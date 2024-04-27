$1.5 million Villa Hills home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.
Addyston
74 Main St: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
Amberley Village
7430 Aracoma Dr: Smith Irene Emily & Christine Thorman to Donelan Mary Elizabeth & Thomas A Donelan; $815,000
Anderson Township
1149 Witt Rd: Mills Stacey to Smith Brandon & Shannon Morgan; $123,000
1163 Witt Rd: Moore Jr Chester Miles & Barbara Ann to Morris Anthony; $145,000
1172 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Anderson LLC to Traditions Linden Hill LLC; $175,870
1562 Muskegon Dr: Hadley Casey & Kerstin to Wilson Kaleeta & Kurt Wilson; $321,500
1586 Blueorchard Dr: Purcell Virginia Susan to Ritter Amanda Carol & Jacob Mitchell Hodgkin; $255,000
1615 Summithills Dr: Mead Megan to Whitfield Mikail R & Anne K Whitfield; $260,000
1734 Emerald Glade Ln: Meister Milvy H to Bahr Sydney; $225,000
1980 Flintshire Ct: Schaffner Heather to Th Property Owner I LLC; $210,000
6101 Stirrup Rd: Moore Jason B & Lena E to Filippova Irina & Chirstophe Correia; $437,000
6661 Salem Rd: Stellar Properties Limited Liability Company to Peak One Holdings LLC; $165,109
6663 Salem Rd: Stellar Properties Limited Liability Company to Peak One Holdings LLC; $165,109
6705 Treeridge Dr: Guenther Daniel L & Barbara J to Witherell Mark Thomas & Ashley Ann; $585,000
7054 Bestview Te: BSFR Trs II LLC to Huber Justin; $252,000
7253 Anderson Woods Dr: Suter William W & Angelic J to Chen Jichao; $665,000
7370 Ridgepoint Dr: Feldy Boys LLC to Block Brenda L; $182,500
7681 Athenia Dr: Bonvillain Martha R to Downing Brian David Eric & Stephanie; $515,000
8133 Asbury Hills Dr: Dingman Crystal to Berry Jaymin; $385,000
8435 Greenleaf Dr: Noack Claire to Donoho Gideon Thompson & Jill Morrison Donoho; $563,500
Ayers Rd: Coldstream Estates Development LLC to Coldstream Country Club Realty LLC; $10,000
Arlington Heights
521 Glenrose Ave: Lewis Deborah to Campana Kimberly & John Hutchinson Iv; $175,000
Avondale
3603 Harvey Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Chelluri Sriya; $225,000
3670 Vine St: 3670 Vine LLC to Ohio Area LLC; $110,000
414 Northern Ave: Fabry Daniel S & Lori A to Wleklinski Matthew & Amanda Fabry; $333,500
Blue Ash
11049 Corine Ave: Buttrom Dorothy J to Chen Ming; $155,000
11070 Oak Ave: Makaryan Irina & Parnek Kochyan to Hoalst & Willison Properties LLC; $201,000
5701 Belleview Ave: Veith John K Tr to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $410,000
9395 Opal Ct: Vaugn Kevin D & Melissa A to Schlager Matthew & Amanda Arrasmith; $378,560
9862 Timbers Dr: King Kenneth J & Karen to Ilhan Oygur & Ali Ilhan; $345,000
Bond Hill
1312 Yarmouth Ave: Jhsn1 Ltd to Grand Alpine Properties LLC; $100,000
1421 Carolina Ave: Jhsn1 Ltd to Grand Alpine Properties LLC; $120,000
1606 Elizabeth Pl: Sheahan William T to Eckley Kara N & Kyle J Bolender; $268,000
1738 Northcutt Ave: Aprop LLC to Woods Scott E & Marcelina C Woods; $279,900
5219 Rhode Island Ave: Adams Flora M to Loochvision LLC; $95,500
Business District
11 Court St: Dahlem Peter & Chinhwa to Engel Michael P; $290,000
15 Fourth St: Cincy Condos LLC to Goel Atin; $300,000
400 Pike St: Devoe John A & Susan W to Yang Shu & Qin Huang; $475,000
813 Broadway: Hawkins Steven C to Cooper Peter & Kristian Abernathy; $450,000
Carthage
6911 Fairpark Ave: Wallace Robin to Delaney Kirby & Tiwanda Delaney; $165,000
Cheviot
3515 Woodbine Ave: Shorter Nora Ann to Chinquapin Ventures LLC; $112,200
3528 Harrison Ave: Share Bear Properties LLC to Cheviot Aut 24 Llp; $200,000
3617 Darwin Ave: Hill Alicia to Cocklin Isabelle; $217,050
3826 Glenmore Ave: M & S Realty LLC to Garver Heather; $259,900
4004 St Martins Pl: Troxell Rose Ann to Mata Antonio & Therese Mata; $170,000
4005 Trevor Ave: Upscale Investments LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $94,000
4036 Lovell Ave: Huff Adam F to Marcum Gabrielle Marie; $190,000
4303 Harding Ave: Byrd Brian K to Byrd Nicholas William; $70,000
Cleves
236 Cleves Ave: Kloepfer Judy M to Kloepfer Bradley; $193,350
Clifton
401 Lafayette Ave: Matzkofz Cornelia A to Stephens Victoria A & Blake C Stephens; $800,000
Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview
141 McMillan Ave: Dqswo LLC to Veer Investments LLC; $850,000
2170 Elysian Pl: Heitzman Scott & Shelby to Matzke Brianna; $225,000
2985 McMicken Ave: Duncanson House LLC to Restorative Real Estate Development LLC; $11,600
308 Klotter Ave: Cronin Margaret to Neff Kyle; $330,000
Colerain Township
10767 Valiant Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
10980 Aldbough Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
10988 Newmarket Dr: Bennington Steven L to Deak Amy L; $189,900
11512 Pippin Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
11691 Greenhaven Ct: Hendricks Shirelle to Wolfensperger Mark J; $215,000
11932 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Tungunga Emile & Joyce Abeno; $374,473
12030 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Crosby Amber Danielle; $449,463
2404 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Lewis Jeri; $359,900
2415 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Badley Bennett Tonya M & Sylvester R Bennett; $400,900
2427 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Lemma Abiy Mekonnen & Zebenay H Moges; $383,900
2428 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Limbu Aljit & Durga Limbu; $359,900
2432 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Locke Nicholas Daniel; $364,900
2444 Pin Ct: Woycke Louis D to Bowie Alesha K; $160,500
2511 Ontario St: Boenning Richard A to Nipper Christopher E; $175,900
2542 Garrison Dr: Neiheisel Kathleen A to Webster Iii David L & Rachel Webster; $155,000
