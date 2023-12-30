$1.533 million Symmes Township home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1040 Bruce Ave: Mcfarland Deborah & Michael Groll to Mcfarland Andrew W; $170,000

1116 Whitepine Ct: Doerger Jerome D to Lord Real Estate LLC; $275,000

1187 Linden Hill Ln: Traditions Linden Hill LLC to Ward Jerry A & Jacqueline K Ward; $965,345

1587 Pinebluff Ln: Gulbrandsen Jeffrey R & Cecilia B to Percer Benjamin D; $290,000

1594 Cohasset Dr: Mak Management Corporation to Nichols Richard L & Pamela L; $210,000

1647 Rockhurst Ln: Kline Kathleen to Woodland Realty LLC; $190,000

2108 Harcourt Dr: Veerapaneni Narendra B & Hema Kamthamneni to Schroeder Mark & Nikki Schroeder; $635,000

6001 Orchard Dr: Rabiner-oligee Elizabeth & Christopher R Oligee to Heeb Alyssa; $330,000

6885 Burhaven Ln: Martinez Teresa & Randy to Goeglein Kyle T & Jacqueline G Evans; $440,000

6956 Old Chapel Dr: Cedarhill Home Improvement LLC to Ingram Jacob D & Jillian V Ingram; $429,000

7180 Anderson Woods Dr: Murdock Robert A & Patricia M to Gruber Brittany & William Gruber; $512,000

7808 Outlookridge Ln: Zinn Duerk & Stephanie B to Lynch Justin & Molly Lynch; $540,000

7863 Heatherglen Dr: Choi Jong & Gustavo Avina Arellano to Retana Rodrigo; $395,000

7936 Eglington Ct: Bell Lindsay E & Zach Gholson to Eldridge Clinton Wyatt &; $299,900

8131 Hopper Rd: Handley Jeffrey R & Elizabeth N to Schank II Kurt L; $299,900

8288 Northport Dr: Mason Mark & Karen K to Larkins Ventures LLC; $198,988

8303 Tidewater Ct: Tru Life Development LLC to Sharp Jason Robert & Jessica Lynn Cipollone; $485,000

Avondale

986 Cleveland Ave: Goode Lenard to Whyf Technolgy LLC; $60,000

Blue Ash

10245 Kerrianna Dr: Bowman Georgia to Claysys Homes Two LLC; $320,000

10867 Wengate Ln: Mccloud Crystal Dawn & Jessica L to Shabalkin Andrey & Elena Shabalkina; $325,000

5102 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Pearson Doug & Sue; $1,031,942

9900 Timbers Dr: Brusilovsky Michael & Irina Kleinerman to Hill Jacob H & Hyerim C Hill; $300,000

Parkview Dr: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ibrahlm Jacqueline; $767,051

Parkview Dr: Wp Summit Park LLC to Silverman Dustin Aaron & Margaret Kathleen Silverm; $721,528

Bond Hill

1321 Ryland Ave: Vb Two LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $150,000

1904 Dalewood Pl: Crawford Marcus to Gooch Mark L & David Schuler; $54,800

4804 Matlock Ave: Hogan Charles Jr to Abusnaineh Abdallah; $251,000

4923 Paddock Rd: Bite The Bullet LLC to Chic Expressions Salon LLC; $138,900

Carthage

123 Sixty-eighth St: Henderlight Brian to Young Hayward L Jr; $15,000

215 Seventieth St: Mohammadi Khosrow Tr & Zahra Heidari Tr to Velasquez Morales Alfonso E; $130,000

Cheviot

3631 Mozart Ave: Oetzel Andrew F to Bodenstein Mark Ray; $241,000

4213 Applegate Ave: Hammersmith James G to Lingsch Noah & Bethaney Jean Lingsch; $235,000

4273 Grotto Ct: Gpd Real Estate LLC to Khannoussi Adbellah El; $225,000

Cleves

158 Edgefield Dr: Combs Jason P & Teresa A to Keyes Zachary & Michelle Keyes; $525,000

Colerain Township

10115 Pottinger Rd: Hamill Elizabeth to Lakeview Loan Seervicing LLC; $159,500

12054 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Folden Sr Steven P & Lois F Folden; $405,900

