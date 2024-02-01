$1.5 million gift to Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity boosts start of latest addition

Ann Felton Gilliland, chairman and CEO of Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity, at the future site of the Christian charity home builders' latest neighborhood, Cornerstone Creek, at the southwest corner of NW 150 and Morgan Road. PROVIDED BY CENTRAL OKLAHOMA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Cornerstone Creek barely trickles now, but a generous donation will soon have it flowing with affordable housing, in Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity's biggest development yet.

Habitat is using a $1.5-million gift from The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation in Ardmore to complete the development plan for the first phase of Cornerstone Creek, at the southwest corner of NW 150 and Morgan Road.

The first phase will have 91 affordable, energy-efficient home. In all, the neighborhood will have 450 homes, three parks, and walking trails when complete in six to eight years. Cornerstone Creek is in the Oklahoma City limits and the Piedmont public school district.

It will be Central Oklahoma Habitat's most extensive project ever, said Ann Felton Gilliland, chairman and CEO if the nonprofit Christian charity home building organization.

“Cornerstone Creek is Habitat’s answer to the affordable-housing crisis,” she said. “The Noble Foundation’s donation ... will help thousands of Oklahomans to live healthier, safer and more financially secure lives in the years to come, and we are truly grateful."

The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation continues the legacy of Lloyd Noble, the late Oklahoma oilman and philanthropist, by funding agricultural research and making charitable grants that "promote good health, support education and build stronger communities."

Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity: 1,092 new homes and counting

Central Oklahoma Habitat has built 1,092 homes since 1990 for limited-income individuals and families. Habitat’s New Home Construction Program − and its "sweat equity," work done by its home buyers − allows people to acquire their new house without paying a down payment or closing costs.

Up next? "With our infrastructure now solidly in place after various weather-related delays, our crews are focused on building the first 45 homes in the new development," Felton Gilliland said.

For more information, or to donate, call (405) 232-4828 or go to www.cohfh.org.

Central Oklahoma Habitat runs on donations and voluntarism

"I’m grateful to all of you who have donated to help pay for our significant infrastructure and related costs," Felton Gilliland wrote in Habitat's December magazine, "but we can’t stop there if we’re going to fulfill the promise of Cornerstone Creek.

"Although everyone is seemingly engaged with raising funds, we all know building new homes in today’s housing market comes with a hefty price tag. The post-pandemic economy, high interest rates and lack of available homes means families hoping to become first-time home buyers have few viable options."

