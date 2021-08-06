$ 1.65 bn growth in Electric Wire And Cable Market In India in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- The electric wire and cable market in India in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by $1.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the electric wire and cable market in India will progress at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as growth in renewable power generation in India, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and increase in investment in metro railways will offer immense growth opportunities. Furthermore, an increase in sales of HVDC power cables is likely to emerge as one of the key electric wire and cable market trends in India. However, compliance with regulations may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric wire and cable market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Unit Billion Segments Covered By End-user and Type Geographies Covered India Companies Covered Apar Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Wire and Cable Market in India is segmented as below:

End-User

Type

Indian railways have emerged as the largest revenue-generating end-user segment in the electric wire and cable market in India. The considerable inflow of investments from the Government of India toward developing high-speed rail projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing to compete in the market, which in turn, will lead the market to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric wire and cable market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the electric wire and cable market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric wire and cable market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric wire and cable market vendors in India

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

