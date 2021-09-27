U.S. markets closed

$ 1.52 Bn growth opportunity in Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 14.38% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.52 billion is expected in the household water purifier filter market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household water purifier filter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Water Purifier Filter Market by Technology, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Technological innovations for product differentiation and an increase in waterborne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Household Water Purifier Filter Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44710

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the household water purifier filter market in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Household Water Purifier Filter Market size

  • Household Water Purifier Filter Market trends

  • Household Water Purifier Filter Market industry analysis

Market trends such as high penetration of low-cost household water purifiers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of packaged drinking water may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household water purifier filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in US - Residential water treatment equipment market in US is segmented by product (residential water purifiers and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Residential Water Purifier Market - Global residential water purifier market is segmented by product (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, gravity-based water purifier, and UV water purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household water purifier filter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the household water purifier filter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the household water purifier filter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water purifier filter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • RO purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Gravity-based purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UV purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Amway Corp.

  • EcoWater Systems LLC

  • Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • KENT RO Systems Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Pentair Plc

  • Unilever Group

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-52-bn-growth-opportunity-in-household-water-purifier-filter-market-2021-2025--technavio-estimates-14-38-yoy-growth-in-2021-amid-pandemic-301384438.html

SOURCE Technavio

