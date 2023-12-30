$1.533 million Symmes Township home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1040 Bruce Ave: Mcfarland Deborah & Michael Groll to Mcfarland Andrew W; $170,000
1116 Whitepine Ct: Doerger Jerome D to Lord Real Estate LLC; $275,000
1187 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Linden Hill LLC to Ward Jerry A & Jacqueline K Ward; $965,345
1587 Pinebluff Ln: Gulbrandsen Jeffrey R & Cecilia B to Percer Benjamin D; $290,000
1594 Cohasset Dr: Mak Management Corporation to Nichols Richard L & Pamela L; $210,000
1647 Rockhurst Ln: Kline Kathleen to Woodland Realty LLC; $190,000
2108 Harcourt Dr: Veerapaneni Narendra B & Hema Kamthamneni to Schroeder Mark & Nikki Schroeder; $635,000
6001 Orchard Dr: Rabiner-oligee Elizabeth & Christopher R Oligee to Heeb Alyssa; $330,000
6885 Burhaven Ln: Martinez Teresa & Randy to Goeglein Kyle T & Jacqueline G Evans; $440,000
6956 Old Chapel Dr: Cedarhill Home Improvement LLC to Ingram Jacob D & Jillian V Ingram; $429,000
7180 Anderson Woods Dr: Murdock Robert A & Patricia M to Gruber Brittany & William Gruber; $512,000
7808 Outlookridge Ln: Zinn Duerk & Stephanie B to Lynch Justin & Molly Lynch; $540,000
7863 Heatherglen Dr: Choi Jong & Gustavo Avina Arellano to Retana Rodrigo; $395,000
7936 Eglington Ct: Bell Lindsay E & Zach Gholson to Eldridge Clinton Wyatt &; $299,900
8131 Hopper Rd: Handley Jeffrey R & Elizabeth N to Schank II Kurt L; $299,900
8288 Northport Dr: Mason Mark & Karen K to Larkins Ventures LLC; $198,988
8303 Tidewater Ct: Tru Life Development LLC to Sharp Jason Robert & Jessica Lynn Cipollone; $485,000
Avondale
986 Cleveland Ave: Goode Lenard to Whyf Technolgy LLC; $60,000
Blue Ash
10245 Kerrianna Dr: Bowman Georgia to Claysys Homes Two LLC; $320,000
10867 Wengate Ln: Mccloud Crystal Dawn & Jessica L to Shabalkin Andrey & Elena Shabalkina; $325,000
5102 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Pearson Doug & Sue; $1,031,942
9900 Timbers Dr: Brusilovsky Michael & Irina Kleinerman to Hill Jacob H & Hyerim C Hill; $300,000
Parkview Dr: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ibrahlm Jacqueline; $767,051
Parkview Dr: Wp Summit Park LLC to Silverman Dustin Aaron & Margaret Kathleen Silverm; $721,528
Bond Hill
1321 Ryland Ave: Vb Two LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $150,000
1904 Dalewood Pl: Crawford Marcus to Gooch Mark L & David Schuler; $54,800
4804 Matlock Ave: Hogan Charles Jr to Abusnaineh Abdallah; $251,000
4923 Paddock Rd: Bite The Bullet LLC to Chic Expressions Salon LLC; $138,900
Carthage
123 Sixty-eighth St: Henderlight Brian to Young Hayward L Jr; $15,000
215 Seventieth St: Mohammadi Khosrow Tr & Zahra Heidari Tr to Velasquez Morales Alfonso E; $130,000
Cheviot
3631 Mozart Ave: Oetzel Andrew F to Bodenstein Mark Ray; $241,000
4213 Applegate Ave: Hammersmith James G to Lingsch Noah & Bethaney Jean Lingsch; $235,000
4273 Grotto Ct: Gpd Real Estate LLC to Khannoussi Adbellah El; $225,000
Cleves
158 Edgefield Dr: Combs Jason P & Teresa A to Keyes Zachary & Michelle Keyes; $525,000
Colerain Township
10115 Pottinger Rd: Hamill Elizabeth to Lakeview Loan Seervicing LLC; $159,500
12054 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Folden Sr Steven P & Lois F Folden; $405,900
2511 Arroka Dr: Knippenberg Theodore James & Karen E to Briscoe Larissa; $180,000
2923 Michaels Run Dr: Tidd Kristi L Tr to Oli Benita; $275,000
3338 Deshler Dr: Haggard James J & Terry L to Medina Mary Jane; $122,000
3348 Hidden Creek Dr: Brown Jade K to Johnson Brown Ainslee; $145,000
3371 Lindsay Ln: Seim Michelle S to Pike Kirk; $179,900
3707 Vernier Dr: Sherman Kevin D to Aproject LLC; $110,000
3709 Hermes Dr: Foster David S & Julia A to Brinkman Zachary Charles &; $220,000
3970 Hanley Rd: Hickey Kathryn M Trustee to Krommer Julie M; $355,000
5457 Day Rd: Bennett Luke A & Kelly M to Sanchez Gerardo Correa & Miriam C Desanchez; $670,000
5644 Springdale Rd: Kramer Mark to Fears Marisa; $178,000
6647 Schweitzerhoff Rd: Huff Jason A to Hannon Luke & Cassidy Young; $205,000
