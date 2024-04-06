$1.525 million Newport home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Anderson Township

1034 Lanette Dr: Guzowski Barbara & Matthew Guzowski to Mcdonald Justin & Carolyn Mcdonald; $295,000

1187 Coventry Woods Dr: Barker Peggy M Tr to Robinson Miles G; $960,000

1947 Gainsborough Ln: Strong Sierra & Brandon to Nordloh John L; $280,000

2548 Viking Ct: Haenny Taryn Elizabeth Tr to Powell Dustin A & Rachel I Sonon; $229,900

3173 Williams Creek Dr: Huang Ju to Morton Timothy Russell & Anne Lanier; $650,000

6180 Autumnleaf Ln: Pohlman Richard C & Julie H to Diesel Nicholas D & Stephanie L; $519,000

6651 Grant Ave: Heink Julie C to Devilbiss Eric; $200,000

6666 Clough Pk: 6666 Clough LLC to Anderson Land Holdings LLC; $700,000

7192 Glenvalley Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Cenci Nicholas & Amy; $499,990

7442 Jager Ct: Sner Investments LLC to Blazer Holdings LLC; $215,000

8454 Brandonhill Ct: Langton Robert J & Ellen M to Aburashed Sarah; $365,000

Coventry Woods Dr: Barker Peggy M Tr to Robinson Miles G; $960,000

Salem Rd: Heink Julie C to Devilbiss Eric; $200,000

Avondale

35 Kessler Ave: Tausch Holdings Ltd to Dechristopher Celestina L & Danielle G; $151,651

3582 Purdue St: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $85,000

561 Blair Ave: Big Moment Capital Fund Lp to D E L Y Properties LLC; $151,219

Blue Ash

24 Woodcreek Dr: Bergman Thelma Tr to Bergman Gabrielle Tr; $500,000

5448 Hagewa Dr: Copper Creek Homes Inc to Hatley Rita Marie; $430,000

9315 Bluewing Te: Levatte Emily Terwilliger & Alexander to Ziegler Josie & Alexander Ziegler; $680,000

9477 Hunters Creek Dr: Wright Jeannine M to We Say Yes to The Mess LLC; $158,000

9698 Ash Ct: Elite Home Renovations LLC to Sokolowski Robert; $660,000

9751 Ridgeway Ave: Saysell Joshua T to Kremer Brian D; $385,000

Chimney Hill Dr: Annie Properties LLC to H & K Property Investments LLC; $52,000

Bond Hill

1433 California Ave: Lw Alexander LLC to Powell Tyricia; $213,999

5764 Rhode Island Ave: Jackson Kelly & Maggie Ogborne to Carroll Dusty Ryan; $410,000

Business District

15 Court St: Book Kathleen to Sellethics Management Group LLC; $225,000

353 Fourth St: Fifer Larry to Campbell Amy B & Richard B Anderson; $384,000

353 Fourth St: Petrov Mikhail & Olga Lupovskaia to Marty Samuel Vincent; $335,000

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: Harbour Towne Yacht Club Condominium Unt Owners Association to Campbell Corey; $1,000

5760 Sanctuary Pl: Osterfeld Construction Inc to Cm2 Kit Two LLC; $65,000

5762 Sanctuary Pl: Osterfeld Construction Inc to Cm2 Kit Two LLC; $65,000

Camp Washington

1327 Elam St: Cooper Larry & Amanda to Blackfoot Properties LLC; $245,000

Carthage

201 Sixty-Ninth St: Hagage Chagit to Net Home Consultants LLC; $165,000

7604 Anthony Wayne Ave: Bema Equities LLC to Bema Equities LLC; $50,000

Cheviot

3452 Mayfair Ave: Epb Properties LLC to Ugarte Mauricio Etienne Acosta & Katelyn; $207,000

3739 Boudinot Ave: Payne Tom to Jones Isreal A & Elizabeth H Jones; $245,000

3755 Carson Ave: Jomc Property LLC to Chabriel Ramon Santa; $315,000

Clifton

409 McAlpin Ave: White Iris LLC to Stein Abigail & Scott Call; $560,000

Colerain Township

10088 Sturgeon Ln: Minor James A Ii to Hfre Holdings LLC; $80,000

2206 Miles Rd: Praxis Consulting Group Inc to Kaoud Karla & Saleem Kaoud; $270,000

2405 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Young Maurice & Karen D Young; $335,220

2412 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Clements Korey Allen & Natasha Clements; $372,900

