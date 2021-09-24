U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,054.33
    -1,581.21 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

$1.6 Billion Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market to 2028 - by Product and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (i-STAT, Accu-Chek Inform II, StatStrip, HemoCue, CareSens Expert Plus, BAROzen H Expert Plus), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global network point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for safe and accurate remote patient monitoring options and the need for data-based treatment regimens are major factors driving the market. The integration of advanced technologies including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Infrared is expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Expanding patient base in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and the high demand for advanced diabetes management systems are creating significant growth opportunities in these regions. These regions also include some of the highly preferred destinations for medical tourism. Increasing demand for world-class healthcare services and rising adoption of advanced technology are some of the factors boosting the market growth in these regions.

Network point-of-care glucose meters were extensively used in COVID-19 care. This enabled doctors to remotely observe glucose levels with minimal risk of infection. In addition, a large amount of data is still being used to customize treatment plans for diabetic COVID-19 patients. Preference for telemedicine and trends of home healthcare settings for chronic patients are some of the factors expected to expand the applications of network-based point-of-care devices.

Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

  • Network point-of-care devices were in high demand during the first and second wave of COVID-19 owing to their advantage of remote patient monitoring

  • Based on product, the Accu-Chek Inform II segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to expand at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the presence of major players and high adoption rate

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests
3.1.1.2 Untapped opportunities in the developing economies
3.1.1.3 Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing
3.1.1.4 Growing focus on diabetes care
3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.2.1 Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters
3.1.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework
3.2 Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools
3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.2.3 Reimbursement Scenario
3.2.4 Market Share Analysis, By Product, 2020 (%)
3.2.5 Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 (%)
3.2.6 Pricing Analysis
3.2.6.1 North America
3.2.6.2 Europe
3.2.6.3 Asia Pacific
3.2.6.4 Latin America
3.2.6.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 4 Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Definitions and Scope
4.2 Product Market Share Analysis
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5 i-STAT
4.5.1 i-STAT Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028
4.6 Accu-Chek Inform II
4.6.1 Accu-Chek Inform II Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028
4.7 StatStrip
4.7.1 StatStrip Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028
4.8 HemoCue
4.8.1 HemoCue Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028
4.9 CareSens Expert Plus
4.9.1 CareSens Expert Plus Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028
4.10 BAROzen H Expert Plus
4.10.1 BAROzen H Expert Plus Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 5 Network Point-of-care Glucose Testing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (Value) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company profiles
6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
6.1.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.1.2 Financial performance
6.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
6.1.2 Abbott
6.1.2.1 Company Overview
6.1.2.2 Financial performance
6.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking
6.1.2.4 Recent Developments
6.1.3 Nova Biomedical
6.1.3.1 Company Overview
6.1.3.2 Product Benchmarking
6.1.3.3 Recent Developments
6.1.4 Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
6.1.4.1 Company Overview
6.1.4.2 Financial Performance
6.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking
6.1.5 Danaher
6.1.5.1 Company Overview
6.1.5.2 Financial performance
6.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking
6.1.5.4 Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lan59e

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-6-billion-network-point-of-care-glucose-testing-global-market-to-2028---by-product-and-region-301384729.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar Canadian house in a sought-after neighborhood in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou looks set to return home to China. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng is a mysterious figure even in her home country, but the 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded. Meng was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • 10 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap stocks to buy according to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Parekh’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. In 2008, Anand Parekh founded […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Huawei heiress to be freed after deal with US

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • The Best Stocks to Buy During the September Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 has lost its momentum in September, which may not seem surprising as the month has been historically poor for the stock market. As it turns out, the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% on average during September since 1950, but this time the decline has been steeper thanks to other factors that have spooked investors and triggered a sell-off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) are two of the best stocks you might consider buying right now.

  • Amarin Charts Are Charting a Course Toward Improvement

    However, traders will need to show a lot of patience if they buy shares of the biopharmaceutical company.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Friday amid continued Evergrande default concerns. Evergrande had an $83 million interest payment due Thursday for a bond that’s set to mature in March 2022. The company has not said whether or not it intends to make the payment. As of Friday morning, Evergrande had not made any announcement or filing to the Hong Kong exchange. The company will not default unless it fails to make the payment within 30 days. Alibaba is the world's largest on