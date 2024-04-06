$1.525 million Newport home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Anderson Township
1034 Lanette Dr: Guzowski Barbara & Matthew Guzowski to Mcdonald Justin & Carolyn Mcdonald; $295,000
1187 Coventry Woods Dr: Barker Peggy M Tr to Robinson Miles G; $960,000
1947 Gainsborough Ln: Strong Sierra & Brandon to Nordloh John L; $280,000
2548 Viking Ct: Haenny Taryn Elizabeth Tr to Powell Dustin A & Rachel I Sonon; $229,900
3173 Williams Creek Dr: Huang Ju to Morton Timothy Russell & Anne Lanier; $650,000
6180 Autumnleaf Ln: Pohlman Richard C & Julie H to Diesel Nicholas D & Stephanie L; $519,000
6651 Grant Ave: Heink Julie C to Devilbiss Eric; $200,000
6666 Clough Pk: 6666 Clough LLC to Anderson Land Holdings LLC; $700,000
7192 Glenvalley Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Cenci Nicholas & Amy; $499,990
7442 Jager Ct: Sner Investments LLC to Blazer Holdings LLC; $215,000
8454 Brandonhill Ct: Langton Robert J & Ellen M to Aburashed Sarah; $365,000
Coventry Woods Dr: Barker Peggy M Tr to Robinson Miles G; $960,000
Salem Rd: Heink Julie C to Devilbiss Eric; $200,000
Avondale
35 Kessler Ave: Tausch Holdings Ltd to Dechristopher Celestina L & Danielle G; $151,651
3582 Purdue St: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $85,000
561 Blair Ave: Big Moment Capital Fund Lp to D E L Y Properties LLC; $151,219
Blue Ash
24 Woodcreek Dr: Bergman Thelma Tr to Bergman Gabrielle Tr; $500,000
5448 Hagewa Dr: Copper Creek Homes Inc to Hatley Rita Marie; $430,000
9315 Bluewing Te: Levatte Emily Terwilliger & Alexander to Ziegler Josie & Alexander Ziegler; $680,000
9477 Hunters Creek Dr: Wright Jeannine M to We Say Yes to The Mess LLC; $158,000
9698 Ash Ct: Elite Home Renovations LLC to Sokolowski Robert; $660,000
9751 Ridgeway Ave: Saysell Joshua T to Kremer Brian D; $385,000
Chimney Hill Dr: Annie Properties LLC to H & K Property Investments LLC; $52,000
Bond Hill
1433 California Ave: Lw Alexander LLC to Powell Tyricia; $213,999
5764 Rhode Island Ave: Jackson Kelly & Maggie Ogborne to Carroll Dusty Ryan; $410,000
Business District
15 Court St: Book Kathleen to Sellethics Management Group LLC; $225,000
353 Fourth St: Fifer Larry to Campbell Amy B & Richard B Anderson; $384,000
353 Fourth St: Petrov Mikhail & Olga Lupovskaia to Marty Samuel Vincent; $335,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Harbour Towne Yacht Club Condominium Unt Owners Association to Campbell Corey; $1,000
5760 Sanctuary Pl: Osterfeld Construction Inc to Cm2 Kit Two LLC; $65,000
5762 Sanctuary Pl: Osterfeld Construction Inc to Cm2 Kit Two LLC; $65,000
Camp Washington
1327 Elam St: Cooper Larry & Amanda to Blackfoot Properties LLC; $245,000
Carthage
201 Sixty-Ninth St: Hagage Chagit to Net Home Consultants LLC; $165,000
7604 Anthony Wayne Ave: Bema Equities LLC to Bema Equities LLC; $50,000
Cheviot
3452 Mayfair Ave: Epb Properties LLC to Ugarte Mauricio Etienne Acosta & Katelyn; $207,000
3739 Boudinot Ave: Payne Tom to Jones Isreal A & Elizabeth H Jones; $245,000
3755 Carson Ave: Jomc Property LLC to Chabriel Ramon Santa; $315,000
Clifton
409 McAlpin Ave: White Iris LLC to Stein Abigail & Scott Call; $560,000
Colerain Township
10088 Sturgeon Ln: Minor James A Ii to Hfre Holdings LLC; $80,000
2206 Miles Rd: Praxis Consulting Group Inc to Kaoud Karla & Saleem Kaoud; $270,000
2405 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Young Maurice & Karen D Young; $335,220
2412 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Clements Korey Allen & Natasha Clements; $372,900
2619 Wilson Ave: Howard Tammy L to Uribe Mauricio Rios & Mercedes Palomino; $21,000
2684 Wenning Rd: Kbr Homes LLC to Brown Jacqueline; $219,000
2734 Struble Rd: Cora Real Estate Investments LLC to McAleenan William & Kiana Collins; $291,000
2821 Hyannis Dr: Zengel Arthur F to Asaj LLC; $106,000