2897 Glenaire Dr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Forte Terrence Diallo; $246,000
2917 Libra Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
3243 Pebblebrook Ln: Equity Trust Company Custodian For Benefit Of Daniel T Deters Jr Ira & Katherine J Neltner Ira to Bolam Christine M; $160,000
3248 Harry Lee Ln: Davis Michael D & Linda M to Williams Kimberlee & Eric Tinoco; $215,000
3324 Ainsworth Ct: Nelson Brody & Breanna Dirrman to Vpm Homes LLC; $178,500
3494 Poole Rd: Spencer Shawn & Veronica Cramer to Moonstone Manor LLC; $165,000
3494 Statewood Dr: Wells Makenzie L to Leveline Jeff & Linda Leveline; $98,000
3518 Niagara St: Wong Antonio & Mildred to Holley Noli & Ashley Holley; $160,000
3610 Sweetwood Ct: Conrex Ml Sma 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $135,500
3950 Olde Savannah Dr: Federmann Leslye C to Bailey Bernice A; $189,900
4281 Defender Dr: Jones Michael Dean & Carianne to Wroot Tanner; $170,000
4883 Springdale Rd: Memory Elizabeth D to Ingram William Joseph; $299,000
5638 Springdale Rd: Thompson David Edward & Shonda L to Picture Perfect Rental Properties LLC; $129,000
5943 Squirrelsnest Ln: Banning Karla C to Powers Vincent; $640,000
6587 Sheed Rd: National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Ridgeway Jessica & Johnathon Chse Dunnette; $335,000
6587 Sheed Rd: Romero German to National Residential Nominee Services Inc; $335,000
7594 Barjo Ln: Helton Barbara to Helton Ian J; $135,100
8224 Springleaf Lake Dr: Ajibola Asia D to Rialto Properties Inc; $291,000
8268 Fawnknoll Ct: Lustenberger William T & Suzanne M to Robers Benjamin Andrew & Amanda Lee McClure; $407,500
8268 Jackies Dr: Miller Jennifer Leanna to Traore Aboubacar & Fatoumata Mamady; $175,000
8435 Jackies Dr: Aleshire Michelle D to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $59,915
8564 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Yang Chunhul & Lixin Huang; $314,990
8581 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davis Stephen Andrew & Marissa Kay Simpson; $479,375
8701 Schneiders Farm Ct: Brinker Lynne M to Petric Joseph Edward & Amanda Nicole Petric; $375,000
9125 Orangewood Dr: Ayagashe Holdings Inc to Schlie Destiny; $190,000
9448 Burgess Dr: Poudyel Damber & Indra Dulal to Karki Lok Bahadur; $205,000
9532 Haddington Ct: Enneking Zachary M to Richmond Amber C; $170,000
9802 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to McGowan Shemeka; $258,480
9804 Dunnlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Maley Stephanie; $243,755
9806 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Wang An & Yu Zhong; $258,345
9812 Dunlap Dr: Nvr Inc to Brown Ii Myron & Brooke Dawson; $253,965
9850 Regatta Dr: Gerdsen Samantha Lorene to Jordan Arneisha; $172,000
9962 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
9983 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
9995 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
College Hill
5728 North Wy: 605 Van Roberts LLC to Jason Leslie; $190,000
Columbia Township
4209 Walton Creek Rd: 4209 Walton LLC to Hughes Jacob R; $335,000
5590 Windridge Dr: Davis Patrick Michael & Alexander George Davis to Bockhorst Patricia & Karen Bockhorst; $375,000
5900 Stewart Rd: Gabbard Shannon N to Opendoor Property Trust I; $212,900
6835 Vinewood Ave: Nunes Katie to Howison Emily Catherine; $542,000
7487 Muchmore Close: Long Grooms Heather to Fischer Patrick & Jane; $402,500
Columbia Tusculum
417 Stanley Ave: Milov Dmitri & Snezhanna J to Miller Nathan; $715,000
Corryville
2717 Euclid Ave: Das Interests Ii LLC to Rigg Joseph S & Andrea D; $480,000
313 Hilton Pl: Bmz Properties LLC to Patel Hitesh & Roshni Patel; $354,000
Crosby Township
7026 Long St: Whitaker Joel to Dole M Tanner; $50,000
9790 State Route 128: Skaggs Reginald T Jr & Susan J to Aba Real Estate Group LLC; $90,000
Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Timler Sandra Kay & William D Timler; $365,375
Delhi Township
217 Greenwell Ave: Nastold Marjorie A to Cappel Kelsey Marie; $235,000
230 Halidonhill Ln: Lanzarotta Virginia L to Fogelson Sean M & Tabitha Caudill; $200,000
264 Deephaven Dr: Gibson Mary K Tr to Emmett Patrick J; $138,000
293 Anderson Ferry Rd: BSFR Trs Ii LLC to Cottrell Chanetta; $210,000
328 Brookforest Dr: Shannon Mark E & Debora L to Rp3 Funding LLC; $190,000
329 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
4270 Cloverhill Te: Osterbrock Louis C & Jennifer A to Scott Tianeka; $235,000
4303 Champdale Ln: Okanda Fred M & Irene Nyamolo to Opendoor Property Trust I; $218,400
4333 Skylark Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000
4400 Mt Alverno Rd: Helms Clarissa A to Carmony Hackle Taylor M; $220,000
4563 Foley Rd: Asiedu Agnes Doeyo & Ebenezer A to Smith Grace & Jayden Jump; $136,000
4772 Shadylawn Te: T & L Apartments LLC to Loxterkamp William B; $192,000
4974 Donlar Ave: Siegmundt Jeffrey J & Helene C to Wondim Abebe Alemayehu & Meskerem Tegegne; $261,870
5071 Chantilly Dr: Rokich Aka Mary Joan Rokich to Sauer Bryce & Anna Sauer; $210,000
509 Ivory Ct: Lubbers Kimberly to Th Property Owner I LLC; $212,000
5110 Old Oak Tl: Eveslage Jennifer L to Scott Daniel T; $140,000
5315 Rawhide Ct: Rodriguez Armin & Susan to Smith Damon & Tonya Smith; $315,000
5783 Juvene Wy: Bauer Robert F to Turner Michal E & Joseph W Turner; $225,000
East Price Hill
1000 Delhi Ave: Gartland Tomie L to Calderon Paul; $156,960
1009 Rapid Ave: Tapero Family Revocable Trust to S & F Treehouse LLC; $139,000
1118 Fairbanks Ave: Stidham Lee to Tollinchi Carson; $160,000
2347 Maryland Ave: Schoeff Richard L to Long Austin J; $172,000
2500 Warsaw Ave: Parsell Jeffrey R to Geerlings Anna J; $103,500
2500 Warsaw Ave: Waran Vasanth Nanjundes Tr & Shaweta Rajan Shah Tr to Padilla Daniel Ricardo; $87,000
3521 Rosecliff Dr: Clasgens David to Allen Aj Joseph; $175,000
931 Summit Ave: Ckk Properties LLC to Barton Suzanne; $153,000
