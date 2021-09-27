$ 1.52 Bn growth opportunity in Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 14.38% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.52 billion is expected in the household water purifier filter market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household water purifier filter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Technological innovations for product differentiation and an increase in waterborne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Household Water Purifier Filter Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Distribution Channel
Geography
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the household water purifier filter market in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Household Water Purifier Filter Market size
Household Water Purifier Filter Market trends
Household Water Purifier Filter Market industry analysis
Market trends such as high penetration of low-cost household water purifiers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of packaged drinking water may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household water purifier filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in US - Residential water treatment equipment market in US is segmented by product (residential water purifiers and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Global Residential Water Purifier Market - Global residential water purifier market is segmented by product (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, gravity-based water purifier, and UV water purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist household water purifier filter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the household water purifier filter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the household water purifier filter market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water purifier filter market vendors
