzon Jr. to Jeremy Schmidt; $329,000
9883 Flagstone Drive: Nicole and Joshua Napier to Mandy and Benjamin Taylor; $250,000
Lakeside Park
19 Buttermilk Pike: Linda and William Hillyer to John Martin; $230,000
Ludlow
209 Kenner St.: Elliot Borne to Elijah Walker; $125,000
535 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 31-101: Lorie and Michael House to Joshua Roberts; $275,000
554 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 24-304: High Five, LLC to Nancy Wright; $280,000
Morning View
1874 Bracht Piner Road: Jennifer Myka to Tawni and Garrett Bird; $260,000
Newport
1117 Ann St.: Resolve Properties, LLC to Lisa and Gary Gasper; $264,000
22 Parker Road: Tri State Innovative Property Solutions, LLC to Ciara and William Long; $237,500
926 Putnam St.: Rebecca Turner to Samantha Campbell; $45,000
Park Hills
1061 Hamilton Road: Kimberly and Paul Raines Jr. to Chantry Properties, LLC; $220,000
Taylor Mill
5371 Millstone Court, unit 4K: Courtney and Christopher Cook to Larua Bowen and Robert Durstock; $155,000
Union
10502 Masters Drive: Jennifer and Joseph Gosney to Mary Swickard, Janice and Timothy Swickard; $320,000
1520 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Lynette and Edward Holland; $630,500
2111 Natchez Trace: Lisa and Stephen Ward to Erin and Jarrod Lux; $404,000
3433 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anne Surnbrock and Carl Ryan; $450,500
4724 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vanessa and james Ross Jr.; $460,000
7628 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Milan Rai and Indira Kukel; $372,000
9001 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sabrina and Kendall Sowards; $532,500
9906 Cedarwood Drive: Amy and Roger Templeton to Emily and Matthew Warner; $559,000
Villa Hills
1013 Walburg Ave.: The Drees Company to Connie and Anthony Justice; $1,465,000
827 Crescentridge Court: Kathy Harrington-Quarles to Lynn and Brian Faulkner; $603,000
Walton
10 Willowood Lane: Jennifer and Stephen Harris to Deborah Scott and Tony Roland; $175,000
399 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Ashley Miller and Vic Newberry Jr.; $365,000
646 Chambers Road: Michael Harris to Brickit Construction, LLC; $165,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.465 million Villa Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers