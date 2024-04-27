$1.5 million Villa Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

HAMILTON COUNTY

HAMILTON COUNTY

Addyston

74 Main St: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

Amberley Village

7430 Aracoma Dr: Smith Irene Emily & Christine Thorman to Donelan Mary Elizabeth & Thomas A Donelan; $815,000

Anderson Township

1149 Witt Rd: Mills Stacey to Smith Brandon & Shannon Morgan; $123,000

1163 Witt Rd: Moore Jr Chester Miles & Barbara Ann to Morris Anthony; $145,000

1172 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Anderson LLC to Traditions Linden Hill LLC; $175,870

1562 Muskegon Dr: Hadley Casey & Kerstin to Wilson Kaleeta & Kurt Wilson; $321,500

1586 Blueorchard Dr: Purcell Virginia Susan to Ritter Amanda Carol & Jacob Mitchell Hodgkin; $255,000

1615 Summithills Dr: Mead Megan to Whitfield Mikail R & Anne K Whitfield; $260,000

1734 Emerald Glade Ln: Meister Milvy H to Bahr Sydney; $225,000

1980 Flintshire Ct: Schaffner Heather to Th Property Owner I LLC; $210,000

6101 Stirrup Rd: Moore Jason B & Lena E to Filippova Irina & Chirstophe Correia; $437,000

6661 Salem Rd: Stellar Properties Limited Liability Company to Peak One Holdings LLC; $165,109

6663 Salem Rd: Stellar Properties Limited Liability Company to Peak One Holdings LLC; $165,109

6705 Treeridge Dr: Guenther Daniel L & Barbara J to Witherell Mark Thomas & Ashley Ann; $585,000

7054 Bestview Te: BSFR Trs II LLC to Huber Justin; $252,000

7253 Anderson Woods Dr: Suter William W & Angelic J to Chen Jichao; $665,000

7370 Ridgepoint Dr: Feldy Boys LLC to Block Brenda L; $182,500

7681 Athenia Dr: Bonvillain Martha R to Downing Brian David Eric & Stephanie; $515,000

8133 Asbury Hills Dr: Dingman Crystal to Berry Jaymin; $385,000

8435 Greenleaf Dr: Noack Claire to Donoho Gideon Thompson & Jill Morrison Donoho; $563,500

Ayers Rd: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Coldstream Country Club Realty LLC; $10,000

Arlington Heights

521 Glenrose Ave: Lewis Deborah to Campana Kimberly & John Hutchinson Iv; $175,000

Avondale

3603 Harvey Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Chelluri Sriya; $225,000

3670 Vine St: 3670 Vine LLC to Ohio Area LLC; $110,000

414 Northern Ave: Fabry Daniel S & Lori A to Wleklinski Matthew & Amanda Fabry; $333,500

Blue Ash

11049 Corine Ave: Buttrom Dorothy J to Chen Ming; $155,000

11070 Oak Ave: Makaryan Irina & Parnek Kochyan to Hoalst & Willison Properties LLC; $201,000

5701 Belleview Ave: Veith John K Tr to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $410,000

9395 Opal Ct: Vaugn Kevin D & Melissa A to Schlager Matthew & Amanda Arrasmith; $378,560

9862 Timbers Dr: King Kenneth J & Karen to Ilhan Oygur & Ali Ilhan; $345,000

Bond Hill

1312 Yarmouth Ave: Jhsn1 Ltd to Grand Alpine Properties LLC; $100,000

1421 Carolina Ave: Jhsn1 Ltd to Grand Alpine Properties LLC; $120,000

1606 Elizabeth Pl: Sheahan William T to Eckley Kara N & Kyle J Bolender; $268,000

1738 Northcutt Ave: Aprop LLC to Woods Scott E & Marcelina C Woods; $279,900

5219 Rhode Island Ave: Adams Flora M to Loochvision LLC; $95,500

Business District

11 Court St: Dahlem Peter & Chinhwa to Engel Michael P; $290,000

15 Fourth St: Cincy Condos LLC to Goel Atin; $300,000

400 Pike St: Devoe John A & Susan W to Yang Shu & Qin Huang; $475,000

813 Broadway: Hawkins Steven C to Cooper Peter & Kristian Abernathy; $450,000

Carthage

6911 Fairpark Ave: Wallace Robin to Delaney Kirby & Tiwanda Delaney; $165,000

Cheviot

3515 Woodbine Ave: Shorter Nora Ann to Chinquapin Ventures LLC; $112,200

3528 Harrison Ave: Share Bear Properties LLC to Cheviot Aut 24 Llp; $200,000

3617 Darwin Ave: Hill Alicia to Cocklin Isabelle; $217,050

3826 Glenmore Ave: M & S Realty LLC to Garver Heather; $259,900

4004 St Martins Pl: Troxell Rose Ann to Mata Antonio & Therese Mata; $170,000

4005 Trevor Ave: Upscale Investments LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $94,000

4036 Lovell Ave: Huff Adam F to Marcum Gabrielle Marie; $190,000

4303 Harding Ave: Byrd Brian K to Byrd Nicholas William; $70,000

Cleves

236 Cleves Ave: Kloepfer Judy M to Kloepfer Bradley; $193,350

Clifton

401 Lafayette Ave: Matzkofz Cornelia A to Stephens Victoria A & Blake C Stephens; $800,000

Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview

141 McMillan Ave: Dqswo LLC to Veer Investments LLC; $850,000

2170 Elysian Pl: Heitzman Scott & Shelby to Matzke Brianna; $225,000

2985 McMicken Ave: Duncanson House LLC to Restorative Real Estate Development LLC; $11,600

308 Klotter Ave: Cronin Margaret to Neff Kyle; $330,000

Colerain Township

10767 Valiant Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

10980 Aldbough Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

10988 Newmarket Dr: Bennington Steven L to Deak Amy L; $189,900

11512 Pippin Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

11691 Greenhaven Ct: Hendricks Shirelle to Wolfensperger Mark J; $215,000

11932 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Tungunga Emile & Joyce Abeno; $374,473

12030 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Crosby Amber Danielle; $449,463

2404 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Lewis Jeri; $359,900

2415 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Badley Bennett Tonya M & Sylvester R Bennett; $400,900

2427 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Lemma Abiy Mekonnen & Zebenay H Moges; $383,900

2428 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Limbu Aljit & Durga Limbu; $359,900

2432 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Locke Nicholas Daniel; $364,900

2444 Pin Ct: Woycke Louis D to Bowie Alesha K; $160,500

2511 Ontario St: Boenning Richard A to Nipper Christopher E; $175,900

2542 Garrison Dr: Neiheisel Kathleen A to Webster Iii David L & Rachel Webster; $155,000

2897 Glenaire Dr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Forte Terrence Diallo; $246,000

2917 Libra Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

3243 Pebblebrook Ln: Equity Trust Company Custodian For Benefit Of Daniel T Deters Jr Ira & Katherine J Neltner Ira to Bolam Christine M; $160,000