2875 Spruceway Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000
2961 Windon Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000
3494 Poole Rd: Gamel Michael A to Spencer Shawn & Veronica Cramer; $80,000
3901 Cartwheel Te: Kern Gary Alan & Sue Ellen to Haag Rudolf Douglas & Karen S Haag; $419,400
4221 Endeavor Dr: Hill Kimberly A to Beutel Jeffrey D; $180,000
6542 Memory Ln: Rothwell Julia to Garner Christopher L; $220,000
7746 Forfeit Run Rd: Gray Bryan T to Hopkins Jayden; $186,000
8261 Cheviot Rd: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333
8569 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Morgan Lawonda A; $399,990
9166 Brehm Rd: Burbrink Christopher E @ 3 to Ostendorf Enterprises LLC; $185,000
9870 Loralinda Dr: Hinken Donald G to Sanders Benjamin R; $223,000
9896 Marino Dr: Torres Santos Silva & Idelia Bravo Roblero to Richardson Jazmin D & Steven M Richardson; $171,000
9905 Loralinda Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000
College Hill
1140 Cedar Ave: Moore Elsie to Apconstruction LLC; $79,600
1343 Aster Pl: Bortolotto Paula & Thomas John to Teasdale Kevan; $204,000
6240 Station Court Dr: Traditions Building Group LLC to Preissner Karl M B & Erin Heidrich Tr; $643,258
Columbia Township
5523 Monardi Cr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mcginnis Grace J; $255,000
5534 Stewart Rd: Tahoe Real Estate Investments LLC to Larkins Ventures LLC; $230,000
Columbia Tusculum
3629 Woodbridge Pl: Delaet Edward L to Ray Allison & Mitchell Ray; $660,000
Crosby Township
Franklin Dr: NVR Inc to Gemperle Andrea Marie & Tyler Scott Wilson; $371,810
Deer Park
3938 St Johns Te: Barham Allyson M & Brian S Peterson to Maier Krista R; $275,000
Delhi Township
5206 Rapid Run Rd: Wagner Roger A to Wagner Anthony; $120,000
5315 Delhi Pk: C A Miller Properties LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $135,000
5448 Delhi Pk: Musico David & Felicia Pennisi to Zhao Jielu & Liaoliao Li; $126,500
568 Covedale Ave: Ottoway Paul E & Katie E Elfers to Shaub Teri N; $250,000
771 Neeb Rd: Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution LLC to Emmett Patrick J; $255,000
East End
2326 Riverside Dr: Kuethe Richard F to Toerner Thomas E & Linda D; $460,000
East Price Hill
1028 Grand Ave: Edsall Blair & Scott to Day Charles; $240,000
1418 Manss Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Avanesee Gilbert; $127,500
3509 Warsaw Ave: Warsaw Arena LLC to Price Hill Will; $350,000
381 Rosemont Ave: Skylark Stabilization Project LLC to Ambriocio Reynaldo A Simon & Bernardo; $70,000
556 Fairbanks Ave: Mackey Anthony G & Rose M to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $54,100
558 Grand Ave: Ltp LLC to David Fallon E Lane & Randy; $319,000
832 Harris Ave: Warsaw Arena LLC to Price Hill Will; $350,000
964 Delhi Ave: Ginn Martin D Jr to Arnold Michael; $13,000
966 Fairbanks Ave: Arlinghaus Contracting LLC to Cabrera Julian Hernandez; $26,000
East Walnut Hills
2200 Victory Pw: Lecture Paul M to Spinozzi Nancy; $470,000
East Westwood
2264 Westwood Northern Bv: Nellom Sam Jr & Rosemary to ABA Real Estate Group LLC; $80,000
Evanston
11 Annwood Ln: Gilligan Jeannie A to Alexander Nicholas Jerome & Elizabeth Anne; $435,000
1537 Dixmont Ave: Kassem Nasser to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $170,000
1549 Ruth Ave: Davis Jessie B to Walsh Abigail Kathryn & Noah Addison Eckhoff; $175,000
3351 Evanston Ave: Cottingham Timothy to Romans Eight LLC; $145,000
3351 Hewitt Crescent: Hall Mary to Parkside Development Group LLC; $65,000
3620 Trimble Ave: Vicam LLC to CP Legacy Holding Inc; $190,000
Forest Park
11134 Hanover Rd: George Teruko R to Bachman Stephanie; $254,000
11287 Jason Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000
11410 Folkstone Dr: Paugh James M to Schneider Group Rai LLC; $175,000
11420 Fitchburg Ln: Mccaster Andre to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $185,000