6707 Cheviot Rd: Dempster James to Simpson Michele M @ 3; $219,900
7631 Cheviot Rd: Computerease Realty LLC to Delaet Enterprises LLC; $840,000
7979 Althaus Rd: Bailey Jennifer & Robert J Bailey II to Hare James C & Anna; $180,000
8241 Georgianna Dr: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2019 D to Guan Xiaoqun; $78,000
8324 Haskell Dr: Wilson Lloydelle to Kalamaras Stylianos; $115,000
8875 Planet Dr: Kj Homes By Kimberly LLC to Mcguire Bianca; $204,000
9233 Axminster Dr: Daniel Timothy J to Hunter Kyle M; $165,000
9523 Haddington Ct: Winn Thiel Stacey to Matarazzo Donald; $72,000
9544 Pippin Rd: Reckelhoff Ken to Carbajel Adolfo Martinez &; $113,000
9640 Crosley Farm Dr: Inderhees Scott to Denson Raven T; $158,000
9998 Weatherly Ct: Kunze Chad Michael to Pivan Mark K & Rachel A Pivan; $355,000
College Hill
5917 Piqua Ave: Working In Neighborhoods to Collins Jamille D; $240,000
6246 Collegevue Pl: Williams Cathy S to Guan Xiaoqun; $106,000
Columbia Township
6644 Murray Ave: Bollinger Timothy Alan & Timothy A to Sprague Miranda; $215,000
6906 Roe St: Light Homes LLC to Arcuri Nicholas & Rachel Arcuri; $550,000
7006 Cambridge Ave: Wimmert Kelly A to Woods Robert J & Loretta D Woods; $237,500
Columbia Tusculum
3435 Golden Ave: Stava Joel & Debra to Hoffar Mary Lou; $363,000
4227 Eastern Ave: Azzulu & Co LLC to Mcdonald Joann; $92,500
Crosby Township
9818 State Route 128: Toepfert Andrew S to Skerrett Jennitta J; $149,000
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
24 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Hines Heather Nicole; $364,005
25 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Karn Isaac William & Kelvin Joel Rivera Ledee; $321,625
7354 Blue Ash Rd: Chandler Elizabeth F to Madireddy Homes LLC; $100,000
Delhi Township
1136 Hickok Ln: Schneider Group Rai to Kentrup Justin Henry; $230,000
1266 Heather Rdg: The Dress Company to Gay Melonie Antonia Lashrae & Edward R Gay; $672,342
184 Spyglass Ct: Shepherd Travis & Hollis Conners to Yocum Emma & Jacob Yocum; $270,000
4311 Cloverhill Te: Hollenback Abraham M to Aspero Thomas; $210,000
482 Wilke Dr: Barber Susan E & Alan James Jr to Carr Greyson; $172,000
5141 Orangelawn Dr: Lubbe Ronald J & Alice A to Beckstedt Evan D & Erin L; $140,000
5399 Whitmore Dr: Smith Patrick R to Mark David W; $175,000
540 Morrvue Dr: Keane Tevis Kroth & Jonathan to Kilgore Sydney L & William Tyler Carter; $232,500
5414 Cleander Dr: Haynes Arnold L & Therese L to Castro David; $255,000
607 Libbejo Dr: Clemons Connie & William G Hammond to Clemons Connie; $146,190
6190 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Healey Daniel J & Michelle R to Wergers Christina L & Steve G Wergers; $300,000
825 Neeb Rd: Siefke Betty Ann to Obrien Shannon M; $200,000
East Price Hill
334 Crestline Ave: Allen Linda L to 334 Crestline LLC; $50,000
448 Grand Ave: Diggs William J Ii to Bronson Business Capital LLC; $80,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Power Anne Boldue to Jiang Qi; $110,000
569 Torrence Ln: Schmuhl Frederick C to Berry Thomas & Brianne Briggs; $376,000
Elmwood Place
5626 Helen St: Sanctuary Holdings LLC to Noble Matthew Robert & Colleen; $140,000
5676 Prosser Ave: Kingery Daniel T to Greene Amelia D; $60,000
6210 Elmwood Ave: Ayer Scott M Tr to Hagage Daveed; $80,000
Evanston
2136 Madison Rd: Faiz Ghulam Fareed to Rice Alison Lynn; $403,000
3028 Obryon St: Ashford Homes LLC to Brugmann Samantha; $707,301
3523 Bevis Ave: Eger Thomas to Dksurette Properties LLC; $300,000
Forest Park
11431 Ramondi Pl: Hauck Donald R to Vargas Laura Maya; $148,200
11694 Hanover Rd: Kindo Glory to Patua Andre Kakenga & Henriette Ndomba; $255,500
1466 Lemontree Dr: Salcedo Christopher R & Anahi to Velazquez Garcia Luis Enrique; $243,500
876 Gretna Ln: Dfb Construstion LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $195,397
Golf Manor
6122 Hammel Ave: Bussa Bryant E & Sara T Stacy to Speyer Samuel & Samantha Devore; $245,000
6322 Graceland Ave: Jordan Properties & Investments LLC to Sellers Katherine A; $215,000