3248 Harry Lee Ln: Davis Michael D & Linda M to Williams Kimberlee & Eric Tinoco; $215,000

3324 Ainsworth Ct: Nelson Brody & Breanna Dirrman to Vpm Homes LLC; $178,500

3494 Poole Rd: Spencer Shawn & Veronica Cramer to Moonstone Manor LLC; $165,000

3494 Statewood Dr: Wells Makenzie L to Leveline Jeff & Linda Leveline; $98,000

3518 Niagara St: Wong Antonio & Mildred to Holley Noli & Ashley Holley; $160,000

3610 Sweetwood Ct: Conrex Ml Sma 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $135,500

3950 Olde Savannah Dr: Federmann Leslye C to Bailey Bernice A; $189,900

4281 Defender Dr: Jones Michael Dean & Carianne to Wroot Tanner; $170,000

4883 Springdale Rd: Memory Elizabeth D to Ingram William Joseph; $299,000

5638 Springdale Rd: Thompson David Edward & Shonda L to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $129,000

5943 Squirrelsnest Ln: Banning Karla C to Powers Vincent; $640,000

6587 Sheed Rd: National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Ridgeway Jessica & Johnathon Chse Dunnette; $335,000

6587 Sheed Rd: Romero German to National Residential Nominee Services Inc; $335,000

7594 Barjo Ln: Helton Barbara to Helton Ian J; $135,100

8224 Springleaf Lake Dr: Ajibola Asia D to Rialto Properties Inc; $291,000

8268 Fawnknoll Ct: Lustenberger William T & Suzanne M to Robers Benjamin Andrew & Amanda Lee McClure; $407,500

8268 Jackies Dr: Miller Jennifer Leanna to Traore Aboubacar & Fatoumata Mamady; $175,000

8435 Jackies Dr: Aleshire Michelle D to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $59,915

8564 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Yang Chunhul & Lixin Huang; $314,990

8581 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davis Stephen Andrew & Marissa Kay Simpson; $479,375

8701 Schneiders Farm Ct: Brinker Lynne M to Petric Joseph Edward & Amanda Nicole Petric; $375,000

9125 Orangewood Dr: Ayagashe Holdings Inc to Schlie Destiny; $190,000

9448 Burgess Dr: Poudyel Damber & Indra Dulal to Karki Lok Bahadur; $205,000

9532 Haddington Ct: Enneking Zachary M to Richmond Amber C; $170,000

9802 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to McGowan Shemeka; $258,480

9804 Dunnlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Maley Stephanie; $243,755

9806 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Wang An & Yu Zhong; $258,345

9812 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Brown Ii Myron & Brooke Dawson; $253,965

9850 Regatta Dr: Gerdsen Samantha Lorene to Jordan Arneisha; $172,000

9962 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

9983 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

9995 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

College Hill

5728 North Wy: 605 Van Roberts LLC to Jason Leslie; $190,000

Columbia Township

4209 Walton Creek Rd: 4209 Walton LLC to Hughes Jacob R; $335,000

5590 Windridge Dr: Davis Patrick Michael & Alexander George Davis to Bockhorst Patricia & Karen Bockhorst; $375,000

5900 Stewart Rd: Gabbard Shannon N to Opendoor Property Trust I; $212,900

6835 Vinewood Ave: Nunes Katie to Howison Emily Catherine; $542,000

7487 Muchmore Close: Long Grooms Heather to Fischer Patrick & Jane; $402,500

Columbia Tusculum

417 Stanley Ave: Milov Dmitri & Snezhanna J to Miller Nathan; $715,000

Corryville

2717 Euclid Ave: Das Interests Ii LLC to Rigg Joseph S & Andrea D; $480,000

313 Hilton Pl: Bmz Properties LLC to Patel Hitesh & Roshni Patel; $354,000

Crosby Township

7026 Long St: Whitaker Joel to Dole M Tanner; $50,000

9790 State Route 128: Skaggs Reginald T Jr & Susan J to Aba Real Estate Group LLC; $90,000

Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Timler Sandra Kay & William D Timler; $365,375

Delhi Township

217 Greenwell Ave: Nastold Marjorie A to Cappel Kelsey Marie; $235,000

230 Halidonhill Ln: Lanzarotta Virginia L to Fogelson Sean M & Tabitha Caudill; $200,000

264 Deephaven Dr: Gibson Mary K Tr to Emmett Patrick J; $138,000

293 Anderson Ferry Rd: BSFR Trs Ii LLC to Cottrell Chanetta; $210,000

328 Brookforest Dr: Shannon Mark E & Debora L to Rp3 Funding LLC; $190,000

329 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

4270 Cloverhill Te: Osterbrock Louis C & Jennifer A to Scott Tianeka; $235,000

4303 Champdale Ln: Okanda Fred M & Irene Nyamolo to Opendoor Property Trust I; $218,400

4333 Skylark Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000

4400 Mt Alverno Rd: Helms Clarissa A to Carmony Hackle Taylor M; $220,000

4563 Foley Rd: Asiedu Agnes Doeyo & Ebenezer A to Smith Grace & Jayden Jump; $136,000

4772 Shadylawn Te: T & L Apartments LLC to Loxterkamp William B; $192,000

4974 Donlar Ave: Siegmundt Jeffrey J & Helene C to Wondim Abebe Alemayehu & Meskerem Tegegne; $261,870

5071 Chantilly Dr: Rokich Aka Mary Joan Rokich to Sauer Bryce & Anna Sauer; $210,000

509 Ivory Ct: Lubbers Kimberly to Th Property Owner I LLC; $212,000

5110 Old Oak Tl: Eveslage Jennifer L to Scott Daniel T; $140,000

5315 Rawhide Ct: Rodriguez Armin & Susan to Smith Damon & Tonya Smith; $315,000

5783 Juvene Wy: Bauer Robert F to Turner Michal E & Joseph W Turner; $225,000

East Price Hill

1000 Delhi Ave: Gartland Tomie L to Calderon Paul; $156,960

1009 Rapid Ave: Tapero Family Revocable Trust to S & F Treehouse LLC; $139,000

1118 Fairbanks Ave: Stidham Lee to Tollinchi Carson; $160,000

2347 Maryland Ave: Schoeff Richard L to Long Austin J; $172,000

2500 Warsaw Ave: Parsell Jeffrey R to Geerlings Anna J; $103,500

2500 Warsaw Ave: Waran Vasanth Nanjundes Tr & Shaweta Rajan Shah Tr to Padilla Daniel Ricardo; $87,000

3521 Rosecliff Dr: Clasgens David to Allen Aj Joseph; $175,000

931 Summit Ave: Ckk Properties LLC to Barton Suzanne; $153,000

937 Woodlawn Ave: Cedillo Benjamin Rodriguez to Leon Laura V De & Marcos Morales; $70,000

957 Fairbanks Ave: 611 Garfield St LLC to Freaky Fast Capital; $135,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Patti Kelly to Hytry Denice M; $120,100

