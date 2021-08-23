U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

$ 1.51 bn growth in Machine Vision Camera Market with Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, and Cognex Corp. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine vision camera market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The machine vision camera market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Vision Camera Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report identifies increased demand for vision-guided robots in APAC, surging demand from the non-industrial sector, and increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing number of strategic alliances, technological advances, and the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of implementation and low frequency of repurchase are anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

The machine vision camera market covers the following areas:

Machine Vision Camera Market Sizing
Machine Vision Camera Market Forecast
Machine Vision Camera Market Analysis

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D), End-user (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The Line Scan product segment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. By End-user, Industrial was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. In terms of geography, 43% of the incremental growth will originate from APAC due to the increased adoption of machine vision cameras in the flourishing industrial sector from economies including China, Japan, and Indonesia.

Companies Mentioned

  • Basler AG

  • Baumer Holding AG

  • Cognex Corp.

  • FLIR Systems Inc.

  • Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Teledyne DALSA Inc.

  • TKH Group NV

Related Reports:

Camera Accessories Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Line Scan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Area Scan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Basler AG

  • Baumer Holding AG

  • Cognex Corp.

  • FLIR Systems Inc.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Teledyne DALSA Inc.

  • TKH Group NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-51-bn-growth-in-machine-vision-camera-market-with-basler-ag-baumer-holding-ag-and-cognex-corp-emerging-as-prominent-vendors--technavio-301359959.html

SOURCE Technavio