2511 Arroka Dr: Knippenberg Theodore James & Karen E to Briscoe Larissa; $180,000

2923 Michaels Run Dr: Tidd Kristi L Tr to Oli Benita; $275,000

3338 Deshler Dr: Haggard James J & Terry L to Medina Mary Jane; $122,000

3348 Hidden Creek Dr: Brown Jade K to Johnson Brown Ainslee; $145,000

3371 Lindsay Ln: Seim Michelle S to Pike Kirk; $179,900

3707 Vernier Dr: Sherman Kevin D to Aproject LLC; $110,000

3709 Hermes Dr: Foster David S & Julia A to Brinkman Zachary Charles &; $220,000

3970 Hanley Rd: Hickey Kathryn M Trustee to Krommer Julie M; $355,000

5457 Day Rd: Bennett Luke A & Kelly M to Sanchez Gerardo Correa & Miriam C Desanchez; $670,000

5644 Springdale Rd: Kramer Mark to Fears Marisa; $178,000

6647 Schweitzerhoff Rd: Huff Jason A to Hannon Luke & Cassidy Young; $205,000

6707 Cheviot Rd: Dempster James to Simpson Michele M @ 3; $219,900

7631 Cheviot Rd: Computerease Realty LLC to Delaet Enterprises LLC; $840,000

7979 Althaus Rd: Bailey Jennifer & Robert J Bailey II to Hare James C & Anna; $180,000

8241 Georgianna Dr: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2019 D to Guan Xiaoqun; $78,000

8324 Haskell Dr: Wilson Lloydelle to Kalamaras Stylianos; $115,000

8875 Planet Dr: Kj Homes By Kimberly LLC to Mcguire Bianca; $204,000

9233 Axminster Dr: Daniel Timothy J to Hunter Kyle M; $165,000

9523 Haddington Ct: Winn Thiel Stacey to Matarazzo Donald; $72,000

9544 Pippin Rd: Reckelhoff Ken to Carbajel Adolfo Martinez &; $113,000

9640 Crosley Farm Dr: Inderhees Scott to Denson Raven T; $158,000

9998 Weatherly Ct: Kunze Chad Michael to Pivan Mark K & Rachel A Pivan; $355,000

College Hill

5917 Piqua Ave: Working In Neighborhoods to Collins Jamille D; $240,000

6246 Collegevue Pl: Williams Cathy S to Guan Xiaoqun; $106,000

Columbia Township

6644 Murray Ave: Bollinger Timothy Alan & Timothy A to Sprague Miranda; $215,000

6906 Roe St: Light Homes LLC to Arcuri Nicholas & Rachel Arcuri; $550,000

7006 Cambridge Ave: Wimmert Kelly A to Woods Robert J & Loretta D Woods; $237,500

Columbia Tusculum

3435 Golden Ave: Stava Joel & Debra to Hoffar Mary Lou; $363,000

4227 Eastern Ave: Azzulu & Co LLC to Mcdonald Joann; $92,500

Crosby Township

9818 State Route 128: Toepfert Andrew S to Skerrett Jennitta J; $149,000

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

24 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Hines Heather Nicole; $364,005

25 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Karn Isaac William & Kelvin Joel Rivera Ledee; $321,625

7354 Blue Ash Rd: Chandler Elizabeth F to Madireddy Homes LLC; $100,000

Delhi Township

1136 Hickok Ln: Schneider Group Rai to Kentrup Justin Henry; $230,000

1266 Heather Rdg: The Dress Company to Gay Melonie Antonia Lashrae & Edward R Gay; $672,342

184 Spyglass Ct: Shepherd Travis & Hollis Conners to Yocum Emma & Jacob Yocum; $270,000

4311 Cloverhill Te: Hollenback Abraham M to Aspero Thomas; $210,000

482 Wilke Dr: Barber Susan E & Alan James Jr to Carr Greyson; $172,000

5141 Orangelawn Dr: Lubbe Ronald J & Alice A to Beckstedt Evan D & Erin L; $140,000

5399 Whitmore Dr: Smith Patrick R to Mark David W; $175,000

540 Morrvue Dr: Keane Tevis Kroth & Jonathan to Kilgore Sydney L & William Tyler Carter; $232,500

5414 Cleander Dr: Haynes Arnold L & Therese L to Castro David; $255,000

607 Libbejo Dr: Clemons Connie & William G Hammond to Clemons Connie; $146,190

6190 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Healey Daniel J & Michelle R to Wergers Christina L & Steve G Wergers; $300,000

825 Neeb Rd: Siefke Betty Ann to Obrien Shannon M; $200,000

East Price Hill

334 Crestline Ave: Allen Linda L to 334 Crestline LLC; $50,000

448 Grand Ave: Diggs William J Ii to Bronson Business Capital LLC; $80,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Power Anne Boldue to Jiang Qi; $110,000