937 Woodlawn Ave: Cedillo Benjamin Rodriguez to Leon Laura V De & Marcos Morales; $70,000
957 Fairbanks Ave: 611 Garfield St LLC to Freaky Fast Capital; $135,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Patti Kelly to Hytry Denice M; $120,100
2200 Victory Pw: Alpha 9 Enterprises Inc to Williams Scott; $127,500
2356 Park Ave: Bailey Kimberly to Clark Brian E & Connie Fu; $244,000
Elmwood Place
6145 Cedar Ave: Bullock Megan Lee to Stultz Kendall; $60,000
Evanston
1828 Hewitt Ave: Serenity Homes Inc Of Ohio to Freeman Dionna L & Steven D Freeman; $350,000
1901 Kinney Ave: Murray Investment Group LLC to Sudberry Benjamin & Sydney Hinshaw; $325,000
1972 Fairfax Ave: Ector Shirley A & Beverly Jean Haggard to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $190,000
3131 Harvard Ave: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to East Coast Ltr LLC; $169,900
3342 Hewitt Crescent: Montgomery Marion to Asemje LLC; $117,000
3415 Woodburn Ave: Cincinnati Capital Partners Lxv LLC to Meckes Ryan; $255,000
Evendale
10276 Reading Rd: Evendale Surgical Properties LLC to Trihealth Inc; $400,000
Fairfax
3766 Nightingale Dr: Sledge Kelly Lee to Hometown Property Solutions LLC; $219,350
3933 Germania Ave: Germania Property Ii LLC to Brookstone Homes Inc; $130,000
Forest Park
11411 Odessa Ct: Brown Wendell W & Coreen E to Opendoor Property Tr I; $313,700
11412 Lyncross Dr: Green Andre Morell Jr to Coulton Ryan; $247,000
11433 Lyncross Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
11439 Framingham Dr: Sauret Murray & Linda L to Dace Frederick; $276,000
11484 Geneva Rd: 513 Property Buyers LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $153,000
11484 Geneva Rd: Davis Jeffrey A to 513 Property Buyers LLC; $122,800
11703 Kenn Rd: Amine Yahdih to Patino Javier P & Tina H Y Yang; $205,000
1377 Longacre Dr: Leytham Amanda C & Ian P Doherty to Dunn Joseph Thomas; $251,400
1394 Waycross Rd: Sev Ltd to Henderson Terry; $117,000
1415 Longacre Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
2036 Rubicon Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner V LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,957,000
Glendale
6 Annadale Ln: Leonard Eddie James Jr & Aruna Ann Puthota to Patrus Pamela; $402,000
Golf Manor
2332 Vera Ave: Lavenda Karen & Stuart to Flomin Stanislav & Sherry Flomin; $290,000
2445 Vera Ave: Alexander Kirby D to 2445 Vera Ave LLC; $270,000
6040 Wiehe Rd: Mills & Lyttle LLC to Smith David T M & Mari W Smith; $150,000
Green Township
2180 Faywood Ave: Krauser Dova L to Krauser Amdrew Patrick; $149,000
2802 Parkwalk Dr: Brenner Ruth I & Joseph M Tr to Willmore Sharman E & David A; $365,000
3101 Diehl Rd: Metz Joseph R to 11B Construction Ltd LLC; $156,000
3113 Sunnyhollow Ln: McDine Leslie W & Gladys to Zerfu Martha; $205,000
3124 Balsamridge Dr: Hahn Matthew & Samantha to Spangler T Collin; $232,000
3161 Blue Rock Rd: Davis Russell E & Sheri M Tierney to Davis Russell E; $212,830
3253 Deborah Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000
3280 Greenway Ave: Patton Deana Lee to Feldhaus Bradley & Danel Bihn; $155,000
3288 Anniston Dr: Drummond Amelia & Kurtis to Berning Nicholas B & Allison M Berning; $405,000
3318 Emerald Lakes Dr: Glass Susan M to Gramke Camryn Lee; $175,000
3386 Glenmont Ln: Duban Bryce & Amanda Beck to Dauer Christopher Colburn; $269,000
3451 Hader Ave: 5481 North Bend LLC to Stockman Juliane; $180,000
3462 Harwinton Ln: Schnurr Bryan to Huff Adam F; $180,000
3656 Edgebrook Dr: Richards Katie L to Hudson Joseph; $253,656
3736 Boomer Rd: Rayburn Rose Ann to George Allen & Anna Marie George; $120,000
3743 Meadowview Dr: Marksbury Michael Patrick to Follman Makenna; $185,000
3787 Ridgedale Dr: Ficker David T & Alison A to Borchers Joseph & Courtney Borchers; $335,000
4008 Westwood Northern Bv: Miami Baptist Association to Childrens Home Of Cincinnati Ohio The; $500,000
4265 Hutchinson Rd: Long Wilma M & Jlc Enterprise LLC to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $80,000
4265 Hutchinson Rd: Long Wilma M & Robert to Long Wilma M & Jlc Enterprise LLC; $80,000
4300 Regency Ridge Ct: Holbrook David B & Marcella J to Cornett Ronald & Kathleen Cornett; $177,250
4316 Dalehurst Dr: Sherlock Jill N to Calabrese Benjamin Russell; $193,500
5193 North Bend Crossing: Seifert Diane M to Scully Gina; $199,000
5211 Willowood Ave: Evans Melissa B to Blume Jennifer; $160,000
5376 Meadow Walk Ln: Kathman Stefanie E & Kevin J Berndsen to Pessler Nancy M; $185,000
5382 Julmar Dr: Steigerwald John Sherman to Bohler Rynita R & Frank Addo; $455,000
5471 Joey Te: Wene Edward A to McCarthy Ally Marie; $235,000
5477 Haft Rd: Colina Thomas J & Carla J to Anhofer Paul G & Jerilyn R; $500,000
5535 Haft Rd: Colina Thomas J & Carla J to Anhofer Paul G & Jerilyn R; $500,000
5716 Cedaridge Dr: Fox Ronald P & Susan to Gray Bryan & Sarah E Gray; $310,000
5716 Lauderdale Dr: Winkler Ralph E & Teresa Winkler to Bauman Allayna Teddie; $236,000
5718 Juliemarie Ct: Brenner Christopher Tr to Kleine Hayden M; $218,000
5796 Childs Ave: Wilson Jeanine M to Hanavan Devon & Rachel Hanavan; $230,000
5970 Colerain Ave: Dixon Nykiera Jannah & Stanley L Dixon Jr to Morgan Darren E; $117,000
6021 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Barlage Paul S & Nancy L Boering; $543,756
6023 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Mcintosh Alex & Cynthia Mcintosh; $589,966
6285 Eagles Lake Dr: Franz Joyce M to Johnson Joann B; $200,500
6847 Legacy Ridge Ln: Zwerin Jay A & Suzanne M to Karnes Cierra Devany & Garrard Charles; $475,000
Greenhills
33 Japonica Dr: Davenport Erica & Brittany Clark to Davenport Erica; $258,920
Harrison
10502 West Rd: Feldman Robert G to Feldman Mark J; $113,500
10757 West Rd: Unkrich Gregory to Walters Abigail; $190,000
1215 Springfield Dr: Floccari Stephen Tyler & Kacie Eve to Burling Joseph & Jennifer Anne Burling; $372,000