2200 Victory Pw: Alpha 9 Enterprises Inc to Williams Scott; $127,500

2356 Park Ave: Bailey Kimberly to Clark Brian E & Connie Fu; $244,000

Elmwood Place

6145 Cedar Ave: Bullock Megan Lee to Stultz Kendall; $60,000

Evanston

1828 Hewitt Ave: Serenity Homes Inc Of Ohio to Freeman Dionna L & Steven D Freeman; $350,000

1901 Kinney Ave: Murray Investment Group LLC to Sudberry Benjamin & Sydney Hinshaw; $325,000

1972 Fairfax Ave: Ector Shirley A & Beverly Jean Haggard to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $190,000

3131 Harvard Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to East Coast Ltr LLC; $169,900

3342 Hewitt Crescent: Montgomery Marion to Asemje LLC; $117,000

3415 Woodburn Ave: Cincinnati Capital Partners Lxv LLC to Meckes Ryan; $255,000

Evendale

10276 Reading Rd: Evendale Surgical Properties LLC to Trihealth Inc; $400,000

Fairfax

3766 Nightingale Dr: Sledge Kelly Lee to Hometown Property Solutions LLC; $219,350

3933 Germania Ave: Germania Property Ii LLC to Brookstone Homes Inc; $130,000

Forest Park

11411 Odessa Ct: Brown Wendell W & Coreen E to Opendoor Property Tr I; $313,700

11412 Lyncross Dr: Green Andre Morell Jr to Coulton Ryan; $247,000

11433 Lyncross Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

11439 Framingham Dr: Sauret Murray & Linda L to Dace Frederick; $276,000

11484 Geneva Rd: 513 Property Buyers LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $153,000

11484 Geneva Rd: Davis Jeffrey A to 513 Property Buyers LLC; $122,800

11703 Kenn Rd: Amine Yahdih to Patino Javier P & Tina H Y Yang; $205,000

1377 Longacre Dr: Leytham Amanda C & Ian P Doherty to Dunn Joseph Thomas; $251,400

1394 Waycross Rd: Sev Ltd to Henderson Terry; $117,000

1415 Longacre Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

2036 Rubicon Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000

Glendale

6 Annadale Ln: Leonard Eddie James Jr & Aruna Ann Puthota to Patrus Pamela; $402,000

Golf Manor

2332 Vera Ave: Lavenda Karen & Stuart to Flomin Stanislav & Sherry Flomin; $290,000

2445 Vera Ave: Alexander Kirby D to 2445 Vera Ave LLC; $270,000

6040 Wiehe Rd: Mills & Lyttle LLC to Smith David T M & Mari W Smith; $150,000

Green Township

2180 Faywood Ave: Krauser Dova L to Krauser Amdrew Patrick; $149,000

2802 Parkwalk Dr: Brenner Ruth I & Joseph M Tr to Willmore Sharman E & David A; $365,000

3101 Diehl Rd: Metz Joseph R to 11B Construction Ltd LLC; $156,000

3113 Sunnyhollow Ln: McDine Leslie W & Gladys to Zerfu Martha; $205,000

3124 Balsamridge Dr: Hahn Matthew & Samantha to Spangler T Collin; $232,000

3161 Blue Rock Rd: Davis Russell E & Sheri M Tierney to Davis Russell E; $212,830

3253 Deborah Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000

3280 Greenway Ave: Patton Deana Lee to Feldhaus Bradley & Danel Bihn; $155,000

3288 Anniston Dr: Drummond Amelia & Kurtis to Berning Nicholas B & Allison M Berning; $405,000

3318 Emerald Lakes Dr: Glass Susan M to Gramke Camryn Lee; $175,000

3386 Glenmont Ln: Duban Bryce & Amanda Beck to Dauer Christopher Colburn; $269,000

3451 Hader Ave: 5481 North Bend LLC to Stockman Juliane; $180,000

3462 Harwinton Ln: Schnurr Bryan to Huff Adam F; $180,000

3656 Edgebrook Dr: Richards Katie L to Hudson Joseph; $253,656

3736 Boomer Rd: Rayburn Rose Ann to George Allen & Anna Marie George; $120,000

3743 Meadowview Dr: Marksbury Michael Patrick to Follman Makenna; $185,000

3787 Ridgedale Dr: Ficker David T & Alison A to Borchers Joseph & Courtney Borchers; $335,000

4008 Westwood Northern Bv: Miami Baptist Association to Childrens Home Of Cincinnati Ohio The; $500,000

4265 Hutchinson Rd: Long Wilma M & Jlc Enterprise LLC to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $80,000

4265 Hutchinson Rd: Long Wilma M & Robert to Long Wilma M & Jlc Enterprise LLC; $80,000

4300 Regency Ridge Ct: Holbrook David B & Marcella J to Cornett Ronald & Kathleen Cornett; $177,250

4316 Dalehurst Dr: Sherlock Jill N to Calabrese Benjamin Russell; $193,500

5193 North Bend Crossing: Seifert Diane M to Scully Gina; $199,000

5211 Willowood Ave: Evans Melissa B to Blume Jennifer; $160,000

5376 Meadow Walk Ln: Kathman Stefanie E & Kevin J Berndsen to Pessler Nancy M; $185,000

5382 Julmar Dr: Steigerwald John Sherman to Bohler Rynita R & Frank Addo; $455,000

5471 Joey Te: Wene Edward A to McCarthy Ally Marie; $235,000

5477 Haft Rd: Colina Thomas J & Carla J to Anhofer Paul G & Jerilyn R; $500,000

5535 Haft Rd: Colina Thomas J & Carla J to Anhofer Paul G & Jerilyn R; $500,000

5716 Cedaridge Dr: Fox Ronald P & Susan to Gray Bryan & Sarah E Gray; $310,000

5716 Lauderdale Dr: Winkler Ralph E & Teresa Winkler to Bauman Allayna Teddie; $236,000

5718 Juliemarie Ct: Brenner Christopher Tr to Kleine Hayden M; $218,000

5796 Childs Ave: Wilson Jeanine M to Hanavan Devon & Rachel Hanavan; $230,000

5970 Colerain Ave: Dixon Nykiera Jannah & Stanley L Dixon Jr to Morgan Darren E; $117,000

6021 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Barlage Paul S & Nancy L Boering; $543,756

6023 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mcintosh Alex & Cynthia Mcintosh; $589,966

6285 Eagles Lake Dr: Franz Joyce M to Johnson Joann B; $200,500

6847 Legacy Ridge Ln: Zwerin Jay A & Suzanne M to Karnes Cierra Devany & Garrard Charles; $475,000

Greenhills

33 Japonica Dr: Davenport Erica & Brittany Clark to Davenport Erica; $258,920

Harrison

10502 West Rd: Feldman Robert G to Feldman Mark J; $113,500

10757 West Rd: Unkrich Gregory to Walters Abigail; $190,000

1215 Springfield Dr: Floccari Stephen Tyler & Kacie Eve to Burling Joseph & Jennifer Anne Burling; $372,000

164 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Mabry Real Estate LLC; $339,785