11472 Geneva Rd: Jackson Robert L & Lisa F to Prum Nicole & Dwight K Taylor; $236,100
11548 Lincolnshire Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000
11854 Winston Ln: Hills Tracy D to Lre 2 LLC; $218,652
779 Hanson Dr: Jp Morgan Chase Bank Tr to Craftsman Properties LLC; $132,300
832 Smiley Ave: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000
833 Smiley Ave: Hall James Trs & Lillian S Trs to Opendoor Property Trust I; $214,400
Golf Manor
6027 Ridgeacres Dr: Allen Wendell to Warren Caroll; $96,500
6267 Elbrook Ave: Illyria Investments LLC to Prosek Austin C; $300,000
Green Township
2828 Meigs Ln: Schneider Robert M & Geraldine A to Teferra Yoseph B &; $338,000
2832 Countrylake Dr: Haft Jill A to Werle Christopher & Hana Werle; $500,000
4150 Timberpoint Dr: Peefer Thomas E to Bunnell Jonathan Roger @3; $220,000
4191 Angie Ct: Butsch Patricia L & Michael J to Alfani Aaron & Megan Alfani; $330,000
4310 Regency Ridge Ct: Montgomery Juliann to Compton Judith A & Harold R Compton; $175,000
4383 Airycrest Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-5 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $205,000
5111 West Fork Rd: Higgins Justin to Merz Andrew M & Sandra L Merz; $250,000
5216 Leona Dr: Omera Kathleen A to Hd Properties LLC; $100,000
5233 North Bend Crossing: Stewart Betty Jane to Neefus Margaret Ann; $178,500
5238 Eaglesnest Dr: Mikkelson Lawrence @ 3 to Robinson Tina & Thomas Robinson; $209,000
5315 Timberhollow Ln: Wiethorn Lois A to Osie Kenneth W Jr & Nicole A; $344,500
5631 Leumas Dr: Giwer James to Rp3 Funding LLC; $167,500
5971 Bridgetown Rd: Baldwin Randy S & Colleen to Ramey Adam Michael; $241,000
6245 Eagles Lake Dr: Doyle Jennifer N @4 to Taylor Cummings Dorothy H; $190,000
6782 Harrison Ave: Buchanan Joseph D to Krimmer Matthew; $39,000
6784 Harrison Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo John Martindale Ira to Sicking Beverly; $93,000
6806 Westin Ridge: Metzger Bruce E & Carol S to Siebenaler Jean A & Michael J Burba; $650,000
Greenhills
39 Damon Rd: Kane Hannah to Su Helen Meiyann; $188,000
73 Illona Dr: 73 Illona LLC to Dearnell Brent; $163,000
9 Falcon Ln: Robbins Benjamin to Sunrp LLC; $75,000
Harrison
2 Valleyview Ct: Turner Kimberly A to Finke Alex J & Morgan A Woycke; $265,000
Foothills Dr: The Drees Company to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC; $181,500
Harrison Township
11179 New Biddinger Rd: Mercer Donald R & Rosemary to Bolyard Daniel Perry & Stacy Bolyard; $375,000
11360 Carolina Trace Rd: Sellers Michael W & Meghan E to Hendrickson Tana C & Alex L Anderson; $237,500
Whitewater Trails Blvd: The Drees Company to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC; $181,500
Hartwell
8410 Curzon Ave: Miranda Richard & Susan to Now Homebuyer LLC; $140,000
8410 Curzon Ave: Now Homebuyer LLC to SLT Properties Of Ohio LLC; $155,000
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: Beaver Barbara Triplett to Williams Mollie A; $299,000
2613 Downing Dr: Bisher Brian & Rachel to Mousel Jakob & Alexis Bailey; $419,900
Indian Hill
1 Abbey Pl: Fourc LLC to 1 Abbey Place LLC; $1,395,000
Lincoln Heights
1045 Behles Ave: Ervin Robert D Iii to Bisson Properties LLC; $126,750
Madeira
7508 Miami Ave: Browne Rachel Anne to Scott Julia & Connor Oneil; $330,000
7818 Buckeye Crescent: Muennich Hillary J Tr to R 2 R Investments LLC; $300,000
8171 Camargo Rd: Schmid Nancy C to Kamerer Nolan & Diana Christine Kamerer; $380,000
Madisonville
4606 Ward St: Rx Capital LLC to Chau Dawn Maria Tr & Giang Cam Tr; $275,000
5810 Arnsby Pl: Chao Capital Real Estate Inc to Mdr Builders LLC; $57,000
6212 Bramble Ave: 3f Inc to Shahid Syed Minhaj & Ann Kathleen Wolf; $300,000
6601 Ledge St: Tjbmg Land Group Ltd to Mdr Builders LLC; $76,000
Miami Township
3511 Buckeye Tr: Albers Judy to Wolfe Cheryl; $212,500
3564 Chestnut Park Ln: Frimming Eric J to Malaszek Susanne; $225,000