Green Township
1544 Gables Ct: Lancret Ninette to Bakayoko Djakaridja &; $217,000
2964 Werkridge Dr: Quick House Purchasers LLC to Doorvest Inc; $210,000
3008 Timberview Dr: Juelg Eric D & Jennifer L to Lammers Owen Patrick; $235,000
3056 Carroll Ave: Dissinger Lloyd to Dissinger Oksana; $140,000
3314 Emerald Lakes Dr: Obrien Shannon M to Kent Janet H & Richard G Dreyer; $167,000
3351 Starhaven Tl: Hubbard Julia E Tr to Reynolds Michelle & Michael Reynolds; $320,000
3370 Palmhill Ln: Senft Steven G & Elizabeth A to Mendez Morales Mauro Dionicio; $280,900
3376 Greencrest Ct: Cox Stephanie to Smith Cody & Adriana Elizabeth Lasita; $223,000
3779 Starlite Ct: Schaber Allan M & Loren Papin to Feldman Eavan; $252,000
3830 Reemelin Rd: Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Pahola Morales Lopez Adriana; $197,000
3968 Race Rd: 3968 Race Road LLC to Jones Brenda S; $25,000
4144 Angie Ct: Biddle Ruth J M to Piper Bradley; $266,000
4466 Homelawn Ave: Grosse Joseph P & Rebecca to Miller Christian & Erika Miller; $230,000
4592 Whispering Oak Tl: Baverman Marc E Trustee to Gibson Mark & Cathy Gibson; $565,000
5224 Cleves Warsaw Pk: King Joel T to Sterling Hannah F; $226,000
5433 Bluesky Dr: Mortimer Kaitlyn to Oser Daniel; $137,000
5463 Joey Te: Martin Sherri L to Endale Jiregna N; $235,000
5571 Lawrence Rd: Drach Joel P to Pastura Andrew; $185,000
5601 Samver Rd: Trotta Anthony J to Alt Ryan; $180,000
5750 Childs Ave: Wergers Steven George & Christina Lynn to Faulkner Alexander C & Christina Ann Faulkner; $260,500
5769 Spire Ridge Ct: Keller Don & Julie to Drouant Victoria; $252,000
5861 Cedaridge Dr: Metzner John & Tricia Carroll to Marshall Cameron S & Teresa N Cordell; $281,000
5957 Bridgetown Rd: Zorn Cheyenne to Hengehold Nathan Joseph; $200,000
6232 West Fork Rd: Dempster Thomas W & Nancy S to Dwyer Sr Daniel T Trustee; $360,000
6242 Eagles Lake Dr: Godfrey Scott Alan to Brown Albert F & Sandra L Brown; $220,000
6258 Elmhill Ct: Russell Jerry J to Rapien Andrea; $305,000
6560 Visitation Dr: Ellert Joann to Geers Thomas & Rita Geers; $305,250
6994 Hearne Rd: Janson Glen M & Kimi Lynn to Cleary Michael & Dan L Howell; $635,000
Wesselman Rd: Bohning John C & Jacqueline M to Enal Farms LLC; $15,000
Harrison
203 Hillside Ave: Lyness Cynthia A @3 to Mcclamroch Trevor & Madeline S Cook; $230,000
5 Mackie Ct: Roddy Brett & Kelci to Ake Caleb Dylan & Hannah Patricia Holscher; $277,500
Harrison Township
11101 Flora Rd: Staunton Thomas J & Martha L to Yamileth Construction LLC; $71,000
Hartwell
55 Parkway Ave: Surber William R to Surber Anna @3; $35,520
Hyde Park
2510 Grandin Rd: Gromada M Karen to 2510 Grandin Road LLC; $1,425,000
3515 Saybrook Ave: Fagin Adam B & Chelsea M Thomas to Merhaut Nicholas & Carole Sheridan; $425,000
3689 Traskwood Cr: Coffaro Michelle to Dversdall Julie E; $420,000
3706 Ashworth Dr: Thomas Douglas A to King Olivia Marie & Andrew Chapman Brower; $420,000
Indian Hill
7700 Blome Rd: Crall Jr Frederick V Trustee to Sharib Maureen E Tr; $565,000
8035 Indian Hill Rd: Geier Richard E to Lcnb National Bank; $837,679
8375 Carolines Tl: Bingaman Brenda K Tr to Kakar Kshitij & Angeli Chopra; $2,825,000
8805 Indian Hill Rd: Reis Deborah C Tr to Fattah Yasmin H & Hasan Fattah; $1,650,000
Kennedy Heights
3543 Amberacres Dr: Meadows Darryl Tr to Collord Phyllis K & James Clark Collord; $305,000
Lockland
614 Maple St: Us Cincy Wang Real Estate LLC to Robleros Concrete LLC; $143,000
Loveland
1113 Tuscarora Dr: Riggers Caiden Mathew & Leslie Lynn Sanders to Sanders Leslie Lynn; $49,885
242 Riva Ridge Ct: Wood David J & Ruth A to Myaka Japhes R & Stefka I Myaka; $475,000
5 Ridge Cr: Troutman Mary M @ 3 to West Samantha Diane & Charles Kenneth Pickrell; $210,000
510 Carrington Ln: Friedman Radell J Tr to Neal Raymond; $200,000
815 Glendon Dr: Batchelor Jay & Andrea to Combs Aiden Christopher; $165,000
Madeira
6058 Johnson St: Kunkel Gretchen A to Leu Silvia & George Leu; $405,000
7008 Mayfield Ave: Bossart Iii James H & Monica Michelle Birdsall to Clerc Xavier; $430,000
7291 Timberlane Dr: John Henry Homes Inc to Maxson Whitney B Tr; $1,047,398