2619 Wilson Ave: Howard Tammy L to Uribe Mauricio Rios & Mercedes Palomino; $21,000

2684 Wenning Rd: Kbr Homes LLC to Brown Jacqueline; $219,000

2734 Struble Rd: Cora Real Estate Investments LLC to McAleenan William & Kiana Collins; $291,000

2821 Hyannis Dr: Zengel Arthur F to Asaj LLC; $106,000

2875 Spruceway Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000

2961 Windon Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000

3494 Poole Rd: Gamel Michael A to Spencer Shawn & Veronica Cramer; $80,000

3901 Cartwheel Te: Kern Gary Alan & Sue Ellen to Haag Rudolf Douglas & Karen S Haag; $419,400

4221 Endeavor Dr: Hill Kimberly A to Beutel Jeffrey D; $180,000

6542 Memory Ln: Rothwell Julia to Garner Christopher L; $220,000

7746 Forfeit Run Rd: Gray Bryan T to Hopkins Jayden; $186,000

8261 Cheviot Rd: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333

8569 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Morgan Lawonda A; $399,990

9166 Brehm Rd: Burbrink Christopher E @ 3 to Ostendorf Enterprises LLC; $185,000

9870 Loralinda Dr: Hinken Donald G to Sanders Benjamin R; $223,000

9896 Marino Dr: Torres Santos Silva & Idelia Bravo Roblero to Richardson Jazmin D & Steven M Richardson; $171,000

9905 Loralinda Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-4 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borroer 2 LLC; $637,000