569 Torrence Ln: Schmuhl Frederick C to Berry Thomas & Brianne Briggs; $376,000

Elmwood Place

5626 Helen St: Sanctuary Holdings LLC to Noble Matthew Robert & Colleen; $140,000

5676 Prosser Ave: Kingery Daniel T to Greene Amelia D; $60,000

6210 Elmwood Ave: Ayer Scott M Tr to Hagage Daveed; $80,000

Evanston

2136 Madison Rd: Faiz Ghulam Fareed to Rice Alison Lynn; $403,000

3028 Obryon St: Ashford Homes LLC to Brugmann Samantha; $707,301

3523 Bevis Ave: Eger Thomas to Dksurette Properties LLC; $300,000

Forest Park

11431 Ramondi Pl: Hauck Donald R to Vargas Laura Maya; $148,200

11694 Hanover Rd: Kindo Glory to Patua Andre Kakenga & Henriette Ndomba; $255,500

1466 Lemontree Dr: Salcedo Christopher R & Anahi to Velazquez Garcia Luis Enrique; $243,500

876 Gretna Ln: Dfb Construstion LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $195,397

Golf Manor

6122 Hammel Ave: Bussa Bryant E & Sara T Stacy to Speyer Samuel & Samantha Devore; $245,000

6322 Graceland Ave: Jordan Properties & Investments LLC to Sellers Katherine A; $215,000

Green Township

1544 Gables Ct: Lancret Ninette to Bakayoko Djakaridja &; $217,000

2964 Werkridge Dr: Quick House Purchasers LLC to Doorvest Inc; $210,000

3008 Timberview Dr: Juelg Eric D & Jennifer L to Lammers Owen Patrick; $235,000

3056 Carroll Ave: Dissinger Lloyd to Dissinger Oksana; $140,000

3314 Emerald Lakes Dr: Obrien Shannon M to Kent Janet H & Richard G Dreyer; $167,000

3351 Starhaven Tl: Hubbard Julia E Tr to Reynolds Michelle & Michael Reynolds; $320,000

3370 Palmhill Ln: Senft Steven G & Elizabeth A to Mendez Morales Mauro Dionicio; $280,900

3376 Greencrest Ct: Cox Stephanie to Smith Cody & Adriana Elizabeth Lasita; $223,000

3779 Starlite Ct: Schaber Allan M & Loren Papin to Feldman Eavan; $252,000

3830 Reemelin Rd: Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Pahola Morales Lopez Adriana; $197,000

3968 Race Rd: 3968 Race Road LLC to Jones Brenda S; $25,000

4144 Angie Ct: Biddle Ruth J M to Piper Bradley; $266,000

4466 Homelawn Ave: Grosse Joseph P & Rebecca to Miller Christian & Erika Miller; $230,000

4592 Whispering Oak Tl: Baverman Marc E Trustee to Gibson Mark & Cathy Gibson; $565,000

5224 Cleves Warsaw Pk: King Joel T to Sterling Hannah F; $226,000

5433 Bluesky Dr: Mortimer Kaitlyn to Oser Daniel; $137,000

5463 Joey Te: Martin Sherri L to Endale Jiregna N; $235,000

5571 Lawrence Rd: Drach Joel P to Pastura Andrew; $185,000

5601 Samver Rd: Trotta Anthony J to Alt Ryan; $180,000

5750 Childs Ave: Wergers Steven George & Christina Lynn to Faulkner Alexander C & Christina Ann Faulkner; $260,500

5769 Spire Ridge Ct: Keller Don & Julie to Drouant Victoria; $252,000

5861 Cedaridge Dr: Metzner John & Tricia Carroll to Marshall Cameron S & Teresa N Cordell; $281,000

5957 Bridgetown Rd: Zorn Cheyenne to Hengehold Nathan Joseph; $200,000

6232 West Fork Rd: Dempster Thomas W & Nancy S to Dwyer Sr Daniel T Trustee; $360,000

6242 Eagles Lake Dr: Godfrey Scott Alan to Brown Albert F & Sandra L Brown; $220,000

6258 Elmhill Ct: Russell Jerry J to Rapien Andrea; $305,000

6560 Visitation Dr: Ellert Joann to Geers Thomas & Rita Geers; $305,250

6994 Hearne Rd: Janson Glen M & Kimi Lynn to Cleary Michael & Dan L Howell; $635,000

Wesselman Rd: Bohning John C & Jacqueline M to Enal Farms LLC; $15,000

Harrison

203 Hillside Ave: Lyness Cynthia A @3 to Mcclamroch Trevor & Madeline S Cook; $230,000

5 Mackie Ct: Roddy Brett & Kelci to Ake Caleb Dylan & Hannah Patricia Holscher; $277,500

Harrison Township

11101 Flora Rd: Staunton Thomas J & Martha L to Yamileth Construction LLC; $71,000

Hartwell

55 Parkway Ave: Surber William R to Surber Anna @3; $35,520

Hyde Park

2510 Grandin Rd: Gromada M Karen to 2510 Grandin Road LLC; $1,425,000

3515 Saybrook Ave: Fagin Adam B & Chelsea M Thomas to Merhaut Nicholas & Carole Sheridan; $425,000

3689 Traskwood Cr: Coffaro Michelle to Dversdall Julie E; $420,000

3706 Ashworth Dr: Thomas Douglas A to King Olivia Marie & Andrew Chapman Brower; $420,000

Indian Hill

7700 Blome Rd: Crall Jr Frederick V Trustee to Sharib Maureen E Tr; $565,000