164 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Mabry Real Estate LLC; $339,785
178 Timepiece Ln: Clark Eric D @ 4 to Clark Eric D @3; $20,000
205 Whitewater Dr: Hall Amanda to Mcintyre Robert W Jr; $190,000
Harrison Township
10009 Hickory Valley Dr: Gadd Louis M & Mary J to Warrington Elijah & Michelle; $359,900
10074 Sandusky Rd: Mitchell Patricia L to Fay Thomas Arthur; $282,900
10757 West Rd: Unkrich Gregory to Walters Abigail; $190,000
Hartwell
108 Parkway Ave: Votaw David to All Of Us Dba Aou LLC; $202,000
277 Mystic Ave: Vander Putten Denis to Pena Bryce D & Alexis D Pena; $250,000
Hyde Park
2378 Madison Rd: Romer Chris & Deema to Langner Susan B; $167,500
2847 Minto Ave: Magee Properties LLC to 2847 Minto LLC; $280,000
2938 Lower Grandin Rd: Eastside Real Estate Investment Group to Agricola Joshua T & Bridgid M Agricola; $380,000
2940 Lower Grandin Rd: Allerding Laura P & Jason M to Tully Brian C; $800,000
3650 Herschel Ave: Goodman Carol B to Reichardt Nathan; $392,000
3739 Aylesboro Ave: Mullet Brooke E to Tincher Ryan & Madeline K Tincher; $414,000
3789 Country Club Pl: McSorley Mary Elizabeth to Guy Thomas J & Jennifer M Guy; $1,245,000
Indian Hill
7245 Algonquin Dr: Ladenburger Marianne M to Seller Ann M Tr; $1,520,000
9480 Cunningham Rd: Strategic Franchising Systems Inc to Csj Holdings LLC; $4,500,000
Lockland
200 Wayne Ave: Mulderig James K Tr & Joyce A Kupfer-mulderig Tr to Nelson Emily M & Gregory W Nelson; $225,400
721 Walnut St: Tipwaree LLC to Cox Logan Skylar; $215,000
Loveland
1001 Marbea Dr: Brackmann Joseph to Byron Chad J; $255,000
120 Carrington Ln: Shur Yiu Chung & Yuk Ching Law to Heinichen Lisa S; $215,000
25 Highridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
820 Carrington Pl: Babb Allysa Marie to Corbett Kyle; $185,000
9534 Kemper Rd: Pinkerton Richard & Svetlana to Wiehe Phillip & Sarah; $475,000
Lower Price Hill
939 State Ave: Sunset Properties Viii LLC to Khachikian Hanri; $444,750
Madeira
5776 Kenwood Rd: The Drees Company to Meadows Holly Marie & Rockey Jo Meadows; $1,738,369
5803 Hickory Ct: Windridge Estates LLC to Bivens Kori A & Luke R; $270,000
7650 Hosbrook Rd: Montion Peter R & Emily M Gallagher to Mahoney IV Daniel & Gabrielle Hausfeld; $494,000
7725 Naomi Ave: Hite James L & Gail M to Kevjo Properties LLC; $220,000
Madisonville
4300 Watterson St: Brown Caitlin & Craig to Jordan Allison & Linus Beatty; $363,400
4518 Whetsel Ave: Janzen Christopher to Brown Samantha & Kevin Anderson; $370,000
5720 Sierra Park Pl: Cvg Homes Buyers LLC to Stanton Homes LLC; $135,000
6419 Erie Ave: Forty Nine Properties & Acquisitions LLC to Wright Rebekah Ashley; $265,000
Miami Township
3462 Chestnut Park Ln: Foster Helena to Lippert Alexandra; $235,000
4080 Miami River Rd: Smith Evan R & Morgan to Kroner Travis R; $285,000
4220 St Cloud Wy: Bockenstette Mark & Mary Kay to Brunton Smith Nancy J & Dwayne E Smith; $531,000
7505 Prestwick Ct: Rohrer Lorrell B Tr to Hart Nancy L Tr & Anthony J Mazza Iii Tr; $650,000
7719 Carnoustie Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Brockmann Barbara & Timothy; $487,303
Montgomery
10304 Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Foy T Patrick & Diana L Murrer; $1,023,269
7620 Jolain Dr: Lasky Annabeth E to Luther Lynn W; $445,000
7915 Wild Orchard Ln: Keeling Ronald J & Patricia R to Holtel Alex & Kelly Holtel; $536,100
9750 Bunker Hill Ln: Zhao Chuntao & Mingxia Kang to Centronix LLC; $125,000
Mount Auburn
2225 Symmes St: Lane Raymond S Jr to Shea Property Investments LLC; $80,000
297 Bodmann Ave: Collins Henrietta to Torres Ida Maria El Bascha Arriago De; $197,000
336 Milton St: Hautz Nicholas John to Gunther Dorinda; $279,500
Mount Healthy
7357 Hickman St: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Nijakowski Abelard; $138,000
7409 Elizabeth St: Campbell Obert Spencer to Couch Attica; $143,000
Mount Lookout
1000 Crest Cr: Abbott Susan B to Seltman Paul Jr & Marie Marnell Powers; $655,500
3014 Alpine Te: Marshall Jeffrey R & Lindsay M Frank to Jeon Molly & Christian Jeon; $830,000
3043 Spencer Hill Ln: Yeaggy Jenny to Steiner Joseph Benjamin Trustee; $990,000
Mount Washington
1514 Beth Ln: Harmon Barbara S to Norris Nathan; $262,000
2246 Salvador St: Salvador Investments LLC to Sims Benjamin; $280,000
2790 Redfield Pl: Hamilton Homes Remodeling LLC to Rhodes Caitlin E & Chad A Lewis; $296,000
6316 Coffey St: Zaborski Brian & Bridget Deliberato to Flanders Dillon & Pornphavinee Flanders; $251,000
6538 Craigland Ct: Shelley Richard Alan & Bryan Christopher to Shelley Holly R; $240,000
North Bend
14 Stonehaven Dr: Simon Paul L Tr & Regina A Tr to Simon David I & Karen M Simon; $280,000
North College Hill
1822 Emerson Ave: Ware Jason C to Deloach Tyler Demorris; $140,000
6713 Betts Ave: Egaro Investments Ltd to White Samiyyah & Donovan White; $161,900
6833 Betts Ave: True Fm2017 1 LLC to Vpm Homes LLC; $99,500
6916 Kleindale Ave: Dove Ashley & Jacob R Taylor to Finn Simon; $206,000
6928 Gloria Dr: Bailey Bernice to Quinn Patrick & Xiara; $170,000
North Fairmount
1721 Sutter Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Nk21 Homes LLC; $55,000
Northside
1621 Vandalia Ave: Blake Keith A to Young Daniel Anthony & Maja Blanusa; $442,000
4245 Langland St: Bone Corben & Anne M to Chambers Andrew J & Emma K Gies; $475,000
Norwood
1725 Mills Ave: 1961 Kinney Oh LLC to Yakobi Flips 13 LLC; $123,000
1734 Cleveland Ave: Sfr Workforce I LLC to Ty Investments LLC; $115,000
3946 Lindley Ave: Tryba Zach to Anspach Eric Joseph; $349,900
4106 Bell St: Bates Isaac C to Paine Michael Randal & Anzhjanae; $395,000
4216 Floral Ave: Konerman Brad & Alison to Meyer Zachary D @3; $535,000
5000 Montgomery Rd: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000
5005 Stewart Park: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000