College Hill

1140 Cedar Ave: Moore Elsie to Apconstruction LLC; $79,600

1343 Aster Pl: Bortolotto Paula & Thomas John to Teasdale Kevan; $204,000

6240 Station Court Dr: Traditions Building Group LLC to Preissner Karl M B & Erin Heidrich Tr; $643,258

Columbia Township

5523 Monardi Cr: Opendoor Property Trust I to Mcginnis Grace J; $255,000

5534 Stewart Rd: Tahoe Real Estate Investments LLC to Larkins Ventures LLC; $230,000

Columbia Tusculum

3629 Woodbridge Pl: Delaet Edward L to Ray Allison & Mitchell Ray; $660,000

Crosby Township

Franklin Dr: NVR Inc to Gemperle Andrea Marie & Tyler Scott Wilson; $371,810

Deer Park

3938 St Johns Te: Barham Allyson M & Brian S Peterson to Maier Krista R; $275,000

Delhi Township

5206 Rapid Run Rd: Wagner Roger A to Wagner Anthony; $120,000

5315 Delhi Pk: C A Miller Properties LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $135,000

5448 Delhi Pk: Musico David & Felicia Pennisi to Zhao Jielu & Liaoliao Li; $126,500

568 Covedale Ave: Ottoway Paul E & Katie E Elfers to Shaub Teri N; $250,000

771 Neeb Rd: Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution LLC to Emmett Patrick J; $255,000

East End

2326 Riverside Dr: Kuethe Richard F to Toerner Thomas E & Linda D; $460,000

East Price Hill

1028 Grand Ave: Edsall Blair & Scott to Day Charles; $240,000

1418 Manss Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Avanesee Gilbert; $127,500

3509 Warsaw Ave: Warsaw Arena LLC to Price Hill Will; $350,000

381 Rosemont Ave: Skylark Stabilization Project LLC to Ambriocio Reynaldo A Simon & Bernardo; $70,000

556 Fairbanks Ave: Mackey Anthony G & Rose M to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $54,100

558 Grand Ave: Ltp LLC to David Fallon E Lane & Randy; $319,000

832 Harris Ave: Warsaw Arena LLC to Price Hill Will; $350,000

964 Delhi Ave: Ginn Martin D Jr to Arnold Michael; $13,000

966 Fairbanks Ave: Arlinghaus Contracting LLC to Cabrera Julian Hernandez; $26,000

East Walnut Hills

2200 Victory Pw: Lecture Paul M to Spinozzi Nancy; $470,000

East Westwood

2264 Westwood Northern Bv: Nellom Sam Jr & Rosemary to ABA Real Estate Group LLC; $80,000

Evanston

11 Annwood Ln: Gilligan Jeannie A to Alexander Nicholas Jerome & Elizabeth Anne; $435,000

1537 Dixmont Ave: Kassem Nasser to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $170,000

1549 Ruth Ave: Davis Jessie B to Walsh Abigail Kathryn & Noah Addison Eckhoff; $175,000

3351 Evanston Ave: Cottingham Timothy to Romans Eight LLC; $145,000

3351 Hewitt Crescent: Hall Mary to Parkside Development Group LLC; $65,000

3620 Trimble Ave: Vicam LLC to CP Legacy Holding Inc; $190,000

Forest Park

11134 Hanover Rd: George Teruko R to Bachman Stephanie; $254,000

11287 Jason Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000

11410 Folkstone Dr: Paugh James M to Schneider Group Rai LLC; $175,000

11420 Fitchburg Ln: Mccaster Andre to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $185,000

11472 Geneva Rd: Jackson Robert L & Lisa F to Prum Nicole & Dwight K Taylor; $236,100

11548 Lincolnshire Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000

11854 Winston Ln: Hills Tracy D to Lre 2 LLC; $218,652

779 Hanson Dr: Jp Morgan Chase Bank Tr to Craftsman Properties LLC; $132,300

832 Smiley Ave: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000

833 Smiley Ave: Hall James Trs & Lillian S Trs to Opendoor Property Trust I; $214,400

Golf Manor

6027 Ridgeacres Dr: Allen Wendell to Warren Caroll; $96,500

6267 Elbrook Ave: Illyria Investments LLC to Prosek Austin C; $300,000

Green Township

2828 Meigs Ln: Schneider Robert M & Geraldine A to Teferra Yoseph B &; $338,000

2832 Countrylake Dr: Haft Jill A to Werle Christopher & Hana Werle; $500,000

4150 Timberpoint Dr: Peefer Thomas E to Bunnell Jonathan Roger @3; $220,000

4191 Angie Ct: Butsch Patricia L & Michael J to Alfani Aaron & Megan Alfani; $330,000

4310 Regency Ridge Ct: Montgomery Juliann to Compton Judith A & Harold R Compton; $175,000

4383 Airycrest Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-5 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $205,000

5111 West Fork Rd: Higgins Justin to Merz Andrew M & Sandra L Merz; $250,000

5216 Leona Dr: Omera Kathleen A to Hd Properties LLC; $100,000

5233 North Bend Crossing: Stewart Betty Jane to Neefus Margaret Ann; $178,500

5238 Eaglesnest Dr: Mikkelson Lawrence @ 3 to Robinson Tina & Thomas Robinson; $209,000

5315 Timberhollow Ln: Wiethorn Lois A to Osie Kenneth W Jr & Nicole A; $344,500

5631 Leumas Dr: Giwer James to Rp3 Funding LLC; $167,500

5971 Bridgetown Rd: Baldwin Randy S & Colleen to Ramey Adam Michael; $241,000

6245 Eagles Lake Dr: Doyle Jennifer N @4 to Taylor Cummings Dorothy H; $190,000

6782 Harrison Ave: Buchanan Joseph D to Krimmer Matthew; $39,000

6784 Harrison Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo John Martindale Ira to Sicking Beverly; $93,000

6806 Westin Ridge: Metzger Bruce E & Carol S to Siebenaler Jean A & Michael J Burba; $650,000

Greenhills

39 Damon Rd: Kane Hannah to Su Helen Meiyann; $188,000

73 Illona Dr: 73 Illona LLC to Dearnell Brent; $163,000

9 Falcon Ln: Robbins Benjamin to Sunrp LLC; $75,000

Harrison

2 Valleyview Ct: Turner Kimberly A to Finke Alex J & Morgan A Woycke; $265,000

Foothills Dr: The Drees Company to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC; $181,500

Harrison Township

11179 New Biddinger Rd: Mercer Donald R & Rosemary to Bolyard Daniel Perry & Stacy Bolyard; $375,000

11360 Carolina Trace Rd: Sellers Michael W & Meghan E to Hendrickson Tana C & Alex L Anderson; $237,500

Whitewater Trails Blvd: The Drees Company to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC; $181,500

Hartwell

8410 Curzon Ave: Miranda Richard & Susan to Now Homebuyer LLC; $140,000

8410 Curzon Ave: Now Homebuyer LLC to SLT Properties Of Ohio LLC; $155,000

Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd: Beaver Barbara Triplett to Williams Mollie A; $299,000