8035 Indian Hill Rd: Geier Richard E to Lcnb National Bank; $837,679

8375 Carolines Tl: Bingaman Brenda K Tr to Kakar Kshitij & Angeli Chopra; $2,825,000

8805 Indian Hill Rd: Reis Deborah C Tr to Fattah Yasmin H & Hasan Fattah; $1,650,000

Kennedy Heights

3543 Amberacres Dr: Meadows Darryl Tr to Collord Phyllis K & James Clark Collord; $305,000

Lockland

614 Maple St: Us Cincy Wang Real Estate LLC to Robleros Concrete LLC; $143,000

Loveland

1113 Tuscarora Dr: Riggers Caiden Mathew & Leslie Lynn Sanders to Sanders Leslie Lynn; $49,885

242 Riva Ridge Ct: Wood David J & Ruth A to Myaka Japhes R & Stefka I Myaka; $475,000

5 Ridge Cr: Troutman Mary M @ 3 to West Samantha Diane & Charles Kenneth Pickrell; $210,000

510 Carrington Ln: Friedman Radell J Tr to Neal Raymond; $200,000

815 Glendon Dr: Batchelor Jay & Andrea to Combs Aiden Christopher; $165,000

Madeira

6058 Johnson St: Kunkel Gretchen A to Leu Silvia & George Leu; $405,000

7008 Mayfield Ave: Bossart Iii James H & Monica Michelle Birdsall to Clerc Xavier; $430,000

7291 Timberlane Dr: John Henry Homes Inc to Maxson Whitney B Tr; $1,047,398

7421 Juler Ave: Becker Susan E to Finley Jacob; $282,525

7520 Miami Ave: Stanford Sharon B to Stachowiez Anne M & Alan J Stachowicz; $430,000

Madisonville

4706 Winona Te: Parker Susan K & Eric Rowe to Farmer Linh & Joseph Farmer; $365,000

5210 Glenshade Ave: Lewis John to 5210 Glenshade Ave LLC; $123,000

6206 Prentice St: Larkins Ventures LLC to Flanagan Austin P & Marissa Dusek; $350,000

Mariemont

6601 Pleasant St: Arter Brent D & Sara J to Falkingham Lindsey A; $769,100

Miami Township

3621 Hazelnut Ct: Duwell Elizabeth J to Sullivan Patricia L; $205,000

7719 Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $57,660

8364 Courtier Ln: Drapp Marc R to Neville Donna & Richard; $460,000

Montgomery

10245 Kerrianna Dr: Bowman Georgia to Claysys Homes Two LLC; $320,000

11230 Acrewood Dr: Ross Tracy & James to Ostendorf Enterprises LLC; $400,000

5305 Cooper Rd: Honchell Sherri to Varghese Jinto & Asha Antony; $264,000

8651 Weller Rd: Garner Karen to John Henry Homes Inc; $210,000

Mount Adams

981 Paradrome St: Schultz Lauren E to Peters Graham; $230,000

Mount Airy

2234 Sweetbriar Ln: Rice Nancy S Tr Cynthia Heath Tr to Goetz Carol J; $267,000

5423 Cindy Ln: Henson Monica Lane to Wilson Landon J; $215,000

5523 Colerain Ave: Annallen LLC to Cebuana LLC; $260,000

5582 Goldenrod Dr: Napier Ronald to Rohrer Phylanthia & Michel Anthony Isome; $209,900

Mount Auburn

144 Dorsey St: Fleming Deborah A to Hess Emily & James Kellen Jenkins; $290,500

241 Gilman Ave: Prestige Investments LLC to Milford Capital Partners LLC; $230,000

321 Helen St: Kade Development Group LLC to Mcnamara Ryan & Han Gil Lee; $400,000

Mount Healthy

1444 Adams Rd: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $123,000

1491 Adams Rd: Shepherd Richard A to Shelton Kaylin E; $229,900

1533 Compton Rd: Mahlerwein Ronald L & Melodie to Ponder Melinda; $185,400

1743 Stevens Ave: Bn Home Owners LLC to Jones Yvonne Williams; $221,000

7505 Hamilton Ave: Holt Sharon Lee & Kenneth Peace to Mount Healthy Community Urban Redevelopment; $260,000

Mount Lookout

1285 Crestwood Ave: Kollin Phillip A Trustee to Decker Brooke & Joseph Decker; $633,000

3555 Kroger Ave: Graves Evan & Katelyn to Baglaenko Yurity & Anna Christina Phillips; $480,000

4758 Eastern Ave: The Gp Group Properties LLC to Temple Kimberli; $190,000

879 Zan Ct: Van Beveren Emily Anne & Gabriela to Butler Dines Katherine & Rahul Desai; $590,000

Mount Washington

5483 Hokel Ln: Beaird Three LLC to Borne Nicholas W & Srah A; $329,900

6238 Corbly Rd: Kooken Matthew B to Green Girl Home & Garden LLC; $180,000

6329 Cambridge Ave: Barnes Grant & Natalie to Kaba Dione R & Ousmane Kaba; $259,000

6632 Echo Ln: Barnett David Joe to Cefalu Jr George E & Madison Star Cefalu; $279,900

Newtown

7208 English Dr: Waddell Amy L to Sparks Karen; $172,000

North Avondale

720 Red Bud Ave: Cooper Gina M Tr to Vroom Ebow I & Tracy Agyemang; $542,000

North Bend

St Andrews Dr: Bross Ted L & Christine L to Smyth Mary Lynn Tr & Robert A Smyth Tr; $200,000