5009 Stewart Park: Norwood 14 LLC to Nablus Realty LLC; $650,000
Oakley
3504 Brotherton Rd: Kumar Srikanth J to Miller Kathryn; $225,000
3657 Brotherton Rd: Kowalchik Emily to Scott William A & Paige C Scott; $566,250
4416 Verne Ave: Rickard LLC The to Pucci Iii Albert J; $327,500
4936 Kelsch Ln: Mcqueary Tommie to Ttc Capital LLC; $410,000
Over-the-Rhine
111 Thirteenth St: Conklin Elizabeth Ann to Rhollans Daniel; $295,000
1415 Vine St: Cook Jennifer L Tr to Milligan Marcus Stewart; $244,000
1415 Vine St: Gergley Samuel Christopher & Sarah Lyn to Echevarria Miguel A; $181,000
1800 Vine St: Cincinnati Central Credit Union to Yukon Investments LLC; $230,000
318 Mohawk St: Taylor Grover Jr to Okoh Chukwunonso; $389,000
320 Mohawk St: Taylor Grover Jr to Okoh Chukwunonso; $389,000
39 McMicken Ave: Cincinnati Central Credit Union to Yukon Investments LLC; $230,000
Paddock Hills
4527 Perth Ln: 1ctriad LLC to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $130,000
Pleasant Ridge
2226 Langdon Farm Rd: Vb One LLC to Bodnar Michael; $120,100
2650 Knight Ave: 2650 Knight LLC to Saleh Othman M; $170,000
5538 Montgomery Rd: Kihm Joseph D & L Paulette to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $178,000
5718 Ridge Ave: Aistrup Elizabeth R to Christmann Hannah; $320,000
6131 Tulane Rd: Mayer Jacob Westover & Alyssa to Bone Corben M & Annie M Bone; $450,000
6187 Tulane Rd: Lie Nathaniel S & Emily R to Ryan Collin & Michelle Ensch; $675,000
6460 Kincaid Ln: Fischer Jane W to Roedershelmer Jr Louis Richard & Jessica; $722,500
Reading
103 Illinois Ave: Real Estate King Incorporated to Inclusive Housing Resources; $277,500
1317 Carolann Ln: McManus Debra D to Hall Jordan & Tiffany Riley; $330,000
333 Elm St: Denham Karen D to American Research & Appraisal Center Inc; $71,600
620 Dottie Ct: Schooler David & Tami Burkel to Morse Martha & Sean Ruff; $240,000
Sayler Park
280 Goodrich Ln: Shackelford Ronald S to Galasyn Matthew Thomas & Denise Marie Galasyn; $160,000
Sedamsville
2548 River Rd: Havlin Alex Scott & Melissa Lynne Pinguely to Elashkar Rawan; $401,500
Sharonville
11602 Sharonwoods Ct: Stickle James R & Marion B to Hunt & Whitaker LLC; $237,500
11887 Algiers Dr: Whitlock Michael & Melody to Kaur Jasleen; $230,000
12 Woodsview Ln: Thomayer Deborah L to Cendejas Guillermo; $160,000
3490 Mustafa Dr: Bradshaw Alfred M Jr & Lisa M to Honerlaw Investments LLC; $650,000
Silverton
6617 Sampson Ln: Pml Real Estate Trust LLC to Pohlman Corey M; $312,000
6728 Plainfield Rd: Kuehnle Ronald to Cooper & Sons 4 LLC; $222,500
South Cumminsville
1772 Weber St: Binford Reggie to Fourth World Capital LLC; $32,500
3730 Beekman St: Williamson Darryl to Thomas Elise M; $128,000
South Fairmount
1712 Queen City Ave: 1712 Queen City LLC to Ohio Area LLC; $200,000
1829 Westwood Ave: Byrd Jeffrey A to Terrell Rayshawn Reco; $7,500
1833 Westwood Ave: Byrd Jeffrey A to Terrell Rayshawn Reco; $7,500
Springdale
12026 Marwood Ln: Emerson Barbara to Real Equity Oh LLC; $140,000
12026 Marwood Ln: Real Equity Oh LLC to Loren Real Estate LLC; $162,500
12118 Marwood Ln: Schuesler Stephanie L to Simon Francisco Mendez & Juan Mendez Simon; $257,500
470 Maple Circle Dr: Furlong Edward C to Washington Michael T; $205,000
833 Clearfield Ln: Brown Brenda & Maryann Rutherford to Brown Brenda L; $137,200
898 Cedarhill Dr: Salvation Army The to Hernandez Jovita & Lusbin A Aguilar Parada; $290,000
Springfield Township
10066 Hamilton Ave: Alering Nathan to Shaw David & Clairissa; $362,000
1013 Huffman Ct: Emmett Patrick J to Hernandez Juarez Yesenia; $193,000
1037 Bluejay Dr: Cole Heather M & Jedd S to Burd Violet Madison & Noah Alexander Muse; $229,000
10433 Maria Ave: McCollum James E to Arnold Glenn & Sherry C Arnold; $99,109
12171 Regency Run Ct: Johnston Gerald to Brown Coreen; $173,400
1311 Woodland Ave: Packer Robyn R & Jerome D to Magenheim David; $78,000
1432 Hazelgrove Dr: Jones Jade M to Fix Emily & Richard Joseph Minges; $257,000
1489 Bonneville Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner Vi LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
1579 Meredith Dr: Worthen Wilbur to Heath Jason; $27,350
1911 Broadhurst Ave: Koenig Melissa S to Jones Joshua L & Kaytlin Arthaud; $276,300
1946 Mistyhill Dr: Foozie 1518 LLC Tr to Robling Bryan & Sarah Johnson; $58,000
1946 Mistyhill Dr: Robling Bryan & Sarah Johnson to J & J Property Renovations LLC; $58,000
7717 Pinemeadow Ln: Stegman Judith M to Mathews Kevin Stewart @ 4; $420,000
8295 Daly Rd: Hill James F to Lcf Construction LLC; $78,400
9627 Trafford Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Leonard Nicholas; $270,000
St. Bernard
150 Mitchell Ave: 3 In 1 Properties LLC to Blum Kevin; $225,000
218 Bank Ave: Potti Sarah Malathi & Sophia Mediatha to Seibert Hannah & Jacob Conrad; $214,900
23 Phillips Ave: Srini Gowda Builders LLC to Ross Rachael; $226,000
34 Baker Ave: Owens Pamela M & Erich A Schudel to Pohlman Zachary & Alana Miller; $321,000
Sycamore Township
11411 Snider Rd: Paul Gabrielle & Colin Fralick to Bidwell Anne H Tr; $675,000
1871 Chaucer Dr: Carroll Jacqueline Y to Cameron Bonnie; $150,742
1931 Chaucer Dr: Hart Michael & Tiffany to Rx Capital LLC Dba Morning Brew Properties LLC; $48,000
4092 Trebor Dr: Berul Carol L to Alkhawaja Basil; $236,500
4381 Yakima Dr: Rah Cincy Properties LLC to Romanoff Robyn S; $375,000
7280 Galbraith Rd: Mazzarella Lyda Joy to Ashurov Hasan & Guzel Ashurov; $184,000
7645 Montgomery Rd: Choate Melinda J to Oshaughnessy Ryan P; $115,000
7789 Styrax Ln: Kuhl Lisa M & Jonathan S Morgan to Gao Siwei Tr & Rong Gao Tr; $325,000
8030 School Rd: Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C to Sheidenberger Ian & Kinsey Sheidenberger; $210,000
8670 Wicklow Ave: Hilberg Christopher S & Lisa E Yoho to Miller Andrew; $275,000
Monroe Ave: Eder Brothers Ltd to Monroe Estates Llp; $40,000
Symmes Township