4032 Bremen Pass: William James Homes LLC to Davis Ian & Colleen Davis; $659,000
4137 Foxpoint Ridge: Beasley Edward to Hensler Thomas A & Lynn C; $598,000
7359 Southpointe Dr: Huber Raymond C to Baker Arthur F & Mercedes Baker; $455,000
Milford
4 Sycamore Ave: George Daniel W to Debo Reed; $299,999
Millvale
3063 Beekman St: Benic Properties LLC to Leiva Franklin & Keren Hernandez; $8,750
Montgomery
10712 Old Pond Dr: Mcclain Ryan S Tr & Lauren G Mcclain Tr to Gerke Simon & Stephanie Quinn; $615,000
7830 Shadowhill Wy: Sandford Donald H to Tian Yunng & Michael Glennon; $440,000
7998 Symphony Ln: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Mcclain Ryan S Tr & Lauren G Mcclain Tr; $1,586,143
8010 Remington Rd: Ashford Homes LLC to Hatic Safet Ii & Anna Hatic; $1,125,000
9830 Orchard Tl: Pisciotta Harold J Jr & Beth W to Marelic Jonas Elza M; $1,025,000
9902 Tradewind Ct: Party Of Five Iv LLC to Danzer Joseph; $525,000
Mount Adams
1002 Paradrome St: Ashford Homes LLC to Barbaro LLC; $235,000
958 Hatch St: Veseleny John D & Tina M Jones-Veseleny to Reese Thomas M Tr; $450,000
Mount Airy
5530 Meryton Pl: Lcnb National Bank Tr to Klinger Ian Brent & Ashley Klingler; $252,000
Mount Auburn
2201 Burnet Ave: A & B Limited Holdings LLC to 5srent LLC; $259,064
2233 Burnet Ave: Bui Yuliya S to Hodge Gabrielle Marie; $443,915
2312 Highland Ave: Fuqua Joseph Sr to Properfy LLC; $199,000
238 Helen St: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Turner & Turner Properties LLC; $171,000
289 McCormick Pl: Brooks & Cook LLC to House2home LLC; $101,000
Mount Healthy
7709 Hamilton Ave: Crowell John D Tr to Defuzz LLC; $160,000
7721 Hamilton Ave: Family Funeral Centers LLC to Woerner Carl; $50,000
Mount Lookout
3507 Linwood Ave: Wertheimer Mary T to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $240,000
Mount Washington
5620 Beechmont Ave: Tamanko Alex & Daniel to Contreras Maria Angeles Alcala &; $215,000
6254 Beechmont Ave: Wright Alisa L & Brian E to Robinaugh Tanner & Cynthia Robinaugh; $268,000
6476 Copperleaf Ln: Furnish Kyle R & Alyssa M to Gray Jerron T & Julia D Gray; $428,000
North College Hill
1326 Telford Ave: Hawkins Barry J to Offer Express Ltd; $182,000
1470 Dordine Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000
1713 Marilyn Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Meyers Jason; $188,000
1814 Sundale Ave: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Edwards Joshua Ryan; $190,000
Northside
1643 Cooper St: Howes Stephanie K Cantrell & Shane M Carlson to Roodman Jason; $260,000
1703 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333
1709 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333
1711 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333
Norwood
1815 Cleveland Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Trustee to Driscoll Brittany A; $225,000
2067 Crown Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Trustee to Driscoll Brittany A; $225,000
2269 Harper Ave: Sieg Evan & Jordan Schulz to Henke Kevin & Megan Posge; $434,000
2857 Norwood Ave: Elkins Herbert L & Baiba to Moore Angela; $190,000
4119 Floral Ave: Poole Andrew Stephen & Lori Beth to Hesketh Andrew & Danielle Hesketh; $550,000
4927 Marion Ave: Hazelbaker Janet Carol to Neumann Brothers LLC; $100,000
4927 Marion Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to JLC Enterprise LLC; $150,000
5216 Rolston Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Shelborne Janine; $160,000
Oakley
3332 Maplecrest Pl: Osterwisch Ricahrd P & Carol E to Davis Jefferson Blair & Jennifer Lynn Davis; $695,000
3771 Isabella Ave: Isabella Realty LLC to Holte Dane & Gillian L Hsich; $600,000
4917 Oaklawn Dr: Bort John Paul F & Sarah Rose to Quilligan Karl & Sally; $372,500
Paddock Hills
1101 Sunnyslope Dr: Rizvi Syed Faraz & Kellianne Doan to Witte Taylor A & Caleb B Witte; $310,000
Pleasant Ridge
