$ 1.65 bn growth in Electric Wire And Cable Market In India in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- The electric wire and cable market in India in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by $1.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the electric wire and cable market in India will progress at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as growth in renewable power generation in India, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and increase in investment in metro railways will offer immense growth opportunities. Furthermore, an increase in sales of HVDC power cables is likely to emerge as one of the key electric wire and cable market trends in India. However, compliance with regulations may threaten the growth of the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric wire and cable market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download Our Report Right Here:
www.technavio.com/report/electric-wire-and-cable-market-in-india-industry-analysis
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Report Metrics
Report Details
Base Year Considered
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Forecast Unit
Billion
Segments Covered
By End-user and Type
Geographies Covered
India
Companies Covered
Apar Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India is segmented as below:
End-User
Type
Indian railways have emerged as the largest revenue-generating end-user segment in the electric wire and cable market in India. The considerable inflow of investments from the Government of India toward developing high-speed rail projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing to compete in the market, which in turn, will lead the market to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Products
Similar Reports
Report
Incremental Growth
CAGR
$33.74 bn
9.00%
$2.47 bn
4.24%
$151.56 mn
7.39%
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric wire and cable market growth in India during the next five years
Estimation of the electric wire and cable market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric wire and cable market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric wire and cable market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Railway - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Power cable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Specialty cable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Apar Industries Ltd.
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Havells India Ltd.
KEI Industries Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Polycab India Ltd.
RR Kabel Ltd.
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd.
Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.
V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-65-bn-growth-in-electric-wire-and-cable-market-in-india-in-electrical-components--equipment-industry--technavio-301350138.html
SOURCE Technavio