178 Timepiece Ln: Clark Eric D @ 4 to Clark Eric D @3; $20,000

205 Whitewater Dr: Hall Amanda to Mcintyre Robert W Jr; $190,000

Harrison Township

10009 Hickory Valley Dr: Gadd Louis M & Mary J to Warrington Elijah & Michelle; $359,900

10074 Sandusky Rd: Mitchell Patricia L to Fay Thomas Arthur; $282,900

10757 West Rd: Unkrich Gregory to Walters Abigail; $190,000

Hartwell

108 Parkway Ave: Votaw David to All Of Us Dba Aou LLC; $202,000

277 Mystic Ave: Vander Putten Denis to Pena Bryce D & Alexis D Pena; $250,000

Hyde Park

2378 Madison Rd: Romer Chris & Deema to Langner Susan B; $167,500

2847 Minto Ave: Magee Properties LLC to 2847 Minto LLC; $280,000

2938 Lower Grandin Rd: Eastside Real Estate Investment Group to Agricola Joshua T & Bridgid M Agricola; $380,000

2940 Lower Grandin Rd: Allerding Laura P & Jason M to Tully Brian C; $800,000

3650 Herschel Ave: Goodman Carol B to Reichardt Nathan; $392,000

3739 Aylesboro Ave: Mullet Brooke E to Tincher Ryan & Madeline K Tincher; $414,000

3789 Country Club Pl: McSorley Mary Elizabeth to Guy Thomas J & Jennifer M Guy; $1,245,000

Indian Hill

7245 Algonquin Dr: Ladenburger Marianne M to Seller Ann M Tr; $1,520,000

9480 Cunningham Rd: Strategic Franchising Systems Inc to Csj Holdings LLC; $4,500,000

Lockland

200 Wayne Ave: Mulderig James K Tr & Joyce A Kupfer-mulderig Tr to Nelson Emily M & Gregory W Nelson; $225,400

721 Walnut St: Tipwaree LLC to Cox Logan Skylar; $215,000

Loveland

1001 Marbea Dr: Brackmann Joseph to Byron Chad J; $255,000

120 Carrington Ln: Shur Yiu Chung & Yuk Ching Law to Heinichen Lisa S; $215,000

25 Highridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

820 Carrington Pl: Babb Allysa Marie to Corbett Kyle; $185,000

9534 Kemper Rd: Pinkerton Richard & Svetlana to Wiehe Phillip & Sarah; $475,000

Lower Price Hill

939 State Ave: Sunset Properties Viii LLC to Khachikian Hanri; $444,750

Madeira

5776 Kenwood Rd: The Drees Company to Meadows Holly Marie & Rockey Jo Meadows; $1,738,369

5803 Hickory Ct: Windridge Estates LLC to Bivens Kori A & Luke R; $270,000

7650 Hosbrook Rd: Montion Peter R & Emily M Gallagher to Mahoney IV Daniel & Gabrielle Hausfeld; $494,000

7725 Naomi Ave: Hite James L & Gail M to Kevjo Properties LLC; $220,000

Madisonville

4300 Watterson St: Brown Caitlin & Craig to Jordan Allison & Linus Beatty; $363,400

4518 Whetsel Ave: Janzen Christopher to Brown Samantha & Kevin Anderson; $370,000

5720 Sierra Park Pl: Cvg Homes Buyers LLC to Stanton Homes LLC; $135,000

6419 Erie Ave: Forty Nine Properties & Acquisitions LLC to Wright Rebekah Ashley; $265,000

Miami Township

3462 Chestnut Park Ln: Foster Helena to Lippert Alexandra; $235,000

4080 Miami River Rd: Smith Evan R & Morgan to Kroner Travis R; $285,000

4220 St Cloud Wy: Bockenstette Mark & Mary Kay to Brunton Smith Nancy J & Dwayne E Smith; $531,000

7505 Prestwick Ct: Rohrer Lorrell B Tr to Hart Nancy L Tr & Anthony J Mazza Iii Tr; $650,000

7719 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Brockmann Barbara & Timothy; $487,303

Montgomery

10304 Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Foy T Patrick & Diana L Murrer; $1,023,269