6322 Englewood Ave: Carswell Regina M to Hutton Ryan & Kristina Hutton; $170,000
Reading
1311 Market St: Wellman Carolanne M to Apconstruction LLC; $173,064
2 Orchard Knoll Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000
Sharonville
10681 Lemarie Dr: Smith Theresa Tr to Svenkerud Dustin A & Taylor Svenkerud; $235,000
11875 Reading Rd: Mke Properties LLC to Nickels James M; $200,000
Silverton
3831 Gardner Ave: Batchler Catherine to Enriquez Juliana Gomez &; $280,000
6020 Lillian Ave: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000
6712 Elwynne Dr: Douglas Dwellings LLC to Nordman Luke R & Mary R Nordman; $320,000
6845 Montgomery Rd: Garfinkle Scott to Garfinkle Rebecca; $191,620
South Fairmount
1733 Westwood Ave: 7 Even Solution Properties LLC to 1731 Westwood LLC; $4,000
2521 Seegar Ave: Mccoy Calvin G to Boulden D Andre A & Amanda K; $4,000
Springdale
480 Maple Circle Dr: Huerkamp Bridgette Rachelle & Thomas Leo to Hoffman Daniel & Michael Hoffman; $207,000
Springfield Township
12004 Goodfield Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000
2299 Magdalena Dr: Hutsell Kisha Delane to Miranda Jose Cardona & Sonia Elizabeth Matias; $220,000
2301 Aquarius Dr: Wykoff Charles & Krista Freyler to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $127,500
286 Caldwell Dr: Wallenhorst Tina M to Litteral Nathan William & Julia Marie Litteral; $215,000
508 Beechtree Dr: Ficke Roland G to Cook William II & Emily Henry; $190,000
6663 Sandalwood Ln: Combs Donald W Tr & Amber A Tr to Teardrop Holdings LLC; $280,000
6887 Warder Dr: Jackisch Kathy to Ava Renovation LLC; $72,500
12171 Regency Run Ct: Moksin Holdings Plus LLC to Vesoulis Loucas; $175,000
1395 Hazelgrove Dr: Montes Felipe & Justina Rios to Wells Nicole; $255,000
1918 Roosevelt Ave: Fairfield Investments Unlimited LLC to Liu Lan; $100,000
8391 Mayfair St: Mcknight Leonard & Norma Jean Elder- to Lawson Dustin & Samantha N Clark; $160,000
8895 Cavalier Dr: Burton David & Letha to Becker Caroline W & Clayton Steinriede; $265,000
9689 Wymart Ave: Summerlin Dianne & Christine Shearer Trustee to Big City Properties LLC; $9,600
Sycamore Township
4021 Belfast Ave: Kimbrough Billie L to Inclusive Housing Resources; $185,000
4220 Woodlawn Ave: Volle William A & Dawn J to Page Jason; $185,000
4562 Elizabeth Pl: Simpson Roger to Wilkerson Shirley; $197,500
6340 Euclid Rd: Bobinger Josh M & Megan M to 6340 Euclid 1031 Exchange LLC; $380,000
6843 Miami Hills Dr: Janning Patricia A to Benedetti Joel & Caitlin; $450,000
7960 Keller Rd: Dimmerling Adam M Tr & Dyan Yaeko Lee Tr to Husky Christian Lewis & Gretchen Ann; $705,000
Symmes Township
8449 Heritage Dr: Wang Jiping & Xiaomin Gu to Crutchfield Carl S & Carlsie L Crutchfield; $625,000
9156 Dominion Cr: Han Hosung to Basu Sourav & Rumel Saha; $244,000
Walnut Hills
McMillan Ave: Brinker Design LLC to Tucker Dale; $185,000
West End
1112 Dayton St: L & M Investment Group LLC to Mooney Ann T; $292,460
1905 Colerain Ave: Dara Development LLC to Johnson Noah A & Olivia C Garcia; $390,000
West Price Hill
1918 Ashbrook Dr: Utr LLC to Bonsu Kingsley O; $2,999
3935 Clerose Cr: Townsquare Properties LLC to Jacobs James; $214,000
4109 Francis Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Chandel Renu & Gaurav Vaish; $90,000
517 Trenton Ave: Peterson Katrice N to Trivett Joshua William; $218,630
776 Clanora Dr: Endurance Capital Management LLC to Manss Management Group LLC; $95,200
842 Hermosa Ave: Nk21 Homes LLC to Smith Ryan L; $200,000
Westwood
2345 Ferguson Rd: Western Live 1 LLC to Totally Kids Company; $325,000
2679 Cora Ave: Mibsar Properties Ltd to Gervacio Evodio Hernandez; $120,000
2820 Westbrook Dr: Sturm Jeaninie to Charbel Michael & Tachel Charbel; $165,000
2909 Ruehlmann Pl: Ryan Chad Allen to E P Invesment Group LLC; $160,000
3006 Harrison Ave: Westside Rooftop Bar & Grill LLC to Moonstone Manor LLC; $180,000
3032 West Tower Ave: Warsaw Wireless Inc to Nianganc Mamadou & Batowrow Nianganc; $227,000