North College Hill

1294 Norman Ave: Osman Barbara to Fia Management Corp By George Goforth; $123,000

1543 Southridge Ln: Hughes Timothy to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $170,000

1824 Emerson Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Barnes Chandra; $210,000

7014 Clovernoll Dr: Howard Ronald E Jr & Heather M to Series Clovernoll 2 Tlg One LLC; $212,500

North Fairmount

1617 Sutter Ave: Galilee Baptist Church to Bryant Trenai; $20,000

3340 Cavanaugh Ave: Sfr3 020 LLC to Hilard Jr Delon; $18,000

Northside

1423 Chase Ave: Hutchinson Ryan to Shook Kaitlin & William Floyd; $410,000

1565 Springlawn Ave: Turner Daniel Wesley & Katherine Louise Noe to Thompson Allison L; $282,000

4241 Langland St: Buzek Kimberly Maurer & William Michael to Bhat Nimisha & Mark Weiss; $402,000

Norwood

1843 Cleveland Ave: 1961 Kinney Oh LLC to Yakobi Flips 13 LLC; $120,000

2028 Mills Ave: Bridges Kenneth R & Della L Hammond to Lydia's House Inc; $225,000

2253 Monroe Ave: Palun Stephen E to Ventura Builders Group LLC; $235,000

2624 Ida Ave: Overbey Katherine Anne to Johnston Camryn; $242,000

5639 Homer Ave: Hoaglund William R to Craftsman Properties LLC; $140,280

Oakley

0 Bach Ave: 3243 Bach Avenue LLC to Brown Dakota; $555,000

3106 Markbreit Ave: Ward Troy Anthony to Pukys Samantha M; $355,000

3462 Brotherton Rd: Koehler Pamela K to Eastside Real Estate Investment Group LLC; $191,000

4105 Sherel Ln: Prince Michael T & Kara E Gostisha to Rost Matthew & Jenna Stoffel; $415,000

Over-the-Rhine

1417 Main St: Ethridge Michael & Rian Beckham to Combs Jeremy & Amanda Gibbs; $269,000

Pleasant Ridge

3130 Parkview Ave: Day Deborah R to Suffrena Alaika; $295,000

5550 Bosworth Pl: Lavin Pelliccia Colleen & Casey to Clingner Brian & Felicia Raney; $242,000

Reading

109 Calico Ct: Lang Robert & James Lang to Nichols Josh & Amber Niederhelman; $225,000

198 East Crest Dr: Payne Robert L to Klare Charles & Toni Klare; $228,000

2629 Petworth Ct: Spiller Rodney E to Masten Cameron & Alyssa Nicole Masten; $292,000

Sayler Park

6175 Hillside Ave: Reed Rebecca L @(3) to Cipriani Phillip J & Lynn E; $6,000

Sharonville

10671 Lemarie Dr: Eagan Emily Lyn to Ritz Jeremy & Elizabeth Ritz; $220,000

10844 Willfleet Dr: Carroll Stella L to Smith Kevin & Ronda; $274,900

11525 Chester Rd: 11525 Chester Road Inc to Jenp Properties LLC; $500,000

11807 Enterprise Ave: Rudd Michael D Tr to Rudd Equipment Company Inc; $6,000,000

4194 Beavercreek Cr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Scott Gabriel & Alendria; $186,000

Silverton

3760 Thornton Dr: Lc Properties Of Cincinnati LLC to Madden Amy; $277,000

6826 Elwynne Dr: Cooke Brian & Jennifer to Erny John K; $300,000

South Fairmount

1945 Horton St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000

1958 Horton St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000

2084 Queen City Ave: Evans Alondra M to The Phillip Mccalister Group LLC; $50,121

2426 Hillenbrand Ave: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000

2441 White St: Wood Glen C Tr to Jansen Mark H & Kimberly Leisure Jansen; $130,000

Spring Grove Village

536 Epworth Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $119,000

Springdale

603 Smiley Ave: Sanders Ryan & Annie Nicole to Gutierrez Ortiz Luis E & Carina Gonzalez Velasquez; $225,000

737 Smiley Ave: Back Milton Bradley @3 to Escalante Bartolon Yony Mayco @ 4; $225,000

Springfield Township

10379 Burlington Rd: Harrington Gregory to Dlv Construction Inc; $101,500

1064 Garnoa Dr: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Lopez Noe Martinez; $145,000

10728 Stargate Ln: Seperghan Banipal Koril & Angela M to Leisure Amy; $325,000

1121 Meadowind Ct: Donohue Thomas P to Chaffin Margaret E; $235,000

12 Staburn Ave: Montgomery Street Homes LLC to Pettus Shawna Nicole; $135,500

1272 Frost Ct: Smith Alecia to Patton Lois N; $185,000

1318 Biloxi Dr: Fields Kenneth A & Kelly M to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $175,000

1721 Acreview Dr: Evers John T & Denise M to Alexander Kimberly Michelle & Shaun Alexander; $220,000

2058 Sevenhills Dr: Lambert Shirley A to Egan Cody J & Caitlyn Nichole Egan; $140,000

707 Doepke Ln: Td Premier Properties LLC to Hopkins Suzy J Tr; $462,350

7359 Estate Ct: Schroer Michael B Tr to Mccomas Cruz Raymond & Meagan Elizabeth Schroeer; $123,750

868 Sabino Ct: Fairlylocal Partners LLC to Lu Emery @ 4; $255,000

9304 Long Ln: Rogers Bettie P Tr to Dubya Dee Investments LLC; $210,000

St. Bernard

212 Church St: Nassar Osama to Mcdonald Charlotte & Kyle Crisp; $194,000

305 Bank Ave: Horn James Wesley & Patricia A Kleine to Horn James Wesley; $34,945

4219 Zetta Ave: Farmer Carolyn S to Wang Guangting & Yingyu Wu; $249,900

Sycamore Township

10917 Brookgreen Ct: Farr Robert M & Olivia T to Kulkarni Aniiruddha & Prachi Kulkarni; $265,000

11992 Fourth Ave: Schatzel Julie to Rx Capital LLC; $138,000

11996 Fourth Ave: Schatzel Julie to Rx Capital LLC; $138,000

4047 Belfast Ave: Lamping Richard R & Trinity S to Martin Brannen Alec & Shelby Faith Martin; $229,000

4551 Lamont Ave: Drest Properties LLC to Southfield Properties LLC; $110,000

7715 Alhambra Ct: Colegrove Dumeta J & Jon E to Biernat Kirsten M; $320,500

8315 Monroe Ave: Leathers Lisa to Eder Brothers Ltd; $74,656

8319 Monroe Ave: Leathers Lisa to Eder Brothers Ltd; $74,656

Symmes Township

11744 Hickory Run Ct: Charlson Wendy S to Cooper Jennifer L; $580,000

11905 Millstone Ct: Samy Carrie M to Guthridge Andrew Spencer & Amanda Lorraine; $787,000

11978 Foxgate Wy: Bladh Glenn S & Carol T to Blair Jessica & Thomas Lucas; $500,000

8484 Calumet Wy: Johnson Jerry L to Chinthamalla Kavitha &; $695,000

9084 Link Rd: Ayer Scott M to Home Equity Corp; $250,000

9218 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Strine Andrew C & Marissa B Strine; $1,533,811

