1,500 Pastors Gather for Shincheonji Church Press Conference

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony hosted a press conference April 2nd via Zoom. In total, 1,500 pastors from various countries participated. Reporters from different media outlets also attended.

Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee speaking to pastors and reporters during the April 2nd press conference (PRNewsfoto/Shincheonji Church of Jesus)
Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee speaking to pastors and reporters during the April 2nd press conference (PRNewsfoto/Shincheonji Church of Jesus)

Shincheonji Church hosted the event to present results from its recent online seminars. Pastors who signed MOUs with Shincheonji shared testimonials.

"In the past, all I preached was that everyone must believe in Jesus and by sharing grace in this way would lead to salvation," said Dongsu Kim, pastor of Peace Church. "Without fulfillment, I thought heaven was somewhere one went to after death. I thought there was resurrection after death."

Pastor Kim is currently teaching Shincheonji Church's revealed word to his congregation. "The time has come for all the pastors to come and learn so that they may live a life of faith in the correct truth," he said.

To date, 2,155 pastors, 22 seminary schools and 958 churches in 67 countries have signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church. In exchange for their cooperation, Shincheonji is providing churches and seminary schools with theology materials and access to Bible instructors. In the United States, a Shincheonji instructor was invited to teach 100 members from The Early Church of the New Era. A seminary school in Pakistan is offering Shincheonji course curriculum after its dean signed an MOU with the church.

Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee also spoke during the press conference, explaining how he has come to share the word and the role of pastors today.

"Let's fight and overcome the devil with the blood of Jesus and the word of testimony and create the people of God's kingdom so that God may finally come and reign over the world after 6000 years," Chairman Lee said. "This is what [God] has made known to us through the Bible. I hope that everyone engraves the words of all the chapters of Revelation—which is the law of heaven—in their hearts."

Shincheonji Church has taught Revelation and the secrets of the kingdom of heaven through online seminars since October 2021. The lectures have millions of YouTube views and are available in 24 different languages. The church is also broadcasting content from its intermediate-level course through June 27th. The lessons and the April 2nd press conference are available on Shincheonji Church's official YouTube channel.

Media Contact: Revelation@SCJAmericas.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-500-pastors-gather-for-shincheonji-church-press-conference-301516421.html

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