7620 Jolain Dr: Lasky Annabeth E to Luther Lynn W; $445,000

7915 Wild Orchard Ln: Keeling Ronald J & Patricia R to Holtel Alex & Kelly Holtel; $536,100

9750 Bunker Hill Ln: Zhao Chuntao & Mingxia Kang to Centronix LLC; $125,000

Mount Auburn

2225 Symmes St: Lane Raymond S Jr to Shea Property Investments LLC; $80,000

297 Bodmann Ave: Collins Henrietta to Torres Ida Maria El Bascha Arriago De; $197,000

336 Milton St: Hautz Nicholas John to Gunther Dorinda; $279,500

Mount Healthy

7357 Hickman St: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Nijakowski Abelard; $138,000

7409 Elizabeth St: Campbell Obert Spencer to Couch Attica; $143,000

Mount Lookout

1000 Crest Cr: Abbott Susan B to Seltman Paul Jr & Marie Marnell Powers; $655,500

3014 Alpine Te: Marshall Jeffrey R & Lindsay M Frank to Jeon Molly & Christian Jeon; $830,000

3043 Spencer Hill Ln: Yeaggy Jenny to Steiner Joseph Benjamin Trustee; $990,000

Mount Washington

1514 Beth Ln: Harmon Barbara S to Norris Nathan; $262,000

2246 Salvador St: Salvador Investments LLC to Sims Benjamin; $280,000

2790 Redfield Pl: Hamilton Homes Remodeling LLC to Rhodes Caitlin E & Chad A Lewis; $296,000

6316 Coffey St: Zaborski Brian & Bridget Deliberato to Flanders Dillon & Pornphavinee Flanders; $251,000

6538 Craigland Ct: Shelley Richard Alan & Bryan Christopher to Shelley Holly R; $240,000

North Bend

14 Stonehaven Dr: Simon Paul L Tr & Regina A Tr to Simon David I & Karen M Simon; $280,000

North College Hill

1822 Emerson Ave: Ware Jason C to Deloach Tyler Demorris; $140,000

6713 Betts Ave: Egaro Investments Ltd to White Samiyyah & Donovan White; $161,900

6833 Betts Ave: True Fm2017 1 LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $99,500

6916 Kleindale Ave: Dove Ashley & Jacob R Taylor to Finn Simon; $206,000

6928 Gloria Dr: Bailey Bernice to Quinn Patrick & Xiara; $170,000

North Fairmount

1721 Sutter Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Nk21 Homes LLC; $55,000

Northside

1621 Vandalia Ave: Blake Keith A to Young Daniel Anthony & Maja Blanusa; $442,000

4245 Langland St: Bone Corben & Anne M to Chambers Andrew J & Emma K Gies; $475,000

Norwood

1725 Mills Ave: 1961 Kinney Oh LLC to Yakobi Flips 13 LLC; $123,000

1734 Cleveland Ave: Sfr Workforce I LLC to Ty Investments LLC; $115,000

3946 Lindley Ave: Tryba Zach to Anspach Eric Joseph; $349,900

4106 Bell St: Bates Isaac C to Paine Michael Randal & Anzhjanae; $395,000

4216 Floral Ave: Konerman Brad & Alison to Meyer Zachary D @3; $535,000

5000 Montgomery Rd: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000

5005 Stewart Park: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000

5009 Stewart Park: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000

Oakley

3504 Brotherton Rd: Kumar Srikanth J to Miller Kathryn; $225,000

3657 Brotherton Rd: Kowalchik Emily to Scott William A & Paige C Scott; $566,250

4416 Verne Ave: Rickard LLC The to Pucci Iii Albert J; $327,500

4936 Kelsch Ln: Mcqueary Tommie to Ttc Capital LLC; $410,000

Over-the-Rhine

111 Thirteenth St: Conklin Elizabeth Ann to Rhollans Daniel; $295,000

1415 Vine St: Cook Jennifer L Tr to Milligan Marcus Stewart; $244,000

1415 Vine St: Gergley Samuel Christopher & Sarah Lyn to Echevarria Miguel A; $181,000

1800 Vine St: Cincinnati Central Credit Union to Yukon Investments LLC; $230,000

318 Mohawk St: Taylor Grover Jr to Okoh Chukwunonso; $389,000

320 Mohawk St: Taylor Grover Jr to Okoh Chukwunonso; $389,000

39 McMicken Ave: Cincinnati Central Credit Union to Yukon Investments LLC; $230,000

Paddock Hills

4527 Perth Ln: 1ctriad LLC to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $130,000

Pleasant Ridge

2226 Langdon Farm Rd: Vb One LLC to Bodnar Michael; $120,100

2650 Knight Ave: 2650 Knight LLC to Saleh Othman M; $170,000

5538 Montgomery Rd: Kihm Joseph D & L Paulette to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $178,000

5718 Ridge Ave: Aistrup Elizabeth R to Christmann Hannah; $320,000

6131 Tulane Rd: Mayer Jacob Westover & Alyssa to Bone Corben M & Annie M Bone; $450,000

6187 Tulane Rd: Lie Nathaniel S & Emily R to Ryan Collin & Michelle Ensch; $675,000

6460 Kincaid Ln: Fischer Jane W to Roedershelmer Jr Louis Richard & Jessica; $722,500

Reading

103 Illinois Ave: Real Estate King Incorporated to Inclusive Housing Resources; $277,500

1317 Carolann Ln: McManus Debra D to Hall Jordan & Tiffany Riley; $330,000

333 Elm St: Denham Karen D to American Research & Appraisal Center Inc; $71,600

620 Dottie Ct: Schooler David & Tami Burkel to Morse Martha & Sean Ruff; $240,000

Sayler Park

280 Goodrich Ln: Shackelford Ronald S to Galasyn Matthew Thomas & Denise Marie Galasyn; $160,000

Sedamsville

2548 River Rd: Havlin Alex Scott & Melissa Lynne Pinguely to Elashkar Rawan; $401,500

Sharonville

11602 Sharonwoods Ct: Stickle James R & Marion B to Hunt & Whitaker LLC; $237,500

11887 Algiers Dr: Whitlock Michael & Melody to Kaur Jasleen; $230,000

12 Woodsview Ln: Thomayer Deborah L to Cendejas Guillermo; $160,000

3490 Mustafa Dr: Bradshaw Alfred M Jr & Lisa M to Honerlaw Investments LLC; $650,000

Silverton

6617 Sampson Ln: Pml Real Estate Trust LLC to Pohlman Corey M; $312,000

6728 Plainfield Rd: Kuehnle Ronald to Cooper & Sons 4 LLC; $222,500

South Cumminsville

1772 Weber St: Binford Reggie to Fourth World Capital LLC; $32,500

3730 Beekman St: Williamson Darryl to Thomas Elise M; $128,000

South Fairmount

1712 Queen City Ave: 1712 Queen City LLC to Ohio Area LLC; $200,000

1829 Westwood Ave: Byrd Jeffrey A to Terrell Rayshawn Reco; $7,500

1833 Westwood Ave: Byrd Jeffrey A to Terrell Rayshawn Reco; $7,500

Springdale

12026 Marwood Ln: Emerson Barbara to Real Equity Oh LLC; $140,000

12026 Marwood Ln: Real Equity Oh LLC to Loren Real Estate LLC; $162,500

12118 Marwood Ln: Schuesler Stephanie L to Simon Francisco Mendez & Juan Mendez Simon; $257,500

470 Maple Circle Dr: Furlong Edward C to Washington Michael T; $205,000

833 Clearfield Ln: Brown Brenda & Maryann Rutherford to Brown Brenda L; $137,200

898 Cedarhill Dr: Salvation Army The to Hernandez Jovita & Lusbin A Aguilar Parada; $290,000

Springfield Township

10066 Hamilton Ave: Alering Nathan to Shaw David & Clairissa; $362,000

1013 Huffman Ct: Emmett Patrick J to Hernandez Juarez Yesenia; $193,000

1037 Bluejay Dr: Cole Heather M & Jedd S to Burd Violet Madison & Noah Alexander Muse; $229,000

10433 Maria Ave: McCollum James E to Arnold Glenn & Sherry C Arnold; $99,109

12171 Regency Run Ct: Johnston Gerald to Brown Coreen; $173,400

1311 Woodland Ave: Packer Robyn R & Jerome D to Magenheim David; $78,000

1432 Hazelgrove Dr: Jones Jade M to Fix Emily & Richard Joseph Minges; $257,000

1489 Bonneville Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

1579 Meredith Dr: Worthen Wilbur to Heath Jason; $27,350

1911 Broadhurst Ave: Koenig Melissa S to Jones Joshua L & Kaytlin Arthaud; $276,300

1946 Mistyhill Dr: Foozie 1518 LLC Tr to Robling Bryan & Sarah Johnson; $58,000

1946 Mistyhill Dr: Robling Bryan & Sarah Johnson to J & J Property Renovations LLC; $58,000

7717 Pinemeadow Ln: Stegman Judith M to Mathews Kevin Stewart @ 4; $420,000

8295 Daly Rd: Hill James F to Lcf Construction LLC; $78,400

9627 Trafford Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Leonard Nicholas; $270,000

St. Bernard

150 Mitchell Ave: 3 In 1 Properties LLC to Blum Kevin; $225,000

218 Bank Ave: Potti Sarah Malathi & Sophia Mediatha to Seibert Hannah & Jacob Conrad; $214,900

23 Phillips Ave: Srini Gowda Builders LLC to Ross Rachael; $226,000

34 Baker Ave: Owens Pamela M & Erich A Schudel to Pohlman Zachary & Alana Miller; $321,000

Sycamore Township

11411 Snider Rd: Paul Gabrielle & Colin Fralick to Bidwell Anne H Tr; $675,000

1871 Chaucer Dr: Carroll Jacqueline Y to Cameron Bonnie; $150,742

1931 Chaucer Dr: Hart Michael & Tiffany to Rx Capital LLC Dba Morning Brew Properties LLC; $48,000

4092 Trebor Dr: Berul Carol L to Alkhawaja Basil; $236,500

4381 Yakima Dr: Rah Cincy Properties LLC to Romanoff Robyn S; $375,000

7280 Galbraith Rd: Mazzarella Lyda Joy to Ashurov Hasan & Guzel Ashurov; $184,000

7645 Montgomery Rd: Choate Melinda J to Oshaughnessy Ryan P; $115,000

7789 Styrax Ln: Kuhl Lisa M & Jonathan S Morgan to Gao Siwei Tr & Rong Gao Tr; $325,000

8030 School Rd: Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C to Sheidenberger Ian & Kinsey Sheidenberger; $210,000