2613 Downing Dr: Bisher Brian & Rachel to Mousel Jakob & Alexis Bailey; $419,900

Indian Hill

1 Abbey Pl: Fourc LLC to 1 Abbey Place LLC; $1,395,000

Lincoln Heights

1045 Behles Ave: Ervin Robert D Iii to Bisson Properties LLC; $126,750

Madeira

7508 Miami Ave: Browne Rachel Anne to Scott Julia & Connor Oneil; $330,000

7818 Buckeye Crescent: Muennich Hillary J Tr to R 2 R Investments LLC; $300,000

8171 Camargo Rd: Schmid Nancy C to Kamerer Nolan & Diana Christine Kamerer; $380,000

Madisonville

4606 Ward St: Rx Capital LLC to Chau Dawn Maria Tr & Giang Cam Tr; $275,000

5810 Arnsby Pl: Chao Capital Real Estate Inc to Mdr Builders LLC; $57,000

6212 Bramble Ave: 3f Inc to Shahid Syed Minhaj & Ann Kathleen Wolf; $300,000

6601 Ledge St: Tjbmg Land Group Ltd to Mdr Builders LLC; $76,000

Miami Township

3511 Buckeye Tr: Albers Judy to Wolfe Cheryl; $212,500

3564 Chestnut Park Ln: Frimming Eric J to Malaszek Susanne; $225,000

4032 Bremen Pass: William James Homes LLC to Davis Ian & Colleen Davis; $659,000

4137 Foxpoint Ridge: Beasley Edward to Hensler Thomas A & Lynn C; $598,000

7359 Southpointe Dr: Huber Raymond C to Baker Arthur F & Mercedes Baker; $455,000

Milford

4 Sycamore Ave: George Daniel W to Debo Reed; $299,999

Millvale

3063 Beekman St: Benic Properties LLC to Leiva Franklin & Keren Hernandez; $8,750

Montgomery

10712 Old Pond Dr: Mcclain Ryan S Tr & Lauren G Mcclain Tr to Gerke Simon & Stephanie Quinn; $615,000

7830 Shadowhill Wy: Sandford Donald H to Tian Yunng & Michael Glennon; $440,000

7998 Symphony Ln: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Mcclain Ryan S Tr & Lauren G Mcclain Tr; $1,586,143

8010 Remington Rd: Ashford Homes LLC to Hatic Safet Ii & Anna Hatic; $1,125,000

9830 Orchard Tl: Pisciotta Harold J Jr & Beth W to Marelic Jonas Elza M; $1,025,000

9902 Tradewind Ct: Party Of Five Iv LLC to Danzer Joseph; $525,000

Mount Adams

1002 Paradrome St: Ashford Homes LLC to Barbaro LLC; $235,000

958 Hatch St: Veseleny John D & Tina M Jones-Veseleny to Reese Thomas M Tr; $450,000

Mount Airy

5530 Meryton Pl: Lcnb National Bank Tr to Klinger Ian Brent & Ashley Klingler; $252,000

Mount Auburn

2201 Burnet Ave: A & B Limited Holdings LLC to 5srent LLC; $259,064

2233 Burnet Ave: Bui Yuliya S to Hodge Gabrielle Marie; $443,915

2312 Highland Ave: Fuqua Joseph Sr to Properfy LLC; $199,000

238 Helen St: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Turner & Turner Properties LLC; $171,000

289 McCormick Pl: Brooks & Cook LLC to House2home LLC; $101,000

Mount Healthy

7709 Hamilton Ave: Crowell John D Tr to Defuzz LLC; $160,000

7721 Hamilton Ave: Family Funeral Centers LLC to Woerner Carl; $50,000

Mount Lookout

3507 Linwood Ave: Wertheimer Mary T to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $240,000

Mount Washington

5620 Beechmont Ave: Tamanko Alex & Daniel to Contreras Maria Angeles Alcala &; $215,000

6254 Beechmont Ave: Wright Alisa L & Brian E to Robinaugh Tanner & Cynthia Robinaugh; $268,000

6476 Copperleaf Ln: Furnish Kyle R & Alyssa M to Gray Jerron T & Julia D Gray; $428,000

North College Hill

1326 Telford Ave: Hawkins Barry J to Offer Express Ltd; $182,000

1470 Dordine Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000

1713 Marilyn Ln: Opendoor Property Trust I to Meyers Jason; $188,000

1814 Sundale Ave: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Edwards Joshua Ryan; $190,000

Northside

1643 Cooper St: Howes Stephanie K Cantrell & Shane M Carlson to Roodman Jason; $260,000

1703 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333

1709 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333

1711 Marble St: Waterman Rosemary Tr to Waterman Terry; $147,333

Norwood

1815 Cleveland Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Trustee to Driscoll Brittany A; $225,000

2067 Crown Ave: Hiratzka Debra K Trustee to Driscoll Brittany A; $225,000

2269 Harper Ave: Sieg Evan & Jordan Schulz to Henke Kevin & Megan Posge; $434,000

2857 Norwood Ave: Elkins Herbert L & Baiba to Moore Angela; $190,000

4119 Floral Ave: Poole Andrew Stephen & Lori Beth to Hesketh Andrew & Danielle Hesketh; $550,000

4927 Marion Ave: Hazelbaker Janet Carol to Neumann Brothers LLC; $100,000

4927 Marion Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to JLC Enterprise LLC; $150,000

5216 Rolston Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Shelborne Janine; $160,000

Oakley

3332 Maplecrest Pl: Osterwisch Ricahrd P & Carol E to Davis Jefferson Blair & Jennifer Lynn Davis; $695,000

3771 Isabella Ave: Isabella Realty LLC to Holte Dane & Gillian L Hsich; $600,000

4917 Oaklawn Dr: Bort John Paul F & Sarah Rose to Quilligan Karl & Sally; $372,500

Paddock Hills

1101 Sunnyslope Dr: Rizvi Syed Faraz & Kellianne Doan to Witte Taylor A & Caleb B Witte; $310,000

Pleasant Ridge

6322 Englewood Ave: Carswell Regina M to Hutton Ryan & Kristina Hutton; $170,000

Reading

1311 Market St: Wellman Carolanne M to Apconstruction LLC; $173,064

2 Orchard Knoll Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-2 Oper to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $925,000