7421 Juler Ave: Becker Susan E to Finley Jacob; $282,525
7520 Miami Ave: Stanford Sharon B to Stachowiez Anne M & Alan J Stachowicz; $430,000
Madisonville
4706 Winona Te: Parker Susan K & Eric Rowe to Farmer Linh & Joseph Farmer; $365,000
5210 Glenshade Ave: Lewis John to 5210 Glenshade Ave LLC; $123,000
6206 Prentice St: Larkins Ventures LLC to Flanagan Austin P & Marissa Dusek; $350,000
Mariemont
6601 Pleasant St: Arter Brent D & Sara J to Falkingham Lindsey A; $769,100
Miami Township
3621 Hazelnut Ct: Duwell Elizabeth J to Sullivan Patricia L; $205,000
7719 Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660
8364 Courtier Ln: Drapp Marc R to Neville Donna & Richard; $460,000
Montgomery
10245 Kerrianna Dr: Bowman Georgia to Claysys Homes Two LLC; $320,000
11230 Acrewood Dr: Ross Tracy & James to Ostendorf Enterprises LLC; $400,000
5305 Cooper Rd: Honchell Sherri to Varghese Jinto & Asha Antony; $264,000
8651 Weller Rd: Garner Karen to John Henry Homes Inc; $210,000
Mount Adams
981 Paradrome St: Schultz Lauren E to Peters Graham; $230,000
Mount Airy
2234 Sweetbriar Ln: Rice Nancy S Tr Cynthia Heath Tr to Goetz Carol J; $267,000
5423 Cindy Ln: Henson Monica Lane to Wilson Landon J; $215,000
5523 Colerain Ave: Annallen LLC to Cebuana LLC; $260,000
5582 Goldenrod Dr: Napier Ronald to Rohrer Phylanthia & Michel Anthony Isome; $209,900
Mount Auburn
144 Dorsey St: Fleming Deborah A to Hess Emily & James Kellen Jenkins; $290,500
241 Gilman Ave: Prestige Investments LLC to Milford Capital Partners LLC; $230,000
321 Helen St: Kade Development Group LLC to Mcnamara Ryan & Han Gil Lee; $400,000
Mount Healthy
1444 Adams Rd: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $123,000
1491 Adams Rd: Shepherd Richard A to Shelton Kaylin E; $229,900
1533 Compton Rd: Mahlerwein Ronald L & Melodie to Ponder Melinda; $185,400
1743 Stevens Ave: Bn Home Owners LLC to Jones Yvonne Williams; $221,000
7505 Hamilton Ave: Holt Sharon Lee & Kenneth Peace to Mount Healthy Community Urban Redevelopment; $260,000
Mount Lookout
1285 Crestwood Ave: Kollin Phillip A Trustee to Decker Brooke & Joseph Decker; $633,000
3555 Kroger Ave: Graves Evan & Katelyn to Baglaenko Yurity & Anna Christina Phillips; $480,000
4758 Eastern Ave: The Gp Group Properties LLC to Temple Kimberli; $190,000
879 Zan Ct: Van Beveren Emily Anne & Gabriela to Butler Dines Katherine & Rahul Desai; $590,000
Mount Washington
5483 Hokel Ln: Beaird Three LLC to Borne Nicholas W & Srah A; $329,900
6238 Corbly Rd: Kooken Matthew B to Green Girl Home & Garden LLC; $180,000
6329 Cambridge Ave: Barnes Grant & Natalie to Kaba Dione R & Ousmane Kaba; $259,000
6632 Echo Ln: Barnett David Joe to Cefalu Jr George E & Madison Star Cefalu; $279,900
Newtown
7208 English Dr: Waddell Amy L to Sparks Karen; $172,000
North Avondale
720 Red Bud Ave: Cooper Gina M Tr to Vroom Ebow I & Tracy Agyemang; $542,000
North Bend
St Andrews Dr: Bross Ted L & Christine L to Smyth Mary Lynn Tr & Robert A Smyth Tr; $200,000
North College Hill
1294 Norman Ave: Osman Barbara to Fia Management Corp By George Goforth; $123,000
1543 Southridge Ln: Hughes Timothy to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $170,000
1824 Emerson Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Barnes Chandra; $210,000
7014 Clovernoll Dr: Howard Ronald E Jr & Heather M to Series Clovernoll 2 Tlg One LLC; $212,500
North Fairmount
1617 Sutter Ave: Galilee Baptist Church to Bryant Trenai; $20,000
3340 Cavanaugh Ave: Sfr3 020 LLC to Hilard Jr Delon; $18,000
Northside
1423 Chase Ave: Hutchinson Ryan to Shook Kaitlin & William Floyd; $410,000
1565 Springlawn Ave: Turner Daniel Wesley & Katherine Louise Noe to Thompson Allison L; $282,000
4241 Langland St: Buzek Kimberly Maurer & William Michael to Bhat Nimisha & Mark Weiss; $402,000
Norwood
1843 Cleveland Ave: 1961 Kinney Oh LLC to Yakobi Flips 13 LLC; $120,000
2028 Mills Ave: Bridges Kenneth R & Della L Hammond to Lydia's House Inc; $225,000
2253 Monroe Ave: Palun Stephen E to Ventura Builders Group LLC; $235,000
2624 Ida Ave: Overbey Katherine Anne to Johnston Camryn; $242,000