3056 Hegry Cr: Kachele Jr Douglas H to Miller Christopher; $205,000
3144 Gobel Ave: U S Bank National Association to Grustafsson Per Jonas Ingvar &; $71,100
3739 Boudinot Ave: Payne Tom to Jones Isreal A & Elizabeth H Jones; $245,000
Whitewater Township
11027 Sand Run Rd: Acton Kathleen to Miller Mary E; $111,870
8040 Main St: Sturgill Nicole Wilhelm & Michele Ann Monacy to Floyd Kimberly; $25,000
Bond Rd: Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M to Parnell Brian M & Shannon M; $3,287
Woodlawn
10010 Springfield Pk: Mdg Properties LLC to 10010 Springfield Pike LLC; $550,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Alexandria
11275 S. Sun Valley Drive: Lesa and Gregory Hawes to Katie and David Foster; $390,000
435 Harrisburg Hill Road: Teresa and James Robinson to Alanna Deinlein and Richarl Rice; $322,000
534 Inverness Way: Carol and Steve Hinkel to Marsha and Raymond Saner Jr.; $383,000
6982 Backus Drive: ReviveNKY Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Erin and Jacob Frommeyer; $247,000
7521 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-203: Angela and Jeffrey Schwegmann to Amanda and Javier Ochoa; $245,000
843 Riffle Ride, unit 1A: The Drees Company to Marcia and Robert Laflin; $320,000
Burlington
1879 Laurel Place: Judith Gaya to Stallion Investments, LLC; $119,000
2608 Myrtle Lane: Michelle and Adam Torbeck to Myra Deaton; $270,000
2774 Coachlight Lane: Lisa and Joseph Finan Jr. to Samantha and Matthew Vollmer; $323,500
2982 Babbling Brook Way: Allyson and Sean Triplett to Kimberly and Scott Miller; $194,000
4152 Courntry Mill Ridge, unit 19-302: Hayley and Ross McClellan to Ryan Rogers; $208,000
6315 Satin Wood Drive: Ryan Conovr to Laura and Michael Sewell; $289,000
7459 Big Horn Court: The Phillip McAlister Group, LLC to Oluwaseun Oladimeji and Eseoghene Egbedimame; $360,000
Butler
367 Mulnn Road: Diana and Kevin Tomlinson to Jenna Bower and Matthew Wiking; $176,000
California
10843 Flagg Spring Pike: Connie and Todd Holden to Matthew Church and William Church; $142,000
Cold Spring
5816 Granite Spings Drive: Alicia and John Rice to Tamara and Rudy Harris; $489,000
Covington
104 E. 39th St.: CR1, LLC to Ronnie Hoover; $185,000
111 E. 14th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Robin Bowyer; $230,000
111 E. 30th St.: Zachary Ferguson to Katrina Dunaway; $164,000
1309 Alberta St.: Chantry Group, LLC to Morgan Bensman and Joshua Daugherty; $229,000
1339 Greenup St.: Catherine Storer to ZBPG, LLC; $75,000
1504 Morton St.: Kimberly and David Rawlings to Stanton Homes, LLC; $55,000
1508 Banklick St.: Rest and Zen Homes, LLC to Dustin Hodges; $170,000
1627 Jefferson Ave.: Alicia Fry to Julia Rowan; $219,000
2216 Center St.: Aileen and Jon Taylor to Alona Nelson; $125,000
2382 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sally Heine; $319,500
2387 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Zach Dietterick; $289,500
2426 Arezzo St., unit 400-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Brian Debolt; $279,500
311 E. 44th St.: Christopher Hickman to Tiffany Vornberger and Nathan Spicer; $185,000
3872 Circollo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katrina and Mtthew Stahl; $459,000
Crescent Springs
2538 Elyria Court, unit 16-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Kyle Fredericks; $214,500
Dayton
835 Thornton Ave.: Lori and James Steely to Brooke Kosman; $220,000
Edgewood
911 Fawnhill Drive: Eugenia and Herbert Vaughn to Allison Darel and Colin Cummngs; $362,000
Elsmere
3804 Feather Lane: Five Star Investments, LLC to Josiah Knisley; $215,000
4209 Dixie Highway: Donna and Layton Reeves to Veronica and David Romero; $102,500
Erlanger
3401 Mary St.: HB2 Alternative Holdings, LLC to Kleeie and Gary Lovelace; $145,500
3935 Burnswick Court: Nancey Nieman-Leisen and Mark Leisen to Linda Krivsky; $460,000