9774 Farmstead Dr: Bennett Scott & Pamela to Buck Kevan C Tr & Susan D Buck Tr; $899,000

Link Rd: Ayer Scott M to Home Equity Corp; $250,000

West Price Hill

1039 Benz Ave: White Angela@3 to Peters Scott & Abigail; $146,000

1116 Seton Ave: Stocker Milissa L & Michael L to Fourth World Capital LLC; $96,000

1172 Overlook Ave: Gerred Don A & Lori D to Adams Misty & Kevin Lyons; $230,000

1790 Ashbrook Dr: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $105,000

4045 Vinedale Ave: Cates Amanda to Betsch Melissa & Sean Roar; $160,000

4115 Weber Ln: Tibtani Rawda to Patterson Jacob & Najwa Tibtani; $135,000

4307 Ridgeview Ave: Abe Kathleen M to Boone Montel; $209,000

4544 Midland Ave: Cannon Balls LLC to Carrizales Phillip E & Judith Ann; $86,000

4751 Dale Ave: Caudill Amanda to Theders Zachary; $146,000

946 Sunset Ave: Wright James K Iii to Nationstar Mortgage LLC; $62,456

Westwood

2341 Nicholson Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez &; $79,000

2730 Morningridge Dr: Mcdonough Mary L to Faye Modou & Therese Guignane Ngom; $280,000

2799 Queenswood Dr: Colbert Jennifer to Cook Nefree; $200,000

2978 Wardall Ave: Drescher Joseph R & Martha K to Bobtodd LLC; $137,500

3044 Worthington Ave: Ij Holdings LLC to Jones Sr Charles E; $138,000

3054 Mchenry Ave: All Phase Construction Property Management LLC to Ygv Holdings LLC; $122,000

3061 Hull Ave: Fisher Joshua L to Atmaca Asset Management LLC; $172,000

3072 West Tower Ave: Cravens Mark & Teresa to Mahan Judith R; $238,775

3337 Gerold Dr: Habibna Hademin to Walton Marla; $155,000

3414 Bighorn Ct: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Upadhyay Arun & Varun Mohan; $106,000

3599 Schwartze Ave: Bodhi Tree Rei LLC to Quiroga Proz Horacio Ruben &; $300,000

Whitewater Township

10301 State Route 128: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Jacob Steve; $50,000

4175 State Route 128: Gsc Properties LLC to Odd Partners LLC; $485,000

Hamilton Cleves Rd: Landers Thomas E & B Kay to Jacob Steve; $50,000

Harrison Ave: Delore Company Inc to Vonrissen Matthew; $15,000

Woodlawn

327 Princess Ct: Woodard Brandon M & Christen to Williams Pamela D; $225,000

Wyoming

1018 Crosley Ave: Nguyen Thomas & Christina Thai to Li Yaping & Jian Qin; $275,000

1119-1121 Burns Ave: Oliver Lola to Weaver Morriah G; $142,000

1513 Park Ave: Schlachta Stephen to Richman Barbara; $109,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

22 Maplewood Court: Rebecca and James Mirick to Christina and Dustin Baird; $253,000

7669 Devonshire Drive, unit 30-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Julie Chapman; $409,000

Bellevue

145 Ross Ave.: LLWW Properties, LLC to Tune Row Properties, LLC and DHC Properties, LLC; $205,000

203 Glazier Ave.: Katheryn Amann and Mark Prigge to Kelsey Kloentrup and Dane Griffith; $390,000

235 Van Voast Ave.: Andrea and Mark Betram to Madison Betram and Avery Henry; $289,000

67 Geiger Ave.: Julie and Christopher Dupont to Charlotte and David Kalfas; $250,000

Bromley

11 Lake St.: Claude Dotson to Cottonwood Services, Inc.; $48,000

14 Boone St.: Laura and Wesley Kidwell to Burnett Group, LLC; $57,000

Burlington

4550 Elderberry Court: Lisa and Timothy Arlinghaus to Lillian and Bradley Carpenter; $485,000

6432 Lantern Way: Hannah and Kodi Moen to Yelana Wels; $315,000

7648 Falls Creek Way: Stephanie and Jamie Masters to Karen Fletcher; $275,000

Cold Spring

32 Brightwood Drive: Patricia Burnett to Diane Kaiser; $335,000

Covington

1112 Pike St.: 1112 Pike, LLC to Sundeep Bajwa; $285,000

1251 W. Pike St.: Francys and Jeffrey Osborne to Marcel Corcega; $250,000