8670 Wicklow Ave: Hilberg Christopher S & Lisa E Yoho to Miller Andrew; $275,000

Monroe Ave: Eder Brothers Ltd to Monroe Estates Llp; $40,000

Symmes Township

10221 Meadowknoll Dr: Owens James P & Christine C to Chalifoux Mark & Amanda; $500,000

11580 Enyart Rd: McMillen Dennis Edward to Opendoor Property Trust I; $325,400

11590 Enyart Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000

11630 Plumhill Dr: Nadel Jay A & Phyllis Grossman-nadel to Graziano Scott C & Lisa Graziano; $735,000

12013 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000

12015 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000

12017 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000

12086 Rich Rd: Cervantes Jose M to Collins Taylor & Paige Noelle Collins; $370,000

9178 Coachtrail Ln: Carpenter Charles P & M Laurel to Schott Mitchell W & Lindsay M Schott; $657,000

9287 Kemper Rd: Kemper & Jethve LLC to Tyra Nugie; $215,000

9865 Farmstead Dr: Laux Michael F & Juliet P to Montion Peter & Emily Montion; $790,000

Terrace Park

829 Princeton Dr: Clark Diane D Tr to Creighton Joseph & Robin; $610,000

Walnut Hills

2308 Kenton St: Hl Jones Construction LLC to Blackfoot Properties LLC; $65,000

2429 Dover St: Kassem Nasser M to Messer Daniel; $145,000

2513 Hemlock St: Johnson Raymond to Dimit Bryce Gregory; $345,000

2812 Melrose Ave: Chisley James R Sr to Willis Herschel G; $9,200

West End

825 Bank St: McCarty Christoppher H Tr & Kimberly A Hale-McCarty Tr to Hook Bradley @3; $150,000

923 Weninger Cr: Morris Maxwell Sealy to Heyd Joseph & Diana Heyd; $555,000

West Price Hill

1057 Winfield Ave: Us Properties LLC & H Group LLC to 1057 Winfield LLC; $173,900

1229 Iliff Ave: Brooks Angela to Ayutla Construction LLC; $80,000

1230 Sliker Ave: Bamaco Soto Felicita M to Vasquez Edelmira Luz Laynez; $40,000

2444 Bluffcrest Ln: Wright Trinette to Becker Richard Theodore; $200,000

2622 Cyclorama Dr: Sides Alfred C Iii to Stone Dorian Jamel; $280,000

4118 Weber Ln: Vb One LLC to Ward Allen S; $129,000

4346 Ridgeview Ave: Bazeley Charles to Smith Kory & Sydney Smith; $215,000

539 Virgil Rd: Hatley Rita to Rvoli LLC; $192,000

545 Trenton Ave: Dsv Spv2 LLC to Wilder Cook Patricia L; $55,500

Westwood

2911 Kling Ave: Voegele Michael Jr & Charissa Qiu to Rieth Zachary; $205,000

3002 Costello Ave: Bobtodd LLC to Mullins Reginald; $36,000

3084 Worthington Ave: Vb One LLC to Morales Marvin Alexander Ramirez; $95,000

3088 Worthington Ave: Vb One LLC to Morales Marvin Alexander Ramirez; $95,000

3217 Buell St: Lybrook-stamper Julia & Craig Stamper to Ramirez Hector & Linda Ramirez; $245,000

3310 Hildreth Ave: McDaniel Shannon G to Vetter Jack & Emily Deletter; $216,000

3409 Boudinot Ave: Lodor Marylynn & Cameron Carey to Johnson Blake Edward; $243,000

3739 High Point Ave: Metro One Properties LLC to 3f Inc; $77,000

Whitewater Township

3130 State Line Rd: Pd & Jd Properties LLC to Gartenman Callie & Kelly C Low; $900,000

Woodlawn

10253 Jasmine Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000

180 Joliet Ave: Kamn Real Estate Services LLC to Yahsharal Yahmeyah; $243,000

Wyoming

1099 Burns Ave: White Karen E to Muething Frank Anthony & Anna; $344,900

128 Springfield Pk: Aschenbrenner Dennis D & Ishita Mukherjee to Cheetham Alexandra L & Rowan A Salem; $395,000

400 Oliver Rd: Stonehill Debra H to Bryan William Douglas & Natalie Kramer Bryan; $600,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Alexandria

11021 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca Vanderpool and Ronald Fernandez; $439,000

1296 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nakia Wright; $273,000

15 Wright Court: Kaitlin and Benjamin Rawe to Ryan Meyer; $205,000

18 Elmwood Court: Taylor and Stephen Terry to Nathan Middleton; $223,000

1842 Grandview Road: Peter Ramsey to Molly and Leo Kunkel; $215,000

7739 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-202: Joan Joseph and Dixie Leather to Kyra Parker and John Church; $271,000

7767 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Taylor Leisring and Joseph Lahner; $229,500