410 Center St.: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Whitney Callahan; $234,000
4204 Dixie Highway: A and K Enterprises, Inc. to Peak One Holdings, LLC; $250,000
Florence
1399 Boone Aire Road: Julie Dorman to Freedom Spirit Properties, LLC; $140,000
152 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 463: Jeffrey Myers and Joseph Myers to Illyria Investments, LLC; $120,000
16 Gibbons St.: Shaylene and Jason Addison to Jeffrey Saxton; $240,000
1741 Greatwood Drive: Janell Anderson to Dalton Massey; $315,000
1798 Waverly Drive: Whitney and Jordan Callahan to Caleb Manac; $429,000
1851 Farmhouse Way: Marquita and Mario Marcopoli to Leah Cole; $545,000
1911 Mimosa Trail, unit 34-302: Christine Kenner to Luisa Rimirez and Jose Machuca; $235,000
2070 Stonewall , unit 301: Jun Akada to Kenwa Trading Corporation; $234,000
2407 Twelve Oaks Drive, unit 52-201: Elizabeth Buckingham to Paula Kennett; $230,000
343 Merravay Drive: Steve Perry Unlimited, LLC to Helen Bartholomew and Arthur Middlebrooks III; $280,000
4 New Uri Ave.: Hannah and Andrew Urig to Theresa Augustine; $185,000
47 Patricia St.: Christina and Caleb Manac to Mary and Andrew Benson; $275,000
6058 Cedar Hil Lane: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Craig Morris; $295,000
66 Miriam Drive: Olivia Salcido to Bernadette Cervantes and Rogelio Robles; $225,000
720 Buckshire Glen: Jason Waddy to Jessica and Michael Ponce; $318,000
8 Airview Drive: Airview 8, LLC to Kimberly and Steven Bahr; $226,000
8450 Pheasant Drive: Matthew Koniecki to Lizbeth Bernal; $286,000
8764 Sentry Drive: Pamela and Perry Jones to Madelyn and Ryan Basford; $323,500
9131 Timberbrook Lane, unit A: Krista Howell to Patricia Schneider; $305,000
Fort Mitchell
2211 Fedders Court: Brittany and Joshua Keeny to Jennifer Laskey; $341,500
28 Thompson Ave.: Joe Wessels to Jenna Gilman and John Schmidt; $291,500
Fort Thomas
100 Huntemann Lane, unit 8: Sharon Slaline to Nancy Rayburn; $525,000
1006 Nob Hill Drive: Nathan Garbig to Craig Risheberger II; $270,000
9 Franklin Ave.: Breanna Williams and Andrew Kramer to Mirna Eads; $183,000
Fort Wright
1715 Cherokee Drive: Kimberly Gifford to Kayin Schildmeyer and Cory Chance; $250,000
265 Saint Agnes Circle: Jacqueline and Douglas Bauereis to Emilee Knuf; $140,000
Hebron
1054 Bloomfield Court: Kathleen and Thomas Wuestefeld to Alexandra Ryder and Michael Bluestein; $345,000
1408 Bur Oak Court: Ronald Fousek to Angela and James Campbell; $385,000
1418 Sequoia Drive: Janis Frazier to Jillian and Jacob McBee; $300,000
1510 N. Bend Road: Barbara and Michael Riley to Gemma and Larry Parsley; $490,000
1643 Stone Crest Drive: Deborah and Gary Smith to Kathy and James Hudson; $775,000
1734 Bingham Circle: Ravi Patel to Dina and Paul Scherpenberg; $345,000
1841 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anna Neikirk and Nils Westrich; $416,000
1865 Asbury Way: Meilssa and James Bowen to RRI, LLC; $145,000
2038 Westborough Drive: Karin and Favian Vega to Jenna Campbell and Robert Vicars; $306,000
2121 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sabyasachi and Paromta Dutta; $408,000
2159 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Natasha and Jason Iames; $424,000
2407 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mallory and Alex Holt; $378,000
2415 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Shaylene and Jason Addison; $426,000
2960 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Catherine and Kevin Hobson; $580,000
Highland Heights
102 Dale Road: Mollie O'Hearn and Anthony Ruiz to Thomas Owens; $230,000
104 Hope Lane: NKY Solutions Real Estate, LLC to Emily Canton; $310,000
12 Meadow Lane, unit 9: Randy Stanley to Joseph Barto; $163,000
16 Meadow Lane, unit 8: William Anderson III to Marina and Donald Branch; $152,000
172 Dogwood Drive: Douglas Ryles to Evan Kramer; $165,000
1974 Alexandria Pike: Jacqueline and Jacob Burdine to Beth Suit; $154,000