Sharonville

10681 Lemarie Dr: Smith Theresa Tr to Svenkerud Dustin A & Taylor Svenkerud; $235,000

11875 Reading Rd: Mke Properties LLC to Nickels James M; $200,000

Silverton

3831 Gardner Ave: Batchler Catherine to Enriquez Juliana Gomez &; $280,000

6020 Lillian Ave: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000

6712 Elwynne Dr: Douglas Dwellings LLC to Nordman Luke R & Mary R Nordman; $320,000

6845 Montgomery Rd: Garfinkle Scott to Garfinkle Rebecca; $191,620

South Fairmount

1733 Westwood Ave: 7 Even Solution Properties LLC to 1731 Westwood LLC; $4,000

2521 Seegar Ave: Mccoy Calvin G to Boulden D Andre A & Amanda K; $4,000

Springdale

480 Maple Circle Dr: Huerkamp Bridgette Rachelle & Thomas Leo to Hoffman Daniel & Michael Hoffman; $207,000

Springfield Township

12004 Goodfield Ct: Conrex Residential Property Group 2013-3 Operating Company LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $680,000

2299 Magdalena Dr: Hutsell Kisha Delane to Miranda Jose Cardona & Sonia Elizabeth Matias; $220,000

2301 Aquarius Dr: Wykoff Charles & Krista Freyler to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $127,500

286 Caldwell Dr: Wallenhorst Tina M to Litteral Nathan William & Julia Marie Litteral; $215,000

508 Beechtree Dr: Ficke Roland G to Cook William II & Emily Henry; $190,000

6663 Sandalwood Ln: Combs Donald W Tr & Amber A Tr to Teardrop Holdings LLC; $280,000

6887 Warder Dr: Jackisch Kathy to Ava Renovation LLC; $72,500

12171 Regency Run Ct: Moksin Holdings Plus LLC to Vesoulis Loucas; $175,000

1395 Hazelgrove Dr: Montes Felipe & Justina Rios to Wells Nicole; $255,000

1918 Roosevelt Ave: Fairfield Investments Unlimited LLC to Liu Lan; $100,000

8391 Mayfair St: Mcknight Leonard & Norma Jean Elder- to Lawson Dustin & Samantha N Clark; $160,000

8895 Cavalier Dr: Burton David & Letha to Becker Caroline W & Clayton Steinriede; $265,000

9689 Wymart Ave: Summerlin Dianne & Christine Shearer Trustee to Big City Properties LLC; $9,600

Sycamore Township

4021 Belfast Ave: Kimbrough Billie L to Inclusive Housing Resources; $185,000

4220 Woodlawn Ave: Volle William A & Dawn J to Page Jason; $185,000

4562 Elizabeth Pl: Simpson Roger to Wilkerson Shirley; $197,500

6340 Euclid Rd: Bobinger Josh M & Megan M to 6340 Euclid 1031 Exchange LLC; $380,000

6843 Miami Hills Dr: Janning Patricia A to Benedetti Joel & Caitlin; $450,000

7960 Keller Rd: Dimmerling Adam M Tr & Dyan Yaeko Lee Tr to Husky Christian Lewis & Gretchen Ann; $705,000

Symmes Township

8449 Heritage Dr: Wang Jiping & Xiaomin Gu to Crutchfield Carl S & Carlsie L Crutchfield; $625,000

9156 Dominion Cr: Han Hosung to Basu Sourav & Rumel Saha; $244,000

Walnut Hills

McMillan Ave: Brinker Design LLC to Tucker Dale; $185,000

West End

1112 Dayton St: L & M Investment Group LLC to Mooney Ann T; $292,460

1905 Colerain Ave: Dara Development LLC to Johnson Noah A & Olivia C Garcia; $390,000

West Price Hill

1918 Ashbrook Dr: Utr LLC to Bonsu Kingsley O; $2,999

3935 Clerose Cr: Townsquare Properties LLC to Jacobs James; $214,000

4109 Francis Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Chandel Renu & Gaurav Vaish; $90,000

517 Trenton Ave: Peterson Katrice N to Trivett Joshua William; $218,630

776 Clanora Dr: Endurance Capital Management LLC to Manss Management Group LLC; $95,200

842 Hermosa Ave: Nk21 Homes LLC to Smith Ryan L; $200,000

Westwood

2345 Ferguson Rd: Western Live 1 LLC to Totally Kids Company; $325,000

2679 Cora Ave: Mibsar Properties Ltd to Gervacio Evodio Hernandez; $120,000

2820 Westbrook Dr: Sturm Jeaninie to Charbel Michael & Tachel Charbel; $165,000

2909 Ruehlmann Pl: Ryan Chad Allen to E P Invesment Group LLC; $160,000

3006 Harrison Ave: Westside Rooftop Bar & Grill LLC to Moonstone Manor LLC; $180,000

3032 West Tower Ave: Warsaw Wireless Inc to Nianganc Mamadou & Batowrow Nianganc; $227,000

3056 Hegry Cr: Kachele Jr Douglas H to Miller Christopher; $205,000

3144 Gobel Ave: U S Bank National Association to Grustafsson Per Jonas Ingvar &; $71,100