10221 Meadowknoll Dr: Owens James P & Christine C to Chalifoux Mark & Amanda; $500,000
11580 Enyart Rd: McMillen Dennis Edward to Opendoor Property Trust I; $325,400
11590 Enyart Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $867,000
11630 Plumhill Dr: Nadel Jay A & Phyllis Grossman-nadel to Graziano Scott C & Lisa Graziano; $735,000
12013 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000
12015 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000
12017 Maple Dr: Hoffman Tom to Carr Cj; $21,000
12086 Rich Rd: Cervantes Jose M to Collins Taylor & Paige Noelle Collins; $370,000
9178 Coachtrail Ln: Carpenter Charles P & M Laurel to Schott Mitchell W & Lindsay M Schott; $657,000
9287 Kemper Rd: Kemper & Jethve LLC to Tyra Nugie; $215,000
9865 Farmstead Dr: Laux Michael F & Juliet P to Montion Peter & Emily Montion; $790,000
Terrace Park
829 Princeton Dr: Clark Diane D Tr to Creighton Joseph & Robin; $610,000
Walnut Hills
2308 Kenton St: Hl Jones Construction LLC to Blackfoot Properties LLC; $65,000
2429 Dover St: Kassem Nasser M to Messer Daniel; $145,000
2513 Hemlock St: Johnson Raymond to Dimit Bryce Gregory; $345,000
2812 Melrose Ave: Chisley James R Sr to Willis Herschel G; $9,200
West End
825 Bank St: McCarty Christoppher H Tr & Kimberly A Hale-McCarty Tr to Hook Bradley @3; $150,000
923 Weninger Cr: Morris Maxwell Sealy to Heyd Joseph & Diana Heyd; $555,000
West Price Hill
1057 Winfield Ave: Us Properties LLC & H Group LLC to 1057 Winfield LLC; $173,900
1229 Iliff Ave: Brooks Angela to Ayutla Construction LLC; $80,000
1230 Sliker Ave: Bamaco Soto Felicita M to Vasquez Edelmira Luz Laynez; $40,000
2444 Bluffcrest Ln: Wright Trinette to Becker Richard Theodore; $200,000
2622 Cyclorama Dr: Sides Alfred C Iii to Stone Dorian Jamel; $280,000
4118 Weber Ln: Vb One LLC to Ward Allen S; $129,000
4346 Ridgeview Ave: Bazeley Charles to Smith Kory & Sydney Smith; $215,000
539 Virgil Rd: Hatley Rita to Rvoli LLC; $192,000
545 Trenton Ave: Dsv Spv2 LLC to Wilder Cook Patricia L; $55,500
Westwood
2911 Kling Ave: Voegele Michael Jr & Charissa Qiu to Rieth Zachary; $205,000
3002 Costello Ave: Bobtodd LLC to Mullins Reginald; $36,000
3084 Worthington Ave: Vb One LLC to Morales Marvin Alexander Ramirez; $95,000
3088 Worthington Ave: Vb One LLC to Morales Marvin Alexander Ramirez; $95,000
3217 Buell St: Lybrook-stamper Julia & Craig Stamper to Ramirez Hector & Linda Ramirez; $245,000
3310 Hildreth Ave: McDaniel Shannon G to Vetter Jack & Emily Deletter; $216,000
3409 Boudinot Ave: Lodor Marylynn & Cameron Carey to Johnson Blake Edward; $243,000
3739 High Point Ave: Metro One Properties LLC to 3f Inc; $77,000
Whitewater Township
3130 State Line Rd: Pd & Jd Properties LLC to Gartenman Callie & Kelly C Low; $900,000
Woodlawn
10253 Jasmine Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner VI LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,287,000
180 Joliet Ave: Kamn Real Estate Services LLC to Yahsharal Yahmeyah; $243,000
Wyoming
1099 Burns Ave: White Karen E to Muething Frank Anthony & Anna; $344,900
128 Springfield Pk: Aschenbrenner Dennis D & Ishita Mukherjee to Cheetham Alexandra L & Rowan A Salem; $395,000
400 Oliver Rd: Stonehill Debra H to Bryan William Douglas & Natalie Kramer Bryan; $600,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
11021 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca Vanderpool and Ronald Fernandez; $439,000
1296 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nakia Wright; $273,000
15 Wright Court: Kaitlin and Benjamin Rawe to Ryan Meyer; $205,000
18 Elmwood Court: Taylor and Stephen Terry to Nathan Middleton; $223,000
1842 Grandview Road: Peter Ramsey to Molly and Leo Kunkel; $215,000
7739 Devonshire Drive, unit 33-202: Joan Joseph and Dixie Leather to Kyra Parker and John Church; $271,000
7767 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Taylor Leisring and Joseph Lahner; $229,500
782 Bluestem Ridge Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jill and Todd Aseltyne; $500,000
7920 Caledonia Court: Natalee and Andrew Reif to George Simons; $385,000
8245 E. Main St.: Susan Ortlieb-Turner to Ashley Deller; $60,000
8332 Bluff Drive, unit B: The Drees Company to Tracy Bentley and Lawrence Muskopf; $429,000
8772 W. Main St.: Chelsie and Bryan Walmann to Maria Socolovsky and Marco Pagina; $612,000
Bellevue
111 Ward Ave.: Heather and Benjamin Neltner to Daniel Elmilinger; $298,000
323 Berry Ave.: Paul Hone to Jessica and Bradford Hurley; $367,500
445 Foote Ave.: Kathryn and Richard Buckler to Madison Witte and Diane Witte; $205,000
549 Taylor Ave.: Meghan Kane to Elsa McClure and Aiden Huff; $215,000
Burlington
1985 Timberwyck Lane, unit 202: Charlene and Gregory Wright to Steven Mainous; $220,000
2384 Creedmore Court: Joy Walton to Vanessa and Rory Perkins; $230,000
2652 Majestic Price Drive: Pamela and Robert Chell to Heather Meisch; $305,000
2807 Burnside Drive: Karen Plummer to Rebecca and Brandon Bohn; $300,000
3066 Cattail Cove Lane: Jennifer Beard to Justin Wallace; $290,000
4183 Firewood Trail: Jessica and Nathan Rickert to Amanda and Johsua Raleigh; $371,000
7083 Putters Point,unit 107B: Kathy and Leonard Ours to Leslie Davis; $185,000
Cold Spring
105 Ridgepointe Drive: Bahar and Deepak Mittal to Miranda Waltermann and Kyle Sergent; $478,000
Covington
103 Kyles Lane: Rachel and Joshua Ellison to Emily Klump and Matthew Schneider; $263,000
1120 Lee St.: Cyprus Management, LLC to Joseph Buscemi; $237,000
1244 Upland Ave.: Audrey and Daniel Houston to David Buchanan; $210,000
14 W. 30th St.: Diane and Geoffrey Shotton to Bradley Whittle; $153,000
15 Crystal Lake Drive: Dawn Wells to Townsquare Properties, LLC; $135,000
155 W. 19th St.: Katherine Nielsen to Phillip Stovall; $130,000
1706 Holman Ave.: Kenneth Trimbach to Daminic Zahn; $243,000
18 W. 28th St.: Brittany Case to Francis Lucas; $170,000
