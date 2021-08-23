$ 1.51 bn growth in Machine Vision Camera Market with Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, and Cognex Corp. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine vision camera market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The machine vision camera market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The report identifies increased demand for vision-guided robots in APAC, surging demand from the non-industrial sector, and increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing number of strategic alliances, technological advances, and the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of implementation and low frequency of repurchase are anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
The machine vision camera market covers the following areas:
Machine Vision Camera Market Sizing
Machine Vision Camera Market Forecast
Machine Vision Camera Market Analysis
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D), End-user (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The Line Scan product segment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. By End-user, Industrial was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. In terms of geography, 43% of the incremental growth will originate from APAC due to the increased adoption of machine vision cameras in the flourishing industrial sector from economies including China, Japan, and Indonesia.
To obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets, Buy the report now!
Companies Mentioned
Basler AG
Baumer Holding AG
Cognex Corp.
FLIR Systems Inc.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.
National Instruments Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Sony Corp.
Teledyne DALSA Inc.
TKH Group NV
Related Reports:
Camera Accessories Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digital Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Line Scan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Area Scan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Basler AG
Baumer Holding AG
Cognex Corp.
FLIR Systems Inc.
National Instruments Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Sony Corp.
Teledyne DALSA Inc.
TKH Group NV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-51-bn-growth-in-machine-vision-camera-market-with-basler-ag-baumer-holding-ag-and-cognex-corp-emerging-as-prominent-vendors--technavio-301359959.html
SOURCE Technavio