3739 Boudinot Ave: Payne Tom to Jones Isreal A & Elizabeth H Jones; $245,000

Whitewater Township

11027 Sand Run Rd: Acton Kathleen to Miller Mary E; $111,870

8040 Main St: Sturgill Nicole Wilhelm & Michele Ann Monacy to Floyd Kimberly; $25,000

Bond Rd: Ziegler Paul M & Theresa M to Parnell Brian M & Shannon M; $3,287

Woodlawn

10010 Springfield Pk: Mdg Properties LLC to 10010 Springfield Pike LLC; $550,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

11275 S. Sun Valley Drive: Lesa and Gregory Hawes to Katie and David Foster; $390,000

435 Harrisburg Hill Road: Teresa and James Robinson to Alanna Deinlein and Richarl Rice; $322,000

534 Inverness Way: Carol and Steve Hinkel to Marsha and Raymond Saner Jr.; $383,000

6982 Backus Drive: ReviveNKY Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Erin and Jacob Frommeyer; $247,000

7521 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-203: Angela and Jeffrey Schwegmann to Amanda and Javier Ochoa; $245,000

843 Riffle Ride, unit 1A: The Drees Company to Marcia and Robert Laflin; $320,000

Burlington

1879 Laurel Place: Judith Gaya to Stallion Investments, LLC; $119,000

2608 Myrtle Lane: Michelle and Adam Torbeck to Myra Deaton; $270,000

2774 Coachlight Lane: Lisa and Joseph Finan Jr. to Samantha and Matthew Vollmer; $323,500

2982 Babbling Brook Way: Allyson and Sean Triplett to Kimberly and Scott Miller; $194,000

4152 Courntry Mill Ridge, unit 19-302: Hayley and Ross McClellan to Ryan Rogers; $208,000

6315 Satin Wood Drive: Ryan Conovr to Laura and Michael Sewell; $289,000

7459 Big Horn Court: The Phillip McAlister Group, LLC to Oluwaseun Oladimeji and Eseoghene Egbedimame; $360,000

Butler

367 Mulnn Road: Diana and Kevin Tomlinson to Jenna Bower and Matthew Wiking; $176,000

California

10843 Flagg Spring Pike: Connie and Todd Holden to Matthew Church and William Church; $142,000

Cold Spring

5816 Granite Spings Drive: Alicia and John Rice to Tamara and Rudy Harris; $489,000

Covington

104 E. 39th St.: CR1, LLC to Ronnie Hoover; $185,000

111 E. 14th St.: Lionkat, LLC to Robin Bowyer; $230,000

111 E. 30th St.: Zachary Ferguson to Katrina Dunaway; $164,000

1309 Alberta St.: Chantry Group, LLC to Morgan Bensman and Joshua Daugherty; $229,000

1339 Greenup St.: Catherine Storer to ZBPG, LLC; $75,000

1504 Morton St.: Kimberly and David Rawlings to Stanton Homes, LLC; $55,000

1508 Banklick St.: Rest and Zen Homes, LLC to Dustin Hodges; $170,000

1627 Jefferson Ave.: Alicia Fry to Julia Rowan; $219,000

2216 Center St.: Aileen and Jon Taylor to Alona Nelson; $125,000

2382 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sally Heine; $319,500

2387 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Zach Dietterick; $289,500

2426 Arezzo St., unit 400-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Brian Debolt; $279,500

311 E. 44th St.: Christopher Hickman to Tiffany Vornberger and Nathan Spicer; $185,000

3872 Circollo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Katrina and Mtthew Stahl; $459,000

Crescent Springs

2538 Elyria Court, unit 16-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Kyle Fredericks; $214,500

Dayton

835 Thornton Ave.: Lori and James Steely to Brooke Kosman; $220,000

Edgewood

911 Fawnhill Drive: Eugenia and Herbert Vaughn to Allison Darel and Colin Cummngs; $362,000

Elsmere

3804 Feather Lane: Five Star Investments, LLC to Josiah Knisley; $215,000

4209 Dixie Highway: Donna and Layton Reeves to Veronica and David Romero; $102,500

Erlanger

3401 Mary St.: HB2 Alternative Holdings, LLC to Kleeie and Gary Lovelace; $145,500

3935 Burnswick Court: Nancey Nieman-Leisen and Mark Leisen to Linda Krivsky; $460,000

410 Center St.: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Whitney Callahan; $234,000

4204 Dixie Highway: A and K Enterprises, Inc. to Peak One Holdings, LLC; $250,000

Florence

1399 Boone Aire Road: Julie Dorman to Freedom Spirit Properties, LLC; $140,000

152 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 463: Jeffrey Myers and Joseph Myers to Illyria Investments, LLC; $120,000