1923 Augustine St.: Carson Taylor and Benjamin Braden to Jenna Henderson; $150,000
2384 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lindsay Haas; $325,000
29 Crystal Lake Drive: Stephanie and Johner Wical Jr. to Stevie Herron and Nathaniel Schmitz; $260,000
319 Altamont Road: Barbi and Dale DeMoss to Alison Wells and Dylan Fike; $130,000
350 E. 16th St.: BHB Properties, LLC to Morgan Evans IV; $130,000
3616 Tamber Ridge Drive: Donna Lombreglia to Rebecca Rose and Marty Bozeman; $599,000
3819 Locke St.: Celeste and Anthony McCully to David Thomas; $245,000
433 W. 16th St.: Sukkah, LLC to Bethany Michael; $220,000
506 Rice Road: Mary Ponder to Mendozahmf 3, LLC; $260,000
507 Western Ave.: West Ave Co Properties, LTD to Justin Wade; $270,000
5873 Taylor Mill Road: Vanetta and Jeffrey Moore to Olivia Purcell and Anthony Guevara; $265,000
614 Main St.: C Carter Properties, LLC to Desantis Properties, LLC; $390,000
615 W. 11th St.: Thomas Arlinghaus Jr. to DHC Leasing Company, LLC; $100,000
816 Tokay Lane: Tricia and Steve Ham to Jordan Spoon; $226,000
929 Philadelphia St.: Adam Gregory to Rachel Greba; $360,000
Crescent Springs
2299 Edenderry Drive, unit 15-304: Bonita Bray to Monica Plye and Blake Roedersheimer; $316,000
2475 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Dilek and Murat Ozer; $633,500
2509 Lillywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rachel and Brian Kroger; $639,000
Crestview Hills
121 Vernon Drive: Vickie and Kenneth Rowland to Sarah and Eric Breetz; $495,000
Dayton
440 Riverpointe Drive, unit 5: Deborah and Mark Martin to Soctt Pennington; $385,000
815 Walnut St.: KRR Real Estate, LLC to John Neelankavil; $245,500
Edgewood
112 Edgewood Road: Kathy Talbert to Tonji and Kevin Thompson; $225,000
2939 Sequioa Drive, unit 3A: Daniel Shoettelkotte to Thomas Lewis; $220,000
Elsmere
115 Park Ave.: Mark Yattteau to Heather Butler and Donald Huntley; $255,000
1232 Central Row Road: Brittany and Christoher Cress to Martin Banar; $190,000
3801 Feather Lane: Sharon Oppihle to Platinum Management Group, LLC; $123,000
403 Swan Circle: Sarah and Michael Kelly to Jocelyn and Marcus Ratliff; $215,000
Erlanger
125 Barren River Drive, unit 5-13: Brittaney Lefebvre to Jane and Paul Johnson; $150,000
693 Peach Tree Lane: Jennifer and David Hartberger to David Gaskins; $250,000
Florence
10393 Lanes End Circle: Nellie and Thomas Lonneman to Jennifer and Andres Barnal; $495,000
107 Locust Lane: Gail Vittitow to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $90,000
1157 Fairman Way, unit 210: Anette Rich to Shuntaro Fujishima; $190,000
146 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 582: Carol and David Dreisbach to Grecia Amaya; $205,000
148 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 601: Kim Cardwell to Ken Lawson; $155,000
1897 Cliffview Lane: Erica Couch and Shawn McLean to Judith Gerth; $262,000
213 Merravay Drive: Emily and Brian Weis to Delaney Wright; $255,000
2236 Jackson Court, unit 46-300: Theresa and Daniel Stricker to Taggart Bassinger; $160,000
23 Sycamore Drive: Deborah Danner to Maria Gressler and Christian Rogers; $245,000
25 Homestead Drive: Amy and Aaron Nelson to Kelly Setters; $380,000
27 Marys Court: Elmer Martin to Opal Schrichte and Mark Hughes; $250,000
5 Beverly Place: Douglas Henderson to Rhiannon Stricker; $190,000
6447 Glendale Court: All Aboard, LLC to Dennis Smith; $240,000
6542 Balcomie Court: Deborah Stenger to Vickie and Kenneth Rowland; $370,000
6900 Houston Road, unit 21: Kentucky Law Properties, LLC to Deanna Uhl; $122,000
8 Lloyd Ave.: Marvin Walden Jr. to Wesley Clements; $250,000
8423 Stratford Court: Emily and David Kasselmann to Katrina and Eric Corman; $415,000
8446 Summer Place: Joseph Lockaby to Teresa Kirby and Nicholas Robertson; $282,000
8534 Quinn Drive: William Adams to Nigel and Travis Collins; $140,000
9116 Timberbrook Lane, unit C: Julie Moncrief and Anne Upton to Judi Mace and Robert Mace; $328,000
Fort Mitchell
2211 Dominion Drive: Roberta Bradley to Verna and Gerald White; $235,500
71 Thompson Ave.: Justin Rudd to Stallion Investments, LLC; $255,000
Fort Thomas
4 Carriage House Drive, unit 4: Lori Eberle to Holly Ringer; $229,000
5 Tremont Ave.: Carley and Richard Jamie to Amy and Ketan Amin; $813,000
60 Crowell Ave.: Michael Warden to Michael Packard; $218,000
61 Taylor Ave.: Brittany and Andrew Yunker to Hana and Bennett Lane; $580,000
73 W. Villa Place: Julie King to Mollie and Anthony Ruiz; $484,500
8 Thomas Pointe Drive: Joanna Haas to The Haas Revocable Trust Agreement; $385,000
Fort Wright
2 Glazier Road: Carol Heard and Michael Moore to Joshua Green; $265,000
30 Augusta Ave.: Stephanie Risnick and Ronald Kirn to Megan and Jacob Davis; $342,000
Hebron
1533 Brenden Court: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Linda Muhlen; $607,000
1604 Ravine Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Alexandra and Stanislav Zlatkin; $514,500
1783 Coachtrail Drive: Julie and Donald Eberhard to Cynthia and Robert McCarty; $734,000
2538 Timberside Drive, unit 43-A: The Drees Company to Chanin Roszkowski; $298,000
3046 Limaburg Road: Tracey Turner to Stanton Homes, LLC; $50,000
3324 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stacy and Preston Kellam; $375,500
Highland Heights
180 Dogwood Drive: Billie Lee and Iran Sarabia to Ralph Clark; $170,000
Independence
10364 Canberra Drive: Pam Perez to Christina and David Crain; $335,000
10366 Lynchburg Drive: Stallion Investments, LLC to Tawana and Phillip Cutter; $272,500
10429 Sharpsburg Drive: Danielle and David McGlone Jr. to Deborah Danner; $295,000
1047 Alpine Court: Brandon Pennington to Cahd Murphy; $198,000
10618 Williamswood Drive: Pamela and Charles Baird to McKenzie and Zachary Bailey; $314,000
11752 Wilson Road: Kimberly and Raymond Ellert II to Morgan West and Brendan Underdown; $225,000