5639 Homer Ave: Hoaglund William R to Craftsman Properties LLC; $140,280
Oakley
0 Bach Ave: 3243 Bach Avenue LLC to Brown Dakota; $555,000
3106 Markbreit Ave: Ward Troy Anthony to Pukys Samantha M; $355,000
3462 Brotherton Rd: Koehler Pamela K to Eastside Real Estate Investment Group LLC; $191,000
4105 Sherel Ln: Prince Michael T & Kara E Gostisha to Rost Matthew & Jenna Stoffel; $415,000
Over-the-Rhine
1417 Main St: Ethridge Michael & Rian Beckham to Combs Jeremy & Amanda Gibbs; $269,000
Pleasant Ridge
3130 Parkview Ave: Day Deborah R to Suffrena Alaika; $295,000
5550 Bosworth Pl: Lavin Pelliccia Colleen & Casey to Clingner Brian & Felicia Raney; $242,000
Reading
109 Calico Ct: Lang Robert & James Lang to Nichols Josh & Amber Niederhelman; $225,000
198 East Crest Dr: Payne Robert L to Klare Charles & Toni Klare; $228,000
2629 Petworth Ct: Spiller Rodney E to Masten Cameron & Alyssa Nicole Masten; $292,000
Sayler Park
6175 Hillside Ave: Reed Rebecca L @(3) to Cipriani Phillip J & Lynn E; $6,000
Sharonville
10671 Lemarie Dr: Eagan Emily Lyn to Ritz Jeremy & Elizabeth Ritz; $220,000
10844 Willfleet Dr: Carroll Stella L to Smith Kevin & Ronda; $274,900
11525 Chester Rd: 11525 Chester Road Inc to Jenp Properties LLC; $500,000
11807 Enterprise Ave: Rudd Michael D Tr to Rudd Equipment Company Inc; $6,000,000
4194 Beavercreek Cr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Scott Gabriel & Alendria; $186,000
Silverton
3760 Thornton Dr: Lc Properties Of Cincinnati LLC to Madden Amy; $277,000
6826 Elwynne Dr: Cooke Brian & Jennifer to Erny John K; $300,000
South Fairmount
1945 Horton St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000
1958 Horton St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000
2084 Queen City Ave: Evans Alondra M to The Phillip Mccalister Group LLC; $50,121
2426 Hillenbrand Ave: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000
2441 White St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000
Spring Grove Village
536 Epworth Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $119,000
Springdale
603 Smiley Ave: Sanders Ryan & Annie Nicole to Gutierrez Ortiz Luis E & Carina Gonzalez Velasquez; $225,000
737 Smiley Ave: Back Milton Bradley @3 to Escalante Bartolon Yony Mayco @ 4; $225,000
Springfield Township
10379 Burlington Rd: Harrington Gregory to Dlv Construction Inc; $101,500
1064 Garnoa Dr: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Lopez Noe Martinez; $145,000
10728 Stargate Ln: Seperghan Banipal Koril & Angela M to Leisure Amy; $325,000
1121 Meadowind Ct: Donohue Thomas P to Chaffin Margaret E; $235,000
12 Staburn Ave: Montgomery Street Homes LLC to Pettus Shawna Nicole; $135,500
1272 Frost Ct: Smith Alecia to Patton Lois N; $185,000
1318 Biloxi Dr: Fields Kenneth A & Kelly M to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $175,000
1721 Acreview Dr: Evers John T & Denise M to Alexander Kimberly Michelle & Shaun Alexander; $220,000
2058 Sevenhills Dr: Lambert Shirley A to Egan Cody J & Caitlyn Nichole Egan; $140,000
707 Doepke Ln: Td Premier Properties LLC to Hopkins Suzy J Tr; $462,350
7359 Estate Ct: Schroer Michael B Tr to Mccomas Cruz Raymond & Meagan Elizabeth Schroeer; $123,750
868 Sabino Ct: Fairlylocal Partners LLC to Lu Emery @ 4; $255,000
9304 Long Ln: Rogers Bettie P Tr to Dubya Dee Investments LLC; $210,000
St. Bernard
212 Church St: Nassar Osama to Mcdonald Charlotte & Kyle Crisp; $194,000
305 Bank Ave: Horn James Wesley & Patricia A Kleine to Horn James Wesley; $34,945
4219 Zetta Ave: Farmer Carolyn S to Wang Guangting & Yingyu Wu; $249,900
Sycamore Township
10917 Brookgreen Ct: Farr Robert M & Olivia T to Kulkarni Aniiruddha & Prachi Kulkarni; $265,000
11992 Fourth Ave: Schatzel Julie to Rx Capital LLC; $138,000
11996 Fourth Ave: Schatzel Julie to Rx Capital LLC; $138,000
4047 Belfast Ave: Lamping Richard R & Trinity S to Martin Brannen Alec & Shelby Faith Martin; $229,000
4551 Lamont Ave: Drest Properties LLC to Southfield Properties LLC; $110,000
7715 Alhambra Ct: Colegrove Dumeta J & Jon E to Biernat Kirsten M; $320,500