16 Gibbons St.: Shaylene and Jason Addison to Jeffrey Saxton; $240,000

1741 Greatwood Drive: Janell Anderson to Dalton Massey; $315,000

1798 Waverly Drive: Whitney and Jordan Callahan to Caleb Manac; $429,000

1851 Farmhouse Way: Marquita and Mario Marcopoli to Leah Cole; $545,000

1911 Mimosa Trail, unit 34-302: Christine Kenner to Luisa Rimirez and Jose Machuca; $235,000

2070 Stonewall , unit 301: Jun Akada to Kenwa Trading Corporation; $234,000

2407 Twelve Oaks Drive, unit 52-201: Elizabeth Buckingham to Paula Kennett; $230,000

343 Merravay Drive: Steve Perry Unlimited, LLC to Helen Bartholomew and Arthur Middlebrooks III; $280,000

4 New Uri Ave.: Hannah and Andrew Urig to Theresa Augustine; $185,000

47 Patricia St.: Christina and Caleb Manac to Mary and Andrew Benson; $275,000

6058 Cedar Hil Lane: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Craig Morris; $295,000

66 Miriam Drive: Olivia Salcido to Bernadette Cervantes and Rogelio Robles; $225,000

720 Buckshire Glen: Jason Waddy to Jessica and Michael Ponce; $318,000

8 Airview Drive: Airview 8, LLC to Kimberly and Steven Bahr; $226,000

8450 Pheasant Drive: Matthew Koniecki to Lizbeth Bernal; $286,000

8764 Sentry Drive: Pamela and Perry Jones to Madelyn and Ryan Basford; $323,500

9131 Timberbrook Lane, unit A: Krista Howell to Patricia Schneider; $305,000

Fort Mitchell

2211 Fedders Court: Brittany and Joshua Keeny to Jennifer Laskey; $341,500

28 Thompson Ave.: Joe Wessels to Jenna Gilman and John Schmidt; $291,500

Fort Thomas

100 Huntemann Lane, unit 8: Sharon Slaline to Nancy Rayburn; $525,000

1006 Nob Hill Drive: Nathan Garbig to Craig Risheberger II; $270,000

9 Franklin Ave.: Breanna Williams and Andrew Kramer to Mirna Eads; $183,000

Fort Wright

1715 Cherokee Drive: Kimberly Gifford to Kayin Schildmeyer and Cory Chance; $250,000

265 Saint Agnes Circle: Jacqueline and Douglas Bauereis to Emilee Knuf; $140,000

Hebron

1054 Bloomfield Court: Kathleen and Thomas Wuestefeld to Alexandra Ryder and Michael Bluestein; $345,000

1408 Bur Oak Court: Ronald Fousek to Angela and James Campbell; $385,000

1418 Sequoia Drive: Janis Frazier to Jillian and Jacob McBee; $300,000

1510 N. Bend Road: Barbara and Michael Riley to Gemma and Larry Parsley; $490,000

1643 Stone Crest Drive: Deborah and Gary Smith to Kathy and James Hudson; $775,000

1734 Bingham Circle: Ravi Patel to Dina and Paul Scherpenberg; $345,000

1841 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Anna Neikirk and Nils Westrich; $416,000

1865 Asbury Way: Meilssa and James Bowen to RRI, LLC; $145,000

2038 Westborough Drive: Karin and Favian Vega to Jenna Campbell and Robert Vicars; $306,000

2121 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sabyasachi and Paromta Dutta; $408,000

2159 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Natasha and Jason Iames; $424,000

2407 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mallory and Alex Holt; $378,000

2415 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Shaylene and Jason Addison; $426,000

2960 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Catherine and Kevin Hobson; $580,000

Highland Heights

102 Dale Road: Mollie O'Hearn and Anthony Ruiz to Thomas Owens; $230,000

104 Hope Lane: NKY Solutions Real Estate, LLC to Emily Canton; $310,000

12 Meadow Lane, unit 9: Randy Stanley to Joseph Barto; $163,000

16 Meadow Lane, unit 8: William Anderson III to Marina and Donald Branch; $152,000

172 Dogwood Drive: Douglas Ryles to Evan Kramer; $165,000

1974 Alexandria Pike: Jacqueline and Jacob Burdine to Beth Suit; $154,000

21 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 8: Lisa Brown to Allison Gorbandt; $178,000