1227 Wellford Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Hilda and John Cornett; $462,500
1246 Goldsborough Lane: Sarah and Seth Steele to Andrew Winn; $267,000
1264 Constitution Drive: BSFR TRS II, LLC to Daniel Figgins; $248,000
1350 Hobart Court: Westmark Properties, LLC to Carly Barnhorst; $280,500
1394 Meadow Breeze Lane: Jodi and David Mills to Erika and Steven Smith; $460,000
1484 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Denise and Joseph Bowman; $534,500
3055 Summitrun Drive: Kelsey and Shawn Faller to Trevor Niehaus; $301,500
3861 Richardson Road: Debbie and David Sandlin to Alexis Hlebak and David Sandlin Jr.; $258,000
3910 Eagleledge Court: Lisa and Jason Leonard to Shreya Nayak and Nicholas Lorenzo; $550,000
4273 Catalpa Drive: Sonja Stoner to BraydonRonnebaum; $290,000
5278 Cody Road: Heather and Jonathan Rigney to Lauren and Ryan Hargis; $320,000
668 Persimmon Drive: Allison and Stephen Drew to Tanner Chadwick; $230,000
804 Independence Station Road: Patricia Lee to Natalie Wellman and Timothy Ryan; $265,000
843 Stephens Road: Larry Stacey to Kahlee Fuehner; $351,000
902 Ally Way: Erika and Steven Smith to Morgan Kain and Ryan Winkler; $319,000
Ludlow
328 Linden St.: Janice and Eugene Rouse to Jarrett Rouse; $150,000
455 Elm St.: Michael Harris to Adam Erwin; $301,000
Melbourne
6110 4 Mile Road: Emily and Patrick Dewenter to Aubrey and Tyler Roth; $455,000
Morning View
3514 Visalia Road: Jack Cason to Joni and Anthony Skidmore; $300,000
Newport
21 16th St.: Hannah and Mack Maynard to Dawson Rogers; $286,000
317 W. 13th St.: 317 W 13th, LLC to Gregory Neltner; $206,000
326 W. 9th St.: Unity Home Solutions, LLC to Emily Johnson; $258,000
523 E. 2nd St.: Suzanne and Sebastian LaRosa to Abbie Smith and Benedict Leonardi; $360,000
Park Hills
1491, 1493-1495 Dixie Highway: Motion Partners, LLC to CB Property Holdings, LLC; $395,000
Ryland Heights
9975 Locust Pike: John Martin to City of Ryland Heights; $138,000
Southgate
130 Havard Place: Alexis Wood to Helen Hellermann; $203,000
201 Snow Shoe Drive: Caitlin and Nathaniel Litmer to Hannah and Mack Maynard; $385,000
2127 Linden Road: D. Wayne Fryman to Allen King; $74,000
344 Linden Ave.: Brittany and Robert Leonard to Holly and Franklin Brinkman; $185,000
68 View Terrace, unit 7: Glenn Workman to Olubunmi Eko; $155,500
Taylor Mill
4508 Church St.: Angela and Tommy Helton to Ella Linger and Angela Ponder; $60,000
4814 Wionna Drive: Scott Ferguson to Installs 4 U, Inc.; $120,000
5066 Sunny Acres Drive: Phillip & Laurie Peace Partnership to HNKB Property Management, LLC; $450,000
51 Primrose Drive: Installs 4 U, Inc. to Brady Hicks; $262,500
6206 Mape Ridge Drive: Teresa and Scott Winkler to John Paganetto; $425,000
698 Arrowood Circle: Katherine Craven to Peggy Bailey; $230,000
Union
10056 Irish Way: Carol Corgiat to Gregory Sellers; $340,000
10149 Whittlesey Drive: Patricia and Larry Moore to Kalah and Matthew Coots; $401,000
10197 Ash Creek Drive: Rhonda Frey and Martin Maline to Catherine and Scott McCubbin; $200,000
10826 Sawgrass Court: Daniel Elmlinger to Kayla McKinney; $200,000
1103 Ashton Court: Terri and Stephen Johnston to Erin and Michael Slaughter; $500,000
1112 Avon Court: Kelly Mason and Justin Cress to Kelsey and Chase Worley; $370,000
1324 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Renee and Christopher Fischesser; $800,000
2009 Mayfield Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jessica and Nathan Rickert; $620,500
2161 Antoinette Way: Jennifer Duffy and Claude Lowther to Svetlana and William Gudorf; $290,000
2245 Waterway Place: Park Place Property Group, LLC to ShawnKelly McLean; $371,000
3305 Mackenzie Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joan and Stanley Shifferd; $296,000
4201 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brent Humphrey; $279,500
631 Coaltown Court: Ellison and Carter Glenn to Elaine and Robert Deines; $680,000
637 Winstar Court: The Drees Company to Vrushank Patel; $653,500
9029 Fort Henry Drive: Juanita Steinhauser and Frank Steinhauser to Judith and Michael Gannon; $485,000
9123 Royal Oak Lane: The Estate of Sam J. Ricks to Sharon McNay and Donald Dibowski; $341,000
Villa Hills
2805 Deerfield Drive: Steven Kraine to Emily and Dylan Burdette; $351,000
2805 Silo Lane: Dylan Burdette to Takia Johnson; $160,000
903 Squire Oaks Drive: Mary and Paul Hemmer Jr. to Teresa and Michael Crowe; $1,500,000
Walton
11029 Appaloosa Drive: Brittany and Joshua Brown to Stephanie Hurley and Jerrod Babik; $475,000
12015 Rachel Ann Drive: Agnes Eddiemon to Jennifer and Michael Ritzmann; $200,000
12124 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gatoumata Sow and Mouhamadou Bah; $304,500
12130 Dickerson Road: Monica and Anthony Pfaehler to Mark Hauschild; $367,000
12214 Don St.: Charissa and Matthew Marki to Agnes Eddlemon; $295,000
1245 Maher Road: Thomas Fenton to Michael Everman; $100,000
12786 Pennington Road: Stamp Estates, LLC to Ivy and Jeremy Shelton; $330,000
1537, 1545 Walton Nicholson Road: Jaclyn Shields to Angele and Todd Cripe; $430,000
180 Ashwood Drive: Ashley Zimmer to Taylor and Jacob Allen; $185,000
42 Catalina Drive: Susan Hern to Jane and Steven Scott; $245,000
672 Crescent Landing, unit 3-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Jessica Carlotti; $239,500
676 Crescent Landing, unit 3-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sandra and Edwin Redmond Jr.; $161,000
710 Crescent Landing, unit 2-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hunter Mitchell and Hunter Pitman Mitchell; $271,000
858 Maher Road: Stanley Parker to Vicki and Mark Wilmink; $395,000
Wilder
440 Lakeview Drive, unit 12: Erinn Goetz to Isalah Snapp and Joshua Snapp; $160,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.5 million Villa Hills home among top Cincinnati property transfers