21 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 8: Lisa Brown to Allison Gorbandt; $178,000
8 Circle Drive: Lisa and Mitchell Talbott to Kylee and Micah Myers; $260,500
Independence
12278 Riggs Road: April and Jeremy Huff and Krunal and Dharmishthaben Patel to Ryan Hill; $45,000
1281 Woodford Court: Paul White to Julie and Joshua Whisman; $225,000
1382 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Nicholas Fecher; $424,000
1428 Rosewynne Way: Madison and Tyler Garrott to Brittany Jackson; $259,000
1428 Rosewynne way: The Drees Company to Madison and Tyler Garrott; $367,500
1975 Independence Road: Kenneth Bays to Kayla Vallee; $200,000
2016 Aristocrat Boulevard: Jennifer and James Gulick to Rebecca and James Mirick; $263,000
2069 Crown Vetch Drive: Jessica and Nathan Roberts to Casey and Chad Stickrod; $279,000
2076 Crown Vetch Drive: Jillian and Jacob McBee to Chyanna and Steven Stembridge; $330,000
683 Sycamore Drive: Matthew Wolfe to Josh Felts; $249,000
Ludlow
8 Audrey St.: Roseberry Properties, LLC to Krystal and Timothy Deller Jr.; $245,000
Melbourne
3543 Providence Trace Drive: Melissa and Jacob Johnston to Abbey Beck and Blake Steinhauer; $260,000
Morning View
14673 Dixon Road: Tonya and Bradley Jones to Jessica and Nathan Roberts; $569,000
Newport
102 Watch Hill Lane: Breon and Jordan Price to Angela and Bradley Robbins; $1,525,000
145 Main St.: Kimberly Popil to Michael Martin; $142,500
307 Eden Ave.: Stephen Heis to Janis and Michael Gebhart; $375,000
311 W. 10th St.: Moving Home, LLC to Michelle Davidson; $226,000
328 Riddle Place: Patricia Grever to Mayzie and Terry Mabe; $200,000
401 Forrest St.: SGS Projects, LLC to Davay Alexander and Dexter Nash; $210,000
412, 414 Elm St.: Crystal and John Said to Hometown Hero Properties, LLC; $65,000
501 E. 6th St.: Jeffrey Cook to Rachel and Ryan Kustos; $575,000
89 Mayo Circle: MPE Consulting, LLC to Jyoti Saraswat; $289,000
905 Monro St.: Erin Carbon to Kathyn Sisler and Christian Buckler; $465,000
916 Liberty St.: Jasper Gilliam to Andrew Ashcraft; $80,000
917 Putnam St.: Janet and James Pangallo to Mary De Mattos and Heather Brown; $184,000
939 Putnam St.: SFR Workforce I, LLC to Kimberly Blythe and Jiashou Xu; $135,000
Park Hills
614 Saint Joseph Lane: Kathleen Bernius to Laura Mullen; $305,000
Southgate
105 W. Walnut St.: Samantha Work and Travis Miller to Sam Kroger; $285,000
Taylor Mill
5375 Millstone Court, unit 4F: Tammy and Stanley Kenney and Leonard Kenney to Teresa and Wayne Todd; $160,000
607 Grand Ave.: Lauren Tolliver to Taylor Jenkins and Carter Dewitt; $191,000
Union
10082 Brandstead Court: Stephanie Childers and Aaron Zeigler to Hannah Meade, Trina McCabe and Shawn Meade; $407,500
1338 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Vera and Kenneth Shepherd; $640,000
1692 Mount Zion Road: Erica and Jordan Doan to John Whitson; $330,000
2056 Arbor Springs Boulevard: Kimberly and David Cook to Brittany and Joshua Keeny; $365,000
2934 Parker Lane: Shonda and Wayne McMillian to Cynthia and Douglas Dodson; $135,000
4200 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura and Timothy Ratcliff; $274,500
5141 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lauren Tolliver; $325,000
8420 Concerto Court, unit 246-A: The Drees Company to Melissa and Christopher Rolf; $454,000
Villa Hills
2864 Shadbark Lane: The Drees Company to Patricia A. Dettmer Trust Agreement; $576,500
743 Timberline Drive: Kyle Whitehouse to Brittiny Lyons; $329,000
816 Kenridge Drive: Amanda and John Crawford to Brandon Barker; $316,500
Walton
511 Savannah Drive: Ines and Pedro Bianchi di Carcano to Melissa and Brandon Waymire; $430,000
694 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Carol Lyle; $252,500
900 Riesling Court: Carmen and Richard Pauls to Channing McWilliams; $340,000
Wilder
15 Langview Drive: Tammy Rouse and Ralph Grome to Monster RE, LLC; $245,000