782 Bluestem Ridge Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jill and Todd Aseltyne; $500,000

7920 Caledonia Court: Natalee and Andrew Reif to George Simons; $385,000

8245 E. Main St.: Susan Ortlieb-Turner to Ashley Deller; $60,000

8332 Bluff Drive, unit B: The Drees Company to Tracy Bentley and Lawrence Muskopf; $429,000

8772 W. Main St.: Chelsie and Bryan Walmann to Maria Socolovsky and Marco Pagina; $612,000

Bellevue

111 Ward Ave.: Heather and Benjamin Neltner to Daniel Elmilinger; $298,000

323 Berry Ave.: Paul Hone to Jessica and Bradford Hurley; $367,500

445 Foote Ave.: Kathryn and Richard Buckler to Madison Witte and Diane Witte; $205,000

549 Taylor Ave.: Meghan Kane to Elsa McClure and Aiden Huff; $215,000

Burlington

1985 Timberwyck Lane, unit 202: Charlene and Gregory Wright to Steven Mainous; $220,000

2384 Creedmore Court: Joy Walton to Vanessa and Rory Perkins; $230,000

2652 Majestic Price Drive: Pamela and Robert Chell to Heather Meisch; $305,000

2807 Burnside Drive: Karen Plummer to Rebecca and Brandon Bohn; $300,000

3066 Cattail Cove Lane: Jennifer Beard to Justin Wallace; $290,000

4183 Firewood Trail: Jessica and Nathan Rickert to Amanda and Johsua Raleigh; $371,000

7083 Putters Point,unit 107B: Kathy and Leonard Ours to Leslie Davis; $185,000

Cold Spring

105 Ridgepointe Drive: Bahar and Deepak Mittal to Miranda Waltermann and Kyle Sergent; $478,000

Covington

103 Kyles Lane: Rachel and Joshua Ellison to Emily Klump and Matthew Schneider; $263,000

1120 Lee St.: Cyprus Management, LLC to Joseph Buscemi; $237,000

1244 Upland Ave.: Audrey and Daniel Houston to David Buchanan; $210,000

14 W. 30th St.: Diane and Geoffrey Shotton to Bradley Whittle; $153,000

15 Crystal Lake Drive: Dawn Wells to Townsquare Properties, LLC; $135,000

155 W. 19th St.: Katherine Nielsen to Phillip Stovall; $130,000

1706 Holman Ave.: Kenneth Trimbach to Daminic Zahn; $243,000

18 W. 28th St.: Brittany Case to Francis Lucas; $170,000

1923 Augustine St.: Carson Taylor and Benjamin Braden to Jenna Henderson; $150,000

2384 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lindsay Haas; $325,000

29 Crystal Lake Drive: Stephanie and Johner Wical Jr. to Stevie Herron and Nathaniel Schmitz; $260,000

319 Altamont Road: Barbi and Dale DeMoss to Alison Wells and Dylan Fike; $130,000

350 E. 16th St.: BHB Properties, LLC to Morgan Evans IV; $130,000

3616 Tamber Ridge Drive: Donna Lombreglia to Rebecca Rose and Marty Bozeman; $599,000

3819 Locke St.: Celeste and Anthony McCully to David Thomas; $245,000

433 W. 16th St.: Sukkah, LLC to Bethany Michael; $220,000

506 Rice Road: Mary Ponder to Mendozahmf 3, LLC; $260,000

507 Western Ave.: West Ave Co Properties, LTD to Justin Wade; $270,000

5873 Taylor Mill Road: Vanetta and Jeffrey Moore to Olivia Purcell and Anthony Guevara; $265,000

614 Main St.: C Carter Properties, LLC to Desantis Properties, LLC; $390,000

615 W. 11th St.: Thomas Arlinghaus Jr. to DHC Leasing Company, LLC; $100,000

816 Tokay Lane: Tricia and Steve Ham to Jordan Spoon; $226,000

929 Philadelphia St.: Adam Gregory to Rachel Greba; $360,000

Crescent Springs

2299 Edenderry Drive, unit 15-304: Bonita Bray to Monica Plye and Blake Roedersheimer; $316,000

2475 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Dilek and Murat Ozer; $633,500

2509 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rachel and Brian Kroger; $639,000

Crestview Hills

121 Vernon Drive: Vickie and Kenneth Rowland to Sarah and Eric Breetz; $495,000

Dayton

440 Riverpointe Drive, unit 5: Deborah and Mark Martin to Soctt Pennington; $385,000

815 Walnut St.: KRR Real Estate, LLC to John Neelankavil; $245,500

Edgewood

112 Edgewood Road: Kathy Talbert to Tonji and Kevin Thompson; $225,000

2939 Sequioa Drive, unit 3A: Daniel Shoettelkotte to Thomas Lewis; $220,000

Elsmere

115 Park Ave.: Mark Yattteau to Heather Butler and Donald Huntley; $255,000

1232 Central Row Road: Brittany and Christoher Cress to Martin Banar; $190,000

3801 Feather Lane: Sharon Oppihle to Platinum Management Group, LLC; $123,000

403 Swan Circle: Sarah and Michael Kelly to Jocelyn and Marcus Ratliff; $215,000

Erlanger

125 Barren River Drive, unit 5-13: Brittaney Lefebvre to Jane and Paul Johnson; $150,000

693 Peach Tree Lane: Jennifer and David Hartberger to David Gaskins; $250,000

Florence

10393 Lanes End Circle: Nellie and Thomas Lonneman to Jennifer and Andres Barnal; $495,000

107 Locust Lane: Gail Vittitow to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $90,000

1157 Fairman Way, unit 210: Anette Rich to Shuntaro Fujishima; $190,000

146 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 582: Carol and David Dreisbach to Grecia Amaya; $205,000

148 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 601: Kim Cardwell to Ken Lawson; $155,000

1897 Cliffview Lane: Erica Couch and Shawn McLean to Judith Gerth; $262,000

213 Merravay Drive: Emily and Brian Weis to Delaney Wright; $255,000

2236 Jackson Court, unit 46-300: Theresa and Daniel Stricker to Taggart Bassinger; $160,000

23 Sycamore Drive: Deborah Danner to Maria Gressler and Christian Rogers; $245,000

25 Homestead Drive: Amy and Aaron Nelson to Kelly Setters; $380,000

27 Marys Court: Elmer Martin to Opal Schrichte and Mark Hughes; $250,000

5 Beverly Place: Douglas Henderson to Rhiannon Stricker; $190,000

6447 Glendale Court: All Aboard, LLC to Dennis Smith; $240,000

6542 Balcomie Court: Deborah Stenger to Vickie and Kenneth Rowland; $370,000

6900 Houston Road, unit 21: Kentucky Law Properties, LLC to Deanna Uhl; $122,000

8 Lloyd Ave.: Marvin Walden Jr. to Wesley Clements; $250,000

8423 Stratford Court: Emily and David Kasselmann to Katrina and Eric Corman; $415,000

8446 Summer Place: Joseph Lockaby to Teresa Kirby and Nicholas Robertson; $282,000

8534 Quinn Drive: William Adams to Nigel and Travis Collins; $140,000

9116 Timberbrook Lane, unit C: Julie Moncrief and Anne Upton to Judi Mace and Robert Mace; $328,000

Fort Mitchell

2211 Dominion Drive: Roberta Bradley to Verna and Gerald White; $235,500

71 Thompson Ave.: Justin Rudd to Stallion Investments, LLC; $255,000

Fort Thomas

4 Carriage House Drive, unit 4: Lori Eberle to Holly Ringer; $229,000

5 Tremont Ave.: Carley and Richard Jamie to Amy and Ketan Amin; $813,000

60 Crowell Ave.: Michael Warden to Michael Packard; $218,000

61 Taylor Ave.: Brittany and Andrew Yunker to Hana and Bennett Lane; $580,000

73 W. Villa Place: Julie King to Mollie and Anthony Ruiz; $484,500

8 Thomas Pointe Drive: Joanna Haas to The Haas Revocable Trust Agreement; $385,000

Fort Wright

2 Glazier Road: Carol Heard and Michael Moore to Joshua Green; $265,000

30 Augusta Ave.: Stephanie Risnick and Ronald Kirn to Megan and Jacob Davis; $342,000

Hebron

1533 Brenden Court: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Linda Muhlen; $607,000

1604 Ravine Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Alexandra and Stanislav Zlatkin; $514,500

1783 Coachtrail Drive: Julie and Donald Eberhard to Cynthia and Robert McCarty; $734,000

2538 Timberside Drive, unit 43-A: The Drees Company to Chanin Roszkowski; $298,000

3046 Limaburg Road: Tracey Turner to Stanton Homes, LLC; $50,000

3324 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stacy and Preston Kellam; $375,500

Highland Heights

180 Dogwood Drive: Billie Lee and Iran Sarabia to Ralph Clark; $170,000

Independence

10364 Canberra Drive: Pam Perez to Christina and David Crain; $335,000

10366 Lynchburg Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Tawana and Phillip Cutter; $272,500

10429 Sharpsburg Drive: Danielle and David McGlone Jr. to Deborah Danner; $295,000

1047 Alpine Court: Brandon Pennington to Cahd Murphy; $198,000

10618 Williamswood Drive: Pamela and Charles Baird to McKenzie and Zachary Bailey; $314,000

11752 Wilson Road: Kimberly and Raymond Ellert II to Morgan West and Brendan Underdown; $225,000

1227 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Hilda and John Cornett; $462,500