8 Circle Drive: Lisa and Mitchell Talbott to Kylee and Micah Myers; $260,500

Independence

12278 Riggs Road: April and Jeremy Huff and Krunal and Dharmishthaben Patel to Ryan Hill; $45,000

1281 Woodford Court: Paul White to Julie and Joshua Whisman; $225,000

1382 Meadowrun Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Nicholas Fecher; $424,000

1428 Rosewynne Way: Madison and Tyler Garrott to Brittany Jackson; $259,000

1428 Rosewynne way: The Drees Company to Madison and Tyler Garrott; $367,500

1975 Independence Road: Kenneth Bays to Kayla Vallee; $200,000

2016 Aristocrat Boulevard: Jennifer and James Gulick to Rebecca and James Mirick; $263,000

2069 Crown Vetch Drive: Jessica and Nathan Roberts to Casey and Chad Stickrod; $279,000

2076 Crown Vetch Drive: Jillian and Jacob McBee to Chyanna and Steven Stembridge; $330,000

683 Sycamore Drive: Matthew Wolfe to Josh Felts; $249,000

Ludlow

8 Audrey St.: Roseberry Properties, LLC to Krystal and Timothy Deller Jr.; $245,000

Melbourne

3543 Providence Trace Drive: Melissa and Jacob Johnston to Abbey Beck and Blake Steinhauer; $260,000

Morning View

14673 Dixon Road: Tonya and Bradley Jones to Jessica and Nathan Roberts; $569,000

Newport

102 Watch Hill Lane: Breon and Jordan Price to Angela and Bradley Robbins; $1,525,000

145 Main St.: Kimberly Popil to Michael Martin; $142,500

307 Eden Ave.: Stephen Heis to Janis and Michael Gebhart; $375,000

311 W. 10th St.: Moving Home, LLC to Michelle Davidson; $226,000

328 Riddle Place: Patricia Grever to Mayzie and Terry Mabe; $200,000

401 Forrest St.: SGS Projects, LLC to Davay Alexander and Dexter Nash; $210,000

412, 414 Elm St.: Crystal and John Said to Hometown Hero Properties, LLC; $65,000

501 E. 6th St.: Jeffrey Cook to Rachel and Ryan Kustos; $575,000

89 Mayo Circle: MPE Consulting, LLC to Jyoti Saraswat; $289,000

905 Monro St.: Erin Carbon to Kathyn Sisler and Christian Buckler; $465,000

916 Liberty St.: Jasper Gilliam to Andrew Ashcraft; $80,000

917 Putnam St.: Janet and James Pangallo to Mary De Mattos and Heather Brown; $184,000

939 Putnam St.: SFR Workforce I, LLC to Kimberly Blythe and Jiashou Xu; $135,000

Park Hills

614 Saint Joseph Lane: Kathleen Bernius to Laura Mullen; $305,000

Southgate

105 W. Walnut St.: Samantha Work and Travis Miller to Sam Kroger; $285,000

Taylor Mill

5375 Millstone Court, unit 4F: Tammy and Stanley Kenney and Leonard Kenney to Teresa and Wayne Todd; $160,000

607 Grand Ave.: Lauren Tolliver to Taylor Jenkins and Carter Dewitt; $191,000

Union

10082 Brandstead Court: Stephanie Childers and Aaron Zeigler to Hannah Meade, Trina McCabe and Shawn Meade; $407,500

1338 Callington Court: The Drees Company to Vera and Kenneth Shepherd; $640,000

1692 Mount Zion Road: Erica and Jordan Doan to John Whitson; $330,000

2056 Arbor Springs Boulevard: Kimberly and David Cook to Brittany and Joshua Keeny; $365,000

2934 Parker Lane: Shonda and Wayne McMillian to Cynthia and Douglas Dodson; $135,000

4200 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura and Timothy Ratcliff; $274,500

5141 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lauren Tolliver; $325,000

8420 Concerto Court, unit 246-A: The Drees Company to Melissa and Christopher Rolf; $454,000

Villa Hills

2864 Shadbark Lane: The Drees Company to Patricia A. Dettmer Trust Agreement; $576,500

743 Timberline Drive: Kyle Whitehouse to Brittiny Lyons; $329,000

816 Kenridge Drive: Amanda and John Crawford to Brandon Barker; $316,500

Walton

511 Savannah Drive: Ines and Pedro Bianchi di Carcano to Melissa and Brandon Waymire; $430,000

694 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Carol Lyle; $252,500

900 Riesling Court: Carmen and Richard Pauls to Channing McWilliams; $340,000

Wilder

15 Langview Drive: Tammy Rouse and Ralph Grome to Monster RE, LLC; $245,000