8315 Monroe Ave: Leathers Lisa to Eder Brothers Ltd; $74,656
8319 Monroe Ave: Leathers Lisa to Eder Brothers Ltd; $74,656
Symmes Township
11744 Hickory Run Ct: Charlson Wendy S to Cooper Jennifer L; $580,000
11905 Millstone Ct: Samy Carrie M to Guthridge Andrew Spencer & Amanda Lorraine; $787,000
11978 Foxgate Wy: Bladh Glenn S & Carol T to Blair Jessica & Thomas Lucas; $500,000
8484 Calumet Wy: Johnson Jerry L to Chinthamalla Kavitha &; $695,000
9084 Link Rd: Ayer Scott M to Home Equity Corp; $250,000
9218 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Strine Andrew C & Marissa B Strine; $1,533,811
9774 Farmstead Dr: Bennett Scott & Pamela to Buck Kevan C Tr & Susan D Buck Tr; $899,000
West Price Hill
1039 Benz Ave: White Angela@3 to Peters Scott & Abigail; $146,000
1116 Seton Ave: Stocker Milissa L & Michael L to Fourth World Capital LLC; $96,000
1172 Overlook Ave: Gerred Don A & Lori D to Adams Misty & Kevin Lyons; $230,000
1790 Ashbrook Dr: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $105,000
4045 Vinedale Ave: Cates Amanda to Betsch Melissa & Sean Roar; $160,000
4115 Weber Ln: Tibtani Rawda to Patterson Jacob & Najwa Tibtani; $135,000
4307 Ridgeview Ave: Abe Kathleen M to Boone Montel; $209,000
4544 Midland Ave: Cannon Balls LLC to Carrizales Phillip E & Judith Ann; $86,000
4751 Dale Ave: Caudill Amanda to Theders Zachary; $146,000
946 Sunset Ave: Wright James K Iii to Nationstar Mortgage LLC; $62,456
Westwood
2341 Nicholson Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez &; $79,000
2730 Morningridge Dr: Mcdonough Mary L to Faye Modou & Therese Guignane Ngom; $280,000
2799 Queenswood Dr: Colbert Jennifer to Cook Nefree; $200,000
2978 Wardall Ave: Drescher Joseph R & Martha K to Bobtodd LLC; $137,500
3044 Worthington Ave: Ij Holdings LLC to Jones Sr Charles E; $138,000
3054 Mchenry Ave: All Phase Construction Property Management LLC to Ygv Holdings LLC; $122,000
3061 Hull Ave: Fisher Joshua L to Atmaca Asset Management LLC; $172,000
3072 West Tower Ave: Cravens Mark & Teresa to Mahan Judith R; $238,775
3337 Gerold Dr: Habibna Hademin to Walton Marla; $155,000
3414 Bighorn Ct: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Upadhyay Arun & Varun Mohan; $106,000
3599 Schwartze Ave: Bodhi Tree Rei LLC to Quiroga Proz Horacio Ruben &; $300,000
Whitewater Township
10301 State Route 128: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Jacob Steve; $50,000
4175 State Route 128: Gsc Properties LLC to Odd Partners LLC; $485,000
Harrison Ave: Delore Company Inc to Vonrissen Matthew; $15,000
Woodlawn
327 Princess Ct: Woodard Brandon M & Christen to Williams Pamela D; $225,000
Wyoming
1018 Crosley Ave: Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai to Li Yaping & Jian Qin; $275,000
1119-1121 Burns Ave: Oliver Lola to Weaver Morriah G; $142,000
1513 Park Ave: Schlachta Stephen to Richman Barbara; $109,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
22 Maplewood Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Christina and Dustin Baird; $253,000
7669 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Julie Chapman; $409,000
Bellevue
145 Ross Ave.: LLWW Properties, LLC to Tune Row Properties, LLC and DHC Properties, LLC; $205,000
203 Glazier Ave.: Katheryn Amann and Mark Prigge to Kelsey Kloentrup and Dane Griffith; $390,000
235 Van Voast Ave.: Andrea and Mark Betram to Madison Betram and Avery Henry; $289,000
67 Geiger Ave.: Julie and Christopher Dupont to Charlotte and David Kalfas; $250,000
Bromley
11 Lake St.: Claude Dotson to Cottonwood Services, Inc.; $48,000
14 Boone St.: Laura and Wesley Kidwell to Burnett Group, LLC; $57,000
Burlington
4550 Elderberry Court: Lisa and Timothy Arlinghaus to Lillian and Bradley Carpenter; $485,000
6432 Lantern Way: Hannah and Kodi Moen to Yelana Wels; $315,000
7648 Falls Creek Way: Stephanie and Jamie Masters to Karen Fletcher; $275,000
Cold Spring
32 Brightwood Drive: Patricia Burnett to Diane Kaiser; $335,000
Covington
1112 Pike St.: 1112 Pike, LLC to Sundeep Bajwa; $285,000
1251 W. Pike St.: Francys and Jeffrey Osborne to Marcel Corcega; $250,000