1415 Kavanugh St.: Ronald Reckers to ZBPG, LLC; $85,000

1415 Kavanugh St.: ZBPG, LLC to Hometown Management, LLC; $95,000

1530 Holman Ave.: TPM Capital, LLC to Sunil Ketty; $307,000

2362 Lucca Way: Lindsey and Sam Heigerick to Megan and Matthew Hoke; $475,000

2715 James Ave.: Randall Robison to David Taylor and Jake Taylor; $233,000

3114 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Derek Posey; $364,000

313 W. 7th St.: Sara Mirus to JPC Ventures, Inc.; $150,000

3158 Clifford Ave.: Cynthia DeAngelis to Danielle Cunha; $245,000

3310 Emerson Ave.: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Jean Voet; $145,000

3602 Mills Road: Patricia and Lawrence Niece to April and Lawrence Niece; $140,000

417 S. Linden Ave.: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Jacob Swanson; $198,000

9174 Blueridge Drive: L.E.S. Real Estate, LLC to Austin Hardison; $170,000

Crescent Springs

2117 Clareglen Drive, unit 204: Anita Dickman to Cindy DeAngelis; $185,000

2542 Elyria Court, unit 16-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sergey Dudukin; $286,500

2544 Elyria Court, unit 16-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Julio Casab; $276,000

2546 Elyria Court, unit 16-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Mary Sawyer and Marvin Sawyer; $322,000

Crestview Hills

2713 Claiborne Court: Mary and Antonio Iemmola to Mary Valencia and Burton Powers; $350,000

549 Centre View Boulevard: Yesenia and William Nagy to JGH Properties, LLC; $250,000

Dayton

302 McKinney St.: Andrriena Flores and Clay Stevens to Joseph Tucker; $144,500

425 6th Ave.: Eileen Burke to Joseph Tucker; $110,000

928 6th Ave.: Hammerhead Homes, LLC to Lauren and Brandon Vollette; $166,000

930 Maple Ave.: Samantha Hobbs to ZD, LLC; $67,000

Edgewood

434 Shannon Drive: Sarah Nestheide to Meghan Dooling; $270,000

Elsmere

222 Caldwell Drive: Charlene Anderson to Christopher Henderson; $183,000

Erlanger

202 Division St.: Bailey and Andrew Crowder to Stephanie Ritchie; $186,500

3390 Starboard Circle: Brandon Kinsman to Ashley Neubauer; $169,000

3510 Home St.: Andrea and Kyle Clos to Maria and James Godomski; $205,000

3910 Lloyd Ave.: Ellen and Joseph Collett to NOBS Properties, LLC; $275,000

427 Ridgeview Drive: Lacie and Kevin Poinsett to James Brazeal; $228,000

Florence

112, 114 Sanders Drive: Betty Cross and Melinda Cross-Nau to Haley Bryan and Sidney Armstrong; $220,000

154 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 608: Becky and Marlon Mays to Melissa Noel and Lucas Kidwell; $169,000

1608 Ashley Court, unit 25-304: Teresa and Rick Burton to Diana Belleau; $247,500

17 Woodland Ave.: Julia Duncan to Maria and Isreal Meija; $190,000

2697 Hilltop Court: Trisha and Kenneth Fountain to Rebecca and Oscar Brito; $365,000

27 Burk Ave.: Courtney Houston to Colleen and Dennis Abell; $230,000

40 Red Clover Court: Alexa Newton and Donald Newton to Katherine and Christopher Crawford; $360,000

4040 Calvert Court, unit 65-302: Charles Hendrix Jr. to Lauren Kendall and Korie Yelton; $203,000

600 Friars Lane, unit 7: Yvonne and Luz Ibanez to Molly and Kevin Jones; $160,000

6711 Curtis Way: Leighann and Justin Fiser to Chloe and Jeremiah Knisley; $140,000

7048 Manderly Drive: Martha Martin to Stamp Estates, LLC; $155,000

7808 Foundation Drive, unit 207: Lakeside Development, LLC to Tobaire, LLC; $70,000

Fort Mitchell

7 Burdsall Ave.: Amy Sullivan and John Martin to Chen Properties, LLC; $275,000

Fort Thomas

10 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Krion Capital, LLC to Valerie and Jason Beck; $228,000