1246 Goldsborough Lane: Sarah and Seth Steele to Andrew Winn; $267,000

1264 Constitution Drive: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Daniel Figgins; $248,000

1350 Hobart Court: Westmark Properties, LLC to Carly Barnhorst; $280,500

1394 Meadow Breeze Lane: Jodi and David Mills to Erika and Steven Smith; $460,000

1484 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Denise and Joseph Bowman; $534,500

3055 Summitrun Drive: Kelsey and Shawn Faller to Trevor Niehaus; $301,500

3861 Richardson Road: Debbie and David Sandlin to Alexis Hlebak and David Sandlin Jr.; $258,000

3910 Eagleledge Court: Lisa and Jason Leonard to Shreya Nayak and Nicholas Lorenzo; $550,000

4273 Catalpa Drive: Sonja Stoner to BraydonRonnebaum; $290,000

5278 Cody Road: Heather and Jonathan Rigney to Lauren and Ryan Hargis; $320,000

668 Persimmon Drive: Allison and Stephen Drew to Tanner Chadwick; $230,000

804 Independence Station Road: Patricia Lee to Natalie Wellman and Timothy Ryan; $265,000

843 Stephens Road: Larry Stacey to Kahlee Fuehner; $351,000

902 Ally Way: Erika and Steven Smith to Morgan Kain and Ryan Winkler; $319,000

Ludlow

328 Linden St.: Janice and Eugene Rouse to Jarrett Rouse; $150,000

455 Elm St.: Michael Harris to Adam Erwin; $301,000

Melbourne

6110 4 Mile Road: Emily and Patrick Dewenter to Aubrey and Tyler Roth; $455,000

Morning View

3514 Visalia Road: Jack Cason to Joni and Anthony Skidmore; $300,000

Newport

21 16th St.: Hannah and Mack Maynard to Dawson Rogers; $286,000

317 W. 13th St.: 317 W 13th, LLC to Gregory Neltner; $206,000

326 W. 9th St.: Unity Home Solutions, LLC to Emily Johnson; $258,000

523 E. 2nd St.: Suzanne and Sebastian LaRosa to Abbie Smith and Benedict Leonardi; $360,000

Park Hills

1491, 1493-1495 Dixie Highway: Motion Partners, LLC to CB Property Holdings, LLC; $395,000

Ryland Heights

9975 Locust Pike: John Martin to City of Ryland Heights; $138,000

Southgate

130 Havard Place: Alexis Wood to Helen Hellermann; $203,000

201 Snow Shoe Drive: Caitlin and Nathaniel Litmer to Hannah and Mack Maynard; $385,000

2127 Linden Road: D. Wayne Fryman to Allen King; $74,000

344 Linden Ave.: Brittany and Robert Leonard to Holly and Franklin Brinkman; $185,000

68 View Terrace, unit 7: Glenn Workman to Olubunmi Eko; $155,500

Taylor Mill

4508 Church St.: Angela and Tommy Helton to Ella Linger and Angela Ponder; $60,000

4814 Wionna Drive: Scott Ferguson to Installs 4 U, Inc.; $120,000

5066 Sunny Acres Drive: Phillip & Laurie Peace Partnership to HNKB Property Management, LLC; $450,000

51 Primrose Drive: Installs 4 U, Inc. to Brady Hicks; $262,500

6206 Mape Ridge Drive: Teresa and Scott Winkler to John Paganetto; $425,000

698 Arrowood Circle: Katherine Craven to Peggy Bailey; $230,000

Union

10056 Irish Way: Carol Corgiat to Gregory Sellers; $340,000

10149 Whittlesey Drive: Patricia and Larry Moore to Kalah and Matthew Coots; $401,000

10197 Ash Creek Drive: Rhonda Frey and Martin Maline to Catherine and Scott McCubbin; $200,000

10826 Sawgrass Court: Daniel Elmlinger to Kayla McKinney; $200,000

1103 Ashton Court: Terri and Stephen Johnston to Erin and Michael Slaughter; $500,000

1112 Avon Court: Kelly Mason and Justin Cress to Kelsey and Chase Worley; $370,000

1324 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Renee and Christopher Fischesser; $800,000

2009 Mayfield Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jessica and Nathan Rickert; $620,500

2161 Antoinette Way: Jennifer Duffy and Claude Lowther to Svetlana and William Gudorf; $290,000

2245 Waterway Place: Park Place Property Group, LLC to ShawnKelly McLean; $371,000

3305 Mackenzie Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joan and Stanley Shifferd; $296,000

4201 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brent Humphrey; $279,500

631 Coaltown Court: Ellison and Carter Glenn to Elaine and Robert Deines; $680,000

637 Winstar Court: The Drees Company to Vrushank Patel; $653,500

9029 Fort Henry Drive: Juanita Steinhauser and Frank Steinhauser to Judith and Michael Gannon; $485,000

9123 Royal Oak Lane: The Estate of Sam J. Ricks to Sharon McNay and Donald Dibowski; $341,000

Villa Hills

2805 Deerfield Drive: Steven Kraine to Emily and Dylan Burdette; $351,000

2805 Silo Lane: Dylan Burdette to Takia Johnson; $160,000

903 Squire Oaks Drive: Mary and Paul Hemmer Jr. to Teresa and Michael Crowe; $1,500,000

Walton

11029 Appaloosa Drive: Brittany and Joshua Brown to Stephanie Hurley and Jerrod Babik; $475,000

12015 Rachel Ann Drive: Agnes Eddiemon to Jennifer and Michael Ritzmann; $200,000

12124 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gatoumata Sow and Mouhamadou Bah; $304,500

12130 Dickerson Road: Monica and Anthony Pfaehler to Mark Hauschild; $367,000

12214 Don St.: Charissa and Matthew Marki to Agnes Eddlemon; $295,000

1245 Maher Road: Thomas Fenton to Michael Everman; $100,000

12786 Pennington Road: Stamp Estates, LLC to Ivy and Jeremy Shelton; $330,000

1537, 1545 Walton Nicholson Road: Jaclyn Shields to Angele and Todd Cripe; $430,000

180 Ashwood Drive: Ashley Zimmer to Taylor and Jacob Allen; $185,000

42 Catalina Drive: Susan Hern to Jane and Steven Scott; $245,000

672 Crescent Landing, unit 3-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Jessica Carlotti; $239,500

676 Crescent Landing, unit 3-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sandra and Edwin Redmond Jr.; $161,000

710 Crescent Landing, unit 2-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hunter Mitchell and Hunter Pitman Mitchell; $271,000

858 Maher Road: Stanley Parker to Vicki and Mark Wilmink; $395,000

Wilder

440 Lakeview Drive, unit 12: Erinn Goetz to Isalah Snapp and Joshua Snapp; $160,000