1415 Kavanugh St.: Ronald Reckers to ZBPG, LLC; $85,000
1415 Kavanugh St.: ZBPG, LLC to Hometown Management, LLC; $95,000
1530 Holman Ave.: TPM Capital, LLC to Sunil Ketty; $307,000
2362 Lucca Way: Lindsey and Sam Heigerick to Megan and Matthew Hoke; $475,000
2715 James Ave.: Randall Robison to David Taylor and Jake Taylor; $233,000
3114 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Derek Posey; $364,000
313 W. 7th St.: Sara Mirus to JPC Ventures, Inc.; $150,000
3158 Clifford Ave.: Cynthia DeAngelis to Danielle Cunha; $245,000
3310 Emerson Ave.: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Jean Voet; $145,000
3602 Mills Road: Patricia and Lawrence Niece to April and Lawrence Niece; $140,000
417 S. Linden Ave.: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Jacob Swanson; $198,000
9174 Blueridge Drive: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Austin Hardison; $170,000
Crescent Springs
2117 Clareglen Drive, unit 204: Anita Dickman to Cindy DeAngelis; $185,000
2542 Elyria Court, unit 16-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sergey Dudukin; $286,500
2544 Elyria Court, unit 16-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Julio Casab; $276,000
2546 Elyria Court, unit 16-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mary Sawyer and Marvin Sawyer; $322,000
Crestview Hills
2713 Claiborne Court: Mary and Antonio Iemmola to Mary Valencia and Burton Powers; $350,000
549 Centre View Boulevard: Yesenia and William Nagy to JGH Properties, LLC; $250,000
Dayton
302 McKinney St.: Andrriena Flores and Clay Stevens to Joseph Tucker; $144,500
425 6th Ave.: Eileen Burke to Joseph Tucker; $110,000
928 6th Ave.: Hammerhead Homes, LLC to Lauren and Brandon Vollette; $166,000
930 Maple Ave.: Samantha Hobbs to ZD, LLC; $67,000
Edgewood
434 Shannon Drive: Sarah Nestheide to Meghan Dooling; $270,000
Elsmere
222 Caldwell Drive: Charlene Anderson to Christopher Henderson; $183,000
Erlanger
202 Division St.: Bailey and Andrew Crowder to Stephanie Ritchie; $186,500
3390 Starboard Circle: Brandon Kinsman to Ashley Neubauer; $169,000
3510 Home St.: Andrea and Kyle Clos to Maria and James Godomski; $205,000
3910 Lloyd Ave.: Ellen and Joseph Collett to NOBS Properties, LLC; $275,000
427 Ridgeview Drive: Lacie and Kevin Poinsett to James Brazeal; $228,000
Florence
112, 114 Sanders Drive: Betty Cross and Melinda Cross-Nau to Haley Bryan and Sidney Armstrong; $220,000
154 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 608: Becky and Marlon Mays to Melissa Noel and Lucas Kidwell; $169,000
1608 Ashley Court, unit 25-304: Teresa and Rick Burton to Diana Belleau; $247,500
17 Woodland Ave.: Julia Duncan to Maria and Isreal Meija; $190,000
2697 Hilltop Court: Trisha and Kenneth Fountain to Rebecca and Oscar Brito; $365,000
27 Burk Ave.: Courtney Houston to Colleen and Dennis Abell; $230,000
40 Red Clover Court: Alexa Newton and Donald Newton to Katherine and Christopher Crawford; $360,000
4040 Calvert Court, unit 65-302: Charles Hendrix Jr. to Lauren Kendall and Korie Yelton; $203,000
600 Friars Lane, unit 7: Yvonne and Luz Ibanez to Molly and Kevin Jones; $160,000
6711 Curtis Way: Leighann and Justin Fiser to Chloe and Jeremiah Knisley; $140,000
7048 Manderly Drive: Martha Martin to Stamp Estates, LLC; $155,000
7808 Foundation Drive, unit 207: Lakeside Development, LLC to Tobaire, LLC; $70,000
Fort Mitchell
7 Burdsall Ave.: Amy Sullivan and John Martin to Chen Properties, LLC; $275,000
Fort Thomas
10 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Krion Capital, LLC to Valerie and Jason Beck; $228,000
120 Brentwood Place: Real Equity OH, LLC to EFGH Homes, LLC; $100,000
120 Brentwood Place: Shirley and David Klingenberg to Real Equity OH, LLC; $89,000
18 Tower Hill Road: Catherine and Alexander Alleshouse to Green Girl Garden, LLC; $180,000
27 Stacy Lane: Deborah and David Craft to Laura and Matthew Edgar; $320,000
32 Eagle View Lane: Peggy Cook to Amy Gates; $148,000
575 Water Works Road: Brandi Harris to Stallion Investments, LLC; $160,000
Fort Wright
14 Edna Lane: Matthew Haskamp to Randi Laws and Jack Denham; $290,000