120 Brentwood Place: Real Equity OH, LLC to EFGH Homes, LLC; $100,000

120 Brentwood Place: Shirley and David Klingenberg to Real Equity OH, LLC; $89,000

18 Tower Hill Road: Catherine and Alexander Alleshouse to Green Girl Garden, LLC; $180,000

27 Stacy Lane: Deborah and David Craft to Laura and Matthew Edgar; $320,000

32 Eagle View Lane: Peggy Cook to Amy Gates; $148,000

575 Water Works Road: Brandi Harris to Stallion Investments, LLC; $160,000

Fort Wright

14 Edna Lane: Matthew Haskamp to Randi Laws and Jack Denham; $290,000

1927 Mount Vernon Drive: Landes Rigby to Trenton Willoughby; $348,000

508 Bunker Court: Joan and Val Dolwick to Lindsay and Ryan Brown; $360,000

518 Kluemper Court: Cynthia Lamb to Gail Taylor; $344,000

Hebron

1425 Dominion Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jodi and Andrew Price; $421,000

1505 Marietta Drive: Laura Smith and Taylor Pesha to Brenda Edmonds and Chapman Logsdon; $329,000

1706 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Elizabeth Mueller and Tyler Henry; $496,000

2208 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Melanie Saunders and David Losoncy; $575,000

2240 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nora Mokelo and Kass Kasandji; $397,000

2359 Bethlehem Lane: Carrie and Dustin Hopp to Heather and Ismail Altundag; $300,000

2577 Berwood Lane: Steven Osuna to Thi Doan and Van Nguyen; $255,000

2916 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Shelly; $583,000

2951 Limaburg Road: Carol and Roy Wade to Mary and Dennis Story; $64,500

4375 River Road: 31 Girard Place, LLC to Shannon Solutions, LLC; $480,000

Highland Heights

25 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 10: Diane Kaiser to Emilee Blanchet and Elliott Brazell; $180,000

Independence

1054 Oakgrove Court, unit 3: Beverly Blackaby, Becky and Robert Gunyon and James Kidd to Dakota Kidd; $138,000

1289 Trenton Court: McKenzie and Steve Campbell to Michael Martinez; $250,000

6470 Heathbrook Court: The Drees Company to Suzanne and Chad Neace; $370,000

66 Nicole Drive: Michelle Reed to Kimberly Middleton; $250,000

9696 Cloveridge Drive: Jessica and Garrett Bates to Jasmine and Austin Stacy; $330,000

Ludlow

147 Montclair Ave.: Tracey and Steve Hutson to Benjamin Hoskins, LLC; $255,000

409 Hooper St.: Nimbus Capital, LLC to Stephanie Granger; $105,000

451 Highway Ave.: Sara Goetz and Joey Ferreri to Zachary Wehrman; $185,000

Newport

24 W. 7th St.: Columbia Citadel, LLC to Brooke Warenhuffman; $347,000

902 Isabella St.: Bellevue, LLC to Olivia Smith; $285,000

928 Orchard St.: Jerry Newberry to Sarah Lanman and Keith Maddox; $55,000

Sivler Grove

211 4th St.: Emily and Jonathan Smith to Michael Singer; $212,500

Southgate

3809 Bear Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary and Jack Ogg; $860,500

Taylor Mill

4700 Winston Ave.: Lisa and Michael McClane to Dynamic Properties Group, LLC; $150,000

Union

10842 Secretariat Run: Patricia and James Maurer to Laura and Brandon Gorman; $465,000

1204 Adison Ridge: The Drees Company to Linda and Charles Kopp; $564,500

13018 Borel Court: Katrina and Seaan DeGrane to Caitlin and Michael Trella; $650,000

1504 Brumfield Court: The Drees Company to Linda and John Becker; $633,000

2001 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Deborah and Jay Arlinghaus; $366,000

2108 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Pamela and Perry Jones; $538,000

3404 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mei Lan Quan and John Battaglia Jr.; $488,500

3829 Sonata Drive: Laura and Brandon Gorman to Jessica and Eric MacDonald; $415,000

4704 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Susan and Christopher Courter; $546,500

5136 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Roberts and Hunter Jacobs; $329,500

7016 O'Connell Place: Veronika and Kyle Toupin to Sonny Guiterez; $475,000

811 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Brandon Jansen; $400,000

971 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Pamela Zeff; $490,000

Verona

14138 US Highway 42: Carole and Edward Arkenu II and Krysia and Edward Arkenu III to Lauren and Jeffrey Overstreet; $665,000

15619 Lebannon Crittenden Road: Misty and Omer Champion II to Tricia and Michael Schneider; $577,500

Walton

11015 Banklick Road: Charlotte Thompson to Rocky Point Homes, LLC; $100,000

12629 Huey Lane: Meredith Easton to Casey and Josh Bice; $550,000

633 Radnor Lane: Lorraine Kane to Stephanie and Anthony Evans Jr.; $240,000

Wilder

503 Telescope View, unit 103: Maureen Hale to Ethan Kidd and James Kidd Jr.; $175,000