1927 Mount Vernon Drive: Landes Rigby to Trenton Willoughby; $348,000
508 Bunker Court: Joan and Val Dolwick to Lindsay and Ryan Brown; $360,000
518 Kluemper Court: Cynthia Lamb to Gail Taylor; $344,000
Hebron
1425 Dominion Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jodi and Andrew Price; $421,000
1505 Marietta Drive: Laura Smith and Taylor Pesha to Brenda Edmonds and Chapman Logsdon; $329,000
1706 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Elizabeth Mueller and Tyler Henry; $496,000
2208 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Melanie Saunders and David Losoncy; $575,000
2240 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nora Mokelo and Kass Kasandji; $397,000
2359 Bethlehem Lane: Carrie and Dustin Hopp to Heather and Ismail Altundag; $300,000
2577 Berwood Lane: Steven Osuna to Thi Doan and Van Nguyen; $255,000
2916 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Shelly; $583,000
2951 Limaburg Road: Carol and Roy Wade to Mary and Dennis Story; $64,500
4375 River Road: 31 Girard Place, LLC to Shannon Solutions, LLC; $480,000
Highland Heights
25 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 10: Diane Kaiser to Emilee Blanchet and Elliott Brazell; $180,000
Independence
1054 Oakgrove Court, unit 3: Beverly Blackaby, Becky and Robert Gunyon and James Kidd to Dakota Kidd; $138,000
1289 Trenton Court: McKenzie and Steve Campbell to Michael Martinez; $250,000
6470 Heathbrook Court: The Drees Company to Suzanne and Chad Neace; $370,000
66 Nicole Drive: Michelle Reed to Kimberly Middleton; $250,000
9696 Cloveridge Drive: Jessica and Garrett Bates to Jasmine and Austin Stacy; $330,000
Ludlow
147 Montclair Ave.: Tracey and Steve Hutson to Benjamin Hoskins, LLC; $255,000
409 Hooper St.: Nimbus Capital, LLC to Stephanie Granger; $105,000
451 Highway Ave.: Sara Goetz and Joey Ferreri to Zachary Wehrman; $185,000
Newport
24 W. 7th St.: Columbia Citadel, LLC to Brooke Warenhuffman; $347,000
902 Isabella St.: Bellevue, LLC to Olivia Smith; $285,000
928 Orchard St.: Jerry Newberry to Sarah Lanman and Keith Maddox; $55,000
Sivler Grove
211 4th St.: Emily and Jonathan Smith to Michael Singer; $212,500
Southgate
3809 Bear Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary and Jack Ogg; $860,500
Taylor Mill
4700 Winston Ave.: Lisa and Michael McClane to Dynamic Properties Group, LLC; $150,000
Union
10842 Secretariat Run: Patricia and James Maurer to Laura and Brandon Gorman; $465,000
1204 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Linda and Charles Kopp; $564,500
13018 Borel Court: Katrina and Seaan DeGrane to Caitlin and Michael Trella; $650,000
1504 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Linda and John Becker; $633,000
2001 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Deborah and Jay Arlinghaus; $366,000
2108 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Pamela and Perry Jones; $538,000
3404 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mei Lan Quan and John Battaglia Jr.; $488,500
3829 Sonata Drive: Laura and Brandon Gorman to Jessica and Eric MacDonald; $415,000
4704 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Susan and Christopher Courter; $546,500
5136 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Roberts and Hunter Jacobs; $329,500
7016 O'Connell Place: Veronika and Kyle Toupin to Sonny Guiterez; $475,000
811 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Brandon Jansen; $400,000
971 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Pamela Zeff; $490,000
Verona
14138 US Highway 42: Carole and Edward Arkenu II and Krysia and Edward Arkenu III to Lauren and Jeffrey Overstreet; $665,000
15619 Lebannon Crittenden Road: Misty and Omer Champion II to Tricia and Michael Schneider; $577,500
Walton
11015 Banklick Road: Charlotte Thompson to Rocky Point Homes, LLC; $100,000
12629 Huey Lane: Meredith Easton to Casey and Josh Bice; $550,000
633 Radnor Lane: Lorraine Kane to Stephanie and Anthony Evans Jr.; $240,000
Wilder
503 Telescope View, unit 103: Maureen Hale to Ethan Kidd and James Kidd Jr.; $175,000
